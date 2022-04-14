Refrigerator liner mats, deep wrinkle repair cream and conversation cards



From CB: I bought the vegan lip butter we talked about last week from Melixir in dewy rose. It’s so pretty and it feels very moisturizing without being sticky. I’m really pleased with that purchase. This is something you can also get from the store but I love Dawn Powerwash! It’s so satisfying to spray the dishes before you wash them. I refill them myself with about two ounces Dawn, water until the suds overflow and a squirt of alcohol. (Recipe credit Do It On a Dime on YouTube.) Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

Athletic socks you’ll want to wear every day



From CB: I have these Hanes socks and I wear them constantly. They’re lightweight, soft and perfect for summer. They do not have a great Fakespot rating but I vouch for them! Most of the reviewers like them as much as I do. Some people say they’re slippery but I wear them around the house and do not have a problem with that. “These socks are very comfortable and fit perfectly. I wear them on a daily basis and they do not slide off of my foot and end up in my shoe. I put them on in the morning and they stay put all day! “ “They’re synthetic which means they don’t hold moisture against my feet. They’re lightweight. I live in the south and rarely need heavy socks. They layer nicely so I have less friction when walking and that means fewer blisters and other foot aggravation.”

A conversation starter game to learn more about someone



From CB: My friend had this conversation game and I was surprised at how fun it was. This can be played with friends, partners and even acquaintances, as long as you don’t mind getting candid. We played this in our weekly Celebitchy Zoom and it was a blast! It includes prompts like “What’s the most beautiful place you’ve ever seen?” and “What would you try to do if you had no fear?” There are a ton of cards on all different (clean) topics. These have almost 3,200 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers said that these were fun and sparked so many interesting conversations. “It’s amazing the things you realize you don’t know about somebody and would never in a million years think to ask, but can be so revealing. Last round we drew ‘Would you rather be the best player on a losing team, or the worst player on a winning team?’ and the things he brought up as he was reasoning through his answer just reminded me how much I admire about his character.”

A deep wrinkle repair pack with retinol



From CB: This retinol pack by trusted brand RoC can reduce fine lines, puffiness, crow’s feet and dry skin. It comes with an ounce of deep wrinkle night cream and a half ounce of line smoothing eye cream and it’s under $35. This listing has 4.5 stars, over 6,500 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Before and after photos and testimonials show that it does work to reduce lines. “I’m 56 years old and have spent a fortune on creams. I saw a dermatologist and she told me this is better than high end products. Purchased and love it. The people at work said my face looks amazing.” “This is the only (affordable) product I’ve found that tightens the skin around my eyes really well. I can definitely tell when I haven’t used it that day.”

An insect repellant for gear and tents



From CB: Just last week I was talking about the Sawyer picaridin bug spray, which is excellent. I use it every time before I hike. There’s also a gear and tent spray from Sawyer that is supposed to last for months. This has over 18,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and an B on Fakespot. People say it really works to deter ticks but that you should use it only on clothes and gear and spray it outside. It can be noxious if used on sleeping bags or in closed areas. Once permethrin is dry it won’t bother pets but do not spray it around cats as the wet version can be toxic to them. Users recommend you get the spray bottle instead of the aerosol as the spray is said to be more effective. “The spray is nice, much nicer than the aerosol ones that spray all over and half of it is blown away by the breeze. This stuff sticks to the clothes and stays there. It doesn’t stain, doesn’t smell, and the most important part is that it works. I haven’t seen a single tick (or any bug) on them since they’ve been using this spray.” “I treated some hiking pants and shirts with this product. Hiked over 300 miles on the Appalachian Trail without a bug problem. Even rained 1/2 the time and stayed bug free.”

Refrigerator liner mats that double as drawer liners



From Hecate: These plastic mats are great for lining refrigerator shelves either to keep them clean or, if you have wire shelves, to help with stability. Others used them as kitchen drawer liners instead of contact paper. I got something similar as mats for my kids when they were toddlers and absolute messes. When they outgrew them, I used them for chopping mats. These are multipurpose and inexpensive. You get nine in three different colors for $11. Over 4,400 reviewers gave these mats 4.3 stars that ReviewMeta adjusted to 4.2 stars. As customers said, these are a great idea if you rent, “extremely happy that I won’t have to worry about scrubbing the fridge for hours when we move out of our rental.” The advantage of mats over rolls is they don’t have to be reshaped, “they lay perfectly flat with no edge curl.” One caution, they may not fit all fridge drawers, but you can cut them down.

Disposable toilet seat covers give peace of mind



From Hecate: These disposable toilet seat covers help anyone who questions public restrooms or if your recently potty trained toddler is messier than you’d like them to be. Given their generous size, they will cover a variety of seats, whether your little one is using the big seat or you don’t trust those port-a-potties at your favorite hiking spot. These would actually work for any senior you’re caring for as well, the fabric is soft and durable, even though it is disposable. And there are adhesive strips to help keep them in place. The covers come in four different patterns, 20 to a pack for just under $16. Plus they earned 4.8 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed from over 5,000 customers. These would be great for cross-country road trips when you don’t know where you will end up stopping. Customers confirmed they work with a variety of situations, “These are a must have! Fit every seat, even the longer handicap stalls. Soft, waterproof and no more COLD SEAT! Also, big booty approved!” For anyone who’s potty trained kids, you know familiarity is important. These will help with that. “I have a 3 year old, and I keep a few of these in my bag at all times! These have been a life saver for using the potty while out in public. These were very thoughtfully designed – they’re oversized for all around protection, water proof, and the little sticky tabs so the cover doesn’t shift are the best!” Just remember, they are not flushable.

Hyaluronic acid gel-cream for extra dry skin



From Hecate: I’m already feeling the effects of the season. It’s 96 degrees one day and 74 the next. So my face is getting dry patches. This formula by trusted brand Neutrogena is dye free, oil free and fragrance free and is formulated with hyaluronic acid. It’s said to keep skin moisturized for up to 48 hours. There are two options available, a 1.7 oz for $14 and a bundle with serum for around $33. The reviews are good too, with over 34K reviews, 4.7 stars, and Fakespot gave it a B. Make sure you use as directed, “didn’t get what all the buzz was about until I did my research and learned how to use it. Now I love it and am about to order my 3rd jar.” People seem really blown away by the results, “Neutrogena Hydro Boost is nothing short of miraculous. I’ve never been more pleased with a facial moisturizer.”

