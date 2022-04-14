Princess Charlotte ‘is sharp & bright as a button… she enjoys doing homework’

Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday is coming up on May 2. I would imagine that we’ll probably get some birthday portraits, taken by her amateur photographer mom. I wonder at what age the Cambridge kids will begin to say “no, mom, I’m not going to pose for you anymore”? My guess is the teen years and Charlotte will probably be the first kid to pull the ripcord. I have nothing to back that up, it’s just a vibe. Charlotte has always seemed like the Cambridge kid with the most personality, and dare I say, she seems like the most “Middleton” kid. Maybe not a little hellraiser, but a kid with opinions and sass. Well, thankfully Us Weekly is here to tell us what Charlotte is really like and how her parents raise her:

One smart cookie! Duchess Kate and Prince William’s 6-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, is a clever kid. “Charlotte is sharp and bright as a button,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She is top of her class at reading. She actually enjoys doing homework.” The insider notes that the little one also “loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting,” adding, “Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!” The princess and her 8-year-old brother, Prince George, are “aware of their privileges,” the source says. Since the Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, have “taught them to be graceful … they don’t boast about their positions or have superiority complexes.” Instead, the royal students “treat their peers with kindness and as equals.” The couple keep George, Charlotte and Prince Louis, 3, down to earth by keeping them “well away from social media.” The insider explains, “Kate and William will not allow them to have accounts, even secret ones. They 100 percent disagree with young children having social media accounts.”

[From Us Weekly]

I’m all for parents keeping their young kids off social media. It will be more difficult as the kids get older though. I could definitely see Charlotte having a finsta when she’s 14 or 15 years old, if Instagram is still a thing then. As for Charlotte liking homework and being bright and outgoing… I hope William and Kate don’t try to tamp that down. There’s this thing in the UK, where the daughters of posh families are praised more for athleticism and homogeneity rather than intellectualism and individuality. That’s doubly true for royal girls. Don’t make Charlotte dumb herself down so that she won’t “outshine” her brothers. Let Charlotte be Charlotte.