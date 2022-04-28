“The trailer for ‘The Essex Serpent’ is finally here, hello Reverend Hiddles” links

Finally, the trailer for The Essex Serpent. Tom Hiddleston looks HOT in this, I love him in period costume, yaaaas. [LaineyGossip]
I am really looking forward to watching The Essex Serpent but I do find the really bad wig Claire Danes is wearing distracting.
Maybe Tom and Andrew Scott can have a hot priest show contest.
This looks so good! I may have to pay for Apple TV after all. Ah, geez.
I find Tom Hiddleston incredibly attractive in almost every role (Only Lovers Left Alive for the win! If you haven’t seen it, stream it immediately), but like Alexander Skarsgård, in photos, I never find him as attractive for some reason. I think it’s because it’s more the interplay of the whole package (voice, presence, transition of facial expressions) rather than just physical looks, if that makes sense.
Thank you for the Jarmusch reminder. Much appreciated.
“He’s got the kind of beauty that moves”
to paraphrase an Ani DiFranco lyric
Love me a good Ani Difranco reference!
He looks skinny and gaunt to me. I’ve never gotten his hype acting and looks wise
Oh now Lamey’s on it after bashing him for years?
Tom does look really hot in this! I haven’t heard him speak in a while…he also has a really hot voice.
Tom H is yummy!
Tall, great shoulders, can dance, nice smile, lovely British manners, actual acting talent, etc.
I am a fan. 😀
Yes, he’s a snack for sure.