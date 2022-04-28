Brown: Prince Harry wanted to propose to Meghan quickly so she’d get security

As I mentioned, I started reading The Palace Papers by Tina Brown, just because A) it’s my job and B) I was curious to see if the book was as anti-Sussex as Brown’s interviews indicate. Well, as a long-time royal-gossip consumer, I have to say that I’m already a little bit surprised by how shady Brown has been about the Duchess of Cambridge, especially during the Waity Years. That being said, it says something to me that the biggest stories coming out of this fakakta book are all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They are not a sideshow! Harry and Meghan are the biggest money-makers for biographers and media outlets and it shows. Anyway, here’s an excerpt from The Palace Papers about why Harry proposed to Meghan so “quickly”:
According to Brown, there was strife between the Windsor brothers over the speed of Harry’s relationship with Meghan.”
“A person close to the Duke of Cambridge told me that William thought she should have more time to build up a life in the UK and make friends who didn’t always have to be brought in confidence to the Palace,” Brown writes. “It had been hard enough for Kate, but Meghan was a glamorous actress who would be the first woman of color to join the Royal Family, factors that would add enormously to the pressure. Unspoken to Harry, the person said, was the older brother’s fear that Harry’s mental fragility was such that he wouldn’t be strong enough to handle all of that on her behalf, as well as his own issues.”
Yet, Harry’s response to William’s concern over Meghan’s adjustment to the pressure was to move faster. Brown writes, “To his brother’s concerns, Harry’s riposte can be summarized as, I am told, ‘Well, actually the best way that I can protect her is to marry her as quickly as possible, because as soon as I marry her she will then get police protection.'”
Ah, Harry being too mentally fragile to handle a serious relationship, of course. This was absolutely the time when Harry and William had their big falling out, despite what Brown and all of the other royal reporters say. It was around this time that William began to try to dissuade Harry from seriously committing himself to a Black woman. I believe this was around the time when William suggested that Harry shouldn’t marry Meghan because of what “color” their children would be. William comes across as not only racist AF, but also manipulative and negging.
Brown also addressed the g-ddamn crying-at-the-bridesmaid’s-dress-fitting, writing: “Best guess: Both of them had meltdowns that day.” Again, I should emphasize how much Brown has used Middleton sources, and those Middleton sources are worried that if push comes to shove, Meghan will reveal her “receipts,” meaning the note of apology from Kate. The Middletons were the ones to start the f–king “Meghan made Kate cry” story in the first place and it blew up in their faces. Now they’ve changed their story to insist that both women cried.
Brown also writes in The Palace Papers that Harry and Meghan became “infatuated” with each other early on, which is a bad thing because clearly, the only way to have a royal romance is to waity for ten years as a prince cheats on you repeatedly. Then Brown got completely racist, saying that Harry liked Meghan because she didn’t come from his “narrow circle” and she “was of a breed he had not encountered. Harry was fired up not only by Meghan’s beauty and poise, but also by the way she was in control of her own life.” Yes, Tina Brown actually wrote that Meghan was a different “breed.” I cannot.
White bread/bred calling the mixed actress “breed.”
Frankly someone who is protecting the RF should never use the term breed for anyone. My first thought was “yeah, she’s a different breed because she’s not inbred AF”.
But yeah, she’s gross.
“Breed” is pretty bad word choice for supposedly professional wordsmith. Or it’s just Freudian slip serving RF.
Breed.
Gross individual.
Harry wanted to propose as soon as he realized that he loved her and wanted to have children with her. He needed time to convince her to give up her fabulous life in order for them to stay together.
Simply put, it was love: seemingly a foreign concept to William.
I agree. Security might have been part if it, but they were grown ass adults with tons of life experience who knew what they wanted and saw the potential when they found it. Why wait? I am not a fan of young people marrying quickly because they’re in love with the idea of marriage, but that’s not what we’re taking about here at all.
It’s all about the people. My best friends were married when they were 25 & 26 respectively and they are still together at 48 & 49. And I have other friends who were married young and are happy in their marriages. I also have friends who were married in their late thirties and early forties. Only a couple are now divorced. But here’s the thing, those folks were in LOVE like Harry and Meghan were/are. Unlike Will-Not Baldimore and Waity-Katy Keen.
Will is and never will be in any place to advice ANYONE on marriage and love. Ever. And I am so happy for Harry and Meghan that they did not listen to anything from his trash-ass racist mouth.
The idea that nearly a year and a half is a whirlwind courtship for two people in their middle 30’s who plan on starting a family and are madly in love has never made sense to me.
Everybody’s pace is different but yeah, the amount of time wasn’t the issue for William and the rest, it was the fact it was Meghan and Harry was head over heels.
Math, like diplomacy, is hard for William.
I think Harry just made a flippant response to an intrusive question/comment. Harry wasn’t a 17 year old wanting to marry. He was a fully adult military veteran. No one had any business asking him about his relationship like that, especially his older brother who is the most mentally fragile of them all.
Within two months of meeting Meghan, Harry was already telling the Palace staff to prepare because she was IT. IMO they would have been engaged by Nov 2016 or Spring 2017 if she didn’t have a contract with Suits. It was that professional commitment on her part that delayed a wedding until Spring 2018.
Felipe and Letizia got engaged after six months of dating. When it happens, it can happen quickly – royals are not immune.
Horrible the way Brown keeps on using mental fragility to describe Harry that is gaslighting imo and william had no business interfering
Its like Tina never once considers that the environment of the royal family was contributing to this “alleged” fragility. The way a bad marriage or horrible job can impact your mental health. The answer would be to remove yourself from the situation, not stick with it and hope it gets better. And what does “mentally fragile” mean anyway? British peeps help me out please. Is this some irreversible condition that one can never recover from nor seek help for? What?
Harry literally just had a podcast about mental fitness, works for a company that emphasizes mental health/fitness, and did a whole television series on mental health, yet she is still using that old taking point about him being mentally fragile. By the way that tabloids started to weaponize him being “ fragile” in 2019 after the South Africa tour documentary and Meghan’s lawsuit dropping during that tour, with Harry’s fck around and find out statement. Brown is stuck in a propagandist news cycle and this book might as well be just about the Sussexes because that’s all anyone is interested.
What podcast? I’ve been looking for it!
Steph — https://open.spotify.com/episode/7zJs27PmhL8QFCeJuICfin?si=d1b5082d7ea84289&nd=1
BetterUp’s Alexi Robichaux & Prince Harry on the Masters of Scale podcast
Yeah, he proposed only because of security, otherwise he would make her wait 10 years like certain other “gentleman”. H&M must have a really strong and sincere relationship to survive this constant speculation about their intentions.
I guess they thought Harry should go after teenagers. Like his uncle maybe? Is that the “spare” way?
I imagine a lot of people did think Harry would continue to bachelor around for awhile and then marry some silly young thing.
That’s jaw-droppingly awful, even for a hack like Tina Brown. So it’s no secret that Brown is a racist. I hope the royal family understands that racism is the thing that is destroying them, and that every story like this that comes out is gasoline on the fire. Globally, the U.K.’s reputation is in tatters, and they did it to themselves–but Tina Brown can take comfort in the fact that she had a hand in ending the monarchy.
Silly Tina is just embarrassing herself now
Bottom line is these people are all just big mad that Harry loves Meghan enough to want to protect her and spend the rest of his life with her and that Meghan refuse to be their modern day slave.
I am sick of Tina brown and her bull
She needed to “make friends who didn’t always have to be brought in confidence to the Palace”? What does that even mean? “Fragile” Harry managed to get them out of the UK and away from royal life and seems to be doing well now. Do she and Will realize they are also undermining the Queen’s judgment since she okayed the marriage? Isn’t that a “slap” to the Queen?
I think that was something William said about Harry? As in “you need to ‘make friends’ with someone who doesn’t need to be snuck into the palace: pick someone who looks like she already belong and who would seems like a ‘natural’ person to be coming into the palace so that the press won’t notice or won’t care when she visits.” I think it’s a criticism of Meghan along the lines that she’s too famous, too American, too black, to beautiful, and so obviously an “inappropriate” person to be visiting the palaces that she stands out like a sore thumb.
I think that is really telling phrasing. Also around the time they started dating before it went public, I remember reading(maybe Laineygossip) a blind item of some sort. And the language suggested that possibly Harry(who seemed the subject of that blind) had dated WOC in the past so I wonder if this wasn’t the first time William had tried this BS but made far worse by the fact that this time he was in love with someone that family wouldn’t accept.
Also with every word this morons tell on themselves!
@Equality, that was always my issue with the nutjobs who claimed that Meghan was never really pregnant and that Archie didn’t exist and was actually just a doll and all of that BS— those people were all self-proclaimed “royalists,” so how do they reconcile their conspiracy theories with the Queen literally posing for a photo with Archie and allowing him to be christened at the castle’s chapel, etc.? The Queen would have to be either incredibly stupid or, I guess, totally duped by H&M for this to be true. So which is it? It makes absolutely no sense. These are the same people always screeching about H&M “disrespecting” the Queen. But what do they think they’re doing by perpetuating these insane lies? Sigh.
I would think the royals would have the doctor confirm any reports to make sure of children born into the line of succession. I don’t imagine they went from courtiers actually witnessing births to doing no verification. I also imagine them doing DNA testing on the quiet if they have any questions at all. So, I think, if PH had really not been PC’s son, they would have found a way to remove him from succession by now.
Look Kate cried because she made Meg cry. It’s a common tactic used by gaslighters the world over. Over done the bad thing to you but your response is over the top to what happened and makes me feel bad. Putting the blame on and weaponizing the persons response to your actions is a classic move.
Kate thinks she’s Regina, but she’s a Karen, and not the mean girls one.
I’d also guess that Kate did not cry in front of Meghan. This whole she cried too suggests it was not in that moment but later if it happened. So really, only Kate made Meghan cry at the bridesmaid fitting. If Kate cried later, it wasn’t technically at the fitting which was the original story. So this both women cried thing is some BS.
The crying story only came out because the Middletons wanted to make Meghan look like the angry black woman. And it was weaponized for almost two years before Meghan was able to directly confirm that the story was the reverse.
And I will repeat what I said yesterday on this. It’s very unlikely this was ever about tights and much more likely that kate made a cruel comment about Harry cheating on her, because Kate was still angry about learning of the rose affair. Because what really would realistically make Meghan cry? Some dumb comments about tights for kids or saying your fiancé will cheat on you.
Kate never expected Meghan to openly address this and say it was false. And she has the receipts. If you notice kate is now using the both sides nonsense since the Oprah interview because it wouldn’t be hard for Meghan to confirm what happened.
Yeah, it’s telling that it’s now both women cried. They are not even trying to refute that Meghan cried. Because Meghan told the truth in the interview and has the receipts. The fact that they truly believed Meghan would never address the lie is some out of this world hubris. They were way too comfortable.
I have always believed and have posted this before, that Kate and perhaps Carole lied to William about the crying story and did some quick back pedalling after the Oprah interview. William had already gone on record as defending his wife, only to be blindsided and made to look foolish when he perhaps realized the story was far different than what he was told. Thus the, ” well maybe both women cried”.
First of all, this entire story is ridiculous. We are talking about two grown women in their mid to late 30’s talking about which one made the other cry. Grow up.
To me, the original version of the story is the correct one, because Kate was probably extremely emotional being in either late pregnancy or early postpartum; therefore, more likely to be overly emotional and because there has been a lot of tea spilled about what went on at Givenchy.
@Nic919 – I seem to remember Meghan adding, in that interview, that Kate was going through some things; all in all, your interpretation makes a lot of sense.
No, AmazonWarrior, you don’t get to dismiss what Meghan has said because you prefer to believe otherwise. Kate made Meghan cry.
Meghan told her story in person to the public and until kate is prepared to say anything in person about it, the only credible story comes from Meghan’s own words.
Wanting to believe that Meghan is the angry black woman on the basis of dismissed facts only confirms a huge bias.. It is impossible to believe that the UK tabloids wouldn’t have reported on Meghan allegedly throwing tea at the Australian GG, or whatever nonsense you are trying to imply at givenchy if anything remotely close to that even happened. They certainly didn’t hold back from this crying story, but when the resource of Carole or kate, of course they will print it.
‘To me, the original version of the story is the correct one’. Given the nature of your posts here over the past day or two, AmazonWarrior, no one here is surprised you think White Karen was the victim. Kate and her horrible mother leaked the lie, embiggened Kate with the lie for two years, and tripled down on that lie after Meghan told the truth of what happened. Keen has the Palace release statements denying her use of hair pieces, she’d have them release a statement about Meghan making Kate cry IF that had happened and IF Meghan didn’t have the receipts.
I noticed that Meghan emphasized that Kate wrote her a note of apology. When they realized that Meghan kept and could produce the note as irrefutable evidence that Kate was the guilty party, SUDDENLY they both cried. Yeah right!
@AmazonWarrior, If, as you say, the entire story is ‘ridiculous’ and people should ‘Grow up’, why did you follow up with ‘the original version is the correct one”? With qualifiers? Unfortunately, qualifiers are not greater than Meghan’s receipts.
Yeah, no. Race is the only way to explain the “different breed” comment. Princess Michael’s kid is married to an American actress – who kept acting after marriage, no less – and the press doesn’t rip her apart. Because it’s not xenophobia, it’s not her career choice, it’s not her class, it’s not kissing strangers as an actress. Nope. That woman is white. Meg isn’t.
Brit actress . She is Cladia Winkleman’s sister and very Jewish and from Primrose Hill
She was Big Suze in the Peep Show . She did work in the US on 2 and a Half Men for 3 years when Freddie was working there
Are you talking about the actress who played Lady Susan in Season 1 of “Sanditon”?
She’s British not American. Lady Freddie Windsor, AKA Sophie Winkleman. Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, 2 1/2 Men, Sanditon, etc. Broke her back in a car accident a few years ago but she’s okay now.
Jesus Christ. Tina just needs to admit that she is a horrible racist. And of course Harry only wanted to propose so Meghan could get security. He couldn’t possibly love her and want to marry her and have kids. Oh no. He only would want to marry a basic white English rose. Wow….
Tina has been in the media long enough to know word choice is important. But in this instance, she didn’t even consider that the word “breed” was racist. Because she is racist.
Seeing their wedding photos reminds me that theirs is the only wedding I’ve ever seen where I felt sad for them because of all the toxic people around them. The “royal” family were openly disdainful. We talk about the Commonwealth ceremony but these racists couldn’t hide their feelings from the start. Zara, Kate and others all couldn’t be bothered to be respectful. They acted like they have never seen people of color or a different culture before. It made me sick to my stomach.
Meghan and Harry together I think are a perfect match and are a formidable pair. Their strength, resolve, and grace are admirable.
I had the same thought MrsH. It is deeply sad to see so much toxic misery surrounding a couple glowing in love. Meghan is a beacon of beauty and grace in a bleak sea of sourpuss, unlike any wedding photos I have ever seen.
And I am again horrified that Kate would wear white to a wedding (buttercream? oh please do spare me). Her frumpy coatdress game is dull at the best of times but her need to do it in white? This point irks me and I’m not sure why. Her need to perform white better than the bride? ug, who even thinks like that?
Yep makes me think about how Camilla wore white at Diana’s wedding. 🙁
What an awful family to be marrying into in those wedding photos, Boring, ill-educated, rude, racist and unloving. Meghan must be the kindest optimist in the world to agree to that lot. Kate looks like she was at a funeral. I guess she was…the death of her mean-girl schemes to get rid of Meghan.
I have a friend like that…kills with kindness, has an amazing way of handling negativity without losing a beat and the toxicity just slides off like water. It’s awesome to watch…still learning from her
Well Harry showed them didn’t he? He said the press was toxic to his mental health and so he took his family and got the F on out of there. Good Harry, keep showing them who you are while the Unroyal Family keeps showing the whole world who they really are.
I’m sorry to bring this up for the second time today, but good lord, this woman paints an ugly picture of the UK. To suggest that a person — especially a veteran who has served bravely and honorably in war! — who has spoken about his struggles with anxiety and depression and emotional trauma, is somehow “mentally fragile” is appalling and dangerous. If someone like Harry can have his experience trivialized or dismissed, imagine what that says to the average person who is struggling with mental health problems, who believes that they have so much more to lose if they ask for help. I know people like to mock the US for what I guess you could call our “confessional culture”. but I’ll take that over this “stiff upper lip” nonsense any day.
“Stiff upperlip” is just the phrase brits have used over time and converted it from a liability into a national character trait, to over-compensate for the fact that at their core, most brits either are, or are descended from, and continue to be, a severely repressed people, having been ruled by successive despots/kings literally from the 10th century or so……….aeons longer than their transatlantic enslavement of black began, so theyve been used to repressing themselves, holding in outbursts and anger at their betters, for a fkng loooooong time. Its in their blood.
Self abnegation, self-flagellation, self-deprecation, stiff upperlip…….these all stem from mental ill-health and are used as coping mechanism such that these fundamentally unattractive traits hv been flipped and are now hailed by them and proudly used to describe their character.
Youll remember that in that intvw with Bradby in South Africa, M said she really tried to do the “stiff upperlip” british thing but that she believes its essentially “very damaging.”
Which every sensible person believes also.
And, as Prince Harry has been saying in all his talks about mental health/mental fitness, in effect: the mental and emotional ‘injuries’ that we refuse to deal with, and believe we’re “over it,” are, in fact, remembered by our bodies and thats how we get projection.
So yeah, there are brits who hv found their calling in projecting onto M either what they hate in themselves or what they wished belonged to them and theirs, and are trying to destroy her for being so much better, in every measure, than their white royals.
If Kate had cried in front of her, Meghan would’ve said. She specifically said it was the opposite of the story, that Kate made her cry. If both had meltdowns, Meghan would’ve admitted it. There was zero reason not to at that point.
Meghan also said Kate apologized and sent flowers. That wouldn’t have happened if they both had a meltdown.
Ergo, if Kate cried, it was on the phone to Mummy Carole about whatever made her upset that day (that Meghan obviously understands and is why she said Kate is good). Or she cried to Harry after Harry chewed her out for making Meg cry (which is probably the only reason she apologized).
I agree with you about Harry chewing Kate or William out. He and Meghan were living together so I’m sure he would have seen her come home in tears or at least upset and was told about the story. And in Omids ‘s book he said that his sources told him from all three palaces that there was no fitting where Kate cried. He doesn’t mention Meghan crying though.
I have my suspicions that Angela Kelly is the source of the “Meghan made Kate cry” story. She certainly is the direct source for the tiara story.
To me, that crying story is ALL mama Middelton/ Kate. Camila has always been their mouthpiece.
Both women had a “meltdown”. Kate’s “meltdown” was to snap and be nasty. Meghan’s “meltdown” was being upset and crying. That’s why TB describes it as a “meltdown” and doesn’t use the word “cry”.
@Equality DING DING DING!! “Meltdown” does not imply tears on Kate’s part to me.
What kind of toxic barely present sister in law has a meltdown with the bride days before the wedding?
It says something about Camilla Tominey (though nothing we don’t already know) that even in this hatchet job, Tina Brown didn’t back up “Meghan made Kate cry”.
The kind of sister in law that turns around and wears white to the wedding. Khate has repeatedly shown us who she is with her little petty nasty ways.
He proposed after about a year and a half of dating…is that ‘fast’? It seems just right to me 🤷♀️
I wish more people/reporters would call out her racism and targeted hate at Meghan on these interviews she is doing. Definitely a book I won’t waste my time reading, because no matter what the Sussex’s accomplish they will always be the scapegoats for Royal family’s deficiencies.
Notice who she’s interviewing with though. Although I understand that Gayle King shut her down when she tried to go in on Meghan. I haven’t seen the interview myself.
*always be made the scapegoats for the Royal families deficiencies by these racist people.
Many people, who aren’t directly affected by racism themselves, simply don’t see it. It’s not on their radar, they’re not looking for it, and TB hasn’t used the word — so, it must not be there.
I no longer plan to buy or even read the book. If Gayle King or someone with the stones to do so calls TB out for both ignoring racism while adding heaping dollops of her own, I hope someone mentions it on this site so I can applaud.
Harry removing himself and his family from a very toxic situation proves how mentally strong he is. The way the UK press talks about mental health in regards to Harry is very troubling. People are going to think that if you seek therapy, leave bad situations, etc then you are mentally fragile and that’s not true. It’s awful.
ITA. We can see the results of the work that Harry has done on his own mental health. We can see how happy he and Meghan are and how they are thriving. TB’s problem is that real life proves on a daily basis that all their suppositions were nonsense. You have to be pretty damned strong to break from the BRF and thrive.
Harry and Alex Robichaux from BetterUp were on the Reid Hoffman (co-founder of Linkedin) podcast on Spotify called “Masters of Scale” (aired after the Invictus Games) and they were talking about how you hv to look after your own mental health before trying to help others – much like the instructions given out on long-distance flights about putting on your own oxygen mask even before you look out for your own baby – and H mentioned the “immense cultural differences” between Calif and the UK on how they treat with mental health issues.
That in Cali, it was like: “I’ll hv my therapist call your therapist.” LOL whereas in the UK, H said it was a case of: “Therapist? what therapist? whose therapist? I dont know any therapist. No, I definitely dont hv a therapist.” LOL
So yeah……in every measure of progress, the brits continue to lag behind.
“ Unspoken to Harry, the person said, was the older brother’s fear that Harry’s mental fragility was such that he wouldn’t be strong enough to handle all of that on her behalf, as well as his own issues.”
These people are disgusting. GET BEHIND ME SATAN.
They dated a year and change before getting engaged at the ages of like 37 and 34. That is a completely normal time period to date.
Yes, but they didn’t live in the same country during most of that time. If someone knows his or her family member tends to make rash decisions, why wouldn’t you caution that person to give it more time>
And sometimes waiting a decade to make a decision is a sign that it’s not something you really want to do.
No great surprise to see AmazonWarrior once again taking the Billy the Basher and Keen side of the story. Harry fell in love at first sight, heaven forbid. Harry and Meghan said they never went more than two weeks without seeing each other during their courtship. They’re grown ups, know themselves, and made the decision they wanted to make. Harry making rash decisions? He founded a charity at 19, he flew combat helo missions, he founded another enormously successful charity for wounded veterans. Better than waiting 10 years to marry his Mattress and regretting the whole marriage as William does.
Amazonwarrior
Who makes quick decisions?
I’m trying to be favorable to your side, but your biased views make it difficult.
Kate isn’t the victim here and Meghan seems to be more gracious than any of us to not unload the receipts.
My biased views come from following the BRF since Diana’s passing and Kate as the emerging gf. I was a fan. I tried to defend her. You’ll learn too.
Rash decisions? Please explain? Basher didn’t know Harry at all, they lived entirely different lives, had different friends and rarely socialised together.
You’re just telling on yourself with your comments. The crying story is silly and obviously it was Kate and now Harry’s fragility. Sure CarolE, try again.
Yeah THATS why William wanted Harry to slow down (eye roll). I love how the palace & press have had years to explain why William was agitating against the marriage & this is the best they can come up with.
If William was so concerned about Meghan getting used to the UK & palace life surely common sense says he would have gone the extra mile to get to know her & make her feel welcome. Instead we hear even from their media fan boys Kate was wary from the start & they didn’t make much effort with Meghan which upset Harry. Also surely you would have disciplined KP staff leaking nasty stories about your in-law.
Tina using “different breed” to describe Meghan is gross. She’s like Rachel Johnson with her “exotic DNA”. They know exactly what they are doing.
Gotta love the “you should marry someone whose friends don’t have to be snuck into the palace.” Like Meghan was going to be dragging drug dealers and terrorists up in there? Like Andrew (who is disgusting alone) didn’t have incredibly loathsome friends who came in through the front door? This to me is proof, once again, that William brought up the baby color issue.
Sifting through the crap and, good god “breed”?, there are a couple of things that make sense. It’s not unreasonable to think that Meghan could have used a little more time to get settled in the UK before getting married. At the same time, given how rabid and racist the BM were (and are), it’s not unreasonable for Harry to have wanted to get protection for Meghan as soon as possible. It seems to me that, far from being fragile, Harry was the one who was more pragmatic of the two.
Sure moving anywhere takes adjustment but not sure it’s been reported that Meghan felt especially home sick or ill at ease living in the UK. From Oprah her issues seemed to be about press abuse & the lack of support from the palace.
I’m not sure how living longer in the UK pre marriage would have helped if people in the palace were fundamentally opposed to her & therefore would never have supported her. I mean Valentino Low said that many were suspicious of her as she was “too American”.
When you have a new starter at work you aren’t sure about but have good intentions, my experience is you spend more time with them showing them the ropes & being available for questions. That’s how William’s approach might have been if Meghan’s ability to fit in & know what she was really getting into were his genuine concerns even if he didn’t agree with the rush to marriage. That he didn’t from all reports tells me these weren’t his real concerns. And of course meeting editors which coincided with smears coming out of Kensington palace within 5 months of marriage hardly suggest Meghan was given a fair chance or welcome.
Also yes Harry has been open with his mental health issues but this emphasis on him being ‘fragile’ is to drive home idea that Meghan has ensnared vulnerable Harry. I also think it’s pre emptive strike against anything Harry might say that is negative about the palace in his memoir- they will just say he’s mentally ill.
The racist hate campaign started as soon as the tabloids were aware of her existence, and they wouldn’t have kept it up without the approval of the RF, but there’s this constant false narrative that she was welcomed, then brought it on herself with some kind of unspecified terrible behaviour.
The Brexit result and aftermath showed that there was a hell of a lot of racism, xenophobia and hostility bubbling away below the surface of much of the British public, just waiting to be manipulated, harnessed and weaponised.
Sudden off-topic thought after seeing the family lined up in the pew: I guess there’s a “rule” about which side the woman’s hat tilts to? Imagine the chaos if someone turned her head the wrong way and knocked off her neighbor’s hat.
Oh she just gets worse and worse. Yes 17 months or whatever might seem really fast especially compared to a couple who took 10 years but a) there’s no “perfect” dating time that if you propose before then your marriage is doomed to fail. Many people here think W&K are on the verge of divorce or at the very least, living separate lives so clearly waiting didn’t work for them. And b) When you’re a couple in your 30s and in Meghan’s case, already been married once, you tend to know what you’re looking for and have life experience compared to a couple meeting in their late teens.
This
First Duchess Meghan in an angry WOC and now she is a different breed. I sincerely hope Tina Brown gets called out for this racist nonsense and looses what little credibility she has. My gawd, I can’t believe she’s being this openly racist.
Someone needs to read the book and highlight every racist dog whistle and publish a review on that.
Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (at)SholaMos1 on twitter needs to have a talk with TinaBrownbIsARacistLiar.
Holy shite! It’s not even the use of the word ‘breed’, it’s the sentence, ‘a breed he had not encountered’ as if she was a beast out in the wild. Wow, just wow.
I know right. The word “breed” alone is a dog whistle. But she went full on bullhorn with the “encountered” part. She really does see Meghan as less than human. Tina Brown is absolutely disgusting.
I feel like no one ever says this but I think the jealousy for William and Kate started the day they met Meg. Before the press knew about her. They saw immediately that she’d outshine them. How dare anyone, but especially a Black woman outshine them.
@Steph, totally agree. It would have been almost impossible to *not* see right away that they were outmatched.
From what I can tell, W&K didn’t meet Meghan before the press found out about Harry/Meghan. Harry talked in their engagement interview about setting up times for Meghan to meet members of the family, friends, tea with the Queen. Talk was more about William dragging his feet meeting Meghan, Kate REALLY dragging her feet about meeting Meghan and then being a huge B about it (shopping story anyone).
I feel like they try so hard to focus attention on “Harry just doesn’t like Cam because she was the other woman his dad married” to justify why he won’t be there for the coronation. Because that would be really bad to say “he is so dissapointed in his father, the King of England, and there is no relationship”.
Jeez commented wrong article!
So he had to marry her because her brown pussy ensnared him.
Internalized sexism (with a dripping note of racism), your name is Tina Brown.
William thinks every man should make a woman wait 10 years before proposing because anything less would make him look bad. Especially if his own brother proclaimed his undying love and proposed after just a year and a half. And then, unlike William, eagerly wore a wedding ring. Such bad optics for “the heir” caused by “the spare”.
I’m 37 and at my age, if I met a man and we were in love, I would expect to be engaged within 18 months.
Or less. Clocks a ticking.
What a gross comment.
Jeezus H. Christ she said Meghan is a different breed!!! Tina is really out there waxing poetic about nazi eugenics ideas. This woman is sick and unhinged.
Why are both Kate and Camilla light, nearly white dresses at Meghan’s wedding? That is just rude and weird. I never noticed that before.
Let’s say both women cried. It was Meghan’s wedding, for god sakes. Not Kate’s. And she still makes poor little Charlotte wear those awful tights.
When Kate wears pantyhose, she looks like a sister wife.
My new fav drinking game is how often TB writes actress in her book.
Isabella, I noticed the same thing about the very light dresses of Camilla and Kate, Kate’s being worse, of course. Two bitches bonding for the first and only time over tormenting a woman of color. Yes, the royalty in a nutshell.
It’s interesting to me that she says the Brits are “renegade,” because there seems to be a sizable enough population of revanchist forelock-tuggers there to me. The ones who are Royalists, who accept the class system, who think it is untoward to try to move up within it. That’s not renegade.