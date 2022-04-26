Duchess Kate is ‘working on a stunning Jubilee wardrobe’ with Sarah Burton

One of the most horrid things about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean Flop Tour was that it was abundantly clear that Kate used the trip as a tone-deaf fashion tour. She thought she would be praised coming and going for her ugly colonialist-throwback looks and her inappropriately-priced bespoke looks. Kate was supposed to be there to celebrate the Struggle Jubbly and highlight local issues in the Caribbean. Instead, she wore £34,332.95 worth of new, ugly clothing. She was prancing around, preening and keening in her dumb couture… when she wasn’t recoiling from Black people or greeting children behind a chain-link fence.
I bring this up because we’ve been told repeatedly that Kate isn’t *supposed to be* a fashion plate and that she simply cares too much about supporting her husband and looking at Early Years pie charts to really be a fashion plate. Except that Kate does care, she just had awful style and some kind of issue which causes her to constantly copykeen her dead mother-in-law and the sister-in-law she exiled. Well, funny story – Kate clearly thinks the Struggle Jubbly is going to be all about the Keen Show. So she’s reportedly already meeting with Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen to create some custom looks:
The Duchess of Cambridge could turn to the designer of her wedding dress for her Queen’s Jubilee wardrobe. The Mail on Sunday understands that Kate has spoken with Sarah Burton, now the lead designer at the Alexander McQueen fashion house, about what to wear for the national celebration.
The Duchess twice wore Alexander McQueen outfits on her recent tour of the Caribbean and is specifically seeking advice on what to wear when she appears on the Buckingham Palace balcony in June and at a celebration ball.
A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘The Duchess is working on a stunning Jubilee wardrobe and word is that Sarah Burton has been over to Kensington Palace. Some of Kate’s preferred designers have been given special places in the stands at the Platinum Pageant, but Alexander McQueen is rumoured to be her favourite. Whether they are working on a dress for the balcony or for another event like the evening ball, or both, remains to be seen.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I mean, I guess we all assumed that Kate would use the Jubbly as an opportunity to buy more ugly clothes, but it’s just… too much at this point? Like, hon, you dropped $50K on clothing for the Colonialist Tour. People are creeped out with your unhinged Meghan cosplay and Diana cosplay. Figure out something else besides the same old designers. I also suspect that Kate believes she needs to be prepared for the Sussexes coming back for some Jubbly events, and Kate thinks she needs to “compete” with whatever fashion Meghan will wear.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
Really does have shi++y taste in clothes (and husbands)
William is competitive also. The top two pictures are of him copying Harry. When has William held his jacket like that. He always has his hands tightly clenched in front of him. In June we’ll see the Cambridges copying what Harry and Meg did in the Netherlands but they won’t be called out for it
Wow! Nice catch…B*tch stole Harry’s hand look!
She should wear what McQueen really puts out each year. That would shake things up.
OMG that white and yellow dress is so bad, one of her worst looks…hurt my eyes
There was a whole article last week about the fact that Kate had ‘deliberately’ modelled that yellow eyesore on…Diana’s wedding dress. Yes, the dress from 1981 which, even then, was considered a bit OTT. They gushed about this as though it were a good thing even though a) it is not a good thing and b) the two dresses are actually not very alike at all.
The media are scraping the bottom of the barrel to find things to praise this woman about. It’s infuriating.
So true. They praise Kate for literally walking on a sidewalk (at Philip’s funeral). Or for wearing jewelry (saying she’s honoring the queen when she wear’s Elizabeth’s jewels). It’s unbelievable that there is ANYONE delusional enough to believe this OTT praise, but apparently there is.
It’s actually a straight up copy of something the queen wore when leaving a tour. I saw the side by side. It was horrifying.
That’s right!! It’s almost a carbon copy!! She cosplayed TQ during the Category 5 Caribbean disaster!! Same with her dress in the back of the jeep.
CopyKeen needs to give it up. Meghan can outdress her in her sleep, yet alone in public. Meghan looked stunning in her jeans and suede pumps, while her Valentino mini dress was on fire!!
Where is all of the outrage for her excessive spending? Aren’t Brits having trouble paying for heat and groceries?
The yellow dress is horrible! I could save the British taxpayers a lot of money if I still had my Grade 8 graduation dress and a few bridesmaids dresses from the 80’s.. one is even shiny peach taffeta with a BIG back bow. She could have HAD them for free LOL
Kate reminded me of Imelda Marcos during that Caribbean tour (yes, I’m old, I remember Imelda).
Was Kate trying to mimic Diana’s wedding dress with that yellow monstrosity? The sleeves and the bow are similar. And if so… OMG.
You know I think so. I just noticed it has puffed sleeves AND a ruffle at the neckline. Just like Diana’s wedding gown. Yikes!
Kate loves a dress with every possible frill and flourish. The only thing missing on the yellow dress is a train.
Sorry @Lionel – commented above then saw yours. Yes the media were directly claiming that this is what Kate had done…
No worries @The Hench, glad to see I’m not alone!
The cut of the neckline itself, the ruffle, the bow, and the puffed sleeves. It can’t be a coincidence! No grown woman her age in 2021/22 would think to put all those elements in combination.
I’m a few years older than Diana if she had lived, and I have to be honest and tell you the first time I saw Diana’s wedding dress I sincerely thought it was one of the ugliest dresses I had ever seen. I still think it’s the ugliest dress I’ve ever seen, except for that yellow dress. It blows my mind that anyone would want to copy Di’s dress.
So where is the woman who was complaining on here about Meghan actually wearing clothes at IG?
Ikr. Won’t Keens new clothes actually pull attention from the poor deserving queen? Just like Meghan’s clothes “pulled the focus from the poor deserving veterans”. What about the KWEEEEN! Won’t someone think about the KWEEEEN!
I get Kate feels she has to compete with Meghan (good luck with that Kate!), but what she doesn’t realize is if Meghan does NOT show up, she’s going to look as ridiculous as she did on the Flop Tour in all her bespoke expensive new clothes. She really does believe that every event they attend is the Kate show.
I hope Harry & Meghan stay was far away from this disaster in the making as is possible.
The Windsor-Glücksburg family will just have settle for and be happy with the presence of Thomas Markle! LOL!
Meghan actually needed new clothes.. She’s has a baby, her body isn’t the same. She rewore some staples but others needed to be new and fit for purpose. Keen could rewear a coat dress and get a new ball gown I guess. She won’t rewear a ball gown. But she’s so offensive in making everything about her it’s nauseating.
It is irrelevant whether Meghan needed new clothes or not. Had she worn her old clothes they would say the veterans weren’t important for her to dress up, wearing new clothes she’s taking away from them. It doesn’t matter. She has her own money and can dress to then nines for her husbands flagship charity and great accomplishment. IG is so incredibly important to Harry and she should dress as if it’s important to her too (because it is and the veterans are).
Exactly, ecsmom! She’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. Also, I highly doubt she is paying for these clothes. Especially now that they are independent from the Monarchy and the royal / duchy funds. If Valentino is posting a photo of Meghan wearing their suit on their social media, they have gifted it to her in exchange for permission to post it. Good for her! I’m sure there is a back door channel the royals use to get their high end fashion for free as well, they just have to fudge the books to look like they paid for it.
Ecsmom I 💯 agree. My point was that Kate never needs new things and meghan actually did (not that it matters its her money and she can do what she likes). But that person yesterday was being deliberately deranger about Meghan. Kate buys identical pieces, which is the most bizarre thing. I was simply stating a fact, she needed new clothes. Not passing judgement.
So the future of the BRF is to be walking Barbie dolls?
Do some actual work, Kate!
That’s not a fair comparison, Barbie can stand up straight and keep her mouth shut.
Barbie also had lots of jobs–astronaut, business woman, ballerina. Far more jobs than Kate’s had.
Lets not forget that Barbie actually had a job, well several but who is counting?
*Snap!
We are thinking the same thing at the same time @L84TEA?
@Cathy, yes we did! Barbie also had a lot more personality in general. She partied with rock stars, went camping, and always invited all her friends over to take a dip in her pool. Such a friendly gal. I never heard about any pool parties at Norfolk…
And Barbie can smile vapidly and not look like a laughing, braying fkn hyena.
The Flop Tour was all about cosplaying the Queen. The white dress in the rover. The yellow dress above. Those aren’t Diana. Kate was 1 pair of white gloves away in nearly every pic from pics of Liz.
Wiglet – YES!!! the yellow dress was an imitation of the Queen. The yellow dress Diana wore was a stretch, Diana’s was so much more modern. But then I saw the Queen in her yellow dress and OMFG, so creepy. The Queen wore it better BTW
So true! One pair of white gloves and a little Queenie handbag away LOL
THANK GOD…I was so worried she wouldn’t do anything.
Snork.
What do we bet that Buttoned Mutton cosplays Meghan, Diana AND the Queen at this ridiculous celebration? There’ll be ruffles, clashing pattens, hideous fascinators and hellish Alice bands, five inch heels, dresses designed to show off her X-ray silhouette, and buttons. Oh, the buttons. I wonder if, instead of yet another polkadot monstrosity, she’ll have buttons stitched to every inch of the garment?
Expect pictures of her gurning at POC, jazzhanding, kkkrazy eyes and tonsil-shots. As ever, she’ll make the event entirely about herself.
She’ll probably turn up with a brand new face, too.
Personally I am expecting Kate to parachute in with Union Jack flags and then swoosh down the biggest slide ever to be caught by William, or it that a bit too tacky?!
I doubt that PWT could be bothered to catch his wife, LD… We know how utterly self-centred and uncaring he is…
With all of the news about shortages and hard times in the UK, they think this story is the one to go with? Keen’s new wardrobe? Don’t be surprised if the people start building the Official Jubbly Guillotine right in front of the palace! As a “sweet tribute to the queen!”
+100
THIS.
I can’t believe they’re so brazenly spending all this money on clothes when so many people are struggling.
But there is no shame anymore, and the rich and powerful seem to get away with everything totally consequence-free
Absolutely. I’m upping my hours even more, I’ve put my Masters on hold (also due to mental health issues), and I can barely afford to feed myself. I have £9.80 in the bank. Yet Kkkeen can blow another £33,000 on a hideous wardrobe and we’re supposed to be glad about it? People are respectfully refusing potatoes at food banks because they can’t afford the energy needed to cook them, the £20 Universal Credit uplift was unceremoniously cancelled and parents are going without food and their children sleep in their coats, and yet we’re supposed to not only celebrate the life of a dull humourless and paedo-shielding woman and applaud her racist, tone-deaf granddaughter-in-law?
Sorry – it just makes me so ANGRY.
Given the state of the UK today (and the world), the money spent on her clothing is obscene. The fact that the FFQ and the rest of them are too out of touch to get this isn’t at all surprising though.
@ Andrew’s_Nemesis, I am so sorry to hear of your struggles and those of you like you. I have been reading about the struggles in Britain, from NHS workers to lack of lorry drivers and the massive inflation for goods that are costing many to be unable to purchase staples, on top of the inability to heat your homes. On top of everything else, you have Jobbo the Hack committing offensive actions and refusing to uphold the citizens of Britain. Jobbo is as offensive as PWT in a pair of shorts as he tries to give us all a glance of his one eyed monster, which causes all of us to be revolted. I do hope that money issues and inflation evaporates quickly.
This. Does the royal family even watch the news?
Kate “working” on a stunning new wardrobe is probably the most effort she’s put toward anything. Doomed to failure because of her innate lack of presence.
What she should invest in is lessons on standing up straight and not hunched over. No matter how much she spends or whom she copies, she simply will not dazzle. She does not wear her clothes, they wear her.
Totally agree. Maybe one new outfit for the Jubilee, but otherwise, why not repeat? If I were KM, instead of new dresses I’d focus on getting permission to wear special jewels that rarely see the light of day. In fact, that would be my whole fashion strategy. Simple updos and sleek, monochrome gowns to show off the diamonds, pearls and rubies!
I’m with you on this one, TeamMeg! I’d go after all those jewels too! Can you imagine the spectacular pieces? And the tiaras!
Instead we’re going to get buttons, peplums, coat dresses, ugly hats and more buttons.
The jewels are wasted on her. She covers the jewelry with curtains of extensions, all pulled forward, all concealing the earrings and the necklaces.
Some of those jewels aren’t allowed to see the light of day because of questionable provenance.
Right? Remember the tiara kerfluffle with Meghan–something about those emeralds being “from the wrong place,” but we’re keeping them anyway because they’re mine, mine, mine? I wonder if TQ goes into her jewellery vaults and turns into Astor/Gollum from Lord of the Rings: my precious, my precious…
This is reminding me of a taped interview with Charles and the queen, where she was shown the crown and she just grabbed onto it with both hands, smiling, and stared at it for a moment. Then she complained about how heavy it was.
I wouldn’t want to have to fight with Angela Kelly constantly either…:P
Nothing Else to Offer.
As one CB poster called her (and please, claim your prize! Sorry I can’t remember your name):
Mannequin Middleclass
This is really ALL Keen is. This encompasses her entity; she offers NOTHING else.
It wasn’t me however i always envision her running around in a fabric store pulling out buttons, fringe, lace trim, ric rac, sequins and etc and yelling “can we add that”?, “I want that”, “Ooooo Pretty”.
Therefore, I always think of her as “Katie Notions”
“ I also suspect that Kate believes she needs to be prepared for the Sussexes coming back for some Jubbly events, and Kate thinks she needs to “compete” with whatever fashion Meghan will wear.”
What a sad existence and this woman will never change, you can’t expect a creek to ever be a river and Kate had the emotional depth of a creek.
It’s not HER jubilee.
And it shall forever be known as The Button Jubilee.
No need to save it for just this year! Every day can be a Button Jubilee if you’re Keen enough!
Ah she’s revamping her wardrobe to compete with her sister in law? How sad because even if Meghan wears a bin liner she’s still gonna get more press and more conversations than her
I really wish they would have stopped pushing the competition between women crap when Harry found a partner. It has been so prevalent in the world for eons, especially for women and so many people are trying hard to stop the new generations from doing it to themselves and other women. It’s so damaging to self esteem. They should have been promoted as friends and lifted each other up. I guarantee Meghan and Harry would have done that if they didn’t find such an icy reception right from the start.
Of course she is. This is all Kate knows how to do. Spend lots of money on ugly clothes and cosplay her dead MIL and her SIL.
I am laughing though, I went to DM story about the cost of the clothes from the Flop Tour and this is the #1 rated comment:
A shocking and insensitive display of wealth whilst visiting these poor countries during a time when we are coming out of a pandemic and there is a war happening. Over-privileged and aloof, expecting people to bow down to them, no wonder so many countries want absolutely nothing to do with our monarchy.”
#1 rated! ouch. Wonder what people will say if she waltzes around the jubilee in another 50k worth of new clothes. It was “understandable” in 2012 bc she had only been a royal for a year, but now she has 11 years worth of clothes to choose from, get a new coatdress for the balcony and have the rest be repeats.
Considering we’ve only seen most of what she’s worn ONCE, would we even KNOW IF it’s a “repeat” or not??? She can pick one from even just a few years ago, and NO ONE will remember!!
HOWEVER… that’d take a modicum of style to know how to restyle it (different jewelry, hairstyle, accessories: hat/shoes). And we all know how inept she, and her PA/”Stylist”, are at that.
It’s the Queen’s jubilee so she doesn’t need any new outfits. She had a whole bunch for the colonialist tour anyway. This is just extravagant spending.
Let the Queen be the focus on that day. Isn’t that the point of this whole thing?
She couldn’t even let Philip be the focus of his own funeral. The living have no chance at respect from her.
It isn’t even her jubbly. She isn’t a celebrity who needs a new gown per ceremony.
She has plenty of things that could be reworn and zhuzhed up with some different accessories, hair style, even swap out some new buttons! 🙂
Her open mouth is so, so irritating.
I hope the “button” industry is prepared for this.
I was in Paris recently and saw a huge shop dedicated only to clothing buttons, all kinds of buttons, buttons all over the walls and ceiling. I never saw so many buttons at one time in my life. Thinking of it now I think it would be Kate’s equivalent of Charlie Bucket visiting Willy Wonka’s factory.
@C If it was in Montmartre then I’ve been there also. Another small shop was almost exclusively tassels and fringe trims.
Yes it was!! Haha!!
Who on earth is advising these people? Working on a stunning new wardrobe for a high-profile event is a given in her position. If we were being told she was going to spend an afternoon working with a charity building new wardrobes for under-privileged families I think I might have been impressed. Bragging about you’re going to wear is not modernising the monarchy, it smacks of living in a by-gone age where the peasants looked up to the monarchy with of unquestioning deference and awe. Unfortunately for Kate and her husband this Downton Abbey approach to leadership isn’t really going to cut it in the 21st century.
Have none of them learnt anything from watching H&M at the IGs. People there really didn’t give a monkeys about what H&M were wearing, they were impressed by their friendliness and willingness to chat to everyone around them.
Clothes cannot erase who you are and how you treat people. Megan will ALWAYS outshine her!
Which Diana look will she rip off next? Or will it be Meghan’s look? Are there any more of Harry’s clothes in the archive which her chidren can wear on the balcony? So much work to do. . .
I believe it will be a Queen’s look…
@First Comment
Totally agree. She is now aiming to replace the Queen; as she did Prince Philip?
Tongue firmly in cheek.
Or Margaret. That’s where she got the silhouette of her wedding dress. Embroider it up, add lace, and voila!
I thought they said Kate wasn’t flashy or interested in fashion. She has so many outfits that she’s only worn once, why does she feel that she needs a new outfit for the balcony?
She’s not interested in fashion, she’s interested in getting new clothes and projecting an image. Although what that image is, exactly, is beyond me!
Does Earthshot trophy wife know clothing waste comes creates 13 million tons of textiles each year? What a load of crock both of them are. Telling the poors and the children to come up with the solution for climate change while telling Africans that they’re “overpopulated” meanwhile the Keenshot are pumping our millions in carbon in their clothes and private jets every year. Even symbolically, they can’t pretend to have an ounce of self-reflection and care.
If I were her you would be one of my advisors. And what a clever issue that would be to champion, the waste of the fashion industry. Remake/restyle/rewear old clothes to make them current. Champion and bring into focus the environmental benefits of rewearing “old” clothes. She could even stay in her lane and have jazzy new buttons or trim on old coat dresses to “restyle” them. Jazz up her old jeans.
Isn’t this what Diana did with the “Revenge Dress”? It was a gown she had made into a cocktail dress. And Kate could have any excess fabric removed then used to fashion or trim clothes for Charlotte. Voila “mommy & me”
It’s very telling that for all the money she spends on clothes she hasn’t driven any fads.
@BlackToyPoodle, THIS IS SO SMART!!
They already love to praise her for being “thrifty” when she wears a £4,000 dress more than one time. This could be a signature initiative for her, and it totally complements Earthshot. It’s actually such a relevant issue that doesn’t get anywhere near the amount of attention it needs.
It is seriously an excellent idea on so many levels, which is how we know she will never do it. Sigh.
If I was Sarah Burton, I would no longer want my name associated with Kannot Kambridge. Let Kannot buy off the rack and call it a day. The only interview I will give is that Kannot bought it online and that was it.
She’s just a (bad) fashion plate, isn’t she? What a waste of privilege and a platform. Instead of using it to change the world, she uses it to change her outfits and to get any form of attention. She’s an utter disaster, like her feckless husband.
Hilary Mantel once described her as “a jointed doll on which certain rags are hung… a shop-window mannequin, with no personality of her own, entirely defined by what she wore…. as painfully thin as anyone could wish, without quirks, without oddities, without the risk of the emergence of character.”
And I honestly couldn’t agree more.
https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v35/n04/hilary-mantel/royal-bodies
Mantel’s article has held up so well over the last decade.
And hilary mantel was ripped to shreds for that and even the PM (if I remember correctly) defended Kate. nothing Mantel said was wrong, and it wasn’t even really aimed at Kate, it was aimed at the institution (as in, “kate is exactly what the institution requires of its women”.)
Hee. Mantel’s takedown belongs right up there with classics like Mark Twain cracking on James Fenimore Cooper. 🙂
Why does she do that ridiculous wide opened mouth laugh? it’s so over the top.
Who actually behaves like that? I’ve always thought her dull and uninspired, but am actually wondering now if she is just a complete half-wit.
I think her white dress (worn with the colonial jeep) is her nadir. She actually went to Jamaica, experienced being told the country was going to progress to becoming a republic and STILL wore that outfit like it was 1952. No intelligence, no wisdom, nothing between the ears.
She and William are tone deaf, poorly educated and briefed and have an appallingly inflated sense of their own charm and importance. And FINALLY people are saying this more and more.
Down with the monarchy.
I absolutely get that fashion houses have to stay in business and avant guard haute couture is for the runway more than people’s actual wardrobes but when I think about the McQueen retrospective at the V&A a few years back against what Burton is turning out for Racist McButtons I don’t know whether to be upset or sad.
RIGHT? What Sarah burton has done to that brand is a tragedy. In what universe would Lee have wanted his name on the wardrobe of Katie Keen? McQueen was about thumbing his nose at the establishment not being the damn establishment.
He would’ve said, “Come this way, Katie Keen” and walked her out the back door.
Remember his story about when he was doing his tailoring apprenticeship, and pad-stitched ‘Prince Charles is a C__t’ into the linings of Prince Charles’ suits?
@Sarah, I’m both! McQueen is rolling over in his grave.
Lol I hadn’t even thought about the fact that the jubilee is going to be so exciting for Kate. An opportunity for new clothes and lots of pictures, in which she will be the star of the show. As long as the sussexes don’t show up anyways. That whole bringing TM over for the jubilee is making a lot more sense.
Kate said to Sarah, let them eat cake, I got to outbutton and ruffle and lace Meghan.
It’s really pathetic that the major announcement about Kate and the Jubilee is her wardrobe. Nothing about service or working with her children’s institute or whatever. She wants so badly to dazzle, be stunning, that she goes overboard. Look at the ridiculous over the top outfits she wore in the Caribbean, while Sophie Wessex has misshapen dresses and bad shoes. Utterly ridiculous but this is what her fans and the public wants from her.
It’s a pity that this is the only thing that our preciouss Keenly can announce on such an august occasion. Her supposed competitor would have used this chance to do something good and of impact in these hard times. But no, here comes never put a foot wrong Katiekeen with an incredibly stupid idea of being KEEN.
What the hell does Kate have to do all day other than compulsive shopping? And I note she didn’t even go to the designer, they had to schlep everything to KP.
As if it won’t look like 10,000 other juvenile outfits she’s worn.
Just one thing. The tone deaf spending and play acting before 1917. Upsetting and horrible as it was the Cambridges should look which way the wind blows.
This. And less drastic big picture – pretending to Work for Charity was a ruse adopted by the RF after WW1, when multiple European monarchies had gone down the tubes and they were running scared. They’ve managed to use charity as justification for their existence for a century, but with total laziness and lack of effort, they can’t maintain the illusion of usefulness for much longer.
This. Why does no not-right-leaning news outfit not dig all of this up? They aren’t benefitting their country – they are continuing to attempt to enrich themselves via any means possible.
Pretending to do things “for charity” just gives them cover. It’s truly shameful, yet no-one ever calls them on it. Thus the need to get rid of the two who were actually out to contribute to the common good.
Why, oh why does she open her mouth so wide?
Goodgawdalmighty
I tried it in front of the mirror and can’t do it. My husband says she must be unhinged. Seriously. With a straight face.
😁😆
Oh yes, another coat dress or five… riveting.
She better hope Meghan doesn’t show up
I just can’t believe she sees fashion/dressing as the “competition” she needs to “win” with Meghan. Hello, people don’t love Meghan because of her looks or fashion choices and even some of her fans will say they DON’T always love her fashion or personal appearance choices. Meghan (and Harry) clearly show a lot of empathy and interest when they meet with people, do their homework before showing up so they know what to say/what questions to ask, AND they pretty much always seem to make sure their appearances are paired with some sort of tangible action (like a donation from Archewell, or the launch of a new project with a measurable output…think SmartWorks or the Hub cookbook). The fact that Meghan often looks good while doing these things is just icing on the cake. I think she could probably be a much worse dresser/looker (maybe not out and out BAD, but certainly more “average”) and still be wowing people because of her personality and work ethic. Kate thinks the job is just showing up and looking flawless and that’s why she keeps “losing” the “competition”.
I’m one that doesn’t always love Meghan’s clothes, or hairstyle/makeup/jewelry choices and I don’t have to. Not only is she not dressing for me, but there is so much more to talk about with Meghan. Cheesy awkward overall bad and tacky fashion shows at events not necessarily about her is all anyone can really discuss about Kate. We certainly can’t talk about what she’s accomplished, if she has any goals, ambitious or even thoughts. So her poor dated fashion choices it is
Kate is hopelessly 50’s mean girl in thinking and looks. Competing with other women, being a clotheshorse (yeesh), and hanging onto a (useless) man is all she knows.
Are they trying to give us Marie Antoinette vibes- because that is what i am getting.
People are suffering in the world- and Kate will have a great wardrobe – that is how she will ease the suffering of the nation, and the world.
Yikes.
That ended badly for the french lady.
Does no one in any of those households read the paper or watch news? Or do they just not care that their citizens are struggling with rising prices, growing rates of child poverty and hunger and the continued downward forces of Brexit?? To be spending money on a new wardrobe, not to mention the costs of the Jubbly overall, is insulting and tone deaf. What a disaster!
(Also, when I read Jubilee in the news, I pronounce it Jubbly in my head!)
Even if they did, they wouldn’t get it. This family genuinely believes that just by their mere existence, they are bestowing a huge gift on the public.
Kate can’t believe how lucky YOU are that not only do you get to see her prance around in a designer ballgown, but (if you are British) you paid for it as well!
How privileged those peasants will feel, how inspired, they will tell their grandchildren etc etc.
Define “stunning”
She might go for the Pearly Queen look??
*Top picture* Mona Lisa Smile.
Working on Jubbly wardrobe, eh.
Are they setting expectations to count these meetings with designers as work engagements?
Because obviously this is preparation for an official Royal event, right. 😉
I think Kate looks very pretty in her yellow dress.
Bellah, Every time Kate tries on an outfit, that counts as a work engagement. I’m sorry, but I KNOW this is true, because grifters gonna grift.
That yellow dress. My eyes.
The only way to pull that off is in a fun, bold way. You know who could kind of do it? Emerald Fennell, oddly enough.
The actress who played Charles’ mistress and now wife could cos-play Diana way better than the wife of Charles’ son can. Weird.