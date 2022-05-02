‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #123: The way people look at Kate



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 7:00

We will have an episode out next week and are off May 14th. I finished the first season of Yellowstone and really liked it. Chandra is watching Gaslit and loves Betty Gilpin and Dan Stevens’s performances. Chandra really liked The Batman and thinks Robert Pattinson was excellent. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 7:00 to 32:00

There are two new royal books for which we are getting advanced details and interviews with the authors. The main one is Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor–the Truth and the Turmoil, which came out this week on April 26th. Brown has sources in the palace as well as in the Middleton camp. Brown’s book takes Harry and Meghan’s strengths, like their shared vision of helping people and Meghan’s skill at public speaking, and makes them sound like they’re bad and a nefarious plot. Meghan is called “actressy” and characterized as swag-hungry.

Chandra has been reading and reporting on the book. In the book, Brown is bitchy to everyone but in interviews she’s very complimentary to Kate. Her talking points are much different than what she’s been writing. In an interview Brown called Harry “unbelievably arrogant” for saying he was concerned about his grandmother. She is racist against Meghan and is downplaying the very real racism Meghan has faced, comparing it to the classism against Kate. In an interview with Marie Claire Brown trashed Meghan. She said that “Meghan got angry so fast, and that’s what’s rocked the family.” This is the angry Black woman stereotype. Brown has not acknowledged the fact that Meghan said in the Oprah interview that she was suicidal while she was pregnant and being smeared by the press. She does not take Harry and Meghan at their word.

In the book Brown said Harry liked Meghan because she didn’t come from his “narrow circle” and she “was of a breed he had not encountered.” That’s so racist. Chandra mentions that Brown uses the word “ghetto” in the book when describing Meghan’s career on TV cable. Brown also wrote that Kate was jealous of Meghan’s style and that she was jealous of her sister, Pippa.

In another part of the book, Brown wrote about how Carole coached Kate to land and keep William. Carole strategized with Kate about how to handle William when he was cheating on her.

Another royal book is coming out on June 21, William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch, by Robert Jobson. The advance story we heard from that is about what a rage monster William is, which we already know. Harry’s strength in being a calm, even-tempered person who has been to therapy is painted as a weakness by the press when William is the one flying off the handle. Chandra credits Robert Lacey’s book Battle of Brothers for setting the narratives that these other royal biographies are following. I play a segment from Zoom where Karen and Zakia wonder about the press messaging. Chandra says that the Invictus Games was a turning point that showed how petty and negative the British press is.

The Wessexes did their Caribbean tour, where they’re getting much the same reception as the Cambridges did on their struggle tour just with less publicity. Sophie and Edward tried to do it low key, but they still got told that several Caribbean countries want reparations and intend to become republics. When the Queen passes, the commonwealth will be all but over.

Prince Charles and Camilla are doing a three day tour of Canada from May 17th to May 19th. Chandra wonders why he’s going for such a short time and thinks it’s because he doesn’t trust his relatives around the Queen. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about the royal tour and the commonwealth countries.

Kate did an outing in London with Princess Anne on Thursday where they visited their maternal health patronages. There are about three photos where Anne and other people are side-eyeing Kate. I asked Chandra if she had larger versions of those photos from our agency and curiously those unflattering photos were the only ones out of the set which were lower resolution.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 32:00 to end

My comment of the week is from notasugarhere on the post about Donald Trump telling Piers Morgan that Prince Harry is whipped.

Chandra’s comment of the week is from ThatsNotOkay on the post about Olivia Wilde getting served with custody papers at CinemaCon.

Chandra is reminded of the story about Stephanie March’s divorce from Bobby Flay and how she denied knowing about the “cheater” banner that flew overhead when he got his star on the Walk of Fame. We talked about that in episode 36.

Thanks for listening bitches!