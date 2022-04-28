Tina Brown: Duchess Meghan’s ‘Waterloo’ was the 2019 Vogue guest-editorship

God, remember the British media’s meltdown in 2019, when the Duchess of Sussex was the guest-editor of British Vogue? That was a month-long melodrama as seemingly every British journalist, royal commentator and magazine editor came out of the woodwork to blast Meghan for… you know, guest-editing a magazine and trying to put the spotlight on women and girls who would ordinarily not be highlighted by Vogue. Like, there were some minor things to criticize about Meghan’s guest-editorship, but the British media made it seem like Meghan had personally slapped the Queen and spit on a corgi. At that point, though, the British media had been smearing Meghan for nearly a year, and I imagine Meghan was pretty f–king numb to most of the overreaction. But according to Tina Brown, the British Vogue guest-editorship was Meghan’s “Waterloo.”
“At the core of the difficulties,” Brown writes, “was determining whether the Sussexes were celebrity royals or royal celebrities, two very different states of being.” She continued that, “the summer of 2019 confirmed to the media that the Sussexes had made the decisive and deadly pivot to the meretricious side of the equation.”
“It was the Vogue project” says Brown of the duchess’s guest editorship of Britain’s leading fashion magazine, “that was Meghan’s Waterloo.” A reference to Napoleon’s defeat in the famous battle of 1815. Many royals have guest-edited publications, radio programs and online news platforms with little tabloid commentary or criticism. “Celebrity guest editing is usually a risk-free media suck-up. Prince Charles has thrice done it for Country Life magazine. Harry received approving reviews when he took over an episode of Radio 4’s prestigious Today show in 2017, the same year Kate’s digital foray at Huffington Post UK was lauded for its championing of early-childhood mental health.”
To begin with, Meghan decided not to put herself on the cover of the magazine. In his editor’s letter for the issue, Enninful wrote: “From the very beginning, we talked about the cover—whether she would be on it or not… In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project… She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.” This was seized upon in the press as a veiled criticism of the Duchess of Cambridge—Kate Middleton, the wife of Meghan’s brother-in-law Prince William—who had appeared on the magazine’s centenary issue cover in 2016.
Though it became the biggest-selling issue of British Vogue in its 103-year history, the reaction in the press was scathing. “The glossy package was seen as snotty piffle by the tabloids,” Brown writes, “a pious fluff package by upscale columnists, and a mystifying bore by traditional Vogue readers who would have preferred solutions for more immediate problems like where to find the best camel hair coat with a kimono tie.”
The environmental aspects of the magazine’s content such as the inclusion of Thunberg and the revelation in Harry’s Goodall interview that he and Meghan would only be having two children “maximum” due to the environmental impacts of large families, were criticized given the couple’s numerous summer private jet trips. “That went over in the media like a flatulent blast of methane, given that the duke had just loaded up his carbon footprint flying private to the Google camp,” Brown highlights.
Brown expresses her belief that the reaction was just an example of “renegade British sensibility, and the national inclination to laugh at earnest intent,” something she implies that the American-born duchess may have misjudged.
Ah, so the unhinged media freakout was just part and parcel of “renegade British sensibility, and the national inclination to laugh at earnest intent,” which Meghan should have known. Like, it’s her fault that the media’s ludicrous overreaction was just the British sensibility to make fun of anyone who is upfront, honest and straight-forward? Ah, I see. Personally, while I don’t think the Vogue insanity helped matters whatsoever, I suspect that when the royals and the media tried to drive Meghan to suicide while she was pregnant was probably more of a breaking point. I suspect that Brown’s reference to “Meghan’s Waterloo” is more like… that was the point where the British media fully realized how much they could profit from hating on every single Meghan does and says.
Also, weird that Tina doesn’t mention that the whole point of Meghan’s guest-editorship was that she was highlighting her Smart Set capsule collection. Which sold out and was amazing for SmartWorks, her patronage.
Goodgawdalmighty that hag is STILL flapping her jaws?!? She ever sleep or eat or take a breath even???
This woman is really stretching her celebrity to the point of breakage. She is just slinging every talking point of the Firm’s to get something to stick on the wall. I am embarrassed for her. She has no smoking gun just recycled nonsense to sell a book. Folks have eyes and ears and with the Internet, everyone qualifies as a sleuth. Meghan was checked and rechecked and nothing was found of worth. So those folks have tried to recreate her life as if it started when the married her Prince. The only thing this book proves to me is she is another older Karen with a built in bias to attractive, smart, articulate Black women who know their worth and rejected a system that is built upon a hierarchy. I hope this book fails.
She should have named her book the Meghan markle Chronicles cos 90 % of this silly book is about Meghan.
@Osty It really is. The Sussexes announced they were leaving and like all the other “both duchesses” undercover racist Karens, she was relieved to finally be able to take off her mask and go in on Meghan full throttle. She decided that day to write this insane hit piece of a book. Anyone else is mentioned in passing as a cover. Period. This is all about trying to destroy Meghan, with a few body blows to Harry here and there for being a race traitor. This is easily the most disgusting anti-Meghan book yet, and that’s saying something. And I haven’t read it and I don’t need to in order to judge it. I can tell from the way she speaks that she is DEEP into online Meghan hate circles. She’s radicalized nutcase. And like all derangers, if she could see Meghan and the two mixed babies gone from this earth with Harry walking behnd their coffins, she would.
So she’s gone from New Yorker editor to tabloid sh*t flinger. One can only venture she needs the money.
And give her credit for her work? That goes completely against the RF
This will be backfire on to Tina and imo it already has. And praising art history major kate talking about early childhood is a joke
The same event where kate spent an hour at most and then was seen shopping that afternoon. If Tina brown was going to be unbiased this is the kind of thing she would have mentioned.
I was just angry at Tina Brown when her interviews first started, now I want her to keep flapping her jaw. Her version of events is so ludicrous, I want her to tell it over and over again, so the royal family and Tina Brown look like the hateful idiots they are, on repeat. She’s moved into the realm of pure fiction.
She is spouting things that are easily verifiable, keep it coming, Lady.
Man, the revisionist history is something. This isn’t a book but a hatchet job
While I wasn’t expecting Tina to be complimentary towards Meghan and thought she’d be more bitchy and “Tatler esque” towards her, even I wasn’t expecting an almost Angela Levin esque hatred/distortion of Meghan from her.
I’m a little surprised she can’t write a good analogy. Comparing a huge success to Waterloo?
There’s no “almost” here. She’s as radicalized as Angela Levin and someone needs to find and out her anti-Meghan burner account, which I’d bet my savings that she has. As I said before, don’t be surprised if Tina goes there with the Archie birther conspiracy. Because she has revealed herself to be just that hate filled.
Bettyrose – can’t write a good analogy?
How about correctly using “equation” for terms with equal values?
@Kirk
Using Waterloo as an analogy was rather hyperbolic, don’t you think? Why would guest editing Vogue equate to a resounding defeat when it, in fact, was the fastest-selling edition in 103 yrs?
Bettyrose got it right.
Bettyrose & Bibi – Yes, Waterloo analogy is ridiculous.
Was referring to her use of “equation” to compare unequal values, as in “Sussexes had made the decisive and deadly pivot to the meretricious side of the equation.” She’s making a distinction: “celebrity royals or royal celebrities, two very different states of being” but then calling the two states equal (equation).
These articles on the book (wld nevere buy it) are making me look again at Meghan’s early days. Man she was on Rocket fuel and doing soooo much sooooo well. It was just way too much for that ancient institution of colonizers & dull artistocrats. The Sussexes needed to leave, glad it only took them 18 mos to figure that out!
From an American perspective, not only does Tina come off as a horrible, vicious, shallow snob, she makes the whole royal family look terrible…and makes most Brits sound like people I’d never want to meet. I don’t think what I hear about this book is congruent with the current zeitgeist. She is just as clueless as the people who arranged the the Caribbean Jubbly tours. And things change so fast. Her book was probably finished too long ago to reflect what has happened in the past year.
Jesus hold the wheel.
“Though it became the biggest selling issue of British vogue in its 103 year history”
The nerve of all those sensible British people buying all of that American earnest intent when obviously they just wanted fashion advice! Harrumph! I think this is Tina’s magazine editor envy coming out hard. She wanted to interview Meghan so badly and she is so mad she could spit nails. Lmao!
The earnest intent is so interesting. One of the things I love about Meghan is how she’s not actually trying to be the cool girl. Ahem, cough, Tina Brown. Meghan is earnest to the point of dorky sometimes and she never changes that. I really respect it.
The earnest thing sounds to me like an admission that the rest of the BRF considers their “charity” work a joke.
Magazine editor envy is right. I bet Tina hadn’t moved those kind of numbers in 20 years. Meghan, with no formal experience, proved to be a a better editor than TB, who these days probably couldn’t give away a magazine she edited. Ha! She dismisses The Tig yet all that blogging gave Meghan better instincts on what people want to read and how they consume content today.
@Nyro – Magazine editor envy X 2!
Racist all the way against Meghan & Enninful.
Did Tabloid Tina B ever match Enninful’s #s with Condé Nast?
According to Forbes: “Enninful’s British Vogue has helped steer publisher Condé Nast to financial health, since he took the helm from Alexandra Shulman in 2017. Condé Nast reported pretax profits of £2.7 million ($3.2 million) in 2018, up from a £13.5 million ($17 million) loss in the year before.”
God. This _bitch_. Only a Karen could make a success sound like a disaster.
“Many royals have guest-edited publications, radio programs and online news platforms with little tabloid commentary or criticism.” Probably few people even noticed when they did it even with PH. So where is her virulent description in the lack of interest when other royals did so? She is still proving the point that Meghan gets criticized for things while the rest get over-praised. If the Vogue readership didn’t like it, why was it the highest selling issue? Reconcile those two points, Ms Brown.
She can’t because that would require logic and Brown has none.
Exactly. If anything, she pointed out how prejudiced they were in singling out Meghan for something the rest of them did with very little, if any, criticism. Some may call it renegade British sensibility, others might call it racism.
+1
As I recall it, the British vogue issue was kind of the pinnacle of that crazy, hate-filled summer. There was so much anger and vitriol in the press over private planes (I can’t even take Tina Brown seriously unless she also mentioned the Cambridges private plane usage AND the FlyBe stunt, but I doubt she does) and Archie’s baptism and Meghan taking a maternity leave and everything else that it just seemed to reach a peak when Vogue came out. Remember how INSANE all that was? No wonder they left.
I “like” how Tina Brown glosses over the fact that it was the best selling issues in BV’s 100 year history. Maybe, just maybe, the negativity was driven by the press, and not the people who were the ones buying the issue in droves.
Maybe the royal press was extra fuming over this because they had been trying to get meghan to meet with them for a year at that point and she never had… Only for her to edit Vogue and collaborate with a magazine lol.
“… Only for her to edit Vogue and collaborate with a magazine lol”…..that happened to have editor who is a multi-race multi-nation person of color????
Readers were annoyed by having to read about current events because they weren’t being told what to where with their coats? And, British people like to mock anyone trying to make a meaningful contribution to society? Not sure this is coming off the way she thinks it is.
That seemed like a dig at Vogue in general. Guess she still views Anna Wintour as a rival?
Damn. I never though I’d see the day when someone would make Wintour seem like a halfway-decent person.
This is exactly why I want her to keep talking! It is not going the way she thinks it is, for anyone with a brain and logical reasoning skills.
So the biggest and best selling issue of Vogue (ever in it’s century of being published) is Meghan’s “waterloo” moment??? Umm hmmm tell me about it, Tina, explain it to me slowly cuz you sound less crazy that way.
One gets the feeling that Ms. Tina thinks the whole world revolves around the Brit monarchy. I fear she’s in for a rude awakening over the next decade as it fades to background noise.
Right @Becks1. Like, maybe just maybe, the dumb@ss popularity polls that have moved William & Camilla/Charles? ahead of the Sussexes are not reflective of the populace’s opinions but more the opinions the BRF/BM want to believe. I don’t remember for sure..did one of them have Andrew ahead of the Sussexes?lol
Imagine the hate if Meghan WAS on the cover? She could do nothing right. Again (as with every criticism of this poor woman) I don’t understand what the problem is- she worked hard to deliver a civic-minded, charitable, ethical piece of work that did not draw attention to herself. And this is WaTeRLoO because? UGH.
A Black woman successfully completed it.
That’s all it is.
THIS!!
The couples “numerous” private jet trips? Wasn’t it like two trips? And doesn’t that great environmental champion Charles fly private while his spawn Earthworm take lots of helicopter trips? And if UK peeps “British renegade sensibilities” were so offended then why did so many by the mag? Kate’s issue which presumably was more in line with British sensibilities didn’t sell nearly as well.
The vogue cover with kate was an anniversary edition and it did not sell well at all. They were making excuses for that by saying it was because it wasn’t the September edition. I.e. no one wanted to see Kate and her overdone brows.
Charles has the worst Carbon footprint of the royals. Closely followed by william. The sussexes are in fact somewhere down on that list, although the press would have you believe otherwise.
As for the private jet that they took. I remember a serious of tweets from elton john at the time explaining that it was his jet and that he and his partner opened their home for Harry Meghan and Archie that summer. He also explained that the flight was carbon neutral
Here’s the tweet for those wondering: https://twitter.com/eltonofficial/status/1163479337347231748?s=20&t=cp0ZnczUvPWpqTOhkegmqw
Anyone tracking her NYT or Amazon Best Seller list standings?
Im trying to see something!
Is the book already out even?
On Amazon, go to The Palace Papers product page. Click on either Kindle or Hardback edition. Scroll down to Product details, you will see a ranking. The ranking updates throughout the day. Currently, on Thurs morning at around 8:30 eastern time, the Hardcover is at #9, Kindle version at #12. So it’s selling. Amazon breaks their books down into very specific categories. You will see that TPP is ranked #1 in Historical British Biographies. This does not mean #1 in the Amazon store, which is currently held by Johnny The Walrus. Some authors try to claim #1 in some obscure category, so don’t be fooled by this.
It will be interesting to see how fast TPP falls once her publicity blitz ends or if it has staying power. Andrew Morton’s book on Diana had staying power. We’ll see if people care about TPP once Tina Brown is not right in everyone’s face yammering about the perfection that is Kardboard Kate.
@harper; i am actually not surprised that it is selling because royalists and sussex fans alike can’t seem to ignore this book.
It also proves that the “we hate meghan” narrative still sells well. Writers wouldn’t stick with it if it didn’t.
…But the “we love Meghan and Harry” narrative sells waaaay more. Finding Freedom is the best selling royal book ever (2nd only to Andrew Morton’s bombshell Diana book) and FF was translated into 8 language – which no other book than Morton’s has had. Also, the sympathetic Meghan Misunderstood was a very high seller. People want to read positive stuff & support these two.
Hence the best selling Vogue in 100 years!
I also think this book is also a response to Finding Freedom. Can’t have one book out somewhat sympathetic to the couple. Also they saw how well it sold.
Its on amazon UK as a best seller with a score of 4.3 out of 5 with 5 reviews .
3.7 stars out of 5 is what I saw. Idk, the book is selling and it’s also exposing TB for what she is.
@Jais That’s what it is on Amazon US. There are some very critical reviews from the US also. One woman’s insightful comment: “This isn’t balanced. It’s making Meghan the problem without mentioning and touching on her struggles and if they are touched on, Meghan is still the out of touch villain.”
Didn’t even think about the us v uk reviews. Thx for sharing that insightful comment, @equality.
I imagine it will sell and even make it on the NYTimes Bestsellers list because I imagine *some* who liked the Diana Chronicles will pick this up and Tina’s a more famous name compared to any of the other royal book writers.
Might not do Finding Freedom numbers/fame but it’ll certainly do better than the likes of Lady Colin Campbell etc etc.
I was going to buy the book for the reason you stated: I liked the Diana Chronicles. The Diana Chronicles had “new” information.
However, from what I have read, The Palace Papers is nothing but a “revival” book: A book that presents old information in a new way with Tina Brown’s name slapped on the cover.
If I were British, I’d be awfully embarrassed of the picture painted by virtually all of my country(wo)men who write about Meghan and Harry. This disdainful, jealous, faux humble, and racist image of the people of the UK is not a flattering one, is it?
@Miranda, I am British and I am both deeply shamed and bloody infuriated by this media carnival of….not clowns because clowns are funny. These journalists’ mendacity, lack of rigour and bias defies my ability to find words adequate to describe them.
Honestly, it’s terrifying. If we cannot believe the word of a free media then where does that leave us? Not just the royals but on anything.
Way to insult Vogue’s readers. Like they can’t care about fashion and other things?
Everyone who is tired of Tina Brown and her dumbass book say I
The highest selling edition in the magazine’s entire history.
Therein lies the root of the hatchet job Tina Brown, a racist white woman, is trying to do. Flop Kate’s issue didn’t do that, and we can’t have a biracial woman upstaging a mediocre white woman. Ever.
Ding! Ding! Ding! This!!!! Between that and the anger that Meghan worked with a BLACK EIC and wouldn’t meet with any of them. They were all frothing at the mouth rabid with envy.
They knew Kate issue was a huge flop and they were determined to make Meghan’s issue one as well. But it blew up in their face bc I’m sure some people picked up the issue to see why the BM was making such a fuss about it.
Jealousy thy name is Tina Brown. She never guest edited an edition of Vogue and there’s been decades’ long animosity between Tina an Anna Wintour. This is tantamount to a monkey throwing its poop at people out of her misplaced sense of superiority. And if anyone is “meretricious” it’s Tina — “apparently attractive but having in reality no value or integrity”.
Well, she not wrong about the “renegade British sensibility,” which I’ve experienced as a kind of teen-aged chip-on-the-shoulder that takes everything personally. Like, “who is she to tell me what to think?” when the answer is “read it, don’t read it, it’s not about you.” But that doesn’t explain the level of vitriol over one issue of a fashion magazine. The article goes on to quote Enninful, that the negative reaction by the tabloids was racist, but even more that it was personal, like they really hated Meghan personally.
As a tabloid type herself Tina can’t get into the hypocrisy of the press reaction. Dan wooton had claimed it was outrage because royals don’t guest edit which was a straight lie. Camilla Tominey said there were too many black and brown faces on the cover. Others said it had too many left leaning people on the cover& she should have put the queen & Kate it. It was completely unhinged & just reflected that the press would harshly criticise anything Meghan did AND downplay her success. Like Tina if she hasn’t mentioned how it highlighted various charities & also had the SmartSet launch to support her patronage with enough clothes for a year.
I wonder who the ‘traditional’ vogue readers are that Tina is talking about who thought it was a bore if it was the best selling edition in a decade?
And if hypocrisy over the environment was the issue why haven’t we seen same level of press outrage that we saw that summer for Charles & William?
One thing I agree with is Meghan comes across as super earnest & well meaning & a go getter in a way that i imagine is great in the US. but is possibly off putting to the average Brit who imho tend to be conditioned to be self depreciating , cynical & not to be SEEN as too ambitious
I agree and more so than even she can’t get into the press reaction, the book is actually trying to be a justification for the press reaction. This is something all access journalists do and something Sykes has been doing recently – start writing explainers for the peons about why their outsized or seemingly inexplicable reactions to things and treatment of people were justifiable based on information the peons weren’t privy to. Doesn’t all of this prove Harry’s point about the press? It’s also something Christopher Hitchens once talked about and that other observers have noted – the British press claims it is reflecting public opinion when in fact it is inventing it.
“One thing I agree with is Meghan comes across as super earnest & well meaning & a go getter in a way that i imagine is great in the US. but is possibly off putting to the average Brit who imho tend to be conditioned to be self depreciating , cynical & not to be SEEN as too ambitious.”
Nah, this is just racist jealousy and hatred for Meghan period. All of the other royals have tried to copy everything she and Harry do while simultaneously criticizing it as “too American”. Just the other day, the Cambridges announced they are looking for a Partnership manager for their foundation so they can ” partner” with other organizations on projects. You know, kind of like Archewell with World Central Kitchen?
Talked about the earnestness above and it is racist jealousy. It’s also just that idea that someone’s earnestness and drive to do better for the world is belittled in one moment and then copied in the next once people see the results.
Imo there’s obvious racist jealousy but I totally agree about the conditioning of the British public to be cynical and distrustful of earnestness and ambition. It’s one of the starkest, most fundamental differences between the two cultures.
So, how was Meghan being “too ambitious” by highlighting other women on the Vogue cover? How was she not being “self-deprecating”? Was Meghan’s picture on the cover, like the apparently self-deprecating Kate? So, these people who have spent the past 5 years harassing a woman, even while pregnant, call themselves “self-deprecating” right? I don’t think they know the meaning of that term. I’m glad the Sussexes left that country and left them to the royals they deserve. (Hi Andrew, Kate, William, and too many deplorables to name). I hope that Meg keeps winning like she’s been doing.
Americans also expect people to deliver on their promises.
MsIam, I agree 100%.
She’s throwing up things like Waterloo, because these are things Britons are familiar with. Who cares if it is a completely baffling reference? Not her!
Next, Meghan will have been practicing a nazi hand thing, at some point in her life, because Tina Brown is going to use ALLLLLL of the buzzwords in her lexicon, that will make the royal family tingle like they have been saved from death.
WATERLOO?!??
Keep it coming, your intent is entirely the opposite of how this is landing, TB.
Perhaps TB is confusing the “traditional Vogue readers” with those of Tatler.
Like many, she may assume that people are like herself, and share the same sensibilities and prejudices.
Someone at KP is salty over the fact that their Vogue cover sold VERY poorly while Meghan’s was its best selling issue. Yes, Carol(e) we are talking about you and your keen daughter.
It had to be so embarrassing to Kate to be eclipsed by Meghan in something as measurable as Vogue sales. Burn. All I can remember about Kate’s cover were those eyebrows and the drab clothes. When Kate gets divorced from the royal establishment, I predict a Vogue cover do-over wearing either piles of runway couture or absolutely nothing at all except a few strategically placed feathers.
This! TB and the racist establishment can’t take that Meg didn’t try to woo them or give them access to her. She isn’t insecure and doesn’t view herself as less than them bc she’s not white. They can’t stand that she is successful where the white and “better classed” people fail constantly. Her successes showcase how utterly useless and below mediocre the royals and kkkate are. TB is proving that all she is is a white supremacist, classiest, who is jealous that Meg didn’t need a white woman to help her.
Not only was Kate’s issue hampered by the boring clothes and not very interesting style of the photography – but also by the fact that there wasn’t an interview with her. I think it might have sold better if she had been interviewed because we don’t really know much about her. But she was once again a mute mannequin with a fawning write-up. That isn’t really that interesting. Plus, the cover photo was really bad.
@Harper—what, she won’t be wearing strategically-placed buttons? 🤣😈😎🙃
It’s Kate. She’ll try (and fail) to copy Diana’s black dress moment.
If according to TB ,the magazine received lots of criticisms from the tabloids but still went ahead to be a best seller in over a century how then is Meghan a failure? Was Tina drinking or high when she wrote this ridiculous book ? Cos that can example the logic in her opinions and conclusions
The tabloids were writing negative stories about it before it even came out. It was leaked to the press that she was involved with Vogue so it didn’t seem to matter that much. It was the standard practice of the palace and press that still continues trying to make a project of Meghan’s so toxic before it comes out that it ruins it. Unfortunately for them that idiotic plan has just drawn more attention and awareness to all of Meghan’s projects.
Code Brown and the rest apparently have never heard of the Streisand effect, they’ll keep shoveling the sh!t.
Tina Brown’s reputation has fallen so far, she’s decided to go the Piers M. route.
Honestly, this is a cash grab and nothing else. I guess she figures the U.S. already hates her, which is not far from truth.
Code Brown is definitely well-off with a very nice brownstone here in Manhattan—I think she is typing for more access (we won’t dignify what she has perpetrated by calling it ‘writing’). In the next two years I expect to see a real doorstopper all about Whitegirl Kate—the exact flavor of which will depend on when the divorce comes through. Since PWT looks like he wants mow everyone down with an Uzi, but especially his frau, I don’t think we’ll have long to wait. The ménage of nitwits at “the palace” will try to bury it in all the wailing and gnashing of teeth when Mrs. M-W breathes her last.
I agree that I think Tabloid Tina wants to be Kate’s biographer one day hence the OTT praise. I got the same impression watching her fawning over Melania Trump (who I think had worn THAT jacket on that border trip at that point) in this old clip i saw. https://twitter.com/businessinsider/status/1094409867970805760?s=21&t=gyHOd2XkxBT2vmi8Su94Rg
I think it’s so telling that Tina seems so enthralled by Melania & Kate.
The media freaked out because Meghan wasn’t giving them access, plain and simple. They wanted her in their newspapers not British Vogue. And I doubt Meghan was thinking about Kate when she refused to be on the cover. She knew if she put herself on the cover, she would be called attention-seeking and arrogant. Turns out she was attacked anyway. The media attacks were also spurred on by the jealousy that erupted from KP and CH. Tina doesn’t talk about that.
You know, Tina calls Meghan an angry black woman from what I read on here yesterday, I have to say, considering what these people write and say about Meghan, she is definitely a better person than me. If she ever got angry, she had every right to. They never stop. They never give her a moment break.it’s constant. It’s all the time. But she continues to rise above them and their petty, jealous, racist shit. I am beyond angry on her behalf. I am beyond mad and disgusted and fed up with the way the British media continues to go after her every day , every month, every year from the moment they found out she was dating Harry. No one deserves this kind of abuse. When will this end? I am so tired of it and I hurt for her .
I doubt that it’s any consolation for years of appallingly cruel and racist treatment, but a beautiful Black woman, living her best life, with her babies and her prince, is making gnarled racists like Tina Brown choke on their own spit with every one of Meghan’s accomplishments.
Many of us watching from the sidelines have gone from associating GB with decent Cadbury’s, awesome tweeds, and the occasional over the top parade, to viewing the BRF as a bastion of white supremacy and, ironically, poor breeding — thanks in large part to the unhinged viciousness of writers like Tina Brown. We’ll spend our travel dollars accordingly. Whoops.
The long term social, political, and economic fall-out from the professional Meghan-hating is likely to cause major puncture wounds in the BRF balloons of relevance and self-importance.
Given that their racism is doing major damage to the RF’s rep, one suspects Meghan is looking at the long game—if she thinks about these bozos at all. And what’s that saying—if your enemies are destroying themselves, why get in the way? 😈🤣😎 In any case, she’s got more productive things to do.
What I can gather from all of Tina’s revelations is simply that somehow William and Kate were offended by Meghan. I think Meghan passing on Kate’s suggestion on the bridesmaid dresses was the “offence”. In retaliation KP unleashed the rat pack to “put M in her place”. Baldy has not changed one bit from his Billy Basher retaliation stage. Imagine driving a woman to suicide because of your snowflake selves. Disgusting!
A veiled criticism of Kate? Bc she had her own idea? Gmafb. These ppl are such pyschos
The fact that the U.K. has more tabloid newspapers than broadsheets speaks what kind of information and disinformation the British people are fed and fooled to believe in.
LMFAO
Translation: this was Britain’s REAL Waterloo…..i:e the moment they realized tht someone whom they thought was at the bottom of the rung of their classist & racist society and who they thought they had successfully hounded out of sight & was probably cowering in the renovated servants quarters she had been allotted, instead, came out blazing, guest-editing what turned out to be the best-selling, most successful edition of their most prized society-magazine in its 103 years if existence.
THAT, indeed, was RacistBritain’s REAL Waterloo…..because thats when they realized tht their hopes & wet dreams of destroying Princess Meghan’s Black Excellence had been CRUSHED.
This woman should be embarrassed trying to sell years-old news and gossip. Gee Tina, thanks for sharing your thoughts on things that happened between 2-5 years ago. 🙄
“slapped the queen and spit on a corgi” HAHAHAHA
It’s hilarious that all of that esteemed civilization of the British system can’t hide their essential bloodthirstiness. They are nothing but paganism with pomp and circumstance. They hate Meghan and Harry so much because their chivalry and altruism is real.
I think, being a former magazine person, this segment shows Browns utter shallowness more than anything. Here she is just repeating the same chatter about the issue at the time. There is no analysis, hindsight. Brown wished she did these types of numbers and buzz as an editor. She is going on about this and the Sussexes media strategy. I hear a bit of professional, maybe not jealous, but territoriality creeping in. The Sussexes have basically iced the UK press, are starting to build a media presence and platform, and pushing back with their own voices. I read an Politico article from 2014 ( the last time she was relevant) about how Brown imploded at Newsweek/Daily beast, blew through massive millions in budgets, and ended up doing sensationalist covers and stories that detracted from the brand (e.g. gay halo Obama or zombie Diana covers). Brown ( and a lot of the UK press) is angry at the Sussexes. Deeply personally angry because they never played ball with them. I think Brown wants to generate that last bit of buzz with this book and hoping to get a response from the Sussexes.
Maybe she’s doing it to help leave legacy for her daughter Isabel Brown, a contributor to Turning Point USA (supposed non-profit that supports Trump and the Big Lie, whitewashes Jan 6 Capitol riots and traitors, while hunting for deep pocketed donors).
Her daughter works for Turning Point?? JFC
Her daughter’s last name is that of her husband, Evans. She may have many sins but a daughter writing for Turning Point USA isn’t one of them
My bad. Correction / retraction is in order.
Isabel Brown does not appears to be related to Tina B.
Her daughter goes by Isabel H Evans
And from the articles she has written there is no way she works for turning point.
Her values are the total opposite, and she supported Hillary Clinton.
Brown’s account seems to have completely skipped over the bit where the usual gang of bought-and-paid-for racist idiots were criticising Meghan for not putting enough white women on the Vogue cover.
I loved that issue and still have it in my house. I didn’t get what all the fuss was about.
I still have my issue as well, as well as a digital copy. It was a nice issue, not even controversial,but because she did it, they of course got so mad. Meghan would have been completely raked over the coals if she was on the cover,which is why they’re mad she wasn’t. I think she’ll do another magazine cover at some point but not anytime soon.
what you said, absolutely.
She’s conveniently ‘forgetting’ the reasons behind Kate’s guest editing of HuffPost. HP-US was publishing (online) photos of W&K’s kids legally taken in public places. HP-UK wasn’t publishing them because of W&K’s threats. In exchange for the guest ‘editing’, HP-US agreed to stop publishing legally taken pics of the W&K kids. It was all a way to force the US arm to abide by William’s illegal silencing of the free UK press. Kate showed up for 20 minutes, in her ugly mini skirt and frilly blouse, posed for pics, and was caught shopping for hours the rest of the day.
That’s because Brown is as deep as a puddle and didn’t do any real research other than talking to her friends at KP and gossip press. When she briefly worked at Washington Post after flaming out at Talk magazine, she wrote a column that “trafficked mainly in celebrity and ham-fisted prose”. I think she has a lot of respect in editorial circles among certain writers, and most of her reputation is still from her editorial days, particularly Vanity Fair. Her Diana books were well received but reading them today, there are problematic parts. She could be disorganized and run a publication into the ground while chasing the so-called zeitgeist. I don’t know if it racism, absolute loyalty to the crown, or just wanting to be back in the spotlight and getting that buzz again, but this book seems to showcase Browns weaknesses and insecurities more than her strength. It seems like she’s just missed the boat and she’s playing catch up, and on the perimeter.
Is it me, or is burning through 50 mil on a zeigeist-chasing disaster more of a Waterloo than editing the bestselling issue of Vogue UK?
Another example of how women can do everything right and have a project be an undeniable success, and yet still be criticized.
One particular woman in the face of racist British tabloids and the rabid hate on SM for her. If Kate had done this VOGUE issue with the same topic, she and the issue would have been praised.
It’s always extra bonkers to read this stuff back. Folks freaked OUT when that Vouge issue came out. Hell, Tina is still flipping out now! You’d think Meghan was naked on the cover of Playboy and gave some trashy interview about how much the Queen and all of the UK sucks.
She did a really professional thing, in a highly respected publication, with some of the most influential and important women in the world, and tied it all to charity!
Meghan never, ever stood a chance with those people. She has zero reason to ever come back to the royal family, and I hope she never, ever does.
“Personally slapped the Queen and spit on a Corgi:” Kaiser you are killing me. But that attitude and tone is so on-brand for all these derangers. If Meghan sneezed while near the Queen there would be hysterical titles such as, “Meghan Tries to Kill Queen” and “Rude, Arrogant Meghan Interrupts Queen with Actressy Sneeze.” The hate just boils up and bubbles over no matter what Meghan does or doesn’t do. It is, I don’t know, insane.
At the end of the day this book is a hardbound tabloid. Brown is coasting on her past laurels with the Diana Chronicles. When people who bought this book realize they paid $25 or £25 for stuff they can read online for free (or got from the library) they’re going to feel ripped off. People will talk on SM and point out inconsistencies. Word of mouth by Twitter can do more damage to this book.
#TinaBrownisaliar
…”traditional Vogue readers who would have preferred solutions for more immediate problems like where to find the best camel hair coat with a kimono “.
.
What? were there no more pages in the vogue magazine besides the ones dedicated to the 15 women? What a shallow sentence this woman wrote.
I don’t believe her. I distinctly remember that the turning point in the tabloids was after Harry and Meghan’s very successful honeymoon/pacific Commonwealth tour.
I think it would be accurate to say that Meghan was done with all of them at this point, and you can tell that because Meghan did not select HM The Queen among the women who inspire her for the issue