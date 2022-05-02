‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #123: The way people look at Kate

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 7:00
We will have an episode out next week and are off May 14th. I finished the first season of Yellowstone and really liked it. Chandra is watching Gaslit and loves Betty Gilpin and Dan Stevens’s performances. Chandra really liked The Batman and thinks Robert Pattinson was excellent. You can listen below!
Royals: Minutes 7:00 to 32:00
There are two new royal books for which we are getting advanced details and interviews with the authors. The main one is Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor–the Truth and the Turmoil, which came out this week on April 26th. Brown has sources in the palace as well as in the Middleton camp. Brown’s book takes Harry and Meghan’s strengths, like their shared vision of helping people and Meghan’s skill at public speaking, and makes them sound like they’re bad and a nefarious plot. Meghan is called “actressy” and characterized as swag-hungry.
Chandra has been reading and reporting on the book. In the book, Brown is bitchy to everyone but in interviews she’s very complimentary to Kate. Her talking points are much different than what she’s been writing. In an interview Brown called Harry “unbelievably arrogant” for saying he was concerned about his grandmother. She is racist against Meghan and is downplaying the very real racism Meghan has faced, comparing it to the classism against Kate. In an interview with Marie Claire Brown trashed Meghan. She said that “Meghan got angry so fast, and that’s what’s rocked the family.” This is the angry Black woman stereotype. Brown has not acknowledged the fact that Meghan said in the Oprah interview that she was suicidal while she was pregnant and being smeared by the press. She does not take Harry and Meghan at their word.
In the book Brown said Harry liked Meghan because she didn’t come from his “narrow circle” and she “was of a breed he had not encountered.” That’s so racist. Chandra mentions that Brown uses the word “ghetto” in the book when describing Meghan’s career on TV cable. Brown also wrote that Kate was jealous of Meghan’s style and that she was jealous of her sister, Pippa.
In another part of the book, Brown wrote about how Carole coached Kate to land and keep William. Carole strategized with Kate about how to handle William when he was cheating on her.
Another royal book is coming out on June 21, William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch, by Robert Jobson. The advance story we heard from that is about what a rage monster William is, which we already know. Harry’s strength in being a calm, even-tempered person who has been to therapy is painted as a weakness by the press when William is the one flying off the handle. Chandra credits Robert Lacey’s book Battle of Brothers for setting the narratives that these other royal biographies are following. I play a segment from Zoom where Karen and Zakia wonder about the press messaging. Chandra says that the Invictus Games was a turning point that showed how petty and negative the British press is.
The Wessexes did their Caribbean tour, where they’re getting much the same reception as the Cambridges did on their struggle tour just with less publicity. Sophie and Edward tried to do it low key, but they still got told that several Caribbean countries want reparations and intend to become republics. When the Queen passes, the commonwealth will be all but over.
Prince Charles and Camilla are doing a three day tour of Canada from May 17th to May 19th. Chandra wonders why he’s going for such a short time and thinks it’s because he doesn’t trust his relatives around the Queen. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about the royal tour and the commonwealth countries.
Kate did an outing in London with Princess Anne on Thursday where they visited their maternal health patronages. There are about three photos where Anne and other people are side-eyeing Kate. I asked Chandra if she had larger versions of those photos from our agency and curiously those unflattering photos were the only ones out of the set which were lower resolution.
Comments of the Week: Minutes 32:00 to end
My comment of the week is from notasugarhere on the post about Donald Trump telling Piers Morgan that Prince Harry is whipped.
Chandra’s comment of the week is from ThatsNotOkay on the post about Olivia Wilde getting served with custody papers at CinemaCon.
Chandra is reminded of the story about Stephanie March’s divorce from Bobby Flay and how she denied knowing about the “cheater” banner that flew overhead when he got his star on the Walk of Fame. We talked about that in episode 36.
Thanks for listening bitches!
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220427-Princess Anne The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives, and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, visit the RCM and RCOG`s headquarters in London. Home to a collection of women`s healthcare organizations which are dedicated to improving and advocating for women`s healthcare, London.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Princess Anne
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220427-Princess Anne The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives, and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, visit the RCM and RCOG`s headquarters in London. Home to a collection of women`s healthcare organizations which are dedicated to improving and advocating for women`s healthcare, London.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Princess Anne
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220427-Princess Anne The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives, and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, visit the RCM and RCOG`s headquarters in London. Home to a collection of women`s healthcare organizations which are dedicated to improving and advocating for women`s healthcare, London.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Princess Anne
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua and Barbuda -20220425-
Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex arriving at VC Bird International Airport, Antigua and Barbuda, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince Edward
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua and Barbuda -20220425-
Sophie Countess of Wessex sounds a horn to signal the start of a race during a visit to the National Sailing Academy, where the royal couple heard about the Sail-Ability programme, which offers people with disabilities the opportunity to get involved with activities on the water, in Saint Paul, Antigua and Barbuda, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Sophie Countess of Wessex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Saint Lucia, Saint Lucia -20220428-
Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex meet staff and students from a number of St Lucian schools, at Camille Henry Memorial school in St Lucia, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince Edward, Sophie Countess Of Wessex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I’d love to know what Anne was thinking about Kate during their joint event.
I don’t know that much about Anne. Do you think she ever verbally shares in private what she thinks about Kate or is she one of those silence is golden people? That look on her face is priceless, however.
I don’t think she cares that much about Baldy anymore. She wanted to be Queen and that’s what she worked for (I bet that was a huge part of her mom’s pep talks). So OF COURSE she hated Meghan’s fucking GUTS when this woman is gorgeous, NOT getting cheated on, NOT desperate to please that stupid family…and people losing her shit over her (love her or hate her, she can’t be ignored).
And then we have Waity, who has always tried to do everything by the book, and is surprised that the patriarchy isn’t falling head over heels for her. That she STILL has to work for people’s approval. That’s what you get when you agree to a tacit contract. She can have the crown by groveling, or she can have people’s love, honestly earned. She assumed her plan would come with instant adoration, and it hasn’t xD