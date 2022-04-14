Princess Charlotte ‘is sharp & bright as a button… she enjoys doing homework’

Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday is coming up on May 2. I would imagine that we’ll probably get some birthday portraits, taken by her amateur photographer mom. I wonder at what age the Cambridge kids will begin to say “no, mom, I’m not going to pose for you anymore”? My guess is the teen years and Charlotte will probably be the first kid to pull the ripcord. I have nothing to back that up, it’s just a vibe. Charlotte has always seemed like the Cambridge kid with the most personality, and dare I say, she seems like the most “Middleton” kid. Maybe not a little hellraiser, but a kid with opinions and sass. Well, thankfully Us Weekly is here to tell us what Charlotte is really like and how her parents raise her:
One smart cookie! Duchess Kate and Prince William’s 6-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, is a clever kid.
“Charlotte is sharp and bright as a button,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She is top of her class at reading. She actually enjoys doing homework.”
The insider notes that the little one also “loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting,” adding, “Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!”
The princess and her 8-year-old brother, Prince George, are “aware of their privileges,” the source says. Since the Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, have “taught them to be graceful … they don’t boast about their positions or have superiority complexes.” Instead, the royal students “treat their peers with kindness and as equals.”
The couple keep George, Charlotte and Prince Louis, 3, down to earth by keeping them “well away from social media.” The insider explains, “Kate and William will not allow them to have accounts, even secret ones. They 100 percent disagree with young children having social media accounts.”
[From Us Weekly]
I’m all for parents keeping their young kids off social media. It will be more difficult as the kids get older though. I could definitely see Charlotte having a finsta when she’s 14 or 15 years old, if Instagram is still a thing then. As for Charlotte liking homework and being bright and outgoing… I hope William and Kate don’t try to tamp that down. There’s this thing in the UK, where the daughters of posh families are praised more for athleticism and homogeneity rather than intellectualism and individuality. That’s doubly true for royal girls. Don’t make Charlotte dumb herself down so that she won’t “outshine” her brothers. Let Charlotte be Charlotte.
I think Charlotte will be treated more similarly to Anne and will likely be the Princess Royal someday. Louis is the one I worry about being the scapegoat.
ITA. Charlotte will also get “Diana’s granddaughter” press aside from Anne-esque “next Princess Royal” context. (She also has William’s features, so it will be easy to write about her resemblance to Diana as they inevitably report on her looks.)
Louis will the easiest to “other” and scapegoat just like Harry and James Middleton. He will need the most protection from press games because he is more likely to be set up as the “fun, spoiled baby” counter to George the dutiful heir.
The media are going to create a Charles and Anne situation, putting poor George in the position of the dopey one.
She’s the spare. I hope she can have a happy and productive life away from the toxicity of her immediate family.
Seconded!
Why would a 6/7 year old have a social media account?? Why is it noteworthy that freaking LOUIS does not have a social media account?
Maybe I’m just in a bubble, but where I am that starts becoming an issue in middle school (11-13) which is also when kids start getting their own cell phones. I dont know any elementary school kids who have social media accounts. My kids have never asked and I would certainly say no if they did. (they’re 9 and 7).
Yeah, that bugged me out too. None of them are old enough to have SM accounts controlled by themselves. Then I thought they meant a managed curated account like a child actor would have. But they are “royals” not celebrities, so I’m back to square one.
That’s my take too. Who on earth would give a first grader access to social media?! These puff pieces are so dopey. She loves homework! Ugh.
My son is 12, and he is not on social media.
“Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!”
This feels gross, like they are pimping out Charlotte. Her parents can’t be bothered to even work, but sure, tell me more about how a child wants to put on a performance.
Why are we hearing this stuff? A 6 year old doesn’t need articles written about her!
Is this the Keens desperate for good PR/distractions? Or the Rota desperate for clicks? Whatever it is, it’s appalling.
It was widely said the kids would be wheeled out to “counterprogram” the Invictus Games…and here one is already? Look out for more sudden bursts of “look at my children!” publicity in the coming days.
I was gonna say the same thing. I feel like US Weekly did the same with George recently? There was also a article on people about what the Cambridge kids do on break but it quickly disappeared off the main page.
This is def a combo of PR briefing and nothing interesting that the royal reporters are allowed to talk about in regards to the Cambridges sooo the kids are being served up.
The embiggening must go on! Keep pouring out the fluff pieces about how amazing this family is (any by implication why we should keep funding them).
Exactly. 6 year old girls do not need articles written about them about how ‘clever’ they are and how they are top of the class. What sort of pressure is that, that the world has to know your place in your class at aged 6? Especially when chances are, she is an average kid of average intelligence. Especially if the rest of her family are anything to go by.
I knew we’d see the kids after the Caribbean disaster. They are the only interesting thing about the monarchy going forward so I bet we see more of them. Charlotte is awfully cute and I bet she is bright.
Those wretched children are Kate’s meal ticket basically.
I rolled my eyes so hard they stuck momentarily in my head at the social media thing but especially the comments about Louis and social media. I also laughed out loud about Charlotte liking homework. I work in an elementary school and no child, even the brainy ones who adore school, really truly likes to do homework. I think they may have confused Charlotte with Hermione Granger.
I just cannot read any article about the royals in US Weekly without needing insulin afterwards.
Right?!!
Poor kid. That’s all I got.
They do produce very cute children.
So true. She is so pretty and adorable. Love the little boys too.
Lol.. really ? Is this an attempt to steal thunder from IG ? 😂
They need to let that child be a damn child and enjoy her time and play and do whatever she likes instead of writing about her. They will have many many years to do that.
I have so many feelings about articles like this. Like, this article is literally the “job” of the Royal Family – to provide an example of good behavior. But that just underlines how petty, weird, and gross of a job it is. A six year old shouldn’t need to be an example in this way. What if Charlotte were struggling? What if she were reading below grade level? Would she be failing in her child-labor job?
I’m glad she’s smart. I hate that a six year old is used this way. And it’s a problem that goes beyond her parents and is about the institution she was born into.
Another reason Harry was right to take his family away. His kids can be raised as actual children. They will obviously be rich and privileged in many ways but at least free of this performative microscope.
They kept Edwards children away from the Public eye, apparently because Louise had an astigmatism and the son maybe has some mild learning difficulties. I suppose that is an improvement from when they locked The Queens Uncle John away in an asylum until his death because he had Epilepsy
Hey, they didn’t lock up Prince John in an asylum, they made him and his nanny go live alone in some posh little cottage in a village far far away from polite society until his death in adolescence from the epilepsy. I think he was 12 or 13?
But the epilepsy was not why they sent him away, they sent him away because he was (as described at the time) “odd” and “incapable”. I’m not sure what the most credible theories are regarding what exactly he had, but he definitely had some kind of fairly severe developmental disability. They thought that being away from the stressful and highly regimented lifestyle at the Palace would be less upsetting for him, and hopefully mean less frequent and/or less severe seizures.
What if some of her classmates happen to see these articles, it would not be good for Charlotte a six year old girl to have all this hype. I also don’t think Charlotte should continually be likened to the Queen. She has Middleton looks and the Queen is not exactly a role model in all things.
Bright as a BUTTON? I see you, anonymous source, and I’m choosing to believe that was low-key shading her mom
Lol to your comment.
I am really happy she can read, now let’s get her to teach her parents because I am not convinced about those two
Meh… I know a kid who started reading at 2 years of age, taught himself to play chess at 5 (by using a library book his mom got from the public library)… because (1) so he wont be bored waiting for his mom to pick him up at after school care, (2)his parents are too busy working to make sure his basic needs of food and shelter are met, and cannot spend as much time with him. Currently takes middle school math classes in elementary school.
Hate to break it to the RR, Charlotte ain’t nothing special. That’s basic for 6 year olds.
“… they don’t boast about their positions or have superiority complexes…(they) treat their peers with kindness and as equals.”
Oh, yes, that’s hilarious. As if telling an 8/9 year old that he is the most special boy in the world because he happened to be born first to the weak gene pool of the house of Windsor is the first step to staving off a superiority complex. That’s built in to the position.
I hope Charlotte decides to be an actor. Lol.
I’m probably in the minority but I have no interest in what these children are like, that goes for Archie and Lili too. People should let them live their lives and enjoy their childhood.
Co-sign this. The kids should be left alone.
It’s all PR lies anyway. It’s also quite disturbing that their parents are using them for good PR at this young of an age.
I’m with you. There’s something obnoxious about using the kids for this kind of publicity.
That photo of Charlotte shaking hands with the priest reminds me quite a lot of the Queen as a girl.
I don’t think she’s like the Queen at all. She has other ancestors too. The Queen also had a different set of parents. I see more Middleton features in all three of the children. Charlotte should be herself. The Queen has not exactly been a role model, Charlotte should be more modern as she grows up.
I can’t get over Kate’s Cruella de Ville outfit.
And looking dead on at her photographer with her biggest smile.
While everyone else looks solemn because, you know = memorial for the dead prince.
I want to know who and why told her to look at the cameras, it just makes her look needy.
Are we supposed to be impressed with this example of hands- on parenting? Yes, agree, six year olds shouldn’t be on social media! Call me when they’re 10 or 12 and it starts to be a real issue.
And for what it’s worth, many of the reasons why you might not want to expose your young daughter to Instagram are also true for leaking details about her to a tabloid.
No matter what narrative you are pushing, even a seemingly positive one like “she’s smart”, it can do unintentional damage. Speaking as an anxiety-riddled adult who was never, ever smart enough.
I’m sorry that was your childhood Jay. You remind me of a line from Pitch Perfect, “in our house dad’s motto was if at first you don’t succeed, pack your bags.” Parents aren’t supposed to be cold.
I hope she does well in school, reads the writing on the wall, gets a profession so she can ignore them all and do what she wants.
I hope Charlotte has a stable career so she can be self sufficient and get the hell out of dodge
If they believed they were equal to their peers, then noting that they treated their peers “as equals” would be redundant.
So. They think they are being gracious to allow the unclean masses proximity to their royal ordained by god children. But they are teaching their children to be gracious about the uncouth peasants.
Cool cool cool.
I’d be curious to know what K&W call non-royal people in front of the kids: commoners, subjects, peasants, poors, uggos, non-importants, yokels….
Right off the bat, Charlotte is my favourite. Is it ridiculous to have a favourite royal kid? Yes. Do I care? Not particularly. I am completely biased on this, because our birthdays are a day apart, and I am predisposed to liking her because of that alone.
Second, I can’t help but laugh at this article. Isn’t teaching your kids to treat their peers with kindness kind of the most basic thing you should do as a parent?? Why are these people trying to get cookies for what millions of people around the world teach their children every day? Or do they think this is somehow special because they’re royal, and therefore they don’t HAVE to teach their kids to be kind and considerate towards others, but they CHOOSE to do so out of the goodness of their hearts, so everybody clap for them. Wtf.
Third, what’s the point of saying that the parents won’t allow social media accounts for their children, all while commissioning tabloid stories like this? Isn’t that fundamentally counterintuitive to their aims? Social media can be a cesspool, but the British tabloid media is by far the worse entity, because it has massive institutional power and legitimacy of a sort that truly breaks peoples’ souls. Selling out your kid and their lives to get yourself some PR points, to the tabloid machinery that is just waiting to tear them to shreds at the earliest opportunity, is going to undo whatever good they’re trying to accomplish by keeping them off social media. Just the sheer hypocrisy here is breathtaking.
Anyway. HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY to Charlotte. May you live long, may you have many opportunities to put what you offer to the world to good use, and may you be neither Middleton, nor Cambridge, nor Windsor, and simply Charlotte, your own self.
Oh wow, more rr fanfiction to embiggen the lamebridges. What a surprise.
Are they trying to set the stage for the sudden “leak” of another Mother’s Day card that was obviously written by someone other than a 5-year old child? So that this time, when we see a verbose card written in cursive, people will think , “well, MAYBE this extremely bright child who is, quote, at the top of her class, DID write it!”
And there’s no way they are raising those kids without knowledge of, or deference to, their royal positions. We already know they single George out for special attention (like being gifted a pilfered megalodon tooth from Attenborough). So these leaks sound a lot like lies. (And even if true, why aren’t the Cambridges investigating who leaked this? Isn’t their kids’ performance in school supposed to be private? Where’s the outrage?)
Buttons are round though . . .
“Charlotte is sharp and bright as a button,”
I cannot…they did not just bring up buttons in reference to Charlotte.
Welp, I suppose we have 40 more years of buttons in our future.