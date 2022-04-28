Duchess Kate wore Self Portrait for her big event with Princess Anne

Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their big joint event yesterday. This is the first time that Anne and Kate have done an event (just the two of them) together, and this only happened because two of their patronages intersect. Anne is patron of the Royal College of Midwives and she’s been patron for twenty years. Kate is patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, a patronage which was handed to her in 2018. She hasn’t done much with it although I vaguely remember one or two Zooms and some busywork involving a magazine.
Kate wore Self Portrait and this looks new to me. It retails for £400. I’m grateful for the lack of visible buttons, but I suspect Kate’s fussy dressing is starting to be like a game of whack-a-mole. As soon as you manage to rid Kate of buttons, she wants puffy sleeves or a stiff peplum or, in this case, some kind of giant decorative pineapple stitching. The skirt is too long, but I think that Kate made the call to go very conservative for her event with Anne. Anne would have read her the riot act if Kate wore some flouncy, twirly miniskirt and flashed all of the midwives and gynos. “Would you like to see the royal beav,” Kate asked them as she flapped her jazz hands.
Judging solely from the photos, I think the event went okay. Anne and Kate didn’t seem all that engaged with each other and Anne seemed bewildered by the fact that she and Kate were handed flowers, but it was fine. I imagine we’ll get tons of stories about how Kate is basically the same as The Princess Royal and Kate is “learning” from Anne, etc. Maybe they’ll say something about how Anne is helping Kate “grow into her role.” Call me when Kate tries to copykeen Anne and starts wearing tweed from the 1970s.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220427-Princess Anne The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives, and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, visit the RCM and RCOG`s headquarters in London. Home to a collection of women`s healthcare organizations which are dedicated to improving and advocating for women`s healthcare, London.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Princess Anne
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
27th April 2022, London, UK.
HRH The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), arriving at the RCM and RCOG’s headquarters in London. ter collaboration across the sector.,Image: 686507859, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
27th April 2022, London, UK.
HRH The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), arriving at the RCM and RCOG’s headquarters in London. ter collaboration across the sector.,Image: 686507887, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 27th April 2022. The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), will visit the RCM and RCOG’s headquarters in London. Home to a collection of women’s healthcare organisations which are dedicated to improving and advocating for women’s healthcare, the hub has been designed by the RCOG to foster collaboration across the sector.,Image: 686509737, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGEPLOTTER / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 27th April 2022. The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), will visit the RCM and RCOG’s headquarters in London. Home to a collection of women’s healthcare organisations which are dedicated to improving and advocating for women’s healthcare, the hub has been designed by the RCOG to foster collaboration across the sector.,Image: 686509776, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGEPLOTTER / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 27th April 2022. The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), will visit the RCM and RCOG’s headquarters in London. Home to a collection of women’s healthcare organisations which are dedicated to improving and advocating for women’s healthcare, the hub has been designed by the RCOG to foster collaboration across the sector.,Image: 686509843, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGEPLOTTER / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220427-Princess Anne The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives, and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, visit the RCM and RCOG`s headquarters in London. Home to a collection of women`s healthcare organizations which are dedicated to improving and advocating for women`s healthcare, London.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Princess Anne
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220427-Princess Anne The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives, and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, visit the RCM and RCOG`s headquarters in London. Home to a collection of women`s healthcare organizations which are dedicated to improving and advocating for women`s healthcare, London.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220427-Princess Anne The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives, and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, visit the RCM and RCOG`s headquarters in London. Home to a collection of women`s healthcare organizations which are dedicated to improving and advocating for women`s healthcare, London.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Princess Anne
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Ok and what comes from this? Besides the photo ops and PR. What does Kate being there and asking jazz hand emphasized questions do?
My goodness Anne must have been summoning all her tolerance to stay professional as we know Anne was the one insisting she not have to curtesy to Kate.
She is there because of the photo ops and PR. That is all their ‘work’ consists off😂
And i saw a video of them arriving at the event. It stood out to me that Anne went before Kate. Protocol be damned.
When not with William, KKKHate is 2nd fiddle to almost everyone. Blood Princess trumps married in. She would have to fall behind and curtsy to Beatrice & Eugenie as well (if no William) So, yes, she most definitely would have curtsied to Anne upon seeing her and walked behind her. Anne completely outranks her (if not with William)
Yikes!! Even Camilla ( without Charles) would curtsy to Anne? Bet that goes down well, seeing as how Camilla stole Anne’s boyfriend way back when.
@Hannah: i have never heard of this rule before.
This rule has been in place since 2005
I get that Anne goes before Kate if William’s not there. And I think for now Anne also goes before Camilla if Charles is not there. But, once Camilla becomes Queen Consort, does she then go before Anne (or any other Royal woman, blood or married) if Charles is not there?
Kate feeling broody again! Very much not a racist too. Black demo baby lol
The queen changed the protocol in 2005 for private events so that Anne, Princess Alexandra and Lady Sarah Chatto were ahead of Camilla and everyone else of no husbands were around.
Once Camilla is queen consort, she would be the highest ranked woman. I suppose charles could alter that but it is doubtful he would at least with respect to Camilla. It’s possible he might place Anne, ahead of kate, when spouses are not present.
The queen did change precedence for Philip because I don’t believe he necessarily outranked the prince of wales if the queen was not present if she didn’t make a special rule for it.
Protocol: Anne’s the senior Royal so she happily went first. Anne seemed delighted in going ahead of Kate. Of course, Kate gave her an exaggerated hair flip which is Kate showing she’s annoyed. Anne has 20 years with this organization and Kate has 4 yet they both act as if they have NEVER seen any of the people that worked there before. I’m sure it’s because Anne does “drive by” events and Kate shows up once every 4 years but they both are there to “listen.” What big ears the Royals have for all of that listening with absolutely NO ACTIONS. Just imagine getting paid to “listen” that’s it nothing else just show up dress to the nines and “listen”
Anne is senior to Kate, on some occasions, when William is not with her. Anne is Princess Royal which is an elevated title traditionally bestowed on the monarch’s eldest daughter. Precedence is decided by the Queen and can be changed for any occasion as the Queen sees fit.
For example, if Camilla and Anne did a joint engagement Camilla would now take precedence.
On some occasions the Queen’s children take precedence over her grandchildren. E.g in the seating arrangements for the memorial service.
As royals with HRH status they do not generally speaking bow and curtsey to each other. The only occasions where this might happen is where one is officially representing the Queen. This happened at the recent Commonwealth service when William bowed to Camilla and Kate curtseyed. It emphasised a recent change in status for Camilla. Charles and Camilla were jointly representing the Queen.
At Prince Philip’s funeral we saw the female members of the family gather together outside St George’s Chapel. Kate arrived by car, she did not curtsey to anyone and no-one curtsied to her. They all curtseyed as the Queen arrived.
Dress up to the nines and listen, but don’t absorb any information. They have people for that. They’ll brief them in 4 years when they have to go there again.
I thought the rule was for example, if William had seen The Queen earlier in the day, he wouldn’t need to bow to her again. So often the camera will capture them on their second meeting of the day thus no bowing/curtsy. So maybe Kate had already done her curtsy to Anne. Regardless I find it all pretty silly
@VoominVava They didn’t take notes.
I wonder how long I would keep my job if I spent years just listening. Someone asks me a question my response …..”I’m here to listen”. I wonder where all those years of “listening” notes are stored?
If Anne and Camilla did an event together without Charles then Anne would outrank Camilla based on the 2005 rule. Princess Alexandra and Lady Sarah Chatto also outrank Camilla under this rule.
I know photos capture a millisecond of time and can’t always be taken as a whole “truth” of a moment…but that last photo where jazzhands is asking a question and everyone’s face is expressing “wtf is she saying” is kinda priceless.
Even the lady in the scrubs looks unsure as to what Kate is asking and how is she supposed to respond to the dumb question
I was coming to say the same thing. 🤣
Go to the daily fail and watch the video. It stresses that Kate wanted everyone to”see” her asking questions but the video is spliced so you don’t know what is asked but you see everyone’s reaction to the question. During the so called round table discussion Anne does all the talking and then it stops once Kate begins to speak. So that should say Everything you need to know. Also I’ve made the point over and over that since the Oprah interview it’s mandatory now that people of color is used in the pictures. Before Harry and Meg dipped you NEVER say them around people of color unless it was for let’s get a quick pic every once in a blue moon but NEVER 💯 as much as you see now.
The Duchess heard from the global health team about pioneering work being done to improve gynaecological skills worldwide.
She asked: “The data from here says that the NHS workers and midwives are some of the most respected professions. Is their status the same globally?”
Told it was not, the Princess Royal added: “That’s the big thing, to make midwifery an attractive profession.”
The Duchess agreed: “That also comes from the public celebrating and really valuing the role.”
I’ve made my point. This is from the Telegraph reporting of the engagement. You see while California is working on a podcast-, Kate is focusing on if the status of this profession globally. Whom do you know of that the status 😉 is known globally
She also looks as if she is wearing a safari suit. As if she didn’t cosplay White Mischief enough in the Caribbean.
Yeah, she looks like an extra in “Out of Africa.”
The thing that has always gotten me about kate is that not one person would have complained about her buying an astronomically expensive wardrobe of business attire. She could have had Armani, Chanel, and Valentino for every day of the year as long as she was doing visits like Anne and no one would have made a peep. Instead she has a wardrobe full of this ill-fitting, mid-price point schlock.
“White Mischief “??? 😆😂🤣
I’m hollerin over here.
This blog and these comments are giving me my entire life!
I love Anne’s face and body language… 😂😂
I zoomed in on that photo too lol. Everyone looks so so confused lol
I wonder how Keen’s soundbytes went down with Anne and importantly the two patronages, judging by that jazz hands group photo.
On a superficial note, that oatmeal dress is very aging on Khate. Compared to her, Anne looks stylish and elegantly dressed in flattering colours. Also what’s with the boob pineapples on Khat’s dress?
I honestly don’t know what to make of the outfit. At first i thought it aged her as well. But it’s appropriate enough i guess?
For me it’s her posture. Those shoulders hunched forward make everything look worse.
I agree, her poor posture and lack of self confidence makes it look like the clothes are wearing her, rather than the other way round. Also colour wise it’s boring but works, but the proportions of that jacket and skirt are completely wrong for her body shape.
really unflattering look. the proportions are so wrong. the too-short top with the too-long skirt. just FUGLY.
I feel like she’s asking why have a black baby and doll in England.
It ages her because the color completely drains her natural coloring, and it’s too friggin’ long! If it was knee-length it’d look MUCH better and not as dowdy.
Hey Keen, we ALL know you’re long waisted with short legs. Wearing a skirt to your ankles isn’t really camouflaging this. Just shorten the skirts already!
The pockets aren’t even. There is always a fail when it comes to the small tailoring flourishes. Her clothes cost too much for those errors.
@DropBear – Likely nothing of substance, otherwise we would’ve seen the Rota jumping through hoops to tell the public how Keen ‘impressed’ Anne with her kingmaker wisdom. This visit was a complete dud, as per usual.
The problem with Kate’s outfit is that the jacket does does not fit her as the waist does not “hit” her correctly. The jacket needed a different belt and shoes that “matched” or coordinated with the belt to add definition.
Anne looks great as usually for a 70 year old woman. Her coat is made of expensive fabric and is tailored to perfection. I read on another site that Anne’s coat is at least 25 years old and was a bespoke creation from her personal custom tailor. Anne has clothes custom made of the best fabrics then shops her own closet for 40 years for “vintage” looks that play up to her strengths which is her good body with great legs.
FYI: Anne still wears the the outfit she wore to Charles & Diana’s wedding in 1981!
@BTB – yes, that’s it! Thank you for articulating way better than I could why her outfit looked off, especially in motion.
You know I respect Anne for knowing what works for her sartorially and stylistically and shopping in her enormous bespoke clothing catalogue for repeats.
The jacket is too short for her torso. If she wants to “create” a waist, she needs to have things made TO her figure. It looks like she shopped in the Petite section because the proportions are too short for her long waisted figure.
And Keen really needs to learn the benefit of wearing a slip (or just get the damned skirts lined!).
I thought Anne’s outfit looked new. She has acquired a few new pieces recently. It was a coatdress which she doesn’t normally wear. She is very slender with thin legs like Meghan’s. Kate looked quite large beside her.
@anotherlily – Years ago, I read somewhere that Anne only buys five new “pieces” of clothing a year for official engagements. She may spend $30,000.00 on five bespoke custom designed pieces but that is all she buys. The five new “pieces” are designed to coordinate with everything else in her closet. This maybe be total BS but I do remember reading this tidbit somewhere.
Anne does look very nice. love the scarf.
Ah, but there are 4 buttons on each sleeve – sneaky! I don’t understand the pineapples, plus the flaps, plus the belt. There’s something odd about the skirt, like the fabric is thick and grabby. It would have been nice if the shoes and bag had some interest, like a snakeskin pattern or something. I like how Anne has broken up her solid outfit with a patterned scarf.
Its like the belt doesn’t fit well on the jacket around her waist, so it kind of bunches up the whole look. I think the jacket may have worked better with a simple pair of black trousers? That would be similar to her look from last week but this blazer is different enough that I think it would have worked.
The belt is sitting much higher than Kate’s natural waist and so the jacket and belt sit higher and it looks off especially when she’s walking.
She loves those fabric-covered belts, doesn’t she? The original outfit is shown with a narrow brown leather belt and a full skirt with soft pleats. And a close up shows the pineapples to be macramé rather than embroidery.
@Nic919 – You hit the nail on the head without even swinging the hammer. The jacket is not “cut” correctly for Kate’s body shape.
I took a peek at the pineapples, and that looks like passementerie embroidery to me… when cord is stitched down to fabric to create patterns. It’s often seen on band uniforms or mariachi clothes, with contrasting cord. I find it unnecessary on this outfit, but macrame would be even worse, lol!
The pineapples look more like a vases of flowers with a flower decorating the vase. I’m not sure which pattern I find more odd.
The bigger question is: How many cocktails did Anne need after doing an event with Kate?
I think the issue may be that Kate is wearing hosiery. And where women of a certain era would know to wear a slip with fabric and lines like these, I’m guessing Kate does not.
Yes, I think you’re right.
Kate has NEVER worn a slip. When she had those super flimsy fabrics, and the world save the “Royal Beav and Butt” she would’ve benefitted greatly from a slip. But no, our girl is an exhibitionist at heart.
Kate does have great legs. Granted. But if she wore a slip, the world wouldn’t see the outline of her legs… no early/young Diana pic-cos-play would happen.
In one photo it can be seen that Princess Anne has a lace edged white slip under her coat-dress.
Everything Kate wears seems so meagre. I know it’s cut to show off her being long and lean, but it just seems a little off in the fit.
The whole outfit escaped from the multiverse of fugly and weird.
And what’s up with Kate’s eyebrows? Does her makeup person, or whoever, hate her?
The pineapples might be just more of Kate dressing for theme? Pineapples (at least in recent years) have represented a symbol of infertility and it’s currently infertility awareness week.
Oh her manic expressions yet again.
Ps: Meghan wore something similar to this when she did an event with the queen. Her skirt was a bit shorter and better than this look.
Omg, the way people look at Kate when she’s talking! William isn’t the only one staring in bafflement as she flaps her hands around. I have to wonder how inane her questions are.
Do you taste it by smelling it? The guy talking about the tea was so pissed, he said you taste it.
Talking to the air force, she asked a doozy of a question about flying.
In Denmark, she was explaining something and the people were speechless.
“Can you test the smell by smelling it?” – HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
ETA @Jan you beat me to it!
Link please?
Steph: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69J_d8FGebM
The Queen, Camilla, & Kate went to Fortnum & Mason’s. Kate’s question is at about 2:33 or so in.
@BeanieBean: I cannot tell a lie. That setup you gave sounded like a dirty joke: “The Queen, Camilla, & Kate went to Fortnum & Mason’s.” or “walk into a bar.”
This is the third engagement in a row where Kate had worn cream/white. I remember another royal being attacked for “not wearing bright colours” and wearing too much beige. Anyway, I agree the skirt is too long and it makes her look dowdy.
Can’t wait until she wears another camel color outfit and jeans.
The first thing that struck me was ‘beige again!’ The single white copykeening is real.
@Amy Bee: even Anne’s dress isn’t as long as Kate’s. I think this whole look would have been a bit more nice if the skirt was just below her knees instead of almost at her ankles. I hate these long style dresses she’s into wearing now. It makes her look old.
Second sighting in a row where she’s wearing white or off-white. Let me think, which other Duchess did we see recently wearing a lot of white outfits.
This copying that Kate does is no longer amusing but concerning, and it’s unfortunate no one around her will get her help.
@AmyBee, well, Meghan did wear cream/white every day during Invictus, so here we are. Kate is so predictable.
I don’t understand why doctors and midwives need a patron. This just seems like busywork to make it look like the royals are doing something.
And in most cases, they are just getting in the way of people doing their jobs and disrupting their day, Serioiusly, I never see anything meaningful happening other than royals listening, learning or simply being entertained.
99.9% of what they do *IS* busywork. They really do bring nothing of value to their “patronages”. Seriously, the only ones we’ve heard benefiting others at all is The Prince’s Trust, Harry’s Invictus and Aids charity in Africa, and Meghan’s charities (Smartworks, Together, Mayhew).
Can anyone name ANY OTHER CHARITY the royals are associated with that do ANY GOOD for anyone?
Quite a few actually. You have forgotten the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme which has young people helping charities, doing character building enterprises such as hiking. Princess Anne was President or something of Save the Children and did many tours abroad to gain the Fund recognition. She even visited our local Charity Shop. She is also associated with Riding for the Disabled and hundreds more. Camilla is associated with osteoarthritis and encouraging people to read books and prob lots more including the Battersea Dogs Home from which she has two rescue dogs of her own . They all have charities like this which they help by giving the charity publicity.
out of all of them I think Anne would be the most fun to hang out with
I think when Princess Anne looks better you may as well hang up your dolly suit.
I was aghast by this outfit. The skirt was the wrong length on her, the needless embroidered panels on the front. The colour. All wrong..
I have long wondered if her dressers hate her or deliberately make her look the worst she possibly can? She only looks good dressed down and then she can look wonderful.
Also I’m unsure if it is a thread lift we can see or over done botox but the new boxed in forehead with upturned eyebrows makes her look ‘done’ – as you can obviously see side on.
I was thinking the same thing! She definitely had something done to her face. Her eyebrows are more upturned at the ends. Once again, I am in utter disbelief that she is styled so badly. All the money and time in the world and it is all, face and clothing, so wrong.
She should start copying Amal for inspiration.
Seriously. Something is going on with her forehead, and I’m unconvinced it’s just too much Botox. 😬
I have this book called The Park Avenue Face, its written by a plastic surgeon and he goes through all the different kinds of treatments, procedures and surgeries one can get – he talks about the eyebrows going up like hers as too much poorly placed botox in the center of her face. He also talks about people getting fat injections into their cheek area but when they are too thin, the fat shows up as lumps, which we have seen with Katie Keen as well. She gets a lot of frankly poorly done procedures.
it’s a great book, highly recommended!
I had a doctor who used to do my Botox who mentioned several times he needed to avoid certain placement or I would end up with Jack Nicholson eyebrows, which is an effect from incorrect Botox.
LaLa & Bee — y’all are a FONT of knowledge! Love the Jack Nicholson reference! 😈
Thanks for letting me know it wasn’t just what I was seeing.
Sometimes I think it’s just botox and fillers. Post the ghost 40th portraits, her jawline has been improved and her overall look softened. Like the Kardashians they changed her hair to try to allow the press to use that.
I think she’s had a fair bit done and let it settle during one of their long down periods. Some of it has worked well but in agreement with everything you have said other parts look ‘wrong’
Tweed from the 70s would be an excellent fashion choice, though – sorry, I love tweed – so Kate will never even think about it.
Poor Anne. Decades of service and she gets to babysit Kate for her “solo outing”.
Is someone being selected as we speak to babysit Kate overseas? I vote poor long suffering Edward.
I’d love some tweed from the 70s. A coat in a moss-green tweed, if I’m committing to the full fantasy.
I would wear Anne’s outfit over Kate’s. I am not sure what that says about me lol. But I love her scarf.
honestly my big reaction when I saw these pics – “another new outfit? You have got to be freaking kidding me.”
I had the same thought when I saw these two together yesterday. Anne’s outfit has a very nice blend of blues and you just know that scarf is expensive. It also looks like Anne has someone that will drape her scarf over her shoulder for her and position it just so while she stands still–the height of luxury. I waste so much time draping scarfs whenever I attempt one and end up very frustrated.
Anne looked more put together and it was a better colour.
Perfect Kate couldn’t hide how bored she was 😀😀😀😀, also why does she always wear those old pple clothes when going out with the old royals? Anne the 70 yr old woman looks more modern than keen
I actually kinda like the ensemble? The skirt IS kind of a weird length, but I like the decorative stitching on the top/jacket — it adds just enough interest. And it’s the perfect color to wear to someone else’s wedding!
Also, Anne’s hair amuses me. How much hairspray do you think is involved there?
Anne has naturally frizzy hair and prefers hair styles that can be “lacquered” to control her natural hair frizz which is easily aggravated by humidity.
Funny… Anne and her mother *still* wear the same style they had from the early 60s. Not one hair is different, throughout the decades. You’d think they’d get the *least *bit *tired of it. Most women change it up a *little* at least (a bit shorter, longer, color…). But not these two. Don’t remember TQM enough to remember if she didn’t as well.
I was fine with the outfit until I saw boob pineapples. Just no. the stitching is atrocious. they made it look cheap. the pineapples sit all wrong on the jacket.
Aside from the one photo, her over the top gestures and facial expressions seem toned down. It seems like she’s capable of not overly mugging but it was probably hard for her. I’m curious how long they were at the event? Did she have to stay longer than normal bc she was with Anne?
Even Lady Mary of Downton Abbey wouldn’t wear the frumpy clothes Kate wears.
Anne should slap an “L” on Waity’s forehead and keep moving. How frustrating this must have been for her to deal with Duchess Knownothing.
Kate looks like she is asleep in that one photo.
Yes and I’m surprised it hasn’t been removed, but it’s a pool photo.
I like this suit except there is something wrong with the hemline, it just doesn’t hang right. My only complaint would be ” why another new outfit”, when is enough enough?
Wonder how Anne really felt about her tagging along to what is her patronage (I think). It’s clear that Keen McMutton is being pared up with more experienced members of the family as a way to up her profile and do damage control from that awful tour. I expect to see more of this, esp over the next month or so in the run up to the Jubilee weekend.
The Meghan hair cosplay is on display again – as is the colour schemes. She wore white the other day and now beige. I do like the outfit but not too sure about the tailoring of the skirt, it seemed a bit more floaty on the model and i think the belt has been changed (looked darker on the model).
I noticed the hair too! Kate’s really growing her hair long – and styling it very similar to Meghan’s.
Except that the style is too severe for her face. It emphasizes her aging face and the sagging that’s already occurring. She’d do better to cut it to shoulder length or thereabouts.
Kate, please save the tax payer’s money and stick to Boden or Joules. Stylewise that’s her level. Middle class and Mumsnet
Hahah this is spot on. Wow, that really is her style. Very relatable for all the other white middle class UK Karens. Not exciting and very beige.
That last picture with Anne looking at Kate as she is pointing to something says it all.lol. Also kate looked like she fell asleep on her feet in one of those pictures
You know, it just dawned on me that maybe she was parroting back condescendingly what they had just told her, and the look on that woman in scrubs and Anne’s faces are “WTF, that’s what I just said to you, didn’t I?/Tweedledum, she just said the exact same thing to you” looks. Lol. Because on record Keen’s done that before.
Heehee, Kate’s got pineapple boobies. That’s all.
Those poor staff members had to take time out of their busy day to show Kate how a baby is born via C-section? How is that helpful to the staff? OMG. I would have been so annoyed.
(I want to make a snarky comment about how Kate must have awkward around the model mom and model baby of color, but I shall refrain).
All I’ve got on this is that Anne’s hairdo is weirdly the same as Gary Oldman’s old version of Count Dracule in Coppola’s Dracula.
I’ll show myself out.
😂😂
I thought her big bouncy curls and wigs were bad enough but there is something so off about this keratin treatment she’s gotten to suddenly make it look modern.
Do you think Kate looks in the mirror and even recognizes herself anymore? Her hair doesn’t look like that. Her face doesn’t look like that. Etc.
“For the price of £400, you can get your aspired dream of being a princess until, the next frock or suit.
See you at the Jubilee.
I would like to thank the editor for endorsing my newest and oldest position
– Queen of Celebrity Influencers”
Sincerely,
Kate
To the bewildered Princess Royal
Did I do well enough on the assessment?
Ha! Kate is so lucky she doesn’t have to do an annual performance assessment.
I would pay to watch her have to sit through an assessment. “So, Kate, what goals have you met this year?” “Well, I insulted a prominent person of color on an overseas trip. I went down a slide. I cosplayed the queen and my mother-in-law and my sister-in-law.”
“What are your goals for next year?”
…. crickets ….
I honestly don’t think this is a terrible outfit. Not the worst thing she’s worn but I agree that the proportions just seem a bit “off”. Normally, even when Kate wears an ugly outfit, it’s well tailored and “fits” her body wise but the last few years the ball has really dropped in that department.
@Sophia, I don’t, either, but I’m a sucker for embroidery! I do think she would have looked better if the skirt was a bit shorter…the length looks odd.
Ugh…you guys, I really do not like this Kate woman.
I saw these pics yesterday and also thought why is she wearing pineapple embroidery on the jacket part of the outfit? There is a closeup of the embroidery on What Kate Wore and while it isn’t exactly a pineapple it’s in the exact shape. I also thought the skirt part looked shorter in the stock photos of the model from What Kate Wore but it’s hard to tell. It’s not a bad outfit, appropriate for a joint outing with Anne. We know Anne’s is a rewear, she wore the coat in some pictures a few years ago to thank people for birthday or Christmas wishes, I forget which.
Kate looks like she’s posing and Anne looks like she’s getting down to business. It must be strange to Anne to have the cameras and attention there and realize Kate is playing to the cameras. I wonder if she’ll rebel and refuse to do these joint engagements at some point
Not to defend Kate because her behavior overall is indefensible, but in all fairness, what is Anne’s presence accomplishing here either? The only reason we’re even reading about it on CB is because Kate was there and we like to discuss her clothes. But in terms of “making an impact,” I don’t really think either of them did much? It looked like they disrupted the workday and wasted people’s time, tbh. (Maybe there’s some follow-up on Anne’s part that I’m unaware of, in which case I apologize!)
Can those of you wiser in this area tell me whether Kate is wearing additional hair? There seems to be a very strong line of demarcation in color halfway back along her head, where her hair is suddenly lighter—not a pattern sun would cause—but I can’t tell on top whether it’s hair pieces.
She almost always wears additional hair. Not a professional look IMHO, and she’s constantly messing with it. I think it’s her security blanket — she should have tied it back or up like Anne’s.
Her hair is really unprofessional! But at least she wore a color that matches her personality.
God she’s got terrible posture. Notice she’s wearing white and cream and neutrals since Meghan’s InvictusGames appearance. Some of the pics from this events, she looked downright sleepy, like totally not interested at all. Her and Anne seemed fine, not exactly collegial, but it was fine.
Kate has definitely had a facial freshen up, whatever that means, at some point during the pandemic. And yes, she’s trying to streamline her hair and be more modern, but she must steer clear of the middle part. Off center is as close as she can get, she just is too dated and unstylish to pull off the Gen Z part trend, whereas Meghan can rock any part and look amazing.
That jacket looks ALOT like the one Meghan wore at The Invictus Games.
I find the comments made by both women quite weak given the state of maternity care in the NHS with multiple recent DAMNING reports around the lack of safety and accountability in more than one trust and the preventable maternal deaths and preventable neonatal deaths, stillbirths and harm in midwifery led units.
I guess it’s too political for the royal family to ask about what learnings there have been or changes in how care is organized or even to express sorrow for the victims?
A lot of the problems can be attributed to the decade long cuts, deliberate mismanagement and neglect of the NHS. Healthcare in the UK is by design fast becoming privatized and two tiered. One for the rich and the other for everyone else. Women’s health continues to be underfunded and overlooked despite the many investigations, white papers, studies, and newspaper headlines and public outrage. Everyone knows what needs to be done, yet the Tories continue to cut budget and mismanage and the royals continue to mumble their meaningless appreciation while wearing expensive outfits for their photo ops.
It’s the same story repeated over and over whether it’s about children’s health, child care, elder care, education, housing, etc.
Nothing changes.
Thank you! Why not push for more education, training, accountability, and oversight for midwives and to link them with OBGYNs and work together to create a standard licensing program for them? That would be a much better use of everyone’s time. Listening and learning with no action or funding is just PR
You make too much sense.
This link was originally posted on Tom & Lorenzo . It’s a retrospective of Princess Anne’s style throughout the years. I LOVE soooo many of these looks. I had no idea she was quite the fashionista.
https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/gallery/princess-anne-style
Thanks for sharing that. She was quite stylish. Really like her hat game. That photo from Canada 1970 is really good.
The bottom photo with Anne and the health-care worker perplexed: Very much like Christine LaGarde looking at Ivanka Trump at the G20. https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/stephaniemcneal/ivanka-trump-g20-viral-video
I like Kate’s outfit. It has a rather retro look and the colour washes her out though. When Meghan’s walking to the Invictus reception in her white suit pops into mind, Kate looks a bit staid compared to Meghan’s elegant flash. But this is very much what I see as Kate’s “style.” It’s in the same vein as the coat dresses and her fussier McQueen outfits.
She has a very shallow complexion so when she wears Meghan’s palette, who has darker skin and warmer undertones, just doesn’t look the same. It gives Kate a grey, washed out look.
I wonder whether FK directed his sister to assess and observe Kate on active duty to ascertain just how much remedial and intensive training will be required to get her to a competent standard? Afterall poor gal played Eliza Doolittle (such an apt for do little duchess, doncha think?) and FK probably wants an independent view from Anne after listening to Basher’s complaints that she communicates solely in jazz hands, tapdancing and jazz hands!
The Princess Royal is impeccably turned out. However, all I can see is Gary Oldman in that Dracula movie when I look at her hair.
Kate just looks unprofessional. I guess we should be grateful for the lack of sausage curls?
The way Kate dresses reflects how she sees being a duchess – she doesn’t dress for work, she dresses like a princess prancing around looking pretty. She really thinks people are excited to see a royal and her showing up is enoug, the flop tour reflected that perfectly.
Vanilla
Anne’s hair is just so awful, what more is there to say? She certainly has access to stylists who can treat it for :fuzziness” and also shape it and style it. Unfortunately her face has aged badly, but could she not at least have a decent hair cut and style?
Another thing that I find to be odd – none of these royal women has nice nails. They all seem to have short, unpolished nails. Is it some rule I missed along the way?
Kate’s got such a mean girl look on her face when she has all the flowers. Vicious bitch would never have befriended Meghan, even though it was in Kate’s best interest to do so.
For better or worse, I have a soft spot for Kate. But my gawd, this is her worst outfit ever. And that… is saying a lot.