The Sussexes ‘need a win’ with the Invictus Games, according to a ‘royal source’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely arrive in The Netherlands later today or tomorrow, I would think. The opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, and I can’t see them flying in on the day? Who knows though. As we’ve seen throughout the week, Harry and Meghan’s appearance in the Netherlands has caused so much drama back in Salt Island. Royal reporters have all felt that they’ve been personally slapped in the face by Harry and Meghan. No one can believe that Harry blanked on his grandfather’s 40-minute memorial service more than two weeks ago, but somehow Harry has all the time in the world for… the international initiative he founded to celebrate wounded warriors. So, obviously, now those same slapped, blindsided, salty dumbasses have a lot to say about how the Sussexes “need a win.” I sh-t you not.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games — taking place April 16 to 22 — they’ll be under intense public scrutiny. The couple faced less-than-glowing headlines for their failure to fly to Prince Philip’s memorial service in London last month, which Harry’s frail grandmother, 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth, managed to attend. “They need a win,” said one highly placed royal source. “They are never going to get a win with some people in England, probably the majority, but their appearance at the Invictus Games may reignite the pocket of support they have among a certain young demographic in the UK.” Harry served 10 years in the British Army and saw active service on the frontline in Afghanistan. But he has now lost his honorary Navy and RAF ranks and returned his title of Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant, RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command to the queen. “Harry’s never talked publicly about losing these titles, but it has weighed very heavily on him,” said another palace source familiar with the Sussexes’ departure from the UK. “You only have to look at the tears in his eyes when he last wore his dress uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines at the Royal Albert Hall just before they left the UK to see how upset he was … The Invictus Games is his way of maintaining his links with something very dear to his heart.” True to form, the couple will be followed by a Netflix camera crew who are making the series “Heart of Invictus,” following wounded warriors from around the world. “You can’t leave out the Sussex sponsors,” said the royal source. The big question now is whether Harry will fly from the Netherlands to London to visit his grandmother for her 96th birthday on April 21. “That will say everything,” said the royal source, “I actually think Harry may have overshadowed Philip’s memorial, but let’s see if he has it in him to go and see his grandmother.”

LMAO if the Sussexes really do need a win, I think this is the win: “I actually think Harry may have overshadowed Philip’s memorial” – well, ain’t that a kick in the nards. Harry confirmed he wasn’t going to the memorial days beforehand, and the memorial was full of Europe’s royalty and the extended Windsor clan (including a preening Kate), and ALL of them were overshadowed by Harry’s absence? Damn, those are some dull and uncharismatic royals! I still don’t understand why “royal sources” continue to harp on and on about sh-t like “they need a win” or “the palace will watch their trip to New York very carefully.” Like, Harry and Meghan are gone. They’re doing their own thing. They do not live or die by their approval rates in the UK. What makes all of the royal sources and royal reporters sick is that even after years of smears, harassment and genuine endangerment, Harry and Meghan are completely fine and thriving.