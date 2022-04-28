“The trailer for ‘The Essex Serpent’ is finally here, hello Reverend Hiddles” links
  • April 28, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Finally, the trailer for The Essex Serpent. Tom Hiddleston looks HOT in this, I love him in period costume, yaaaas. [LaineyGossip]
Benedict Cumberbatch plays with mirrors. [GFY]
Part of the reason 30 Rock still has such relevance today is the show’s commentary on the future of television, and how asinine reality shows would become. [Pajiba]
Cate Blanchett wore The Row in New York. [RCFA]
Margot Robbie looks perfect as Barbie. [Dlisted]
An Ohio Republican says that pregnancy through rape is an “opportunity.” [Jezebel]
Michael J. Fox’s life will be the focus of a new documentary. [JustJared]
FBI, NSA & CIA people talk about some of their secrets. [Buzzfeed]
An exclusive about a 90 Day Fiance arrest. [Starcasm]
Madonna is apparently single now. [Towleroad]
Some of these Oscar de la Renta bridal gowns look like they were designed by Christian Siriano, right? I love it. [Tom & Lorenzo]

11 Responses to ““The trailer for ‘The Essex Serpent’ is finally here, hello Reverend Hiddles” links”

  1. LightPurple says:
    April 28, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    I am really looking forward to watching The Essex Serpent but I do find the really bad wig Claire Danes is wearing distracting.

    Maybe Tom and Andrew Scott can have a hot priest show contest.

    
  2. Still In My Robe says:
    April 28, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    I find Tom Hiddleston incredibly attractive in almost every role (Only Lovers Left Alive for the win! If you haven’t seen it, stream it immediately), but like Alexander Skarsgård, in photos, I never find him as attractive for some reason. I think it’s because it’s more the interplay of the whole package (voice, presence, transition of facial expressions) rather than just physical looks, if that makes sense.

    
  3. Ohcomeon says:
    April 28, 2022 at 2:40 pm

    Oh now Lamey’s on it after bashing him for years?

    
  4. Green Desert says:
    April 28, 2022 at 6:42 pm

    Tom does look really hot in this! I haven’t heard him speak in a while…he also has a really hot voice.

    
  5. HeyKay says:
    April 28, 2022 at 7:18 pm

    Tom H is yummy!
    Tall, great shoulders, can dance, nice smile, lovely British manners, actual acting talent, etc.
    I am a fan. 😀

    
  6. JFerber says:
    April 28, 2022 at 7:44 pm

    Yes, he’s a snack for sure.

    

