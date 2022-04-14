Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion to ‘unlock’ its free-speech potential

I haven’t done any deep dives into these claims, but I’ve been seeing some fuss about how Tesla is perhaps a huge Ponzi scheme? I do wonder, because Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk seems… um, Ponzi-schemey. Musk made news this week because he was offered a seat on Twitter’s board of directors only to walk away when Twitter told him he would need to pass a background check (lmao, not shady at all). Now Musk is spearheading a hostile takeover of Twitter, offering to buy the public company for $43 billion so he can take it private.

Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, saying the social media company needs to be transformed privately, a little over a week after first revealing a 9.2% stake in the company.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk wrote in a letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor and disclosed in a securities filing. According to Musk, the social media company needs to go private because it can “neither thrive nor serve” free speech in its current state.

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced,” he wrote. “My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

Twitter shares jumped 12% in premarket trading after closing at $45.85 a share on Wednesday.

Musk first disclosed his stake in the social media giant on April 4 and later landed a seat on the company’s board of directors, before reversing those plans. The Tesla CEO has previously criticized the social media giant publicly, polling people on Twitter last month about whether the company abides by free speech principles and said he was considering building a new social media platform.

Shares of Twitter have seesawed in recent weeks amid the news from Musk, but are up 6% this year and 18.5% since the start of the month. Musk’s offer values Twitter at about $43 billion.