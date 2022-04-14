Jobson: Prince Harry is ‘staying away’ from the UK because of Duchess Camilla

Robert Jobson has a new book coming out about Prince William. The book does not sound complimentary whatsoever. Just in the summary blurb on Amazon, Jobson called William “off-hand” and “volatile,” which, given British peeps’ penchant for understatement, means that William is an absolute monster. It’s been said that Jobson is more closely aligned to Prince Charles, which I tend to believe. Charles has his favorite royal reporters and royal commentators, and Jobson’s shown his disgust for both William and Harry. And Meghan. Anyway, Jobson has some thoughts about this week’s royal obsession: slamming Harry and Meghan for traveling to the Invictus Games, where they will be perfectly safe, and not traveling to the UK, where they will be in significant danger.
According to royal expert and author Robert Jobson, Harry’s absence from the UK but willingness to travel to The Hague has “nothing to do with safety, but him feeling wanted” – and he says the prince’s upcoming tell-all memoir is playing a large part in this.
He told the Mirror: “In the Hague he will be feted. His brothers and sisters in arms, past and present, rightly praise the Afghanistan veteran for giving back to the armed forces and not forgetting them. Back in the UK, particularly with his own family, his pending book means he is not cut the same slack. His tome is likely to tackle his tricky relationship with the Duchess of Cornwall, who was confirmed as the future Queen Consort in February by our Queen and is probably the real reason he is staying away. Can you imagine how excruciating it would be over dinner if somebody was to ask what’s in the soon to be published Random House book about them?”
With Harry and Meghan being so close to the royals when they make the trip to the Netherlands, could the couple make the trip to at least see the Queen, who will celebrate her 96th birthday in the same week as the Games? According to Robert, this is unlikely. He added: “I am a big fan of the Invictus Games, and all Harry has achieved with it. I reported on it in London and Australia where it went down a storm. The international competition – taking place from April 16 to 22 – inspires the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events like the Paralympics. His determination to keep it going is commendable.
“Now, the question is will he pop over to Britain to wish his grandmother, the Queen, a happy 96th birthday on April 21? The reality is it is highly unlikely, given the schism he has caused in the family.
Meanwhile, some are holding out hope that Harry will eventually bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to the UK to join in with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the summer. But in Robert’s view, he cannot see the family even returning to the UK for that. He explained: “I cannot see Harry coming back to the UK this year, despite the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. How can he possibly face his family knowing what he has written about them in that book? It is his account and for the money he has been paid it has to take no prisoners. It will no doubt cause a lot of pain and damage; some of which may never heal. Remember, putting the fall-out of Oprah and that interview aside, the worst of what he will say about his own family is yet to come.
“How can he possibly face his family knowing what he has written about them in that book?…The worst of what he will say about his own family is yet to come…” That’s pure Charles. Those are the talking points Charles sent out to friendly journalists, that Harry is going to “slam” Camilla and rip her apart in his memoir, and that Harry is, like, deeply ashamed about writing a memoir and can’t face his family? All of this projection is asinine and evidence of the Windsors’ guilty consciences. I have no idea what Jobson thinks he’s doing or why Charles keeps banging on and on about Harry’s book. Chances are very good that Harry won’t even mention Camilla whatsoever. And clearly, Harry isn’t “worried” about facing his trash family again.
They are not coming while their security concerns are being treated like garbage. End of story. All other spins on this are going to be for the royals to try to save face, this article is no different.
@c:
I completely agree! All this carrying on about Harry’s safety concerns in the UK being dismissed, are just the stupid – yes I said it – STUPID RF and their minions trying to wipe the ROTTEN EGG off their faces. They have been exposed for the petty, vindictive and potentially murderous buffoons they are. Nobody is buying this malarky. The more they go on about it, the worse they (especially Charles and Camilla) look. Just like they made fools of themselves over the most recent season of the Crown.
Srsly, these royals, royal-adjacents and royalists are such an ungrateful, navel-gazing, monumentally stoooopid bunch of inbreds.
For 35 long years Prince Harry gave them all his blood sweat and tears. They used and abused him and he took it all in the name of “duty.” As he told DaxShepherd in that podcast last May, he never thought he could do anything to change his circumstances so he decided to make the best of it.
And then he met his wife.
And she helped him to see that all along, he had the power to change his circumstances (unless, of course, the Firm was gonna bare their ass and show the world that they were a prison!!!)
Now that he’s closer to middle-age than to his youth, he is able to self-actualize and he’s doing so in spades!!!
But these m0r0ns (and I mean that in every meaning of that word – however many meanings there are) are forever projecting their own inadequacies & insecurities on to Prince Harry, making presumptions about how he’s feeling about his relatives and of course, the britshidtmedia (because they sincerely believe that he spends time thinking about them.)
When in fact, as H told O in that May 2021 MYCS docu, he has nothing but compassion for his relatives. More than anyone, H knows that they are a bunch of artifacts living in a gilded-edge glass cage. They are trapped, he said out of his own mouth! He described his entire life in the RF as a combination of the Truman Show and the zoo.
Much as we like to picture H as a vengeful ginger out to take revenge on all the pieces of shidt back in england who made his wife’s life a living h3ll, he’s not that type.
His Memoir will be a recollection of his life. From his own perspective. Something we have never had, notwithstanding the millions of articles, books, documentaries and other tv presentations and all the “royal-expert” talking heads that have existed over these 37 long years, discussing Prince Harry.
The. Truth.
Thats what scares the shidt out of these royals, royal-adjacents and royalists – such an ungrateful, navel-gazing, monumentally stoooopid bunch of inbreds.
Yes, this is utterly in keeping with what H&M have been doing since they left the RF – taking control of their narrative and moving on with their lives.
The odd thing is that if the RF and the BM really wanted to predict Harry’s moves, all they’d have to do is look at what he’s actually said and already done. Where, in all his work on mental well-being, has he indicated that writing a tell-all trashing his family is the proper path to achieve mental health and emotional satisfaction? The answer is nowhere, not even in the Oprah interview. But the RF and BM have manufactured so many stories that they can’t keep them straight, even if they wanted to.
“Can you imagine how excruciating it would be over dinner if somebody was to ask what’s in the soon to be published Random House book about them?”
Why would it be excruciating unless everyone there knows that he could reveal some really bad things about them?
Can you imagine how excruciating it would be over dinner when your family has organized the most vile and hateful smear campaign in concert with the trashiest tabloids against you and your family?
There, fixed it for you Bobby.
Not just that, but NO ONE has ANY idea of what will be in this memoir. My guess (as good as anyone’s lol), is this will be about Harry’s personal growth/experiences from boyhood into manhood, and what shaped him. I don’t think he’s going to spend time trashing or picking apart TRF (even though God knows there are enough reasons to). But again, guilty consciences projects BIG time.
I honestly think that the RF’s real worry is that they won’t be mentioned at all except in passing. “I met recovering addicts …” with no mention of Charles, who has often and falsely claimed that it was he who took Harry to a rehab center. “I served in Afghanistan with soldiers from many backgrounds and of diverse ethnicities …” Not “I served in Her Majesty’s armed forces.” “After my brother’s wedding, I thought long and hard about what I wanted to do,” not “I had lengthy discussions with my brother, who I love dearly and whose presence I’m not fit to be in, about what my role would be in his monarchy.”
I hope the senior rf are all background characters and the main focus is Harry and any experiences he wants to share. Imagine all the interesting people he has met and stories he has to tell. I’ll read every page.
I still think he will pop over to see TQ. She’s at the end of her life and there’s no better time. Also it helps that Will is on holiday right now.
His security arrangements have been approved. How is he popping over to the UK with no security?
“have not”
From the moment their location in Canada was leaked, the UK has used the Sussexes security as a bargaining chip and threat. How is he just gonna pop in to see the Queen? Was he invited to see her because they always go on about protocol and the Queen gets the final say. It’s quite the assumption that Harry can just go over there and show up whenever. I’d like Harry to see her just to shut all these people up. No one is actually saying anything factual regarding this. I’m just tired of these stories which basically are the Sussexes have to come to the UK so they can snub them and hound them at the same time, and if they don’t they’re breaking the poor elderly queen’s heart. Every time they mention this, the palace apparatus apparently become disorganized and have no plans in place. No way was Andrew at that service a last minute decision,and if the Sussexes were going to the UK, they’re not going to be milling about Windsor just winging it with unresolved security issues.
Ha! They actually did see the Queen while heading to Holland, not a peep uttered, but a hint given back when H said he’d hope to see her soon after announcing not going to Phil’s memorial. They came and went before the press got a whiff of it. Don’t think it will shut them up though,lol.
If the Queen has true compassion and concern, she would meet with Harry and Meghan and have pictures released. Thereby supporting them and not being “angry” they did not go to the memorial for Philip.
You called it.
All these years i never heard of W and H hating Camilla,i even used to tell myself ‘they are some mature boys smilling and attending the wedding of a woman who brought their mother so much grief.’ Why would he suddenly hate her ?
Charles held the purse strings and H and W couldn’t make their opinion known without severe consequences – Charles has shown he’s not above buying and enforcing deference to Camilla. William is still trapped, but Harry is now independent and he’s free to voice his negative opinion of Camilla.
@Esmerelda: Exactly. Harry was forced to play the game.
I did not know that was going on behind the scenes, but it makes perfect sense. The only control that family has is through the money.
On a side note, boy Charles had me fooled. I guess I just wanted to believe better about the monarchy.
@Esmerelda, all of those things are probably true. The question is, what is it that Harry might possibly say about Camilla that would be shocking for the BM to go on and on about it. It feels like they really want Camilla to be the bad guy (she’s not the good guy). All of the reporting seems to circumvent William and the role he has played in the maligning of Harry?Harry & Meghan/Meghan. That is the more, actual interesting storyline. How William(and Kate) Willfully f*cked over his brother and SIL. William has been jealous of Harry for a very long time. William is the FFK. Harry has been the Prince people actually like.imo
I’m starting to wonder if there is a secret about Camilla that Harry knows and that is the source of the worry. Not Harry’s dislike of Camilla but does he dislike her enough to include something that has been hidden until now and is pretty awful.
Probably the son in Australia who is the rightful heir to the throne (just kidding)
Harry must have given Charles an earful about Camilla at some point in the distant past, because Charles’s obsession with Harry’s opinion of Camilla is bordering on pathological.
Charles is deeply troubled and damaged. William is deeply troubled and damaged. I’d wager Harry was deeply troubled and damaged, but at least he’s done and is doing the work to change that. The other two? Never.
Yes. That’s what is keeping him away – his worry on what others think of him and the book, and not the threat to his family and himself that is rampant through the comments section of the schmuckiest online papers.
Also, raise your hands if you would prefer to go to a present workplace where people are happy to see you and compliment the work you’ve done for them instead of a former workplace of simmering rage so people can complain about you to your face and behind your back.
Oh look. It’s everyone.
Sounds like the bigger question is what did Camilla do to Harry behind the scenes that Charles is so worried about him revealing?
Yep, it’s funny how Charles is telling on himself and Camilla here. If he weren’t leaking to Jobson and other RR, I would’ve never thought Harry had an issue with Cam. He’s never said a harsh word about her–it’s only Charles who’s implied that there’s an issue.
@Christine: I’d like to know the same thing.
Or, it could be what did Camilla do to Meghan behind the scenes.
We already saw Camilla at work behind the scenes — there’s video of her grinning at Kate and rubbing her belly behind Meghan’s back when she was pregnant and bump cupping; when asked by a reporter if she would miss Harry and Meghan she smirked, paused and said, “…’course” then walked away; she was openly mocking and smirking at Meghan and Harry’s wedding ceremony.
God knows what else she’s done but I’m sure those 3 things rankled Harry big time.
That’s what I wonder too. The more they mention this dislike of Camilla which seems out of the blue, the more you wonder what did Camilla do?
Right? And if some big revelation does come out in Harry’s book, how could the palace PR refute it since they’ve been telegraphing it all along? Call me crazy but it almost feels as if Charles is at the bus stop waiting for the 11:22 to drive by so he can throw Camilla under it.
this is where I’m confused though.
If this is actually about a concern that Harry is going to spill the beans on some unpleasant behavior on Camilla’s part, why tell us? I feel like the public doesn’t have that high an opinion of Camilla anyway, even the people who may feel more positively about her than others. and I feel like harry has way worse stories to tell about the rest of his family. Prepping us for whatever he may say about Camilla like this is just going to have some people zeroed in on Camilla in the memoir, in a way they might not be otherwise.
Is that intentional? Does someone want the focus on Camilla and not on them? The most likely culprit for this would be Charles, but why would he go out of his way to damage Camilla’s image?
Like if I had done something bad to Harry, I would keep my head down and my mouth shut at this point and just hope I’m not the focus of his memoir (which Camilla won’t be.)
I don’t know. Something about this is just weird to me and its not because I think camilla is a saint behind closed doors. (basically I’m not surprised that Harry does have negative stories about her, just that that’s the angle that keeps getting pushed in the press about this memoir.)
The constant whinnying and complaining about this memoir…at least Harry is getting free promo for his book.
Otherwise it’s all getting repetitive and boring now even though yes I am here commenting.
I’m sure they have many people intrigued now by what may be revealed. PH has never said anything negative about Camilla publicly so it makes you wonder what did go on in private. Those who are Di fans and can’t stand Cam will be buying.
Definitely me. #Dianaforever
Jobson is obviously a mind reader. He knows what’s in a book that hasn’t been published yet. And notice how all the fault is heaped on Harry. Harry caused the schism, Harry caused the hurt. His family were just innocent bystanders in the whole thing. I hope your book flops Robert, i really do. Its what you deserve.
I’m trying to think of what all this concern about Camilla and the memoir could be covering. I don’t think its actually about Camilla, not if this is all coming from Jobson. I don’t think Charles would send him out to prime people up about how bad this will be for Camilla and to get people ready to be shocked at details revealed about her…..another RR might do it, but not Jobson.
Maybe Charles knows there’s nothing really bad that Harry will say about Camilla, so he’s using this as a distraction, so when the memoir says “it was weird having a stepmother, but she made my father happy” and that’s it everyone will just shrug and move on? Or even if Harry says “Camilla and I got into a fight in 2006” and thats it people will just shrug?
maybe Camilla is the one who asked about the skin color of Archie and that’s what they’re so afraid will come out? But would anyone really care at that point? Would “a 75 year old posh British woman is racist” really be all that “damaging”?
I don’t know. This whole “harry has things to say about Camilla” coming from Jobson is just weird to me. I feel like if Harry had real beef with Camilla, we would have heard about it now, and more than just “there is concern about the memoir.”
Exactly! I genuinely don’t understand what purpose this pre-emptive fuss about Harry slamming Camilla is supposed to serve! What on earth is the strategy here??
My only guess is that they know very well that Harry is actually *not* going to say anything very controversial, so the only opportunity to be outraged about his book is before it comes out? Or maybe instead of this being leaks from the royal family, the speculative outrage is the royal rota reminding the RF about all the dirt they have on them using Harry’s book as an excuse?
What if Harry knows something terrible that Camilla did to Diana that Charles is terrified will be revealed in Harry’s book? There has to be some reason Charles’ sources keep hinting towards Harry going ham on Camilla in this book. Charles keeps telling on himself. He knows that Diana will always be beloved to the public. Couple Harry’s big book reveal with the upcoming season of the Crown covering the period of Diana’s death and Charles and Camilla have a PR nightmare on their hands. Even the Queen can’t save Camilla’s perception with the public if Harry drops a bomb in the book that shows Cams did something even more dastardly to Diana than what we already know.
This is purely speculation on my part, but I’m trying to think of what would possibly have Charles so scared of Harry’s book.
@Becks1
It’s not about Camilla. Camilla is a diversion. The main issue is Charles.
I have confirmation that it was Charles who leaked Harry’s proposal to rootton. People think it’s Kensington Palace cause of Jason but it was actually Charles/Clarence. Charles/Clarence house worked/has worked with rootton before, it’s just not known. That was why he stopped taking Harry’s calls. Cause Harry knew it was him. When you read articles from rootton we think it’s william, but it’s both William and Charles (Charles is just silent).
Williams main problem with Meghan was her work ethic and the finance of their foundation not being known. Charles problem was how fast their popularity rose. And it was Camilla who told Meghan she was everywhere.
The Skin colour was both Charles and William. Mostly Charles. William is arrogant and talks without thinking, but Charles knows how to twist words like he cares but the man is evil. When Diana said Charles is not fit to be king, she was just scratching the top. If people know the real Charles. On My!
During the bridesmaid fitting Kate told Meghan Quotes “He Will Still Cheat On You”. That’s when Harry stepped in, and Kate apologise.
@It’s all your fault — do you think Kate said that because she’d recently found out that William was having it off with Rose Hanbury? It makes sense that she’d project William’s adulterous behaviour onto Harry in a fit of pique.
It’s not hard to believe that Charles is evil. William is stupid and arrogant but Charles is much more complicated than this.
It’s all your fault, this is interesting, but what I see when I read this is that it pretty much lets W&K off the hook and it mostly all gets thrown at PC. Maybe it’s true, but I don’t think you’re giving anywhere enough credit to W&K. Nope, I’m not buying that. I think W&K were quite active in their interactions with the press and being horrible to M.
The boyfriend of Christian Jones was leaking to Wootton so that’s KP in my book. Did Charles tacitly approve this with his silence and failure to do anything about William and Jason Knauf going to the tabloids? Sure, but William was always involved.
As for kate I can see her saying this because she did the same to Chelsy. And of course only Harry could get her to apologize, which is why she did. That part always surprised me that she did apologize, but Harry putting his foot down explains why.
And we can’t erase Kate openly snubbing Meghan and Harry at the commonwealth service. She’s been a player in so much of this as well. Along with her mother and uncle.
@Jaded
I believe so. She’s knows about Williams wandering.
@Saucy&Sassy
I would never let W&K off the hook. No way!! They did play a major role in smearing Meghan. What I’m saying is Charles part in all of this has been downplayed.
If you remember, when the Oprah interview was announced Kensington Palace was all over themselves, while Clarence was quiet. it was Clarence house who leaked Canada, KP didn’t know their location (Harry knows KP leaks). When Charles took away their security that was when their location was leaked. I believe.
I’m confirming Harry’s half in/Half out porposal. When Charles asked Harry to put it in write. That was leaked by Charles/Clarence House.
Meh, I’m just not really buying this “confirmation” from someone who is pretty new to this site, seems to have all this inside information that pretty much no one except an actual royal or a very “high up” royal reporter would have (someone with actual sources), and whose “confirmation” throws Charles under the bus and pretty much excuses William, when we know that Wootton is one of William’s go-tos and we know that Jason Knauf had no issues running to the court to share emails and such.
Unless…..are you Emily Andrews??
None of that gives Charles a pass nor do I think Charles is some sort of saint while William is the evil mastermind (quite frankly, I don’t think William is smart enough to be a mastermind of anything.) But we have heard from different sources that William was the one opposed to the half in/half out proposal and that he refused to attend the Sandringham lunch. Also Charles stopped taking Harry’s calls well before the leak to Wootton, so I’m not sure how that works out, timing-wise.
We also can’t forget what we heard from harry’s own mouth – that he wants to repair his relationship with his father but his relationship with William is “space.”
(CBers can we stop with the nicknames? I know it can be fun but I swear it’s getting a little overboard at times.)
Correct me if I’m wrong, but that seems to be the first I’ve heard of what Kate might have possibly said to Meghan to make her cry. And, it’s the kind of self-absorbed comment that Kate would project onto Meghan, especially if Kate was dealing with Burger King’s rose-gardening at that time and Meghan was buzzing around happily. Kate would want to squash Meghan’s happiness by saying she knew what being a Royal wife would really be like and there would always be infidelity.
I can see Harry blowing up and demanding that Kate apologize for saying that. I always thought that Kate’s apology was issued to stay on Harry’s good side. Then, because it was forced from her and not genuine, Kate released the opposite story to the press to get back at Meghan.
Thanks @ it’s all your fault for the tea. As for whether or not Wooten gets stories from Charles/Clarence House, of course he could. He may not be high on the Rota totem pole as far as Clarence House is concerned, but Wooten may have been owed a story or he may have threatened to write up a different story that he held off in exchange for the scoop.
@Becks1, co-signed. If Charles had made the remarks, Harry would have described their relationship as space. He didn’t. It’s William. it’s always been William.
@Becks1
I’ve been reading CeleB for 2 years. Only just started commenting. Just because you think I’m new to this site doesn’t mean I’m clueless. I am no emily andrews (funny). I always enjoy reading your post.
My source is “Very High Up”. If I’m wrong I’m wrong, and I will say so! There’s no shame in admitting when one is wrong. But Not My Source! He’s Never Wrong.
We also heard Charles helped in buying their house! Charles was still supporting them when he had cut them off.
People thought Charles wanted Harry and Meghan to stay but William didn’t. while it was all of them. I would read post where people were saying Charles was caught in the middle because of William. which would make me laugh. Cause people don’t know the real Charles.
I am curious as to why you are so intent to absolve Kp aka Willy and Katie of blame and put it squarely on Charles shoulder? I know Charles is a bad dad but you seem heavily invested in clearing Will not and cannot the Duke and duchess of incandescent karenton .
So it leaves me to wonder if you work for Kp or you are Carole Jenner or a royal rota carnival clown?
You know what, that comment sounds exactly like something the TopCEO would say, based on what we’ve seen of her over the years. And it fits with the way Meghan talked about the incident in the Oprah interview when she said “she [Kate] was upset about something else”. Likely, that something else was the TopCEO finding out that her clown husband was trimming someone else’s bushes. I can see her taking her anger out on Meghan and being like “well your guy will cheat on you too.” How pathetic.
I don’t see where I’m trying to absolve KP. Why would i absolve people who drove a person to almost commit suicide? Or all the other pain and suffering they caused.
What I said is Charles part in all this has been downplayed. They all have a hand in causing Harry and Meghan harm. Don’t just look or think KP also look at Charles.
@ It’s all your fault– Since Kate knows about William’s wandering, and William has looked absolutely done with Kate for the past year, coupled with the news of an impending move closer to Bucklebury/Windsor, do you or your Very High Up source have tea on whether or not a split is happening or did already happen?
So is it Charles trying to make us all think Camilla is the royal racist…knowing full well Harry won’t reveal their identity in the book at all. It would be unfalsifiable—a fog over Camilla’s reputation without any way to dissipate it.
I know this doesn’t square with Charles always trying to protect Camilla, though.
@Becks1, you said it much better than I did. Agree. The Camilla stuff seems to be a distraction.
The irony of people who make their living writing books about the RF complaining about one member from that same family deciding to write their own memoir is flabbergasting.
But don’t you know that Harry’s not qualified to write his memoir because they know more about his life than he does?
They’re mad that Harry’s memoir will become the definitive tome of his past. Every future book written by these hacks will be compared against it and they will fall short and lose sales.
Absolutely, they can’t spin their falsehoods against the definitive source such as hacks like Angela Levin who got her 15 minutes of fame with literally a 15 minute interview with Harry and who acts like she knows him inside out.
Yep. I’ve not been shy in stating that I don’t believe Levin ever had a sit down with Harry. I won’t believe it until she provides proof. Byrony Gordon, Peter Hunt, the BBC, Rhiannon Mills, Katie Couric, etc….have proof. Photos, recordings, videos. Levin-nothing. Oops, there is one event Haryy did that Levin was in the background along with other RR’s. Apparently, they/she knows what Harry feels & thinks than he does. They KNOW the life he’s lived better than he does.lol Who does he think he is having a memoir written about himself? The nerve! I’ll rant some more about Levin. The complete confirmation that she’s cuckoo for cocoa puffs is when she said in the July 2021 Sensemaker video that Harry is no longer charismatic. Bahahaha Guessing she didn’t watch him in the May 2021 Vax live event
I keep picturing a weekly Zoom call of royal reporters discussing what BS spin they will push out next. Or how to negatively spin a positive story about Meghan and Harry.
It will be really funny if Harry doesn’t talk about Camilla in his book. I think it’s very likely he does say anything about her.
He may refer to her in reference to Meghan. The way Camilla acted at the wedding maybe allude to it.
Shades of all the nonsense that came out from the RF before Finding Freedom was published – very little of which was addressed in the book.
These people are seriously their own worst enemies.
Trash Family – so accurate.
I can’t think what this new angle of Harry suddenly taking down Camilla in his memoire is coming from. I distinctly remember Harry saying in an interview that they “loved Camilla to bits” because she made his father happy. That’s as close as you can get to a glowingly endorsement considering the circumstances. And probably Harry is the only person who has publicly given any support to Camilla. Jobson is an absolute toad.
I always thought Harry did this for his father. Not Camilla. Charles probably “suggested” that he say something and he did. But he has not talked that way publicly about her ever since then (this was way back in 2005). In an earlier interview, Harry praised Diana to the skies. Maybe Charles wanted Harry to publicly endorse Camilla. IT was interesting at the Diana Memorial service, Harry gave the speech and Charles was caught on camera inspecting Harry’s speech before he read it. Interesting.
I will be very surprised if he, Megan and the children don’t make an unannounced side trip to see the queen and introduce her to Lillibet. If no one knows they are coming, they don’t have quite as much worry about security.
Then be prepared to be surprised.
I dont know why folks think H hasnt said what he said:
In a statement, his legal representative said that Harry had “inherited a security risk at birth, for life;” that his private security team “cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK;” and that without such protection “Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”
“WITHOUT SUCH PROTECTION, PRINCE HARRY AND HIS FAMILY ARE UNABLE TO RETURN TO HIS HOME.”
Given that the judicial review that H requested is still ongoing, then the logical conclusion is that the security arrangements H wants for himself and his family whenever they visit the UK, is still not resolved. Ergo, he will NOT be popping over to the UK to see no nonagenarian, even if she is his “loving” (NOT!) dying, granny.
Ooops! LOL I take this back.
Harry is a tactician! I tell ya! A veritable stealth meister!
Even though they are being denied the security they need in Britain?!
Harry by himself might try to slip into London to see the Queen. (I really really doubt it, because he’s not putting himself at risk for that, but its a very slim “maybe.”)
no way is Harry taking his wife and children back to the UK without security protocols in place. Absolutely 100% not.
“How can he possibly face his family knowing what he has written about them in that book?”
Hey, remember that time Charles collaborated with Jonathan Dimbleby on a book that detailed what horrible parents the Queen and Prince Philip were? It seems like he managed to face the family just fine after that.
Charles confessions to Dimbleby caused a lot of complaints (by his siblings). Charles labeled his father as “bullying” him and his mother as “cold” to him. Harry was very kind to his father in comparison to what Charles said about his.
Said by the troll writing books and Columns trashing Harry for money.
This is just a silly and bitchy distraction. This isn’t going to change the Invictus Games happening or Harry’s book happening. What exactly is this non-news supposed to do? Why all of a sudden this Harry vs. Camilla angle and why now? Was this a thing in previous years or are these guys running on fumes and trying to stir sh*t up again, hoping for a response from the Sussexes team. Harry made Cammy cry? Whatever. These people do themselves no favors and try so hard to make present the royals as wallowing in self -pity. It makes them look pathetic.
It’s interesting because there’s never been a hint of problems in the relationship with Camilla,. She’s always been firm that she’s got her own family to worry about so I’d always assumed that she just let Charles handle his two and that things were kept friendly but hands-off. Unlike the Windsor/Spencer families the Shand/Parker-Bowles’ don’t have a reputation for dramatics.
She’s also very popular with the press corp – apparently she’s by far the easiest to work with at events. She gets that it’s really all a bit ridiculous, but she and the photographers have their job to do and she always makes sure they get a good picture (there’s always a picture of her smiling while raising a glass or talking to a small doggo – she knows that’s the sort of thing they’re after). She’s very professional, keeps things friendly-but-not-friends so there’s no playing favourites, and she also jollies Charles along so he’s a lot easier to work with if she’s there.
They really don’t like William, he doesn’t give them anything to work with and makes his contempt very obvious. Given the coverage of their Caribbean tour I suspect they’re pretty fed with him.
There was and is scandal in Camilla’s family. Her great grandmother was Alice Keppel one of Edward VII’s mistresses. Although, Alexandra turned a blind eye she was hurt by the affair. When Edward Died, Alexandra told courtiers to get that woman out of here. And Alice was escorted out. One of Alice’s daughters was Violet Keppel Trefusis who married but disliked her husband and caused a scandal by her affair with Mrs Harold Nicholson. The two ran off together, it was quite a scandal then. Camilla herself was mistress and other woman in a royal marriage. Her son Tom Parker Bowles was involved in a drug scandal. Ben Eliot, her nephew was involved in controversy. Plenty of dramatics in Camilla’s family and by Camlla herself. Camilla has her own retreat she is not around Charles all the time according to reports. I don’t think Camilla is a particularly nice person the way she treated Meghan and Diana, and she has to do the royal work. She also giggled inappropriately at those singers. Camilla likes having her picture taken, she always looks for the cameras and grins, It’s about her not “helping photographers.” The Spencers had their own issues but not as bad IMO as Camlla’s I admit though the ones who caused the most scandals were the Windsors themselves. I think Harry blames his father not Camilla but there might have been some incident involving Meghan and Camilla that Harry became angry at her.
If Tampon helped paid for the Sussexes house he would’ve leaked it, like how he leaked he was pulling security, they tried but that lie didn’t survive the smell test.
Harry said he used the inheritance from his mum, plus a loan and Meghan most likely contributed to the down payment.
Charles was supporting them? let’s deal in facts, after leaving Canada they stayed and Tyler’s house and use his security, Charles didn’t even know they moved, further more purchased a home.
I can’t blame Harry. She seems like a snob and she helped screw over his mother.
Step parenting is not a job for just anyone, to do it right takes a special person. Which is definitely not camila
Camilla did not really “Parent” Harry and William. She married their father when they were grown up, she never became a “mother figure” to them. It took 8 years after Diana died for Charles to marry Camilla.
And verily Harry and Meghan flew into town, this week, visitedthe Queen in Windsor without any of the venal royal reporters finding out about it. 🤣🤣🤣
LMAO… Jobsen’s comments didn’t age well. Harry & Meghan visited the queen and allegedly met with Charles and Camilla this morning enroute to The Hague. Once again, the RRs KNOW NOTHING.😂😂😂
Ahem, you were saying, Jobsen? Do you need a light since you’re absolutely in the dark?
Chris Ship who spent last week in The Netherlands on vacation so he claims and was at Windsor this morning did not know a thing, he didn’t even spot them like the people on the bus did. That must hurt.
Those palace sources are going to catch hell in the morning.
Jobson must be all butt hurt. His KP sources are out of the country AND his CH sources didn’t bother telling him. And if he has any BP sources they were mum as well!