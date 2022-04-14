The Sussexes ‘need a win’ with the Invictus Games, according to a ‘royal source’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely arrive in The Netherlands later today or tomorrow, I would think. The opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, and I can’t see them flying in on the day? Who knows though. As we’ve seen throughout the week, Harry and Meghan’s appearance in the Netherlands has caused so much drama back in Salt Island. Royal reporters have all felt that they’ve been personally slapped in the face by Harry and Meghan. No one can believe that Harry blanked on his grandfather’s 40-minute memorial service more than two weeks ago, but somehow Harry has all the time in the world for… the international initiative he founded to celebrate wounded warriors. So, obviously, now those same slapped, blindsided, salty dumbasses have a lot to say about how the Sussexes “need a win.” I sh-t you not.
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games — taking place April 16 to 22 — they’ll be under intense public scrutiny. The couple faced less-than-glowing headlines for their failure to fly to Prince Philip’s memorial service in London last month, which Harry’s frail grandmother, 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth, managed to attend.
“They need a win,” said one highly placed royal source. “They are never going to get a win with some people in England, probably the majority, but their appearance at the Invictus Games may reignite the pocket of support they have among a certain young demographic in the UK.”
Harry served 10 years in the British Army and saw active service on the frontline in Afghanistan. But he has now lost his honorary Navy and RAF ranks and returned his title of Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant, RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command to the queen.
“Harry’s never talked publicly about losing these titles, but it has weighed very heavily on him,” said another palace source familiar with the Sussexes’ departure from the UK. “You only have to look at the tears in his eyes when he last wore his dress uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines at the Royal Albert Hall just before they left the UK to see how upset he was … The Invictus Games is his way of maintaining his links with something very dear to his heart.”
True to form, the couple will be followed by a Netflix camera crew who are making the series “Heart of Invictus,” following wounded warriors from around the world. “You can’t leave out the Sussex sponsors,” said the royal source.
The big question now is whether Harry will fly from the Netherlands to London to visit his grandmother for her 96th birthday on April 21.
“That will say everything,” said the royal source, “I actually think Harry may have overshadowed Philip’s memorial, but let’s see if he has it in him to go and see his grandmother.”
[From Page Six]
LMAO if the Sussexes really do need a win, I think this is the win: “I actually think Harry may have overshadowed Philip’s memorial” – well, ain’t that a kick in the nards. Harry confirmed he wasn’t going to the memorial days beforehand, and the memorial was full of Europe’s royalty and the extended Windsor clan (including a preening Kate), and ALL of them were overshadowed by Harry’s absence? Damn, those are some dull and uncharismatic royals! I still don’t understand why “royal sources” continue to harp on and on about sh-t like “they need a win” or “the palace will watch their trip to New York very carefully.” Like, Harry and Meghan are gone. They’re doing their own thing. They do not live or die by their approval rates in the UK. What makes all of the royal sources and royal reporters sick is that even after years of smears, harassment and genuine endangerment, Harry and Meghan are completely fine and thriving.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
Omg the projection is so strong. This came from the increasingly sidelined and desperate KP
If it’s a palace source, they know literally nothing about what is happening with Harry and Meghan. Lol.
When someone’s absence overshadows a church full of royals, you are in DEEP trouble. Coupled with the disastrous jubbly tour, the house of Windsor has just dove deeper into irrelevancy.
It’s not just projection, it’s outright deflection. Shut the hell up, rr, the only person who “overshadowed” Philip’s memorial was his pedophile son prancing his wife and queen down the aisle. Get Harry’s name out of your mouth.
💯
Actually, I think Harry’s absence DID overshadow the event — but that was all on them and their sycophantic press. THEY made it a big deal that Harry “needs” to be there, so much so that all eyes were on what Harry would do, not on the rest of them. If the royals want attention (and it’s obvious that they do), they need to lean on the press to stop making everything about what Harry does.
Yes. This. He said almost 2 weeks before the service he/they would not be going. The fact that the BM/RR’s could not talk or write about without mentioning he wasn’t there isn’t on Harry & Meghan is on the BM/RR’s. They media make the other members of the BRF look like losers (which they are) amplyifying who wasn’t there. The Sussexes do not need a win.
Harry cannot win. If he had attended it would have all been about body language etc etc. The whole memorial would have been about Harry.
All I know is that I live in the US and all my friends and I have been counting down to the start of the games for what feels like forever! Way more excited to see the Inviticus Games than the Olympics.
Meghan and Harry are doing just fine and are absolutely not worried about what anyone in the UK thinks about them and I love it!
This! They don’t “need” anything because they DGAF about what the UK tabloids or people who will hate them anyway think about them
It’s lovely to see.
The BM don’t seem to understand that Harry and Meghan don’t care about their popularity in England. If that was important they would do a lot more to secure it. For starters not leaving the RM.
So what is actually being said here is ‘they need a win with the UK press’. Which we know they will NEVER get, no matter what they do.
More column inches to fill space and get clicks but which have no grounding in reality.
The BRF and RR want Invictus to be a liss because they still have hopes the Sussexes will fail, Harry will abandon his family and return to the fold.
Why are you so worried because of them?
Because the rota isn’t allowed in the Netherlands. They will be no where near Harry and will get pics and the information after the fact. They are mad Netflix will have all the behind the scenes pics and will not know of any of Harry’s movement until it’s announced. I bet will and Kate are in Britain and will have they DVR, the minions and anyone looking at Harry’s social activities on lock so they don’t miss anything. I have dibs on Kate will copy what Meg wears for the Anzac service since William is laying a wreath in place of the queen
The Duke and Duchess of Do-More-Before-5 AM-Than-Other-People-Do-All-Day are made of win. They’ll be just fine.
BOOM!
LOL
You know it!
The Invictus Games are more than Bill could ever hope to achieve. It’s tangible and impactful and important on a global level. Bill and Waity have done literally nothing on merit. Nothing.
The more time goes on, the more impressed I am with Harry and Meghan.
You know what? I’d really like to find who this “royal source” is! They have the gall to mention Harry losing his titles when they are in fact the problem? I am exasperated and furious! Even now, when he is not in their grasp, they are entitled enough to trash him, his wife and even his children?! Trash the lot of them…
@Sophie: I said in my post lower down that the source is a royal reporter. Only them can spout such nonsense.
This NY Post person is Sara Nathan an English reporter, since scooped up by Murdoch.
She reports exclusively on the BRF.
She shills hard for them and I do think she 100% has a legit palace source – CH or KP, not BP.
My guess is Nathan wants to fallow the career trajectory of other Brit to US success stories – Anna Wintour, Liz Tilberis (sp) & Tina Brown.
I’ll say this, Nathan has been more correct than rota rats on almost everything.
Not that that’s hard.🙄
Nathan correctly broke the story of the Sussex X-Mas 2021 not-happening and Harry’s memoirs.
It’s interesting that Nathan again contradicts the UK skunk media by explicitly stating that Queen Maxima will attend the Invictus opening.👀👀
We’ll see.
Interesting. Shall be keeping a close eye on this one’s reportings in the future.
King W-A, his aunt, nephew and the Dutch prime-minister have just been confirmed for attending the opening ceremony on the website of the Dutch royals.
Sweetie, all the do is win!
🎶All I do is win, win, win no matter what (What)
Got money on my mind, I can never get enough (‘Nough)
And every time I step up in the building
Everybody hands go up
And they stay there (There), and they say yeah (Yeah)
And they stay there, up, down, up, down, up, down
‘Cause all I do is win (Win), win (Win), win
And if you going in put your hands in the air, make ’em stay there🎶
👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾
Playing that song right now 🙂
Putting aside the fact that the Sussexes are doing their own thing and this competition with the other royals is completely one-sided, this writer is acting like the Cambridges didn’t just have a disastrous royal tour that we will be discussing for years, it was so bad. Charles is neck deep in his own scandal. And Andrew? I need not say more on that.
All that is to say, the Sussexes don’t need a win. They win every single day they are NOT associated with that dumpster fire of an institution. They continue to set the gold standard on what it means to truly live a life of service. Their organization is thriving. They are living in a country that values their contributions and respects their humanity. The BRF are the ones that needed a win. They failed. Epically.
This whole comment is so great, but your second paragraph is SPOT ON!
I’m amazed that no Palace Gold Standard Communications Guru has pointed out that they should grab onto Harry’s (and Meghan’s) coattails here — wish the UK IG team all the best, at a bare minimum. THAT would give the BRF a bit of reflected winning.
Exactly! The Sussexes have already won. They are in control of their lives. Living and working how they want. The Windors desperately need a win.
This was projection through and through but the nonsense made me smile.
Very well said!
I love this, you are so right!
As if the headlines were any different out of the Uk before the memorial?! Ha
The desperation from these royal reporters is something else. “Please love us so we can make more money off you and your family. Please talk to us.”
Notice that this is all about the UK.
I have no idea what the plans are post Invictus but I don’t think he’ll stop by (assuming Meghan goes back home before closing ceremony) while his case is still before the judge.
Petty me also hopes he flies straight back home.
Update: I was wrong they came to visit the Queen and no one knew before the games started. Good for them.
Don’t need a win when you aren’t playing the game.
Word.
Hitting my invisible like button!
👍👍👍
YES Lord!
Exactly.
These two are supposedly “irrelevant” private citizens. They would have some care, I guess, if the crown had agreed to half in, half out. But they didn’t want that so they get boring royals with no real global causes while the ones you kicked out headlined Global Citizens last year, are kicking off Invictus this year, will finally release their podcasts and Netflix shows, etc…
This entire article is confusing tbh.
The invictus games is about veterans, their mental health and participation in sport. It is not attached to any royal household or endeavour. It’s measured success is none of salty Island’s business.
Exactly and just because he doesn’t hold the honorary titles any more doesn’t change the fact that he served. The veterans only care that he served and he can relate what is like to do so in an active war zone.
Who made sure Harry overshadowed everyone? They really do live in a bubble, or they really know who their readers are and don’t try to reach anyone else. They honestly read like a bunch of gossips, which is what they are. Like all malicious gossips, they can do real harm to people, though.
“You only have to look at the tears in his eyes when he last wore his dress uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines at the Royal Albert Hall just before they left the UK to see how upset he was … the Invictus Games is his way of maintaining his links with something very dear to his heart.”
Whaaaaa? The Invictus Games are what’s dear to his heart, not some Captain General’s uniform you utter oaf. Yes he was proud to be associated with the Royal Marines but action speaks much louder than some performative stuff in a uniform. Action like the *actual* Invictus Games. Leave the performative uniform wearing to your useless twat of a brother.
@Jaded: Harry got emotional because the Royal Marines gave him a standing ovation and still supported him not because he was wearing the uniform for the last time.
Exactly. Funny how the “Royal Source” didn’t mention that bit.
The whole crowd also gave him a Three Cheers at the end of the show, it made ME emotional!
LOL at “faced less than glowing headlines” – this is how it works, right? The British press writes the negative stories and headlines and then acts like those headlines reflect how the actual British people feel about them. Did any one in england actually care that harry missed the memorial service? Or if they did care, did it bother them for more than 5 minutes?
I think the issue here is that the Invictus games are already a win and have been for years and the British press can’t figure out why – they thought the success was just based on Harry’s status as a working royal, so its hard for them to understand why these games are still going to be successful. But they’re going to be successful bc the foundation as a whole has put in the work to make them successful, and harry is part of that – Harry, not the Queen’s grandson, you know?
The UK royal family also is behaving so badly here – Charles or the Queen should absolutely post a statement wishing the UK team good luck etc – nothing to do with harry, just as a show of support to the veterans. I would be very surprised if they did that though.
Harry and Meghan are going to be greeted with huge cheers at the IG and that’s a big problem for the BRF and the british press.
Yep, not supporting their wounded soldiers is a terrible look for the royals. This is what the people need to see, however–the utter disregard for citizens, the sheer pettiness that steers their daily decisions. Abolish the monarchy.
They are beside themselves because the Invictus Games have become a big fucking deal. Every participating country’s leaders are taking it seriously and going out of their way to show support to their athletes. Except the UK who will sit on the sidelines being petulant.
They are choking on the fact that Harry, Meghan and the Invictus games will get worldwide, positive coverage for weeks to come. They know it will put the royal’s work to shame. And there ain’t nothing they can do about it!
@Becks: There’s still time but I won’t be holding my breath. BP hasn’t tweeted about Invictus since Harry left and didn’t not even tweet about the Invictus engagements that he did when he came back from Canada in 2020. I will be really surprised if anybody in the Royal Family sends greetings to UK Invictus team.
Yeah, I’d be really surprised too, like I think its 99% not going to happen, but I don’t want to rule it out bc stranger things have happened, you know? But I really doubt it.
Honestly this. They thought without being linked to the Royals they would fail. They keep leveling TF up each and every month. They are showing hey, if you are a Royal you could be doing these same things instead of these antiquated things that they do with little to no help to their so called patronages.
Becks, it truly is deplorable how these veterans who literally put their lives on the line to serve their countries are being dismissed and degraded by the British media. A media that could not have free speech if their soldiers didn’t fight for them.
The monarchy, whoever that may be , should be ashamed they can’t put their pettiness aside to say good luck and thank you for your services. I mean petty is the head of the military and she sits back and let’s her media continue to write these stories about an event that celebrates and honors people who allow her to live in peace in her many palaces. It’s something I can’t understand or forgive. Ffs grow the f up .
Charles could polish his reputation and appear like a real leader if he issued a statement in support of the veterans. This would look amazing as the he has one foot on the throne as QEII sees her end imminent. But he and his courtiers are so full of jealousy and spite, he’s incapable of such a simple act.
It would be SUCH a PR Win for him. He would look like a leader, like he cares about the veterans – but it would also give the press WEEKS of stories about how Charles is trying to mend the rift, Charles will always support Harry no matter what, Charles is the bigger person, Charles is heartbroken that Harry won’t take his calls, Invictus is the last thing the Queen has that’s all her own, etc.
but instead we’ll get silence.
TMZ is saying that Harry and Meghan met today with Charles and the Queen.
The fact that Page Six even published this article means that Harry and Meghan have already WON. The Sussexes continue to live rent free in the minds of the RR and BRF. Invictus hasn’t even begun and it’s already more successful than the Cambridge Colonialist Cosplay Disaster Extravaganza. (credit to the person who coined ‘disaster extravaganza’ earlier in the week).
The entirely bizarre thing about all of this is that Megan and Harry have more cred and respect in terms of “service” work than any of the Royal family members. They are recognized internationally for their efforts, and people and organizations that do a lot of good fall all over themselves to partner with them! It just baffles me that the British press goes on and on as if they’re dilletantes who do nothing, which coincidentally is a perfect description of the Royal family itself.
They just refuse to believe or acknowledge that Harry and Meghan don’t NEED anything from them. They are winning every day since they left that awful country.
They’ve only been winning since they left in 2020 so I don’t know what that royal reporter (that’s the source) is talking about.
H & M “need a win” like Kate “needs a new button covered coat” – they already have the wins racked up!
These people talk out of both sides of their mouths.
– So they “need a win”, and yet it’s also unlikely that “the majority” of Brits will never approve or them or like them? Why would even bother then?
– Harry HS never talked publicly about losing his honorary military titles but it weighs heavily on him? How would anyone speaking with Page Six have any such knowledge if Harry has never really spoken of it?
I swear these people sound as if they’re tuning in to watch The Bachelor.
I hope his book contradicts all of this and he says how free he feels to be just like other veterans and not dressing up in fake uniforms and unearned honors.
Hahahaha! Megs and Harry been winning! Desperation is a nasty perfume 😂
KP is concerned because that is a lot of projection. Invictus games is already a huge win. Countries other than the UK have done send offs for their athletes and the US has supported this by sending a delegation.
It’s too bad the UK government is so pathetic that it is placating a petty family because they should be celebrating this as much as the other countries. It really shows how little the Windsors care about veterans and the military when they mute the coverage for something that is entirely about the veterans simply because Harry is behind the project.
Ah, I see what’s going on. You have confused them with the other duke and duchess who just came off of the worst royal tour flop in the last century. They need desperately need a win. The Sussex’s have been winning since they married.
I think they over-estimate the interest in Phil’s memorial. Even in the UK, I doubt it was of much interest. Didn’t people complain about all the televised stuff right after he died? Are people really more interested a year later because a bunch of other monarchs dressed up for a service?
You know, I wasn’t sure if the Oprah interview was a good idea, but now I know they had to do it. All of these smear stories have a context now. People see that they’re just constantly being smeared in the British media (even though they’re GONE!) and that it doesn’t really hold water.
Salt island monarchy and media and sicko fans are mad, they are big mad. Oh the power Harry has in his little finger. Combine that with his wife and the section of salt isle that supports the monarchy are going to be crying for years to come. You f with the wrong people.
Umm are we not quarantining anymore for international travel? I thought that’s why all the teams got there earlier this week.
These ppl are so desperate to disparage Harry that they are willing to put their “beloved” and increasingly frail Queen at serious risk. Harry is going to be interacting with literally hundreds of ppl from all over the world. They want him to fly directly in to see a 96yo woman who just had Covid? They are so pyscho!
They really want their photo ops with Harry and to write endless drivel about his visit to the UK. Nothing of substance ever comes out of the British tabloids and published articles about Harry and Meghan. It’s mostly negative personal attacks, not anything on the supposed event they are sent to cover—just articles on body language, clothes, and cries over Harry ignoring their inane questions.
They keep telling on themselves. Didn’t they try this mess before they went to New York? And then everyone got to see how popular they were. They keep moving the goal posts. Here’s the sad fact. PC is realizing without Harry he’s kind of screwed. William and Kate don’t have what it takes. That’s what happens when the heir in line is based on birth and not freaking merit.
I think he meant Harry would have overshadowed the event if he came, not his absence overshadowed the event.
The fact that they’re still talking about it two weeks after the fact, and plan on using it every time they travel from now on, makes me think, that those complaining think he did actually overshadow the event.
Actually, there were several stories at the time quoting some ex-Somebody-or-Other, who was once Something-or-Other to Prince Phillip, that “everyone” was talking about how Harry wasn’t at the memorial. I guess they (RF, BM?) were hoping Harry’s absence would overshadow Andrew’s presence.
I think Arthur Edwards, the royal photographer, was trying to stir up the pot by saying that. I don’t know if anyone else did.
Arthur Edwards is still furious because he could not add Archie to his list of royal baby photos.
The best thing about this article is that Harry’s family (and therefore, the press) continue to have NO CLUE about H and M’s whereabouts.
They could be flying in to the Hague today. They could have arrived on Monday and we wouldn’t know a thing about it. Harry could be having a cheeky tea with his Gran right now while the rest of the family are either on vacation or got sent off to church. The BM will just have to keep spinning their wheels.
Too many are losing the focus that these games should have happened two years ago, and with everything that’s happened both personally and globally, it’s a major win for it to happen in The Hague at all. People are really excited. I think with the Cambridge’s flop colonial cosplay tour ,Andrews insisting on being visible, and Charles’ cash for honors, it’s not that the Sussexes need a win, but that the British press and the Palace need them to not win. Hence all these articles on security or not being received by the Dutch royals. It just becomes white noise and not about the actual events and participants . This isn’t a royal tour, nor is it structured like one. The Sussexes are fine.
A win for who and for what? This is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women and veterans. That’s been taking place since it was established in 2014; this event founded by Prince Harry has been around much longer than lazy William’s sudden environment project Earthshot nonsense. The longevity and growth of this sporting event speak to its success and winning appeal to the public it services and supports. The royal source is simply trying to downplay the impact Invictus Games continues to demonstrate. By tying in their own personal grievance/bias against Harry and Meghan.
The royals keep getting it all wrong, wrong, wrong–fundamentally believing that the state exists to serve them instead of them existing to serve the state. They can’t get over themselves enough to consider the veterans, and what the Invictus Games means to veterans who gave up so much to serve their countries. Once again, as I’ve said many times, the royals keep missing easy wins. They are supposed to be gracious, not petty. Issuing a statement of support for Harry and for Invictus would only make them look compassionate and patriotic. People would be falling all over themselves talking about how wonderful it is that the royals can “look past their differences” etc etc. Them not issuing a statement of support, or better yet, having Charles attend the games, makes them look small-minded and selfish. Invictus is about the veterans, not them.
Charles attending the games would be a home run. He’s weathered a lot of bad press–he would look a lot more gracious and “king-like” if he could actually behave like a supportive father. It would also chap William’s ass to no end as well. How can these royals be so bad at royaling?
According to the queen, service only counts if you’re royal. (despicable statement) Could be why they aren’t saying anything? I’ve often wondered what the Armed Services thought about her saying that.
Maybe they’re leaving it to Bojo to say something so they don’t have to?
I can’t wait for the IGs to start! The fact that H& M have done so much for the veterans is a win and the RR can’t take that away.
Ditto, looking forward to the Games, looking forward to Meghan’s fashion, looking forward to seeing two people so in love and in sync.
““They are never going to get a win with some people in England, probably the majority . . .”
sooooo if they’re the majority of people in England will never be appeased, why should Harry even bother to put any effort into trying to appeal to them?
I never liked this sort of propaganda in the tabs claiming the “majority” of the British “disapprove.” I don’t think that can be proven unless everybody in the country is surveyed. It also is a bad thing for tabs to do because some would actually believe the propaganda.
That’s such a bs comment by Sara Nathan and the rest of them. There’s a reason the paid for popularity polls are done and the results are designed to sell a false narrative. I would wager most Brit/UK citizens do not find the current members of the BRF good value for the money the receive. It’s probably why the flurry of tours has been happening.
Just wondering if the British team got any kind of official send-off. Has anyone seen an official send-off ? They are starting to look like an orphan team? Isn’t the Queen commander-in-chief? Luckily, Harry himself zoomed in to wish them good-luck. Luckily, getting a send-off from the Founder and Patron trumps everyone else.
You guys, this makes me so happy. Pres. Zelensky reaching tout to Invictus participants:
President
@ZelenskyyUa
connected with
@InvictusGamesNL
’s #TeamUkraine today.
He told the competitors: “We are proud that, at this time, you represent our country. You are showing the rebellious spirit of the Ukrainian people. Support you. Victory to you!”
Are they f-cking kidding? The Sussexes have been winning ever since they left Salt Island for good.
I’d say the Sussexes got their win after that incognito visit to the Queen in Windsor with the press having no clue.