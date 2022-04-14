Prince William appeared on Cate Blanchett’s ‘Climate of Change’ podcast

Prince William is a man with zero passions. He is wrathful and engorged with rage constantly, but does that truly suggest a man who is passionate, or a man who is a temperamental, immature, insecure bully? I think about this too much. One could argue that William’s truest passion is for power, but even then, I have my doubts that he knows what to do with power if he even gets any. I was reminded of William’s lack of passion as I tried to listen to a few minutes of his interview on Climate of Change, a podcast co-hosted by Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy. I did not know that Cate co-hosts a podcast about climate change, but here we are. Cate is involved with William’s Earthshot (Keenshot) and that’s why William was invited on this pod, to talk about the environment and Earthshot. Curious timing, right? This was obviously pre-recorded, possibly even weeks ago. Was it timed specifically to come out just before the Invictus Games? And won’t William think about how his podcast interview is destroying the monarchy? Oh, wait, I guess podcasting is only a slap in the Queen’s face when it’s Harry and Meghan.

Prince William is talking climate change — with Cate Blanchett! The royal was a guest on the new Audible Original podcast series Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy, where he sat down with the hosts in a solar-powered recording studio in London to discuss the importance of preserving the environment. Prince William said his connection with the natural world “started pretty young,” crediting David Attenborough documentaries as well as his grandfather Prince Philip and father Prince Charles with introducing him to the outdoors. “I think my grandfather and my father both kind of having a deep passion and interest in this area for many years has sort of piqued my interest and my curiosity,” he said. “So growing up, I was surrounded by kind of this adventure and this idea of exploring and being out in the garden. I used to spend hours climbing trees, digging ditches and all sorts of things, hiding in dens and all sorts from the garden, so I used to love being out in the wild and the wet.” Prince William, 39, also recalled his time spent in Kenya learning from experts about the wildlife and environmental challenges during his gap year before attending the University of St. Andrews. Blanchett also asked William about his hopes for his Earthshot Prize, which aims to promote impactful approaches to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. In October, five groundbreaking projects were anointed with an award of $1.3 million each. “It sounds like you’re quite hopeful that maybe we can imagine our way and plan our way and work our way out of what seems to be a crisis,” Blanchett said. William replied, “To coin [Costa Rican diplomat] Christiana Figueres’ phrase, ‘stubborn optimist’ — I think is sort of where I’m feeling quite like I’m at the moment. She’s given me a lot of hope that this can happen, and I believe I’m seeing it with my own eyes — it’s really inspiring, it’s really hopeful.”

[From People]

I’m including the video below, which is basically a sedative. I mean, I’m sure there are people who can’t wait to hear William speak, yet again, about how his grandfather and father inspired him to be the keen pretend-environmentalist he is today. It’s also clear that William will do anything to promote his own environmental credentials, from boring-ass documentaries to boring-ass Keenshot photo-opsto boring-ass People Magazine covers to boring-ass podcast interviews. After all of that keenness, he hops on a private jet and goes on his ski holiday.