Dr. Fauci: ‘We are certainly, right now, in this country, out of the pandemic phase’

Does is still *feel* like we’re in a pandemic? I would imagine parents with young children still feel the pandemic, but here in Virginia, everyone is unmasked and life is completely “back to normal.” The other day, I went into a hair salon and didn’t wear a mask, and none of the hair stylists wore masks either. That being said, you can still choose to wear a mask if you want, and people should still be vigilant, obviously. Even someone like Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid this week, and she’s obviously very vigilant (she’s also reportedly asymptomatic, thankfully). So what is the state of the pandemic in America right now? Dr. Fauci says the “pandemic phase” is over, actually.

Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, says the United States has emerged from its COVID emergency. “We are certainly, right now, in this country, out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said in a PBS Newshour interview Tuesday. “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now. So if you’re saying, ‘Are we out of the pandemic phase in this country?’ We are.” The assessment marks a significant shift in how the nation’s top infectious disease official describes the COVID situation in the U.S. As recently as February, he was cautioning against pulling back on mask mandates, even as he said the country was on the cusp of exiting the “full-blown” pandemic phase of COVID and suggested Americans could begin “inching back” to normalcy. Notably, he didn’t declare COVID over on Tuesday, acknowledging that “we’re not going to eradicate this virus” and emphasizing that “there’s no doubt this pandemic is still ongoing” across much of the world. But, he said, a substantial enough portion of the U.S. population “has some degree of immunity that’s residual” due to vaccines, boosters, and prior infections that the country is, at least for now, no longer in a COVID emergency. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released this week, 60% of Americans, including 75% of children and adolescents had been infected with Covid-19 by February. Infections — but not hospitalizations and deaths — are ticking up across parts of the country as a new omicron subvariant continues to spread and public health restrictions are lifted, including the Biden administration’s federal mask mandate for travel, which was struck down by a conservative judge in Florida last week. (The Department of Justice is appealing the ruling, based on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)

[From Vanity Fair]

I feel like this is an accurate assessment? It feels like everyone who wanted a vaccine got their vaccine, and people are generally committed to getting their boosters when they become available, and hospitals are no longer being crushed by new variants. Immunologists have actually been surprised by the muted impact of the latest variant, BA.2, and the sub-variant BA.2.12.1 in the US. People are still catching Covid, obviously, but the variants and sub-variants have not ripped through the US like Omicron did months ago. Personally, I can’t wait to get another booster shot though. I got my first booster last November. I hope they open up second-booster shots for under-50 people soon.