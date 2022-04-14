The Sussexes will be given VIP security status in the Netherlands for Invictus

It’s genuinely disconcerting to watch the British media go stark raving mad about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security. Is the British media convinced that ANY of Sussex security is their business? Is the British media trying to convince British taxpayers that they are somehow paying for Harry and Meghan to stay in The Netherlands for the Invictus Games? Why this wall-to-wall coverage? Is it a simple issue of the British media actively inciting danger and threats to Harry and Meghan? In any case, it’s a mess and they’re playing a very dangerous game. After shaking and crying for days about Harry and Meghan “demanding” royal protection from King Willem-Alexander, now they’re admitting that the Sussexes are likely receiving the same kind of protection that any government would give a visiting VIP.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given “VVIP status” by Dutch cops ahead of their trips to the Netherlands this weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will touchdown for the Invictus Games and be guarded by a “high-level multi-agency protection programme”, according to reports. Their plea for their private security team to be armed as they head to Holland was earlier snubbed by Dutch authorities. But their bodyguards are said to have liaised with officials to work together during the Sussexes first trip to Europe since Megxit. Officials are said to have given the pair “high level assurances their protection is a priority”. The couple have been assured there is “no credible threat” to their safety and they will be impeccably looked after by Dutch security. The Mirror reported that a “high level multi-agency protection programme” is in place for the couple for the duration of their trip. It includes direct links to all law enforcement and emergency services, as well as “detailed extraction processes” in the event of a “personal or larger scale terror attack”. The Dutch national police’s DKDB Royal and Diplomatic Security Service are reportedly heading up the operation. Harry and Meghan, 40, are also said to have taken part in a “hostile environment” training course ran by their security team. A source told the Mirror: “Harry and Meghan have received absolute top assurances that there is no credible threat to their safety. This is the view of the Dutch authorities and other agencies across the continent. In any case, as they are attending a high profile event in the Netherlands, both the Duke and Duchess have been classed as VVIPs for the duration of their stay and overall responsibility for their safety at all times while in the Netherlands will be with the Dutch authorities.”

[From The Sun]

“…But their bodyguards are said to have liaised with officials to work together…” You know, because that’s what competent police and intelligence forces will do when dealing with a VIP who has their own private security. Despite Salt Island’s histrionics to the contrary, Harry’s private security was told that they could not carry weapons OR get threat briefings from the Met or Scotland Yard, and Harry was told he could not reimburse the police for his protection. As in, they told him he didn’t need to be protected because of his rank – not the threats against him – and that was the end of that. Anyway, I hope Harry and Meghan stay safe despite the British media’s efforts to incite violence and sow chaos at… an event for wounded veterans.