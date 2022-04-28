Brown: Prince Harry wanted to propose to Meghan quickly so she’d get security

As I mentioned, I started reading The Palace Papers by Tina Brown, just because A) it’s my job and B) I was curious to see if the book was as anti-Sussex as Brown’s interviews indicate. Well, as a long-time royal-gossip consumer, I have to say that I’m already a little bit surprised by how shady Brown has been about the Duchess of Cambridge, especially during the Waity Years. That being said, it says something to me that the biggest stories coming out of this fakakta book are all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They are not a sideshow! Harry and Meghan are the biggest money-makers for biographers and media outlets and it shows. Anyway, here’s an excerpt from The Palace Papers about why Harry proposed to Meghan so “quickly”:

According to Brown, there was strife between the Windsor brothers over the speed of Harry’s relationship with Meghan.” “A person close to the Duke of Cambridge told me that William thought she should have more time to build up a life in the UK and make friends who didn’t always have to be brought in confidence to the Palace,” Brown writes. “It had been hard enough for Kate, but Meghan was a glamorous actress who would be the first woman of color to join the Royal Family, factors that would add enormously to the pressure. Unspoken to Harry, the person said, was the older brother’s fear that Harry’s mental fragility was such that he wouldn’t be strong enough to handle all of that on her behalf, as well as his own issues.” Yet, Harry’s response to William’s concern over Meghan’s adjustment to the pressure was to move faster. Brown writes, “To his brother’s concerns, Harry’s riposte can be summarized as, I am told, ‘Well, actually the best way that I can protect her is to marry her as quickly as possible, because as soon as I marry her she will then get police protection.'”

Ah, Harry being too mentally fragile to handle a serious relationship, of course. This was absolutely the time when Harry and William had their big falling out, despite what Brown and all of the other royal reporters say. It was around this time that William began to try to dissuade Harry from seriously committing himself to a Black woman. I believe this was around the time when William suggested that Harry shouldn’t marry Meghan because of what “color” their children would be. William comes across as not only racist AF, but also manipulative and negging.

Brown also addressed the g-ddamn crying-at-the-bridesmaid’s-dress-fitting, writing: “Best guess: Both of them had meltdowns that day.” Again, I should emphasize how much Brown has used Middleton sources, and those Middleton sources are worried that if push comes to shove, Meghan will reveal her “receipts,” meaning the note of apology from Kate. The Middletons were the ones to start the f–king “Meghan made Kate cry” story in the first place and it blew up in their faces. Now they’ve changed their story to insist that both women cried.

Brown also writes in The Palace Papers that Harry and Meghan became “infatuated” with each other early on, which is a bad thing because clearly, the only way to have a royal romance is to waity for ten years as a prince cheats on you repeatedly. Then Brown got completely racist, saying that Harry liked Meghan because she didn’t come from his “narrow circle” and she “was of a breed he had not encountered. Harry was fired up not only by Meghan’s beauty and poise, but also by the way she was in control of her own life.” Yes, Tina Brown actually wrote that Meghan was a different “breed.” I cannot.