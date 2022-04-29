Wait, did Jason Sudeikis actually arrange for Olivia Wilde to be served?

This week, Olivia Wilde made an appearance at CinemaCon, where she made a presentation for Don’t Worry Darling, her second directorial effort. Don’t Worry Darling stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Olivia and Harry began dating during filming in the fall of 2020, and they are still together now. Jason Sudeikis was reportedly quite hurt when – this is his version of events – Olivia dumped him and started up with Styles. He felt like she cheated on him. They’ve had disagreements about their two kids but they’ve been trying to work it out quietly. Or so we thought. Apparently, Jason has filed some papers in their ongoing custodial situation, and when Olivia was on stage at CinemaCon, a process server handed her a manila envelope with the notice from Jason’s lawyer. She was served ON STAGE!!

Jason Sukeikis claimed that he had no idea the process server would do that to Olivia on stage. I believed him, and I would put the blame more on his lawyers and whatever process-serving outfit they use. But questions apparently remain: who knew that Olivia even planned to appear at CinemaCon? Who was the female process server in the front row and how did she get credentialed? And is Jason lying? Hm. From The Wrap:

After Olivia Wilde was served custody papers onstage at CinemaCon on Tuesday, convention organizers are trying to figure out how the woman who served them was even able to get to the stage to do so. Speaking to Wrap editor Sharon Waxman for The WrapUp podcast on Thursday, John Fithian, the National Association of Theatre Owners president and CEO, admitted that show officials still don’t know who the woman was that served Wilde with the paperwork or how she became a registered attendee of the show. “No, no we don’t,” Fithian said. “Because we we’ve looked at the security footage, and we know it was a registered delegate, because she had a badge. And we know it was a woman, but we can’t identify it. We don’t know who she was…. We don’t know how this person got a registered badge to get through security to get into the auditorium. So it’s — we just haven’t figured it out.” That said, Fithian reiterated that CinemaCon security procedures were reevaluated and beefed up, and noted his own disappointment that the incident was even able to happen. “It’s unfortunate. And we’ve had this show running for 30 plus years, this has never happened,” he said. “And so, we have reevaluated our protocols, and we’ve already changed right here at the show. We’ve now got security at the front of the stage. But we’ve never had an incident like this before, because this is an industry show. This isn’t Comic Con, right? These people are invited to come to the show, they register, they register the occupations, they get their delegate badges.” Wilde was onstage Tuesday during Warner Bros.’ presentation, promoting her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling.” But, while the director was speaking, she was suddenly interrupted by a woman who approached from the audience and slid a manila envelope across the stage to Wilde. Individuals with knowledge of the show’s production said Wilde’s appearance had not been made public. Beyond Wilde’s circle and the CinemaCon production team, few — if any — people knew she would be there. “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source told TheWrap on Thursday night. The source added that “Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.” But CinemaCon officials were skeptical about this, considering the few who were privy to Wilde’s presence in Las Vegas. One fuming official concluded that Sudeikis had done this on purpose. “He wanted to humiliate her,” said this official, who declined to speak on the record.

[From The Wrap]

See, that gives more nuance to the story. I didn’t realize that CinemaCon was so different from Comic-Con. I thought people off the street could buy tickets to CinemaCon, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It seems invite-only, everyone screened and specific invitations given out to specific people (my guess: industry journalists, industry types and movie theater executives). So how *did* the process server get credentialed and somehow get seated in the front row? I also didn’t realize that Olivia’s appearance at the event was not pre-announced. Only insiders close to Olivia or close to the internal CinemaCon presentation schedule would have known. Hmmm…maybe Jason did have a hand in it? It’s fascinating!

