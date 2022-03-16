Scandal: The Sussexes rented a home owned by a law firm with Russian clients!

The British establishment and Tory Party are a lot like the American right wing: flush with Russian money. They’ve all been living high on the hog on Russia’s dime for years. It was one of Russia’s must successful operations, buying off establishment figures in the UK and America, grooming useful idiots and procuring civilian, military and political assets. Prince Charles has taken millions from shady Russians, but those millions are “donations” to his “charity.” God knows which Russians are bankrolling Prince Andrew. The Tories are compromised about twenty different ways by Russia as well. So, clearly, the Daily Mail had to do an investigation into that one time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rented someone’s home and that someone was… a lawyer with Russian clients! Don’t you see???

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at a mansion linked to a lawyer whose clients include a sanctioned Russian, when they left the UK in 2019, DailyMail.com can reveal. The couple spent weeks at a $14million home on Vancouver Island, Canada, around Christmas of that year – but refused to disclose the identity of their generous host. Company documents uncovered by DailyMail.com show the mansion, Mille Fleurs, was owned at the time by a British Virgin Islands company operated by a UK lawyer whose clients include dozens of Russian oligarchs and a former Russian deputy prime minister added to the US and UK sanctions list last week. Questions over the identity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumored Russian benefactor have taken on a new importance following a slew of sanctions against Putin’s allies after his invasion of Ukraine. The ex-royal couple posted their support of Ukraine on their Archewell charity website last month, writing ‘We stand with the people of Ukraine.’ But when asked who gave the Sussexes access to the eight-bed waterfront property for two months for their 2019 Christmas getaway, Harry and Meghan stayed silent. Neighbors told DailyMail.com Mille Fleurs’ owner was a secretive Russian billionaire, who has so far failed to report his property to a British Columbia registry despite a new transparency law compelling landowners to do so. DailyMail.com learned the Vancouver Island mansion is owned by JEMC Management Limited, a firm in the opaque tax haven of the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The only clue to the ultimate owner is the BVI firm’s service address: Tulloch & Co, in Mayfair, Central London – the law firm of British attorney Alastair Tulloch.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m not going to argue about whether or not this law firm is up to its eyeballs in laundered Russian money, because I don’t know and neither does the Mail. I will say that I find it strange, sad and funny that this is the only “gotcha” they have on Harry and Meghan. That more than two years ago, they rented a home in Canada which was owned by a law firm and some of the law firm’s clients are Russian oligarchs. That’s it. That’s all they “have” on Meghan and Harry. This is what the Mail is investigating instead of Prince Charles’s charitable donors. This is what the Mail is investigating instead of who bought Prince Andrew’s ski chalet and why random banks keep giving Andrew “loans” which he never has to pay back. This is what the Mail is investigating instead of Prince Michael of Kent’s Russian money.