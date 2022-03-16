Bella Hadid regrets her nose job: ‘I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors’

Bella Hadid covers the April issue of Vogue. The editorial is pretty good, but I’m saying that as someone who thinks Bella is gorgeous – to me, she could wear a burlap sack and still look amazing. Much of this interview is just an old-fashioned celebrity profile, and I’m surprised by how much Bella talks and talks to Vogue. She’s 25 years old now and it feels like she’s grown into herself, I think. She knows who she is. She spoke to Vogue about her mental health and anxiety, plastic surgery and the modeling industry. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She’s not how she seems: “The majority of the time when I meet people, they say, I just didn’t think you were going to be nice, that you were going to be this mean, scary dragon lady, or some kind of a sexbot. That’s just not me, and if people have a better understanding of who I am, then I feel less alone within myself.”
Dealing with depression & anxiety for years in silence: “For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone. I wouldn’t show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little greenroom, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing.”
She never thought she would be as successful as Gigi: “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off.”
She started working at 14: “It’s not to say that I didn’t have a very privileged upbringing. But my parents are immigrants who came here and worked for everything they had. I always knew the value of a dollar.”
Her style: “I dress like a little boy. You couldn’t catch me in a dress willingly at this point in my life.”
The modeling industry: “I’ve had girls in my lap crying to me at four in the morning, still at fittings for a show when they have to be at another show at 7 a.m. Completely destroyed, hair burned off, haven’t eaten anything, exhausted to the point where they’re shaking. Finally girls are standing up about sample sizes, but when I first started seven years ago, I couldn’t fit into Saint Laurent. And I remember a stylist talking about my weight because I couldn’t zip up. Looking back, I think, yeah, because a Saint Laurent sample size from the runway was just not a real size for anybody. But then you think there’s something wrong with you, and no one around you is saying, no, no, you’re fine, don’t worry, it’s a small size. They’re kind of just looking at you like”—she smirks—“I guess we’re going to have to put something else on. And you’re thinking, I guess it’s me then.”
Her nose job: When Bella was 14, she had a nose job. It’s a decision she regrets. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”
The nose job was the only thing she had done: “People think I fully f–ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”
Do you think she’s had anything else done besides the nose job? I don’t know. Maybe it’s just wigs and face tape and makeup. Those are her real lips?? Okay. And do not allow 14-year-olds to get nose jobs unless there’s something really wrong with their noses! She probably would have grown into her birth-nose, or she could have waited and gotten a nose job which wasn’t so… obvious?
Peppered within this Vogue piece, there are several comments from modeling and fashion insiders about how hard Bella works and how much respect she has within the industry. I believe that too – I remember reading something about all of the nepotism models and their reputations, and everyone was basically like ‘Kendall is awful but Bella is a dream.’
Photos courtesy of Vogue.
Surely Yolanda encouraged the nose job at 14. Also, yes, she has had a ton of work. See IG “CelebPlasticFaces”. I like Bella, but I hate when celebs lie about this stuff. It hurts young girls.
Yes, they never admit to all of it, and in some cases, none of it. Bella has had her jaw shaved and everything. Kylie Jenner only admitted to her lip fillers under pressure. Like it wasn’t obvious already. I doubt Bella wishes she had kept her nose, I highly doubt it.
I don`t know if she would have wanted to keep it or not, but at least she`s lucky that the surgeon did a good job. I just hope she stops with the work now. She looks good. But yeah, elective surgery at 14 it child abuse.
So, about that IG account…they post a LOT of teen/young adult “before” pics and faces do change over the years. They lose the fat pads and become more angular, for example, particularly if the person has not gained weight as an adult. I’m not dismissing the typical nose bob (I’m looking at you, Ryan Gosling…), but many of those “after” pics are simply the result of the aging process.
Yeah right. Easy to say after the normative beauty look is achieved.
Modeling is a brutal brutal profession and only the top 5 percent if that get the type of glamour and perks that Bella gets; it’s refreshing to read her words about it, acknowledging it.
She’s safe at the top so her ability to speak out without being blacklisted helps greatly.
Still, she’s also at the top… would she regret her nose job if she was still climbing? Or would she get more alterations to compete?
Agree with you about speaking out. She could afford to say more but won’t; but I appreciated even the few words (but I don’t expect much in the first place, lol).
As for the second, who knows? Probably the second, honestly. It’s obvious she has had more than a nose job. I’m curious as to why she admits that but is defensive about the rest.
Although 14 is very young, and I’m generally not a fan of cosmetic surgery, I must admit I shouldn’t judge her or other people’s decisions to go through with it. If it genuinely helps you feel more confident (especially in the case of deeply damaging self esteem issues), then I can’t hate on it.
Personally I would be too scared of it getting botched to try it.
I do think Bella is stunning. Whatever work she had done is great. I love her unique look.
That’s complete horseshit. She wouldn’t BE a model if she kept her old nose, and she knows that.
Yep ⬆️
I don’t know… her two half sisters are really striking and they have similar noses to her original nose. Models like Julia Nobis have strong noses. It’s a different look but a more unique look.
Historically a lot of hugely successful models have had some unusual features.
Look at Erin O’Connor-perfect example.
I agree with you, and I wasn’t saying all models have perfect little noses, but specifically in her case. We have all seen her before pictures, and she was not model material without he modifications, that’s just a fact.
She would never have been a model with her old face, it’s a wonder she’s a model now with her atrocious runway walk
She also wouldn’t be a model either if it wasn’t for her parents with or without the nose
Whenever a nepotism hire starts complaining about how hard it is in the industry I roll my eyes. They’ve hardly had it rough getting into the industry in the first place
I feel like she, her sister and Kendall have been forced on the public as “supermodels”. They don’t have the charisma to captivate anyone. Bella and Kendall in particular have an entire portfolio featuring one facial expression.
I find them all so boring and uninteresting to look at. They are pretty girls but don’t have what the supermodels of the 80’s and 90’s had.
There’s no substance there. They are clothes horses that seem to be more because of social media.
None of those girls you mentioned are super model material. They are pretty, photogenic, have the height, etc., but so do a lot of girls that were moderately successful models but certainly not ‘name’ or brand models. Not super models. I’ve mentioned this before, but I saw Veronica Webb in person once, and I literally could not stop staring. Everything about her was magnetic. Bella, Gigi, Kendall, Kaia you would glance at once and think “pretty girl”, but that’s it.
So agree. In particular, Bella is not that beautiful at all to me, definitely interesting-looking but just like a cheap attempt at copying Carla Bruni… as others have pointed out. Gigi and Kendall … they get a lot of attention and adulation but … they’re just very very famous and *still* can’t walk with any grace or fire.
I think the era of the supermodel has passed. So many of the magazines these days don’t even use models anymore. You see way more actors, musicians, etc. than you used to see. Like Cosmo used to have just models on the cover. You might see Cindy Crawford, but she wouldn’t have her name on the cover or have an interview. Then it switched to always being an entertainer instead and you’d get an interview.
I guess that’s one of the only ways these new instamodels get covers – they have to have a brand and a story to get one. Maybe that’s better because they’re actual human beings instead of pretty paper dolls then. But yes, more charisma, please! More zing!
Umm…you did way more than just your nose. Her before and afters show much more plastic surgery on her entire face. If you’re going to be transparent then at least be honest.
Exactly. She’s unrecognizable. That’s not puff from being young.
I just went to look at before pictures. I don’t think she’s lying. She’s lost a lot of weight. My face looks as if it changes shape if I lose enough weight. All of a sudden I have high cheekbones and a narrower jaw. The lips do appear to be hers.
Plenty of people regret nose jobs. Especially when they’ve had them too young. I don’t think she’s saying that she wouldn’t have gotten one but if she’d waited, he might have gotten a better one that reflects her personality better. She’s been championing for Palestinians lately. She’s probably wishes more of her ethnicity shows. Janet Jackson had hers at 16 or 17 and by the time she was in her 20s, it no longer worked for her face.
I didn’t read her comments as wishing she had a better nose job. She says she regrets it as a whole. Not wishing she had a less impactful nose job.
This is also someone speaking after years of success with the different nose.
I can believe that she didn’t get fillers or mess with her jaw, shes significantly thinner now than she was when she was younger. But she definitely got an eye thread lift. There’s no way she uses tape to get her eyes like that every single day and no one has ever seen the tape. Even in paparazzi pics where she’s not wearing makeup and doesn’t appear like she planned on being photographed her eyes look the same. You expect me to believe that you ran out the door but still took the time to use face tape? I don’t think so.
Her parents must have been a disaster- ellective cosmetic surgery at 14 is insanity. I’m not willing to play along and pretend it was just a nose job though. If that’s all she is comfortable with talking about that’s totally fine. But her jaw, eyes and mouth (lip lift?) Have all had work done too.
My friend’s dad was a plastic surgeon. He always would say that one must be over 18 to conduct these procedures. The body (face included) continues to grow. Most of the time nature has given us features to suit our face and body. Once puberty stops, that is the best method to be able to access which way to go.
Seriously. What kind of doctor carves up the face of a 14 year old girl? That seems so unethical. Not to mention her parents.
There are fillers. 😂😂 Not sure why she’s denying but it’s fine she’s gorgeous either way.
Where I grew up, I knew 4 girls that had nose jobs from ages 12-14 (most were done before we even had braces)! They all had “sinus” issues or “deviated septums” that required surgery — that changed the shape of their nose. One is now a semi famous actress and hers was done when we were 12.
It was totally normal for kids in my high school to get nose jobs. My own mother took me to a plastic surgeon when I was 16 for a rhinoplasty consultation. I never did get the nose job though.
I think one of the greatest celebrity mysteries is how the Hadid sisters appear to be so well adjusted and nice when their parents are so awful.
It’s not that mysterious if you read about children of narcissistic, or narcissistic-traited parents. They are raised to reflect well on their parents through external achievements and validation, and the child learns early in life to suppress their authentic self in order to please others.
@Lou – makes me wonder how much of this mommy pleasing played into the demise of Gigi and Zayn as well.
they have both had significant struggles like Bella mentions. Not so well-adjusted until they got some distance and independence from their parents.
Their best bet for healing really is to distance themselves from their mom. Maybe as Bella gets more into therapy, she’ll realize that is something she has to do. I think Bella enjoys modeling and she might be a nepotism model but if you look at her instagram, she is CONSTANTLY working and seems to like it. But going by this interview and other comments she has made, I think her true ‘dream’ was to be a photographer and I hope she starts to pursue that.
I agree, I think original features make for more unique looking faces. Fortunately for her she did not go overboard.
This is wild because she clearly did go overboard. She’s had so many surgeries, sometimes her face looks like it would be painful to even smile. There’s no way tape give you a permanent cat eye. Or your lips grow a different shape. She’s had multiple nose jobs.
Yeah, “face tape”? I don’t buy that.
Yeah, I guess I meant she didn’t venture into Real Housewives or Kardashian territory, but I see your point.
@red thank you. We need to redefine what overboard means, because she totally doesn’t look like herself she’s a new woman, she’s had multiple work done but into another fantasy face as opposed to a woman that went “overboard” by getting lip plumpers but nothing else is accused of going overboard. They’re both doing it for something but one is being more manipulative about going about getting it
So many things to unpack In this interview.
First of all it’s disgusting that her parents allowed for her to get a nosejob at 14.
And going by Yolanda’s documented behaviour with Gigi ( “eat half an almond”) she groomed Bella for an ED.
Apart from Gigi, her family and especially yolanda seem toxic AF. And when she said she has forgotten large portions of her childhood because it was so traumatic. Yikes.
On the other hand her familys money and the plastic surgery is why she has a career.
Bella seems really vulnerable and should probably just do something else tbh. Modelling when you have all those issues does not sound healthy. But I suspect she’s still caught up in momagers toxic plan for her..
I mean…yeah, okay. I do like her a lot more than Kendall, that’s for sure. Not that it’s hard, lol.
as if the nose job is the only thing she’s had done.
Ikr?
It’s so obvious.
Let’s take the lips out, because fillers are not considered ‘surgery’ apparently.
She’s changed her jaw, her brows, and no just once.
She now looks like a young Carla Bruni. She also looks way older than 25- I don’t get extreme plastic surgery/filler for young women because it gives them a weird doll-like face that is strangely ageing.
I feel sad for her. Yes, she grew up in wealth and privilege but she seems so damaged as a result.
I find her very likeable and beautiful. It’s sad that she was allowed to get a nose job at such a fragile age. The industry is so tough on people and I hope it won’t destroy her. She seems like a good soul.
ditto. I like her and I wish her happiness.
I am very glad I never had the money for a nose job. Now that I’m in my 30s, I still hate my nose sometimes, but I do feel pride in my ancestors and heritage. I wouldn’t change it sober.
Same
I respect her for being honest about her plastic surgery. I got the sense that she did not have had a lot of emotional support in her life growing up, and it’s pretty apparent when you watch old Housewives episodes with Yolanda. Yolanda and Mohammed seemed to place so much importance on the surface appearing perfect rather than providing a safe emotional environment for their children to grow into themselves.
She’s only admitting to a nose job though, when she’s had more than one and also extensive work done on her face, and I mean extensive.
She’s not being honest at all though. She had at least two nose jobs (which isn’t that surprising, iirc nose jobs have the highest % of revisions) and she’s had a ton of other work done. I think what she’s doing now is even worse than her lies before.
At first she denied all of it. Now “I just had a nose job.” And again, the surgeon took too much and it may have to be rebuilt later in life to do that. Ivanka Trump would look like Voldemort with more nose work done. She may also have to have hers rebuilt later on.
What about the chin of her ancestors?
Gone with the eyes of her ancestors, which apparently she doesn’t miss.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Money doesn’t buy happiness. Sounds like a lot of people have failed her. I hope she is able to get away from her toxic family and uses her fame to help models who are abused by the system.
But really how will she help? By getting more surgeries??
She looked a lot like her half sisters, Marielle and Alana, before the extensive work she had done.
But, true to form, this does feel a bit like when white women can’t accept their benefitting from and/or complicity in white supremacy. She ascribes to, heavily promotes and benefits from the very thing that is widely deleterious to anybody who isn’t in that white model slither of a sweet spot that she inhabits. Sobbing about it now while doing very little to dismantle, challenge or even step away from the status quo just seems massively disingenuous to be frank. White women ain’t nothing but consistent, I suppose.
That was a READ and I just want you to know that I’m here for it.
You’ve pretty much summarized how I feel as well lol
I’m sorry but I don’t believe she had only her nose done. For once, she already lied about it in the past and now she claims she doesn’t even get fillers? I’ve seen photos of when she was younger and lips don’t change like that please 😂 .
Having said that, I like her and Gigi, they are professional and speak out for issues they care about.
As for the rest, I’m glad the model industry is changing but there’s still a lot to be done.
Any doctor that performs a cosmetic procedure on anyone under the age of 18 should be asked to explain why. Better still, make it illegal except for exceptional circumstances which must be reviewed by a panel before proceeding.
She has had a lot more than a nose job, and clearly is still not happy. She needs to find a profession that is more than just about her looks.
Many, MANY times young girls will get nose jobs and the records claim “deviated septum.” Just an excuse to get in there and also change the shape of the nose.
Agreed, nevermind that a septoplasty does NOT change the shape of a nose. I had one in 2010, and toxic people at my toxic workplace asked me if was going to get a nose job too. 🙃
The lie about her obvious extensive plastic surgery was stupid on her part because it’s making some people question the rest of what she’s saying. Anyway, I don’t really keep up with these people so I’m just now learning what an awful person Yolanda is. I just ran across a clip of some of her greatest hits and this woman literally raised her girls to have an eating disorder. It’s straight up child abuse! Monitoring what they eat and literally scolding them as they fix a plate, etc. And telling them don’t play sports because they’ll get bulky and that’s “ugly”. Like, wtf? What an awful awful human being she is.
I WANT to believe her about the eye tape, but it’s hard to.
There’s been multiple nose jobs.
Does anyone watch Lorry Hill’s videos on YouTube? She analyzes celebrity photos and documents the plastic surgery they’ve had done. It’s not to shame them, but to be real about beauty standards as she herself has had multiple procedures. It’s a very transparent, non-judgmental look at plastic surgery. Although, sometimes I think she sees surgery where there isn’t. Bella has had a lot done.
She got surgery way too young to have understood what she was doing. Her parents (and doctor) allowed her to redo not just her nose but her entire face. She looks nothing like she used to. She has a modeling career bc of it, but probably a lot of psychological damage too.
For the life of me, I can’t understand why the modeling industry demands that these 5’10” women be able to fit into a size 0 or 2. Like, wtf. What is the point of that? Fashion wasn’t always like that. Yes, the women were always tall and slim but not like that! Do the clothes look better on a 5’10 body that’s a size zero as opposed to an eight? Because an 8 is still slim on a woman that tall. So what’s he deal? It’s crazy.
Because designers who ain’t about nothing only make things in sample sizes.
They don’t want to put on the work to make their clothing accessible to anyone who is flat as a board.
Some models are not called clothes hangers for nothing.
There are plenty of before and after sites out there that speculate on the work people have got done. Bella is known as one of the youngest who has had the most plastic surgery, implants and injections done. No question.
Something like Kylie Jenner, just about everything. The eyelift and browlift are obvious too, so is the reduced jaw. They took too much from her nose, totally.
Jules she goes for a “natural” look which is why people are deceived if you look at her before there is not trace of her natural face left. She just doesn’t do the overinflated face the rest of Hollywood does, but she does more procedures than any of them.
Nose job at 14 says a LOT about her parenting. Her mom is…something else.
How about Kris Jenner saying Khloe needed a nose job when she was 9?
Khloe said she overheard her mom telling it to someone else. It was not directed at her. This is so fucked up though, because Khloe pre-work looked perfectly pretty. I don`t think she looks better now.
As I said, “Kris saying Khloe needed a nose job,” not “Kris TELLING Khloe she needed a nose job.” No, not directed at Khloe herself but bad enough, right?
Klo
Khloe now still looks like Khloe. Those images we see are all heavily edited.
Not long ago there was an unedited bikini pic And Khloe looked like her old self more than the images we see.
Nose job at 14 is 100% your parents fault and the fault of your unethical plastic surgeon. Full stop.
Poor thing is still blaming herself.
I can`t imagine what it`s like to have your mom carve up your face to change it when you`re a child. This is like a horror movie.
I may not actually know anything but my immediate family member has had to spend time with Bella-more than once- because of their partner’s family being very close with Bella in particular and she’s been cold *at best* to Normies that don’t fit the Hollywood mold. At least she’s professional?
I don`t think anyone is entitled to anything else from anyone (casual acquintance) than basic politeness. I can`t imagine all the throngs of people trying to get these girls` time and energy every second of the day.
I bet she already has plenty of “friends”.
Sounds like she wasn’t even polite. Just because you’re famous does not mean you can’t treat people with common decency.
Plastic surgery at 14?!!! That’s crazy. I hate how all these young celebs are made to look so generic and alike. I wouldn’t want to change my nose because it’s my dads and I wouldn’t want to take that away for an of the moment conventional look that will go out of style.
There’s no way it was only a nose job. She has a new face. It’s easy to speculate about regret now, when she’s conventionally pretty and rich. Also, if some genie from a bottle told her now she could magically have her old nose back, I don’t think she’d do it. Just another interview with a model, pure bullsh*t
💯. A nose job isn’t going to do all that! There’s lip surgery cheek reduction and face sculpting. And yeah I bet she would do it all again she doesn’t want to look like her old face. I don’t think all those famous guys she’s dated would have given her the time of day if she looked like her old self. And it wasn’t like she needed this for money so she’s doing it because she wants to desperately be that girl the girl that gets all the attention. But why such a strong desire to want to not be who you really are, when other girls would have embraced it. She needs a therapist.
I feel sorry for her that she was allowed to get plastic surgery at such a young age. The interview is interesting and makes me like more.
About Kendall not being nice, do tell…
At 14, she didn’t know what her adult nose/face would really look like. At 14 she had to have a parent approve/pay for this. I wonder if her mother pressured her to do this.
I suspect Bella had gotten two nose jobs and a brow lift. Id say she had the first at 14 and got revision at 17/18 when her modeling career really kicked off. I’d speculate to say shes also had lip and cheek filler.
Im not against plastic surgery or filler/botox in any way but I do wish celebrities were more honest about it.
I believe her about only having her nose done. My entire face changed around age 20. I barely look like the same person as I did as a teenager but all that happened is I lost the baby fat. Cheekbones that I had no idea were there popped out. Even my nose looks different.
I don’t believe her about any of it (except maybe her work ethics, that could well be true). But I don’t think she only had her nose done, and I don’t think she regrets it. If she were to go back to a surgeon and have her nose done to resemble what it used to look like, then I’d believe her (like women who regret breast implants have them removed).
But I am wondering when designers will stop using women altogether. They claim they want a “walking hanger” and with today’s technology, they could literally use a walking hanger. Or, they could stop using women who have the (absence of) breasts and hips of teenaged boys, and cut to the chase and just use teenaged boys. One or both of these will happen some day, I’m sure of it.
I really wish people would be more transparent about plastic surgery. I love telling people what I’ve had done – you think my skin glows? Botox! Environ skin products! My boobs? Call my Dr! I NEVER thought I would get these compliments, plastic surgery and a great aesthtician helped put a lot of this in perspective – if you can and you want to, why not change what you can? And share it with other people so they can feel this awesome too? And now that I see all the options out there and what they can really do it’s made me reevaluate all the celebs I was in awe of. And of course, it’s not for everyone and that’s fine too! I just happen to be that person that carried a lot of judgement for no good reasons until a dear friend laundry listed everything she had done and it was like, why keep trying to force acceptance? Can’t it be ok that just like I don’t like my grey hairs on my head or the stray hairs on my chin I can choose to do something about my deep wrinkles and deflated breasts? Besides, I spend way less time and money now that I don’t stress about contouring, expensive makeup to prevent breakouts and expensive bras.
And if she is telling the truth about face tape…damn, that sounds exhausting and annoying. Just get the procedure and call it a day of you’re doing it that much. *Shrug* side note, I do think 14 is horrifically young and any plastic surgeon that does that should be held to account.
Looking at all her pictures, it looks more like getting older and losing a lot of baby fat and weight in general. I believe her.
And I agree with everyone up thread- none of these ladies are super model material.
At 14 my nose looked very lumpy and large. As an adult woman I think it’s just right. And that’s not because my mind changed– it’s because my face did.
Facial reconstruction before you can even drive is a bad idea.
Easy to say after shes profited off the modified nose face though.
Strong thin girl who goes on and on about how badly she wishes she could gain weight HEHEHEHEHE vibes
I understand her remorse. I was always told I’d be a pretty girl if I didn’t have such a big nose. This was from girls and boys at school. But more troubling, from members of my extended family. I was told by them I had unfortunately inherited “the family nose”. Never by my late beloved grandmother, or my mother who has the same “family nose”, but they never explained it to me or made me feel ok about what I was obviously struggling with. I had a rhinoplasty at 18, as soon as I could afford it. I now have a generic looking face and inside my surgically “enhanced” nose” I have a deviated septum, a very weak bridge, and constant post nasal drip.
I later found out that the “family” nose was code for Jewish, something that was never spoken out loud in our family, and I had no idea about until I was 30. I no longer speak to the majority of my family. I also find large noses on both men and women very attractive. I wish I still had the nose of my ancestors and that I had the opportunity to know about them before I made my choice.