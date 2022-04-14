Ireland Baldwin got fat removed from under her chin in a procedure called FaceTite



Ireland Baldwin is an interesting celeb offspring. She’s done a little bit of modeling and acting, but seems to eschew that lifestyle and lives in Oregon with her boyfriend and their dogs. She referenced having a new business, but I couldn’t find what it is. She also said she eats good food and smokes weed and minds her own business. Sounds chill, honestly.

But, Ireland is sick of other people minding her business. She and her cousin (not Hailey) underwent a a procedure called “FaceTite” and Ireland posted a few Instagram pictures of her recovery. I guess she got slammed in the comments for getting something done. So Ireland decided to post a video where she touted openness and transparency about procedures and talked about her reasons for getting it done.

Ireland Baldwin isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. In an Instagram video shared on April 12, the Grudge Match star—and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger—opened up about her recent non-invasive “FaceTite” procedure in an effort to be as “open and transparent” as possible for her followers—while also addressing claims that she’s gotten plastic surgery. “I never use filters on here,” she said, referring to the platform. “I’ve had no other modifications done to my body or face. I’ve had no—despite what everyone thinks—lip filler in my life. I have no fillers in my face. Not that there is anything wrong with that.” Explaining that she recently got the “FaceTite” procedure, which is a treatment that targets fat cells and tightens the skin of the lower face and neck, without the need for anesthesia; Ireland also revealed her personal motivation for the minimally invasive process. “The reason I had it done was because I had this very stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin under my face,” she shared. “And before you say, ‘Why don’t you just diet and workout and not be a lazy bitch,’ it doesn’t work like that.” The 26-year-old model, who has been open about her struggles with body image, opened up about her chin being a constant insecurity of hers as she battled an “array of eating disorders.” “As I’ve gained weight and as I’ve aged, it hasn’t gone away at all,” she added. “It’s only become worse and worse.” Sharing that she’s “terrified” of anesthesia and going under the knife, Ireland said that her decision was “most age appropriate and minimally invasive option for someone who is 26 years old.” As for any naysayers, the California native reminded fans that she’s a “consenting adult who made this choice” and couldn’t be happier. “I’m grateful for the body that I have, and I wouldn’t change anything else about myself,” she said. “This is something that really, really bothered me my whole life and I decided to do something about it.”

[From E! Online]

The procedure is supposed to be minimally invasive, but the name just sounds painful. “FaceTite” makes me think of when I pull my ponytail too tight and my head starts to hurt. In the video, Ireland mentioned her past eating disorder and that she loves her body now, which is awesome. It sucks that she was made to feel insecure by comparisons with her mother, etc. But even with body positivity and acceptance there are things that bother us, like the spot that bothered Ireland under her chin. We all know that it’s impossible to choose specific body parts for weight loss and there’s no possible way to work out the area under your chin. Her reasons for getting this procedure done make perfect sense. It’s a shame she feels she needs to defend herself though. She touts openness and transparency, particularly for an audience of young women, which is great. But the message gets a bit muddled when she explains why she did it, but then basically says but it’s none of your business at the end.

None of your/my/etc business are definitely Ireland’s words to live by. She says it a lot. I am very curious what she thinks about her father’s soccer/fútbol team — oops, I meant to say family. All Ireland’s said recently is: “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free – it’s none of my business.” She’d clearly like to be excluded from this narrative. People are obsessed because Hilaria puts it all out there! But just because her many half-siblings are apparently none of her business, doesn’t mean she doesn’t have an opinion. I wonder what it is, but I guess we’ll never know.