The Sussexes will be given VIP security status in the Netherlands for Invictus

It’s genuinely disconcerting to watch the British media go stark raving mad about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security. Is the British media convinced that ANY of Sussex security is their business? Is the British media trying to convince British taxpayers that they are somehow paying for Harry and Meghan to stay in The Netherlands for the Invictus Games? Why this wall-to-wall coverage? Is it a simple issue of the British media actively inciting danger and threats to Harry and Meghan? In any case, it’s a mess and they’re playing a very dangerous game. After shaking and crying for days about Harry and Meghan “demanding” royal protection from King Willem-Alexander, now they’re admitting that the Sussexes are likely receiving the same kind of protection that any government would give a visiting VIP.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given “VVIP status” by Dutch cops ahead of their trips to the Netherlands this weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will touchdown for the Invictus Games and be guarded by a “high-level multi-agency protection programme”, according to reports. Their plea for their private security team to be armed as they head to Holland was earlier snubbed by Dutch authorities. But their bodyguards are said to have liaised with officials to work together during the Sussexes first trip to Europe since Megxit.
Officials are said to have given the pair “high level assurances their protection is a priority”. The couple have been assured there is “no credible threat” to their safety and they will be impeccably looked after by Dutch security. The Mirror reported that a “high level multi-agency protection programme” is in place for the couple for the duration of their trip. It includes direct links to all law enforcement and emergency services, as well as “detailed extraction processes” in the event of a “personal or larger scale terror attack”. The Dutch national police’s DKDB Royal and Diplomatic Security Service are reportedly heading up the operation.
Harry and Meghan, 40, are also said to have taken part in a “hostile environment” training course ran by their security team. A source told the Mirror: “Harry and Meghan have received absolute top assurances that there is no credible threat to their safety. This is the view of the Dutch authorities and other agencies across the continent. In any case, as they are attending a high profile event in the Netherlands, both the Duke and Duchess have been classed as VVIPs for the duration of their stay and overall responsibility for their safety at all times while in the Netherlands will be with the Dutch authorities.”
[From The Sun]
“…But their bodyguards are said to have liaised with officials to work together…” You know, because that’s what competent police and intelligence forces will do when dealing with a VIP who has their own private security. Despite Salt Island’s histrionics to the contrary, Harry’s private security was told that they could not carry weapons OR get threat briefings from the Met or Scotland Yard, and Harry was told he could not reimburse the police for his protection. As in, they told him he didn’t need to be protected because of his rank – not the threats against him – and that was the end of that. Anyway, I hope Harry and Meghan stay safe despite the British media’s efforts to incite violence and sow chaos at… an event for wounded veterans.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pictured arriving at The Mountbatten Festival of Music in the Royal Albert Hall.
Pictured: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: Zed Jameson / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pictured arriving at The Mountbatten Festival of Music in the Royal Albert Hall.
Pictured: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: Zed Jameson / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are pictured at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured while leaving The Royal Albert Hall after their final Royal Duties at the Mountbatten Festival of Music.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: Timmie / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.
Pictured: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain March 7, 2020.
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 07 Mar 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
Britain’s Prince Harry (not pictured) and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain March 7, 2020.
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 07 Mar 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend Mountbatten Music festival at Royal Albert Hall, London
Photograph: © PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com
Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Greater London, United Kingdom
When: 07 Mar 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend Mountbatten Music festival at Royal Albert Hall, London
Photograph: © PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com
Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Greater London, United Kingdom
When: 07 Mar 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
Their plea for their private security team to be armed as they head to Holland was earlier snubbed by Dutch authorities.
Is this factual?
Doubtful. First, how would they know something like that? At most, it could be their nasty spin on our knowledge that Sussex private security are denied the ability to be armed in the UK, a country-by-country check to see what the applicable rules are … they give it away with
“But their bodyguards are said to have liaised with officials to work together during the Sussexes first trip to Europe since Megxit.” Well, of course they did. 🙄
This is from The Sun, which makes up alot of what they publish. I wouldn’t take what they write seriously as it’s usually false or pure speculation.
What security professional would disclose details of VIP protection? The Sunk tabloid may have inferred that from other public information, but doubt they’re privy to other security detail.
BTW M&H have already been to see the Queen, and apparently Charles who was also at Windsor. How about that for tabloid getting slapped, and snubbed?
Can private security be armed outside of the US? Some countries don’t allow for visitors to bring in weapons. I always assumed bodyguards we more muscle but I’m not sure.
Security can be armed in many countries. In Europe only Ireland, Denmark, France, Netherlands and UK prohibit armed guards. In South America and Africa many countries allow. Allowed in Australia and New Zealand also. Of course, there are variations on restrictions. In Canada armed guards are only allowed if guarding cash or precious metals.
@equality that list is incomplete. Private security cannot be armed in germany.
Incomplete too because I didn’t include Asia, as well, where it varies by country. People just have this perception about the US and guns when there are plenty of countries in the world where people carry guns, including some with active conflicts ongoing. I thought it was interesting that valuables could be guarded in Canada but not people.
I did not know that, equality.
If I was a person of importance, could I really travel to Canada with my jewels, and my jewels would be protected, but not me?
I am not remotely important, but this fascinates me.
Probably not but the rota rats love the word ‘snubbed’.
And ‘shock’ (Harry’s shock decision…) ‘stripped’ (their titles should be stripped), ‘slapped’ (a slap in the face to the Queen). The total rats love s-words
Yes, it’s factual. Reported elsewhere other than Salty Isle News. Most countries don’t just let everyone run around with guns like the US. I think that’s been H&M’s issue all along – they know their personal security won’t be able to be armed, so they’re asking for additional local protection.
Probably.
The Netherlands has strict gun laws, and I doubt private security is allowed guns.
Alexandria, here’s a word of advice: don’t believe a single word the BM write. Start from there, and you’re good.
Word.
A source told the Mirror – “Well, duh, it was obvious. Do you think we’re all idiots like you? “
Love it!
OF COURSE.
Disgusting. That’s all I’ve got at this point.{shakes head. rolls eyes}
Disgusting that they’re getting adequate protection??? Are you okay?
Srsly? Its obvious whats disgusting……just in case theres doubt: its the britshidtpress thats disgusting. And thats wht @AmyT referred to.
Thanks, @Charm.
@Em – I’m fine. It’s the British Press that has some …. shall we say…. issues. What I meant by “That’s all I’ve got at this point,” is is my disgust that the British press refuses to let go of looking for everything from the petty to the ridiculous to the sinister when it comes to taking whatever this particular pair of humans walking around living their best lives is doing as a personal affront. I guess I could add a 45-style “SAD!” too….
{rolls eyes, shakes head, goes back to trying to meet publishing deadline}
Also, I think the Netherlands just wanted to host the Invictus Games as a happy, positive thing and wasn’t expecting all this British Press nonsense.
How can it be ok or even legal for a publication to non stop and openly talk about high profile individuals security like this ?
@Noki … Because the British Government unfortunately allows this to happen. And if something happens to Harry or Meghan they’ll claim “They brought it all on themselves!”
What’s horrifying to me is knowing the British Home Office is aware of credible threats made against Harry, Meghan, and even Archie and they’re still playing this dangerous game.
“Meghan, 40” Is there a point to that?
I always think the same thing, because for some reason, her age seems to come up even more often than the Montecito bathroom count. I think they’re trying to say she’s an old hag? (But Kate, at the same age, is radiant and beautiful and ethereal and ageless. Obviously.)
I think there are a couple of reasons they mention her age
1. She is older than Harry so that plays into how she stole and brainwashes their innocent little Prince.
2. They didnt ‘watch’ her grow up like Kate so she is some how a different 40.
3. Lastly anyhow they can try to make her feel ‘bad’ they will have a go.
They’re just playing into old stereotypes of what is “appropriate:” The woman should always be younger and shorter than her man. see: Zendaya and Tom Holland.
The fact that they hate her for other reasons (being biracial, educated, articulate, gorgeous, American/foreigner, accomplished, etc) makes this just another layer of gross frosting on their hate cake made of venom and tears.
Not Kate, 70.
Princess Anne is 4 years older than Tim. Fergie is 4 months older than Andrew. Cam is older than PC by a little over a year. Kate is older than Will by 5 months. They need to think if they are trying to throw slurs based on age of spouses.
Amazing you never see her or Harry’s ages framed as “at xx years old, they are really growing into their careers, learning what’s needed to shine in their leadership roles. They never put a foot wrong and ready to begin making their marks in public service”
I wonder why that is… hmmm?
I mean, aside from the fact that both the Sussexes have been making their marks in public service for a decade +
Meghan, 40 – who still looks like she’s in her 20s and makes Kate look like a crusty pensioner overloaded with Botox, will accompany her handsome ginger avenger husband, Prince Harry.
Meghan really is breathtaking. Those pictures – just wow. The picture of her carrying Archie to daycare while pregnant are just as beautiful though – she doesn’t have to be covered in makeup and a gorgeous dress to look just as good. I can see why Harry can’t take his eyes off her.
If I were 40 and looked like Meg I’d treat it as a compliment every time someone mentioned my age, like „yeah you’re right! I’m 40 and look like that!”.
Like it or not (and I don’t), Name-Comma-Two digit number, has been a reporting style for decades. A person’s age never has anything to do with what’s being written about, but there it is. As bad as ’42yo mother’ does this or that, or ’65yo grandmother’ does this or that. Age and parental status have nothing to do with anything, but it’s standard practice.
So it sounds like they’re getting the kind of protection in the Netherlands they’re asking for in the UK – namely, that their team can connect with the protection and intelligence offices and have access to the most up to the minute information for them.
And it also sounds like that kind of protection was never in doubt for this trip.
It’s not really that complicated. H&M are high profile figures with military connections and political connections (considering Harry’s grandmother is the head of state.) Anyone else with a similar profile would be protected, so of course H&M are going to be protected. It shouldn’t be that big a deal (in terms of one particular country refusing to provide that security.) But, here we are.
It’s scary how much explicit dishing they’re engaged in with re: the Sussex’s security. As usual, their obsessive-compulsive coverage just brings more attention to the issue. In this case, the failure of the UK to provide the security the Sussex threat level calls for. #StreisandEffect
I imagine the threat levels warrant a high level of security everywhere just look at the security they had in NYC. The fact that the man they arrested as the subway shooter ran a YouTube hate account and posted videos on Meghan is terrifying. these people are evil, rage filled and unbalanced. I imagine with British media fanning the flames makes that island one of the most dangerous places they could travel to.
I just wish everyone would stop talking about their security so much whether it’s haters mad that they can’t control Harry & Meghan or fans highlighting the issue.
I don’t remember such discussions for anyone else not even presidents. It’s such weird behavior.
I agree 100%. The public now knows way too much about what security they have and don’t have. Nothing good will come of this…
That’s the point. it’s to put a target on their back. It’s the media and royal’s plan. So if there’s an attack on them, they can say “See british security is better and they didn’t listen, they shouldn’t have left the family”.
First of all, I feel old! Meghan is 40 and Harry 37 wow time does not stand still does it? Second, my blood boils when I read just how much the Bristish tabloids hate H&M. When are they going to stop hating on them? Just leave them alone. They moved six thousand miles away from Buckingham Palace for a reason.
They want access to them. If H&M gave them an exclusive to their house or pictures of the kids..how quickly the coverage will change just as it did when they went to South Africa (before the lawsuits dropped).
That’s all this is about. That’s how the British media has always operated…
Harry and Meghan rightfully refused because they don’t want to be trapped like the royal family is. You don’t make deals with the devil..because eventually you’ll get burned.
Like Hugh Grant said, British tabloid news is a protection racket. You give us access and we will give you good press. Or turn a blind eye to your sins and crimes.
The Dutch authorities aren’t stupid. They don’t anything bad to happen to Harry and Meghan while they’re in the country.
There are tons of high profile people, political figures and European royalty in attendance. Keeping Harry and Meghan safe means keeping them safe too.
My tinfoil hat conspiracy theory is that the BM’s agenda in all this overblown security and other made up nonsense drama is to tarnish Harry so much that he steps down and away from Invictus. I think they want to smear things so badly that it becomes too much of a distraction and causes too much trouble and problems for Harry to continue being the face of Invictus. Invictus is a great international program that is Harry’s creation and really outshines anything any of the Royals have done internationally. The BM (and certain members of the Royal Family) would like nothing more to dim Harry’s shine.
Well they are pretty dumb if they think this “tarnishes” him. Security was never in doubt despite what the tabloids say. They have nothing else to write about and heaven forbid they talk about what a wonderful event this will be.
You’re right actually
I wouldn’t be surprised if the ultimate goal is to divorce Harry from Invictus by any means necessary.
@Midnight@theOasis
That’s the main goal. And the royals don’t like that. None of their projects has EVER gotten this kind of international recognition and support. Not the prince’s trust, duke of edinburgh awards nor earthshot.
What gets them boiling is that countries bit to host IG and that’s the twist in the knife. It’s not just Harry’s shine but also Meghan. People support their courses more than any member of the royal family.
“bid” not bit
Hell, even Sentebale and SmartWorks got — and get — more attention than EarthShit and Aahh-ly Yaars. (And every time I hear Khate’s pseudo-posh accent banging on about aah-ly yaars, all I can think of is preschool for pirates.)
The only people who seemed to doubt that Harry and Meghan would be granted VVIP protection are the British rags.
And I doubt that the couple made a “plea” for their private security to be armed. The connotations the media wants to convey of the couple being spoilt, demanding, irresponsible children is ridiculous when they’ve shown themselves to be savvy at every turn.
I’m really loathing the British media more and more. They’re actively filling the water with chum in the hopes of a shark attack.
An international event will provide world-class security for the people and dignitaries attending. The trash newspapers and their headlines are just pulling bylines out of their arses.
-Pete Buttigieg- Secretary of Transportation is the lead for members of the USA Presidential Delegations. Which includes…
– The Honourable Tammy Duckworth, a veteran and USA Senator (D-IL)
– Ms. Marja Verloop, Charge d’ Affaire a-i., US, Embassy The Hague
– The Honourable Donald M. Remy, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs
– The Honourable Gina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force
– The Honourable M. Brosins, Speacial Assistant to the President and Executive Director of Join Forces.
****Did you all know that every athlete taking part in the Invictus Games has 2 people of their choosing with them for support at zero expense to them? Yes, Invictus Games Foundation covers the travel, food and accommodation for 2 persons per athlete.
Petra – thanks for that information about 2 guests being covered by the IG Foundation! That is really amazing and must be wonderful for the athletes to have their families or friends there to support them. I knew families attended (the cute video of the girl stealing popcorn from Harry) but I didn’t realize that the Foundation pays for 2 guests. I absolutely love this.
Harry has really done something amazing with the Invictus Games. This is why he and Meghan are such a good match – the don’t just talk about being keen for some future project sometime after 10-years of listening and learning, they get things (major things) done.
@SussexWatcher, you’re welcome. I wish more people learn about the Invictus Game Foundation’s work with the wounded veterans and their families as well. The Foundations does amazing work.
Which is more than was done for Special Olympics athletes in Japan this year (remember the blind swimmer whose request to have her support person aka her mom was denied and was told the team coach was all the support she’d get? She and her 15 teammates relying on 1 or 2 sport coaches for all their personal and logistical needs)
Did the past 3 successive Tory governments deny the Russian oligarchs whose money they gleefully set up the government to launder the same liaisons and information they’ve denied Harry? I find that hard to believe.
The real point here is that the threats are coming from inside the house. They are more at risk in England than anywhere else. He wants to be able to move without being trapped by the paparazzi like he repeatedly experienced with his mother, dead in a paparazzi chase. This isn’t rocket science.
So tell me this, if the British media and its sickos were to succeed in causing harm that can’t be reversed to Harry and Meghan, then will they finally be happy? They can sell papers and make a killing. Charles and Willy and petty can sit in the church and pretend to be devastated while the cameras shine on them. You can’t tell me that these people can’t call off their attack dogs in the media. Why do they continue to allow them to write about Harry and Meghan security if they themselves weren’t getting some sick pleasure out of it.
I pray daily for Harry. Meghan and their children and Doria because it scares me how the media keeps doing this.
This +1000
I’m thinking they want a funeral as well. In their minds, it’s perfect “payback” for their leaving. It’s the old “if I can’t have you, no one can.” The British media is checking all of the abusive ex boxes: gaslighting, threats, slander, stalking. All enabled by, and quietly supported by, the royal family. There’s a big expose story here of how the British media acting like an abusive partner. It would be a great service to the discussion of abusive relationships for someone to research and write this out. I’ve never seen an entire media organization, tabloid and so-called legitimate media, weaponized against 1 private citizen to this level before–a private citizen who hasn’t done any harm (hasn’t scandalized, committed crime, swindled or conned).
Wait until they discover Meghan has the right to the remains, not the royal family.
They’d walk along behind their caskets and have a big ceremony and look all sad. Just like they did for Diana. Having someone under their thumbs is more important to them than having family members be safe.
I completely agree. It’s so apparent that they actively want harm to come to the Sussex family. It’s really horrifying.
‘Their plea for their private security team to be armed as they head to Holland was earlier snubbed by Dutch authorities.’
What is the source for this info? Was there a request for private security to be armed? Sounds like just more rr lies.
Lizzie, or how about this: ” The couple have been assured there is “no credible threat” to their safety and they will be impeccably looked after by Dutch security.” Do we really believe that anyone in The Netherlands would talk about security issues with anyone? This is the British tabloids creating a narrative that there are no threats against the Sussexes so they don’t need proper security in the UK. These people keep showing themselves. Fortunately, neither the tabloid press nor the brf will get to determine the threat level in the UK. The judicial review means that a judge will be reviewing everything and be making a decision on the threat level based on facts. I can only imagine the rage that both camps feel about Harry filing for a judicial review. These people not only want harm to come to the Sussexes, but they want them harmed in the UK. What is up with that?
This is 100% an attempt to make the IG as “controversial” as the Flop Tour, so the BM can spin a narrative about how the protests they faced are a sign of “rising toxicity” (using any negative interactions/incident they are able yo gin up during IG as a parallel), instead of a response to centuries of theft, abuse and condescension. It’s literally the same playbook they were using before H+M left, but they’ll try it again anyway because they have no better ideas on how to make the Cambridge pair interesting or likable on their own standing. Those two need a “foil” to be compelling, because nothing innate to either of them makes you want to root for them.
H+M aren’t the socially grasping Cambridge set, but you can see why they (RF + BM) were so devastated when they left: the whole point of them was to provide a “dark” counterpart to the “perfect” Cambridges, a scapegoat for all the problems British society refuses to deal with. They checked out of that deal, and seem to have landed on their feet, so now the plan is to pull the rug out from under them (blanket anything they do with so much toxic chatter that it doesn’t succeed) so they have no choice but to return. These people are deranged, and are barely clinging on to what’s left of their humanity. I don’t want to wish ill on others, but how did COVID take so many great people and leave these idiots?
Dee, and they refuse to acknowledge that most of the credible world press is ignoring them and their insane rants. Sure, you’ve got some going on in Australia, but that’s Rupert Murdoch’s press (and possibly Lord Whosit’s if he owns media there). They are not only increasing the threat level to H&M, but they are looking ridiculous to the majority of the world. Part of the story here is why they don’t care about that. Have they gone so far over the line that they don’t even recognize the line anymore? Do they not see that if something happens to H or M in the UK that the global community is going to lay that at their door … well, and the brf for not shutting it down. These people are so lost to reality that they would cut off their noses to spite their faces.
I have so much contempt for the British press.
I followed stories about Diana when I was a kid, and I’d long read and heard British celebs talk about the nastiness of the British media but everything we’ve seen over the past few years really brings it home.
The British Media write stories that they know are not going to happen. When the event does not happen, they claim the Sussexes were snubbed. People keep falling for these bogus scenarios.
Agreed, but do they want their names and bylines forever linked to Harry and Meghan’s death? That’s what they are aiming for with this level of bullshit.
Hi, royal family, you have given open season on Harry and Meghan.
The underlying problem here is the RF starting the whole “we provide value for the money we get,” which has led to press articles attacking them for money the government spends, which is a partial cause of all the shady money deals the royals get themselves into. It just creates an enormously fvcked up attitude about money.
You see it in all sorts of coverage in the US, you don’t attack a popular thing which is actually needed, you attack the “costs.”
Good. Not only is Harry a VVIP, he’s also a veteran himself who was a target on the war front. He & his family deserve to be protected like the rest of the BRF. The fact the BM continues to make their security into a tabloid issue is very concerning and Charles et al could nip this in the bud by allowing Harry’s team to liaison with the Met and pay for their services. But no…let’s punish him & let him worry he or his family will be harmed if they come to the UK for a visit. Wankers!
The BM is mad because its on going smear campaign isn’t working overall. If it did, there wouldn’t be a big turn out for Invictus.
The British royal family started something that is now out of their control. The reason we’re all here is because William and Kate are not strategic thinkers. They never thought about where their action will lead, they’re like children who only wanted immediate gratification, to have Harry and Meghan gone, with no thought to repercussions.
Because of the relationship the family created with the media, they can’t tell the media to back off H&M, that would be calling in a favor. They will them owe the media something, Charles is not willing to be indebted to protect Harry.
KP leaked about Harry challenging his security coverage while in the UK, so we’re still hearing about Harry’s security but not a word about William, the family man, not being on the skying trip with his wife and children.
If something were to happen to the Sussexes there would be nothing left of the reputation of the royal family on the global stage.
Harry and Meghan are no longer working Royals, there should be no coverage of them by the RR, the same way there’s no coverage of the other non working Royals. Do they understand that the British character is in question. I’ve gone from being neutral about Britain to being negative due to media behavior.
William’s not on the ski trip?
*snort*
Is he ever anywhere, with his wife and children, that doesn’t involve photos?
Will PC ever say hey quit talking about my son’s security and acting like he doesn’t deserve one or nah?
Amen to all of this, article and replies.
PC could show leadership by quietly saying (then leaking) he will pay for Harry and families security just as he did for Camilla at one time. Yes I know he is likely the one responsible for getting security pulled but he could straighten this out.
Um…….that wont fly now. Harry is an independent man….pays his own bills. Accepting his father’s offer of charity is so not where H is now……H GIVES to charity.
Don’t forget the Meghan was ripped by the press for starting her work day at 5 am and communicating with her staff.
It’s too bad the dots between hard work and success haven’t been connected.