Olivia Wilde got served with custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon

I am obsessed with this story, just FYI!!! So, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde never married, and as such, I think following their split in 2020, their custodial arrangement for their two kids has been pretty loosey-goosey. We know that Jason and Olivia have both gone out of their way at different times to relocate temporarily just so both exes will have access to the kids. But it looks like Jason wants some custody issues to be formalized by the court. So he’s apparently served Olivia with some custody documents. The issue? Olivia got served with the documents while she was ON STAGE at CinemaCon, making a presentation for her second directorial effort, Don’t Worry Darling.

Like something out of a hackneyed Hollywood plot, the mysterious envelope picked up by Don’t Worry Darling director and star Olivia Wilde during her CinemaCon presentation last night for the New Line movie were legal documents from Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. It is our understanding that the manila envelope marked “personal and confidential,” which was placed onstage, were custody papers from the Emmy winner. During the Warner Bros. CinemaCon session at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum, Wilde was briefly interrupted when an unidentified person approached from the front rows and slid a manila envelope across the front of the stage toward her. “This is for me?” Wilde asked. She retrieved the envelope and opened it. However, like a pro, Wilde was not rattled by what must have been a shocker. With her personal life put suddenly on public display, the filmmaker continued addressing the audience made up largely of exhibitors about her project. After the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling played, it was met with great applause.

Which basically means that a process server went out of his or her way to go to CinemaCon, sit front row for Olivia’s presentation and then chose to slide the manila envelope to Olivia while she was in the middle of her presentation! That’s f–king awful. But did Jason know it would go down like this? Despite reporting to the contrary, it’s usually the lawyers, not the clients, who choose which process server to use and where someone will be served. As such, Jason’s people are saying that they didn’t know Olivia would be served on stage:

Jason Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge” that his former fiancée, Olivia Wilde, would be served with child custody documents during her appearance at CinemaCon, a source tells Variety. “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the source said. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.” On Tuesday, while Wilde was presenting the trailer for her new film “Don’t Worry Darling” at the movie exhibitors convention, a mysterious manila envelope labeled “personal and confidential” was slid to her by someone in front of the stage. At first, onlookers believed the envelope to be a script from someone attempting to gain the “Booksmart” director’s attention — but Deadline reported on Wednesday afternoon that the envelope contained custody documents from Sudeikis. Variety spoke to several eye witnesses who said the individual who served Wilde the envelope was credentialed by CinemaCon. Representatives for Wilde did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In response to the incident, CinemaCon said in a statement that it would “reevaluate” their security protocols. “To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols,” NATO managing director and head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser told Variety. “We will act accordingly because it’s the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing.”

I mean… being served by a licensed process server isn’t a security threat? While it’s embarrassing for Olivia, it’s not “harassment” or “threatening.” That being said, it’s f–ked up that the server did that to her while she was on stage. People are also wondering if the process server went to these lengths (getting credentialed, sitting front row, serving her mid-presentation) because Olivia had managed to avoid being served previous times. Also: in most states, people with any kind of background can be a process server. Aren’t there cops and legal aides who moonlight as servers? That might be how the server was credentialed at CinemaCon.

