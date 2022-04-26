The Cambridge kids will likely make several appearances at Jubbly events

All eyes are now on the Platinum Jubbly. That’s the next big royal event, and one which has been endlessly previewed and fretted over for the past year. Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth II personally asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to come over for the Struggle Jubbly in June and they are reportedly weighing their options. As Harry said in his Today Show interview, there are security issues and other issues. Personally, I believe Harry and Meghan both know well enough that the second they confirm an appearance in June, all hell will break loose and the conversation then becomes “how dare they be so boldly arrogant to believe anyone even wants to see them” and “well, they shouldn’t be allowed on the balcony!” If they come, it will be because the Queen asked them. Remember that. Anyway, the Telegraph had a little preview about Jubbly events and Jubbly planning, and sources say that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two older kids will likely make some Jubbly appearances too.

It has been overshadowed by intrigue over who will come and who will not, as the Duke of Sussex still dithers over his invitation and the Queen paces herself to feel well enough to attend. But even the youngest members of the senior Royal Family are to rally to the Platinum Jubilee, as The Firm strives to keep the focus squarely on the Queen and her legacy. The three Cambridge children will take a “visible” part in the Jubilee celebrations, as family members play to their strengths for a royal show of force. The Prince of Wales is preparing to play “host” for key events including the bank holiday concert where he will deliver the speech, while the Duchess of Cornwall puts her cheerful social skills to good use with a Big Lunch. The Duke of Cambridge will take the lead on the military elements, reviewing Trooping the Colour in a formal inspection a week before the Queen carries out her review as one of the centrepieces of the Jubilee weekend. The Duchess of Cambridge will continue her focus on children and the outside world with Superbloom: the Tower of London project to flood the moat with flowers, complete with a slide. Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, who will soon be seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis will take part in events, although their parents are likely to follow the pattern they set for the Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving in confirming their attendance only at the last minute. They will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and fans hope to see them make their debut in the carriages to Trooping the Colour. Their father Prince William took his first formal carriage ride at the age of four. The Duke of Sussex is said to remain genuinely undecided about whether he, the Duchess and their two children will fly to London for the event to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. They will receive security for all Jubilee events, the Sunday Telegraph has established, removing one of the key obstacles. A palace source said the ball was in his court, with his grandmother and father keen to welcome the Sussexes to “family” events. Prince Harry and Meghan will be unable to attend formal working elements of the Jubilee, having left their official roles when they moved to California two years ago.

[From The Telegraph]

Reading this made my royal-gossip sixth sense ping like crazy. There’s so much focus (from the Queen and Charles) to get Harry and Meghan to the Jubbly. The Cambridges don’t want them there, and the Cambridges will work to shun them if the Sussexes do come. Simultaneously, there’s so much focus on being able to control Harry and Meghan for the length of time they’re in the UK. The Sussexes wouldn’t be allowed to, say, check in with charities or do Invictus events. Their movements would be severely limited to only “family” events, and there would be an eagerness to ensure that Harry and Meghan are SEEN to be “snubbed” by the family too. As in, they would be allowed on the fakakta balcony but they would be shoved to the back to ensure that the Cambridges are front and center. All of this just screams MESS. I hope Meg and Haz avoid it completely.