Duchess Meghan’s animated series ‘Pearl’ was dropped by Netflix

Just so we’re clear, the bottom hasn’t dropped out on Netflix. The streamer is still huge and they’re still developing tons of stuff. But in recent months, Netflix has felt the ebbs and flows of the market – they dropped all of their Russian subscribers because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Netflix has more streaming competition than ever before; profits are down, subscriptions are down and Netflix is considering taking on advertisers. All of those things combined have added to the pressure on Netflix to cut projects. One of those projects? Pearl, the animated series being developed by the Duchess of Sussex, David Furnish and Archewell Productions.
Even Netflix’s in-house members of the Royal Family are not immune to a wave of cutbacks going on as the streamer recalibrates after a precipitous stock drop incurred after a drop in subscribers. Netflix has quietly dropped Pearl, the working title of an animated series that was created by Meghan Markle through Archewell Productions, the shingle the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry set up at Netflix in fall of 2020 to create scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. Pearl was to be Archewell’s first animated series.
Pearl, which Markle exec produced with David Furnish, was announced with fanfare last summer, described as a family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history. It is worth noting that the project was still in the development stage, and insiders at the streamer said there remains bullishness on the Archewell deal with a number of projects percolating, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus. And Markle has spent enough time in Hollywood as an actress to have heard the word “no” in the past.
Netflix scratched two other kids animated series last week that were in production — Dino Daycare from Ada Twist, Scientist executive producer Chris Nee, and the South Asian-inspired adventure Boons and Curses.
Word in town is that even before recent events, Netflix had been telling producers to take some development projects elsewhere, after those producers had been given indication they were priorities. Clearly, Netflix’s inordinately high content spend is being reevaluated. Many have felt that the Netflix “movie a week” mantra was an overreach, for instance. While Netflix felt pressure to generate originals to bolster its library as studios cut back on licensing titles as they started their own rival streaming services, there is a reason that generating that much content has never been done before. It is just unreasonable to expect its execs to manage that many projects, and have enough of them turn out to be memorable. Expect the Netflix model to evolve; quality control and selectivity is actually a virtue for a mature streaming service.
Yeah, these kinds of market shifts happen and Netflix’s business model has needed tinkering for a while. Meghan’s Pearl wasn’t the only project to get canceled and clearly, Netflix is canceling or dropping a lot of animated projects on hold right now. Meghan and Archewell can always take Pearl somewhere else. Now, all that being said, the British commentators are in a tizzy and of course they’re making hay while the sun shines. Keep in mind a few things: Netflix is “too big to fail” at this point; other streamers and producers will be interested in working with Meghan and Archewell; this was not just happening to Meghan, Netflix is culling projects across the board. No matter what, the endgame for the royal commentators is “Meghan and Harry lose all their money and have to come crawling back to England.” And that’s a pipe dream.
Netflix was a three seasons and out kind of streamer. And it has upset a lot of showrunner for that reason. So you don’t have creators itching to work with them and they stiff writers too, so it’s not all it’s cracked up to be on the creation side. So there aren’t a lot of people mourning for them. Which is funny.
It began as more of a utility and then fancied itself a content creator. It lost control of its core competency when other streamers popped up. So it switched to content creation and thought of itself as a disruptor, when in fact it was a blip and just as ingrained in old models as anyone else. It tried undercutting the main players, forcing them to catch up. And when they did, they could do it all better because of their foothold and relationships
The British tabloids can rest assured, Meghan and Harry are not broke and won’t come crawling back. All this free PR and marketing means that Pearl will hopefully get picked up by someone else. I’m pretty sure that if Tyler Perry could house and protect them a few years ago when they practically had no work, others will do that and much more for them. I’d be more concerned about the other royal couple who lost countries and realms and have no idea of how to move forward.
Yass preach it, Elizabeth!
Netflix can’t compete with Disney. It sounds like they are pulling back on children’s programming.
Pearl sounds like a great fit for PBS.
LOL, tyler perry gave them his house for a hot minute cuz they were freshly out of royal job.
pearl will just be a pipe dream and definitely not fit for pbs.
who is lining up to help them out exactly? non gossip people absolutely don’t care about harry and his wife.
As a consumer, Netflix’s 3rd season termination spree is what made me cancel my subscription. I think we might be looking at the beginning of the end of Netflix. I for one wouldn’t be sad about it, if that were the case. Team Sussex will be fine no matter what. I hate however that the british media is going to have a field day with spinning this negatively.
Watched two seasons of Stranger Things with my son when he was home at Christmas. At the end of S2, it looked like more of the same thing without much change to the existing menace, so we stopped.
Kirk … you may not like Stranger Things, but it’s one of Netflix’s biggest success stories from a business perspective.
I’m confused. Netflix’s competitors are Hulu, Showtime, Apple, Disney yes? Only the latter can be called an old model.
That’s too bad. I was kind looking forward to Meghan’s version of Where (& When) in the World is Carmen Sandiego.
It is too bad. I really like the concept and hope it gets picked up. Remember watching and loving Voyager’s with Jon-Erik Hexum in my youth. Pearl is a different take yet similar.imo
Feel bad for all the people who lost their jobs and suffered cuts. It was around 25 people alone from a digital marketing group that were layed off/lost their jobs a couple of weeks ago. A lot of them relocated for their jobs.
It’s not a big surprise and I think even the British press knows that but they have to use Meghan to get those clicks. All things considered Archewell was one of the lucky ones because a bunch of shows were in mid production or almost completed when Netflix pulled the plug. Pearl was still in the development stage. I agree if Archewell wants they can shop it around to other companies in the future and it wouldn’t surprise me if Meghan decides to turn it into a book at some point.
Jeff Smith’s Bone and something by a My Little Pony producer were cut also. Somebody said they cut all new animation. That I don’t get because I would think producing animation would be simpler than dealing with actors and multiple retakes of things.
Animation is a long term investment. depending on where and how its done it can take up to 4 years to make a movie or series.
Wow. Even with most being done on computer nowadays?
@equality – Computers don’t do it themselves, there are entire teams of people that have to design the characters and animate them. The characters have to move and show emotion – you can’t give them a simple direction as you would an actor , like “you’re angry and you walk across the room” – each action has to be broken down into individual moments. And just because the characters are animated doesn’t mean there aren’t all the other parts of making a film – a story, dialogue, set design and props, sound and music, choices of costume – plus, live actors doing the characters’ voices.
@equality Animating 2D on a computer is still a slog. You still have to manually draw every element that moves from frame to frame. My daughter wants to go into animation. I don’t know how many hours it took her to produce about 15 seconds, but it was a lot. One of the reasons she has no interest in being an animator and wants to do storyboarding instead, which is still a slog. The person doing the storyboard does rough drawings of all the facial expressions and gestures which the animator then has to duplicate and refine from frame to frame.
Like you @equality, I thought it was a quicker process too. Did a quick search and found that Eurydice & Bloemenheks summed it up pretty well.
If you search Pigeon Studio How long does it take to produce an animation it should come up. It’s a pretty long link so I didn’t want to copy/paste it
99.99% sure the project will be picked up elsewhere. Remember, they had a bidding war to sign them.
That’s the way the cookie crumbles in this business.
Thanks for not posting the tabloids shit takes.
I’m not sure if they would be able to. Likely Netflix has an exclusive deal with them for X amount of years.
While I don’t know the specifics of the deal, it’s most likely a “first look” deal. Meaning, whatever Harry and Meghan create, Netflix has first dibs on it. And if Netflix rejects it, they can shop it around elsewhere.
And considering the project wasn’t axed because Netflix wasn’t happy with it and that it was just a casualty of a massive cut to animation projects across the board, there are probably plenty of other takers.
I’m skeptical it will get picked up elsewhere because the series appeals to a limited audience. Animation is so expensive it needs broad appeal.
The show can still air on Netflix. Netflix isn’t going to produce original content in animation anymore. Meaning they will buy shows from other production studios. So the Sussexes will either find a studio to produce it with them or find their own investors and produce through Archewell. It could be a production studio from outside of the US too. Their name recognition will open a lot of doors for them.
This is one of those things where the headline sounds bad but the actual reporting does not. It sounds like Netflix is making some cuts and Pearl is part of the fallout. At this point, if the series is made (and since it was supposed to come out this summer I’m assuming it is?) then I’m again going to assume that another streaming service will pick it up.
@Becks:Netflix has axed their whole animation division so it was inevitable that Pearl was going to be cancelled. My impression is that they were still working on the stories but hadn’t filmed anything yet.
I don’t even remember when we first heard about Pearl lol. time has no meaning anymore.
But if they did ax their whole animation division, then obviously Pearl is part of that.
I’m surprised bc based on my household, my kids watch Netflix the most, but as I think about it, they rarely watch the original Netflix animated programming. Except Beat Bugs. they freaking loved Beat Bugs when they were younger.
Exactly. This is what the haters have not said, it’s not just this it’s all (or most) animation. But they’re saying it’s MEGHAN who is dropped.
I heard Michelle Obama’s was axed as well. It’s not a “let’s get Meghan!” thing.
One thing Netflix isn’t taking into account, while they’re hysterical over lost revenue, is that a LOT of streaming services are losing customers. Consumer prices are rising with inflation (and possible recession), and one of the first things people will cut are “luxuries”, like these services and even the extra cable channels; I’ve read a lot of people are going back to set top antennas! There’s been a boost in sales in those!
When it’s a choice of paying for your housing, food, utilities, medicines…. Streaming services will lose EVERY time.
I am not a big fan of animated series. Granted, I would not be the target audience for Pearl. However, I would love to see it as a regular show with real actors. Like an empowering girls’ version of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.
I actually think this is a blessing in disguise. When Netflix made those announcements recently about the penalties for sharing accounts–not to mention the price hikes–people are ditching Netflix. One of my first thoughts was ‘I hope this doesn’t have an impact on the success of Pearl’. The fact that Pearl now has an opportunity to go elsewhere–HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime–is a great thing.
I’ve seen so many articles today : meghan’s Netflix dream gone. Netflix dumps meghan. Meghan cancelled!. It’s a haters wet dream.
It is the kind of news that the Rats feed on and put in their arsenal to pump up their Meghan is a liar, a bully, and a mercenary who wants to bring down the monarchy narrative. Angela Levin tweeted “This is huge.” Some other streamer could pick up Pearl, Meghan could win an Emmy for animation, and the haters will still sketch Meghan as a lying loser who is such a bully she was dropped by Netflix.
Some “royal expert” is already saying that Netflix will “force” H&M to spill family secrets in order to fulfill their contract. Idiot.
@Eurydice: They’ve been saying that ever since news broke that Harry and Meghan got a deal with Netflix. Look out for these same experts crying when Harry and Meghan’s shows don’t talk about their royal connections.
Am I the only one that feels guilty when I don’t watch a show on Netflix that I know needs support (or Netflix will drop it)?
I started watching “The Get Down” ( all African American cast) & it was, mesmerizing, it felt like it was done all in 1 camera take. I didn’t finish it & I know Netflix uses that data. It did get dropped.
I have turned on a few things I have no interest in & left the room when I get asked to support a lesbian director or someone’s brother’s movie- I try!
Don’t feel bad about The Get Down. That was Baz Luhrman’s fault. The first episode was absolutely brilliant because Baz was 100% involved. Then he eventually had less and less to do with it. His vision was incredibly expensive and I think the budget got cut. By part 2, they were replacing sequences with animation because they couldn’t afford to shoot the real thing. It felt cobbled together and rushed to wrap up the stories. Very disappointing.
The British commentators will crow like crazy but it doesn’t matter. The fact that they are so loud about Meghans project means people care. It might not be for the right reasons but they still care which means they’ll watch or bring attention to her projects when they do come out.
It will probably be made with another streamer.
I hope other good kids animations are picked up as well. I saw quite a few people who were disappointed
their shows were cut.
I feel sorry for those who’s jobs are now gone or on hold.
Even Michelle Obamas animation got cut. The BM are sickening.
Oh that is such a bummer. My kids loved Waffles and Mochi. Was hoping it would return.
Yeah I had seen that the head of animation at Netflix & it’s animation team had been cut a week ago so suspected this was coming. Some really promising, inclusive animated series that were in development were also cut. I read Netflix had fired lots of marketing people they brought in for better representation after the George floyd protests. Sucky moves
Im sure it’s disappointing but Meghan has actually worked & in the entertainment industry so not the first time a project of hers has been let go. It’s funny to see royalists etc so gleeful over this. It shows how much they are threatened by Harry/Meghan being successful outside the BRF fold. Also shows how much people love to see a WOC ‘humbled’.
Pearl’s cancellation is really being reported on so many news (so not just entertainment) sites globally. Funny Meghan’s series that was in development is more newsworthy than what most of the other royals are up to.
@Abritguest: It shows that even with this setback, Meghan and Harry are still winning because the royalists and their press can’t stop talking about them. They giving them the attention that the vowed they wouldn’t when Harry and Meghan left.
I know you want to put a positive slant to this but I think the press and royal reporters are just enjoying the schadenfreude at Megan’s expense. They conveniently omit the fact that Netflix cancelled all their animation programming and not just Pearl. Netflix is still going to continue to work with the Sussexes in other projects.
The fact that the articles are only mentioning Meghan means her show could be picked up by another company soon. Look at all of that publicity. I’m not worried at all about this.
Netflix has problem with its concept, and with the quality of originals they created. It looks like they have chosen quantity over quality and it shows. So, it’s not surprising that they experience loss in profits. The recent decision to rise a monthly price is contributing to this too. People start to think whether the mediocre quality is worth the pay.
I thought about it too – to cancel subscription. Though I have a few things I still like there and of course I wanted to see Harry’s documentary and Meghan’s animation series
Netflix is also the only streaming service that pulled completely out of Russia and lost hundreds of thousands of subscriptions in support of Ukraine.
I thought Disney had also pulled out of Russia. That would be the most likely place for an animated series to land if not Netflix.
The article I read was a two weeks old so things could have changed with Disney.
No most of the other streaming services were not in Russia to begin with any significant viewership, and most have left. Netflix and Amazon Prime were the only two with any real footprint and Netflix was the only western streaming service affected by Russia’s new propaganda laws. The one that said if you have over 100,000 subscribers you must carry our 20 state run channels. If you don’t you will be thrown in jail. Yes Amazon Prime left too, and first I believe. Now not all of Amazon left, but the part that looks like Netflix all left, and a huge section of AWS which may actually affect Russia more left too, and the portion they left was turned off by the government of Russia. AWS, Amazon Web Services affects us all. They are the big kahuna. Also, Spotify has left too. I’m of two minds on this. No we should not do business with Russia, but if we don’t we leave the people of Russia to be inundated with state propaganda. Russia’s claim is they don’t want “fake News”. Still I’m not sure any western company is capable of helping this.
Also, this is not Netflix’s entire reason for the stock drop. Most knew this was happening, and the subscriber numbers would be down. Oddly this has happened to Netflix before when they went from mail services to streaming. They need to redefine the concept a bit. I honestly was worried about this with them when they first signed the Obama’s on for all that money. I didn’t think the model of signing up non-entertainment people to produce was sustainable and honestly profitable. It just seemed like they were just plopping money on everyone who was famous who might be successful at this. Now this is not the Sussexes fault or even their failure either. I think in this case Pearl’s drop seems they are reducing animated shows, which does make sense. Netflix needs to redefine the concept a bit more. When they were the main streaming service it was different now they need to be a bit more careful with their programming and other ways to monetize. I’m actually curious on what they will do. Can they do it again or not? We will see.
Felt kinda guilty when I didn’t like the one Netflix episode I watched out of Barack Obama’s National Park series. But not guilty enough to watch the rest of them. Also didn’t watch Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ because it seemed like a rehash of her book that I listened to on audio. Netflix ‘Dirty Money’ series seemed like it would interest me, but then I realized I was already familiar with all the stories and the re-enactments weren’t that great.
Netflix has also spread money on industry professionals’ stuff – Reese Witherspoon’s series on women just wasn’t compelling enough to sit through it all, ditto for David Letterman’s ‘Need No Introduction’ interviews. And that horrid ‘Don’t Look Up’ movie didn’t have nearly enough redeeming elements to raise it from 1-star Hate.
Netflix have basically axed their animation department and since Pearl was a part of that, it obviously had to go. I believe even Michelle Obama’s show got cut.
But in general, this is how things in Hollywood work. Things get axed all the time even when they’re days away from shooting or something. Even pilots get filmed and then not picked up by networks. Some projects can take years to develop before they’re shown to the public.
You win some and you lose some. This isn’t some humiliating loss for Meghan and perhaps Pearl will find a home elsewhere.
i got my netflix subscription during the pandemic, i watch it the least, i watched brigeton 1 & 2 and virgin river, not much else excites me on the platform i was holding out to watch meghan and harry’s shows, so when it comes time to cancel it will be the first to go since i dont have too much investment in it. apple tv will most likely be next even though i’ve had it the longest. the format has changed so much, trying to tie in with local tv stations, as i dont have a tv i dont want to be paying tv license which is the pits i the uk
Netflix is incredibly adept at reinventing themselves to keep up with market demands, but their original content isn’t at the level of HBO and Apple+ right now. No where close. I’m looking forward to the Invictus Doc, though. (And let’s face it, as a last resort Meghan and Harry could do a talk show format for Netflix and subscriptions would soar. I totally get why they aren’t jumping into that, but they could.)
No streamer has been able to build a successful daily talk show. It seems strange, but the talk show does seem to be built on a this is what I do at this time model. They have the Letterman show, but that is not so many episodes and huge guests that people want to tune in to see. I think Netflix is learning that people don’t watch the sort of inexpensive low intensity drek that fills the hours on TV from a streamer.
I’ve never liked talk shows, and I don’t watch them on streaming. Sometimes I feel guilty for never checking in on Trevor Noah, but I just don’t like the format (and anything hilarious Trevor Noah says will get passed around the internets anyway). But I would be that a Meghan and Harry talk show would amp up subscriptions, even if only temporarily, for the novelty, and Netflix could use that time to try and hook more new subscribers with the value of their content.
I think the problem with Talk Shows as a genre is they have also lost their punch too. The late shows work, but mostly cause they are on the main television networks who have basically just gotten used to having a quarter of the ratings they had when they were popular. The reality is the media format is dramatically fragmented, and it’s the rare gem which gets any sustained popularity.
Do the Sussexes have any other projects in the works with Netflix?
I never watch mine, and only kept it to see this. If not I’ll quit it.
Besides the Invictus doc obviously.
The BM can gloat and crow all they want about Meghan’s Pearl being sidelined. But ya know what’s not sidelined? The Crown. Have fun with that one BM and Chuck 😊
Remember when Harry was speaking the resume of Meghan for then CEO Bob Iger of Disney at the London premiere of The Lion King?
What I’m saying is, those two got options and ain’t afraid to make calls. David and Elton are SUPER connected as well. Everybody gon be fine.
Disney isn’t picking up Pearl.
I know what I wrote and I said what I said.
Why wouldn’t they LOL? I am sure Disney is calling the Obamas right now.
@AlabamSlamma, have they ruled it out?
I rarely watch anything on Netflix and just maintain a subscription primarily to share with my family. I understand Netflix needing to develop original content especially since so many content creators started their own streaming services and stopped licensing content to Netflix. IMO, Netflix needs to stop competing with film studios and handing buckets of money to directors/actors who can’t get their expensive films greenlit by movie studios. Mike Myers upcoming Netflix film is a prime example. Paying these mega contracts to comedians and others is wasting money. Netflix can be successful but it needs to stop throwing money away and focus on original content that doesn’t break the bank.
I love Netflix for their Kdrama content. They’ve really hit a good niche there.
They also have a lot of good non-English shows.
Me too and I love the documentaries.
Viki.com and Kocowa.com are two services I use for Kdrama and other Asian dramas. Both offer free and paid subscription models for viewing dramas.
HandforthParish – “They also have a lot of good non-English shows.” Yes. I’m always amazed whenever I luck on to them; wish I could figure the right classification path to get back to them! I’ve always liked good foreign language films with English subtitles. Two great Swedish ones recently, and foreign adaptations of Harlan Coben mysteries. The Spanish Christmas movie released this last year ‘1,000 Miles from Christmas’ was hilarious. Why they waste money on the non-hilarious Dave Chapelle is a mystery.
Netflix has a lot of good Bollywood film content too.
The international content is what is great about Netflix in terms of what I like to watch. I recently watched a few from Turkey that I really liked.
Oh wait there was another headline about Netflix dumping h and M leaving them on the breadline. That’s literally the kind of drivel being pedalled 🙃🤔
Wishful thinking on the haters part. Not sure how H&M’s Netflix deal is structured, but I’d think there would be some sort of financial payoff to end the deal.
Exactly! It’s crazy the stuff I’ve seen today
A public announcement to royal reporters, the cancellation of Pearl meaning financial disaster for Duchess Meghan is laughable. Archewell production still has the contract that was signed with Netflix. Fortunately, the free publicity by the press and the public interest created from Pearl cancelled may lead to another company acquiring it.
I cancelled my Netflix subscription summer 2021. My plan was to restart subscription for the Invictus game documentary and gift a year subscription each to 2 children to watch Pearl. I guess now Netflix gets a month of my money to view the Invictus doc. Another streaming service will get the money for Pearl.
Such a great idea on the donation bit. I shall do the same! I’ll be re-subbing only for HOI, for a month.
I watch lots of KDama on Netflix, I love my Netflix. Pearl will be picked up, , because the fools are unwittingly giving it free publicity.
My main go to’s on Netflix are the food shows like Chef’s Table, High on the Hog, Ugly Delicious . I also like stuff like the Explained series. Have yet to watch Squid Games and finish Ozarks. My kids have switched more to Disney+ and Netflix’s animation offerings weren’t that great, which might explain axing that division. A few good kids shows we liked are there for one season, then gone ( Babysitter’s club, Who what show). Maybe they’ll just get outside content instead.
Seem to remember a few years (?) back when there were two separate routes for Netflix, whether you wanted kids’ programming or adult shows. Then they merged them back together. But Netflix never seemed to have lots of animation. So this actually seems like a good business decision now that Disney+ is stabilizing subscriber base because Disney animates.
Saw this last night… the BM wishes they will fail but this is not a big deal…. Their project was not the only one. They can sell to another studio, maybe even Disney? Hulu?
The Montecito Royals will be aight.
Pearl sounds kinda boring, tbh, I’m not surprised it wasn’t picked up. There’s no reason why animated shows have to be educational. I don’t think we need to attack any producers who don’t get their shows picked up, tho.
It’s meant for kids, not really adults. For me, these are the sort of shows I would want to show and empower my daughters from a young age, instead of some crappy cartoons that seem really nonsensical.
I think so too. While it’s all earnest and good for you, I just don’t feel like that’s a commercial audience. It’s more like a PBS, NPR style kind of thing.
@Thaisajs: Pearl was canceled because Netfix has axed their animation division not because of the content of the show. It was a cost cutting exercise.
I don’t think it seemed boring, but I like stuff like this. I inadvertently watch a lot of animation with a teen and tween in the house. One’s into Japanese animé and another like shows like Amphibia, about a frog run alternative universe a human ends up in ( I think), and all the Disney movies. Based on the team around it, it sounded like it would have worked and been interesting. Based on the premise, seems like it may be a PBS type show, though they cater to more younger audiences.
thaisajs, I read somewhere yesterday that Pearl was funny and warm. This was quoting someone who had worked on it and they were disappointed it was dropped. I think there were (at least) two people that were quoted yesterday, so I doubt it would be difficult to find.
Too bad they didn’t drop 365 Days.
OMG. yes. I lasted about 15 seconds then scuttled away. Awful show.
A few of the creatives involved in “Pearl” tweeted about it and how amazing a project it was to work on. I hope it gets picked up somewhere else. It’s disappointing, the haters are happy, but that’s the nature of the beast. Meghan’s familiar with this territory. There was a news article out a few days ago that Netflix was cancelling all animation projects, so I wondered if this was part of the axe. There’s a reason the Sussexes have a diversified portfolio.
Forgive me if this has been said here, but Netflix layed off most of the POC who were hired recently for Tudum.
https://www.theroot.com/netflix-lays-off-women-of-color-as-stock-plummets-1848864621
So the BM&RR can stop tyring to count the duchesses coins (and bathrooms) and worry about the Lazy Lamebridges & Prince Pedo.
The way the RRs are frothing at the mouth, you would think Netflix personally sent Meghan a letter demanding their money back. It’s disturbing how invested the RRs are in her downfall. Pearl sounded cute and substantial and hopefully someone (Disney?) scoops it up.