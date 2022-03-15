The Cambridges are trying to set the bar pretty low for their keen Caribbean tour

The Telegraph and the Sunday Times both had big “preview” stories about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s week-long Caribbean tour, which starts this coming Saturday. It’s going to be a mess and everyone knows that. In fact, I think acknowledging that William and Kate are going to be worse than nothing will probably work in their favor. Expectations are so low already, Will and Kate will get credit for merely showing up and doing flag-cosplay. Sources told the Telegraph that William and Kate plan to “listen and learn about the issues that are really important” while also helping Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas “celebrate” the Jubbly. William is scheduled to make speeches in all three countries, and Will and Kate will attend receptions or dinners with the Governors General of each country. The Telegraph’s coverage dropped this in: “They will also undertake engagements on topics close to their hearts, including the environment and early years education, taking part in sailing, a ‘world-famous junkanoo parade’ and ‘celebrating the seminal legacy of Bob Marley.’” Pandering.

The Telegraph’s coverage leaned heavily into the idea that the Keens are “really excited to be following in the footsteps of the Queen” on the tour. They’re actually following in Prince Harry’s footsteps, since he was the last royal to visit these countries in 2012, and his tour was a roaring success. So much so that conversations about Jamaica’s independence were shelved indefinitely, based off of Harry’s popularity and his massively successful tour. Which brings me to the Sunday Times coverage, which was a bit more forceful. As in, William and Kate need to step up and try to charm Jamaica into “staying.” LOL good luck with that.

“There is no question that Jamaica has to become a republic,” said Andrew Holness, its prime minister, days after Barbados’s historic move to sever ties with the monarchy and do just that. The Queen was said to feel “sadness” at the departure in November of Barbados, the island known as “Little England”, in a ceremony that was watched by a “regretful” Prince of Wales.

But all eyes now turn to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first visit to Jamaica, where the republican beacon burns bright. On Saturday, William, 39, and Kate, 40, embark on a Caribbean charm offensive for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year that will also take them to Belize and the Bahamas. A meeting with Holness, 49, is on the cards and other engagements include “celebrating Bob Marley” and seeing the Jamaica Defence Force in action. The success of their mission may determine whether or not they will reign as king and queen of Jamaica, which gained independence from Britain in 1962.

The republican movement in Jamaica is not new. At the start of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year in 2012, the republican prime minister, Portia Simpson-Miller, gave her inaugural address with a promise in patois to remove the monarch as head of state: “I love the Queen, she is a beautiful lady. But I tink time come.” The official line from Buckingham Palace is unchanged: “The issue of the Jamaican head of state is entirely a matter for the Jamaican government and people.” But hot on the heels of Simpson-Miller’s declaration, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office dispatched one of the most effective weapons then in its armoury — Prince Harry — on a tour of Belize, the Bahamas, Jamaica and Brazil.

Hours before Harry’s meeting with Simpson-Miller in March 2012, she suggested Britain could apologise and pay compensation for the “wicked and brutal” years of slavery, reiterating her determination to “take full charge of our destiny” and remove his grandmother as head of state. But the prince greeted her with bear hugs, kisses and hand-holding diplomacy in front of a photograph of a smiling Queen. He later raced and joked with the sprinter Usain Bolt and danced in blue suede shoes with a local troupe.

Professor Philip Murphy, director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London, said: “Jamaica is the one to watch. The political will is strong and the issue of reparations for colonialism and slavery adds moral weight to the republican cause.”

Despite decades of pledges from governments and polling suggesting that half of Jamaicans favour a republic, the movement idles in neutral. Barbados was unique in not requiring a referendum to remove the Queen as head of state, with the prime minister, Mia Mottley, using her comfortable majority to push it through.

A royal source said the Cambridges share the “institution’s view” that Jamaica alone must decide its future. “The focus is on the Platinum Jubilee and the purpose of the tour is to thank the people of each country for the support they have shown the Queen.”

The Times had more about the politics of gaining independence, which would have to happen by referendum in Jamaica. Meaning, everyone would have to vote on it. Which… I mean, that’s possible? It will definitely be interesting to see how William and Kate do specifically when they’re in Jamaica. As I said, they’re already preparing the narrative that they’ve “done well” if they just show up and don’t make complete asses out of themselves. Even with the bar set that low, I kind of think they’ll still make asses out themselves though? They can’t help it. Island wiglets, Caribbean bum-flashes, Bob Marley-themed buttons, flag cosplaying and Baldemort looking at Kate with barely veiled contempt for a whole week in between his speeches about how Jamaicans are having too many children.

104 Responses to “The Cambridges are trying to set the bar pretty low for their keen Caribbean tour”

  1. equality says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:28 am

    If you are thanking somebody for their support you send them a better gift than a tour by two boring people that costs big money. It would be funny if they turned one of those events W&K are attending into a ceremony to become a republic.

    Reply
    • PaulaH says:
      March 15, 2022 at 12:26 pm

      After reading the article I got an imagine of William standing on a makeshift stage saying to the Jamaican people that: “I not only stand here as a member of the Royal Family, your future King but as your brother” …..LOL

      Reply
  2. Kalana says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:28 am

    I don’t think Bob Marley was a monarchist.

    It would be nice if they were willing to listen and learn something about the Windrush Scandal. Why in the world would Jamaica want William as their King?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 15, 2022 at 9:42 am

      The Windrush scandal is going to be a huge albatross here because these two nitwits know nothing about it and will do nothing to help the people whose lives are being ripped apart through no fault of their own, but because of the racist British government.
      And for all the “BRF isn’t political” nonsense, if they are making a visit paid for by the taxpayer, then they are the state and really should face some questions.

      Reply
      • sunny says:
        March 15, 2022 at 10:00 am

        There are monarchist in Jamaica but they tend to be older and Windrush was a huge scandal and I think really comes into play here. And Elegant Bill and Keen Kate are both racist dullards who will likely put their foot in it.

        Also they probably have no understanding of how much the Caribbean was exploited for its resources and how awful and enormous the scale of slavery was in the islands- it was very very very bad.

        You know who would have been good for this sort of sensitive tour? Harry!

      • Jan90067 says:
        March 15, 2022 at 10:00 am

        Ok…American here… I never heard of the Windrush Scandal. After looking it up, NOW I get why the govt is “halting deportations” during this vacation, er….”tour”. Do they *really* think that is going to stop people from *thinking* about what the govt is doing?? That just because deportations are stopped for the all important Koming of the Keens, the population will *forget*?

        lol Reminds me of when you play peekaboo with an infant: put a blanket over your head and they truly think you’ve disappeared until you remove the blanket, then POOF! You’re back! THIS is what the govt is trying to pull with deportations.

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        March 15, 2022 at 12:42 pm

        I just educated myself on Wind rush. Holy hell that’s amazingly unfair! How can the Jamaican people forgive this? They should never forgive this.

    • superashes says:
      March 15, 2022 at 9:46 am

      Harry and Meghan would have been so much better at this. There is an ongoing push by other countries seeking to gain a foothold in these countries and to push them out of the Commonwealth. China made huge pushes in Barbados, for example. Sending Will and Kate for a quick tour just seems dumb, imho. They seem so ill equipped to act as a representative at sporting events, much less in a geopolitically sensitive context.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        March 15, 2022 at 10:15 am

        As much as Harry and Meghan would have been better on some issues, they wouldn’t have been able to do anything to change what’s going on with Windrush and would be representing a country whose government is sending back Jamaicans after having used them for labour 50 years ago. That’s why ultimately it was the best decision for Harry and Meghan to just leave, because they don’t have to be the face of such despicable behaviour. And it’s ultimately why this tour is a waste of time. Windrush is still happening and there will be no discussion of reparations.

        Harry’s visit in 2012 was better and he can relate more to people, but he was also representing a colonizer state it’s just that his charisma was better at concealing that fact.

        It shouldn’t be a surprise to hear that Commonwealth Day is only celebrated in the UK. It is not a holiday in any of the other commonwealth countries.

      • superashes says:
        March 15, 2022 at 10:57 am

        Can’t say I disagree.

      • Megan says:
        March 15, 2022 at 12:11 pm

        The commonwealth is a club with no benefits. There is no reason for Jamaica to remain part of it.

      • serena says:
        March 15, 2022 at 5:16 pm

        @Nic919 I agree, I’m so glad Harry got out especially because of all the despicable history of the RF, the ongoing scandals, and so on.

  3. Rapunzel says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:30 am

    Bob Marley? Lawd they are desperate. Is Kate gonna get cornrows too? Deadlocks?
    Yikes this is going to be cringe. 7 days of it.

    Reply
    • Polo says:
      March 15, 2022 at 9:33 am

      I foresee one of the bob Marley hats with the fake dreads built in guarantee it.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        March 15, 2022 at 9:45 am

        That would be a photo for the ages if they got William in a Rastafarian hat with fake dreads.

      • Snuffles says:
        March 15, 2022 at 9:55 am

        Nah, Kate is going to get those Caribbean vacation cornrows that every white girl gets.

      • Jan90067 says:
        March 15, 2022 at 10:03 am

        lol I’m waiting to see her “Bo Derek moment”, on the beach during “private time”, coming out of the water, full beaded head shaking out.

      • notasugarhere says:
        March 15, 2022 at 10:15 am

        I foresee her rewearing the bad Tory Burch (Floral Mesh Gown) Drew Barrymore also has. That would be Kate’s version of cosplaying one of Marley’s hats. Kate wore it as part of her ‘racist white woman and her version of *ethnic* dress’ during the Bhutan tour.

    • Moneypenny424 says:
      March 15, 2022 at 2:06 pm

      George listens to Bob Marley! George loves Marcus Garvey and his teachings! George is keen on bauxite!

      Reply
  4. Harla says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:30 am

    Whenever I see the video of Harry dancing with that troupe, oh my goodness it’s like someone turned up the heat to about 3000 degrees 🔥🔥🔥

    Reply
    • booboocita says:
      March 15, 2022 at 11:52 am

      IKR? And that hilarious video of Harry and Usain Bolt chatting before a “race.” Harry points, Usain looks, and Harry races away while Usain is distracted. Even if scripted, it was so cute.

      Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      March 15, 2022 at 11:52 am

      Going to search for it now! 🤣

      Reply
  5. Purplecupcakes says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:31 am

    She’ll be praised for showing up in a flag costume or diana cosplay and grinning like the cheshire cat and he’ll be praised for showing up and glaring “lovingly” at her. They’ll do some stupid activity and the press will go nuts.

    Let’s be honest these two would be praised for peeling a banana.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 15, 2022 at 9:40 am

      You know all the Diana looks during her tours to the Caribbean have been analyzed to death already. That’s the only work Kate’s staff does for these things.

      Reply
    • sunny says:
      March 15, 2022 at 10:49 am

      I will laugh if she does flag cosplay here, especially in Jamaica. The flag colours are yellow for the sun, green for the freshness of the land and what it grows, black for its people and their struggles.

      I already feel badly for all the black people they will try to use in photo ops to look not racist.

      Reply
      • Kmg says:
        March 15, 2022 at 11:21 am

        I’m hoping that the Jamaican people boo them and refuse to be used for the colonizers’ photo-ops. This is so gross.

      • NiqGee says:
        March 16, 2022 at 12:26 pm

        @Kmg, we just won’t show up. Jamaicans are notorious for not showing up to things and for side-eyeing stupidity. Watch the social media closely. We tend to get very creative with our mockery with things like this. I already know the memes are going to be glorious.

    • Osty says:
      March 15, 2022 at 10:58 am

      Please when you say press kindly specify that its the BM and people , cos they are the only ones who will praise the keen for this nonsense tour which will be a failure like all the others

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        March 15, 2022 at 12:02 pm

        I’m looking forward to reading from the local coverage because I’m sure they won’t be following the UK media party line.

    • Surly Gale says:
      March 15, 2022 at 6:06 pm

      “…he’ll be praised for showing up and glaring “lovingly” at her.”
      Glaring Lovingly at her LOL
      Now wiping the spilt tea off my screen
      But am still giggling….
      Glaring Lovingly = Oxymoron!
      Brilliant!

      Reply
    • NiqGee says:
      March 16, 2022 at 12:24 pm

      Jamaican newspapers are not that deferential so those headlines will definitely be from the Rota. We don’t play that here. We don’t like our yt people ‘unseasoned’.

      Reply
  6. Polo says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:32 am

    They’ll be lots of pictures of them cackling ,doing a dance, hugging a black person for the 15 sec they are there and BAM it’ll be the “greatest tour of all time” 🙄

    Reply
  7. TigerMcQueen says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:35 am

    I’m wondering how many events Mutton Buttons and Elegant Bill will actually do together, and if he’s able to hide his disinterest and disdain for her when they are together. Oh, and if he’ll put his foot in his mouth again. And if they’ll let Mutton actually speak in public.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:36 am

    Of course they’re going sailing. It’s like the one event that they can do together (but not have to actually “be” together) that still gets them good press.

    I’m estimating 25 events or less for each of them over the course of the tour (I’m trying to be generous in my estimation since they count things like “arriving” as an event.)

    Reply
  9. Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:37 am

    C’MON, JAMAICA, you can do it! Punt them! Maybe if these two turkeys showed up with all the stolen goods and a decent reparations payment, then I’d believe they know what the real situation is. They will not. I hope they get audibly boo’d.

    Reply
  10. Harper says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:37 am

    William is giving three speeches? This is going to be good.

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      March 15, 2022 at 9:49 am

      He will talk at the audience , but there won’t be a question and answer session at any of these speeches.

      Reply
    • Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
      March 15, 2022 at 10:17 am

      I can only imagine.

      “I’ve always loved Jamaica and it’s people. You know, this is one of the nicer countries I considered exiling my brother and his Black wife to.”

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      March 15, 2022 at 10:22 am

      Maybe he’ll mention how much he wants to introduce his children to the beauty of Jamaica and all its natural resources. It must be preserved for his future generations!

      Reply
      • equality says:
        March 15, 2022 at 10:34 am

        And remind the locals not to have too many children and ruin the place.

      • Sue E Generis says:
        March 15, 2022 at 11:55 am

        Bets on if he’ll go to his default comment at every single event.

        ‘George is obssessed with Jamaica. He asks to grow dreadlocks every day.’

      • Kaiser says:
        March 15, 2022 at 12:01 pm

        omg lmao

      • equality says:
        March 15, 2022 at 12:01 pm

        Which child will be a big Marley fan?

      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 15, 2022 at 2:19 pm

        @ equality, that would be Charlotte, as George will be presented as the Golden Child of all things Jamaican. And every other country they visit!

      • Becks1 says:
        March 15, 2022 at 3:01 pm

        LOL @Sue!

        Now that people on here have brought it up, it really becomes so obvious on every engagement when they talk about the children. It’s kind of like the wiglet….once seen, cannot be unseen.

      • Agreatreckoning says:
        March 15, 2022 at 8:34 pm

        @ Sue E Generis, that’s really funny and oddly enough, something plausible. Though one of them spontaneously saying “George loves Jamaican rum.”, can’t be ruled out.

    • AmB says:
      March 15, 2022 at 5:19 pm

      Ooooh, ooooh, can I write one?

      “Hello, I’m your future king. We’re so pleased to visit this commonwealth country, because as you know, you are common, and we are wealthy. Any questions?”

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      March 15, 2022 at 7:46 pm

      If we’re taking bets, mine is on William saying how much his mother enjoyed visiting the Caribbean. Gotta play that Diana card every chance he gets (while his wife stands by cosplaying Diana and flashing her cursed ring).

      Reply
  11. Nic919 says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:38 am

    So they couldn’t be bothered to research Jamaican culture beyond a quick google search? I mean Bob Marley had great music but he’s worldwide famous already. Aren’t they supposed to provide exposure to things the rest of the world doesn’t already know?

    This tour is going to be a mess. There is no way that Jamaicans aren’t aware of the racist actions they took against their own sister in law and even just recently with the ignorant war is alien in Europe comments. These two are millennials and there is no excuse for their racist behaviour. It’s not a generational thing for them it’s who they are.

    Sure the people meeting them will be nice, but regular people on the streets won’t care about two rich white people coming to visit and pretending to care about them, but doing nothing of value and simply delaying the next deportation flight.

    Reply
    • Persephone says:
      March 15, 2022 at 9:59 am

      Nic919 you can be sure Jamaicans are very aware of what they did to their sister-in-law. Just check Twitter.

      Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      March 15, 2022 at 12:02 pm

      You want to be ‘king of Jamaica’, but only now rolling up to ‘listen and learn’ about issues affecting them? How about Windrush? Ever heard of that? Or Google? It always irks me that this twat gets away with the ‘listen and learn’ line. Like, seriously, do your own work, be prepared to make a contribution, provide some insight.

      Bulliam and Bones really illustrate clearly why the monarchy is entirely useless and should be abolished. Like telling the Ukranians they can’t do anything but provide a ‘smile here and there’. They couldn’t even bring enough brownies so everyone could have one. They brought 8 if I remember correctly. One thing you can never accuse them of is being generous.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        March 15, 2022 at 12:54 pm

        That whole ‘listen & learn’ stuff bugs me no end. Of course you need to listen to people who have direct experience of something, yes! But then what? What are they doing with what they’re learning? What are their action plans? And who are they kidding, are W&K even capable of learning? I think we’ve seen pretty plainly that those fancy expensive educations they both received were a waste of everyone’s time & money.

  12. Tiredt says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:41 am

    Unfortunately the Jamaican PM Holiness is a monarchist. There will be lots of sucking up and I’m guessing “paid crowds” to welcome them.
    The environment will be very controlled so I don’t think they’ll be problems unless William puts his foot in his mouth with his speeches which is very possible lol.
    But I think they’ll follow Harry and Meghan blueprint in South Africa.
    Anything to “trend” or create an illusion about how “great, young, and fun” they are.
    Please don’t help them spread their propaganda if you’re a Sussex supporter. Their Stan’s are already making plans/hashtags to get engagement.

    Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      March 15, 2022 at 7:35 pm

      I agree, I think the crowds will be staged. We already know William and Kate pay for fake praise on their social media, so having a staged show of support will be right up their alley.

      Reply
  13. Ced says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:45 am

    He’s giving THREE speeches? Danger alert! Don’t they remember what happened the last time he opened his mouth?

    Reply
    • Kalana says:
      March 15, 2022 at 10:18 am

      “Have you any wildlife? If so, will you please stop having children?”

      Reply
    • Agreatreckoning says:
      March 15, 2022 at 8:39 pm

      LOL Ced. I’m hoping Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” are going to take turns shatting on Will’s head for each speech.

      ‘Sayin’, this is my message to you-ou-ou’.

      Reply
      • NiqGee says:
        March 16, 2022 at 12:36 pm

        LOLOLOLOLOL This is my favourite Bob Marley song so this image made my day. I hope they see his bald spot as a bullseye.

  14. Cessily says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Why even bother with the listen and learn tour when they never actually do anything with all this vast knowledge they have acquired. This isn’t a middle school field trip, they are middle aged adults for heavens sake it is pathetic.

    Reply
  15. Cinders says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:49 am

    They’ve already shortened this haven’t they – I’m sure it was going to be 12 days originally. I think they know that it has potential to turn into a bit of a shitshow.
    And yes, comparisons will be made with Harry’s tour, I have no doubt.

    Reply
  16. C-Shell says:
    March 15, 2022 at 9:51 am

    Because they can’t bear to touch or be touched by a Black person (including children), they are already falling woefully short of Harry’s genuine charm while touring 10 years ago. (The pics yesterday of the Lamebridges and C&C cackling at Black participants at the Commonwealth service were deplorable.)

    God help us if they try to dance.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 15, 2022 at 12:59 pm

      C-Shell: I’m afraid dancing may be on the agenda. I googled ‘Junkaroo Parade’, as I hadn’t heard the phrase before. It seems like Carnival, Caribbean-style, & if W&K are supposed to participate, that’s going to mean some ‘colorful’ outfits & some very bad dancing.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      March 15, 2022 at 7:07 pm

      Or Kate will play the chords on they keyboard in a red dress.

      Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    March 15, 2022 at 10:00 am

    I guess I don’t understand what value the monarchy is to Jamaica and vice versa. If there are any sort of economic agreement between Jamaica and the UK, they could continue without the monarchy.

    W&K can try to emulate Harry, but there’s no way they can be genuine about it. The people will know and it will just make things worse.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 15, 2022 at 2:41 pm

      Yup! Cain and Unable do not have a single bone of empathy, duty or compassion in them. They are already being praised when they haven’t left Britain yet!

      I hope that their feet are held to the fire with regards to Windrush, but Baldimort will make certain that it is not allowed. This “charm” tour will certainly be a disaster of epic proportions but not by the account of the RR’s.

      Reply
  18. Jay says:
    March 15, 2022 at 10:12 am

    I swear to God, if we are forced to witness these two awkwardly grooving to “Jammin” I’m going to petition on behalf of Bob Marley’s estate for defamation.

    Reply
  19. Chaine says:
    March 15, 2022 at 10:23 am

    I’m surprised they haven’t postponed the tour. We are still on the verge of WW III and every day more grueling videos come out of Ukraine of the utter devastation and loss of human life. Is it really the time to be off swanning around the tropics reminding everyone about how your ancestors built their colonial empire?!

    Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      March 15, 2022 at 12:06 pm

      Why would they? Their only concern is forcing their subjects to demonstrate how great they are by celebrating their reign over them (the ‘jubbly’).

      Reply
      • Athena says:
        March 15, 2022 at 12:52 pm

        It’s awful how they’re forcing these countries to celebrate the Jubbly.

      • Sue E Generis says:
        March 15, 2022 at 2:37 pm

        @Athena There’s absolutely an element of ‘we can’t hear you, clap louder’ to this whole Jubbly foolishness.

  20. Harla says:
    March 15, 2022 at 10:28 am

    Petty me really hopes that the Sussex’s, especially Madame Duchess, do something wonderful during the Keenwell vacation/tour and steal every bit of new coverage! 😈

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm

      @ Harla, that would be glorious wouldn’t it!! Though her existence is enough to rattle their cage!!

      Though it will be glorious to watch the comparisons between Harry and TOB!!

      Reply
  21. Over it says:
    March 15, 2022 at 11:00 am

    Kate is going to Jamaica to get her hair braided and beads added. Lol. These people are a f—Ing joke

    Reply
  22. Carolyn Hester says:
    March 15, 2022 at 11:03 am

    Petition to rename the tour the Caribbkeen tour?

    Reply
  23. SourcesclosetoKate says:
    March 15, 2022 at 11:05 am

    Jamaica will be paying for this visit I hope they enjoy it. But really isn’t the monarchy sending the message the war isn’t so bad Ukraine were going on vacation .

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      March 15, 2022 at 12:49 pm

      Jamaica has already said they will not be paying for any costs that aren’t directly related to work engagements.
      I think this is why the tour was shortened. They cut out all the built in vacations.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        March 16, 2022 at 10:50 am

        DING DING DING That is exactly what happened, the Jamaican govt. said no to their multitude of private side trips. Foolish me, I thought the situation in Ukraine had something to do with the shortened trip, or perhaps the Queen’s health.

  24. Michelle Connolly says:
    March 15, 2022 at 11:11 am

    I know this won’t happen, but I would love to see Keen do the full Monica from Friends holiday braids. So tone deaf.

    Reply
  25. Pinkosaurus says:
    March 15, 2022 at 11:11 am

    They don’t have the locals carrying them around in chairs, it will be a big win. 🙄

    Reply
  26. Amy Bee says:
    March 15, 2022 at 11:12 am

    If there are no protests about Windrush, deportations and reparations in Jamaica, I’d be very disappointed. The tour is very light on substance and I’ve noticed that there will be no engagements with young people. Perhaps they want to be avoid any opportunities for serious conversations about these issues.

    Reply
  27. Likeyoucare says:
    March 15, 2022 at 11:48 am

    I think this tour is charles plan to show the cambridges are idiot, have no soft skills and not fit to be king and queen.
    It is a sure fail tour to make the carribbean forgot about their independant from the queen.

    Reply
  28. Anna says:
    March 15, 2022 at 11:52 am

    They always plan everything “close o their heart”. Maybe they could plan something that is importany to others?

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 15, 2022 at 1:04 pm

      Right? I can’t figure out the sailing part. Why incorporate that into what is supposed to be a diplomatic visit? That’s what they like to do, sure, but they’re being sent there & hosted there on somebody else’s dime, not their own. Do that on your own time, for crying out loud!

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        March 15, 2022 at 3:06 pm

        They’ve done that a few times before on official trips. I think in Australia, maybe Canada as well? And they’ve definitely done a few sailing events in England (which doesn’t faze me even if its “work,” because they usually are doing something like supporting British sailing or whatever and I guess that’s part of their job. And oh god the regatta. I forgot about the regatta.)

        Anyway my guess is that they ask for it on every international tour if possible.

  29. Lala says:
    March 15, 2022 at 11:58 am

    I’m legit scared to see what Kate will wear on this trip.

    Reply
  30. Merricat says:
    March 15, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    If they set the bar any lower, they’ll need to dig a trench.

    Reply
  31. L84Tea says:
    March 15, 2022 at 12:05 pm

    There’s something about those lines of “issues close to their hearts like the environment and early childhood development” that make me laugh. Will has basically become “the environment royal” and Kate is the “childhood development royal”. It’s like they’ve become so desperate to be seen as having a “thing”, that it’s all they have now. They’re both going to stick themselves to those two issues like velcro and hang on for dear life because it’s all they’ve got and neither can be bothered to try anything else. I don’t know, the desperation just leaps out at this point.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 15, 2022 at 1:05 pm

      Yep! Those are their talking points now, those & ‘listening & learning’, and we’ll be hearing those from here to eternity.

      Reply
      • L84Tea says:
        March 15, 2022 at 1:42 pm

        Exactly. Thank you for putting it in better words than I did. It’s like “Okay, we’ve each got our official talking points now, let’s run with those wherever we go!”

  32. dido says:
    March 15, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    God, I hope they make fools of themselves and the people see them for what they are. A racist, stuffy old institution that’s barely hanging on with two severely-lacking-in-charisma layabouts as the “hope for the future”

    Reply
  33. Athena says:
    March 15, 2022 at 1:06 pm

    I’m not sure if windrush is on top of the list of concerns for the average person. I would think inflation, safety, health, education, infrastructure issues, are higher on the list. Instead of the here we are for you to admire, it would be better if they came with a donation to build let say a hospital, a series of clinics. Something concrete, lasting, to celebrate this woman’s reign. Instead it will be all show no substance. I bet there’s a statue unveiling in the program.

    Reply
  34. Mslove says:
    March 15, 2022 at 1:33 pm

    I guess the Cambridges are going to the Caribbean to pretend to work while the locals (some of them) will pretend to be happy the worthless Cambridges are visiting. I can’t believe Bill will be giving more speeches.

    Reply
  35. serena says:
    March 15, 2022 at 5:08 pm

    They really lost their biggest asset with Harry, lol, they must be secretly crying (and seething) about it. And yeah, Baldy and Keen will definetely make asses out of themselves, like they always do.

    Reply
  36. Tessa says:
    March 15, 2022 at 7:05 pm

    She will tell William how Broody she is, and maybe slide down a slide.

    Reply

