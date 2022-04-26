The Cambridge kids will likely make several appearances at Jubbly events

All eyes are now on the Platinum Jubbly. That’s the next big royal event, and one which has been endlessly previewed and fretted over for the past year. Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth II personally asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to come over for the Struggle Jubbly in June and they are reportedly weighing their options. As Harry said in his Today Show interview, there are security issues and other issues. Personally, I believe Harry and Meghan both know well enough that the second they confirm an appearance in June, all hell will break loose and the conversation then becomes “how dare they be so boldly arrogant to believe anyone even wants to see them” and “well, they shouldn’t be allowed on the balcony!” If they come, it will be because the Queen asked them. Remember that. Anyway, the Telegraph had a little preview about Jubbly events and Jubbly planning, and sources say that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two older kids will likely make some Jubbly appearances too.
It has been overshadowed by intrigue over who will come and who will not, as the Duke of Sussex still dithers over his invitation and the Queen paces herself to feel well enough to attend. But even the youngest members of the senior Royal Family are to rally to the Platinum Jubilee, as The Firm strives to keep the focus squarely on the Queen and her legacy. The three Cambridge children will take a “visible” part in the Jubilee celebrations, as family members play to their strengths for a royal show of force.
The Prince of Wales is preparing to play “host” for key events including the bank holiday concert where he will deliver the speech, while the Duchess of Cornwall puts her cheerful social skills to good use with a Big Lunch. The Duke of Cambridge will take the lead on the military elements, reviewing Trooping the Colour in a formal inspection a week before the Queen carries out her review as one of the centrepieces of the Jubilee weekend. The Duchess of Cambridge will continue her focus on children and the outside world with Superbloom: the Tower of London project to flood the moat with flowers, complete with a slide.
Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, who will soon be seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis will take part in events, although their parents are likely to follow the pattern they set for the Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving in confirming their attendance only at the last minute. They will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and fans hope to see them make their debut in the carriages to Trooping the Colour. Their father Prince William took his first formal carriage ride at the age of four.
The Duke of Sussex is said to remain genuinely undecided about whether he, the Duchess and their two children will fly to London for the event to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. They will receive security for all Jubilee events, the Sunday Telegraph has established, removing one of the key obstacles. A palace source said the ball was in his court, with his grandmother and father keen to welcome the Sussexes to “family” events. Prince Harry and Meghan will be unable to attend formal working elements of the Jubilee, having left their official roles when they moved to California two years ago.
[From The Telegraph]
Reading this made my royal-gossip sixth sense ping like crazy. There’s so much focus (from the Queen and Charles) to get Harry and Meghan to the Jubbly. The Cambridges don’t want them there, and the Cambridges will work to shun them if the Sussexes do come. Simultaneously, there’s so much focus on being able to control Harry and Meghan for the length of time they’re in the UK. The Sussexes wouldn’t be allowed to, say, check in with charities or do Invictus events. Their movements would be severely limited to only “family” events, and there would be an eagerness to ensure that Harry and Meghan are SEEN to be “snubbed” by the family too. As in, they would be allowed on the fakakta balcony but they would be shoved to the back to ensure that the Cambridges are front and center. All of this just screams MESS. I hope Meg and Haz avoid it completely.
I feel horrible saying this, because I think all of the Cambridge children are adorable and I feel so sorry for them, being born into this shitshow.
But at this point, William and Kate bringing the kids out in order to compete for attention with Harry and Meghan is like bringing a spoon to a gunfight.
There’s just no way that shuffling the kids along with them is going to make even the slightest dent in the Sussexes’ popularity of the level of interest the (worldwide) public has in them.
The toxic environment that is BRF these days is one where the children are bargaining chips and tools for the parents agendas.
Glad Harry took his family and left, but it only meant the Cambridge kids had to take that space. The BM will turn against the kids (spares) sooner than originally done imo.
Especially considering we just saw the oldest two at the memorial service, and I’m sure we’ll get more pictures of charlotte for her birthday, and we just got pictures of Louis for his birthday.
it’s like I said a few days ago – the Cambridge kids are entering a window where they just aren’t that interesting. They’re leaving the super cute adorable little kids phase, and they aren’t changing that much between appearances, and they havent yet the older gossip-worthy stage. So ideally this is a good stage for them, they should have more privacy right now just because they aren’t that interesting* but W&K are desperate for any kind of positive press so out come the kids. And overall the Cambridges SHOULD be working in public events for the kids so at least George is more used to it but we all know the kids only come out for PR.
Then factor in the potential for a Sussex appearance, and the Cambridge kids slip farther down the interesting list.
*I’m not saying that to be mean or as a slight to the kids, just in terms of photo ops etc.
The Cambridge kids are the line of succession so there will always be press interest in them. Since their jobs are lifetime appointments, particularly for George, I don’t think they need to be put to work as children.
@Catlady yes there will always be some press interest in the kids but since we’ve seen them so many times, press AND public interest in them is dwindling. It’ll never reach zero no but it’s definitely not on the levels it was in say, 2017. I remember when getting photos of the kids used to feel like a mini event and people would be excited to see the kids and see how they look. But as @Becks1 points out, we’ve seen them so much that any changes are now gradual for us and they aren’t changing much to begin with so interest is dying out.
Oh there will always be “interest,” but not the all-consuming interest that we saw 5 years ago, when a new picture of one of the children dominated the headlines and social media etc.
It’s not about “putting them to work,” its about getting them used to the cameras and public appearances in limited/controlled settings. Other royal families do this.
The children must be seen not just because of press interest but also because it is necessary to brain wash the public into feeling a sense of affection for them to ensure future funding for the monarchy.
At this point, seeing Bea and Eugenie’s children would likely generate more interest. In their Easter walk and the memorial, seeing Peter and Zara’s children was more interesting because they haven’t been seen as much.
ITA, those poor kids r being used to prop mummy and daddy up. The Keens are repeating history with Chuck and Di, who also used their kids for good press.
I have always said that William is repeating his parents mistakes, esp Chuck’s.
I do worry about those kids (in a first-world problem sort of way). William and Harry had fairly close relationships with their cousins (and even their aunts/uncles), and I bet they were some of the few people who could be trusted (to some extent) and who understood them (to some extent). Even now we see evidence of that closeness (Harry & Eugenie, for example). I wonder who the Cambridges will be able to turn to- as their parents have seemed to box anyone and everyone who might have had that empathy and understanding out of their lives. The Middleton’s can provide some support- but nothing at that level.
Please just put the whole lot of them in the spotlight since the royalists love them so much. And then write those royal autobiographies of the kids when they are 15 since the rats are soooooo close to their royal sources and know how the royals tick. Please just concentrate on them and leave Harry and family alone since he’s insignificant. Dumb rota rats.
But Kate gets another big slide photo shoot at the Jubbly, so it is all good!
🤣🤣🤣 I forgot about the slides! This will be another Great Garden Thing won’t it?
That part made me laugh. Another slide for Kate!
She really is turning into the Stunt Queen.
The control of these purported security arrangements is offensive, and I can’t believe it wouldn’t be triggering for Meghan especially who was a virtual prisoner while a “working” royal. The shunning is part of the Jubbly planning, isn’t it? I just don’t believe Harry would subject her to that, not to mention his babies. If anything is happening with the Sussexes, it’s negotiating and pinning down the details and roles of every family event. I trust Harry, but not the salty vipers.
Funny how William has more badges, ribbons, etc. than Harry, though Harry served in the military for 10 years and William did what? Fly a helicopter part-time in England? I don’t get it. And then wasn’t Harry stripped of all his honors and not allowed to wear his well-earned military uniform?
Regular veterans in the UK have to get special permission to wear an earned uniform for an event. Only those currently serving can wear real uniforms. The RF, of course, even those who never served in any capacity, can wear their unearned uniforms and medals. Earned medals can be worn on a regular suit.
That’s one of the most ridiculous things about the royal family. They award themselves useless/unearned medals, and honors, and ribbons, etc., whenever they feel like it. And they expect the public to be “impressed” by them, lol. They remind me of Scientologists giving out “Freedom Medal of Valor” awards to Tom Cruise. Maybe I’ll make up some medal to bestow on myself, too.
Jeremy Paxton talks about this in his book, and that the royal men are so deluded they think they deserve them?
Prince Philip loved Edward but was apparently Edward got medals. I can’t remember what book I gleaned that from.
Scientology is the perfect comparison, MrsKabapple!
Of course the kids will be out. This has been the plan all year. They need interest and the kids get way more than Kate and especially William but even that is waning because they’re seen all the time now.
Harry, Meghan and their kids are who everyone wants to see.
Also the Sussexes can’t win either way with the BM or their haters so I say do what’s best for your family.
Along with that some fans won’t be happy esp if they do go.
So whatever gives them peace is the best option.
What I really hope is that Elisabeth can’t make it on the balcony because that makes it easier for the Sussexes not to be there either esp if she’s asked them to.
Then they can release a pic like they did with Archie as a newborn with the Queen, Phillip and Doria.
It’s a fact 💯 that the Cambridge kids can’t keep attention longer than two days. It seems like George is the new William and the rota is right now counting on Charlotte to be the new Harry. You would think that William wouldn’t want what he has gone through to put a wedge between his offspring but I agree with Becks. The Cambridges know the rota is slowly moving to the kids and William and Kate are the new Charles and Camilla. California is always interesting cause they all have red hair and it will be fascinating to see what they’ll look like as they grow plus they will stay behind the curtain which will make it really fascinating to see. But what’s most sad is that the kids will be pitted against each other just for the rota to make money
No one but the Sussex and the queen knows if she personally asked them to come to the jubbly! Let’s not start quoting these lying ass tabloids as if they’re speaking facts. They, like the rest of us, don’t know jack. They’re wishing, guessing, and hoping that Sussexes comes to the Jubbly. I hope they don’t come, and just enjoy Lili Diana’s birthday weekend in peace!
What a mess.
First off, of course the Cambridge kids are going to be on the balcony, if there is a big family balcony appearance. They have all made appearances before for Trooping, so they’ll be back this year. And I’m sure we’ll see at least George in a carriage, that’s pretty much the only thing the Cambridges can offer at this point.
second – I honestly am of several different opinions with the balcony appearance in general. If there is a big family appearance, I think Harry might be there, but I doubt Meghan would and I absolutely would not expect to see either of their children (even though children of non-working royals do appear on the balcony during the Trooping, such as Peter Phillips’ daughters.) I know at the diamond jubilee we got a limited balcony appearance, but considering this might be the last balcony appearance for the queen, there might be pressure for the whole family to be there. (but again no Sussex children, which makes total sense, everything else aside, just considering their ages.)
third – what was that emphasis on “family” events that they can attend? So are they saying they wont be invited on the balcony or to any of the other public events etc?
this all reminds me of that line from Star Wars – “its a trap!!” this is all about the royals and the press wanting the Sussexes there just so they can be shoved into a back corner and shunned.
I did laugh at the mention of a slide for Kate though, lol.
The balcony will likely be like at the previous jubbly, just the direct line. Now that would be TQ, PC and Cam, PW and Kate, PG. If they’re lucky, I guess, Charlotte and Louis. That would be the best way of keeping PA out of sight also. They are probably drooling for H&M to come so they can say they were snubbed and kept off the balcony.
I think they will end up doing that because that is the least drama-free option. But its funny bc if they do that, its hard to say it was a snub towards H&M if the Queen’s own children are kept off.
omg, meant to say “most drama free option.” Its too early 🤦♀️
“It’s a trap!”
That’s what I get from this, too – and honestly, I also can’t see what benefit Charles or the Queen would get by having the Sussexes there, either a. shunned to the back of the balcony by the family at large, confirming the rift or b. criticized for “stealing the spotlight” (e.g. existing), and making the rest of the family look bad, or c. deal with an entire week of the media demanding that Harry and his family be there, thus taking the focus off of the Jubilee itself. It seems like a no-win situation to me. For everyone.
I would prefer that the Sussexes ninjas work their magic and secretly visit QE if that’s what they want, and we’ll won’t hear about it until they’re back in American airspace.
I see you, Jay, but who shot first??
At this point, I’m confused about what are these family events v working royals events? If H and M go, I feel like more family events will be created so the press can get pics.
I’m confused by that as well. In the past, B&E have attended garden parties, ridden in the carriages as part of Trooping, etc. I think they were all on flotillas during the diamond jubilee. Maybe this is meant to cut Harry out of military events?
Kate specializes in children and slides. So hilarious.
They’re gonna be screamed at no matter what their decision is. Either they’ll be unsupportive or they’ll be arrogant and bold. They cannot win. If I were them I’d stay home, because none of the options are gonna be good enough for the british media, but one of the options puts them in actual danger.
Exactly right. If they’re on the balcony, they pushed their way into it because they need the RF to be relevant. If they’re not on the balcony, the RF snubbed them because they are so awful and untrustworthy.
I’m kind of torn. Not a royalist and not British, so the Jubbly as an event has zero interest for me. As a fan of drama, I would be riveted to the royals’ downfall, but I wouldn’t want to have the children caught in the middle. And, of course, if H&M make an appearance, I’ll be glued to the screen.
Feel 100 percent the same way, @Eurydice. If were the advisor of H/M I’d be like, HELL NO, this will not benefit you, it will be SO STRESSFUL and exhausting. But the fan girl in me would love to see the sh$%show, the drama, the awkwardness, the fashion, the babies (Sussex that is) etc.
The contrast between the couples in that pic of them walking in together: the Sussexes side by side, arm in arm, and the Cambridges walking 2ft apart, “proper” royal distancing (sarcasm font). I don’t know if this was intended or not, but in all 10 pics selected here of W&K together, William is actively doing something with his hand/arm to keep it physically away from Kate, like a “don’t even think about trying to touch me” stance. What a partnership (more sarcasm font).
I also noticed in the photos how Meg is wearing dark colored dresses and Kate is in light colors to stand out more. Knowing what we now know, it’s an example of how Meg was dimming herself to fit in.
I get no good feelings about this. I hope none of the Sussexes go because the RF absolutely want them there to be seen being snubbed. If Harry wants to make the Queen happy, he can go alone. But Meghan and the kids should absolutely not go. Ugh, no good feelings about it.
I hope they all come over, Harry and Meghan make a low key appearance at some private event then once they’re safely away from the country release a pic of the Queen, Charles Doria and Archie at Lili’s secret christening that the press can tear themselves up over for months to come
I suspect Lili has already been christened and I doubt there will be any pictures especially with Charles.
The Cambridges wouldn’t have to use their children as promotional tools if they were better at their jobs.
Exactly!
If they figure something out with security I hope the take the kids to meet Liz and then go on a tropical holiday. I’m sure they are very well aware the bull crap certain family members and the minions will pull if they do agree to do Jubbly events
Unless, they get a guarantee that they will get security for day to day business and visits with friends, Harry and Meghan shouldn’t go. I don’t think they’re really interested in being on the balcony. When they were there they used to stand in back and I think they did that on purpose.
I hope by now Lili is christen, I don’t think Doria want to be near any member royal family, that’s not Harry.
PH isn’t “dithering” about whether or not to come. Quite likely he has several requirements for his attendance and also has an actual work schedule he has to plan around. Sounds bad but if PC or TQ either one wanted my attendance, I would present a bill for cost and time.
The level of interest in the Cambridge kids is closely tied to scarcity. It would be a much bigger event for the press if they were seen rarely. I feel like having them trotted out constantly to create positive interest is really poor strategy as it will substantially reduce long-term interest. In other words, Cambridge strategy remains piss poor as they are burning through their asset (goodwill generated by the kids) for minimal payback. If they keep trotting these kids out after every little foible, it won’t make the front page for long.
I am so tired of this Jubbly already. I’m trying to predict what the next teeth gnashing event will be once its over. I guess the Snubbing for William’s 40th, then all eyes focused on the horror that will be Harry’s memoir.
Kate and CarolE are going to be a wreck trying to upstage the possible sighting of Meghan and Lili and Archie. I predict Charlotte will come out in a white pantsuit and a messy bun.
I’m hoping that Harry’s book turns out to be focused primarily on his growth through various stages of his life — with little revelatory information about his family. So: Child of divorce builds a stable family; child with undiagnosed learning issues finds his place in the military and beyond. I’m hoping this because I love the idea that those who tormented Meghan and Harry will have spent years twisting themselves in knots over what they imagine Harry could choose to write— when what he actually chooses to put out there is what he said he would, focused on himself, not on them. (Wicked grin.)
I sincerely hope PH’s memoir deals once and for all with this myth about a learning difficulty he supposedly had as a youngster in school.
If, as the myth goes, this learning difficulty went undiagnosed (even tho some swear he had dyslexia) then how was it subsequently dealt with such that by his late 20s he’s out there flying Apache helicopters? How many of us who had no learning difficulties could, within 10 yrs of leaving HS, become a certified Apache helicopter pilot, the training for which, as H told Dax Shepherd on the Armchair Expert podcast, was “full of exams.”
I just hate seeing biased-agenda-driven narratives being pushed by supposedly intelligent folks. The world is in a serious information/disinformation crises and those of us who value truth and facts ought to be conscious not to be used by wily coyotes.
@charm Harry was the one who talked about dyslexia back around 2005-06. At least once in an interview with Jeremy Clarkson.
Not surprised. The kids are the only thing they’ve got going for them that is guaranteed to bring positive attention and some front pages. I feel sorry for them because I always hoped W&K would do better for their kids and keep them away from the royal machinery as much as they could but that’s obviously not happening. But then again, almost everyone is probably going to be on the balcony so the kids being there makes sense.
As for H&M, I can see a private trip (yes with the kids) to see the queen. Have Lili meet her namesake in person, take a few pics for memories purposes etc etc. Both Harry *and* Meghan seem to hold a great amount of respect and love for the queen so I can see it happening. As for balcony appearance, that I’m less confident about. If the queen asks, I can see Harry definitely doing it if not Meghan as well. But definitely no kids.
‘complete with a slide’
Well I just snorted into my lunch. This is what she’s known for/associated with? After how many years in the job? Everyone should be embarrassed.
I mean, what constitutes participating versus visiting? Because I think if the Sussexes go, with their kids and everything, all they care about is visiting Nana, not doing any of the pomp pageantry bullshit like the balcony or whatever. Could you imagine the Sussexes exposing their kids to that circus? I certainly can’t. I think that’s probably what the security situation is- they don’t need or want the security apparatus the rest of the royals get at all the royal events they’ll be involved in because they won’t be involved in those events; they want their own separate security befitting the threat level they face as VVIP private citizens that they receive literally everywhere else, and the ability to meet with whatever organization they want while they’re there in the context of Archewell. It isn’t unreasonable entitlement because they aren’t royals anymore; they’re international A list celebrities and global philanthropists facing a highly elevated security threat. Also, they don’t actually give a shit about The Jubbly itself; they don’t need it like all the others do. The only reason they would go there at all is to take their kids to meet their great grandmother in person.
So hopefully they make it there some other time and just skip out on being in the country during the official events altogether. The UK needs to stop treating them like royals and start treating them like the private citizens that they are. After all they are the ones who said the Sussexes couldn’t have it both ways.
So on point!
When did the UK ever treat H & M like royals? I must have missed that.
Can’t wait for the jubby stuff to end but then again after that they’ll start on Christmas because it will then be the Queens “last Christmas walk” so they have to come wah wah ( it was her last Christmas the last 3 years too) and they’ll keep going until she dies then it will be the funeral and constant memorial services…. On and on
I’m wondering when, if ever, anyone is going to put a stop to William’s antics because he increasingly seems isolated and hell-bent on revenge.
Jubbly weekend would be an excellent time for Harry and Meghan to take their children to Disney world. Well I would if I were them.
I feel for the Cambridge children, already being made to perform like circus animals.
Now we know it can be done. I would like H&M to come over with the children – unannounced. Get a few family photos of the Queen with the two children (photos not taken by Kate!) and then fly back to the States and leave the rest of the family to enjoy their time on the balcony!
Only to release photos when the Queen passes. The BM would lose their shit.
I keep thinking of the interview that Harry gave in which he said that TQ was not very interested in birthdays anymore. The follow up question regarding the Jubbly Harry answered that each was different and she was interested/excited about that. Do we really think so? I have this feeling that TQ would be just as happy seeing H&M and the kids anytime, but it doesn’t need to be during the Jubbly. I would love it if they could all spend time with TQ this Summer, with the appropriate security so that they could also see family members they wish to see, friends and drop by for any business/charity work that they want to do. It’ll be interesting to see where TQ will be physically located this Summer.
Yes, I think so. The Queen has devoted her life to her version of service. That’s been a genuine commitment not without high personal costs. The Jubilee is an acknowledgment of that service, and an acknowledgment — she might hope — that such service is relevant and meaningful, and many of the events represent both tradition and continuity. I can see that mattering very much to the Queen, in contrast to her actual birthday. Getting a year older in your 90’s and getting another box of scented soaps might feel much less festive than, say, the chance to spend private time with Harry and Meghan and to meet their kids.
I’m gonna be the villain here and just say it. I’m just not interested in the Cambridge kids, not enchanted by them and just assume they would be at events. They look like typical kids dressed in slightly old fashioned clothes. Also, the way they are framing the Sussexes getting protection at “ family events” sounds like a form of house arrest and monitoring, meaning they don’t want them doing anything that can’t be tracked by the Rota and the palace. Already sick of this Jubbly. Hope it’s staid, boring, goes smoothly and comes and goes, because it seems like a lot of people, especially in the media, really want some drama and chaos, and hoping they can lay that at the feet of the Sussexes.
This! I couldn’t agree more.
Totally.
The anti-climax of it all, including and especially, with no visit by the Sussexes, is my best wish for betty, the British Shidtmedia and all the other shidteaters on shidtisland and their proxies around the world at this, her embarrassing display of 70 long years as a benefit scrounger, grifter and thief of other people’s ancestral resources.
I enjoy seeing Charlotte and Lou but, G-d help me, George gives off such smug William vibes. I know that he’s just a kid and that I’m probably going to get struck by lightning now, but it is what it is. Anyway, it’s gross of Will and Kate to rely on their children to help distract from their PR disasters.
The best thing they could do for those kids would be to raise them as anything but royal. Teach them how to be a public servant, how to garden, how to serve a meal, how to clean a bathroom, how to write a letter, anything but how to live a life of shallow privilege. They need a real career for this century and work that is satisfying. George doesn’t need to turn into a William/Charles/Phillip. That model is broken.
I hope if the Sussexes do go that a few things happen.
1. I hope Meghan picks some amazing Caribbean designers to wear, since Kate couldn’t be bothered to put them in the Flop Tour spotlight.
2. I hope in the time that the Sussexes are on their own, (since such emphasis is being put on them not being invited to ALL the things), Meghan and Harry get time to check in on their groups and interests; e.g. seeing the women from the community cookbook. And I hope they leave the royal reporters scrambling to cover that via secondhand accounts.
3. If they were to bring the children, I hope they don’t allow them to any events so people can see just how much the Cambridge children are paraded around as dolls for distraction.
I know none of it will come true, but that’s what I would love to see if they go.
I wouldn’t be sad to see them lean ALLLLLL the way in. Call their bluff. Not only are we coming to the jubbly, we’re going to spend 8 weeks in Great Britain based out of Frogmore Cottage with the children. We will visit with all of our current and former patronages, as well as a huge ceremony for the Invictus athletes. Suck every single bit of air and attention away from the Windsor family. Bring Oprah over for a huge sit-down with the family of 4, followed up by a morning appearance with Gayle. Completely shun the RR.
And outshine e’rrbody.
So I’m fascinated by the blurred lines of all these jubbly events, regarding which ones are considered “public” events vs “royal work” events vs “royal family” events.
For sure, H&M will NOT allow themselves to be part of the first two and, of course, given all the public declarations and wringing of hands and gnashing of already-busted teeth, the bitter-islanders dont want and dont expect them to be part of these events.
So its the “royal family” events – which would necessarily be out of the public eye – that H&M would attend, amirite? So whether or not the Sussexes visit uk during the jubbly period, its hardly likely that they will be seen with the rest of betty’s family (NOT including all the servants at every level who are always up in betty’s family business and cant tell where they stop and betty’s family begins.)
I am quite sure that even if the Sussexes visit uk during the jubbly period (and I strongly doubt they will) they will definitely NOT give the various vultures what they all so desperately want, which is, a view of the Sussex family.
Too bad so sad. LMFAO
Since Charlotte and George have been trotted out so much lately, the cachet has faded. What they’ll do is add Louis to the mix to add a frisson of newness to this same tired walkabout. I think the kids are adorable and have nothing against them, but their parents use them as pawns in their one-sided war with the Sussexes. Poor kids.