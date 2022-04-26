Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, plans to ‘enhance the product’

Two weeks ago, Elon Musk made an offer to “buy Twitter,” or rather, become the majority shareholder of Twitter, a public company. He offered $43 billion of his Ponzi-scheme’d money and Twitter was like “lol, probably not but we’ll think about it.” They thought about it and decided to f–king sell Twitter to Elon Musk, a complete loon, for $44 billion.

Twitter’s board has accepted an offer from billionaire Elon Musk to buy the social media company and take it private, the company announced Monday. The stock closed up 5.64% for the day after it was halted for the news. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement included in the press release announcing the $44 billion deal. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.” The cash deal at $54.20 per share is valued at around $44 billion, according to the press release. Twitter will become a private company once the deal is complete.

[From CNBC]

Keep this in mind: at first, Twitter offered him a seat on the board with one of the few preconditions being “he’s got to pass a background check.” Elon withdrew from the offer of a board seat and then just bought Twitter outright. Did he ever pass a background check? Would he pass one?

So, yeah, basically the only social media platform I use on a daily basis is now a private playground for some billionaire douchebag. I expect he will allow all of the Nazis to come back (many of them never left) and I also expect to see the troll bot farms ramp up even harder than before. I’ll likely still stay on Twitter because of work, but yeah… this is a kick in the nards. Musk Twitter is going to suck so hard.