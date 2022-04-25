Duchess Kate repeated a white McQueen coatdress for the Anzac Day service

Initially, I only saw the photos of Prince William at this morning’s Anzac Day wreath-event and I thought “how boring.” I wasn’t even going to cover those photos, but then I saw that the Duchess of Cambridge joined him at the Anzac service at Westminster Abbey. So here we are. I remember when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did this service years ago. Meghan wore black and looked very respectful and subdued. Um… Kate turned up like she was headed to a wedding.

Kate did a recycled look – she wore her white Alexander McQueen coatdress, the same one she wore for Princess Charlotte’s christening in Windsor. It might even be the same one she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding as well! We never did get an answer for that, whether Kate wore the same white McQueen, or whether she had a second McQueen made in such a pale yellow, it read as cream in all of the wedding photos. Looking at those wedding photos again, I’m now convinced that Kate did *not* rewear the white McQueen from Charlotte’s christening. She just had a duplicate made in off-white.

Kate paired the look with a pair of earrings which once belonged to Diana, and a pretty terrible hat. Why does Kate keep wearing hats which make her look like an old-fashioned stewardess? Say what you will about Kate, but she actually has the face to pull off many different hat and fascinator styles. I don’t get why she’s stuck on this stewardess style.

126 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeated a white McQueen coatdress for the Anzac Day service”

  1. Eulalia says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:03 am

    She looks like a stewardess on a ghost plane

    Reply
    • WithLove says:
      April 25, 2022 at 10:33 am

      Yikes! Those cheek fillers are super obvious here.

      Reply
      • FeatherDuk says:
        April 25, 2022 at 10:59 am

        I was going to say they might be cheek implants, but the migration of filler is very noticeable, so definitely filler.

      • Murphy says:
        April 25, 2022 at 12:13 pm

        Seriously, you can still see the outline left by the catheter.

      • Mrs.Krabapple says:
        April 25, 2022 at 9:15 pm

        The thing is, we probably wouldn’t care (at least, I wouldn’t) if Kate and other celebrities just owned up to the work they have done. The world judges women harshly, and almost exclusively on their looks. That is not fair to women, and so what they do to meet these externally-imposed “standards” is understandable. BUT, don’t lie to us about your hair extension, botox, etc., as if we are blind. It’s their pretense/lie that they are soooo naturally, GENETICALLY perfect that I find so irritating.

      • Becks1 says:
        April 26, 2022 at 7:21 am

        @MrsK – I agree completely. I hate when a celeb is like, oh I just use olive oil on my skin or oh its just good genes or whatever. (I know good genes help but come on, good genes are not why some of these celebs look the way they do.) Just say something like “its hard being a woman in the public eye, especially as you age, so yes, I have some things done to help mitigate that.”

    • BrainFog 💉💉💉😷 says:
      April 25, 2022 at 12:32 pm

      Or an old timey nurse. The hat reminds me of nurses, like really long ago.

      Reply
    • NemesisPuff says:
      April 25, 2022 at 2:42 pm

      @Eulalia +1000 YES 😂😂😂 you nailed it

      Reply
  2. MissMarirose says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:06 am

    The seams on the dress are oddly placed.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      April 25, 2022 at 10:26 am

      Probably it’s not fitting properly because she has lost weight. The last time she wore this coat dress was after louis birth at Harry’s wedding.

      Reply
      • Beana says:
        April 25, 2022 at 10:44 am

        It looks like she had it taken in around the waist – this was a postpartum coat dress so it seems she’s adapted it to her twiggy frame. Honestly I think the person that did the alterations didn’t do a great job.

      • Julia K says:
        April 25, 2022 at 3:17 pm

        Why bother to have a dress re- fitted when she has hundreds of other choices in her huge wardrobe?

    • Belspethen says:
      April 25, 2022 at 11:40 am

      It’s also increasing creases like nobody’s business. Terrible material, aren’t the dressers supposed to scrunch test their fabrics prior to events?

      Reply
    • Myjobistoprincess says:
      April 25, 2022 at 11:48 am

      She had the mid-seam taken up and they forgot to iron the seam. She takes it up because she has weird body proportions: super long torso and very short legs. That’s why we dont see her often with pants cuz then you can clearly see the short legs. Hence, the dresses and coat dresses that hide everything. That’s the only meghan cosplay she doesnt like: trousers. They make her wear em to look like she’s a professionnal.

      Reply
      • anne says:
        April 25, 2022 at 1:46 pm

        One meghan cosplay move I’ve noticed Kate is doing more and more of: carrying gloves with her clutch. I’ve never seen her carry gloves like that as an accessory. Meghan did that several times, so of course, Keen Katie has to add that to her cosplay/copy repertoire.

  3. Invsblesources says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:06 am

    I usually don’t comment cause I don’t care enough about Kate. But wow she doesn’t look good at all here. She looks like she’s in her 50s. (Not to insult anyone in their 50s). The bitterness and jealousy really taking its toll.. Anyways back to not caring.

    Reply
    • MMC says:
      April 25, 2022 at 10:15 am

      I actually think she looks a lot younger than 40.
      Not a huge fan of the dress, but I like the hat. Those kind of hats are pretty modern now.

      Reply
      • Em says:
        April 25, 2022 at 10:18 am

        She looks Old and her skin for some reason looks really really dry. That hat is an old fashioned pillowbox hat and we rightfully dragged Meghan on her when she wore something similar. She looks like a wartime nurse

      • C says:
        April 25, 2022 at 10:19 am

        Pretty, yes, I’ll give her that.
        Younger than 40? No.

      • Merricat says:
        April 25, 2022 at 10:38 am

        Lol, anyone under 40 who looks like Kate must have spent that time mainly drinking “crack babies.”

      • Moneypenny424 says:
        April 25, 2022 at 3:35 pm

        If you think she looks a lot younger than 40, you need to meet more 40 year olds.

      • nina says:
        April 25, 2022 at 6:52 pm

        What! She looks much younger than 40? Those hats are modern now? Who in this day and age still wears hats.
        I am going to make a few assumptions here and say that either you are pretty advanced in age and you live in an elder care facility, so she would look very young compared to what you see everyday, or you just trying to yank everyone with these statements. Very young and modern? No.

      • Nic919 says:
        April 25, 2022 at 8:11 pm

        Many 40 year olds could pass for early 30s. Kate is not one of them. She spent way too much time smoking, tanning in her decade of chasing William and dieting all her body fat away to preserve the freshness of youth. If her age wasn’t public record she would pass for early fifties. Letizia and Mary are a decade older and look younger than she does.

        Hell look at how much younger William and Meghan look than her and they are all the same age.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      April 25, 2022 at 10:28 am

      I’m almost 48 and she looks older than me. She’s getting the face she deserves and if I had access to her money I would be at the surgeon for my jowls.

      Reply
      • kelleybelle says:
        April 25, 2022 at 12:14 pm

        All the smoking and running has caught up with her. Fresh botox in the forehead is very evident as well. And yes, she is totally getting the face she deserves.

  4. Ellie says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Ol’ sad eyes is back.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:08 am

    I actually always liked the cut of this coatdress on her, think the style works for her. the hat….not so much.

    The issue with the whole “is it the same dress or not” is that if it is the same dress, then its definitely white, maybe slightly off white (in these pictures it looks more off white or even cream but that could be the lighting etc). If its not the same dress, then she has two coatdresses that are basically identical except that one is a few shades closer to pale yellow than white (and is still close enough to white that it started a debate still going on, 4 years later.) So either she wore white to H&M’s wedding, or she had a bespoke dress made in almost the exact same color she already had.

    ETA I should say three coatdresses because she also has this in a pale blue.

    Reply
    • molly says:
      April 25, 2022 at 10:22 am

      Of all her coat dress styles, I really like this one. It’s younger and more flattering than some of her winter cuts.

      Interesting to see the craftsman ship up close because, regardless of whatever shiny buttons or giant headgear gets added, she rarely misses with the tailoring.

      Reply
      • Christa says:
        April 25, 2022 at 11:06 am

        She looks great in the coat dress

      • L4Frimaire says:
        April 25, 2022 at 3:03 pm

        This is probably the only coat dress that looks wearable for a real person, although there are so many seams on the garment it’s distracting close up. Just an FYI Meghan’s wedding gown had a total of 6 seams. The weird hat pillbox headband thing is weird.

    • Nic919 says:
      April 25, 2022 at 1:14 pm

      I think we did a zapruder of the dress at the time of the wedding and confirmed it was not the same dress because the sleeves were slightly different and had fewer buttons.

      It remains beyond weird that she gets multiples of almost the same dress instead of just rewearing the original.

      Also that headband is awful. She looks silly with it on when the rest of the outfit is ok.

      Reply
      • molly says:
        April 25, 2022 at 3:42 pm

        I remain convinced that it’s like when you order something, it’s slightly incorrect, and the company let’s you just keep the wrong one while they send you the right one. I’m assuming one of the cream/yellow versions weren’t exactly what they wanted, and they said, “well, we can’t resell it, so just keep it…”

        Otherwise, it makes zero sense to have two dresses that are 99% the same.

    • Anony83 says:
      April 26, 2022 at 2:38 am

      I agree, this is one of her better coat dresses and they’re the ones that flatter her most. And the lack of buttons or other decorative additions helps.

      I also loathe the hat but at least we’re past the weird oversized headband phase?

      Reply
  6. Harper says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:09 am

    Last minute addition to distract from Jobson’s rage monster article about William over the weekend. Also, paging Nurse Middleton. Please report to the cardiac unit, stat.

    Reply
  7. C says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:10 am

    I don’t think she wore this to Charlotte’s christening either.
    I think she had one made in off-white for the Sussex wedding and that’s what she’s wearing here.
    Though I can’t be sure about the first part. But I’m sure about the second!

    Pretty far from primrose yellow, lol. Primrose yellow is what she wore to George’s christening, so that argument falls a little flat.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      April 25, 2022 at 10:20 am

      Yeah, if this is in fact the coatdress she wore to H&M’s wedding, then it’s pretty much confirming she wore off-white to another woman’s wedding. Primrose yellow my azz…

      Reply
    • Layla says:
      April 25, 2022 at 10:35 am

      Hang on, I thought primrose yellow was what she wore when she arrived in Jamaica. Everyone said THAT was primrose yellow, so how can the coat at Meghan’s wedding be primrose yellow?

      Reply
  8. DaniLakesDDS says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:10 am

    “Kate turned up like she was heading to a wedding” – yup, someone else’s wedding!

    Reply
  9. NCWoman says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:11 am

    Pretty sure the hat style is supposed to mimic a crown to remind the public of her future status, but I love the stewardess takeaway!

    Reply
  10. CrazyCatLady says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:11 am

    Inappropriate and disrespectful!! White is NOT the colour of mourning in Australia. It was a Remembrance service not a fashion parade.

    #Abolish the monarchy

    Reply
    • Scal says:
      April 25, 2022 at 10:35 am

      THIS. I don’t care whether or not this is the outfit worn to HM wedding-it is 100% inappropriate to wear to a ANZAC memorial service. For the US folks that don’t know, this is basically Australia/New Zealand’s Memorial day. It’s the same as her awful choice to wear a pink coat to the 9/11 musuem.

      She does this on purpose to stand out as literally everyone else will be wearing dark or somber colors. And that smiling and prancing on her way into service was not okay. LIke CrazyCatlady said, it’s not a fashion parade.

      Reply
      • Jan90067 says:
        April 25, 2022 at 10:49 am

        And can’t forget the light, flowery print dress and wedges she wore to tour the Concentration Camp.

        Such a sense of decorum from Future Keen Kween. Wonder what she’ll turn up in for Liz’s funeral!

      • VivaAviva says:
        April 25, 2022 at 3:43 pm

        To be fair, in the US people do wear white on Memorial Day.

    • Nic919 says:
      April 25, 2022 at 1:18 pm

      She would never wear anything but black on Remembrance Day and it’s usually pseudo military outfits too. That she didn’t treat ANZAC Day the same as Remembrance Day tells you how much she cares.

      Reply
    • twoz says:
      April 25, 2022 at 5:59 pm

      Plus why are they wearing poppies? That’s for 11 November. If they can’t get an ANZAC badge then a sprig of rosemary (which all our local newsreaders had on).
      Willnot and Kannot strike again. *eyeroll*

      Reply
      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        April 25, 2022 at 6:12 pm

        twoz, in the US we have poppies on Memorial Day which is at the end of May. I guess she got confused?

      • KateNZ says:
        April 25, 2022 at 10:16 pm

        I’m a Kiwi still living in Aotearoa New Zealand and we definitely wear poppies for ANZAC Day. They are worn with a sprig of rosemary sometimes but the poppy is the symbol for ANZAC Day. The Returned Servicemen Association (RSA) sell them to raise money. For the people asking if Kate’s outfit is an appropriate colour, the answer is no. If you attend an ANZAC Day service, particularly the dawn service, you’d be expected to wear dark, sombre coloured clothes. Wearing this would be frowned upon, especially by older returned service people. For context, my dad is a past RSA president and my grandfather survived WW2. He would have found this deeply disrespectful.

    • Mia1066 says:
      April 25, 2022 at 8:12 pm

      If she wore this get up to memorial day in the UK she’d be rightly dragged. It’s incredibly disrespectful, and the needing to stand out. Plus the over the top guffawing, smiling, laughing. It’s a sombre day commemorating soldiers from Australia and New Zealand who fought for the crown. She’s just dreadful.

      Reply
  11. SnarcasmQueen says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:13 am

    Cosplay Cathy strikes again.

    Old girl out here looking like she’s arriving to change bed pans and take blood pressure readings.

    Reply
  12. ILady Digby says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Everybody keeps promising that the deadly duo will be doing more solo visits in future and yet here they are again. After the Flop Tour as punishment have they been glued together doing safe stuff that even they can’t cock up? Enjoyed both new RF books acknowledge that both are poor public speakers and don’t do well speaking off the cuff, such a contrast to scintillating M and H!!

    Reply
  13. Cinders says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:18 am

    Yep, the hat is terrible. From the side, it just looks like a towelling headband – like you’d wear when washing your face.
    And the coatdress looks like it needs a good pressing.
    On the other hand, I suppose this pair turning up to a service is better than the weird video they did last year of Anzac biscuits being delivered.

    Reply
  14. Margaret says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Those are her dead eyes, always on display when meghan gets good press, or harry and meghan have too much pda. It hurts to know that your husband will not show you that attention, love and respect for the world to see.

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      April 25, 2022 at 8:41 pm

      @Margaret I am also one of the few that prefers the headband hats to most other silly headwear.

      But mark me down as another Aussie who’s pretty disgusted with the smiley bright white entrance to our most significant memorial date.

      After all the white Meghan wore in The Hague it was only to be expected.

      Reply
  15. Lorelei says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:24 am

    Meghan just wore white/cream for three days in a row last week, so this is wholly unsurprising.

    Reply
  16. Jacinta says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:27 am

    As an Australian, I feel her outfit is disrespectful . ANZAC Day, particularly this service, commemorates the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who lost their lives while fighting on behalf of the Crown. It is a somber day of memory, respect, and rememberance. Not a wedding with a token poppy.

    Reply
    • Margaret says:
      April 25, 2022 at 10:42 am

      Aussie here, too, and I don’t mind the colour. But perhaps that’s because I’m remembering the bright pink she wore to the 9/11 memorial and I’m thankful for small mercies. The bar is very low when it comes to Kate. I’m more concerned about all the smiles. It’s not a day for wide grins.

      Reply
      • Jacinta says:
        April 25, 2022 at 11:12 am

        Yes, the big smiles rub me up the wrong way, too. Surely they have someone giving them briefing notes about these services.

    • SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
      April 25, 2022 at 5:22 pm

      Kiwi here, and I find their involvement in any ANZAC commemoration disrespectful, now that the papers have been declassified, and we know how the UK forced our involvement and felt entitled to throw a couple of generations of our men into the meat grinder to serve their greed and Imperialism.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        April 25, 2022 at 8:17 pm

        The same happened to Canadians, in particular the Dieppe Raid in WWI. The British sent off a ton of Canadian men for slaughter for a poorly planned diversion. Canadians were seen as expendable by the British generals and it’s why in WWII there was a Canadian division who controlled things much more.

      • Margaret says:
        April 25, 2022 at 9:32 pm

        I do, too. I see ANZAC Day as a day for Australians and New Zealanders and no-one else. The Brits should stay out of it, IMO. The only one of them who should be saying or doing anything about it is the one who is our Head of State, and I suppose William was HM’s representative, but there was no need for his wife to tag along, grinning.

  17. Penelope says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:30 am

    Everyone is going to laugh that I am so invested in this part of the story: I think it’s a different coat from the wedding. The Anzac coat looks so structured and fitted (like a corset), and the wedding coat, although it has many of the same seams, had a looser cut and flowed from the waist down. Kate’s clothes are so tiny and those McQueen coats are so narrowly cut and structured that postpartum it would have been hard to wear the christening coat. It makes sense that McQueen could have adapted a previous design quickly for the wedding when it was decided she couldn’t wear her old clothes. It makes me sad that she thought she would (should?) “bounce back” that quickly that (if I remember correctly) even the announcement the morning of the wedding couldn’t account for the last-minute, new McQueen coat that was made for her. I have no idea why she wore such a light color to the wedding. Idiotic. And unpopular opinion: today’s is a great “Kate outfit”—obscenely old fashioned, instantly recognizable as her. I think her clothing is often judged as if it is “fashion” or a reflection of her taste. It’s better to think of her clothes as royal drag, an armor, costumes, depersonalized from her—a separate personality from her own—but one that signals a specific political ideology (a reprehensible one as you all note). No one else dresses like this in the world, and frankly I wish she would just stick to her frou-frou costumes instead of trying to be Meghan. And that in the careful construction of this bizarre royal costume that she could wear some different earrings once in a while. Is it Angela Kelly who is the terrible gatekeeper that only allows Kate to wear like 4 pairs of earrings? I wish she’d bring back more of those crazy McQueen coats from the early days (the “sausage curl” days).

    Reply
    • C says:
      April 25, 2022 at 10:36 am

      Not sure about that.
      Oprah had an entirely new ensemble made in 24 hours because she realized her original outfit was too white. This was a choice.

      It’s like Becks said above – either she wore the same dress or she has two dresses that are identical.
      She’s never had any real sense of fashion, which doesn’t matter much – except to her I guess.

      She used to have a collection of cute Kiki McDonough earrings and a pretty pair of pearl ones from In2Design (I even bought a pair myself). She won’t go back to those though because they don’t scream “senior royal!!” I suppose.

      Reply
      • Jan90067 says:
        April 25, 2022 at 10:54 am

        Frankly, I could NOT imagine, one most post birth, wearing something I’d have to *sit* in for so long to be SO light colored!!! I’d’ve worn something darker “just in case” lol. Then again, that wouldn’t’ve drawn attention on another woman’s wedding day.

      • Jais says:
        April 25, 2022 at 10:57 am

        Hmm, if it was a choice, maybe she had that dress and color made up quickly after she had to apologize to Meghan for making her cry. It was her subtle payback for momentarily humbling herself.

  18. Margaret says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:35 am

    A darker colour would probably have been more appropriate, but it’s ANZAC Day, not Remembrance Day, and there is a subtle difference that makes white with black accessories acceptable, in my opinion. It’s not as though she turned up in bright pink or yellow, or the baby blue of Easter, and what she has on her head is almost a proper hat. It’s a grown-up outfit and just the right length. But it’s sprigs of rosemary for Anzac Day. Rosemary grows wild on the Gallipoli Peninsula. The red poppies of Flanders Field are for Remembrance Day.

    Reply
    • Cathy says:
      April 25, 2022 at 11:48 am

      @Margaret
      Anzac Day IS our day to mourn and remember the dead, initially from World War 1 and now it represents a day to remember those who gave their lives in service for our country, that’s New Zealand as well as Australia.

      Re your comment about Poppies? We wear a poppy to represent those who died in WW1, not a sprig of rosemary… though that may be an Australian tradition?

      I’m not sure I follow why you think Anzac Day is any less of a day to remember the dead than Remembrance Day? Or do the war dead from the Antipodes not count in your eyes?

      As for wearing white or near white? When a more sombre colour like black would be better? If this was acceptable then other royal women would have worn white to past services. No, this is more about Kate wanting to stand out, just like she did when she wore pink to the 911 Memorial. Also it’s the first time she’s been out since Meghan wore that beautiful white suit. It’s more about that and less about showing respect towards two countries from the shrinking Commonwealth.

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      April 25, 2022 at 1:57 pm

      @Margaret, ANZAC day is the equivalent of Remembrance Day, thus the poppy. Originally, it memorialized the more than hundred thousand soldiers (mostly from Australia and New Zealand) who died in a single day at Gallipoli, and whose remains are still there.

      Kate has not only visited both Australia and New Zealand, but she is the future head of the commonwealth and I don’t think it’s too much to expect that if she attends a memorial service for soldiers from another country, she treats the occasion just as seriously as she would her own. Because you’re right, she would never in a million years wear this white coatdress and floofy hat to a U.K. Remembrance day event. That’s the point.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        April 25, 2022 at 8:22 pm

        This is why they need to be removed as head of state for all the commonwealth countries that still that the queen. They do not know or respect the traditions of these countries.

    • Margaret says:
      April 25, 2022 at 9:07 pm

      @Cathy @ Jay I am Australian. A great-uncle of mine was with the 2nd Australian Light Horse Regiment at Gallipoli from August to December 1915 and other family members have served in subsequent wars. Different people are going to have different views about these issues, informed by their own experiences, but based on my own family’s attitudes and my own observations and experiences, I perceive ANZAC Day as being not only about remembering the fallen but also honouring those who served and remembering, and acknowledging what they did, and celebrating the fact they survived, and celebrating the ANZAC spirit. The 11th November, on the other hand, is only about remembering the fallen and it requires black. That is the distinction I see and the reason I do not think Kate was necessarily being disrespectful by wearing white. I still wish she had worn black though.

      Reply
  19. stagaroni says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:35 am

    The hat reminds me less of a flight attendants hat and more like the hats nurses used to wear. I would like it better if she pulled her hair into sleek ponytail and popped it out of the back. Then, maybe a delicate scarf to finish the look. As for the color? It isn’t what I would have chosen. Unless you are in a country that wears white for funerals, it is best to go dark.

    Reply
  20. The Duchess says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:37 am

    I find it fascinating how she was added to this event at the last minute. It’s been reported for weeks that Baldy was doing this event with one of the Queen’s cousins with no mention of Keen at all. The media love to make out that these two are some sort of power duo and how they’re ‘keen’ to compete with the Sussexes, but every time they do an event together, I get the vibe that either one of them was forced to be there, or they’re stepping out together in light of recent controversy. I have to laugh.

    Reply
  21. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:39 am

    The look itself is fine but not appropriate for the event. We all know why she turned up in all white.

    Plus her makeup is awful. U can always tell when she does it herself – she looks rough and overdoes it with the panda eyes.

    Reply
    • gah says:
      April 25, 2022 at 7:26 pm

      I thought the same re: makeup. yikes it is SO BAD. there are a gazillion tutorials on YouTube to learn how to do something different…and she could probably get a makeup artist to teach her if she’s so insistent on DIYing it.

      Reply
  22. Rapunzel says:
    April 25, 2022 at 10:40 am

    White to a memorial event? Who is dressing this woman? Like, seriously. Does she have anybody assisting her? She needs it.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      April 25, 2022 at 1:45 pm

      Right? Does she not have any staff?

      Like, imagine this is your boss on her way to a public war memorial event. How are you not physically throwing yourself in her path so nobody takes her photo looking like she’s on her way to an Edwardian ice cream social?

      Bar the doors, put her on a no fly list, throw grape juice on her — it’s a matter of professional pride.Whatever it takes to make sure you don’t get sullied by her choices.

      Reply
  23. KASalvy says:
    April 25, 2022 at 11:06 am

    What in shearling is on her head? Are you telling me a sheep gave up it’s coat for this?!

    I don’t have much more to say besides her coat dress not fitting (and yikes, the poor sewing) and wow, karma definitely does show up on your face.

    Reply
  24. Nicegirl says:
    April 25, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Coffee, tea or keen?

    Reply
  25. Over it says:
    April 25, 2022 at 11:26 am

    The hat is to honor her mom, Carole the air hostess

    Reply
  26. Mai B (Lusaka Mum) says:
    April 25, 2022 at 11:40 am

    She looks like a nurse.

    Reply
  27. GandalfTheMeh says:
    April 25, 2022 at 11:56 am

    Doors to manual. 🤣

    Reply
  28. Myjobistoprincess says:
    April 25, 2022 at 11:58 am

    Kate wore white just because she thinks she is reminding people how pure and innocent she is and she always tries to wear those hats that hint of a crown. so desperate

    Reply
  29. Amy Bee says:
    April 25, 2022 at 11:59 am

    Call me crazy but I think Kate has studied Meghan’s pictures from the Hague and decided she should wear white/off white. As others have said, it’s not the colour of mourning. If she didn’t want to wear black she could have worn lilac which is also a mourning colour. And it is kind of off putting that she arrived at this event grinning like a Chesire Cat. I was one of those who thought that the dress she wore to Harry and Meghan’s wedding was a different colour but looking at these pictures, I’ll admit it’s hard to tell the difference between the alleged two dresses. I’m now thinking that she did wear white to the wedding.

    Reply
    • TheOriginalMia says:
      April 25, 2022 at 7:59 pm

      You’re not crazy. You’re probably right. Too much of a coincidence.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 25, 2022 at 8:24 pm

      I’m surprised she didn’t wear the white dress that she wore to the memorial in India where that was an appropriate time to wear white. Except that time she flashed the crowd because her skirts were unweighted and almost flew over her head.

      Reply
  30. Myjobistoprincess says:
    April 25, 2022 at 12:17 pm

    Here we are talking about Kate’s dress. Would we even be addressing this event if she hadnt been there because william is so boring and cant make the news if Kate isnt there showing us her dinner by opening her large smiling mouth for the caemras? These 2 always fall flat. All we keep talking about is hanger-size-fake-smile, makeup, injections, cosplay, buttons, mooseknuckle, racism, jealousy, but really there is nothing else to talk about when it comes to these 2!! What a shame that the future king and queen of england are so empty!!!

    Reply
  31. tamsin says:
    April 25, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    Although white is the colour of mourning in some countries, I don’t believe it is in Australia. I don’t think it’s wrong to wear white to a sombre service, but Kate’s outfit doesn’t really give off a respectful vibe. I agree that she looks like she is off to a festive occasion. I remember when this was Harry’s job (inherited from Philip, I believe) and it involved a dawn service, and later an Abbey service. Meghan wore a black hat and a greyish ankle length coat, and for some reason, the whole outfit just made be think of Australia for some reason. Perhaps it was the slouchy black hat. I thought it was very appropriate. I think she changed her outfit for the Church service, and if I remember correctly, William showed up unexpectedly and nearly fell alseep during the program. I think Louis had just been born. Harry seemed to keep a close eye on Meghan to make sure she was all right. It was probably one of the last appearances before their wedding in May.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      April 25, 2022 at 1:26 pm

      I just posted a similar thought below – we agree completely. And it’s not even the fact that she’s wearing white, it’s also that it’s more of a fancy celebration dress – there’s a reason she’s worn this ( or duplicate) looks to a wedding and a christening.

      For context, I looked up some photos of New Zealand’s PM attending ANZAC services, and while she has worn a crisp white button down with dark pants/ jackets, it’s much more subdued. More “sombre but professional” as opposed to” flouncing in to a fussy tea party”.

      Reply
  32. Che Che says:
    April 25, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    This look just says ” I give up…Meghan wore white… I guess I will ,too.” You just can’t dress up a missing personality. England have at it! She’s all yours.

    Reply
  33. Jay says:
    April 25, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    I know the colour white can be worn for mourning in some cultures, but Kate would never wear a white coatdress to remembrance day in the UK! ANZAC day is similar to remembrance day in terms of the tone, so this is actually a shocking choice.

    I would put it right up there with the hot pink outfit at the 9/11 memorial or floral sundress with open toe sandals when touring a concentration camp.

    And for those who might say “Well, she couldn’t know…it matters that she was there, who cares what she wore?” This. is. her chosen role – it’s her job to either know what is appropriate to wear and say, or hire competent people who do.

    Kate has been preparing for one role her entire life, and since she has nothing else to offer (speeches, encouragement, work etc) almost all of her contribution is in what she wears, and she goes to great to lengths to ensure we know what she wears, and who designs it. If the would-be future ruler of the commonwealth doesn’t know or care enough to respect ANZAC day, they are demonstrating unfitness for that role.

    It’s one thing to make a gaffe, fumble your words, or say something awkward, but she chose to attend a memorial event wearing this! And, more damning from my viewpoint, nobody on her team had either the guts or the wits to stop her.

    Reply
  34. SourcesclosetoKate says:
    April 25, 2022 at 2:36 pm

    She looks nice here. Still can’t stand her though. Her forehead looks bigger maybe?? Sometimes forehead wrinkle fillers do that.

    Reply
  35. MangoAngelesque says:
    April 25, 2022 at 2:42 pm

    Puffy cheeks and her favourite “primrose yellow” shade of dress, she looks so much like the Doors to Manual 2.0 in that outfit. Definitely her mother’s daughter.

    Reply
  36. L4Frimaire says:
    April 25, 2022 at 2:51 pm

    That looks like what she wore to the Sussexes wedding. She has that same design in at least 3 colors.

    Reply
  37. JessD says:
    April 25, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    Check out the photos in the DM. That marriage is in trouble. When Kate is not smiling she looks angry and upset.

    Reply
  38. Robin Samuels says:
    April 25, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    I don’t usually comment on conversations involving Kate because I lost respect for her as a woman, period. Her attempt to upstage and cosplay Meghan continues to fail. Meghan ruled in her Valentino white pantsuit last week, so Kate steps out in a white coatdress today. B-O-R-I-N-G

    Reply
  39. Em says:
    April 25, 2022 at 3:17 pm

    LOL she looks like she’s cosplaying a Romanov.

    Reply
  40. Beech says:
    April 25, 2022 at 3:20 pm

    Omg, a “Zapruder”! Takes me back!

    Reply
  41. Boo says:
    April 25, 2022 at 3:20 pm

    Woah the cheek fillers/ implants whatever they are!!! It’s so obvious once it’s been pointed out. Eek.

    I’m in a tiny minority but I love the hat. I’d totally wear it.

    Reply
  42. MsIam says:
    April 25, 2022 at 3:45 pm

    That “hat” is awful. It looks liked its pilled and that black bow or whatever on the back gives it a wintery vibe. As for the coatdress, that’s Kate, that’s her “look”. She must have a warehouse full of those things by now.

    Reply
  43. Louise says:
    April 25, 2022 at 3:56 pm

    I think this dress is pale yellow and is very possibly the dress she wore to the wedding.

    Reply
  44. ChattyCath says:
    April 25, 2022 at 4:35 pm

    Aside from the inappropriate and disrespectful grinning, the colour is dreadful for Anzac Day. If she doesn’t like black what about charcoal? And there’s been a cold wind blowing in the UK literally! The material looks thin and whoever made it can’t sew a straight seam! Total disaster.

    Reply
  45. Candy says:
    April 25, 2022 at 4:37 pm

    She still dresses and styles herself like a 25 year old, which makes her look older not younger. She really needs to cut off a good 10 inches of hair, and start working in sleeker more mature silhouettes.

    Reply
  46. katherine says:
    April 25, 2022 at 4:43 pm

    Do you think she is bored of her life? Because her outfits sure are boring to look at. And her outfits are the only thing to talk about her since she has no substance or original thought.

    Reply
  47. Juniper says:
    April 25, 2022 at 6:02 pm

    Kate is the only person who can make McQueen dowdy and pedestrian. Yikes

    Reply
  48. AmelieOriginal says:
    April 25, 2022 at 6:55 pm

    Omg the infamous “primrose yellow” coat dress which was maybe or maybe not the same outfit she wore to Charlotte’s christening. And also decided it would be a great idea to wear to Meghan and Harry’s wedding. So she wore white/off white on ANZAC Day, an important day to remember fallen soldiers in Australia and New Zealand? I don’t get it, she usually adheres to the right color but once in awhile she’ll go off script for no reason. Like when she wore magenta pink to the 9/11 memorial, still shocked she did that.

    Also she has got to stop it with the oversize headbands, they don’t look good on her.

    Reply
  49. Julia K says:
    April 25, 2022 at 7:17 pm

    No buttons. Not one. Do you think she lurks here?

    Reply
  50. JFerber says:
    April 25, 2022 at 7:42 pm

    She looks so damn smug. And those open-mouthed smiles! She knows she and hubby will always be praised because of who they are, not what they do. So they do nothing and that ultimately is and will always be okay. I wonder why the other European royalty don’t follow their lead? The Cambridges are an embarrassment to England, yet no one in England will say or believe it.

    Reply
  51. Athena says:
    April 25, 2022 at 8:11 pm

    William frowned throughout the wreath ceremony and was still frowning during the church service. I also noticed he blinked a lot which could be a sign of stress.

    Reply
  52. Athena says:
    April 25, 2022 at 8:45 pm

    The Daily Fail has confirmed that, a) this is the same dress she wore to Meghan’s wedding and b) the dress is white.

    Reply
  53. Carrie says:
    April 25, 2022 at 9:18 pm

    We don’t see white and giggles for Remembrance Day. Kindly fking knock it off for Anzac Day.
    #AustraliaRepublicNow
    #Service IsUniversal

    Reply

