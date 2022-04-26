The Wessexes were told that Antigua & Barbuda will become a republic at some point

Glory be, a photo agency actually has some photos from the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s Caribbean Flop Tour! I actually think referring to the Wessexes’ excursion as a “flop tour” is somewhat insulting to the OG Flop Tour one month ago, RIP to the William and Kate’s keen reputations. The Wessexes’ tour is dreadfully boring, stage-managed to hell, and they’re paying a photographer to document this mess solely (I believe) for the royal social media. Even worse than that, whenever Edward and Sophie’s tour does make headlines, the headlines are horrible. The headlines are like “this country hates Britain” and “that country wants the royal family to pay reparations” and “this country wants the royals to acknowledge their role in a genocide.” Speaking of:

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda has impressed upon Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex the importance of Britain paying slavery reparations to its former colonies following their arrival in the country for the platinum jubilee tour. During an official meeting with the couple at his office in St John’s, the capital city, Gaston Browne also indicated that the nation intends to remove the Queen as its head of state “at some point”, though not in the immediate future. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were urged by the premier to use their “diplomatic influence” to achieve the “reparatory justice” that is sought across the Caribbean. While he claimed to understand that the royal family did not get involved in “contentious issues”, Mr Browne said he wanted the couple to “understand these issues … so you can use your diplomatic influence in achieving the reparatory justice that we seek”. “We’re not trying to embarrass you, we’re just trying to build awareness,” the prime minister told the couple. “You may not necessarily comment on this issue as you represent an institution that doesn’t comment on contentious issues. Our civilisation should understand the atrocities that took place during colonialism and slavery, and the fact that we have to bring balance by having open discussions. The reality is we have been left bereft of modern institutions such as universities and medicinal facilities.” Highlighting his desire for Antigua and Barbuda to become a republic, he said: “As you know, we have the long, historical tradition as a colony of the UK, and we continue to have the Queen as our head of state – even though I should say, here, we aspire at some point to become a republic, but that is not currently on the cards, so the Queen will remain the head of state for some time to follow.” In replying, Prince Edward did not acknowledge or address the issue of slavery reparations, adding that he “was not keeping notes” during Mr Browne’s speech so would be unable to respond to every point raised. The prince did, however, commend Antigua and Barbuda for the successful rollout of its Covid-19 vaccination programme.

[From The Independent]

Just to underline the point, Browne specified when the Queen dies, all bets are off for Antigua and many of these Commonwealth countries. It’s not a threat, it’s just the truth. We should also note that Browne did allow Sophie and Edward to sit down before he told them off. So it wasn’t quite the Jamaican Special, which is when the prime minister fires you live on camera, in his office, before offering you a seat. That being said, Edward and Sophie knew that some of us this was coming. The fact that Edward had nothing prepared to say in response, even if it was a personal apology and an extension of warmth and support, well, that speaks volumes.

When the Wessexes were in Saint Lucia, doing the formal meet-and-greet with Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre, they exchanged gifts. Sophie and Edward’s gift to the dang prime minister? A signed photo of Sophie and Edward. It was like a 30 Rock skit. If Jenna Maroney and Tracy Jordan were royal.

Prince Edward cracked a couple of jokes that didn't appear to be enjoyed by the Antigua PM. One was re the fact he regretted that Prince Charles got to meet disaster-struck residents of Barbuda affected by the hurricane in 2017 – & not him. https://t.co/F35t43k4De pic.twitter.com/0HMHbxvHbU — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) April 25, 2022