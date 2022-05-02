Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga & walked her first carpet with Pete Davidson

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Kim was a guest of ABC because of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Pete was Kim’s date. This was the first time – I believe? – that they actually walked a carpet together. Pete was her date at The Kardashians premiere a few weeks ago, but he didn’t pose with her on the carpet. Kim’s dress is Balenciaga, btw. It’s nice but I wish she hadn’t done the “wet look” hair at this event. It’s Washington DC’s Nerd Prom, not the Met Gala. Speaking of, every Kardashian-Jenner woman has been invited to the Met Gala this evening, and they all plan on attending.
It’s Anna Wintour’s party and we’re just her guests (or, more likely, not). On Monday night, the Vogue guru will once again welcome the rich and powerful — or, at least, the TikTok-trendy — as she hosts the Met Gala for the 26th time. As always, Wintour, the ultimate influencer, is in charge of the guest list. This year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour,” will draw inspiration from the Gilded Age, an era when Astors, Vanderbilts and the Rockefellers ruled NYC.
Now, of course, almost no one wields more pop-culture power than the Kardashians. And The Post has learned that, for the very first time, nearly the entire family will be there — including Kim and boyfriend Pete Davidson; Kourtney, who will make her Met debut with fiancé Travis Barker; and Khloé; momager Kris Jenner; and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
(Likely not in attendance: brother Rob — currently embroiled in his court battle with former girlfriend Blac Chyna and who is rarely seen in public — or Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott, who has been keeping a low profile since the November 2021 mass-casualty incident at his AstroWorld concert in Houston. Kanye is not expected to attend this year, The Post is told.)
“Everyone is scheduled to go,” said a Condé Nast insider.
[From Page Six]
Page Six is making this sound like it’s the first time the K-Js have been out in force at the gala, but they’ve all made big appearances before, and I remember one year when I think everyone but Kourtney and Rob came? Anyway, something to look forward to, the K-Js coming en masse. Honestly? The Kardashian-Jenners actually “fit the theme” of robber barons, excess, the Nu Gilded Age.
A little bit surprised that Kim “gave away” her first red carpet appearance with Pete at the WHCD and not the Met Gala. But that was likely by design too. Last new notes – Pete was high as a kite at the WHCD and he held hands with Martha Stewart (Snoop is going to be MAD). And some believe that Pete already has tattoos of Kim’s kids’ initials. Too much! Too soon!
I may not be a Kardashian fan but that dress is stunning! I mean, wow.
Agreed!
I thought this is a great look on her.
Agreed. I love everything about that dress.
Kim seems like the kind of person to let a new boyfriend be around her kids way too soon.
And Pete seems like the type to do way too much, way too fast.
And here we are.
This is the first boyfriend she’s had since having kids so I’m not sure she has a pattern yet. I’m worried for Pete, though.
I agree, it’s so nice to see her in a regular great dress, no crazy design required. Not a fan of the hair but I love this dress.
I agree, she looks fantastic.
side note: did she remove her implants or go smaller? Whatever she did, she looks good.
honestly, I think it’s along the lines of what we saw with Jolie. dumped the abuser and looks like 1000 lbs were lifted off of her. happy, glowing, living more calmly…
I think a lot of the difference is that her dress is a flattering fit, rather than something she had to be lubed in to.
(if she enjoys dresses that are tighter than a wet suit, she has every right to wear them. My opinion is just that there’s is a big difference in appearance when wearing something a bit more draped)
“lubed in to”
*DEAD*
Which ones, front or back?
She said she went on a crash diet (veggies and lean protein only, no sugar or carbs at all) and lost 16 lbs in three weeks. She’s only 5’2” so those butt pads looked grotesque. She has a more natural shape now and of course she looks a lot happier since she unloaded Yeezy.
Holy Cow. Her non-Kanye style is worlds better. Beautiful dress!
I like this fresh, pretty look on her. Bravo.
Too much, Too Soon: The Pete Davidson Story.
lol. Perfect.
LOL
I am literally laughing out loud. Comment of the week!
Kim looks nice. I was wondering why she went to this given that she’s a Republican but now that I know that she was a guest of Hulu I get why she went.
Maybe you personally don’t see her as one, but Kim has stated several times she considers herself a Democrat and endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016…
I don’t remember her being on stage or at any rally for Hillary but I’ve seen her at the WHCD when Bush was in office and at the White House when Trump was in office.
Identifies as democrat but likes the tax policies of republicans is what I believe she said recently.
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/586172-kim-kardashian-says-shes-a-mix-of-both-parties/amp/
I agree the hair doesn’t look good here.
Dating for six months and tattooing the name of your gf’s kids on your neck—-yikes! Red flags all over the place imo. Didn’t he just recently meet those kids. He really does have issues. He looked so high at the WHCD and ridiculously wore shades all night which looked so ignorant.
Do correct me if I am wrong but I think Kim is a Democrat at heart but she votes Republican because she is rich and Republicans as we all know are always trying to cut back wealthy peoples taxes.
Is that writing underneath the initials? Anyone know what it says?
It says something “…in Aladdin”
!!!!!!
I had the SAME thought about the wet hair look. It just doesn’t go with this dress/event. Her dress is pretty though.
Never been a fan of Kardashian-style makeup—makes everyone looks like corpses at the funeral home—but she reeeally forgot to blend here. The lines of shadow in her eye sockets are very harsh, and not in an artful way. Beautiful dress, though.
She looks hard. Haggard. V unusual.
You can’t take the trash out of trashy.
I have no idea whether their relationship is legitimate or not, but I do like the way he treats her. He seems very respectful and full of admiration towards her. I just can’t hate that.
I can’t put my finger on it but their styles don’t seem to go together well here. Maybe it’s her super fancy sparkly dress next to his trainers.
Too many other celebrities to compete with at the Met Gala. This way all the attention is on her and Pete and no major celebs go to the WHCD anymore.
Agree about the hair but the dress was really good, for once! It fit her beautifully.
Best dress she has ever worn but the styling is terrible and it just doesn’t seem to me that the WHCD is the place to pose with your hand on your ass.
Welp….. he is a known love-bomber so none of this is surprising. Neck tattoo? NBD for him……
I see she’s had the ginormous azz implants removed. Small mercies
Is that why she looks different?! I thought it was because she lost a lot of weight during the whole Kanye dust up.
I also questioned the implant removal, but I also think she’s lost weight with the whole Kanye-issues thing. aka The Divorce Diet.
Definitely slimmed down in the ass/hips region
Fantastic dress on her, and she looks more relaxed than she ever was on a red carpet with Ye.
Dress is gorgeous but the hair is awful and almost ruins the whole look.
Agree with this. Make up isn’t good, either.
Agree! I don’t even like the kardashians but she looks great.
Question – is she wearing giant heels? Because I always think of her as being really short and him as being really tall, but there doesn’t seem to be a huge height difference here.
If those are Kim’s kids’ initials, IMO that is *wildly* inappropriate. I really hope it’s not.
Wow, that’s the first time I’ve seen her in a Balenciaga that doesn’t make her look like a gladiator’s sofa bed. I like it.
Internet detectives have figured out that Pete’s new tattoo with Kim and the Kids’ initials is actually in Kim’s handwriting. So not only did he do something as insane as that tatoo on his neck, but it is Kim approved. They are both insane. This is the same woman who said getting a tattoo is like “putting a bumper sticker on a Bentley”. My oh my how times have changed. I guess each tattoo gets Kim more attention, since that’s all she cares about.
Maybe it’s a temporary tat. I sure hope so cause this relationship is.
Did he do it to get a reaction out of Kanye? Why do this? I hope Kanye stays quiet this time.
For once she actually looks good. To put it mildly, the KarJenners are not known for their amazing fashion sense even though they all think they are fashion icons. Yet they all dress terribly most of the time. The long extensions have got to go though, they don’t look good.
She is clearly happy around Pete and she is trying really hard to go back to her “sexy mad” look on the red carpet and it’s not fully working lol. I guess Pete was high, hence the sunglasses to hide his eyes? But this whole getting a million tattoos for every girlfriend and the kids’ initials… I hope someday he learns to stop being so all in in all his relationships so early on.
Kim looks relaxed in a way we haven’t seen in a while. She looks comfortable, there to promote her own business instead of having the pressure of being Kanye’s little dress up doll. Pete looks like he’s comfortable letting her do her thing. Like he’s along for the ride to be good company for her for the evening. Her appearances with Kanye always looked like they were “performing” some vision Kanye had…
The dress fits her beautifully also. It’s not too tight, like so many of her outfits where she looks like a sausage in a casing that’s too small.
Jesus Mary and Joseph about the kids initials. I like Pete, and this is the most tolerable I’ve found Kim because no one deserves an abusive and unstable ex, but Christ on a cracker. In six months he’s going to be lasering that off.
Lucy love the cracker commentary.. I have not heard that expression since I left New England. I am torn between feeling sorry for Pete and thinking he is fully engaged in the fame game which keeps his profile high without actually doing much work.
And the dress is great but completely OTT for the event. Kind of like Kim.
I guess Pete is much smaller than I pegged him for.
Pete looks really wasted. Not a great sign. Hopefully this is just her rebound relationship and she’ll move on soon.
Pete is way too unstable to be around the kardashian klan the men don’t survive if they hang around too long,
Succubus
Travis don’t get caught, i never thought, i would feel sorry for Scott but he is already doomed, poor poor rob, you forget they have a brother, tristian his behaviour was horrible, but he seems to not have been sucked up
Oh god why do i know all these people, i need a life
I think they look really cute together. I don’t think he’s tough enough to last and it’s probably best for him to get out soon. I have no sympathy for Travis Scott, since he’s not only a cheater, but because of the Astro World deaths, which he bears a great deal of responsibility for.
They look RIDICULOUS together.
1) where’s Ye?she announced he was going away and boy has he.what’d they do to/with him.the Kardashians had him committed before.2) there was a pic of North on Pete’s lap being taught to drive..creepy looking 3) Now he’s doing tattoos of the kids initials on his neck.again creepy.4) what the is Kim thinking?you only been dating this guy like 6 mins.5)Pete looked like Kim’s younger brother at the WHCD.Kanye was right about those 2 and their gaslighting ways.
Well she actually looks happy and normal here.
She looked dead and wooden the whole time with kanye.
Wow, that dress is gorgeous! It looks great on her too.
This dress was gorgeous on her.!It was the perfect fit! She looks so comfortable wearing this dress!