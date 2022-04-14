Ireland Baldwin got fat removed from under her chin in a procedure called FaceTite

Ireland Baldwin is an interesting celeb offspring. She’s done a little bit of modeling and acting, but seems to eschew that lifestyle and lives in Oregon with her boyfriend and their dogs. She referenced having a new business, but I couldn’t find what it is. She also said she eats good food and smokes weed and minds her own business. Sounds chill, honestly.
But, Ireland is sick of other people minding her business. She and her cousin (not Hailey) underwent a a procedure called “FaceTite” and Ireland posted a few Instagram pictures of her recovery. I guess she got slammed in the comments for getting something done. So Ireland decided to post a video where she touted openness and transparency about procedures and talked about her reasons for getting it done.
Ireland Baldwin isn’t afraid to tell it like it is.
In an Instagram video shared on April 12, the Grudge Match star—and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger—opened up about her recent non-invasive “FaceTite” procedure in an effort to be as “open and transparent” as possible for her followers—while also addressing claims that she’s gotten plastic surgery.
“I never use filters on here,” she said, referring to the platform. “I’ve had no other modifications done to my body or face. I’ve had no—despite what everyone thinks—lip filler in my life. I have no fillers in my face. Not that there is anything wrong with that.”
Explaining that she recently got the “FaceTite” procedure, which is a treatment that targets fat cells and tightens the skin of the lower face and neck, without the need for anesthesia; Ireland also revealed her personal motivation for the minimally invasive process.
“The reason I had it done was because I had this very stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin under my face,” she shared. “And before you say, ‘Why don’t you just diet and workout and not be a lazy bitch,’ it doesn’t work like that.”
The 26-year-old model, who has been open about her struggles with body image, opened up about her chin being a constant insecurity of hers as she battled an “array of eating disorders.”
“As I’ve gained weight and as I’ve aged, it hasn’t gone away at all,” she added. “It’s only become worse and worse.” Sharing that she’s “terrified” of anesthesia and going under the knife, Ireland said that her decision was “most age appropriate and minimally invasive option for someone who is 26 years old.”
As for any naysayers, the California native reminded fans that she’s a “consenting adult who made this choice” and couldn’t be happier.
“I’m grateful for the body that I have, and I wouldn’t change anything else about myself,” she said. “This is something that really, really bothered me my whole life and I decided to do something about it.”
The procedure is supposed to be minimally invasive, but the name just sounds painful. “FaceTite” makes me think of when I pull my ponytail too tight and my head starts to hurt. In the video, Ireland mentioned her past eating disorder and that she loves her body now, which is awesome. It sucks that she was made to feel insecure by comparisons with her mother, etc. But even with body positivity and acceptance there are things that bother us, like the spot that bothered Ireland under her chin. We all know that it’s impossible to choose specific body parts for weight loss and there’s no possible way to work out the area under your chin. Her reasons for getting this procedure done make perfect sense. It’s a shame she feels she needs to defend herself though. She touts openness and transparency, particularly for an audience of young women, which is great. But the message gets a bit muddled when she explains why she did it, but then basically says but it’s none of your business at the end.
None of your/my/etc business are definitely Ireland’s words to live by. She says it a lot. I am very curious what she thinks about her father’s soccer/fútbol team — oops, I meant to say family. All Ireland’s said recently is: “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free – it’s none of my business.” She’d clearly like to be excluded from this narrative. People are obsessed because Hilaria puts it all out there! But just because her many half-siblings are apparently none of her business, doesn’t mean she doesn’t have an opinion. I wonder what it is, but I guess we’ll never know.
Oh that is very interesting to me, I’ve always had the same problem! I wonder if it’s already available in the UK.
Me too-the one body part I consistently despise is my under-chin, no matter how much I weigh! Off to Google-I guarantee Atlanta has a clinic somewhere where there is a RHW undergoing this as we post. 🙂
I did cool sculpting a few years ago and was shocked at the results. It wasn’t cheap, but it was so worth it. I am a size 4/6, but even when I was a size 2 (after a bad breakup or something stressful), I’d still have a double chin.
I am getting married in June so I’m trying Kybella. While the cool sculpting really worked, and is mostly permanent, they indicated that since it can’t freeze off every single fat cell, sometimes a repeat procedure is needed. My current dermatologist only offers the Kybella so I’m giving that a try though!
The cool sculpting area was definitely tender for a few areas. And I think it’s the abdomen, if you get it done there, that is particularly tender (I may be misremembering though).
After googling everything, Kybella is now on my to-do list pronto!
I just had this procedure on Thursday – so excited to see how it turns out.
Doesn’t seem like she wants to be known as Ireland Baldwin based on her insta handle…
IrelandBasingerBaldwin is the full handle. I think she probably just likes to hyphenate
I respect her honesty. It’s more annoying to me when celebs hide what they do and pretend it’s diet/exercise or whatever when it’s clearly not.
This. I’m sure many celebrities have this done, but just be honest and not lie about it.
I think a lot of people would get rid of extra neck/chin fat if they could afford it! It isn’t really a part of your body that you can make fat disappear since you can’t exercise it. I like when celebrities are open about it, it helps destigmatize it and also doesn’t make us feel crazy when we do notice a celebrity has undergone a drastic change in appearance not based on exercising and diet.
Yeah, I have genetic double chin and I hate it. However, then I think “getting rid of the double chin is what killed Olivia Goldsmith” (First Wives Club author), so.
I’ve looked into Kybella and Facetite for the same issue – been scared about actually doing it though! I like her honesty, but her “old hags” comment in the video was not great.
Ireland Baldwin bought a business in Gearhart on the Oregon coast with her boyfriend, called the Sweet Shop.
https://www.bendbulletin.com/business/oregon-coast-coffee-ice-cream-shop-gets-new-celebrity-owners/article_4f28cfed-76ef-5966-8510-2f745137dd02.html
I have this exact problem too! I wish she had before and after pics.
I have the same problem! I actually started doing facial exercises 3-4 times a week last year and it has really made a difference. I do the 5 minute Masumi face/neck one twice a week and a 10 minute MuscleWatching one twice a week.
I also bought one of those at home ultrasonic cavitation machines off Amazon and used it on my face and neck.
Swear I’m not like promoting anything, I have just always been so self conscious about my little double chin and now I’m way less so. Hahha.
You can find before/after/reviews, etc for a variety of cosmetic procedures on real self dot com.
She keeps saying that it’s nobody’s business, which is 100% correct, but then she puts it out on social for the whole world TO make comments about. It’s not exactly rocket science to figure out if you don’t show the pic of you in bandages, pretty much NO ONE, except the few people you actually tell, will actually KNOW what you did!
Why is this so hard for most people??
And the message that she loves her body/self is lovely, but then getting a procedure to reduce under-chin fat — which is almost certainly a genetic trait — is a little mixed.
She has the most laughably obvious lip fillers to be saying she doesn’t have lip fillers. Honestly, why bother lying. Not very “transparent” of her and unrealistic for her young followers. Sorry to sound like a grouch at 35 but I’m sick of everyone lying about lip fillers/fillers in general. They almost always look fake and give everyone an oddly similar face.
Agreed. She totally has fillers. Why be open about the chin thing and lie about the lips? I don’t get it. Like you, I’m weary of the “diet, exercise, and good genes” BS that celebs who have work done throw at us mere mortals. Sick of it.
I honestly don’t think she has lip fillers? Kim Basinger, her mom, was pretty famous for her full lips WAY before fillers were a thing. And I’ve seen pics of Ireland when she was a very young teen and they were pretty much the same. See the upturned ridge on her upper lip, that almost casts a shadow? I’m not sure, but I don’t think they can do that with fillers. The “duck bill” thing (where the whole upper lip is just swollen and unnatural) doesn’t really look the same. Of course, I might be biased – my lips are a lot like hers and people (who haven’t known me my whole dang life) constantly assume I’ve had fillers :/
99% sure she doesn’t have lip fillers. She’s always had very full lips, her lips have ridges and lines still and she has a very defined edge without any puffiness on the outside. It’s always the puffiness outside the natural lip boundary and the swollen prolapsed-anus effect that give lip filler away to me. Even subtle lip filler is often noticeable to me and she doesn’t ping my lip-filler-dar.
I have naturally full lips and am very open about having filler on other parts of my face as I get older, but as I joke, the lips are from God. She got her mom’s lips. My daughter got my lips.
As it happens, I had laser lipo under my chin, which is basically the same thing, and I love it and don’t blame her in the slightest. I wish I had had it done years before I did.
Same. I got them from my mom. I’m 47 and they’re honestly the only facial feature I (now) like to play up! And for white women, the super-full-lip trend has only been really prevalent since Angelina Jolie made her debut. Semi-side note: I really appreciate Black women’s exasperation with stereotypically Black features (including the “skinny-thicc” physique so prevalent on Instagram) now being appropriated. I remember (as a white kid growing up in a SUPER ignorant and racist small town) being teased for having “n-word lips” >:[ Funny story – I ran into an old (white) HS frenemy at a mall a few years back when I was with my stepmom, who is Black, and as we were walking away my ma and I both heard her tell her friend, “I always thought she was part Black.” Probably the best compliment I’ve ever gotten in my life TBH 😀
Have you never seen her mom??? Also, betting this cousin is from her maternal side bc their lip shapes are almost identical.
Nope, don’t think so; remember who her mother is, Kim Basinger. Famous for her lips, Kim was/is.
NO, she does NOT have lip fillers and never has had. Kim Basinger has the most iconic and natural lips in Hollywood, and always has had. The daughter inherited them, and seriously, if you can’t tell the difference between fillers and real lips by now, then I don’t know, study more! Angelina’s are real, same as Kim Basingers. And Ireland inherited that from her mother. Sorry, Kezia, but at 35 you should know some history of these women you’re commenting on, and not be so judgie…
Honestly, this is the one procedure I would do. My face is very round to begin with and I have a thick neck, so just a bit more definition there would make a huge difference overall.
I really don’t care about my weight and have pretty healthy body image. But I know other people are very judgy and not having such an obviously “fat” face would be a big confidence boost.
Yeah, I just remind myself that a fat face = I look really young even in my 40’s.
I like her! I believe her when she says she hasn’t had lip fillers. She has her mother’s lips. Google old pics of Kim Basinger. Ireland really looks like Kim and I don’t see much Alec. I appreciate her transparency. I wish celebs were more honest about this stuff in general. I’m at an age where it’s now or never for me with breast reduction. I’m terrified of going under, but it’s the first place I gain weight. The boobs don’t fit my frame. I’m sick of baggy clothes and I want to rock spaghetti straps and go braless. This is something that has bothered me for decades, and I can actually do something about it instead of complaining about it nonstop. My sister got it done and I feel so much more empowered knowing someone that is on the other side of this and is super happy she went through with it. As I get older, the boobs look more and more matronly. So I decided this is what I am doing next year for my birthday. I’m going to go from DD to an A cup. Take all of them! So kudos to her for fixing what was bothering her. I thought she was a beauty before. But it doesn’t matter what I think! She is the one that has to look in the mirror and feel comfortable. It isn’t about seeking perfection – it’s about fixing something that has bothered you forever. Yes sometimes people go too far with the surgical stuff, but she seems to have a good head of her shoulders. I said I’d never Botox (when I was young lol) but now that these wrinkles are popping up I may really change my mind. As I get older I’ve adopted a live and let live strategy and I’m so much less judgmental of other women. You want to lose weight lose it, gain weight, gain it. You want Botox have at it. I don’t like those cheek fillers that make everyone look like the Joker. But none of this is my business. Yes sometimes it saddens me when a person completely erases their ethnicity/heritage – but that’s a conversation for another day, and anyway, it really isn’t my business what they do with their bodies.
Omg, I would love to have a breast reduction (and an eye lift someday), but first, I gotta get the damn titanium hardware out of my poor foot.
I’m so sorry to hear about your foot NotSoSocialB! I think my only regret when I finally do it will be not doing it sooner! My sister said to me post surgery “oh the wasted years!”
Good for you! I only know two women who’ve had breast reductions, but both were absolutely thrilled with the results! No more pain, they could buy pretty bras, clothes fit better, etc., etc.
Ehh I’m curious how all these new procedures are gonna age. She is so young! The Linda Evangelista cool Sculpt lawsuit opened my eyes to how these non invasive procedures can go wrong. I think social media is so unhealthy with how it’s distorting how actual humans look. I just find it odd that messing with your face (in your 20s, as a pretty young woman) is basically a hobby now. On one hand do whatever you want with your face and body but idk, this feels weird to me.
I agree. Her sentence ‘as I’ve aged’ she’s 26 and looks 19.
I chuckled at that but it is obviously a sore spot for her (maybe she’s more afraid of aging than she lets on), since she felt peeved enough to throw in the “old hag” slur.
Facetite sounds exactly like laser lipo as far as I can read, which I had done under my chin a bit over a year ago. It’s pretty much the same as regular lipo except that they melt the fat before sucking it away, so I don’t think there’s a risk of weird complications like there is with coolsculpting. I mean, the doctor could mess it up–I’ve seen lipo gone wrong–but as long as the initial healing goes well and looks fine, I don’t think there’s anything long-term to worry about any more than there is with traditional lipo.
I hated my double chin that I loathed my whole life and wish I had had the $ to get it taken care of in my 20s!
I had laser lipo under my chin, which is basically the same thing as far as I can tell, and I am very happy with the results. Wish I had done it years before I did. I’m naturally pretty thin, but I had a genetic fat pouch under my neck that was looking worse and worse as I got older.
She got her lips from her mom and her chin from her dad. I don’t blame her for doing this in the slightest. If I had had the $ when I was in my 20s, I would have done the same!
I like the way she’s upfront about it. The days when people liked to shame someone for not being “natural” should be long gone. There should be no shame and therefore no lying about getting rid of anything about your appearance that bothers you to the point of unhappiness
Love how open she is about this! No lying that all she did was eat potatoes.
I wonder which procedure she’ll get next.
I’m very vocal about my concerns with normalizing painful cosmetic procedures and I’m especially concerned with younger women for whom the results will only be temporary. But this sounds like something I’d be interested in now in my late 40s. But, you know, my mom isn’t Kim Basinger or Christie Brinkley. I’m not even going to pretend to understand the pressure.
Why people in their twenties want that cosmetic surgery clown face baffles me. She’s hasn’t got it yet but the signs are there.
If it makes her happy, more power to her. Horror stories like Linda Evangelista freak me out, but I could see myself landing on the other side of the fence as I continue getting older.
