Tina Brown: Duchess Meghan was ‘obsessing’ over the making-Kate-cry story

I read more of Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers over the weekend, including the entrance of then-Meghan Markle into Windsor World. Brown is chaotic about Meghan, using racist dog whistles and trying to shame Meghan for… you know, being a successful working actress with ambition. One of the parts which irritated the f–k out of me was Brown’s section on the fakakta “tears at the bridesmaid’s dress fitting” story, which went down just days before Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding. For a full two-and-half years, we only heard Kate’s version of events, which is that “Meghan made Kate cry.” Kate appealed to the lowest common denominator, smearing a Black woman as aggressive and angry, so much so that Kate cried white tears. Then last year, Meghan corrected the story in the Oprah interview, saying Kate made her cry and that Kate brought a note of apology and flowers to her following the incident. Since then, Camp Middleton has been in shambles as they tried to explain away the massive discrepancy in their story.
In The Palace Papers, Brown slyly half-jokes that Meghan wanting the little girl bridesmaids to go without tights pushed Kate “to the brink of a panic attack.” Brown also suggests the idea that Kate and Meghan fought because Kate was “sick of standing around in the heat being bossed around by the not-quite-yet Duchess of Sussex.” Which is weird because the story always took place at a bridesmaid’s dress FITTING, meaning (surely) at a designer’s office or even at Windsor Castle, inside, where the children were being fitted. And “being bossed around,” really? What did Meghan boss around?
Then Brown goes on and on about how Meghan “demanded that the Palace denounce or correct the story” when it came out months later that she had made Poor Kate cry. Brown then acts as if Meghan was the one keeping the story alive in the press, like Kate and Middleton Manor didn’t keep repeating variations of the “Meghan made Kate cry” story for nearly three years to anyone who would listen. Brown accuses Meghan of “obsessing about the Palace’s refusal to correct the dopey bridesmaid story in answer to a questions she could have briefly dispensed with.” Then Brown notes this: “Kate said not a word after the Oprah interview, even if behind the scenes the Cambridge briefing machine worked overtime.” Well, that’s certainly interesting! I mean, we knew that – Middleton Manor (and KP too, probably) issued a flurry of denials and corrections, but they couldn’t do jacksh-t on the record because they’re terrified that Meghan still has Kate’s note of apology.
All of which means that the Middleton subterfuge is afoot. We’ve heard variations of “both women cried,” which doesn’t explain why Kate apologized and why Kate never felt strongly about correcting the racist lie (she had promoted in the first place). We also heard variations of “yes, okay, Kate went berserk on Meghan but it was for good reason, because Meghan is a bully!” Like going berserk on someone, lying about it for years and smearing your sister-in-law isn’t “bullying.”
I also find it repulsive that Brown has suggested that Meghan was solely obsessed with the story and that Meghan was wrong to want the palace to formally deny it or correct it. Meghan knew – as did everyone else – that she was a Black woman being accused of making a white woman cry. Meghan understood the racial dynamics at play and she knew how damaging the story was to her, in addition to being false. Plus, this wasn’t just one Telegraph story in late 2018. Kate and her team continued to push the lie in story after story for two and a half years.
Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel to make the journey to Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart from St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.
(170118) — DAVOS, Jan. 18, 2017 () — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2017.
This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.
(Left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice sitting in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.
The fact that it has been over a year and there have been about 900 other versions of what happened that day coming out weekly shows that what Meghan said is true. And the fact that they are still talking about it also shows that it’s true.
I tend to agree with you, Kate and her people couldn’t let go of this lie when it dominated the BM headlines years ago. Now that Meghan thankfully has corrected the lie, Kate and her devotees still can’t let the story go even after Meghan has left England. Kate must have been so shocked that Meghan corrected the record on that pre-wedding incident during the Oprah interview, now all the Karens have to perform clean-up for Kate.
The “they both cried” version of the story came out only after the Oprah interview when basically anyone with a brain realized Meghan was telling the truth. And she has proof.
If kate cried it was only when Harry reamed her out for being so mean to Meghan.
I would have thought Tina would understand why Meghan was adamant that KP/BP correct the story but it would seem that even though she lives in NY she remains in her racist bubble. I suspect Kate tried to pull rank on Meghan at the bridesmaids fitting. It’s clear that Meghan saw her as a future sister in law while Kate saw Meghan as someone beneath her who should know her place.
Kate wore white to Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Something tells me Katie was a bit jealous and decided that the bridesmaids fitting was the perfect moment to take it out on meg. If anyone in the Royal family is a diva it would be Kate. She just can’t stand it when someone other than her gets the spotlight.
When you cover the flowers in Kate’s hat and focus only on her dress and hat color, boy does that paint a picture! Also, if you look at the second photograph, Kate looks as if she’s about to cry. Her eyes look sad, and the corners of her lips are down-turned – and she’s not even related to the bride or groom by blood. Yeah, she’s too personally invested in someone else’s wedding and life.
Or Harry…?
My soon-to-be SIL wore a white lace dress to my wedding aeons ago. Of course, I held my tongue to keep the family peace. However, it told me everything I needed to know about her from that moment forward. I wish everyone’s choice of outfits said so much! Unfortunately, she’s never failed to prove who she is. I’ve always held out hope she could change. She’s still as pretentious and selfish as ever. Time and again, she’s attempted to steal every female relative’s moment. In Khate, I see my SIL: an insecure woman trying to make herself feel better by making others feel small no matter the cost. Neither appears to know how small they are making their own lives.
It looks like Camilla is also in white. Who does that? God.
@Amy pulling rank and lauding her pathetic little title on pple is what kate does best. Her insecurities and jealousy make her do that, cos she thinks with her title makes her better than anyone . She did that with the York sisters and tired to do that to rose .
This is why she has no friends
It’s like she doesn’t realize that when people are adults they don’t have to deal with her BS though.
Like Rose checking her and basically running her out of the turnip toffs. And Meghan leaving and taking even more attention away from her rather than “being put in her place.”
This Brown woman is a racist who feels Meghan should have been grateful to be part of the family. I’m sure she feels Meghan should have been willing to shine everybody’s shoes just for the chance to breath the royal air. The nerve of that Meghan expecting to be treated like a person instead of a servant! That’s probably what William meant when he said Meghan is “too American”.
She is indeed . She’s one of many whose bigotry has jumped out because Meghan was in this ‘exalted’ white space that they feel Meghan didn’t deserve to be in the first place, dared to be expected to be treated decently AND then left. They are shaken to the core.
The funny thing with that stupid bridesmaid dress tears story is the idea that we should have felt sorry for Kate in the first place. If Meghan was melanin free nobody would think Kate was reasonable for dictating terms to a bride who was also dealing with a nightmare sperm donor even if she was being a bridezilla. Everyone knows you give bride&grooms lots of grace in the high pressured environment around weddings.
As it was the press reports at the time was that Meghan was brusque with Charlotte causing Kate to cry. Leaving aside the racist trope of the aggressive , angry black woman causing the innocent white woman to cry which was a white supremacist signal, nobody would have been happy with suggestions that they had bullied a young child. And as it was clearly an insider story Meghan was in her rights to expect palace to deny it. I can’t imagine how frustrating press like that must have been when it wasn’t even true.
I have been so heartened by how many American outlets who have been 100% skipping the Tina Brown book. People online has no mention, NBC and ABC don’t either unless I blinked and missed it. The racism and Kensington Palace viewpoints don’t play the same way here and I bet it would affect who gets future Sussex interviews. The Montecito royals are embraced here ❤ and Tina’s book isn’t getting the numbers she wants.
I hope they continue to ignore it. I may or may not have put a few other books in front of this rag in Sams Club. I can’t remember for sure.
LOL Carty, good on you.
yeah, it wasn’t just the fact that it was a false story out there that bothered Meghan. That story came out as the Great Smear Campaign was kicking into high gear, and it was just one more story that could be used to show that Meghan was a horrible bully. It was racist and played into the trope of the Angry Black Woman and Kate’s white woman tears were proof that Meghan was just so mean etc.
so Meghan understood how damaging that story was to her, and KP refused to correct it, for almost 2.5 years. I think for Meghan that story became the epitome of her royal experience – she was being blamed for something she did not do, in fact she was the victim, and yet the palace refused to lift a finger to help her and they prioritized Kate’s image over hers.
That’s why meghan went out of her way to correct that story in the Oprah interview.
I also think the story someone on here shared a few weeks ago makes sense – that Kate lashed out at Meghan with a comment like “he’s just going to cheat on you too” or something similar – that would explain why KP refused to correct the story, not just bc Kate’s image took priority over Meghan’s but because they were terrified of the real story coming out, which would confirm the affair rumors.
I just can’t figure out why the story was ever leaked to begin with. Like why would Kate or her mother pick up the phone and call Camilla Tominey and tell her that story, something that could so easily be disproven by Meghan. Did they know that Meghan wouldn’t be allowed to answer back? Were they afraid that Meghan or one of her friends was about to leak the real story so they wanted to get ahead of it?
I think Carole and Kate were so used to leaking negative things about others that they really didn’t think it through. I think they were really convinced Meghan could and would never say anything. The whole reaction to Meghan telling the truth shows that not only are they upset but gobsmacked that for once what they did backfired – and more spectacularly than they could have dreamed of (on Oprah!).
I agree that they probably thought that Meghan would never say anything, but I also suspect that it never occurred to them that anyone would listen to Meghan, or believe Meghan, or give Meghan’s concerns wider attention even if Meghan did say something. These are very insular people, striving and jostling for their own acceptance. I doubt that they imagine anyone would listen to or care about anything that Harry’s biracial, American actress might have to say.
C, only just now, reading your post, have I realized how awesome it was that Meghan’s opportunity to share her truths with the world came via Oprah!
Agreed. I think they really believe their own hype that the Sussexes were irrelevant. Combine their shock at that not turning out to be true with the rest of their surprise!
Meghan didn’t make Kate cry but I bet Harry’s reaction did. He likely told her what he thought about whatever she said or did.
Exactly. I know it’s been put out there that Harry and Kate were great friends but in reality they never were. She clearly had eyes for him but he was just a proper brother-in-law so when she went after Meghan and made her cry he gave her a good telling-off. Kate probably went blubbering to William about how awful Meghan and Harry were to her *WhEn sHe waS OnLY TrYinG tO hELp* and things just gradually disintegrated after that.
Ooooh, great point Equality! And maybe Kate was jealous of Meghan that Harry defended her. Could you see William doing anything similar to defend Kate? I can’t.
We all know the hierarchy. Just like Harry was NEVER allowed to correct all the stories that threw him under the bus for Will’s and Chaz’s misdeeds/indiscretions, Meg would NEVER be allowed to correct anything said about her/Kate’s *whatever* it was. NO MATTER WHAT, it’s always “Suck it up, Buttercup”.
Higher ups are ALWAYS protected and come out on top… unless of course, you break away and keep the receipts, *just*in*case*.
Meg is a MUCH better person than I am, because I’d’ve released the note already (on Oprah’s show if not before), even though the RR, the racists, and Stans would’ve decreed it fake.
I suspect that it wouldn’t be so easy to dismiss a letter that was in Kate’s handwriting, with her signature, and on royal letterhead (because you know she would use royal letterhead). Her fans would look even more demented than usual if they tried to deny reality.
Meghan will not release the note. One, because she wouldn’t do that. Two, because Kate would sue her for copyright infringement and invasion of privacy. That would bring back the Fail lawsuit, the Fail would appeal, that mess would return.
After what Meghan went through with the letter that she sent to her father, I doubt that she’d publicly release someone else’s private correspondence. Besides, it’s much more powerful to leave things as they are. People like us get to speculate about the letter’s contents, and Kate and her team get to wait, worry, and wonder, knowing that receipts could be put out there at any point in the future.
I’m applauding Meghan’s tactics here.
We are on the same page as to what is likely to have really been said by Kate because tights for the bridesmaids was only mentioned much much later.
The Meghan made kate cry story came out not long after the tiara gate story where Meghan was already being accused of being difficult about certain tiaras and so this added to the bridezilla stuff that was percolating out there. And of course kate had the benefit of the doubt it was assumed she cried because she was post partum.
But once this making kate cry story came out, the vitriol got even worse against Meghan because she was accused of making one of their own cry. One of the white princesses. And so everything in the media built on that story more than any other.
Trying to pretend that the story wasn’t worth correcting is also disingenuous because before we even knew it wasn’t the real story, we saw kate make sure that Tatler removed parts of an article she didn’t like. And it wasn’t the first time she issued corrections.
So by the time the Oprah interview happened and we heard that it was kate who made Meghan cry, we had years of the media having a free for all because Meghan was mean to kate.
Like, who are you to make demands of the bride? Like, who do you think you are?! You don’t like it, take your child and go home. She doesn’t need to be in the wedding. But you wanted her there, didn’t you? Because it shone a light on you–made you a significant part of the wedding/event by extension. So you couldn’t storm off in a huff. You ended up having to eat your caustic words and play ball. And that infuriated you so you made up some lies to make yourself feel better because you didn’t get your way and you knew the person you were attacking could not defend herself. That’s you, Kate Middleton, in a nutshell. And you’re living the life you deserve.
Yup, all of this. And the bit about Kate being “sick of standing around in the heat being bossed around by the not-quite-yet Duchess of Sussex”? It’s clear she could not stand Meghan having any authority because she saw Meghan as *less than* because Meghan was Black, American, and would have a lesser title. *shakes head* This woman’s racism and ego is just shameful.
OK, so if Meghan didn’t want the little girls to wear tights in the hot weather, that only means that she’s sensible and caring.
After all, according to TB, Kate was “sick of standing around in the heat being bossed” by Meghan. Imagine wearing tights beneath a long dress in that heat.
It was such a weird story from the Midds — it made Kate seem more interested in protocol than in the comfort of her daughter.
Anyway, we know now that it was Kate who made Meghan cry. And then, as another commenter pointed out, Kate weaponized her white woman’s tears to make it seem that Meghan was to blame. Same song, different verse.
Also, of course Kate was miserable at the wedding. Her own husband barely looked at her, while the bride and groom were clearly besotted with one another. Kate should have worn green to the wedding — it would have been less tacky and more truthful.
Of course Meghan wanted it corrected. It was one of the building blocks of “Meghan is a bully” campaign. That along with her 5 AM emails. 🙄
Take it away and their whole Janga tower of lies come tumbling down.
It was Meghan wedding not kates
So Kate was sick of the heat but wanted little girls to wear tights in that heat? Meghan is bossy but Kate was trying to run someone else’s wedding? The BM and Camp Middleton are the ones who obsessed over the story in repeating it millions of times. Why wouldn’t the person who was being lied about be upset?
Even if Meghan DID publish the note, you KNOW the Stans and Racists would scream “IT’S PHOTOSHOPPED!!! FAKE!” They’d NEVER accept it, so why bother?
Camp Cambridge has already acknowledged the existence of the note though and that’s why they are panicking. People would see through that just like they saw through Andrew’s claim that the Virginia pic was photoshopped.
Acknowledging the note… NOT the content. That’s what I’m talking about. What the note *says*.
Maybe she is just saving it for the right moment to release…..
I’m sorry but how do flower girls/bridesmaids not wearing tights push Kate “to the brink of a panic attack”? I get that’s it’s a different world than mine and Kate was heavily pregnant so her emotions were all over the place but it still seems such an over the top reaction. Maybe pregnancy hormones really do explain it or something idk. And it was Kate who was obsessed with the story hence why she pushed around 5 different versions of events (including at times, changing it to both of them crying). Meghan wanted it corrected because it was yet another thing being used to smear her yet was something so easy to correct.
so two things –
1) I don’t think Kate making M cry over tights for the BMs for the wedding makes Kate look good, at all, so I don’t know why the Middletons keep trying to spin it to make it seem like that’s what it was about. It was Meghan’s wedding, the girls all looked lovely, if Kate did make it into a huge thing then she’s just plain wrong, hormones or no.
2) I don’t think the fight actually had anything to do with what the bridesmaids were wearing or not wearing, the fight just happened at the dress fitting, so I think that’s why we keep getting stupid reasons like it was over tights! or whatever, because the setting fits but the actual story doesn’t so the Middletons are just trying to stick as close to their original story as possible at this point.
1) I know right? H&M’s wedding was examined very closely and nobody noticed the lack of tights on the flower girls so clearly this “protocol” isn’t so hard and fast or it doesn’t exist and tights is just a smokescreen for the real story.
2) You’re probably right yeah. I wondered if Kate threw a fit because William was cheating or something and obviously the Midds don’t want that revealed so they made the tights up to cover for it.
Kate didn’t complain about tights. She took one of the few times she had where Harry wouldn’t be around to take out her frustrations about William cheating with Rose by claiming Harry was going to do the same. That’s what made Meghan cry. There is no other logical reason for Meghan to cry in front of kate and kate sent flowers because she had crossed a line and Harry more than likely told her to apologize. So if kate did cry it was once Harry confronted her about what she has said.
That the Middleton camp took this story and flipped it on Meghan to help build the Meghan is an angry black woman trope in the media is especially cruel.
I was just going off what Tina Brown reported here and what’s previously been reported. I had no idea that Kate said “he’ll just cheat on you too” or something but now I do.
But makes sense. I can see her snapping like that especially towards a woman she doesn’t really like along with her tendencies to be a mean girl.
@Sofia, a girl she doesn’t really like who is also absolutely adored by her soon-to-be husband. I think as much as Mutton Buttons’ mean girlness played a part in her actions, she was triggered by the contrast between Harry’s obvious emotions for Meghan and Elegant Bill’s lack of such for her. I can image that watching how happy Meghan was despite the stress of planning a wedding while her own prince/husband was cheating (and had always cheated) did a number on the FFQ.
I could see a world in which Kate was so pressured by trying to be perfect that the bridesmaids tights issue (pretending for a moment it WAS an issue, not a smokescreen) did send her spiraling. As in, we’re both in this cult and we’ll both get in trouble if this happens. Cue whatever toxic narratives Carole fed to Kate to ensure that C is grandma to a king. But of course that explains literally nothing of what happened next. And even if it did happen, Kate is still fully responsible for all of the racist dog whistles that leaked afterward.
And I do prefer the tea we were given re: Harry will cheat on you. Just saying that if Kate’s really just her mother’s pawn, tights could be a trigger.
I don’t understand how Kate would get the blame for it though? It’s Meghan’s wedding and Kate could have gone “I told her” even if she didn’t. And if tights were so important, I’m sure someone other than Kate would have told Meghan that.
I guess pregnancies hormones made Kate’s thinking weird but I agree it’s a smokescreen for what really happened.
I’m sorry but why would someone else’s wedding put pressure on a third party like Kate to “be perfect”? Especially when she knows that her every mistake and butt-flash will be reported as “never put a foot wrong” and every work-shy impulse excused as “being a hands-on-mother.” Besides, you don’t thrust yourself into the center of someone else’s event then plead “I’m having an anxiety attack from all the pressure.” (Although trying to be the bride at every wedding, reminds me of Kate trying to be the star of Phillip’s funeral and the queen’s recent event). By the way, anxiety or “panic attack” is just another way for T. Brown to explain and excuse away Kate’s behavior (which was anger at Meghan).
Lastly, I doubt that Kate ever saw Meghan (or any woman Harry married) as being on par with her level as the FFK’s wife, so I very much doubt that Kate was feeling any kinship with Meghan like they were in a cult together or would BOTH get into trouble. Many times, people try to paint Kate’s mother or William as the driving force behind the scenes, thereby exonerating Kate of all wrongdoing. Not saying that’s what you were doing above but I’m saying that wasn’t the case for Kate’s everchanging story.
Debbie, I’m just really interested in finding out how deep Carole got into Wills’s mind & so I was engaging in a thought experiment. But I totally take your points! It’s more important to highlight how Kate’s supposed “panic attack” is being used as an excuse.
@Shawna: I do get what you were doing, and I understand there are many people behind the scenes whispering into people’s ears and running to the BM and the Tina Browns. I do get that, and I wasn’t trying to be rude and contrarian with your post either, so we’re cool.
I’m sure William is very critical of Kate (based on snippets we see of him correcting her in public, I can only assume it is worse in private). And William’s own hands are dirty when it comes to treatment of Harry and Meghan. So I’m not sure what happened with this dress fitting fiasco, and I want to say this is 100% on Kate. But, the one thing that somewhat contradicts that, is Kate’s flowers and apology, which we know happened. Kate isn’t the brightest bulb, but even must know that it would be stupid to leak a lie to the tabloids when you sent flowers and an apology, which could be traced. So, I am wondering (admittedly, just speculating), if Kate made Meghan cry and actually did feel bad enough to send an apology. BUT, Kate also cried that day over something else (like William’s treatment of her, this was around a time we people suspected him of cheating), and Kate was asked by either her mother, or William, why she looked like she was crying and Kate made up the lie on the spot. And then Carole or William leaked to the press about Meghan bullying Kate to tears. That doesn’t excuse Kate lying to *someone* (her mother or William), but it could explain why Kate would send an apology if she was also planning to run to the press. So I don’t think she did (leak it), I think William or Carole did, And then nobody could retract the lie, because it leads back to what *really* made Kate cry.
Meghan said she cried. Not Kate. I truly believe Meghan would have said so, if Kate had also gotten upset.
Kate is two-faced. That’s why she “owned” it and then leaked the story. Or her mother did it first, and then Kate went along with it.
Camilla tominey released the false crying story first so the story came from Carole or Kate. William doesn’t interact with her.
And it was likely kept quiet for months because Kate did have to apologize and sent flowers so she probably knew it wasn’t a good look.
But once the Oceania tour became a great success, someone decided to flip the story and start the angry black woman trope which has been used ever since.
I honestly think that somebody in the press came up with the tights spin as a smack back at Kate. Like, it works for the setting but is also completely insulting in aristo-land.
In their world getting SO worked up you start crying in public over ANYTHING is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE. When in the view of others you may get teary-eyed, perhaps shed one silent tear that is quickly wiped away while making some watery attempt at a joke about how you’re completely losing your head, but that is IT. The upper class isn’t supposed to show they care about anything at all, except making somber somewhat concerned faces when dealing with funerals, memorials, and sad charity work, and making happy (but not too happy) engaged faces at weddings, parties, and happy charity work.
Someone caring enough about tights on flower girls at a wedding to have a panic attack over it sounds like a cliched aristo joke about absurdly desperate social climbing middle class idiots.
Meghan has only ever told 1 version of this story and that’s why it’s so easy to believe her. Kate has told a hundred different versions and is the one obsessed with this story. Whatever they say about Meghan is true about Kate.
Kate was a nasty bully to a women before her wedding day. She needs to accept it and move on. No one is believing Kate’s new versions of this story.
Fragile kate had a panic attack over someone’s wedding bridesmaids uniform. Maybe if kate had minded her biz, and not tried to make a wedding which was hers about herself Meghan wouldn’t have ” put her in her place “. Also where were all these ” sources ” to explain Kate’s side when the initial lie was leaked by kp , two yrs and nothing, suddenly Meghan said the opposite happened and there are various explanations why ” she cried ”
And all of the many reasons just make buttons look like the mean and awful person she is
” Kate was sick about being bosses around by Meghan ” , did kate not realise that at that point it was her wedding and as the bride her opinion mattered more than even her and her ridiculous title? Why will kate go to someone wedding dress fitting and believe she would be the leader or whatever her pea sized brain thought she was . Another example of Meghan not being accepted by those pple in that palace.
No wonder Kate doesn’t have friends cos why will you try to use your title to laud over everyone even in private including family.
Tina’s book is not doing what kp and the Middletons wanted cos it made them look racist, bullies, out of touch and stupid to any sane person reading and let’s be honest those are the people they are desperate to win
It really speaks to Kate’s (lack of) character that she was willing to use her very young daughter as a way to exact some degree of control over another woman’s wedding. To show that woman that she was inferior, and that the RF’s precious primogeniture would guarantee that she would always be subjugated, no matter how well-liked and hard-working the “new girl” was. I believe that Kate is petty and jealous enough that she would’ve tried to put any woman Harry married “in her place”, even if she’d been white. But that fact that Meghan was a WOC meant that Kate relished her discomfort and was probably downright smug about it, knowing that there was nothing Meghan could ever say or do to earn any sympathy from the RF and the RR. The note and the flowers may well have been not so much an apology as just another way of rubbing it in.
“To show that woman that she was inferior, and that the RF’s precious primogeniture would guarantee that she would always be subjugated, no matter how well-liked and hard-working the “new girl” was.”
Very well put. You’ve nailed why this incident was never *really* about tights–it was about power. It was about Kate showing who’s really in charge. Kate lashed out and made Meghan cry because she wanted Meghan to know that she was inferior.
You can really see how this whole incident stems from Kate’s fathomless insecurity. She was jealous that there was a new woman in the family, one who was just as (if not more) beautiful as well as more articulate, intelligent, and accomplished. She couldn’t stand that suddenly Meghan was getting all the attention that she used to get.
I think it also proves that TOB really was saying he wanted to get rid of her. All of her and her moms attacks on Meg have been to try to show how important Kkkate is to the monarchy. She’s not. She’s a liability. The tattler story proves how much of a pariah she and her family are viewed as. So all the propaganda trying to make keen happen isn’t working and baldy is still threatening to get rid of her. This is camp mid trying to make kkkate sympathetic, but TB is such a racist and shit writer that her portrayal of them is making them seem horrible
I’m still so confused about people who are still willing to give kate the benefit of the doubt blaming her behavior on pregnancy . When it clearly that Kate went into that bride fitting with the purpose to knock Meghan down a few peg because kate at the end of the day is mean spirited angry bitter racist woman who saw a another woman married a man who truly love her . Kate and mother are the ones who are obsessed with this story because Meghan correction the story and saying the truth that no kate knowing that Meghan was going through a lot at the time of the wedding decided to throw her weight and purposely caused someone else pain . Kate knew that the palace especially Kensington Palace would never correct the story she knew she could get away with this lie for as long as she could with no one defending Meghan . Everyone who isn’t a racist knows that Meghan story is the truth kate has come up with several different versions of this story they both cried kate is so modest and understanding of royal protocol that she knew tights where important she was just standing up for royal ways . It’s only a matter time before facts of the story comes out and I believe that why the Middleton’s are trying so hard to mud the water .
I agree Vanessa. I have been postpartum before and never bullied another women ( that is clearly going through things regarding her dad) before their wedding. If Kate was feeling some type of way she should have sent the nanny.
Also, Kate clearly resented Meghan being in the RF. She made sure to stand front and center at trooping in 2018 and wouldn’t move down enough on the balcony at the RAF celebration. William had to keep telling Kate to move. I don’t blame those actions on being postpartum either. She is just a bully, plain and simple. She has a known reputation for not liking women and finds them threatening.
Whew TB is one coy racist pos. To downplay this story and still make Meghan seem overly upset by it is just…adding evil to evil I guess. This book will stand as evidence of what a racist person TB really is and that ain’t ever going away .
I constantly saw versions of “ Meghan made Kate cry” for well over 3 years. Meghan addressed it once and corrected it during the Oprah interview. She herself said that’s when things turned against her, and could hear the hurt and outrage in her voice. Obviously the Middleton’s were so invested in that smear, which is why they’re still spinning it every which way. They took down everything in that top CEO Tatler article except that part. Even then people were starting to call BS on the tears, way before the Oprah interview. Brown’s definitely pissed Meghan called it out. How is she the one obsessed if Kate’s constantly going on about it in a thousand different versions?
The only person “obsessing” here is CBE Tina B “obsessing” about how much money she can make off writing about BRF generally, and Princess Diana specifically. She’s very much the Tatler girl she started out as, stroking and poking the aristocracy with royalty at its head. It’s pretty obvious how hard the Sussexes have iced her out when she’s reduced to interviewing an unnamed former friend of Cressida Bonas in order to get ‘insight’ into Harry.
As to Tabloid Tina’s “obsession” with Diana-$$$, one only has to recall her efforts at reviving her for a Newsweek cover a decade after the fatal Paris crash. TB had no regrets when asked about the wisdom of her ‘zombie Diana’ magazine cover.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffbercovici/2011/06/30/will-newsweeks-zombie-diana-cover-be-a-commercial-hit/?sh=254618a96c21
https://www.gawker.com/5816720/tina-brown-sees-nothing-wrong-with-freakish-zombie-diana
Thank you for the links!!! My gawd, how awful!!! That cover that TB did of Diana is extremely in poor taste and incredibly disrespectful. TB shouldn’t be the editor of any magazine or in the position to use her power to create these awful images!!
It’s clear that the only pedigree that TB had was her book on Diana and is still using her book as clout to be writing stories about anyone in the RF, that she has zero access to unless it’s CarolE and Kates twisted version of the truth.
The only one that is obsessed with the “making Kate cry” bit is CopyKeen and TB, that’s it. TB is a hack with the rest of the BM. All lies and no scruples or integrity.
Well if anyone was wondering why the Sussexes refused to talk with her, that cover would definitely be a good reason. Funny that didn’t stop Carole Middleton, William’s other mother or Camilla.
Both W and K took immediate dislike of M now why was that? Too WOC and not enough deference? So they have to hide the true reasons and claim that M was the bully to try and justify their sharp elbowed tactics to rid them of a relative by marriage who was out shining them.
Kate’s shrieking that H would cheat on M too to a radiant bride to be makes it clear why they lied about what had happened as part of their M is a bully narrative. Boy they must be worried about H’s book due to guilty consciences!
Does this woman try hard to be a malignant c**t or does it just come naturally to her. Genuine question. She’s abhorrent, as bad as Sr. and Piers Morgan and all the other lying clowns. And I thought everyone knew already that it was Carole Middleton who told Tominey about “Meghan made Kate cry.”
Is TB still flogging this book? KP is fuming Meghan’s account is sticking to Kate like Gorilla Glue.
I think Meghan gave Buttons a pass in the Oprah interview by claiming she’s a “good” person, because she knew about W’s cheating. I wonder if Buttons actually went further when she was knocking Meghan down a peg by adding something about everyone knowing that H would divorce her. I know someone telling you that your fiance will cheat as soon as the ring is on your finger is hurtful, but I just can’t help thinking there was more to it. I don’t think it was a racial remark, because I doubt Meghan would have said what she said about Buttons if that was the case. Just a thought.
Yes, and Meghan did say that Kate was “going through something” which was likely the Rose issue as well as being post-partum so she chose to go easy on Kate. Meghan has consistently chosen the higher road and you have to admire her for it — she could go nuclear on that family with appropriate receipts but she simply rises above it.
@Saucy&Sassy: “I think Meghan gave Buttons a pass in the Oprah interview by claiming she’s a “good” person, because she knew about W’s cheating.”
I’ve mentioned this before: In my opinion, Meghan said that “Kate’s a good person,” mainly to deflect from it coming across that she was attacking Kate by telling the honest truth. And Meghan said it because she is herself a kind, generous person, who likes to believe the best of other people. In her heart, I’m sure Meghan knows that Kate’s character is the exact opposite of ‘good.’
@Aftershocks, that kind, generous Meghan is now living her life an ocean away from certain people who clearly are anything but fills me with such relief. It hurts to know that evil was returned for her goodness. I cannot wait for Harry’s book to come out…!
The bottom line is that William has never, in all their years of dating or marriage, seemed that into Kate. She knows it, and the contrast between the way Will treats her and the way Harry adores Meghan (in public! To say nothing of what happens in private!) makes her feel deeply insecure. That’s what all of this is about at it’s core, with the nasty added layer of racism on top. Kate knows she wasn’t anyone’s first choice and it will eat at her forever. 🤷🏻♀️
I suspect William feels he “settled” for Kate, which doesn’t help matters. His ego must burn to know no accomplished woman wanted him.
I noticed at the wedding that Doria, though exquisite and pleasant, seemed subdued. At the time, I thought she was dealing with the usual MOB stress, heightened by her ex husband’s behavior and felt badly that her joy seemed diminished.
Now, I know that Meghan likely told her mom about whatever upsetting remark Kate made and her obvious snob attitude toward the bride. Combined with learning about Meghan being told that she needed to continue to work, as the Royals couldn’t afford her, Doria must have had a terrible sense of foreboding about her daughter dealing with this family and the Firm.
I hope she is now as relieved and happy as the rest of the Sussex Family!
Projecting much? Meghan has spoken publicly ONCE on the matter. The rota rats, on the other hand, have never shut up about it since the day the lie started.
A few thoughts:
1. For arguments sake, let’s assume that the argument was over tights. That Kate did have a breakdown over the lack of “protocol.” Who is putting such pressure on her? Will? Carole? The courtiers? Or is she doing it to herself? IDK. If this tights story is true, I wonder if Kate simply never liked Meg because she saw people giving Meg flexibility she was never granted (not saying that is true, just that Kate might feel that way). Kate might have been so overwhelmed by pressure for her own wedding to follow protocol that she was maybe angry Meg wasn’t dealing with it (again, not that this is true, but Kate might think it is).
I’ve always felt Kate disliked Meg in large part because Harry was so in love with her, and willing to go to bat to fight for her, which reminds Kate that Will won’t do the same for her. I could see Kate saying tights were protocol, and Meg says, “Harry says it’s my decision” and Kate gets jealous and says, “You think he loves you so much, but hhe doesn’t really love you, he’ll get tired of you quickly and cheat” or something.
Of course all this is thought exercising because tights were likely not the issue at all, but I think this theory sorta blends two possible stories together.
2. Tina Brown is smoking crack to say Meghan is obsessed. Kate is the one who is obsessed with it. Hence why we kept getting stories about how “Kate cried too, really!”
This is more projection of Will and Kate onto H&M.
I agree that I don’t think tights were the issue. If they WERE, there definitely should have been tights or little socks!!!
This is a ridiculous conversation from four years ago. The only people who know what happened were the people in the room.
Tina Brown doesn’t seem to feel that way, nor do the other Middleton mouthpieces like Uncle Gary Goldsmith who went on record a year ago to say Meghan was lying.
Meghan is the only one who publicly stated what happened. And after two years at the time of letting a false story out there, it would have been decent for Kate to acknowledge that. But she’s silent because she benefits from sycophants who can’t explain away the flowers and apology but to want everyone to stop talking about it altogether.
A conversation that was used to bash Meghan repeatedly in the press. I hope it keeps getting brought up so that Kate and her mother feel like idiots for leaking a lie to the rota rats in the first place.
I’m beseeching the gods of my Ancestors that Harry will include Kate’s note in his upcoming book.
I. Cannot. Wait.
#receipts