Al Pacino, 81, has a 28-year-old girlfriend and a Shrek phone case

Four days ago, Jason Momoa posted an Instagram carousel from his visit to Julian Schnabel’s latest exhibition, and photos from the dinner he had with Schnabel and some friends after the art show. Momoa and Schnabel were joined by Al Pacino and others at the dinner. The photo, above, went viral because people were obsessed with Pacino’s phone case. Internet sleuths discovered that Pacino most likely carries a phone with a SHREK case. I honestly think that’s perfect, and I would love to hear Pacino talk about why he loves Shrek. “And then there’s Donkey, HOO AH, this Donkey!” Anyway, people were so obsessed with the Shrek phone case, it took this long for people to realize that the 81-year-old Pacino was with his 28-year-old girlfriend at the dinner.
While some were surprised to see Al Pacino, 81, dining out with a woman 53 years his junior — Page Six can confirm he has actually been dating Noor Alfallah, 28, for some time. Pacino and Alfallah, who comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti-American family, were pictured together this week at a group dinner celebrating a new art exhibition featuring the works of painter Julian Schnabel.
Alfallah has previously dated Mick Jagger, 78, billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 60, and has also been spotted out in Los Angeles with 91-year-old Clint Eastwood, whom she insisted was a family friend.
One source said, “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen. She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”
Pacino and Alfallah were spotted at Felix Trattoria in Venice, Calif., on Saturday night, getting into the same car as they left the restaurant. The dinner went viral after Jason Momoa posted a picture on Instagram that revealed Pacino has a Shrek phone case. A spokesman for Pacino didn’t comment and Alfallah didn’t return messages.
Pacino has had much younger girlfriends before, although it’s clear that Alfallah has had much older boyfriends before. I’m fascinated by the kind of “jet set lifestyle” which would enable a rich 28-year-old woman to date a series of septuagenarians and octogenarians. Is she, like, actively rejecting the advances of 40-somethings and 50-somethings? “No, you’ve got to be getting Social Security checks to ride this roller coaster!”
Um… gross.
Ancient T about Al Pacino. Beverly D’angelo had twins with him and was SO freaked out about how she looked when he came to see her after the baby was born. (of course he was not there , lol) She had a FULL face of makeup and hair done because he is the kind of man you best look good for even after having a baby ffs. And he gave her nothing after they split. He’s a shit head.
Ps-So NOT ask me how I know this but I KNOW it.
*vomits in own mouth*
What is wrong with literally everybody?
It’s like, they ALL need intensive therapy. FFS.
Everything is transactional now days…
This is something I think about a lot and really dislike. You’re right and it is normal now.
Geez she could be his grand daughter.
Yucky 🤮
She could literally be his great grand daughter.
He has a child at 17
His child has a kid (granddaughter) at 18
That granddaughter has a child (great granddaughter) at 17.
She’s probably his home health nurse, he just doesn’t want anyone to know.
LOL
She doesn’t work as she doesn’t need to. Why in any universe would a 28 date an 81 year old man…..
This screams Daddy issues from the rooftop but I’m not a psychologist. 😳
I don’t like seeing my wrinkly skin yet alone someone else’s!!
As people above have pointed out: seems more like Grand-daddy issues. Although, u do like the latest public discourse where we ask ourselves why we give the problem to the woman. Clearly this man has daughter-issues.
All the four women at the table seem much younger than the men. So so gross.
Honestly, I wish I didn’t know, I’ll just focus on the Shrek phone case. That’s it.
Rich girl with issues can go back to the internet void 😉
I’m 58 and significantly closer in age than she. And still I say “nope.” Money truly is NOT everything.
if she’s so wealthy already, then I really question why she’s dating these men lol. I don’t want to be too rude, but her being in her twenties and pretty much exclusively “dating” dudes her grandparent’s age is really bizarre.
I guess that is her type,but we need to ask ‘why’ and what was she exposed to growing up that draws her to these grandpas.
Indeed. She at least has a pattern so she seems to really just be into old men and to each their own, but still… Girl, what went wrong there?
I think about what Gloria said about falling for and marrying Jay on Modern Family.
She said she was all about just calming down because she did so much in her already young life and Jay was a routine kind of person.
Noor has probably did alot in her 28 years considering she has disposable income. Maybe she just likes not having to put in much effort except being under 30.
Maybe she likes the really old ones because their d!cks likely don’t work much anymore and they’re content to be seen out and about with her and for her to be nice to them. Meanwhile, the guys in their 40s and 50s are more likely to be trying to relive some aspect of their youth (at her expense and on her back) and require more energy and effort to put up with.
Yuuuuuck…..and, you are very likely right about this. Really good points, and so gross and sad
This is gross in so many levels, I can’t even imagine having this kind of dating habit or whatever
The wonders of Viagra I guess. I’m 61 and 81 is outside of my age limit. Yikes! But, then again it is Al Pacino and he seems like he’s in pretty good shape so maybe he’s not like your average 81 year old. Maybe. Plus, all these guys she’s dated are wealthy and famous so whatever floats her boat.
Presumably they bonded over their mutual love of ogres.
That deserves a drum roll.
Di caprio in 40 years…
At what age does the younger person become the problematic one? Like, a 50 year old going after a 19 year old, the problem is obviously the 50 year old. But when it’s a 20-something year old with a 90 year old?? Someone’s at fault and being gross, and I wonder if it’s elder abuse? Is Pacino the gross one because he’s still mentally and physically “there”? Would she be the gross one if we thought Pacino was slowly deteriorating mentally? (Things I think about instead of doing my work. Lemme go and get back to my work since these two are richer than I’ll ever be.)
Oh no, if he’s going senile…Anna Nicole territory.
They’re both adults and presumably know what they signed up for..
Life is short, do what makes you happy as long as you’re not hurting anyone.
I’m impressed by Al Pacinos longevity and by that I mean he’s out and about looking great living his life at 82 years
Is it good genes, good luck , wealthy enough for good health care ?
So much wrinkled ass. Soooo muchhhh.
See, all I think about when I read these types of articles is that episode of Sex and the City where Samantha nopes out of a relationship after she sees the old guy’s ass.
I do not know how relevant this is but she is college mates and besties with Simi Khadra of Simi & Haze fame (Simi is dating The Weeknd) and they both seem to be into clout because both come from wealthy Middle Eastern families. But at least Simi is dating somebody only 3 years older
Old creeps. Schnabel had too many ties to Harvey Weinstein for comfort.
He’s always been a little out there. But I find this sad.
Can’t decide what’s more gross: the age gap or the fact she’s obviously after their money. I know that’s anti-feminist of me to say, but…..come on. I’d say the same thing if the genders were reversed. (Heck – I’m worried about that 28 year old fiance/husband trying to steal all of Britney’s money!) What does a 28 year old have in common with an 81 year old?! I’m 36 and sometimes struggle to relate to my coworkers who are 10-15 years younger than me. Their going out, instagram, staying up past 9 lifestyle is something I can barely remember, hahah!
Did you miss the part where she’s rich by birth?
Yep. I did.
I wonder how much of that wealth is coming to her though…I can’t imagine am independently wealthy woman wanting someone that drastically old …
I know what you mean, but I think it’s different when you’re famous. He’d have so many stories to tell, and I’m sure she’d have a few of her own. I don’t think it’s exactly like trying to relate to your 20 year old coworkers who just party all weekend.
If it were me, I would be genuinely interested in anything he had to say. It wouldn’t be hard to sit and talk with him for however long he wanted to. From what I’ve read, she has a few film degrees and is in the industry, so there appears to be some common ground there. If she were a socialite, different story!
Jason ?! Et tu?! GROSSSSSS
Oh, Al! I’m not surprised, unfortunately. This is a lifelong pattern for him. Sigh. He was so beautiful in The Godfather.
Good for him!
Good luck for her 🙁
I lose so much respect for these men. It negates everything in my mind. So gross.
Gross.
Clear table before pics, please.
“No, you’ve got to be getting Social Security checks to ride this roller coaster!” 🤣🤣
Oh god I’d rather die than have sex with an 80 year old and I like older men, lol I think 55 is my limit and they have to be in amazing shape! (I’m 31)
In that pic, Al is not looking at the camera and seems as if he’s holding on to the table for dear life, let’s say he doesn’t look as if he’s all there.
That picture caught my eye too. It looks more like he was getting ready to get up from the table when they snapped the pic, and not so much that he was hanging on for dear life.
He’s seemed very “with it” in the House of Gucci interviews I’ve seen, and those are recent. He even told a story about being perplexed by Jard Leto’s strange behaviour on set, lol. Leto was in character and calling him baba and he was like, What the hell? Then someone leaned over and clued him in, and he was like, Oh… lol.
Only interested in (1) close-ups of the Shrek phone case, (2) putting the correct plate with the corresponding person, (3) who everyone is, even the mop-headed lap flopper at the far right. More of a NYSD post, I guess.
Al Pacino is my dad’s age. I took him to the doctor yesterday, who gasped when he saw my dad’s age (he thought he was about 65). My dad laughed it off by saying « I may look good on the outside but body and memory aren’t the same ».
I only understand wanting a companion in their eighties if you want a chill life and have a caring, nurturing nature. Unless she just goes with him to restaurants and spends a night here and there.
Yeah I side eye any mixed age relationship if the people in question don’t independently already have friends of their SO’s age group. If you wouldn’t go have a happy hour with an 80 yo lady and call her your bestie, then I will def judge you for your 80 yo boyfriend and your 20 yo friends
That is really insightful. While I side-eye extreme mixed-age couple most of the time, just like most people do, I also know that some people really don’t see age that much, and value other things much more. In fact, my grandmother married someone 30 years younger than she was and they lived happily together until she died. They were a good example of what you are saying. They both had many friends from all age groups. They were just really dynamic and interesting people who didn’t discriminate.
He used to date DiCaprio’s girlfriend’s mom who is in her early 40s. She said Al was cheap.
Wow he broke up with Leo DiCaprio’s gf’s mom? . He’s gross I don’t respect him I remember seeing a photo of them walking on the beach. She was walking and he was honking her boobs. It looked…touching /sarcasm
The man is a legend. 80 or no being with him is a huge flex. Having his children, so they can say “Al Pacino is/was my Dad is an even bigger flex.
I knew her sister! She dated Blanket Jackson lol. Very strange family! Her sister’s really nice though.
Oy, Alfredo, lmao. I do not think he is in any way senile and being taken advantage of, nor do I think this is actually a romantic relationship. I think she is, like Lucila before her, mostly for companionship. It seems like Meital expected that from him and found out the hard way that not even the great Al Pacino is immune to the ravages of time.
The age gap is slightly questionable, but at least she’s over 25. Below that, I would wonder. I hope she is sincere and not after his money. If she’s rich, she shouldn’t need to go after his bank account. Ya never know. I don’t really care, so long as they’re on the same page. I’m 33, and if AP asked me to hang out, I would not be turning him down!