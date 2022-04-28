Brad Pitt thinks Angelina is ‘running out the clock until the kids are 18’

Angelina Jolie has been spotted in Atlanta in recent weeks, and she’s reportedly been sighted on the campus of Spelman College, one of America’s finest HBCUs. It is believed that Angelina has possibly been going on tours with her daughter Zahara, who turned 17 years old in January. In my generation, that would have made Zahara a high school junior and she wouldn’t be applying to college until next year. But if you told me that Zahara was advanced and ready to graduate this summer, I’d believe you. I bring this up because the Jolie-Pitt kids are growing up and yet their parents are still waging a custody battle. Suspiciously, Team Pitt got another story in Us Weekly:

Staying in the fight. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still far from agreeing on custody of their kids — and neither one is planning to back down. The 58-year-old Moneyball actor “has been lamenting to pals” about the ongoing legal drama, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Pitt thinks the 46-year-old philanthropist “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18,” the insider claims. The Oklahoma native is under the impression that his ex-wife hopes the children “will want nothing to do with” him once they are of age, per the source. However, the insider tells Us, “Brad will not give up the fight.”

[From Us Weekly]

Brad has been lamenting to “pals” that Angelina “is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18,” huh. Well, at least Angelina has a strategy! Brad’s strategy revolves around colluding ex parte with judges and smearing his ex-wife at every turn. I honestly believe that Angelina’s original strategy was to just draw this whole thing out. But over the years, Brad has continued to screw her over in so many ways, she’s made this into a full fight for justice. And let’s also be fair to Angelina, she’s not the only one slow-walking things. Brad always blames her for “running out the clock,” but more often than not, we find that Angelina has all of her legal ducks in a row and Brad and his lawyers are the ones moving at a glacial pace. Anyway, good luck to Zahara at Spelman, if that’s where she ends up.

Guess who came out?! 🆕 Angelina Jolie in Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Zahara possibly admitted in a HBCU. Today and tomorrow are their days of accepting students. She was also seen in Spelman last month. pic.twitter.com/LcL3du8Iam — Tres 🥉 (@Dagger_Knox) April 25, 2022