Donald Trump: Prince Harry ‘is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen’

Last week, we learned that Piers Morgan had interviewed Donald Trump. The interview will air on Piers’s new show on TalkTV, which is part of the Murdoch empire. Piers was trying to hype his show by cutting the Trump promo to make it seem like they were at each other’s throats the entire time. Of course, both men look sweaty, discolored and completely bonkers. Anyway, the whole thing will air tonight and it seems like they spent a chunk of the interview talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I imagine Piers gave Trump some talking points, but let’s be clear: Trump has always had opinions on Harry and Meghan. He has a long history of saying sh-tty things about Meghan.
In an interview with Piers Morgan that will air Monday, Former President Trump said Prince Harry is “whipped” by his wife, Meghan, and that the couple’s royal titles should be stripped. Trump sat down with the British host for his new show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” which will air Monday at 8 p.m. on TalkTV. The Sun released a clip of Trump’s comments on the royals.
During the interview, Trump said he was “not a fan” of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. He also scorned Harry for “being led around by his nose,” saying the prince was “whipped” and an “embarrassment.”
“Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” the former president said. Trump also predicted the couple would divorce, saying, “It’ll end, and it’ll end bad.”
“I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around,” Trump said. “Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, OK?”
When Morgan asked if he would strip their royal titles if he were the Queen of England, Trump replied that he would. “The only thing I disagree with the Queen on, probably one of the only things ever, is that I think she should have said, ‘If that’s your choice, fine, but you no longer have titles, you know, and, frankly, don’t come around,’” Trump said. “She said that many times. Her loyalty is to the country. And I think that he has been so disrespectful to the country, and it’s a great country,” Trump added of the Queen and her grandson.
[From The Hill]
“Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen” – I guess that kind of comment sells if you are an older white man who doesn’t think women should be seen or heard. It was always a common complaint from Piers and other Salt Islanders too, that Harry “changed,” that Meghan “is in charge,” that Harry is “whipped.” They can’t see that Harry made changes all by himself, that Harry (a grown man) decided to leave his toxic family, that Harry chose to protect his wife and children. Anyway, these two are misogynists and they’re performing their bloated, sweaty, discolored masculinity for all of us, like we’re supposed to look at them and say “yes, these two are the real men, Harry is henpecked!”
He really needs to shut up. . Relationships are not his wheelhouse. Should talk to James and January 6th commission instead
I just want to put the Piers, Richards, Angelas, Donalds, the lot and put them in a barrel and toss them over Niagara Falls.
No threats of violence please. Remember how we felt when someone suggested Harry and Meghan be tossed off the Queens balcony?
Anyone that caused an insurrection in our nation and because he lost, has zero room to talk. No one cares what he thinks, except Q-anon! IMO!
I honestly feel sick reading this.
I really didn’t want to read it or frankly comment on it. I hate giving Trump and Piers any of my precious time. However, I just wanted to say look at the power of Meghan and Harry. Trump/Piers literally are hoping to gain press just by mentioning their names. How sad for them because Harry/Meghan have NEVER needed their names for ANYTHING.
That’s true. I’ve always believed Piers met Meghan and for her it was a business thing. He hoped it was a date. Laughable right? But that’s the man mirror, they are different than our mirrors. Anyway, he never got over it. I consider him a deranged stalker. Trump I can’t even talk about.
Piss met Meghan once with the cast of Suits at a London pressor.
Notice, piss takes pictures with everyone, no pictures with Meghan.
His first tweet was how Meghan missed a chance to come to his pub.
The the liar changed the story to how he put her in a cab to met Harry.
When she turned down the invite to his pub, he didn’t know who she was meeting.
He never heard from her again, don’t need any explanation why, Harry probably gave her a little info about piss.
One thing that is bugging me is that Piers has been trending for the last 3 days. Why: Using Meghan and Harry for clout.
It reminds me of when he went after KStew and RPatz. It’s so gross.
They literally do this yearly. Same exact thing he’s said like 3 times on this show. I hate that he continues to get attention though it’s less now than before.
I said this before just as he show is about to launch he had to go back what he thinks gets him attention. Ugh
And to answer the question always asked, “yes, it seems that they can sink lower.” 🙄
So I’m social media free after the takeover of Twitter celebitchy just became my only source of Sussex info and Royal gossip.. no pressure 🤣😂
Says the man being walked like a dog by Putin to this day? The guy doing anything and everything to divert from the multiple and accumulating lawsuits naming him? Okay then. I think Harry is doing just fine.
Piers and 45 are talking about Harry being whipped by Meghan when Piers can’t keep stop stalking and harassing Meghan.
A lot of these white, conservative men don’t want to admit that they are attracted to Meghan and are upset about it because her mother is a black woman and that her politics do not align with their politics.
And the Karens are jealous of Meghan because they want to look like AND be her. A lot of them don’t have the intelligence (educational and emotional), coupled with the looks to land the hot prince. Not to mention deep down they know full well that their husbands would give their left testicle to be in Meghan’s presence.
You do realize you’re coming across just as poorly as they do, right?
Nah. she’s just saying what we all are thinking but cant be bothered to type it.
But what “What esme SAYS” is correct: many of those white male royal reporters spoke about how sexy and attractive Meghan was and it disgusted them. Many “Karens” are disgusted by her, they feel she’s lying about her age, or trying to be “white” because she straightens her hair, or claim she had a nose job, or Doria isn’t her mother because of how Meghan looks. Some conspiracy theories from Karens include Meghan mystified Harry by steaming rice in her private parts and serving it to him. So there’s this whole narrative of Meghan using magical powers to control Harry…even Chuck claimed Harry was “c*ntstr*ck” by Meghan.
This is exactly what is happening around Meghan. Beautiful woman, with her own mind who cannot be controlled and doesn’t align herself to social expectations – they can already call her a witch and be done with it. Centuries have passed but many people would like to see a burning stake again.
Black women are sexualized by white men like Morgan and Trump.
This crap reminds me of the Hottentot Venus that was displayed in France. A Black woman’s genitals exposed for all to see. That attitude of Harry being whipped is a racist dog whistle.
Same shit, different day/year/decade/century.
OMG, Christina, that’s horrific! Thank you for sharing the information about the Hottentot Venus. I had never heard this.
“..is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen” – uhhhh like when does he ever see them?! O.o
Trump is an Orange faced, idiot who lead an act of treason “like no one I’ve ever seen”
Down.with.Trump!
She wouldn’t go to the Queen’s state dinner for Trump and that’s what he is still pissed off about. I think there a lot of white women who are angry Harry married a beautiful woman- who happens to be black.
Trump is demonstrably, totally ignorant of how the US Constitution and government works. It’s zero surprise that he has NO CLUE how titles work in the UK. That there is a base of coconuts who look at Trump and Morgan as examples of masculinity is, simultaneously, terrifying and hilarious.
THIS! How this pustulating trash heap is regarded as anything to aspire to or admire is beyond my understanding. How are people looking at what I’m looking at and seeing a person to be impressed by and listened to? How?
This trash heap who caused an insurrection because he didn’t want to leave office and who is basically a barely functioning illiterate is judging Harry? I’m sure Harry will lose sleep over it all.
This is the best comment EVER!!!!
I love the Queen’s side eye to Melania: we’re clearly not amused…
Melania’s fashion look is really off there. She’s done many modest looks when’s she was First Lady sad that she dropped the ball when posing with the Queen
Melania is cosplaying Jackie Kennedy at a state dinner for Queen Elizabeth, only the neckline is different.
So ironic because Melanie must be one of the least modest people ever, in terms of character rather than dress, not to mention the queen. They are both apparently obsessed with themselves and self-promotion.
He just can’t fathom that some men have the confidence to prefer an intelligent, successful woman over a gold digger or a mail-order bride. I’m sure Harry will be deeply wounded by the words of someone who has failed so miserably as a husband, father, president, businessman, and human being.
he’s also probably jealous/p*ssed off because his own wife wants nothing to do with him, and hasn’t for years.
AND probably never would have even had any interest if he wasn’t “rich”.
Is Piss Moron still obsessive about Meghan and going to ask all his guests about her? He is so sad and groan, is sure to have bad dad on his TV show whining that neither Meghan nor Harry return his calls!!
Even trump is using the Sussexes for attention.
Poor trump the noose is tightening around the family.
Is piss moron going to be using a guest every week to salivate over Meghan.
Wah, wah the wanna be dictator doesn’t like Harry and Meghan! Wah wah! And Piers, desperately seeking attention. Again.
May we all live such luminous, virtuous lives that Donald Trump notices and insults us.
Old men desperately grasping to antiquated power structures that fall away faster every day. Not hard to imagine why they’d be threatened by a man whose relationship models an equitable partnership of emotional intimacy, love and trust. They have nothing of the sort in their lives.
Wow, two of the people I despise most on the planet running their vile pieholes. Surprised the room didn’t burst into flame.
Piers blocked me for calling him a sweaty chode on Twitter so like snowflake or whatever.
😂😂
I can’t get my head around two old guys sitting a talking about some guy and his wife, who they do not even socialise with, filming and broadcasting this idiotic exchange. It’s like I’ve just found out that someone who saw me once at school has so much opinion on my personal life…. creepy at least.
See also: Stewart, Kristen; Pattinson, Robert
Trump’s deep interest in their relationship, and the multiple misogynistic tweets that surrounded it, were equal parts bonkers and pathetic. Worry about your own blood pressure and leave these celebrities who would never, ever talk to you alone.
Someone is still upset that he was not invited to the wedding.
The Queen mobilized her entire family to guard her against being photographed with Trump’s spawn. Harry got the daytime Nagini assignment and did his job well.
Remember that time that Harry was quoted or recorded in private, saying Trump had blood on his hands? About his administration and covid. The saltines threw a fit because royals are not allowed political opinions. Trump f-king lives for these grudges, he savors his hatreds and marinates in their juices. He’s obviously obsessed by a royal falling in love with a WOC and giving up his job for a healthier life.
I want Will Smith’s “KEEP HER NAME OUT OF YOUR F*ING MOUTH” right now.
Thank you to those who aren’t falling for Piers or the RRs games.
They’re trolls who know how to play the game to try and get attention for their projects.
Trump is the poster child for the death of the myth of white supremacy.
PH served in the military for his country and still supports charities and veterans from his country. I challenge Trump to point to anything he has done even minute that wasn’t for his own benefit. What would Trump know about any sort of healthy marriage?
Better whipped that a limp D . These two are practically drooling over Harry wife. They mad because they don’t stand a chance with her. Get over it you sweaty dog droppings
I love seeing Harry and Meghan together. Like Obama and Michelle, they have a strong love for each other and it’s a beautiful thing. No wonder these two idiots don’t get it!
For a man who is supposed to be controlled by his wife, we sure see a lot more of him than we do Meghan. I mean it’s Harry I see . Meghan is the worst kind of hostage taker. Clearly she doesn’t understand that she is the one that’s supposed to be out and about and Harry is the one that’s barely supposed to be seen
Maybe I’m sensitive but can we please bury this “ hostage” narrative/joke. I keep seeing it everywhere especially when Harry is out. But all it does it continue to push the lingo used by their haters.
There’s already so much vitriol out there.
Just saying you see Harry out more is enough.
Both of these bloated, sweaty shitbags need to keep their mouths shut. They are grotesque.
Harry’s wife loves him. She willingly holds his hand in public.
And doesn’t flinch when he touches her 🙂
Melania doesn’t flinch either.
she straight up smacks his hand away. 😉
Donald Trump also known as the Lord of the Lies is projecting again. Harry looks happily married to me and not one bit “whipped”. I think it’s been a very long time since a wife has genuinely loved him and he is just jealous. Melania won’t even let him hold her hand in public.
If you’re in the US, it doesn’t matter how disappointed you are in the Democrats, you need to vote for them up and down the ticket this fall. This man is trying to mount a comeback and we have his mini-me DeSantis turning Florida into an autocratic state as he waits in the wings. Our country remains at a very dangerous point. The only way to knock it back is to knock more R’s out of power.
NCWoman, and may I suggest that there’s a better way to handle the crap that DeSantis is doing? Instead of amplifying what he does/says, I suggest letting him know that after reading what he’s doing/saying/writing you got a good laugh out of it. Hashtag thanks for the laugh DeSantis. That’s what will trend instead.
Lol the poor orange man baby is eaten up with envy at Harry’s success and acclaim.
JFC, why does Piers continue — over and over again, for decades, no matter how many laws he’s broken or how poorly he’s behaved— to be hired and given a platform for his BS? Does he have an enormous fanbase in the UK or something? He’s like a cockroach; he never goesTF away. Is there a large enough audience for his show to make it worth it for any network to give him one? I do not understand who, besides a small group of racist idiots, is clamoring to hear more from Piers Morgan.
Could it be that the top man who continues to employ him has a pathological hatred of Meghan and hires Piers as his mouthpiece?
Sadly, you may be grossly underestimating the numbers of “racist idiots” and misogynistic racist idiots out there — who feed on the kind of support for their beliefs that scum like Piers and Trump offer them.
Lorelei, I’ve wondered if he knows something incredibly damaging and that’s why he keeps getting hired.
So refreshing to hear this opinion regarding the status of someone else’s marriage from a man with multiple marriages and multiple claims of sexual assault. Her name should never come out of either of their mouths. Losers salivating over a winner.
P*ss Morgan deserves the Will Smith Special! There, I said it…..
They are both pathetic.
Trump in the tuxedo…he looks so awkward “look mommy, I’m wearing my big boy clothes!!”
Whatever…part of the blame for these misogynist attacks on Meghan lie with the Palace. If they had said something to Trump, when he had visited the UK, he would have kept his mouth shut about Harry and Meghan, a long time ago. But they didn’t and it wouldn’t surprised me if Charles laughed along with him when Trump said things about Meghan and Harry to his face.
Those two wish their wives looked at them, the way the Sussexes look at each other. Pure jealousy, and envy. Full stop.
Ahhh yes, love can look a lot like being whipped to a sociopath.
Why people still listening or giving air to this 🤡 is beyond me.
Trump is a clown always running his mouth. Ignorant at best. IMHO Harry is the dominant one in that union.
He is prehistoric and his accompanying century old misogyny is showing.
1874 called they want their powdered wig back, too!
Go back under a rock, you fossil.
Can’t wait for the day this shit stain is GONE forever!!!!! Hopefully soon
SAME!!!
So many racist dog whistles in his words, this is really foul. If you focus on the words and imagery he is using here…
Whipped and led around by his nose. Like what? animals and enslaved people.
Is he implying that it should be the other way around? That white, royal harry should be doing the whipping and enslaving of his non-white wife? this is just sick. Or just that how dare this non-white woman treat this white man as if he’s her captive?
Then the additional misogynoir of a married woman with two children suddenly liking someone else more and being sick of her husband, like on what planet?
He is a sick, demented and disgusting human being. Piers Morgan and Trump deserve each other and they deserve to be canceled by the rest of humankind. The people allowing this to air on tv are all complicit in my opinion.
I know it seems laughable when Trump opens his disgusting mouth to insult Prince Harry, but I feel like there is an underlying tone here that a progressive, smart, compassionate woman of color should not be an equal to her very famous husband. When rhetoric like this is said, it continues to give the OK to these types of views, even coming from a bozo like Trump. Someone on the Macron thread mentioned how right wing rhetoric is continuing to go unchecked and the damage is getting worse.
Because here is the thing that Trump and right wing politicians and media in American know but don’t say out loud: Trump’s rival, Ron DeSantis, is actually whipped by his wife, Casey. He has no political advisor but her and does not move forward on any policy, even his cruelest ones, without her approval. And let’s not forget Ginni Thomas’ influence over husband. But let me guess what the difference is between those women and Meghan, hmmm?
I did not know this about DeSantis’ wife. I had no idea she is his only political advisor. Wow.
Yup. Political media will briefly mention this — Google some of the pieces Politico has done on DeSantis. But no one has the guts to scrutinize or dig deeper into her involvement. White privilege as its finest. Plus, she apparently contributes to his high staff turnover because both her and her surly husband don’t know any other type of management style than screaming at your staff to get what you want.
Casey DeSantis and Ginni Thomas are the real-life Serena Joys. At least the media is doing some digging into Thomas’ involvement in 1/6. When Ron DeSantis runs in 2024, the media would be doing a disservice by ignoring what a despicable person Casey DeSantis is and how she has her fingerprints over his entire political career, right down to his evil policies. And yet Duchess Meghan, someone who wants to be a force for good, has to suffer one of the cruelest smear campaigns in recent history. White privilege and supremacy at its finest.
Like these two disgusting, sweaty, bloated shitbags know one thing about a healthy relationship??? How many times you been married Orange Cheeto? Or have cheated on those wives, with porn stars no less? How many women have come forward to accuse you of rape/sexual assault? LMAO
The ONLY reason any of Trump’s wives married that disgusting POS was for money, and don’t tell me otherwise! And can Piers Morgan be anymore obsessed with Megan Markle??? It is beyond ridiculous, bordering on creepy at this point. JFC
Piss Moron cheated on his first wife with Celia Pughe, the woman he is currently married to. Google her, she sounds like a total b*tch. She writes gossipy stuff for the Telegraph and wrote a book about her time (read affair) with George Best, a famous British footballer, that was 90% fiction and his widow threatened legal action. She’s a rabid Meghan-hater as well, probably because her husband has a sick obsession with her.
If they can’t strip Andrew’s dukedom they sure as hell can’t strip Harry’s. And he’s a prince til he dies.
Read: Harry is an equal and respectful, loving partner to his wife.
“Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, OK?”
Well, unlike when Marla liked somebody better, Meghan won’t be getting left in the poorhouse.
His obsession with Harry and Meghan is weird. They are private citizens and it’s like they won’t stop until something awful happens.
Remember, the only wife of Trump who had some level of business acumen and intelligence was Ivana (1st wife). Each wife Trump had after the 1st one, he chose because they would not/could not compete with him (sound familiar?). Also, Ivana got a nice healthy sum out of Trump, while wife #2 pretty much got child support and a couple of pennies and that’s it (that’s the wife who liked somebody else better). Wife 3 is probably just waiting for him to die so that’s why she’s not going anywhere.
I’m surprised wife #3 hasn’t put a pillow over his head.
It’s probably pretty hard to divorce an ex-president (Al and Tipper have never quite divorced) and they already ignore each other so why bother.
Stormy called, the one you slept with while Melanoma was pregnant. To remind us. Your mushroom cap must be dried up like a porcini by now. Who cares about your opinion you bloviated two time loser of the popular vote lol
All I see are two men that are BIG MAD that Meghan wouldn’t give them the time of day. Pathetic.
LOLZ says a man whose wife won’t live with him or let him touch her.
This idiot ran SIX companies straight into bankruptcy, and was swindled into buying a fake Renoir. He is extremely unintelligent and only gets attention from spouting his racist/toxic masculinity cr@p. I will never forgive the republicans for putting this loser in our White House and lowering America’s esteem across the globe (except in the eyes of Putin and Kim Jong-Un, whose @sses he kissed).
Donald Trump should be in jail. Piers Morgan has absolutely no standards.
When I think of everything his administration did to this country, including the *thousands* of sexual assaults reported of children separated from their parents due to his border policy, I just despair that he and Giuliani and Miller and the rest are still running around free.
I really don’t use this word about people often, but I seriously hate those two men. Honestly hate them. They’re just horrific.
Pleeeeeeeease no more DT. I beg you.
Ugh, I think Morgan uses every interview to get hits in against Harry and Meghan. Apparently Trumps office released a statement on letterhead trashing Morgan and the interview, and he didn’t mention the Sussexes in his sweaty screed. Trump tells the racist Maga/Brexit trolls what he thinks they want to hear. This is no different from his usual sexist BS. Oh no, the Sussexes better get their act together to please papa Trump. The obsession continues for Piers Morgan.
I hope no one watches this interview. They are both buttholes.
So let me get this straight, this criticism of Harry from a man who had three wives and two divorces. The same man who took his wife and children on a ski vacation and the current mistress came along and made a public scene with the first wife. the mistress became the wife and she was divorced and then he moved on to the third and admitted later he cheated on her. So he is an expert on Marriage. What a joke.
So what’s with the white hair? Does he think it will make him look like an elder statesman? A judge in New York just convicted him of contempt of court and is fining him $10,000 a day until he gets his documents in on his con game business practices.
“Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” said Putin’s b!tch.
Harry is his mother’s son-he makes no apologies or give a damn what you think-especially from two sweating bloated buffoons-because he decided to leave the Uk with his family to make the noisy bigots and vile hatemongers leave his family alone makes him look whipped-then I have a bridge to sell you-never ever take advice from bigots, extremist, mean-spirited or downright evil people who like to hate on his family-you can tell who can read and have studied their facts-it has already known he wanted to get out before meeting Meghan-what mindless did not know that Meghan would listen to him and made their decisions according to an less than ideal public flogging daily-no he is not grabbing women by their gentials or hating people who have different points of view or trying to corrupt our system of government-Trump and Piers are the shitgibbons of all time and may they be cast to philistine hell
He’s just jealous because he’s not whipped. I mean, who would even think about sleeping with him?