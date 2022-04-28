“The trailer for ‘The Essex Serpent’ is finally here, hello Reverend Hiddles” links

Finally, the trailer for The Essex Serpent. Tom Hiddleston looks HOT in this, I love him in period costume, yaaaas. [LaineyGossip]

Benedict Cumberbatch plays with mirrors. [GFY]

Part of the reason 30 Rock still has such relevance today is the show’s commentary on the future of television, and how asinine reality shows would become. [Pajiba]

Cate Blanchett wore The Row in New York. [RCFA]

Margot Robbie looks perfect as Barbie. [Dlisted]

An Ohio Republican says that pregnancy through rape is an “opportunity.” [Jezebel]

Michael J. Fox’s life will be the focus of a new documentary. [JustJared]

FBI, NSA & CIA people talk about some of their secrets. [Buzzfeed]

An exclusive about a 90 Day Fiance arrest. [Starcasm]

Madonna is apparently single now. [Towleroad]

Some of these Oscar de la Renta bridal gowns look like they were designed by Christian Siriano, right? I love it. [Tom & Lorenzo]