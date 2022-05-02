Olivia Wilde ‘mortified’ with being served on stage, it was ‘beyond inappropriate’

Last week, during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Olivia Wilde was served with legal documents while she was on stage. The documents were hand-delivered from a process server sitting in the audience, front row. As Olivia was doing a presentation for her film Don’t Worry Darling, the process server approached the stage with the manila envelope (marked “personal & confidential”) and Olivia accepted it. No one has ever said if the server yelled out “You’ve been served!” but I doubt it. Olivia didn’t seem to understand what was happening, then she opened the envelope on stage, glanced at it briefly and managed to go back to her presentation. The documents were related to Olivia and Jason Sudeikis’s ongoing custody issues over their two kids – meaning, the docs were from Jason’s lawyer. Everyone has been obsessed with this story about who knew what and whether Jason arranged for it (which he denies). Now Olivia’s side is talking a little:
Olivia Wilde is reeling after being served with legal papers from ex Jason Sudeikis during her CinemaCon presentation, a source tells Page Six exclusively.
“Olivia was confused when she was handed the envelope, and she was even more confused when she opened it,” the source shares. “It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction.”
In fact, the “Booksmart” director, 38, was “determined to power through” with unveiling the trailer for her upcoming movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” according to the source.
“She was there to introduce a project that is near and dear to her heart, and for someone to try to take that moment from her — whether it be Jason, a process server or anyone else — was beyond inappropriate,” the source tells us.
Wilde was in the middle of her speech to approximately 4,000 people at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday night when a woman walked on stage and gave her a manila envelope labeled “Personal and Confidential.” “This is for me?” the actress, visibly confused, asked before taking a peek at the documents, which pertained to the exes’ children, and continuing on with her remarks.
A source close to Sudeikis insisted to Page Six exclusively on Wednesday that the “Ted Lasso” star, 46, “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered … and he would never condone [Wilde] being served in such an inappropriate manner.” (Sudeikis was filming Season 3 of his Apple TV+ show in London at the time.)
“Olivia and Jason have had their ups and downs, but this was really, really low,” the first source tells us of the headline-making CinemaCon incident.
What’s been interesting to watch is the reaction from women, many of whom blame Jason entirely. I’m a big fan of Ted Lasso and I want to believe Jason is that nice in real life, although I’ve heard rumors in the past that he’s kind of a douche, especially with women. Not, like, an aggressive douchebag, but just garden variety “he’s cheated on partners before” and “he plays the victim when he’s not.” That being said, I’ve heard sh-t about Olivia too. Now, I still think it completely sucks that Olivia was served on stage. I just doubt Jason would have arranged for that to happen.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Hard to tell what happened here, honestly. I can believe fault in all parties–Olivia was unconsciously avoiding being served (because who wants to be served?), Sudekis knew some but not all details, and the person serving was sexist and never would have served a person in the middle of a talk if they were a man.
I disagree. This was a deliberate choice by Sudeikis. He’s walking it back now, but it was a really shi$$y thing to do.
You could totally be correct! My point is that it’s hard to tell, especially after all of the lawyers chiming in on here saying that a client like Sudeikis wouldn’t necessarily know? This whole situation seems unclear to me.
The server is sexist and would never do this to a man- holy crap, how do people come up with this fan-fic? How does this even get printed?
I am not sure why its fan fic? I can very easily see a server of any gender treating a man with more dignity and respect than a woman? You should check out the research on student evaluations of teachers based on gender. It’s illuminating, really. Unconscious bias is very real!
I don’t think he would do that just because it trashes his reputation, too.
It does now, and we don’t have a proof he’s done it.
I think it was the server’s little game, the opportunity was there and she took it.
I am no Olivia fan, but she didn’t deserve this, kudos to her for keeping it together.
Maybe he didn’t expect the backlash
I don’t think JS knew who his lawyers would hire to serve OW. Clearly OW has been ducking service because her lawyer should have just accepted service. She made it public. She got a great deal of backlash when she ran off with HS. I think this is her way of trying to regain some sympathy. How DARE him serve me in public. Blah blah blah. I think this is her trying to play the victim card so everyone forgets she ran off with someone she directed. I always I thought the Rebecca/Sam relationship was a bit of a dig at Olivia/Harry situation
Aw, but the Rebecca/Sam relationship is very sweet, and doesn’t demean either character by it’s narrative conclusion. Also, though Rebecca is such a hot lady, the age difference and power differential is much less between Harry and Olivia — people scrutinize them, but I don’t think it’s as imbalanced as it seems.
I think there are other more direct parallels in some of the relationships, and I also wonder about how Lasso cleaned up Sudeikis’ image without him having to do anything.
I find it hard to believe Jason didn’t know this – while most clients don’t know details about routine process service (which usually costs a couple hundred dollars), no process server would go to these lengths (which I’m sure were costly) without talking to the lawyers that hired them. And as a lawyer I would never authorize this kind of public service without talking to my client. So either Jason knew or he hired lawyers he knew would be asshole sharks and told them he didn’t want to know the details. I remain amazed at how many people jump to the conclusion that Olivia had to be avoiding service for it to get to this point. Given the money both sides have there is no basis for assuming that in this situation. It is truly defaulting to blaming the victim.
All of this. Amazing the lengths people will go to to defend a man’s reputation. He at the very least said he didn’t care how dirty the service was, the more embarrassing the better, because no one does this on their own.
+1
THIS. I’d also like to add just because someone plays a nice guy on tv/the movies doesn’t make them good in real life. Example: Bill Cosby.
@watson –
Yes, nasty men can absolutely arrange to have their exes served when they want and when it causes the most damage. My dad had my Mom served on Valentine’s Day and her birthday.
Amen, Watson! And Dena, your poor mother – that sounds awful. Unfortunately, abusive spouses can use litigation as a weapon against their victims (I’m not saying that’s the case in the Olivia-Jason split but I think we’re seeing that in the Brad-Angelina fight) and too many people will assume that the litigious/abusive spouse is doing things because the other spouse “made” them do it. It’s really gross. I don’t know what the relationship was between Olivia and Jason and I don’t care if one is nicer than the other, the bottom line in a situation like this, given the resources both sides have, is that there should be no assumption that Jason had to do this because Olivia was avoiding service. This could have been his first attempt at service or his 20th, but assuming it was his 20th is giving him a benefit of the doubt he doesn’t deserve.
I’m coming around on this theory as well. Because who leaked the fact that the papers that were handed to her were custody papers? The original story about this didn’t give a source and since Olivia didn’t say anything while on stage, it couldn’t have been her. Seems more likely that it was Jason’s people who leaked the contents of that envelope in order to make her look bad when she didn’t react while on stage.
@Jess: I must respectfully disagree. Not about Olivia avoiding service, I agree she may be blameless, but about Jason necessarily knowing. I have been served more times than I can count. My job leads to frequent court appearances, but not contentious ones and certainly not in opposition to the counsel on either side, since they require my testimony for their cases. And therefore I’ve dealt with the gamut of process servers. Some are absolutely respectful and some are most accurately described as bitter POSs. The latter get off on aggressive and public servings. I always call the attorneys to complain when that happens, and the attorneys, many of whom know me personally, always apologize profusely. (Remember these are not lawyers with a case against me, they are lawyers who need me to testify for them, which I can essentially choose to do or not to do at will.) I can only imagine the heady excitement of an aggressive process server with a chance to serve a celebrity.
And just to be clear, I’m not defending either Jason or Olivia. None of us knows the truth and I don’t personally GAF who is or is not at fault. But it’s incorrect to say categorically that process servers don’t go rogue. They do it all the time.
I’m not blaming her or WKing for him by asking: Is it possible that Jason wasn’t given specific enough information? He could have agreed to have her served at the awards, but not in that way. I wonder if all they told him was that it was going to be done there. They just didn’t or wouldn’t go into detail about how. Given the way that most official processes are executed, I can believe that he probably wasn’t given a step-by-step guide.
I also find it weird that they were seemingly unable to give it to her off-stage. I get that she was surrounded by bodyguards, but they can’t obstruct justice. The server should have been cleared by security and clearly identified, which would have given them the chance to approach her backstage.
Yeah the “oh he’s not really a nice guy, I’m on her side” thing is a bit rich when you dig a bit into the gossip about Olivia. Ummm, guys maybe there’s a reason they had a successful decade long relationship? Birds of a feather and all that?
Oh, so she had it coming?
Sigh…no. (Seriously?) But given all we have is speculation it is just as likely he hatched some nefarious plot as it is she was being evasive and difficult as it is their high-priced lawyers were being snotty and difficult with each other. Pick your poison! Neither one of them has a saintly rep in their personal lives and we.don’t.know.
Mia, thank you for this post.
WE. DON’T. KNOW. that’s it, right there. she could have been avoiding being served, deliberately or not. he may or may not have known what his lawyer had arranged in order to have her served. I keep hearing how not many people knew she’d be in Vegas for this presentation…who’s to say that Sudeikis even knew? maybe he didn’t and just told his (possibly shark-like) lawyer “get it done, I don’t care how”. maybe the lawyer was having her followed so they knew when she’d be in a “controlled” environment (with no easy “escape”) to get the papers in her hand.
whoever made the decision to try to serve her in this manner must have had their reasons. whether it was out of pettiness/spite on Sudeikis’ side or whether it was done out of desperation because Wilde’s side was avoiding it, we just don’t know. everything else is speculation.
Take gossip with a grain (or bushel) of salt. Especially about a strong-willed woman in the Hollywood system.
I often refer to the cui bono principle in law (“who benefits?”). All we know is what happened publicly, which is that Olivia was humiliated at a work event (or that the process server attempted to humiliate her). This doesn’t benefit Olivia. It does benefit Jason.
With that said, this could be just an incompetent, unprofessional screw-up — but I doubt it because the planning involved to get into that front row doesn’t suggest incompetence.
But most probably, Jason (at best) didn’t care if Olivia was humiliated or (at worst) planned to humiliate her.
It does not benefit Jason’s case at all, a judge would not appreciate someone being served in this way unless it was a last resort. Whether he’s too dumb or his lawyers are too dumb to see that is an open question.
For the proces server to go to such lengths to give her the papers says that she’s been trying to do so for a long time but Olivia’s been dodging being served with the papers.
Nope. It doesn’t. For regulars divorces, where spending a grand on service would hurt, your assumption may be true. But in an acrimonious fight between two rich people, this could literally have been the first attempt to serve her.
I think if she was totally unaware that Jason and his legal team were trying to get her to sign papers, she would have said so.
But he’s not Ted Lasso, he might not be terrible but his rep was a lot more complicated a few years ago. Hers was too. They have both undergone some “kindness” rebranding.
@AmyBee Not necessarily. I have a friend who does some process serving, and he’s been told he has to serve people who are IN ACTIVE COVID WARDS. There are plenty of lawyers/clients who want papers served ASAP, no matter where the recipient is located, or how many previous attempts have been made.
Wasn’t Olivia in London during the beginning of 2022? With her kids, so that the father of her kids can see them while he works? So I don’t see how people can jump to the idea that she was “dodging” the papers intentionally. She’s traveling, but it seems she’s still in regular contact with the father.
I think what reveals that their custody case is contentious and that she was dodging the server is Wilde’s and Jason’s PR responses. Neither one (to my knowledge maybe I missed something) has gone on record to clear up what happened. You have to be served court papers. Period. If Olivia was expecting them, and If it was an overzealous process server who acted inappropriately, why haven’t Jason and Wilde released a statement saying so?
Do you not think Jason was responsible because Ted lasso is a nice guy?
Because that makes no sense to me.
But we just don’t know why two people who obviously have legal and management teams and obviously are in communication regarding their children could not work out private service.
And therefore one of them is probably the jerk – she’s been dodging? // he didn’t try to reach her privately?
But besides our personal opinions on the images they’ve cultivated- we have zero idea how it actually went down.
Except end result- she was publicly humiliated during a presentation of her work, which stinks.
Whoever told the public what was in that envelope was the one who embarrassed Olivia. No one knew what was in that envelope . For all we knew it has to do with the movie not a legal issue. All this back & forth on whether Jason knew is irrelevant, it was the person who told the world what it was holds fault with me.
ITA From what I read, his team put the word out there: His rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight: ‘Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis’. The former couple share two children — Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.
So yeah, yeah, he can say all day it wasn’t him that gave direction to serve her on stage, but they could have just kept their mouth shut. No one needed to know the details.
@onemoretime that’s true. I was reading Twitter when it first came down and everyone was confused as to what it was but assumed someone gave her an unsolicited script. Nobody knew it was a custody issue at first.
No, it’s not okay to have your ex served at a work event. That is the issue. It was a sucker punch in public.
It has nothing to do with when we knew what was in the package.
Sorry, I just don’t get this argument. It reeks of it being her fault for saying what he did instead of the fault being the person who made this choice. Which is just another way of saying it’s always a woman’s fault.
@ WiththeAmerican I agree it was an attempt to sucker punch her at a work event and take the focus from her project and put it back on him and what he wants.
What I got from OneMoreTime’s comment was to notice how his team jumped in there to make sure everyone knew!! what the papers were [not a script, but them serving her papers about their kids] when she calmly and professionally went on with her presentation instead of giving them the satisfaction of looking stunned or humiliated and breaking down.
Looks to me like a one-two punch from ol’ Jason: Serving the papers while she’s working in a professional public forum, and then making sure everyone knew exactly what the envelope contained.
FINALLY! Someone said it out loud. Exactly this. It was quietly given to her. I have no idea if KS is a douche but it wasn’t made into a public spectacle and no one would have known had OW’s people not leaked it.
My first reaction was that Jason did this deliberately to get back at her for cheating on him with the man starring in the movie she’s promoting. Then my next reaction was, what kind of person would do that? A wounded one, sure, but also just about the worst kind of person there is–a complete and utter asshole. So I’m giving Sudeikis the benefit of the doubt, that he’s not a raging narcissist and sociopath, and hoping for the best. It’s a wait-and-see approach. I think we’ll find out more in a bit. This ain’t over.
I have to agree, they’ve both hurt each other it seems and the timing of this is probably on the server. It’s also been a while since the break up, she’s the mother of his kids, and he’s in the business too. He’d surely think about how this would look and also how his kids would feel? I dunno, I like to give the benefit of the doubt. It really looks like she was avoiding him and his legal team took the next steps to have her served. (FYI: Never seen Ted Lasso and not a fan of Jason Sudeikis or Olivia Wilde – or Harry Styles for that matter lol)
Finding out from TMZ, that he filed jurisdiction papers way back in October tells me all I need to know. He had ample time to give her those papers. It’s not like she was hiding, while in California. I’m not into the whataboutism that’s going on here either. There are tons of Hollywood custody situations by huge stars that break up daily and we don’t know about the ins and outs. We don’t need to know and that is the bottom line. This did not have to happen in such a public forum.
Exactly.
With you.
OCTOBER? I would come to exactly the opposite conclusion: that his lawyers had exhausted every conventional means of service and made a last-ditch effort just shy of the six-month mark. If they filed in October, they did not intend for her to be served in April. That would just give her time to establish residency elsewhere, which is not in their client’s interest.
That’s where I landed as well, Tolly.
Same Tolly! That makes me think she avoided being served this entire time.
Again, I don’t know what the facts are, but you’re leaping to a conclusion based on assumptions that may not be correct. Parties often file suit but don’t serve the lawsuit for months in the hopes that the filing but not serving gives them negotiating power. So the two sides could have been negotiating, Jason’s team didn’t like the last offer and so they decided to serve her in this public way as a power play. Or it could be as you said – they tried to serve her for months. But the point is that either situation is equally possible, so there’s no reason to default to defending him.
I’m with you, tolly. From my own experience with having papers served, when it takes a long time, it’s because the person being served is avoiding service.
She’s been in London for a long time (and Jason would have known this). They probably weren’t trying to serve her while she was out of the country.
It’s true that there are many split/custody cases in Hollywood where we don’t know the details, but we only know them here because Olivia said something publicly. So it was either so embarrassing that she needn’t have released any details and no one would have known what was in that envelope, or she perhaps released it in an attempt to make Jason look bad.
other commenters are saying that his reps were the first to say what was in the envelope.
Wasn’t she in England too though? I don’t know Olivia’s whereabouts last fall but I think she was abroad for a few months so I’m guessing she couldn’t be served in person due to that? Seriously, why can’t these things be emailed?? (The person being served needs to acknowledge receipt I’m guessing) What a weird story.
I get mortified.. but was the custody issues a surprise and heading toward Court. Did she avoid being served?
For me, it’s just obvious. Men leave for younger women all the time, throughout history. And no one really notices, because it’s just the way things are. Sometimes they actually blame the woman who was left. She let herself go, she was a harridan, whatever. Right? But how often does a woman leave for a hotter, younger guy? Even among regular people, this would cause huge repercussions. Now add that Jason is famous, let’s not pretend his male ego isn’t even more in play than your average guy. And he was left not only for a younger, hotter guy, but for a rockstar.
Come on. You gotta know men by now. Does this make Wilde a saint? Nah, not even. But I know what happened here. Like the back of my hand. Sorry.
Agreed.
I so agree with you!! This has revenge for my bruised ego written all over it.
Was with you yesterday and probably days one of this (don’t remember you comments on day one), and with you today. I’m no OW fan, either.
But no one should have to go through this at a huge important work presentation in front of press.
Absolutely 100%! It’s got ‘f^*k you’ written all over it lol
“You gotta know men by now.”
You would think so but the amount of people on here (I’m assuming mostly or all women) bending over backward to say Jason wasn’t responsible … for his own lawyers … is striking.
Yeah, it’s getting old. My favorite defense is that it’s her fault for telling anyone what was on the envelope. My god, the internalized misogyny is disturbing. Makes me wonder how often women lose in court because of all of this.
Absolutely Trina. Jason has been leaking victim stories from the beginning. He dates a young hottie to compensate. His ego took a hit.
So well said, I am with you.
There will be one hundred whataboutism she had it coming she avoided service comments (when we don’t know any of that), but none of it justified this.
This was a low blow you just do not do to your co-parent.
There’s no excuse for it. There are many ways he could have served her if she were avoiding, but we don’t even know that she was.
He told us who he is, people just don’t want to see it. And yeah, I actually was a big fan love his show and not a fan of OWs. But this – wow. I can’t believe anyone finds this acceptable. So sad the way women excuse any bad behavior from a man toward a woman as justified.
He messed with her career, a career in a field of very few women. I don’t think people are even imagining all she has gone through just to stand in that stage and how many misogynistic beliefs she battled just to direct. Then this? It was deliberate. It was low. It was passive aggressive.
he knows how crappy it was because he’s now denying he knew. Yeah, he just happened to hire crappy lawyers who told the process server to humiliate her at work but he’s innocent. /s
Thank you!
I’m not a fan of either’s work but this was disgusting.
I’m sad because I absolutely loved the show Ted Lasso. Still, I’m not surprised he thinks he can get away with this now after all of the awards, he’s untouchable.
The client doesn’t dictate where or how someone is served, that’s up to the server.
That might be *your* experience, but it’s absolutely not the only way this goes down.
A lawyer had been explaining this for days on these threads and plenty have added their personal experience. Plenty of big law firms especially ask their clients how and where they want someone served.
And again. (Why are the Jason defenders refusing to acknowledge this?) there is always the option of asking the judge to acknowledge service via the mail if someone is dodging. It’s not like TOE, as he had these papers since October. Plenty of time to ask a judge to grant alternative service.
I think she would have to have a NY address of record for service via the mail in NYS. Unless she bought another place, the only place she would have in NY would be the place she shared with Jason. That may be why she was careful to put out there that she lives between LA and London in the True Botanicals ad / Vogue piece in October and that she lives in LA in her Vogue cover. She was establishing that she doesn’t live in NY anymore. Here’s some detail re how that process works:
“Nail and Mail” Service
If several genuine attempts at personal and substituted service have failed, and the case is not a divorce case, the papers may be serviced by taking the following two steps:
Step 1: Affix the summons to the door of either the actual place of business, dwelling place, or usual place of abode within New York State of the person to be served and
Step 2: Mail the process by first class mail to the person to be served at his or her last known residence or mailing them to his or her actual place of business.
The affidavit of service by “nail and mail” must describe in detail the times and places of all the previous attempts at personal service, before “nail and mail” service was used.
“He messed with her career, a career in a field of very few women. I don’t think people are even imagining all she has gone through just to stand in that stage and how many misogynistic beliefs she battled just to direct’
Yes, this is the biggest thing to me. Her trailer was very well received, but now the focus has shifted away from her WORK and onto the guy that she used to be with.
Yep and somehow, she’s the bad guy here. Unreal.
What the ever loving fuck is she wearing?! Kinda like the leather bum bag though.
Agree, her outfit is absurd! I’m not a fan of hers at all, this outfit might explain why hahah.
Back in the day, my friend’s mother, a family law attorney, had a famous musician served with a child support payment order while he was on stage. He had purpousely not authorized his attorneys or his business teams to accept service, (for months and months!) and then he went on tour where his security people repeatedly denied access to him. Prince Andrew did something similar when avoiding his lawsuit.
I’m not saying Olivia Wilde was doing this, or was trying to be obstructive, but it *does* happen. Court cases don’t go away because we ignore them. We can avoid drama by having lawyers accept legal documents on our behalf. We’d be taking the papers to our lawyers anyway.
Actually, if she were avoiding, which we don’t know, his team could have asked the judge to order service by mail. It’s done all of the time.
That’s not the case everywhere, though. Some states require specific papers in child custody cases to be delivered in person.
I think another commenter brought this up on a different article, but, what I think is more interesting is that if the roles were reversed, everyone would be Yass’ing Olivia for doing this and applauding Jason being publicly humiliated after dumping her for a younger star he directed in a movie. There would be memes. He got what he deserved, so on, so forth. Men are trash, etc.
It just seems like there is a bit of a goose / gander thing at work.
No, I would not be applauding if it was the other way because when kids are involved, keep it civil. I see this too often in my line of work where it is not kept civil and effects it has on kids.
Making up something that didn’t happen and Olivia didn’t do — does not help your point. She didn’t do that (and most people don’t — when was the last time a celebrity got publicly served in the middle of a major presentation for their movie?!). Jason did.
Let’s not invent fake situations. It doesn’t help anyone.
I’m not inventing a fake situation. I’m stating that if Olivia had Jason served publicly, especially after allegations of cheating with a younger new partner, Olivia would be applauded for it. But, as it is the somewhat common assumption that Jason did this to Olivia instead, Jason is being dragged and torn down over it. Hence the goose / gander reference.
Stephanie’s take is the best one.
Agree. Classic whataboutism with bonus false presumption that men and women are equal, so women would do this and cheer and there would be this many people defending the woman for doing so.
But of course, that’s actually not true. When women are aggressive like this, it doesn’t go well for them in the public’s eyes. Especially if they are perceived to have harmed a man’s livelihood. We see none of that for her and her livelihood.
Alright. I will withdraw as an “agree to disagree” on this subject. 😉
I disagree. See: The comments on recent articles about Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans. No one is a huge fan of his, but we h
I disagree. See: The comments on recent articles about Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans. No one is a huge fan of his, but we have eyeballs and logical reasoning skills.
ETA: I am incompetent at editing, why is this so hard?!
If it was done on purpose, it will come out. The judge will ask. His attorneys will have to justify it/the server will have to justify it.
Again I don’t care about either of these people enough to defend either one; my base assumption is he has competent legal representation and genuinely wants custody/jurisdiction. Doing something petty for revenge does not serve those interests. A judge will not look kindly on it and it will come out.
This is where I fall. I don’t care about either of these people to lean either way, and the only thing I can say is that (for all of the declarations on this thread) we just don’t know. And my base assumption isn’t on whether either of them have competent legal representation, it’s just that the judge will not look kindly on it if it was done as revenge, and if it was, it’ll come out in the end (likewise, if OW was avoiding being served).
I think this was a first attempt to serve her. It looks like up to now they had only an informal custody arrangement and he wants to change that.
A source close to Sudeikis tells Vanity Fair, “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”
I don’t think this is a big conspiracy — it is good gossip, but I think it’s a mountain out of a mole hill.
I got served IN THE DUGGOUT of my kid’s baseball game — my ex wanted a decrease in his child support — I was not avoidant, they never tried at the house. The server knew we were at the ball park 3 nights a week and it was easy and public which made it safer for the process server.
I was LIVID — I also put the papers in my tote and got on with it and raged later at home.
I don’t believe it was an arranged gotcha — and I agree with those above who said we still wouldn’t know what was in that envelope if it hadn’t been leaked.
ETA: I also think the ‘security’ at this event is sus and they are making it out to be impossible to have attended without great effort as a way of saving face.
“ETA: I also think the ‘security’ at this event is sus and they are making it out to be impossible to have attended without great effort as a way of saving face.”
I kind of feel bad for the organizers of this event. I have to imagine that the process server found quite a loophole to get in their with phony credentials, and now the people whp put on the event have to take responsibility in this happening to their guest speaker? They were just minding their own business and then boom, THIS falls in their laps?
When a law firm sends a process server out, there job is to serve the summons. The client doesn’t dictate where or how the summons is served, the server does the research and figures out the best time and place for them to do so.
Except People magazine interviewed a California lawyer who said the process server doesn’t act without authorization from the lawyers. So was that interview completely fake?
Lawyer, not the client. Authorizing someone to serve isn’t saying that they pinpointed the where and when. It’s not his lawyer talking, we don’t know what was or wasn’t done here. What’s weird is how everyone is frothing at the mouth and getting torch and pitchforks out for someone when they absolutely no credible information aside from assumptions or what people who have nothing to do with the situation are saying.
Remember when Jason went to his kids’ school talent show & was filmed in the audience watching them sing “Watermelon Sugar”? Payback is a b*tch!
(double take) why in the wide, wide world of sports were a group of elementary school children singing Water-flippin-melon Sugar??
I have been following this story and 9/10 I am of the true belief it is a man’s fault, but this time I truly don’t think that’s the case. Olivia Wilde is in the middle of a full-blown classic mid life crisis. And it’s cringe and it’s pathetic and ya’ll don’t wanna get to heart of it cause 1. We don’t really talk about what mid life crises look like in women in general. 2. She’s a white woman and white women can never own their bad/cringe choices.
Also this is a grown rich white woman 10/10 she was dodging those papers cause she knew they were coming.
First, she’s only 38 so this is not a mid-life crisis. Ironically she’s enjoying a great deal of success in her move from acting to producing so no, it’s not cringe or pathetic. Furthermore, “white women can never own their own bad/cringe choices”? WTF? Men are generally the ones who don’t own their mid-life crises like…oh…having countless affairs? Drinking, gambling and partying too much? Getting massive tattoos? Let’s use Ben Affleck as a perfect example. And let’s not make this about white women vs. women of colour please. Relationships/marriages break down all the time regardless of colour, and often there’s a great deal of spite and bitterness, especially if kids are involved, which can cause either side in a dispute to make poorly thought out choices.
Ooh, Nmanda, you’re going to get in trouble for that take. I’ve thought this whole thing with Styles was a mid-life crisis. Doesn’t matter her true age, tbh. It happens after adulthood and kids. Also, your take on everyone coming to her defense is spot on. Excuses. Excuses. Excuses. Don’t want to be embarrassed at work, handle your business and stop playing games. And really, if he really wanted to embarrass her, he could have had the sheriff’s department serve her at CinemaCon. But he didn’t because he doesn’t control the company hired to serve her.
Ha ha I know. But 9/10 when you hear hooves it’s a horse, not a zebra. And in this case, all the evidence points to a horse. Before this, he’s had MULTIPLE instances where he could have embarrassed her and dragged her through the mud. He didn’t take the Brad Pitt route and plant a bunch of nasty stories about her in the press. He thanked her for the idea of ted lasso in his emmy speech. The fact of the matter is if it were completely reversed? If Jason was directing an episode of Ted lasso where Doja Cat was a guest star and then he left olivia to be with her. We would be ON HIS ASS.
Good thing you pointed out she’s white numerous times, because obviously her whiteness is to blame for everything. FFS what is wrong with people.
White women are a unique cultural group within the united states and function in specific ways in this system especially when they are wealthy. Should I have just not noted that?
She is 38, not 48. Why is it the minute a woman hits 30-35, we automatically treat her like she is middle aged?
Middle aged is from 40 to 60, it’s not not just two years. Don’t be scared.
She’s 38 she’s middle aged and that is ok. People age. Women age. Aging is ok.
What may look to someone as a “mid-life crisis” can also look to others like a woman fleeing a toxic relationship.
When my first husband left me I had to file for divorce because he was so worthless and lazy. My lawyer did reach out to him and ask for a neutral location to serve him. Luckily he complied because otherwise she said her server may have to go to his job (she avoided serving people at home fore safety reasons and kept it public). I never was asked where I wanted him served so I’m thinking Jason might not have been aware. I doubt they asked him where he wanted to serve Olivia, it seemed like it was more up to the lawyer and server.
I tend to believe that she avoided being served for quite some time. Like years. She is so suss. And he could be a douche. Seem kind of perfect for each other. Harry could do better.
Jason isn’t a douche. I work at a hospital that he does a huge charity event for every year and he is amazing. His mom makes all the arrangements for the other celebs travel, it’s adorable. If he knew about this, it was a lapse in judgement for sure, but he is absolutely not a bad guy.