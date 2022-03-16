Scandal: The Sussexes rented a home owned by a law firm with Russian clients!

The British establishment and Tory Party are a lot like the American right wing: flush with Russian money. They’ve all been living high on the hog on Russia’s dime for years. It was one of Russia’s must successful operations, buying off establishment figures in the UK and America, grooming useful idiots and procuring civilian, military and political assets. Prince Charles has taken millions from shady Russians, but those millions are “donations” to his “charity.” God knows which Russians are bankrolling Prince Andrew. The Tories are compromised about twenty different ways by Russia as well. So, clearly, the Daily Mail had to do an investigation into that one time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rented someone’s home and that someone was… a lawyer with Russian clients! Don’t you see???

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at a mansion linked to a lawyer whose clients include a sanctioned Russian, when they left the UK in 2019, DailyMail.com can reveal. The couple spent weeks at a $14million home on Vancouver Island, Canada, around Christmas of that year – but refused to disclose the identity of their generous host.

Company documents uncovered by DailyMail.com show the mansion, Mille Fleurs, was owned at the time by a British Virgin Islands company operated by a UK lawyer whose clients include dozens of Russian oligarchs and a former Russian deputy prime minister added to the US and UK sanctions list last week.

Questions over the identity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumored Russian benefactor have taken on a new importance following a slew of sanctions against Putin’s allies after his invasion of Ukraine.

The ex-royal couple posted their support of Ukraine on their Archewell charity website last month, writing ‘We stand with the people of Ukraine.’ But when asked who gave the Sussexes access to the eight-bed waterfront property for two months for their 2019 Christmas getaway, Harry and Meghan stayed silent.

Neighbors told DailyMail.com Mille Fleurs’ owner was a secretive Russian billionaire, who has so far failed to report his property to a British Columbia registry despite a new transparency law compelling landowners to do so. DailyMail.com learned the Vancouver Island mansion is owned by JEMC Management Limited, a firm in the opaque tax haven of the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The only clue to the ultimate owner is the BVI firm’s service address: Tulloch & Co, in Mayfair, Central London – the law firm of British attorney Alastair Tulloch.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m not going to argue about whether or not this law firm is up to its eyeballs in laundered Russian money, because I don’t know and neither does the Mail. I will say that I find it strange, sad and funny that this is the only “gotcha” they have on Harry and Meghan. That more than two years ago, they rented a home in Canada which was owned by a law firm and some of the law firm’s clients are Russian oligarchs. That’s it. That’s all they “have” on Meghan and Harry. This is what the Mail is investigating instead of Prince Charles’s charitable donors. This is what the Mail is investigating instead of who bought Prince Andrew’s ski chalet and why random banks keep giving Andrew “loans” which he never has to pay back. This is what the Mail is investigating instead of Prince Michael of Kent’s Russian money.

83 Responses to “Scandal: The Sussexes rented a home owned by a law firm with Russian clients!”

  1. Polo says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:04 am

    Hahahah. The desperation.
    Boy are they thirsty. I need them to hurry up and get tired to writing these stories so they can get to Willy boys affairs and secret dealings.

    Reply
  2. C says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:04 am

    LOL. This is like saying anyone who watched a Chelsea game from 2003 on is guilty of collusion with the Russians. I can’t with these people. The “ex-royal” couple. They are so bitter!

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 16, 2022 at 1:27 pm

      You think that headline is something? I heard that Harry and Meghan’s kids have colonialist ancestors!!! As if that weren’t bad enough, some of those living relative have kept artifacts they pillaged and wear stolen jewels out in public, like the shameless tools they are. But (shhhh) don’t tell the BM, it’s a secret.

      Reply
  3. ML says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:06 am

    So in 2019 someone should have sent Harry and Meghan to a psychic so that they would know that the lawyer whose house they were sheltering in had clients that would be sanctioned in 2022?? Got it.

    Reply
  4. Cessily says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:06 am

    That corrupted little island is floating in Russian money and influence. So much so I’m surprised most of them are not considered a security risk by other NATO and EU countries so of course let’s deflect and blame the Sussex’s and drag their name through the mud for renting a house. They need a new playbook the desperation is obvious.

    Reply
  5. Bettyrose says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:07 am

    Did I read that wrong or was this a UK law firm managing a company based in a British territory? So the Russian money is being heavily funneled through British sources? Who and what is this article actually exposing?

    Reply
  6. Colby says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:08 am

    I love how they act like the Sussex’s should have known while also saying:
    “ a secretive Russian billionaire, who has so far failed to report his property to a British Columbia registry despite a new transparency law compelling landowners to do so.”

    Oh ok so the owner is purposely obscuring his ownership of the property yet H&M should have somehow launched an investigation to find out?

    K.

    Reply
  7. Scorpion says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Yes, such groundbreaking news 🙃🙄

    We are finding out about this 2 years later. Someone call the Hague and convene the War Crimes Tribunal 🤣🤣

    Reply
    • Fineskylark says:
      March 16, 2022 at 10:18 am

      That law didn’t even come into effect until late 2020. The owner had no obligation to be public at the time H&M stayed there.

      Reply
  8. Jais says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:10 am

    Pretty sure the Telegraph is more entwined with Russian oligarch money but whatever. The purposeful misdirection is real.

    Reply
  9. 809Matriarch says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:14 am

    You know what? Nobody in the US probably even cares about these stupid fishing expeditions. I mean the constant mudslinging by the UK press is so constant it is boring now. We are never gonna see this on the NBC NIghtly News or the Today Show or GMA. It won’t be front page on the NYT or WaPo. All this mess is only making the UK press look as insane as the Markles at this point.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:14 am

    This is just sad and indicative of the fact that the British press have absolutely no information on Harry and Meghan and desperate for any news on them.

    Reply
  11. Lili says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:15 am

    i thought they were staying in David fosters house, that was the report at the time since his wife is a friend of jessica mulrony

    Reply
  12. Dee(2) says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:16 am

    Hilarious how they constantly say Harry and Meghan refused to tell them something, as if what they’re asking them to answer isn’t personal business that has nothing to do with them. I once saw a t-shirt that said it’s not a secret it’s just not your business and I think of that shirt every time I read an article about Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
  13. Chelsea says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Have they ran any stories about Prince William’s close friendship with Evgeny Lebvedev who is currently mired in scandal re why Boris Johsnon allowed him to sit in the House Of Lords despite concerns from the intelligence community about the fact that among other things his father, who he is in business with, was a LITERAL KGB agent?

    Re this rental; idk why the fail tried to make this so convoluted it seems clear that this was set up for them by some rich British people. Though considering the fact that the entire UK establishment is owned by oligarchs they should be probably not go to them for anything in the future and I imagine now that they are financially independent they know better. (Reminder that they have a mortgage through a US bank on their current house so it doesn’t matter who sold that as there was a legit intermediary)

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 16, 2022 at 11:12 am

      Boris overrode the security concerns they had about Lebvedev and I still cannot understand why he hasn’t been turfed yet. It’s clear he’s compromised to let this happen. William is connected to this corrupt cabinet more than any other senior royal. And posing with the son of an actual KGB agent, who is also a dual citizen with that country is not a good look.

      But let’s pretend that renting a house 3 years ago from a lawyer who now has clients sanctioned is a bigger deal.

      Reply
  14. Jaded says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:22 am

    Mille Fleurs is owned by Towner Bay Country Club in North Saanich, and all 27 properties in the Towner Bay estates are not *owned* by individuals, rather the owners actually purchase shares in Towner Bay Club. Supposedly it was David Foster and his wife who introduced Meghan and Harry to the person who *owns* it but only refers to him as American-based, but neither American nor Canadian. The Fail and other sludge tabloids keep hammering the Russian oligarch angle but there’s no proof.

    Reply
    • aftershocks says:
      March 16, 2022 at 11:34 am

      ^^ Yes @Jaded, that’s what was reported at the time: David Foster who is married to former actress, Katherine McPhee, told the Sussexes about the property, and/ or Foster was instrumental in arranging for them to stay there. We don’t know if M&H actually had to pay rent to stay there, or not.

      @Lili said:
      “i thought they were staying in David fosters house, that was the report at the time since his wife is a friend of jessica mulrony.”

      No, see above from @Jaded, along with my response. FWIW, I hadn’t heard that McPhee is supposed to be a friend of J. Mulroney’s. It has been reported that Meg & K. McPhee attended the same high school, but McPhee is older so they weren’t classmates. McPhee previously shared an old photo of herself and Meg as teens, when they sang together during a show at their h.s.

      The chief connection between the Sussexes and the Fosters is Harry’s very close relationship with Foster. Harry reportedly has sought advice from Foster, whom Harry regards as a mentor and a father figure.

      Reply
      • Lili says:
        March 16, 2022 at 2:02 pm

        Thanks guys for clearing that up, the lengths these guys go to try and smear the sussexes is something else.

  15. teecee says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Every elite law firm, especially the British ones, have Russian oligarchs as clients. It’s widely accepted that British law firms are the experts at hiding money. Tom Burgis, a journalist at the Financial Times, wrote a book called “Kleptopia” about this.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 16, 2022 at 11:59 am

      Ah yes, the DF exposing these ludicrous theories with Harry and Meghan is scrapping the bottom of the barrel for unhinged “reporters” is becoming laughable at this point!!

      Try again DF as you are looking more desperate every day!!

      Reply
  16. HeatherC says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:24 am

    Unless Prince Michael of Kent arranged for this rental through his oligarch connections in exchange for an introduction to the pathway to Charles to buy an honor or whateer, this is just another lame attempt to sully the Sussexes’s name.

    Reply
    • aftershocks says:
      March 16, 2022 at 11:53 am

      ^^ Right. The lame article is just another desperate attempt to attack the Sussexes, while also trying to distract from Will’s foot-in-mouth disease, and other ongoing royal family toxicities/ real scandals.

      I’m surprised the Brit tabs didn’t rehash the old saw about the Sussexes’ current 115-bathroom estate having been previously owned by a Russian oligarch, who apparently never lived there, and who sold it at a loss.

      Meanwhile, the more interesting angle regarding Casa de Montecito, is about the wealthy American business executive and his wife who designed and built the house. In print interviews, the couple have shared that building the house was a labor of love — and they spent happy years there raising their children. But obviously, this honest story is too positive to cover, in connection with M&H.

      Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:28 am

    I mean, its almost laughable, right? they’re spending their time digging through records and contacting people on Vancouver Island to find out who owns the mansion where H&M stayed for less than 6 months two years ago. The desperation!

    And all they could find out was its owned by a company who uses a lawyer in London who also has Russian clients.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 16, 2022 at 11:59 am

      @Becks I haven’t googled yet but could SWEAR that this was reported as soon as their location was disclosed— I’m almost positive we read back then that it was a mansion owned by a Russian oligarch. The only reason they’re making a big deal of it now is because of the current situation in Ukraine; it wasn’t as scandalous in early 2020. Fcking ridiculous

      Reply
  18. tamsin says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:29 am

    If I remember correctly, David Foster took credit for finding the property for the Sussexes to rent because he had previously rented it himself for a conference of some sort and loved it. Millions of people will have a connection to Russia because the west has been doing business with Russia. Sheesh!

    Reply
  19. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:32 am

    I heard they used Russian dressing on a salad they ate one time, too. The horror!

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      March 16, 2022 at 10:42 am

      LOL 🙂

      Reply
    • T3PO says:
      March 16, 2022 at 11:04 am

      I heard that too. Also Harry and Meg have a contract with Netflix that has a show called Russian Doll. Coincidence? I think not.

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 16, 2022 at 12:03 pm

      @ Lilly (with the double-L), it has also been reported that Harry and Meghan served Russian dressing with their avocado toast as well!!!

      Reply
    • Izzy says:
      March 16, 2022 at 2:29 pm

      That’s nothing. I HEARD THEY ATE BORSCHT ONCE. Can you believe it???

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        March 16, 2022 at 2:43 pm

        Oh no! Not the BORSCHT connection. That’s it, I’m convinced. She’s compromised! Guard your wallets everyone. Anything else, BM? No, really, “Wha-Else?” as Khate would say.

      • LaraW” says:
        March 16, 2022 at 3:10 pm

        As an aside, I’ve had borscht in both Russia and Ukraine and Ukrainian is so much better, hands down. There’s also a great Ukrainian place in NYC I would go to for borscht. God I want some now.

  20. Over it says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:36 am

    They could also investigate where Carole Jenner gets the money from for party pieces and her lifestyle, but they won’t because unlike all these other people, Meghan is black so the same rules don’t apply

    Reply
  21. Ainsley7 says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:48 am

    Russia’s oligarchs do their best to hide their money and properties really well. So, it’s hard to know exactly who owns what because it is often not in their name. Security is also a concern for them because of how they got their money. So, people like H&M who want to rent a place that is private and easy to secure can easily find themselves accidentally renting from a Russian oligarch without even knowing it.

    Reply
  22. Eurydice says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:50 am

    It sounds like there are even more degrees of separation – that the home is owned by a management company and that company is managed by a law firm. But kudos to the DM for maximum innuendo – “Russian benefactor” and “when asked…Harry and Meghan stayed silent.”

    Obviously, the DM have it in for H&M, but I don’t think this is the only reason they’re not going after the rest of the RF. Anything they investigated there would be shut down pretty quickly. H&M are safe targets.

    Reply
  23. JerseyCow says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:50 am

    Are they *sure* they want to open this Pandora’s box of who’s connected to shady Russians??

    Reply
    • Ainsley7 says:
      March 16, 2022 at 11:03 am

      That is not a box they should open at all. Like, the older Royals are not the only problem where that is concerned. Princess Beatrice earned her reputation for vacationing and partying all the time from helping her then boyfriend secure funding from rich Russians. They spent a lot of time on yachts and such. He dumped her right after using her for connections, but that’s irrelevant. Beatrice still knows a lot of shady Russians.

      Reply
      • aftershocks says:
        March 16, 2022 at 3:00 pm

        ^^ Well, if they want to go down that rabbit hole, they could delve into the fact that Prince Philip (born as a Greek royal), was part Russian via direct family heritage. He also has German and Danish antecedents, as does QE-II on her side of the genealogical chart. There’s no Greek blood ancestry though, not even a smidgeon.

        Many European royals have ancestral connections to the former Russian royals (the Romanovs). I’m sure that’s one of the reasons why Prince Michael was involved with Russian contacts.

      • Tessa says:
        March 16, 2022 at 7:35 pm

        George V and Tsar Nicholas were first cousins, their mothers were sisters. They even looked alike.

  24. Jp says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:06 am

    I left a comment on the Fail article about how bad an idea it was to play 6 degrees of separation with the Royals…oddly enough it never went live, same with most of my comments that are directed at the Royals and not spewing praise.

    Reply
  25. Steph says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:12 am

    How’d they ask Harry and Meghan? We all know damn well they don’t have their number.

    Reply
  26. MsIam says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:23 am

    Ok, Mail keep on fishing. Looks like you are still coming up with sardines instead of bass or Marlins like you think you are.

    Reply
  27. JRenee says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:28 am

    Talk about reaching, this is just pathetic!

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 16, 2022 at 2:59 pm

      All I can see is that, in their desperation to link H&M to evil Russians, they used so many clauses in their sentences that they violated every basic rule of English grammar. Finally, upon finding no link between the Sussexes and Russians (beyond salad dressing) they appeared to just give up and leapt straight from the English law firm to a “rumored Russian benefactor”! Now that’s what I call a leap. I hope they didn’t hurt themselves by jumping to unfounded conclusions that way.

      Reply
  28. Dutch says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:40 am

    This rises to the level of absurdity equal to the story about the Sussexes creating business entities in the state of Delaware, which every business in the country does.

    Reply
  29. Anne says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:43 am

    Played in our bocce league last night in Santa Barbara and a couple of Montecito people told me that H & M are trying moving. One said he had heard they want something quieter, so probably not LA but who knows.

    Reply
    • Tiredt says:
      March 16, 2022 at 12:04 pm

      This doesn’t make sense as they used to live under an international airport…nothing louder than that lol . Their stay in LA was constantly hounded by drones. They’ve been left alone for the most part in Moneticito and there’s not much traffic in that area.
      I could see them buying more property esp with Ellen as a friend and all her various homes she’s sold/bought in the area.
      But we won’t know until they say. Otherwise this could have come from Dail Fails reporting months ago.
      And if they do get another house I’m sure the BM will complain.

      Reply
  30. Iz_Q says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:53 am

    Oh this will be fun. The US Department of Justice has established a task force specifically to go after the Russian oligarchs and to follow all the money. During the interview with the head of the task force he basically said no stone will be left unturned including banks and anyone through who money passed. They are diving into everything and are basically a dog with a bone. I wonder which names will come up with certain connections.

    Reply
  31. Slippers4life says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:59 am

    I wish that PC, Camilla, W or C or anyone from the BRF or anyone from the BM like Wooton, Morgan or Levin could do a back flip and do so on camera, so that we can post it every time they try these gymnastics to smear the Sussexes!

    Reply
  32. OG Bella says:
    March 16, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    I admit that I have gone, on more than one occasion, to the Russian tea room. In my defense, there’s no way to try all the different vodkas there in one visit.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 16, 2022 at 1:02 pm

      I don’t think the Russian Tea Room has been owned by Russians for a while now. In any case, it was started by Russian defectors (I think) and since the invasion the current owners have made a point of supporting Ukraine. Not sure what they’re going to do with the vodka. There are lot of vodkas on the menu that aren’t Russian, maybe they’ll only serve those?

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        March 16, 2022 at 3:11 pm

        @Eurydice: I don’t think the lack of current Russian ownership matters here. I think that @OG Bella correctly realizes that having VISITED the Russian Tea Room on more than one occasion (for shame) THAT in and of itself makes her GUILTY, by the commutative property of… something, according to the BM scholars. Shame on you, OG Bella.

        (Jesus, I thought that Delaware incorporation story was desperate.)

      • Eurydice says:
        March 16, 2022 at 4:15 pm

        @Debbie – then I’m also GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY!!! That was a favorite place in my Wall Street days. I must atone…

        Totally desperate – basically, H&M stayed at a fancy Air B&B for a while.

      • OG Bella says:
        March 16, 2022 at 5:06 pm

        It was really good vodka that I did, indeed, shamefully enjoy.

        I think we almost missed our show the last time we went. Lol.

  33. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 16, 2022 at 1:24 pm

    Desperate much?! My goodness. This is all they have. This is all Harry & Meghan can give them secondhandedly. Pathetic.

    Reply
  34. Carmen says:
    March 16, 2022 at 1:33 pm

    Cue the freaking apocalypse.

    Reply
  35. equality says:
    March 16, 2022 at 1:45 pm

    How ridiculous. People the world over have been doing business with Russia and have Russian investors. If they hadn’t been sanctions would have no effect.

    Reply
  36. Canadian says:
    March 16, 2022 at 2:02 pm

    This is ridiculous. Anything to get clicks. They briefly rented a house from someone who may be tied to a law firm that has Russian clients. How the tabloids can print/post this drivel is beyond me.

    Reply
  37. MangoAngelesque says:
    March 16, 2022 at 2:03 pm

    I’ve eaten at the Russian Tea Room a handful of times, I’m probably on a list by the Mail’s standard… lol…

    Reply
  38. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    March 16, 2022 at 2:16 pm

    And Andrew stayed at the home of a rapist and sex trafficker. The difference is, Andrew knew who owed the place he stayed in, and the jet he flew in, but the tabloids themselves had a difficult time finding out who is behind the corporation that owned the Vancouver house — yet somehow Harry and Meghan should have known? And I will say again, ANDREW STAYED WITH HIS GOOD FRIEND THE RAPIST AND SEX TRAFFICKER.

    Reply
  39. Joanna says:
    March 16, 2022 at 2:22 pm

    My landlord is from Korea so I guess I have Korea ties?! 😂🤣

    Reply
  40. Che says:
    March 16, 2022 at 3:55 pm

    It’s probably hard to point out someone’s alleged dirty deeds when you have dirt of your own to manage. It makes for some amusing “grasping at straws” to be relevant. They are sorting through some old stuff because the Sussex family gives the media dust.

    Reply
  41. Lilyanayi says:
    March 16, 2022 at 5:37 pm

    Lol, at this point they’re just begging for another lawsuit. Hope Meghan and Harry bankrupt them.

    Reply
  42. LRob says:
    March 16, 2022 at 6:46 pm

    Such nonsense, since the whole world knew that a Russian man owned that Vancouver property at the time the Sussexes rented it; I believe they were connected to its availability through David Foster. And look here too: we all know that another Russian man owned and was motivated to sell the house they bought in Montecito at an attractive price, because the house sat for a while unsold when listed for a much higher price,

    So, all this is to say. Good for H&M, And good for H&M again.

    Reply
  43. phlyfiremama says:
    March 16, 2022 at 8:00 pm

    If ONLY they had been taking large cash donations to their charity in exchange for OBE and other “prizes” from the British monarchy there wouldn’t be any scandal at ALL!!! *obviously snark

    Reply
  44. SourcesclosetoKate says:
    March 16, 2022 at 8:25 pm

    So the customers not even the owner. Lol.

    Reply
  45. Ennie says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:27 pm

    I had a Russian online friend once, oh and I wrote to a famous radio station back in the day because they sent back postcards LOL

    Reply

