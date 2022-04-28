Brown: Duchess Kate was ‘always quite jealous of Pippa’ & feared being ‘eclipsed’

As I started The Palace Papers by Tina Brown, I skipped ahead to the entrance of then-Kate Middleton into the royal narrative. Brown, like Robert Lacey, notes that Kate threw herself into William’s paths many times before university, and that she was likely trying to get “in” with William’s circle since she was probably 15 or 16 years old. Much like Lacey, Brown studiously avoids drawing conclusions about just how hard Kate stalked her royal prey, nor does Brown reveal just how many times William ignored Kate until that fateful night when Kate wore a see-through dress at St. Andrews. Brown is firmly on Team Middleton, even going so far as to describe Kate this way:

Like Diana, Kate is unexpectedly tall, but unlike Diana, Kate’s charm is less about dazzle and more about sheen… There’s a Mona Lisa quality to Kate. No one can quite figure out what she’s really thinking, or why, after seeing the royal experience up close, she so terribly wanted a life of such limited freedom and non-negotiable good behavior. She exudes honest intelligence without being threateningly bookish, a desire to support with a strong sense of self, an ability to win the room without upstaging her husband. It is as if she were designed to be the blessed obverse of Diana.

[From The Palace Papers by Tina Brown]

“A Mona Lisa quality…” LMAO. Imagine writing that with a straight face after we’ve seen Kate freeze-pose with her mouth hanging open for the past eleven-plus years. The flapping jazz hands are also so “Mona Lisa,” I’m sure. Don’t get me wrong, Kate is purposefully bland, which Brown interprets as enigmatic (it is not).

In describing the early-years Middleton family dynamics, Brown also dutifully notes that Pippa Middleton’s nickname at Marlborough was “Pan-face,” which is f–king harsh (but keeping with the Kate-hagiography vibe of the book). Still, “a family friend” notes that:

“Kate was always quite jealous of Pippa… I sensed that she feared being eclipsed by her, because Pippa has more natural effervescence, is socially much more at ease and was always popular with everyone, especially James’s friends.”

[From The Palace Papers by Tina Brown]

This was likely the start of it, don’t you think? Kate’s jealousy issues, her need to copykeen the person who is “outshining” her. First it was her sister, then William’s other women (like Jecca Craig), then Diana and then Meghan. As for Pippa… when I first got familiar with Pippa’s whole vibe, I honestly wondered why William hadn’t dumped Kate for Pippa. Pippa seems like a much more natural fit for royalty and everything else. And I wonder how that sister-dynamic has played out over the years, Kate the Jealous and Pippa the Confident.