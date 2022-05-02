Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga & walked her first carpet with Pete Davidson

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Kim was a guest of ABC because of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Pete was Kim’s date. This was the first time – I believe? – that they actually walked a carpet together. Pete was her date at The Kardashians premiere a few weeks ago, but he didn’t pose with her on the carpet. Kim’s dress is Balenciaga, btw. It’s nice but I wish she hadn’t done the “wet look” hair at this event. It’s Washington DC’s Nerd Prom, not the Met Gala. Speaking of, every Kardashian-Jenner woman has been invited to the Met Gala this evening, and they all plan on attending.

It’s Anna Wintour’s party and we’re just her guests (or, more likely, not). On Monday night, the Vogue guru will once again welcome the rich and powerful — or, at least, the TikTok-trendy — as she hosts the Met Gala for the 26th time. As always, Wintour, the ultimate influencer, is in charge of the guest list. This year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour,” will draw inspiration from the Gilded Age, an era when Astors, Vanderbilts and the Rockefellers ruled NYC. Now, of course, almost no one wields more pop-culture power than the Kardashians. And The Post has learned that, for the very first time, nearly the entire family will be there — including Kim and boyfriend Pete Davidson; Kourtney, who will make her Met debut with fiancé Travis Barker; and Khloé; momager Kris Jenner; and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. (Likely not in attendance: brother Rob — currently embroiled in his court battle with former girlfriend Blac Chyna and who is rarely seen in public — or Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott, who has been keeping a low profile since the November 2021 mass-casualty incident at his AstroWorld concert in Houston. Kanye is not expected to attend this year, The Post is told.) “Everyone is scheduled to go,” said a Condé Nast insider.

Page Six is making this sound like it’s the first time the K-Js have been out in force at the gala, but they’ve all made big appearances before, and I remember one year when I think everyone but Kourtney and Rob came? Anyway, something to look forward to, the K-Js coming en masse. Honestly? The Kardashian-Jenners actually “fit the theme” of robber barons, excess, the Nu Gilded Age.

A little bit surprised that Kim “gave away” her first red carpet appearance with Pete at the WHCD and not the Met Gala. But that was likely by design too. Last new notes – Pete was high as a kite at the WHCD and he held hands with Martha Stewart (Snoop is going to be MAD). And some believe that Pete already has tattoos of Kim’s kids’ initials. Too much! Too soon!

