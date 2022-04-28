Prince Harry ‘has no intention’ to attend Charles’s coronation if Camilla is queen

We all know that the British media likes to look ahead and freak out about stuff which is months, perhaps even years down the road. But this story just feels like particularly bad royal karma, in addition to falling under the “We’ll Burn That Bridge When We Come To It” category. So, when Queen Elizabeth II passes, Prince Charles automatically becomes King Charles. But months after QEII’s passing, there will be a large coronation at Westminster Abbey, where all of the royal family will gather in all of their finery, tiaras and jewels. There, Camilla will be crowned as Queen Consort and likely wear the Queen Mary’s Crown. Now Private Eye reports (via the Daily Beast) that Harry is already planning to NOT attend his father’s coronation… because Camilla will be crowned Queen Consort.
While all the current focus may be on whether or not Prince Harry will make it back home for the celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee this summer, a new “red line” has emerged: Harry may refuse to attend his father’s eventual coronation as king if “Queen Camilla” is anointed next to him.
It is customary for a new king and queen to be anointed and crowned in a joint ceremony, and given that Charles is known to have longed for many years for his wife to be made queen—a wish recently granted by the current monarch—it seems unlikely he would agree to a watering-down of her status by holding a separate coronation for her.
The revelation emerged in the British satirical magazine Private Eye. Although the publication is famous for its mock news articles and comedic covers, it also has a stellar reputation for investigative journalism and insider gossip.
The report in Private Eye, which is not available in full online, said: “One red line has recently emerged, however. Harry has no intention of attending his father’s coronation if Camilla is to be anointed and crowned just a few feet from where his mother’s coffin lay in Westminster Abbey.
“[The queen] may have given her blessing to Camilla becoming queen consort, but Harry refuses to bend.”
The way I see it going down is that Harry – and possibly Meghan – will make the journey for QEII’s funeral no matter what. Then, months later, I doubt they would return for the coronation. But that’s less to do with Queen Consort Camilla and more to do with QEII being one of Harry’s last emotional ties to that dreadful island. That being said, I suspect that Charles will move heaven and earth to get Harry at his coronation, just because it will look terrible if the new king can’t even get one of his two sons to come for it. But as I said, it’s just bad karma or bad juju to even talk about this sh-t.
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the World Premiere of Netflix's Our Planet at the Natural History Museum, Kensington, London on April 4th 2019
So this is coming from a satire magazine? Well, they’re the only ones spitting any truths these days. See: The Onion since 2016.
Private Eye isn’t quite the Onion – it’s almost a trade journal for the British journalism, government and politics industries to leak information about each other. They have a double pages spread each fortnight on who’s stabbing who in the back in Fleet Street. They also do some serious investigative and campaigning journalism and have been notable in their involvement in overturning some big miscarriages of justice. Their editor Ian Hislop gave evidence in the Leveson inquiry on phone hacking (YouTube it, it’s a hoot) and Piers Morgan spent several years hating on him because Ian made him look stupid on a panel quiz show that Ian is on. The magazine refers to the Queen as Brenda and Charles as Brian for reasons I’ve never been able to work out. I do recall them writing a while back about William not being exactly a ray of sunshine but the royals aren’t their bread and butter..
Anyhoo, TLDR – they won’t have made this up. It’s not necessarily true, but someone in one of the households is putting it out there as true.
Great insight! Thank you!
It seems to be in such poor taste, while the Queen is alive, for Private Eye to print a story like this. But maybe it’s par for the royal course? At any rate, I wouldn’t care to see Camilla crowned, either. Long live the Queen.
I’m sure he’ll go and he’ll say something like, I’m here to support my father and nothing about Camilla. We’ll all understand
@Trimdowmnrchyboring … Agreed. I can’t imagine Harry not attending his father’s coronation. Unlike William, Harry shows deference to his dad and Charles will then be his King.
This is the thing everybody keeps ignoreing. Harry has said for awhile he doesn’t want anything to do with the monarchy. He seperates his family from the monarchy. He will definatly go to his grandmothers funeral. Not the Queens. He may speak with his dad. But won’t have anything to do with the King. I know they are the same people. But it’s the monarchy that has thrown Harry and Meghan out. So he doesn’t want anything to do with them. He will not do anything for the Jubilee that has to do with the monarchy. Meaning he won’t be on the balcony. He might go celebrate his grandmothers long life. But that will be in private.
@Robert Phillips … Perhaps not quite the Monarchy itself, but rather the ‘men in gray’ Aides and Courtiers who have free rein running the day to day operation of the Monarchy? These are the people who control the calendars and lives of senior royals. These are the people, especially in relation to Meghan, who attempt to ‘put people in the place, who leaks to the press, and who weld a great amount of power.
Yes!!! Thank you for saying it. I feel like the royals and the British media never shut up about when the queen dies and the poor woman is still alive. It feels like they are like a flock of vultures circling Windsor castle just hoping and praying for the poor woman to die so charls can be king, camilla can be queen and the cambridges can get that sweet duchy of Cornwall money. Its gross!
I agree–yes to the funeral service, no to the coronation, but not because of Camilla. When the queen kicks it, Harry is totally free from his paternal familial obligations.
I disagree. He will then be the son of the King, regardless of his feelings.
And?
I think the whole bit of harry not going was, in fact, satire. And the tabloid rags simply decide to make a story out of it,
His paternal familial obligations would remain the same. Making sure the Queen is alright is not an obligation, it’s a choice.
He left the Firm. He is obligated to do nothing for the family that has done nothing for him. I would say he feels very much obligated to the queen on an emotional level, and when she’s gone, he has no other emotional ties to the family, with the possible exception of Eugenie.
Archie and Lili will be the grandchildren of the king yet Charles has done nothing to reassure their safety and protection. Harry’s feelings are valid especially when it comes to the treatment of Meghan and their children by Charles.
Please let me know the protocols or decrees in place that state that the second son of the king is obligated to attend a coronation? He’s certainly not going to participate, that would be the responsibilities of the clergy and Great Officers of State.
I agree that Harry has no obligation to his father or the family who views his children as nonentities – and even worse (gasp) Black. The Firm informed Meghan that plans are in the works to assure that Archie will never be a Prince, regardless of the law. Harry knows that the Firm and his relatives have animosity towards his children. Not to mention the British media.
He might return for his dad’s coronation, but my money says nah.
Harry’s sole obligation is to Lili and Archie. He’ll protect them from those vipers. Once his grandmother transitions, he’ll be done with that toxic, racist family.
I’m sure Harry knew all along Camilla was going to be queen. The public may have been misled but sure he would know that a law change would have been required to go with that 2001 (?) princess consort statement when Chuck & Camilla married so in the absence of that, it was inevitable.
I personally can’t see Harry not going to his father’s coronation but if he didn’t I doubt it would be because of Camilla.
I don’t buy this image the press are going for of Harry’s hatred for Camilla especially as he was the only one who has stuck up for her in the press in the past. I agree with commentators that the press are likely trying to rally support for Camilla with idea that Harry (and Meghan) are against her
Completely off the wall theory, but what if all this recent ‘Harry hates Camilla’ action is being generated by Clarence House?
What if CH has decided that now that the British public hates Harry, why not circulate all these stories so the public will sympathize with Camilla? The enemy of my enemy is my friend?
Sounds convoluted but these people seem to have a very twisted way of looking at things.
I feel like they try so hard to focus attention on “Harry just doesn’t like Cam because she was the other woman his dad married” to justify why he won’t be there for the coronation. Because that would be really bad to say “he is so dissapointed in his father, the King of England, and there is no relationship”.
+1. I agree with all of this.
Harry is 6th in line, and the son of the king, so he is obligated to go. Harry ‘hates’ Camilla, is a contrived narrative, as somebody said, because Harry is not flavour of the month, Clarence House, I suspect, came up with this shameful propaganda, to garner some sympathy and love for Camilla. I also think that, Camilla must have done something really dreadful to Meghan and is afraid of Harry’s memoir, exposing it.
Obligated? I doubt. He may feel a need to go in support of his father; he may not.
There must be some really bad blood between Harry and Camilla. There is a so much worry about what Harry will say about her in his book and now he is allegedly boycotting a future event.
I disagree. I think this is the BM stirring up shit because they are desperate for stories. It’s not a terrible strategy–in terms of plausible deniability. It’s all based on hearsay–the British media can go to town speculating because Harry isn’t there–and even though Harry can be litigious, he isn’t likely to sue over something that doesn’t really affect him one way or another. This story is a way for the ratchets to keep Harry’s name in the press, because he’s the one who sells stories. he probably gives 2 shits about Camilla, and barely knows or cares about her. She was never in a caretaker role for him. He has no real reason to publically hate her.
Charles must hate the story because it stirs up shit around his beloved Camilla, and gives more oxygen to the Diana-stan Camilla haters. If Harry and Meghan don’t come to the coronation, I doubt it will be because of Camilla. I think a huge swanky coronation for Charles will go down like a lead balloon in hardship heavy Brexit Britian. My guess is that it will be a much scaled down affair. He doesn’t have the benefit of being a young telegenic Queen at the start of the television era like Elizabeth. Maybe he’ll want to keep it a small gathering, and maybe he wouldn’t want the Sussexes to come because they would pull focus from him. Also, there’s the landmine of the Sussex kids becoming Prince and Princess, and him having to decide if he want to take those titles away from the children. If he’s going to do that, then he definitely won’t want Harry to be there.
Harry has legit never said a bad word about Camilla and if my memory serves correct he even defended her publicly once. I agree with @lanne: this is the british media fishing for stories. But I disagree that Charles won’t invite Harry. If Harry doesn’t get an invitation that will be the story instead of the coronation itself.
I think he will be there. I notice that sometimes people want to think for Harry, as if there wasn’t an intricate and complicated relationship with who he is and his role. It’s easy for us to dismiss because we’ve never been him, and we haven’t been raised as royalty, but leaving is still the most difficult decision he has made. And in his world, being King or Queen is still an honor, and it’s something he knows his father has waited for his whole life.
According to Harry, royal life is a trap. In his world, the queen wouldn’t protect his wife.
Didn’t he go visit said Queen after this? Didn’t they name his child after her? Trying to guess what Harry would do based on our feelings is very misguided because we are not in the extremely unique situation he is.
@selene He didn’t go to visit the “queen.” He paid a visit to his grandmother.
This is exactly what I’m saying @Sunshine; his position is extremely intricate and complicated. There’s a duality he cannot separate, therefore his decisions are not as easy to guess as we think.
I suspect Harry will be there. He can sit beside the Obamas and interact minimally with his Dad, but he may go for all kinds of reasons. Perhaps QEII asks him to go, or he wants his kids to understand the legacy they are a part of, or has some sense of “duty” ingrained too deeply. It’s the sort of Royal event he may feel he can attend because he won’t be riding in a carriage or standing on a balcony on display, he’ll be part of the audience. I wouldn’t rule it out, anyway.
ITA – trying to guess what Harry is thinking is like trying to predict what a unicorn will do. Only Meghan has insight and she’s not telling.
From my ignorant POV, I’ll say that he and Meghan will attend Elizabeth’s funeral, whenever that happens, and will also attend Charles’ coronation. And I’ll go further to say that they’ll bring the children along on the trip, too. They’re Charles’ grandchildren and their connections shouldn’t be erased.
As a child of a dysfunctional messy family (who isn’t, LOL) I think Harry is probably in the spot a LOT of us are—we have NO IDEA how we will handle things until they happen. And he is probably like me in that thinking about the future too much gets him upset, riled up and emotional. I have things looming in my future to deal with family-wise and I can’t think too much about it or I get stressed out. One day at a time.
Fair enough! I don’t know Harry’s mind, and neither does anyone else, Meghan excepted.
That is so true and Charles and Harry do still have some sort of a relationship that isn’t just space, unlike William and Harry. He might go if he feels security and everything is in order and it would be meaningful to him and/or he felt he owed it to his grandmother’s memory. Idk about the kids. I’m guessing not the kids? Idk about Meghan even … it’s a hard situation.
Like they always say the Queen clearly delineates between Family and Firm, my guess is that Harry is doing the same. He is no longer an employee of the Firm; he will always be a member of the Family. So yes, I can see them attending his grandmother’s funeral – as he attended his grandfather’s. But attending Charles’ coronation? No. Even with or without Cam’s involvement. This is the ceremony to promote Charles to a new position in the Firm. Funnily enough, I don’t attend the corporate events of places I no longer work for either.
Harry will be at the coronation just as every other minor royal. At that moment he will be the 5th in line and the child of a monarch. He will be there.
I’m not sure that’s the same thing. It’s more like if a family member got a huge, important, exciting promotion, do you choose to celebrate with them?
They never celebrated any part of Harry’s transition or anything he has done since. I don’t go to celebratory parties of family members who ignore my achievements, personally.
But I think The Hench is correct. This isn’t a birthday or anything like that. It’s an event where working royals are there to represent their place. Harry can go or not go if he chooses.
I can only hope this means they have gotten word that Harry and Meghan aren’t attending the Jubilee. So now they have moved the goal post for a new event to freak out about.
I agree that the next time Harry and Meghan set foot on UK soil will be for Betty’s funeral. Then I believe Harry will cut ties further from the institution.
They gave it away in their article…it’s a satire magazine.
How would they know plans about a coronation that hasn’t even been scheduled or could be years away when H&M haven’t even decided about the jubilee?
Remember Meghan said they create the news they don’t report it
It’s clear that for the next 40 years or so every event will center around Harry and Meghan’s attendance. The British media has no other story of interest to write regarding that family.
I agree.. I’m actually surprised they jumped this far.. I thought the next event they would start talking about was Christmas.
In reality Harry and Meghan keep their plans close to the vest as we witnessed a few weeks ago. No one knows their plans but the press will forever speculate and usually they’ll always spin it negatively..then the opposite happens and they are again outraged.
DB has done this before when they claimed Camilla T had great sources so her lies about Harry and Meghan must be true. Anything to print a story.
You’re so right. Harry will be eighty years old and there will be articles headlined “Harry and Meghan plan to snub William by not attending his funeral.”
I’t’s more likely that what they’ve heard is that William is the one who doesn’t want to come to Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation.
That’s what I wondered. This may be Will projecting his feelings onto PH since PW wouldn’t be able to skip. Either that or Cam thinks if people think H&M dislike her that will make her more liked.
William has proven for 2 decades that he doesn’t care about infidelity, his or anyone else’s. He threw his late mother under the bus around the Bashir interview for his own PR. He has cheated on Kate for 20 years. He chose to accept Anmer Hall as his marital home, the house where Charles and Camilla conducted their relationship for years. William doesn’t care if Camilla is Queen Consort or not.
Saying or doing something himself doesn’t mean he approves it for others and the Queen may have said this is the property you are getting.
If Harry doesn’t go to his father’s coronation (if that even happens), it will be because his father failed him and continued to be terrible to him and his wife. It will have nothing to do with Camilla.
Co-sign.
Why can’t it be both? She conspired with Charles to hurt Harry’s mom and that in turn hurt Harry. Other women/men are in my opinion just as (or very nearly equally) culpable morally in terms of screwing over the betrayed and the kids
And so what if he doesn’t daily Beast. She ain’t his mama
Funeral? Absolutely. Coronation? I think this is something that will be decided closer to the time. The Jubilee is a lot closer and as of last week, Harry hasn’t made a decision to go to it (because of various factors including security).
Was it Camilla, then, who asked what the children would look like?
No, it was William.
I call bullshit on this. It’s wishful thinking on behalf of the salt island press as another *SNUB!!!*. Harry will attend the coronation. Meghan, maybe/ maybe not. They will both attend the funeral.
I thought Diana was buried at that little island at Althorp her family home? Anyway this article is ridiculous. And after the Coronation I suppose they will start a death watch on Charles and discuss whether Harry will come to William’s Coronation. Then George’s Prince of Wales ceremony, then his wedding, then Charlotte’s wedding and then…zzzzz.
The villagers that live near Althorp think that the island burial was misdirection and Diana is actually buried in the Spencer family vault at St. Mary’s Church in Great Brington, which is right near Althorp, with the rest of the Spencers. Apparently, the floor of the vault was dug up before the funeral, but then her brother changed his mind and decided on the island. There were concerns that the little town would be overwhelmed by visitors coming to pay their respects.
Reports from the time, however, say the vault was fenced off the day before the funeral and that night there was a power blackout in the village so no one could see anything. The villagers suspect Di was secretly buried then. The vault has a six foot fence around it and motion detectors inside. There are no photos of her being buried at the island. The island burial was for security, but I read that there have been at least four break-ins at Althorp of idiots trying to get to Di anyway.
IMO If Diana is buried elsewhere, it had nothing to do with keeping the village from being overrun. It would be just like her terrible brother to lie about it to make money. That would be why he’s promoted the island burial, true or not, because you have to pay to tour the family home and look across at the island. Always about using his late sister to make money.
They’re talking about the funeral or where people could go to parade by the coffin and give their respects, before she was moved to wherever she went to be buried, I think.
Private Eye is supposed to be satire, this seems to be uniquely ‘them’?
I guess the prerequisite is extremely bad taste.
It’s pretty crazy that they are using a satire article as an actual source. They have no idea what Harry thinks at this point and he is not going to tell Private Eye when he does decide.
I also have to wonder who is behind the stories that claim Harry actively dislikes camilla. Is this projection from William? Because Harry had a whole Oprah interview to talk about her and she never came up. And if he does have issues with her, they have nothing to do with whether or not she gets the title queen consort.
It is all a guessing game for clicks and outrage. They create this news and report it like they have some inside track which by now we know is not true. This is just another way to keep people hating the Sussex’s and vilifying them for events that may or may not happen in the future. No matter what they decide to do at some event in the future it will come directly from the Sussex’s or their representatives directly not some rag. They can not even get through the jubbly before they are burying the queen and crowning the new king and making it all about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend, it is extremely disturbing.
Why does the BM insist upon inventing reasons Harry won’t return to the UK when the real reasons are staring them in the face? Is it painful to admit they abused their cash cow and that said cow outsmarted them and escaped? Is it painful to admit he is just f*cking done with the monarchy?
They should also be grateful for anyone who WANTS to attend the coronation. If they want to fill seats, get the simpering Wessexes, Prince Andrew, and Thomas Markle (#TheDukeofMexico).
Whether he goes or not is his decision. I don’t think he’s made it yet and it might be an “I’ll see how I feel” type of thing. Whatever it is, it’s his choice and people should respect it.
” “One red line has recently emerged, however. Harry has no intention of attending his father’s coronation if Camilla is to be anointed and crowned just a few feet from where his mother’s coffin lay in Westminster Abbey.”
I thought Diana was buried and laid to rest on an island on the Althorp Estate.
Her funeral was at Westminster Abbey, therefore her coffin was there.
Or maybe it will be the horrific memory of William’s wedding that will keep Harry away. If you’re gonna fanfic, go all the way!
It’s phrased oddly, but Diana’s funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, so her coffin did lie there.
During the funeral service her coffin was at Westminster Abbey.
I think these people are using Harry as a proxy to show their dislike of Camilla. This is pure speculation and not sure what’s it about. It seems they put a lot of the other royals feeling in Harry, especially those who think they deserve to leapfrog over Charles in terms of being king. No one knows this will actually happen until the time comes. They really are coming after the Sussexes hard and fast because they realize they are breaking out and increasing they’re distance from the Royal family. They really think of it as a rival court, which to me seems weird, but a very serious thing to them over there.
I have a hard time believing any of this. When I hear the news from an official Sussex spokesperson, then I’ll believe it. Until then, I’ll view this through the same lens I view the rest of the nonsense the BM makes up because they need to keep bringing up H&M’s names for clicks.
Besides, if this publication is satirical in nature, this would be like believing an article in The Onion on face value.
My guess is H&M will cross this bridge when they come to it, and we’ll find out at that point when we actually see what they do.
Sorry, this is thread jacking. Does anyone know what the name of the latest podcast ep Harry is on? I saw it on Twitter and forgot to bookmark it. Now I can’t find it and google isn’t helping.
Reid Hoffman’s ‘Masters of Scale’ #111 with BetterUp.
Its “Masters of Scale” by Reid Hoffman, co-founder of Linkedin, with PH & Alex Robichaux of Better Up.
I think at least Harry will go to Charles and Camilla’s coronation – once you sever that tie, you can never go back and while I think Harry is keeping a healthy distance, as someone who lost a parent without any resolution to some very real betrayal and pain, and has another parent who is toxic…I don’t hang out much with my Dad because all he does is inflict pain, BUT I don’t want to completely close that door either understanding that his issues didn’t start with me, (hurt people hurt people) and my son deeply desires a grandparent, and my Dad is the only one available (in limited, carefully guarded way). Deep down we all want to have a healthy relationship with our parents even if it seems unlikely and I don’t see Harry slamming that door shut (and it would). As boring as Charles is, he probably wouldn’t be a terrible King – likely not particularly beloved, but probably not bad either. Camilla will probably be just fine as Queen Consort – I don’t think Harry cares all that much honestly. I think William sure does because Charles has the happy ending that William won’t. I don’t see Charles fighting to keep all the Commonwealth countries – if he was into that, he’d be going somewhere other than Canada and Ireland right now. Charles is showing his hand that he sees the writing on the wall by not travelling to Jamaica, Belize, etc. Commonwealth is waaaaaay more important to TQ than Charles IMO and the only reason they’re keeping up the tours right now. However, if Charles has a short reign, I don’t see Harry making it to William’s coronation because…I just don’t think Harry can stomach endorsing someone who has few, if any, redeemable qualities. I can’t think of one thing William would do to serve his people. At least Charles has climate awareness and an understanding of how that affects people.
I’m sure this has been answered before but why is Camilla Queen but Prince Philip only a Prince?
Because women take a title from their husband but men don’t get a title through marrying someone with a title of their own. Philip was only a Prince because he was born with the title. If he’d been Mr. Mountbatten when he married the Queen, his only title would have been Duke of Edinburgh because that title was given to him by the King when they married.
If H&M hadn’t been created Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan would still be Princess Henry. Eugenie and Beatrice’s husbands didn’t get any title on marriage.
He actually gave up his overseas titles when they got engaged – he was plain Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten between 28 February 1947 – 19 November 1947. The day before the wedding George VI decreed he be styled HRH (so for one day he was HRH Lieutenant His Royal Highness Sir Philip Mountbatten), and the day of the wedding he was made HRH Duke of Edinburgh. He didn’t officially become a Prince again until February 1957 when the Queen issued letters patent making him HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Yes, Philip wasn’t a British prince at birth but a prince of Greece and Denmark. He relinquished his titles, renounced his right to the Greek and Danish thrones, and became a naturalized British subject on his engagement to Elizabeth. If she hadn’t created him a prince of the United Kingdom several years after ascending the throne, he would have remained HRH the Duke of Edinburgh with no princely title although he was born one.
I tend to think Harry will attend his father’s coronation. William’s is the one he will skip.
I think it’s totally in the BM’s wheelhouse to project events for the next 20 years that Harry “will not attend” and stoke up hate and anger until at least 2042. If they’re ambitious, they can take up the next 50 years until 2072, when Harry is 87 years old. That seems right up their alley, really.
It would be viewed as quite a Big Deal if he doesn’t go because he wouldn’t be there as a spectator. The Royal Dukes pay homage and make an individual oath of allegiance to the new monarch after the crowning ahead of the other members of the nobility.
At Elizabeth’s coronation the Dukes of Edinburgh, Kent and Gloucester all did it. At Charles’ the order would be William, Harry, Andrew, Edward(?) and assuming they’re still alive the current Dukes of Kent & Gloucester. From a historical perspective a King’s son not pledging allegiance would be a massive insult. Camilla’s coronation would take place after this party the ceremony.
Except this is fiction stoked by CH to create sympathy for Cams. Harry has never said a bad word about her.
Do you think anyone knows Harry’s mind? He tells them nothing. Least of all the men in grey.