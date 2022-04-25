Donald Trump: Prince Harry ‘is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen’

Last week, we learned that Piers Morgan had interviewed Donald Trump. The interview will air on Piers’s new show on TalkTV, which is part of the Murdoch empire. Piers was trying to hype his show by cutting the Trump promo to make it seem like they were at each other’s throats the entire time. Of course, both men look sweaty, discolored and completely bonkers. Anyway, the whole thing will air tonight and it seems like they spent a chunk of the interview talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I imagine Piers gave Trump some talking points, but let’s be clear: Trump has always had opinions on Harry and Meghan. He has a long history of saying sh-tty things about Meghan.

In an interview with Piers Morgan that will air Monday, Former President Trump said Prince Harry is “whipped” by his wife, Meghan, and that the couple’s royal titles should be stripped. Trump sat down with the British host for his new show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” which will air Monday at 8 p.m. on TalkTV. The Sun released a clip of Trump’s comments on the royals. During the interview, Trump said he was “not a fan” of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. He also scorned Harry for “being led around by his nose,” saying the prince was “whipped” and an “embarrassment.” “Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” the former president said. Trump also predicted the couple would divorce, saying, “It’ll end, and it’ll end bad.” “I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around,” Trump said. “Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, OK?” When Morgan asked if he would strip their royal titles if he were the Queen of England, Trump replied that he would. “The only thing I disagree with the Queen on, probably one of the only things ever, is that I think she should have said, ‘If that’s your choice, fine, but you no longer have titles, you know, and, frankly, don’t come around,’” Trump said. “She said that many times. Her loyalty is to the country. And I think that he has been so disrespectful to the country, and it’s a great country,” Trump added of the Queen and her grandson.

“Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen” – I guess that kind of comment sells if you are an older white man who doesn’t think women should be seen or heard. It was always a common complaint from Piers and other Salt Islanders too, that Harry “changed,” that Meghan “is in charge,” that Harry is “whipped.” They can’t see that Harry made changes all by himself, that Harry (a grown man) decided to leave his toxic family, that Harry chose to protect his wife and children. Anyway, these two are misogynists and they’re performing their bloated, sweaty, discolored masculinity for all of us, like we’re supposed to look at them and say “yes, these two are the real men, Harry is henpecked!”