Mothers Day gifts including a skincare kit, sheet masks and a great book



From CB: Hecate found all our products today! She has Mother’s Day in mind but many of these products would be great gifts for yourself. I wanted to mention this excellent leave-in conditioner that also stimulates hair growth. Marc Anthony Grow Long Conditioner & Detangler has 4.5 stars, over 27,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. I’ve bought it three times and it’s time for another bottle. It’s so affordable at under $8 for 8.4 ounces. It smells great without being too strong, it really gets tangles out and many reviewers say it helps their hair grow thicker and longer. Here are some more products for Mother’s Day!

Sheet masks for effortless skin care



From Hecate: I suggested these not too long ago and I love them. They’re simple sheet masks that will leave Mom feeling refreshed. This five mask combo costs $10 and includes a mask for hydration, calming, brightening, softening and detox. They have 4.7 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed from over 1,500 reviews. They work on all types of skin, “I’ve tried two of the face masks so far and at first was hesitant being that I have acne prone and ridiculously sensitive skin. I have to say that I loved both, the charcoal one helped me fight a breakout and the glow one made me look so hydrated and fresh.”

A skincare travel kit she’ll want to use every day



From Hecate: elf is a trusted brand and this travel size is a great way to test if Mom likes the line first. You get a 30 ml cleanser, a 6g balm, a 25ml moisturizer, a 7g eye cream, and a 15g night cream for only $15. Plus the sizes are all TSA approved so if Mom is getting ready for a trip, these will be a great addition to her dopp kit. The elf hydration combo has over 4,000 reviews with 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Customers said even the travel sizes last a while, so mom won’t feel shorted, “These products lasted me a good amount of time. It makes your face glow.” And they work, “I have noticed since I have been using all these products my face is softer and a pink glow too.”

A cute and comfy sweatshirt



From Hecate: Any mom could use a cute knock around sweatshirt for the weekend or general day-to-day. I thought this basic pullover with Mom Mode on it was darling. Plus it’s lightweight so it’s perfect for this time of year. It comes in seven colors, sized xs-xxl with two font styles. And it’s only $25. It’s a great little mom’s day gift! “I am super happy with this purchase. I wasn’t expecting this to look as good as it does, but it does!” Over 5,000 reviewers rated it with 4.4 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed.

A pair of stylish sunglasses



From Hecate: The 90s are back, baby! So make sure Mom’s prepared with her eyewear. These super-chic thin sunglasses will turn all the heads in her direction. There are plenty of combos to choose from – whether you want to give one, two or three pairs in a variety of frame colors, ranging from $13-$19. Any mom can look fab at that price. And they do because they have over 15,000 reviews and 4.6 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. People said they are a great buy, “This is so trendy right now. Great value for your money… I love them and they look so chic.” And they work for any face, “i think i have a big head or wider face then average lol and these don’t look awkward or tiny on ur face.”

Caps for the pet mom



From Hecate: Not all moms have human babies. For those moms we have these cute cat and dog caps. The back has a clasp, not velcro, so Mom’s hair won’t get ripped out every time she takes it off. These have over 250 reviews and 4.8 stars with a B on Fakespot. Both come in a variety of colors and fonts so you can match their personality to their headwear. I like these because of their simplicity. I’d wear all the versions. And the customers agree, “It’s so cute! Well stitched and looks great! Fits well, and is adjustable!” If you want that personal touch, Let Fido or Fifi chew on the brim before you wrap it.

A combination mousepad and wireless phone charger makes a practical gift



From Hecate: This is a great idea – a wireless charger built into the mousepad. I keep my phone at my desk anyway, might as well keep it charged. Ironically, the pad won’t charge Mom’s Apple mouse, but why split hairs? It’s a nice sleek mouse pad with good grip. The standard size is $25 but there’s currently a coupon for $7 off. There’s also a large size and a version with a stylus. The pad has almost 200 reviews with 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. This would be great for Mom’s office, “The design is chic, and the cover is made of leather, which is a plus, giving the whole product a more luxurious feel.” FYI – it’s PU leather, not real leather.

A test tube flower holder and propagation station



From Hecate: Okay, it’s actually a propagation station, not a flower holder. But it could be both, right? Comes with six glass tubes, in case you break one. If you have a Mom who does her own seedlings, this is perfect. If you have a Mom who would like a new way to show off her blooms, this would be perfect. If you have a Mom who has live herbs in the kitchen, this would be perfect too. The high-quality tubes come in a stylish wood frame that would look good in any room. With 4.7 stars from almost 300 reviews and an A Fakespot, you can’t go wrong. Customers agree, “I love this propagation station! It is sturdy and good quality, but lightweight. It looks classy and has been the best little purchase.”

A good book she’ll love



From Hecate: I finished The Sentence by Louise Erdrich in February and I’m still thinking about it. She’s a Pulitzer Prize winner but this is the first book I’ve read of hers. The blurb that got me to buy it read, “A small independent bookstore in Minneapolis is haunted from November 2019 to November 2020 by the store’s most annoying customer.” The story is so much bigger than that, it’s amazing. It’s $21 for the hardcover or you can pre order the paperback for $19. Of the Amazon reviews, this one is a good description, “I hadn’t read any contemporary literature concerning native north americans – this is a wonderful find, and I’ve also ordered other books by the same author – beautiful prose, but mainly, great characters you really want to meet (though perhaps scary in a haunted bookstore) – next time I go to minneapolis, i’ll be haunted by this book.”

