The Wessexes were told that Antigua & Barbuda will become a republic at some point

Glory be, a photo agency actually has some photos from the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s Caribbean Flop Tour! I actually think referring to the Wessexes’ excursion as a “flop tour” is somewhat insulting to the OG Flop Tour one month ago, RIP to the William and Kate’s keen reputations. The Wessexes’ tour is dreadfully boring, stage-managed to hell, and they’re paying a photographer to document this mess solely (I believe) for the royal social media. Even worse than that, whenever Edward and Sophie’s tour does make headlines, the headlines are horrible. The headlines are like “this country hates Britain” and “that country wants the royal family to pay reparations” and “this country wants the royals to acknowledge their role in a genocide.” Speaking of:
The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda has impressed upon Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex the importance of Britain paying slavery reparations to its former colonies following their arrival in the country for the platinum jubilee tour. During an official meeting with the couple at his office in St John’s, the capital city, Gaston Browne also indicated that the nation intends to remove the Queen as its head of state “at some point”, though not in the immediate future. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were urged by the premier to use their “diplomatic influence” to achieve the “reparatory justice” that is sought across the Caribbean.
While he claimed to understand that the royal family did not get involved in “contentious issues”, Mr Browne said he wanted the couple to “understand these issues … so you can use your diplomatic influence in achieving the reparatory justice that we seek”.
“We’re not trying to embarrass you, we’re just trying to build awareness,” the prime minister told the couple. “You may not necessarily comment on this issue as you represent an institution that doesn’t comment on contentious issues. Our civilisation should understand the atrocities that took place during colonialism and slavery, and the fact that we have to bring balance by having open discussions. The reality is we have been left bereft of modern institutions such as universities and medicinal facilities.”
Highlighting his desire for Antigua and Barbuda to become a republic, he said: “As you know, we have the long, historical tradition as a colony of the UK, and we continue to have the Queen as our head of state – even though I should say, here, we aspire at some point to become a republic, but that is not currently on the cards, so the Queen will remain the head of state for some time to follow.”
In replying, Prince Edward did not acknowledge or address the issue of slavery reparations, adding that he “was not keeping notes” during Mr Browne’s speech so would be unable to respond to every point raised. The prince did, however, commend Antigua and Barbuda for the successful rollout of its Covid-19 vaccination programme.
[From The Independent]
Just to underline the point, Browne specified when the Queen dies, all bets are off for Antigua and many of these Commonwealth countries. It’s not a threat, it’s just the truth. We should also note that Browne did allow Sophie and Edward to sit down before he told them off. So it wasn’t quite the Jamaican Special, which is when the prime minister fires you live on camera, in his office, before offering you a seat. That being said, Edward and Sophie knew that some of us this was coming. The fact that Edward had nothing prepared to say in response, even if it was a personal apology and an extension of warmth and support, well, that speaks volumes.
When the Wessexes were in Saint Lucia, doing the formal meet-and-greet with Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre, they exchanged gifts. Sophie and Edward’s gift to the dang prime minister? A signed photo of Sophie and Edward. It was like a 30 Rock skit. If Jenna Maroney and Tracy Jordan were royal.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Getty.
I mean, to say you “weren’t taking notes” is spectacularly rude. It’s like saying you weren’t listening.
That was suck damn rude. I can’t believe that they hadn’t some prepared responses after the disaster of the Cambridge tour. They really are incompetent.
They truly live in a world where they are enough. The signed photo of themselves says it all imo.
The not “keeping notes” is on theme.
After TQ passes it’ll be quite a show. Charles will keep promoting his mistress wife. William will keep undermining his father and the monarchy. Kate will keep being Kate. And the Sussex will be living their best lives away from it all.
The rest of the family will scrounge and sell access to an ever shrinking institution.
I get second-hand embarrassment over the fact that they gave an image of themselves as a gift! That is only appropriate in a family context!!!!!! It is so damn insulting. I know it is standard operating procedure for the Palace but they really are clueless because this shit doesn’t fly today.
I’m kind of fascinated by how rude the British royals are in general. They really live in an alternate reality because to the majority of the world, their manners are horrible and they don’t seem to know that.
Art Historian you are absolutely right. I’ve mentioned before my lunch with an English Duchess and my brush with that world and I can tell you they are the rudest, most insular people. Picture Sophie and the others laughing at H + M wedding. That’s them.
The incompetence and sheer lack of curiosity or even smarts –
Astounding! Love how the countries are leveraging their visit re. Reparations. GOOD!
Dang, Edward is so disrespectful here. What a child.
I’m made somewhat speechless by this. I had no idea basic manners weren’t taught by their various nannies or schools. This one went to Gordounstone, right? Cold showers & long-distance running in the cold, but manners? Nah, toffs don’t need no stinkin’ manners. I’d be hard-pressed to decide which is worse, to laugh & say you weren’t taking notes (i.e. not listening, as noted above) or to laugh & say you’re bummed you didn’t get to meet hurricane victims like your big brother did. Christ on a cracker.
Caribbean County: Please don’t come
Royal Family: But the Jubbly
Caribbean Country: Please don’t come
Royal Family: But we are THE ROYAL Family
Caribbean Country: Please don’t come
Royal Family: We are coming. We expect a red-carpet welcome. We expect you to entertain us. We would like you to bow/curtsy and cheer for us like we are rock stars.
Caribbean Country: Please don’t come
Royal Family: We are here, oh and here is a picture of us. Now entertain us
Caribbean Country: Apparently you don’t understand “Please don’t come” therefore let us be clear….You are not welcome on our shores and don’t EVER comeback again.
Royal Family….but but the Jubbly (it’s a vicious cycle with those people. They either can’t read the room or chose to be obtuse)
Agree on that being super rude. What was he thinking?
SO rude! Equivalent to a 4 year old covering his ears saying NaNaNaNaaaa. Sheesh. The photo of the Prime Minister with the signed photo knocked me to the floor when it came out on Twitter. Whooowhee! His expression says it all. And the photo of Edward on that mini pedestal. WTF is that? He just has to stand a bit higher? I never really knew much about him, and maybe that was for the better. He sounds like a real piece of work. (I’m Canadian with a British father and grandparents so the royal family has been part of my life)
Utterly spectacularly rude. Jfc.
The look on Eddie’s face as he’s sitting there “listening” is so condescending. Where’s Will Smith when you need him.
Rude statements, rude jokes, rude face… peak BRF Charm Offensive.
The PM did a good job, he was clear about the country’s expectations for the future and also the expectations for the Wessexes, knowing they weren’t going to cut him a check on the spot or anything.
Edward’s response though…..”I wasn’t taking notes”…..how disrespectful. You are visiting one country, representing another country. Have something prepared. Take freaking notes.
Extremely rude and dismissive. These stale bread loaves are the same ones who pretended not to know Oprah. They live in an ignorant bubble.
Ed’s response was so rude and garbled I had to turn it off halfway through. He is incapable of reacting to the moment with empathy and speaking off cuff, or publicly speaking at all.
Sophie ran a PR firm, and Edward had a television company, yet they are both spectacularly wrong at this. How hard would it have been to have prepared some remarks since they knew before they left that several of the visiting countries had strong Republican leanings? For Edward to say, ‘I wasn’t taking notes, so I can’t respond to anything he said,’ was ridiculous.
YES. They knew this was coming and still had nothing prepared!
The only ‘young ‘ royals they have now are the boring Cambridges and i didnt think it was possible even more boring Wessexes. Good Luck after kicking out the only life line of charisma they had.
Because their advisors apparently all have bangers and mash for brains.
I’m so confused as to why they would expect to be well received so soon after the Keens flopped? The RF should fire all of their advisors and hire people with some actual common sense and awareness of what is going on in the world.
I think the queen, and the courtiers, expected the Keen flop. I think she is arrogant enough to think she could send the better couple, from her perspective, and it would go off exactly like it did when she and Philip toured.
Sounds like he is saying the “common wealth” wasn’t spread to Antigua & Barbuda so they can’t afford to become a republic right away.
They are also in real danger from climate change. They’ve sustained a lot of shoreline and reef loss. A powerful storm could be devastating and storms are intensifying. You figure that is something Chuck would be aware of and want discussed.
The irony of the name “Commonwealth” just struck me. You stay common, we will continue to be wealthy off of your taxpayer money, while you can’t buy food and gas. Less catchy than “never complain, never explain”, but entirely accurate.
Browne nailed it, and politely, and he was 100% correct. He’s giving these people a freebie and they’re not getting it. It cannot be news to the royals that the former colonies, still commonwealth countries are pissed at the wealth that flowed from their ancestors’ compelled labor to the royals and the aristocracy (and everyone, though I think the palaces are a bit different optics vs regular peoples’ houses). It’s not even funny that they haven’t figured out how to address this.
Shallowly, I have to say I love this dress Sophie is wearing. And yes, I am irretrievably mumsy.
I don’t think it’s shallow at all!
But I also don’t like the clothes that I’ve seen Sophie wear on this tour. I realize that the dresses she’s worn might simply reflect her personal style, but to me they’ve seemed almost insultingly average — as though instead of dressing for significant meetings and specific events, she’s chosen clothing that she can easily rewear in her life as a suburban mom. While the Cambridge colonialism cos-play was insulting, looking like she just popped into Talbots or Bodens or whatever for a week’s worth of dresses suitable for the summer feels insultingly dismissive to me.
Am I being too picky here? Maybe I’m too primed to see blatant disrespect when it isn’t always there. I get that it’s easier for men with their suits, but to me, her outfits and accessories look like she’s making the school run, with a short PTA prep meeting, followed by a few errands.
I actually haven’t paid much attention to this tour (evidently neither has anyone else, ha); I just really like this dress. Although it looks familiar, like something TQ wore back in the day? Maybe Sophie is just cosplaying now, too?
I hear your criticism and I can see where it’s coming from. Like I said, I haven’t been following the tour, but looking at the print on this one, plus the old fashioned cut – it’s royal appropriate and not too schlubby.
No, I agree with you. Her outfits are appropriate for the climate if she were on vacation but she’s not, this is a work trip. The easy way to see what’s appropriate for the occasion–and her clothing is not–is to compare what she’s wearing with the female dignitaries she is meeting. They’re in business attire & Sophie’s on vacay.
Betsy, I really like the dress too! BeanieBean said it better than I did. I like the dress a lot — it’s just not what I’d reach for if I were meeting a Prime Minister or officially representing a nation.
I’m not a fan of Sophie’s but I’d wear that dress too.
These people truly are inbred fools. “I’m not taking notes so can’t respond fully.” Well this is a business meeting, Edward. And you shouldn’t need to “take notes” to respond in a conversation.
Right? Why did they come, if they weren’t going to pay attention? Abolish the monarchy.
Yes please!!! And I know exactly where that picture will be at the end of the day. In the trash along with their thoughts of Edward and Sophiesta.
Welllll, at least Sophie and Edward weren’t afraid to stand with the local kids it looks like. It even looks like she has her arm around the young lady standing next to her??? Of course HE looks uncomfortable, but still…
This is the first time I saw the picture everyone was talking about and holy hell the Prime Minister’s face is EVERYTHING!!!!
Kaiser it is way too early to have me screeching so loud. Your commentary is 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Yes, that picture captures the future of the monarchy.
I truly don’t get it. I’m imagining a roomful or a zoom-full of experienced people, including many with diplomatic experience, discussing preparations for these tours. That no one, particularly after the disaster of the Cambridge tour pointed out that a picture of fifth tier Royals is not a suitable GIFT under ANY circumstances is insane to the point that it looks like deliberate sabotage. If they had to take a picture representing a dying white monarchy, at least take a picture of the actual Queen.
Maybe the playbook was established by the Queen’s father — and nothing has ever been changed?
Yeah, I’m petty: I hope that Meghan has seen the now infamous picture. The disgust is real. And polite. And international. And growing.
Hopefully the FRAME is really nice and he can just toss the photo. Royals have often given signed photos of gifts, going back to queen Victoria. But that was a bigger deal then and the frames were often extremely valuable. Some were even faberge.
…I’m just blinking in disbelief at that signed photo. I hope PM Pierre gives it pride of place in his bathroom.
The PM giving Jim face to the camera while holding up that picture is *chef’s kiss*
LITRALLY
I can’t stop looking at that picture of the PM’s face!! THAT is appropriate reaction to that whole situation. What is wrong with these idiots? The result of a couple of generations of inbreeding? They need to GO.
WTF was anyone thinking? A signed photo of Ed and Soph? Why? Isn’t this visit supposed to be about TQ? When you are visiting a head of state, aren’t the gifts supposed to be appropriate and purposeful? Like: “here’s all the interest on the money we made from enslaving your peoples?”
The whole tradition of giving photos of themselves and expecting people to be impressed and grateful dates back to Queen Vic’s time, when photography was new and exciting. Not any more.
Shouldn’t have been but was really shocked at how rude Edward was. To say you’re not taking notes and laughing?? My goodness. Mind boggling disrespect. Did his PR professional wife teach him nothing?
Her business failed miserably and TQ bailed her out with millions.
Edward reminded everyone how little the Monarchy cares for the non white nations or for anyone that thinks the BRF are not saviors to be praised.
It’s pretty crazy that they think this is a good look for them.
Sophie is looking spectacularly frumpy this tour. Brand new, straight from the Hyacinth Bucket collection, although she must have opted not to get the matching hats. Anyway, when does this tone deaf colonizer tour end? Does anybody care?
Yeah, I used to think she was fashionable but I’ve come to realise she has the same dowdy and frumpy style as Kate.
She definetly could benefit from better undergarments and less thin, clingy materials.
Sophie’s style had a good run from about 2011 to 2017 when she got a makeover and was competing with Kate. Now days most of her looks are super frumpy.
It’s BOUQUET
Now Canada needs to discuss a few things with PC and Cam when they tour. Don’t break the trend, Canada.
Speaking of Canada, I think they are visiting the Waleses are visiting Newfoundland, a province I believe managed to decimate the entire aboriginal population. The First Nations people could definitely bring up the treaties with the Great White Queen and the Residential Schools. I wonder what Charles’s response would be to a Truth and Reconcilation conversation? After all, he is representing the Queen, who is still nominally head of state and Queen of Canada.
I was shocked at Edward’s “I wasn’t taking notes” comment. Does he think reparations and anger is a joke? He really is an ignorant twit. I don’t read much about Sophie, but she has made numerous overseas tours on her own, and I don’t get the impression that her wardrobe is the important aspect of any of them, as it seems with Kate. She does make visits to countries to discuss issues of her patronages and some are pretty serious such as violence against women in war zones. How much good she is able to accomplish given her profiile is another matter.
It is absolutely WILD how rude Edward’s response was. He should be ashamed, as should every single person on his staff. Absolutely appalling.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or a fortune teller to guess how some of these conversations were going to go post-Cambridge flop tour, and yet they prepared exactly zero diplomatic responses for these extremely predictable situations? HOW?? Especially after they made a point to say that their entire itinerary and approach was being ‘adjusted’ to avoid another cambridge-level disaster? Congrats Wessexes, you’ve proven on the world stage in real time just how pathetically useless your “soft power” is.
@Sunday: “they made a point to say that their entire itinerary and approach was being ‘adjusted’ to avoid another cambridge-level disaster.”
That’s the point, Sunday. They SAID they would change and re-adjust their actions. From what little I’ve seen of the BRF once they’ve said something they feel like the job is done, as in: We’ll hire a diversity czar, they are very much-loved family members, we’ll do a thorough investigation into bullying claim, etc. They know the BM won’t call them out for inaction, and their citizens don’t care, so what’s the problem?
The only reason I remember Edward exists is this: https://youtu.be/IloIoGj5Mj0
Looks pretty accurate re: his sense of humour and intelligence. Kids In The Hall were prophets!
Yes @laura lee! Edward, I’m on the Telly with Canada NOW!!
Watching in real time while the British monarchy destroys itself…priceless.
Not to worry, @Merricat. Kate is carrying the monarchy on her shoulders and she will save it.
Lol, Amazing Kate! Never worked a day in her life, but tireless in her pursuit of the crown.
LMAO!
One of the major issues that is currently coming to light for the RF is that they’re very sheltered. I always assumed that BP/KP/CH had the money and connections to have access to the best of everything: the best clothes, the best advisors, the best information, etc. But now it’s becoming clear to me that their environment is so sheltered and their circle is so small, they actually seem to have the very worst of everything. These advisors are bad. Her clothes are ugly. Edward looks peculiar even in London on the BP balcony during their events, so there was no way he wasn’t going to look absolutely comical in this context. It’s all the more confusing for me because…well, because I’ve been to London fairly recently and the rich people don’t behave this way. Even the Sloane’s and old money aristocrats by and large look more modern than these two. It’s like Kate’s xmas piano solo last year–she presented and played her little glorified chopsticks as if she’d been born during the Regency period. As if she’d never seen or heard of Paul McCartney or Elton John or any other piano players who’ve topped the charts in the past 60 years. Meanwhile, H&M look exactly like wealthy people in the 21st century. And that’s why they resent them.
The BRF has been stuck in a little time-bubble for decades – and they are now completely unable to move with the times. I think there are several reasons for this but the most important are the longevity of the Queen Mother and the Queen herself (the QM dominated her daughter to the end of her life and that old bat was from the Edwardian age). Furthermore, they seem to recruit people who are just as insular as they are. At least that seems to be how BP is run. Charles and William are notorious for hiring sycophants and they also have a tendency to temperamental outbursts so I bet their staff don’t tell them the hard truths they need to hear.
Yup. You can chalk this up 100% to the out of touch, throw back household ran by the Queen Mother and then the Queen herself.
They have no idea what goes on in real life. Charles was largely neglected and provided no genuine nurturing. William’s nurturing ended with Diana’s death and left a massive festering hole that’s stuffed with anger, entitlement, and I complete lack of empathy or understanding of the world around him.
I hope the monarchy falls and I hope it falls before the Cambridge children are much older or they have no chance at a normal life.
Thank God England isn’t an absolute monarchy or George could pretty much look to Nicholas II and see his further.
It looks like “sheltered” now that global communications have opened up the world. But, once upon a time, that insular British way was was considered the superior and only way. Of course, that was when Britain had the power, money and international influence to back up that attitude. Now the Royals are pretty much showing up with their hats in their hands – “please love us, please don’t leave us” – but they still are talking the old language.
I’m not sure any royals are ever useful but it feels like the Windsors are determined to be the most useless of them all.
And I don’t even think this is all irreparable. I think anyone with half a bit of common sense and a desire to do good could change perception and salvage these relationships. The PM himself referenced just a handful of ways that could make the difference.
1) acknowledge the absolute cruelty and devastation that was chattel slavery. Say it plainly and unvarnished that the slave trade was horrific, that England benefitted and continues to benefit from the legacy of slavery and that the British economy, government, and it’s people were active participants in that system.
And 2) create a structure that helps to build some part of what was lost/what lags behind. Start a program to invest in local schools, maybe. Invest in some aspect of healthcare in these nations, maybe by funding maternity or preschool clinics, take Charles’s conservation lip service and reform it into programs that invest in local farmers. And if you’re too stupid to figure out that ish, get on your hands and knees and grovel to Meghan, Duchess of Suffolk, first off her name to help you figure it out. Allow her to hire competent staff who understand that a 2am email is just a note for when you get in at your normal hours, not some kind of weird made up infringement.
3) Immediately, IMMEDIATELY, give Will and Kate real, genuine, measurable tasks crafted around the expectation of a 40-45 hour work week every week, not just one every 3-6 months when Andrew has been particularly embarrassing.
England still hasn’t come to terms with the havoc it wrot in its oldest colony of Ireland.
The British machine completely denuded the originally temperate rainforests of Ireland, was behind at least three ethnic cleansing attempts and used almost every colonial tactic in the book on Ireland as a kind of testing ground.
That being said TQ did make quite the surprise effort to apologize so it shows the RF is capable, I can’t imagine the insular incompetence they have advising them.
After all that talk about the Palace learning from the Cambridges tour and being careful to not offend, they send out Edward unprepared and ill advised. Who knew that Edward was so dumb.
They are all dumb. The House of Windsor has never been known for their intelligence and they are known philistines who frown upon education (which probably has something to do with the fact that the Queen’s father was astonishingly bad in school). They know they don’t need to be educated to be set for life. They really have no drive to better themselves and are a strangely incurious bunch of people.
Agreed.
Queen Mary had a deep intellectual curiosity and used attend parliamentary debates and hearings even before she married. Her mother in law and then her daughter in law stymied her on trying to instill some of the same intellectual curiosity in the next generations.
Queen Mary married in, she wasn’t a Windsor by birth. It is always those born into the family that are utterly stupid.
I think in there arrogance the Wessex duo thought they would show the Cambridge’s how it’s done but this is even worse since they had fair warning but still all they seem to show is a complete lack of respect for the host country and it’s leadership 👇🏼
“ In replying, Prince Edward did not acknowledge or address the issue of slavery reparations, adding that he “was not keeping notes” during Mr Browne’s speech so would be unable to respond to every point raised.”
Edward’s reaction makes him looks like a spoiled middle schooler who just got his gaming system taken away, far from a dignified statesman.. the British are not getting there money worth with this family.
Edward sounds just like William in that response. Its funny how even after the Cambridge Doom Tour these folks are unprepared for the fallout. Its really disrespectful to the governments and people of the Caribbean. They might as well have “I don’t give a damn” tattooed on their foreheads.
MsIam, I agree that the brf just don’t care about any of these countries. Would it have an impact on these countries if TQ (or Parliment) just cut these countries loose? Would that help them in anyway, or would it harm them? If I was a citizen of one of these countries I would be advocating to stop sending the wealth to England–I don’t care what British corporations are there. Tax them at a really high tax bracket. Build hospitals, clinics, schools.
The brf has shown themselves to have not moved past their “empire” mentality. That’s what I’ve seen first with W&K and now with E&S. What losers.
Worse. Way worse, IMO. I think William at least showed that he was listening and tried — miserably— to pivot. Edward didn’t even try, despite having the benefit of prep time and seeing the fallout from the Cambridge tour. To say to someone forced to spend time and money on your visit that you’re not even bothering to pay attention seems not just stupid but deliberately rude. Surely he must have decades of experience mumbling pleasantries like “I’d welcome the opportunity to explore these issues in greater detail, and will convey your concerns to the Queen and the proper government representatives “.
Seriously: Could this awfulness possibly be deliberate?
I strongly believe that eddie and sophiesta are a bumbling boiling cauldron of resentment…….resentment at the Firm (and all the grey suits that manage the RF): resentment at charles for hvng publicly humiliated them; resentment at the queen for being a toothless figurehead at this point; resentment at the cambiitches for being so elevated yet so dumb and stupid; and, perhaps to a lesser, more impotent extent, resentment at the Sussexes for causing a glaring light to be laser-focused on the RF in general, such that their nasty underbelly is exposed to the world.
The Firm made the mistake of giving this duo a stage and what did they do……….instead of using it as an opportunity to show that they can be a a global asset to the Firm, they pandered to the least common denominator and gave in to their seething resentment and grievance, embarrassed the RF yet again, and showed that not only are they not ready for prime time, they appear to be a liability in betty’s last days.
OMG, yes. You can see Sophie’s resentment and thirstiness whenever she’s in public. Edward always just looks like he’s out to lunch. Neither seems kind, curious, or diplomatic. Their actions show us that they never leave the royal bubble, that there are no hidden depths, and that they believe their own hype.
What I’d like to know is, how is this story playing in the island press, on social media, or in larger media. I won’t ask how it’s playing in the BM because, you know. Last time, the Cambridge’s tour was not criticized until social media publicized the local Caribbean press. Then, with the pictures, it was hard for the BM to continue covering for the RF, and W & K. I fear that unless Sofie and her husband’s disaster is pointed out, it won’t affect how the BRF is viewed by the world.
I still lurk on several pro-RF message boards that I used to frequent back in the day, and there is very little chatter about this visit. Edward wore a hat the other day, so they’re trying to say he looks like Philip (he doesn’t), a few people are grumbling about the islands wanting to be republics, and somebody posted photos of Ed and Sophie hugged up awkwardly on some locals. It’s not good.
It’s easy for them to think things are going well and that they are experts in soft diplomacy when everyone around them work to make it appear so, but when the situation becomes genuine and people around them are no longer pretending that they are wonderful, the Windsors are not capable of a genuine response.
It’s not only the palaces staff who are responsible for this second failed tour, it’s also the British government. The government is well aware that these countries are asking for reparations, the same conversation would have been had if Boris or another government official was present for this meeting, so the fact that the government did not send them with a prepared response shows the lack of respect the British government has for these countries. Instead of asking, the countries looking for reparations should sue the British government and the Royal family not only in their own courts but also in an international court. Slavery of Africans in the Americas was a crime against humanity for which truth and reconciliation is long overdue.
Living in a bubble is a choice in the digital age. To their peril, the Windsors cling to the idea that they are relevant in this modern world (Narrator: They are not.)
They have zero diplomatic skills and seem so unprepared for this. Even after the Cambridge’s disastrous tour they’d try harder. The takeaway was blandly staged photo ops. You’d think they’d have a canned response to the reparations issue and shedding the Queen as head of state. It’s obvious they didn’t read any of the letters written prior to this trip. There is a reason the Wessexes are kept in cold storage at Bagshot park. They really should be doing the county fair circuit and ribbon cutting locally because they do not travel well. It’s obvious all the royals exposure and worldview are limited to the gossip pages of their rabid tabloids. I don’t care. The way Sofiesta behaved towards Meghan at that last Commonwealth service was all I needed to know about her.
Andrew was quoted as wondering why the royals were not treated with more ” deference” . Here’s the answer.
Wow. I shouldn’t be surprised by the audacity, but wow.
Prime Minister Pierre’s expression! At least he didn’t laugh, I would have laughed my ass off. Edward looks like he doesn’t get out a lot.
Mark my words, the photo of the PM as he was accepting the Wessex’ gift will become a meme.
His facial expression is PRICELESS.
+1
These are COLONIZERS. Any colonized country will get nothing but DISRESPECT from them. Prime Minister Browne showed class and the Windsorry excuses of human being showed their ass.
I wonder how long they’ll wait after TQ passes to become independent. I hope this asshole’s comment and that photo is in their minds when they make the call.
The sun is setting on the British Empire.
The reason the Royals are so keen on celebrating their past is to avoid contemplating their future.
My comment falls under the category of bright side, I think?
This is a necessary step, IMO, for the monarchy to collapse. We all knew Cannot and Willnot were going to fail spectacularly on their colonialist tour. Neither of them is intelligent enough or interested enough to care about anything but getting a positive photo, hence diving headfirst into clearly racist situations with zero awareness of how they would be perceived.
With Edward and Sophie, arguably the least offensive in the family, also completely bungling it, the entire establishment has to recognize that there is no turning back time. Their salad days are over, and they can either figure out how to exist in current times (ahem, Harry and Meghan), or they can happily toddle off into irrelevance and live their entirely privileged lives away from all of the media attention.
They only have two options, though I’m not at all certain they have figured that out yet.
A.Signed.Picture.Of.Himself.
Wow.
At least today they’re both wearing clothes that fit properly.