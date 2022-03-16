The Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act to end Daylight Savings

Because I’m a cat-mom, Daylight Savings Time doesn’t bother me too much. My f–king cats wake me up at random moments in the middle of the night and early in the morning, rain or shine, regardless of what the human clock says. If anything, I’ve gotten better at adapting my daily rhythms over the years too. But yeah, people always complain. People always have a hard time with it, especially “spring forward,” when we lose an hour of weekend time and suddenly we have all of this sunshine at 7pm. So Congress decided to do something about it. They’re going to…make Daylight Savings permanent? As in, no more moving the clock around at all. We’ll hold it here?
A bipartisan group of senators has tried and failed, for Congress after Congress, to keep America on daylight saving time permanently. Until Tuesday, when their bright idea finally cleared the chamber. Just two days after the nation’s latest stressful “spring forward” to the later sunsets of daylight saving time, the Senate unanimously and surprisingly passed Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) bill to lock the clocks. The quick and consequential move happened so fast that several senators said afterward they were unaware of what had just happened.
Shortly after the Senate came back from a recess for a GOP lunch and a Democratic visit to the White House, Rubio took to the floor and passed a bill with a name befitting his state, the Sunshine Protection Act.
“If we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore,” Rubio said. “Why we would enshrine this in our laws and keep it for so long is beyond me.”
As he made his request, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), presiding over the Senate, appeared to exclaim: “Oh, I love it.” (Sinema’s state does not observe daylight saving time.)
Though some senators had offered objections to the proposal in recent days, all of them melted away in the end, said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), one of Rubio’s partners on the bill. He said the bill’s backers intentionally waited until the nation was reeling from yet another time change, which occurred on Sunday: “We did try and get it done once the clocks had just changed. Because it made it more timely.”
But the drama isn’t over yet. Whitehouse said he has not received an assurance from Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the permanent-DST bill’s future in the House. Rubio said he hoped colleagues across the Capitol would “act quickly on it” and summed things up: “Pardon the pun, but: This is an idea whose time has come.”
The Sunshine Protection Act – what a stupid name – actually passed the Senate unanimously. These f–kers can’t agree on reproductive rights, guns or gay rights, but they agree that this clock thing is making everyone grumpy. I remember John Oliver devoted a segment to Daylight Savings a few years ago, really studying it from every angle, and he was basically like “this makes no sense, we should stop doing it.” Usually, it doesn’t work like that though. Maybe it will this time? Also: this means we’ll never “fall back” ever again? But that was my precious extra hour in the fall!! BOO!
The Washingtonian has a great piece about the time the US tried to do permanent Daylight Savings. It was in the 1970s during the energy crisis and people haaaaated it. Because it was so dark in the late fall and winter mornings, basically.
Parents of toddlers are rejoicing. LOL no joke, my 3 year old son is still adjusting!
Seriously!! It is SO hard getting young children’s schedules to adjust by a full hour overnight. I bet teachers are happy, too.
Don’t forget NICU nurses; the savings time thing screws up our babies’ feeding times a lot. Staggering feeds to make up for the lost or gained time ain’t eas. Sadly, here in Canada we still gonna keep springing forward and falling back will our law makers decide otherwise.😭😭
I heard (somewhere?) that Ontario was just waiting to make sure NY and California were going to end DST and then we would, too. Hurray!!! As a 12 hr shift worker I loathe the extra hour of working for free in the fall, and honestly my body hates getting up at 0430, but it’s extra hard when it feels like 0330. I can’t wait to just stay on one time!!!
BC announced right away that we’re following the US. My first choice would be to fall back once more then hold there but this is certainly better than continuing to flip flop.
I don’t know where you are in Canada but Ontario already passed a law to end Daylight savings time as soon as neighbouring jurisdictions Quebec and New York do it. We can’t have adjacent Ottawa and Hull on different time zones and New York is obviously a very important neighbouring jurisdiction economically. Funny that we’re not worried about Michigan though. Maybe Michigan doesn’t have daylight savings? I don’t know.
Reading the comments here is interesting, I had no idea so many people would rather have the sun set at 4 pm than go to work in the dark. I have a really hard time with the early sunsets, but mostly I would be sooo happy if we stopped switching. For my toddlers, but also as a scientist having different numbers of hours per day in data sets is *so* annoying. Also I can’t ask anything to happen at 2 am.
I don’t agree. I think it’s scarier to go home in the dark than go to work in the dark. Maybe because I’m more alert in the mornings whether or not the sun is out or not.
I can’t see first thing in the morning whether the sun is up or not. I MUCH prefer having more light at the end of the day.
When I worked at the NGA, we dreaded the Fall Back time. We would have been getting off work when there was still some sunset light going on and suddenly we would be emerging into darkness. We used to joke about having to duck vampires on the way to the Metro.
When mine were small, it was always a reaaaallllly tough adjustment for them, even when I’d try to move bedtime/waking incrementally in advance to prepare. We are no longer only an agricultural economy. Get rid of it.
I only ever had trouble falling back in the fall…
My 11 year olds are losing their damn minds this week. ABOLISH IT.
In Europe a few years ago many wanted to pass this same law to make Daylight Savings time permanent and many parents and elderly people were rejoicing lol
I had to read the article a few times to understand.
I don’t know how to feel about it but what I do know is..we have bigger fish to fry yet this is what they’re focusing on. SMDH.
I still don’t understand. Lol
In fairness, Congress is looking into myriad of issues at any given time. It just in today’s hyperpartisan, polarized environment, it is a rarity for something to receive unanimous bi-partisan support, so this is getting a lot of attention. Plus, lots of Americans have opinions on DST, so it ends up dominating the news cycle.
Good. I hope they go through with it. The older I get, the harder it is for me to adjust to the time change. Monday was awful. This should have been taken care of a long time ago.
Give it to Sinema to agree with something that has nothing to do with her. She is worthless.
I’m usually okay with it, but spring forward is kicking my behind this year. I have been so unbelievably pooped these last few days.
I hate ‘spring forward’ so much. I get up early for work and since it’s dark in the AM again it makes me even more tired lol. As I get older (I’m in my mid-40’s) I find it takes me longer and longer to adjust. If I had to guess I’d say I’ll be okay by the weekend, hopefully.
Here in Canada there are already a few provinces that have done away with the time change, I wish the whole country would follow suit.
I’m so torn in this. On one hand I agree that changing the clocks twice a year isn’t really necessarily, but on the other I like how it provides me with a kind of mental shift to the changing seasons (from spring/summer to fall/winter, and visa versa). 🤷🏻♀️
Permanent standard time makes more sense than permanent DST. It’s a lot harder to get going in the dark in the winter then having to fend off mosquitos in the dark in the summer.
There is nothing worse than when it’s dark at 3:00 PM in the northeast. I’ll take a dark-ish morning over the terrible depression of dark afternoons.
@Enny – 💯 agree. Dark in the afternoon is so much worse to me than dark in the morning. We already passed a bill to stay on permanent DST, but needed federal approval. Hopefully this is it.
As someone who suffers from Seasonal Affect Disorder (SAD) thanks to it being pitch dark by the time 4:30 rolls around, permanent DST and more sunshine in the afternoon will actually help me out a lot!
Me too! I have seasonal affective disorder and there are points in November/December when I get out of work and it’s already pitch dark. Sun sets before 5 pm. I know people won’t understand who don’t have this condition, I need that daylight in the evening, otherwise winter is very debilitating.
Same here, I always hate how early it gets dark in December/January. I’m all for this.
I hate those 4:30 sunsets in winter. The sun has pretty much set at 4 and it’s a heavy dusk.
Yes. That time of year is so dark, dismal and dreary. It is the embodiment of depression. I am loving Spring….the birds and flowers and of course….the Red Sox.
As a non-morning person, count me in as another person who despises early sunsets. I live in an area that gets cold winters, so having to deal with darkness late in the afternoon/early makes it even harder to do anything productive after work (e.g., grocery shop, run errands, meet people for dinner/drinks, etc.). I would prefer later sunsets.
@Enny all day every day. I live in the PNW and, in the winter, if you wake up before 8 in the morning you’re waking up in the dark no matter what. The only question is whether it’s already dark by the time you’re getting ready to go home from work. In addition, US drivers are more likely to get into an accident the week following the spring forward switch. On a personal level, I find that my depression gets much worse in the winter because of the lack of natural light. That too throws of circadian rhythms. What I think makes the most sense is what has been suggested for years – each state picks what works for them and then they stick with it.
I agree. Just keep Standard Time year-round. Sunrise at 9am is going to be bad enough on the Eastern edges of time zones – on the Western edges it will be10am before the sun is really up in December and January.
I’m up early every day anyway (thanks to a dog who has an internal clock that is set in stone). And while my kid is a high school senior and will not be impacted, I really don’t like the idea of little kids commuting to school in the pitch dark for so much of the year.
Thank you. It should be DST which is “real time” the issue was always losing an hour & the sun doesn’t the assistance of the government to know when to rise. I don’t like that it’s still light at 10 PM in the summer. If the idea was “we don’t like it dark in the AM for kids” you just made it dark at 9:30 AM in the dead of winter.
I disagree. I worked in a coffee shop for years (I have a 9-5) now, and waking up and going to work in the dark is very easy to get used to, and quickly. Getting out of work after the sun has set, and feeling like you’ve had no exposure to natural light for the whole day? That sucks.
I don’t know – I’ve never been a morning person and I always associate the early mornings with darkness anyway. When it’s light out in the mornings I still hate waking up early. My dad is a super morning person up at 5:30am everyday year-round before sunrise. I guess I just thought you either hate getting up or you’re fine with it and the amount of light in the sky doesn’t really help or hurt.
What DOES hurt me is when you feel like it’s basically bedtime at 6pm. When you have to turn on lights in your office that has a window and feel like you are “burning the midnight oil” at 4:45pm. That is depressing.
To me the feeling of ‘ugh it’s dark out and i’m on my way to work’ is less awful than ‘ugh it’s dark out and i’m still at work’
That would be my preferred solution, one more fall-back & then stop changing. And ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ is a stupid name & I’d hate like all get-out to have Rubio be associated with something successful.
I expect the only state that is indifferent either way in the US is Alaska. They get dark real early anyway in the winter and of course they get a lot of light in the summer. I remember watching a prolonged ‘sunset’ from work in Seward, Alaska. The sun was and stayed along the southern half of the sky and made a short arc from east to west, less than 6 hours of direct light. But if you like sunset lighting, it was gorgeous, especially with the light and shadow on the snow covered mountains. One day it was intense ultramarine blue on the shadow sides and intense, fiery pink on the sunlight sides. I wish I had pictures of it.
I am so confused. Isn’t making it permanent meaning that we will always be “springing forward” every year? I’ve read other articles that seem to think it will continue based on the Senate’s vote.
No. It means that this is the time it will be forever. I think the plan calls for us to fall behind again in 2022, and then spring ahead in 2023 and then that’s it. The clocks won’t change twice a year anymore. Making DST permanent just means that the sun will set later year round (so if your sunsets in December are at 445, now they’ll be at 545.)
Why on earth would we do “one more” round of it if it’s getting abolished? That seems dumb. Otherwise I am all for it.
I’m so against this idea I could scream. The sun won’t rise until after 8am here Dec through Feb!!! That’s horrifying. For those of us who are up and out early to work, school, whatever, this move just completely stinks.
I’m astonished that anyone from a northern state (I’m looking at you, Alaska!) would vote in favour of this. I live in central Alberta, and I’b much rather stay on standard time. I can deal with it getting dark early because it’s usually cold and I’m inside anyway. Our idiot Premier included this question on our last civic ballot and it was defeated – one of his usual attempts to distract from huge problems in the province. Seeing some similarities here, Marco.
The further north in Alaska you live, the less this matters, since you get so little sunlight in the winter anyway.
This means it won’t get light until 8 am-9 am in the morning in the fall/winter and will get dark around 3 pm/4 pm in the winter. I know people sound horrified by this but that’s how it is in the UK/France as well. I understand those countries are more northern than us and they also observe daylight savings time but usually the switch happens two weeks later than us in the spring. But yeah I’ve been to France and England during the winter and sun rises around 9 am and sets around 3 pm. People just deal with it, it isn’t the end of the world. People get up to go to school and work in darkness. I did it when I lived in Spain too, I went to work in darkness because the sun rose at 9 am. But weirdly the sun didn’t set until 5 pm during the winter… but that’s because supposedly Spain is in the wrong time zone or something, there’s a whole story there about Franco the dictator changing its time zone at one point. You can read about it here: https://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2013/11/30/244995264/spains-been-in-the-wrong-time-zone-for-seven-decades
How do you figure the sun rises in France at 9? Even in January in Provence it’s more like 8 am! Fun fact: Barcelona is the same latitude as New York.
Because I’ve been to France in the winter time in Normandy in December. The sun did not rise fully until 9 am which shocked me at the time. Provence is not the same as Normandy. It’s possible it started around 8:30 am but it was not fully up until 9.
Someone suggested that instead of losing our weekend hour, we move the clocks ahead on the following Monday at 11am, so that lunch came early that day. Or, move the clocks ahead at 4pm so that suddenly it was 5pm and time to go home. I don’t know why as humans, we create so many unpleasant structures for ourselves that include losing a weekend hour. What mean person is constantly in charge of everything?
It’s to create the smallest confusion and disruption in the middle of activities. Removing an hour in the middle of the day would be a nightmare for schoolteachers, among many others.
And lots of us don’t work 9-5s where we would benefit from an early lunch. Tons of working-class people have night and weekend shifts. The world is already set up to largely benefit people who get to have weekends and holidays off, anyway.
Ideally they’d split the difference 30 minutes one way or the other, but I can live with this too. I’m just relieved not to have the abrupt jump. I can cope with darker mornings, but getting dark at 4pm is awful.
Passed the senate unanimously. I’m curious to see which contrarian wackadoodles in the House will try to block it, and whether they’ll try to get Jesus involved.
I have concerns about kids walking to school or waiting for busses in the dark. There will be safety issues.
That’s my concern too. I hate switching back and forth and when the kids were little it sucked, but I’ll deal with all of it so kids aren’t waiting for morning school buses in the pitch black.
I grew up in FL and it was pitch black in the winter while I waited for my bus at 6 am so we could be desegregation compliant. It’s (prior to DST) pitch black for my kid when he leaves at 7am in WA to catch his bus. Avoiding darkness at bus time isn’t a compelling argument because darkness at bus time has and still does already happen and really it’s totally fine.
This they agree on. I really loathe seeing that grifter Mario Rubio’s face first thing.
I know we are all tired but this is a terrible idea. Make it permanent standard time, shift kids so they don’t have to start school at 7 am, and keep everyone ciciadian rhythms intact. DST has been shown in studies to mess with peoples ciciadian rhythm long term in countries where it’s permanent.
Standard time only.
I don’t care which one we go with so long as the change stops. But we currently only observe standard time four months of the year, Nov-Mar, so daylight savings is what we’re most accustomed to.
From what I’ve read, if we’re going to keep one or the other, standard time is better for circadian rhythms. I actually like changing the time to make the daylight hours line up better for me, but I do not have children. I think everybody has forgotten that the US did this for almost two years during the Nixon administration and everybody hated it so bad they changed it back!
FancyPants:
I wasn’t alive during the Nixon administration, which accounts for my not remembering it. I don’t recall that ever being taught in history class, but I was a B student so don’t rely on my memory of school. Our lifestyles have changed quite a bit since then, though, and anyone who was old enough to be a voting constituent is likely retired now, so I say let’s give it another go.
For me, it’s the abrupt change that’s the problem. Instead of it gradually getting darker earlier or lighter later, which it normally does, all of a sudden, boom!, sunlight! or pitch black!
If kid’s are traveling in the dark then school schedules will need to be changed. I know that’s a hassle for a lot of people, but there are lots of people who don’t go to school and don’t like the time switch.
Since we already established during Covid that the only reason we have public school is so mom and dad can have free daycare while they work, you’ll have to move school in a way that accommodates them.
Push elementary back, you’ll have to push everyone back because of transportation and bussing. There’s only so many drivers and buses, especially after you factor in the low pay ($10/ hr in my area—none of the districts can find anyone to drive for that pathetic pay so other staff get roped into doing it.) Hope you enjoy your high schooler being released at 6:15 pm and then being in after school activities like sports until 10 or 11 pm.
I move that we just say eff it and meet in the middle. On 6/30/22 let’s just move the goal posts back 30 min and call it a day. We already don’t follow the metric system like the rest of of the world, why make time work?
I prefer to keep standard time i think? I don’t really know lol. I hate moving the clocks though. I love falling back until sunset rolls around an hour earlier.
I will say though that for some reason the DST switch this year is kicking my butt. Usually after a day or so I’m adjusted but this morning I could barely drag myself out of bed. I have a hatch with a sunrise alarm and everything.
I said the same above! It is killing me this year! I woke up at 6:00 this morning intending to sip some coffee and scroll my phone while everyone was still asleep (kids home for SB) only to go out in my living room and fall back asleep in a chair till 7:15. I am dragging!
For me too this year, the kids, co-workers, just not my retired neighbors. It is more noticeable this year and really messed with me.
As an old fogey, I remember that experiment with the permanent time change in the 70s. Everyone complained about kids going to school in the dark, so in my state they pushed the school start time back an hour. So then people complained about kids getting out of school so late. It was a mess and pretty soon everything went back to the way it was. We’ll see how this goes.
I also remember the attempted permanent DSL in the 70’s and how people were upset because of the dark winter mornings. I suspect the same will happen again.
I remember the same. As I said upthread enjoy having your high school student released at 6 or 7 in the evening. Once elementary goes back all the others do too because of limited transportation.
Why do children leave school at 3 instead of 5? I’ve always wondered.
I don’t care which time they go with – just pick one and stick to it. There have been countless studies over the years that messing around with people’s internal clock twice a year causes more car and workplace accidents, people get depressed, there’s a greater incidence of heart issues, etc., etc. Whether we spring forward or fall back, it’s going to be dark sometime – so turn on the lights.
Heart attacks following “spring forward” are statistically significantly more likely. Getting enough sleep is actually a very serious health issue that is not discussed enough.
Oooooo…I hope Europe follows suit!!!
I live in the Netherlands (north of 52 degrees–only Edmonton in the NHL is more north to give North Americans a feel for the light), and dark mornings/ early nightfall are part of winter. Plus few kids here take the bus: they bike instead. Starting around age 4. And our family lived north of Fairbanks Alaska for a year, haha. The amount of light in the summer and dark in the winter makes the time change totally superfluous in Scandinavia.
If it’s dark, dress your child in something with reflective tape. You can also put one of those small bike lights on their backpack for visibility, but the refective clothing is key!
Next, if you/ someone you love is sensitive to a lack of light, get a lightbox/ SADs light and spend 20 minutes in front of it after you wake up. It helps your circadian rhythm and lessens dark-induced depression.
I’m in favor if this. We voted for it in California but our legislature failed to code it into law. This year seemed harder than usual for some reason. But the absurdity of being on daylight savings eight months of the year and then having to adjust to “standard time “ for four months is asinine. End this madness now!!
I hate getting up in the dark @ 7 a.m. Shouldn’t DST be reversed so we “fall forward” and “spring back?” That way it wouldn’t be fully dark in December @ 5pm & we could put kids to bed in the summer at 8 pm instead of hearing “It’s not dark yet!”
Permanent DST is like living in western China: the time zone is totally off with the Sun’s position in the sky. It’s not good for your health or circadian rhythms. China only has one time zone, that of Beijing, even though its longitudinal spread means it should have at least three. The far western parts of the country get it the worst.
Every remotely northern country that’s tried permanent DST has come to regret it: US in the 70s Russia for 3 years in the early 2000’s (they got rid of DST and made it standard time). Just make it standard time.
I agree! Why not keep Standard Time?? Arizona and Hawaii stopped switching years ago. They are permanently on Standard Time. Our circadian rhythms are tied to sunlight cues. Why do we always feel compelled to tinker with nature?
I’m pretty sure AZ is on permanent DST. They share a time zone with California the eight months of the year we’re on PDT. They’re only an hour ahead of us briefly Nov-Mar when we’re on PST because they don’t “fall back.”
They’re on permanent Standard Time. They’re in the Mountain Time zone, not Pacific, so that puts them at the same time as California when we spring ahead to their time zone.
And as someone who grew up in permanent Standard Time, I love and prefer Daylight Savings. I was so happy when I saw they were choosing DST instead of ST.
I’m fine either way, as long as they pick one. The changes in daylight aren’t hugely dramatic where I live, but I’m still struggling four days in to adapt. I spent my entire childhood waiting for the school bus in darkness because schools started early and the route took a full hour to get us there. I didn’t love it, but if it’s a safety issue there are a lot of other options: lights, bus top attendants, etc.
I don’t care which one they pick, just pick one and be done with this craziness. I’m sick of falling back and springing forward. They both suck.
I know everyone’s body is different but I never really got why this was a big deal. I lose an hour all the time and just roll with it. For example, I frequently intend to come on Celebitchy for 5 minutes and then suddenly realize it’s been more than an hour. 🙂
I do not understand the issue with changing clocks 🤷🏻♀️ I have a 2.5 yo and a 4.5 yo and we all just go to bed and wake up and have no issues. Like it doesn’t throw them off their schedule or anything. But I am NOT thrilled with how late sunrise is going to be this next winter. 9am?! That will be fun 🙄
I wonder if it’s an age thing? I’ve never paid much attention to it, but now in my late 40s it gets harder each time. I work at home so I shouldn’t even complain, but I also don’t really understand why we do it.
I always b*tch about the time change, I’ve always thought they should stop the changes and just pick one…but I’ve never actually thought about the consequences for the move. I don’t know if DST or regular Standard Time would be best to make permanent.
This is all moving so fast!
8I always feel it worse with the spring forward. Havent felt myself this week. I am a night owl, so my bedtime is 2am and up at 10am(I work later hours online) so morning darkness wouldnt affect me as much as early winter darkness. I hear more people complain about how early it gets dark in the winter (I am a New Yorker living in Ontario) even in the SE (I have friends in NC and many suffer from SAD even down there) that I think they should switch it and leave it. Complainers need to let this one go. If people in Ireland, Norway, can deal with all of this meaning with the dark mornings, we can too.
I wish Europe would come to an agreement on this… I hate this changing of hours twice a year….
Personally, I love Fall Back, why can’t we just stay there in that perfect space. Sunrises won’t be a burden in the Spring/Summer as it would be if we stuck with Spring Forward. There is zero way we could have school starting at the current times with children going to school in the near dark.
This is what they waste time doing instead of dealing with homelessness, mental illness, making sure people have food, shelter and fair work practices. HEALTHCARE!!! These people….
This actually is directly related to health. Heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, and workplace accidents skyrocket when we change the time, not to mention seasonal depression and other mental health issues. This is a small but important step toward better quality of life for many.
I feel like every yer I hear about these bills and they are never passed. I used to work for a news company and we sent out news release in local times and AZ was so confusing because they are often in their own time zone (except some reservations there did observe the time change I remember so they were ah hour off). It’s so annoying and I have a toddler and it definitely affects the little ones.
“These f–kers can’t agree on reproductive rights, guns or gay rights, but they agree that this clock thing is making everyone grumpy.” 😂 💯 Thank Kaiser
According to Kent on “Veep,” it’s “saving” — it’s neither plural nor possessive. (And Jonah’s rants about it, I love that show)
I’m thrilled about this. My entire life feels happier and more together when we have more sunlight later in the day. I don’t care if it’s dark in the morning; I want (and need!) motivation to human after work and not just sit on my couch depressed. It is really difficult to deal with in the winter.
I for one does not care for DST. Congress need to leave the time alone, they have more important issues worrying about time change. Hawaii and AZ is right by not changing the time.
For years I’ve wanted to abolish Daylight Saving Time and just stay on Standard Time all year. It would be so much easier, and it naturally gets darker later during spring and summer when you want to be outside anyway. I really would prefer if they abolish DST and just keep Standard Time. Then when we “Fall Back” it just stays there forever and no more adjusting clocks. 🙂
I much prefer DST. You get out of work when it’s still sunlight and can spend time at the beach or walking in the park when it’s light out etc.
So, the Senate unanimously passed the bill to end daylight savings time, eh? Oh good. I was so afraid they’d be wasting time enacting voter protection laws, equal pay laws, and trivial stuff like that.
ME? I am soo happy!! I work outside of my home and hated Monday–losing that hr, still has me exhausted. I keep thinking its really 4a, when I get up at 5a.
Yipppeeee!