Brad Pitt thinks Angelina is ‘running out the clock until the kids are 18’

Angelina Jolie has been spotted in Atlanta in recent weeks, and she’s reportedly been sighted on the campus of Spelman College, one of America’s finest HBCUs. It is believed that Angelina has possibly been going on tours with her daughter Zahara, who turned 17 years old in January. In my generation, that would have made Zahara a high school junior and she wouldn’t be applying to college until next year. But if you told me that Zahara was advanced and ready to graduate this summer, I’d believe you. I bring this up because the Jolie-Pitt kids are growing up and yet their parents are still waging a custody battle. Suspiciously, Team Pitt got another story in Us Weekly:
Staying in the fight. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still far from agreeing on custody of their kids — and neither one is planning to back down.
The 58-year-old Moneyball actor “has been lamenting to pals” about the ongoing legal drama, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Pitt thinks the 46-year-old philanthropist “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18,” the insider claims.
The Oklahoma native is under the impression that his ex-wife hopes the children “will want nothing to do with” him once they are of age, per the source. However, the insider tells Us, “Brad will not give up the fight.”
Brad has been lamenting to “pals” that Angelina “is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18,” huh. Well, at least Angelina has a strategy! Brad’s strategy revolves around colluding ex parte with judges and smearing his ex-wife at every turn. I honestly believe that Angelina’s original strategy was to just draw this whole thing out. But over the years, Brad has continued to screw her over in so many ways, she’s made this into a full fight for justice. And let’s also be fair to Angelina, she’s not the only one slow-walking things. Brad always blames her for “running out the clock,” but more often than not, we find that Angelina has all of her legal ducks in a row and Brad and his lawyers are the ones moving at a glacial pace. Anyway, good luck to Zahara at Spelman, if that’s where she ends up.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
No shit, Sherlock.
Seriously, I could live the entire rest of my wrecked life without reading or listening to the words Brad and Pitt.
OR, at the very least, not connected to my beloved Jolie.
P.S.: However, I’d be ok if I saw a picture of him falling face-plant, with the caption: “Brad Pitt falls face-plant.”
But that’s it.
I’d be cool with photos accompanying the headline “Seagulls Attack Brad Pitt at Beach. Watch Him Run!”
Ok, Zahara! Love the idea of Spelman for her. And, yeah. No. Brad *should* be seeing his kids. Maybe it still must be supervised and he’s pissed so he refuses to see them at all. To me, that’s a Brad problem, not a kids or Angelina one.
Angie’s outfit in that Atlanta Twitter pic looks so comfortable and casual/elegant. Would love an ID on the shirt!
On Z – both my mother and I have early birthdays and we’re both 17 year old seniors that turned 18 in their fist few weeks of freshman year so it’s possible that’s what’s up with Zahara.
On BP – bro is watching JD score Stan points and thought he could play too. The problem is a) the kids still don’t want to see him otherwise what would waiting until 18 do? b) all the kids but the twins are legally old enough to tell a judge what they want and they’ve been voting with their feet against Brad.
My sister was the same. She was born in November. Graduated high school at 17 and turned 18 near the end of first semester of her first year. But a January baby is usually at the older or middle part of the grade. In NYC, at least, a January 2005 baby (one who just turned 17) is still a high school junior. A January ’04 baby is a senior, getting ready to graduate (I have a May 2004 baby who will be graduating in June).
Z might be graduating and considering Spelman for the fall – decisions are due on May 1. Or they might be doing junior year visits, trying to narrow the list of schools where she’s going to apply in the fall. Either way, Spelman is a great school, I think one of Kiddo’s classmates is heading there.
And yes, absolutely Angelina is running out the clock.
Same. December birthday, graduated at 17, turned 18 freshman year.
The kids all appear to be happy and productive sans Brad in their lives so.
Same with me I graduated at 17 and turned 18 three days before I started college.
I did junior year visits. I even took the SAT in April of my JR year so that I could spend the summer knowing what to work on when I took it again in the fall.
My school encouraged us all to take it twice since colleges would only take the higher score.
Some of them are already eighteen or are you only speaking about your biological children? Did you adopt three that are considered your children? Why is he speaking about her/this again? Is it about time for the court case or is it time for him to face the music for his Make it Right disaster? Something is about to happen, because every time the focus is on something concerning him, he speaks about her. He must not be over her. That first picture is of Spelman, and I live in Atlanta. If I had known, I would have crept by the school. I bet those kids would rather have supervised visits. I still don’t think he’s stopped drinking,
I think that’s exactly what he means (his bio kids). I knew there was something off, I’m like aren’t the two boys in college already, meaning they’re over 18? So gross.
Congrats to Zahara on being admitted to Spelman if that is indeed the case.
Brad Pitt can go take a long walk off a short pier. That is all.
@Songs:
I know it’s an expression but allow me to interpret your second sentence literally — it’s delightful this way.
The ridiculous thing is that Angelina has not been seeking sole physical and legal custody. But conditions were put in place in order for Brad to regain full joint custody. In fact, conditions were put in place for him to even have unsupervised visits again. It is likely that those conditions included rehab and drug/alcohol testing and therapy for both Brad on his own (anger management therapy) and family counseling. The issue seems to be whether or not Brad has fulfilled these requirements. The judge that got removed said that he had and Angelina (and the kids, but they weren’t allowed to be heard) did not seem to think he had. At this point, the kids are all old enough that a lot of the decision making power is up to them. If any of them said, I want to spend more time with my dad, the courts, and probably Angelina too, would say ok. It’s very telling to me that the three oldest, (two adult and one almost) have complete say about seeing him and yet refuse. I think what happened on that plane went beyond a drunken altercation where Pitt went after Angelina and Maddox got involved. Obviously, it wasn’t a one time thing, it never is, but I also remember hearing that Brad said something on the plane about how the three eldest weren’t his real children and I do wonder if that’s true and if he had been treating his bio children differently from the adopted children. I always wondered if he was the one that insisted on having biological children too. The kids all seem pretty close knit, and if that’s the case, I could see how they would all be united in not wanting to see Pitt again. After all, if it was simply Pitt is an alcoholic and flew into a rage, if he went through treatment and got sober or at least was genuinely trying to be sober, I think Angelina would be very sympathetic to that knowing her own history with drug use and wouldn’t be fighting so hard.
Ignoring Brad.
I find it cool where Angelina’s kids are choosing to go to college. Maddox and Pax are attending Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea and now Zahara might attend an HBCU. Cool!
Pax is in college, too? Time surely flies. They were just babies not so long ago.
Angelina probably is hoping to run out the clock. And good for her.
It would be normal to tour colleges spring of junior year and then apply fall of senior year. Our Vice President went to an HBCU. I just love saying that and don’t really have a point. I’m glad AJ’s kids are considering higher ed. It’s a good way to establish your own identity and life path instead of just being a celeb spawn for life.
That’s what I was thinking! Spring break is when high school juniors go tour potential colleges. When I was 17 my dad took me up to New England to look at a bunch I was interested in there. I bet we hear about Angelina and Zahara being spotted at a few other HBCUs over the next month or so.
Several of my friends with juniors have been touring colleges this school year, I agree it’s very common. I remember doing it my junior year as well.
Brad always projects what he doing onto Angelina. The funny thing is the only reason Jolie’s lawyer found out about Brad and his Legal team Shady’s business with the judge Is because she was looking into why the divorce was tracking so long.
It was only after Brad and his lawyers were exposed for their Shady business he decided to he wants to change the custody agreement they both agree to in 2018.
Not to mention in the court documents, Brad and his team take months to sign any papers work. He also wouldn’t let her sell her part Wine business for years.
I love the idea of Zahara going to Spelman! Historical women’s colleges are such amazing places.
Maybe I missed something but not sure what the confusion is about. Many if not most high school juniors turn 17 before senior year. They also visit schools so they know where to apply senior year.
I wonder if Brad has seen the kids since he was given unsupervised visitation. Extremely odd that he hasn’t been photographed with any of them in 3 or 4 years.
Same. She’s a h.s. junior touring colleges she’s thinking of applying to. The timeline adds up.
When did he get unsupervised visitation?
He doesn’t have unsupervised visitation.
Good. It’s almost like the kids should be able to choose if they want to hang out with their potentially abusive father or not.
He disgusts me every time he “or people close to him” speak about his kids to the tabloids.
Indoor dad should shut his trap. It’s not about you no matter how much you want to play victim.
Pitt – Your children already want “nothing to do with you”. No need to wait, there is no clock.
It’s interesting this story fails to mention what meaningful steps Brad is taking to ensure he remains close to his kids. It just lays the blame squarely at Angelina’s feet and emphasizes his desire to keep fighting her in court.
To date, I haven’t seen, heard or read an interview where Brad denies abusing Maddox or addresses Angelina’s claims that she is concerned about the well being and safety of her kids. His lawyers, agents and PR team haven’t denied it either. Instead I’ve read from “sources” that Brad didn’t hit Maddox in the face, I’ve read a GQ article where Brad was looking sad and rolling around in the desert, and there are constant reminders that the FBI case is closed.
Also, it’s interesting that the Wokest White Man in Hollywood is reportedly estranged from all three of his kids of color. There’s also a racial divide in his love life (that his fans love to downplay) and among his leading ladies in his films. A part of me feels that Brad doesn’t like the IMAGE of being estranged from all three of his adopted kids, more than his cares about the actual estrangement.
Finally I feel Brad’s need to control his image is why we never see him in public with his kids anymore. Angelina has no problem being out with one or two of her kids because she knows she’s close to all them. Brad knows he’ll never be seen hanging out with some of his kids like Maddox or Pax, so to control the image, he won’t allow himself be seen with any of them.
It’s only four years and two months till their youngest children are 18. This has been a long road.
Someone’s dragging their feet, but it doesn’t seem to be Ms. Jolie.
The thing is…according to him, Angelina is the reason he can’t see his kids.
Except, if that were true, he would WELCOME them aging out of the custody arrangements, because then they’re legal adults who can decide for themselves whether to spend time with him.
He knows they won’t. Because he is the problem, not Angelina.
Putting a divide between adopted children and biological children how classy is Brad Pitt, and still gets a pass by doing so.
Dear lord I remember when she first adopted Zahara and now she’s nearly/already college bound? Have mercy.