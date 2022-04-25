Tina Brown: Prince Harry is ‘unbelievably arrogant’ & ‘out of touch with reality’

Tina Brown’s promotional tour for The Palace Papers has begun in earnest. I genuinely wondered how she would play the promotion in the UK versus America, and I suspected that she would go the Robert Lacey route, which is to say “embiggening the Cambridges in the British media and acknowledging that the Sussexes made some points in the American media.” Lacey ended up threading that needle pretty well. Brown is not threading the needle at all. She has her talking points and they are as simplistic and nasty as can be. I feel so bad because I was so wrong about Brown – she’s very much part of the sugary Windsor machinery now, and very much anti-Sussex. Her interview with Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast is pretty f–king crazy. This was done recently too, because Brown comments at length about Harry’s Today interview, where he spoke about wanting to see the Queen to ensure that she has the right people around her. Some unhinged highlights:
Harry’s comment about seeing that the Queen is properly “protected.” “When that came up on my phone I was just rocked. I sat there thinking, ‘This is unbelievably arrogant to the rest of the family.’ Where was Harry for the queen, during the pandemic? Where was he for the queen during the poignant waning days of Philip? Where was he for the queen at Philip’s memorial service? All he’s done is cause her tremendous anxiety and pain. And then he comes back and says, ’I’m here to see that she’s protected.’ It was a really deluded remark and I’m sure it sent the rest of the family off a ledge….Charles, Anne, Edward and William must be hopping mad. It just blows my mind that he’d say such a thing.”
On Harry’s Today comments about Diana & the Queen: “I think he is out of touch with reality. I think he has developed an enormously inflated ego and sense of himself [as evidenced by] his smirking comment about, ’I have such a special relationship with the queen.’ Frankly it’s all just really out of order and wrong. The queen is very, very fond of him but for him to laud his relationship with the queen, at a time when he should, frankly, be glad that she received him at all, seems really out of whack to me.“
On Harry & Meghan’s delusions: “They stoke each other with this illusion that they’ve been put on the earth to save the world. It’s a laudable goal, but wildly unspecific. Harry has an absolute winner with Invictus [the event for wounded servicemen he founded]. That’s the best thing he’s ever done. It works brilliantly and is noble and wonderful, but otherwise they’ve been sitting in Montecito for two years, making announcements. I just don’t think it behooves them to be lecturing anyone.”
William is triggered by Harry: “It’s been a great loss for William, I’m told. He is deeply, deeply saddened by it, but he won’t talk about it, because he is triggered by it. He had no idea that this could happen, that this would be not just a tiff or a falling out but a deep and bitter estrangement that seems to have no exit right now.”
Brown thinks Meghan hates England: “I don’t think Meghan ever wants to go back to England. I think she hates England. I think she feels England rejected her and she has rejected England and it’s not in her interest to return to England at all. I gather Harry has talked about having maybe some kind of mediator working with William, but honestly, I think the two brothers need to go down to the pub together, and embrace and have a shouting match and clear the air.”
Harry is the Spencer, William is the Windsor: “Harry was always thought to be a somewhat reckless and impetuous character but he’s proving to be more so as the years go by rather than less so. The Spencers are a hot-headed family. My feeling is that Harry is now all Spencer all the time and William has become a Windsor; he’s careful, he’s prudent, he’s considered, he’s calm, he’s a composed character who does a lot of thinking before he agrees to things. He’s always known his destiny and he’s embraced it. But Harry, you know, he just never got the memo that he’s the second son.”
Harry & Meghan are having a hard time in Montecito? “From my own reporting, I know that they have found it much harder than they expected to be out there as a freelance brand. Although the palace are quite frustrating, quite sclerotic, and quite old-fashioned, there’s nothing more persuasive than a phone call which begins, ‘This is Buckingham Palace here.’ Those calls can get you anything. They don’t have that support any more. They just have to rely on PRs they hire in California. And PRs they hire in California really don’t understand anything at all about royal mystique or charisma. And what they’ve done has greatly decreased their royal mystique and charisma—and it’s decreasing every day that they live in Montecito with a PR apparatus that is not the Palace.”
[From The Daily Beast]
“And PRs they hire in California really don’t understand anything at all about royal mystique or charisma…what they’ve done has greatly decreased their royal mystique and charisma…” Ah, yes, that’s what we just saw at the Invictus Games too, Meghan and Harry NOT being treated like rock stars, NOT having much charisma and not being able to make international headlines. So true! The point of the Sussexes moving to Montecito was not to increase their royal brand, it was to build a life for themselves apart from royalty altogether. Brown is making the same fundamental mistake that so many of those Salt Island nutters make, which is that they want to mock Harry for not knowing his place while simultaneously acting as if Harry is significant enough to bring down the entire monarchy. Anyway, Tina Brown is such a disappointment. I can’t believe she’s cozied up to those keen losers so hard.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
Tina better hope the Middletons and cambridge derangers but this pathetic book. Also the book isn’t doing what the KP hoped it will do , cos pple are tired of the kate an angel and Meghan the devil narrative and will not go out in their numbers to buy another tabloid nonsense. Its actually rather showing the incompetence of kp and how jealous misogynist, racists and stupid these pple are
Also William is so hurt by it, he is saddened ,but he will not talk about it 😀😀😀😀😀, is TB a mind reader now?
And how is it arrogant and out of touch for wanting your grandma to be protected?
If TB wants to see arrogant and out of touch she should look at the perfect royals and their mess during the Caribbean failed tour
Tina did not expect the Cambridge flop tour to happen prior to the release of her book, but that opened up a lot of international eyes about the uselessness of the Cambridges. No one wants to read about how perfect kate is when everyone saw her in the colonialist cosplay along with being repulsed by the touch of the Jamaican minister.
And then weeks later the Invictus Games are a huge international success providing inspiration for everyone. Trying to say Harry is so arrogant when he was not lording around as opposed to his brother is quite the contrast.
“William has become a Windsor; he’s careful, he’s prudent, he’s considered, he’s calm, he’s a composed character who does a lot of thinking before he agrees to things”
Isn’t now a COMPLETE CONTRADICTION to what came out in Jobson’s book? To what we know of Prince Fly-Off-The-Handle-Screaming-At-Staff-And-Wife-Incandescence-I-Am-Not-A-Racist William??
Sure… pull the other one. Wish I could insert a hysterical laugh .GIF here!
Tina is contradicting herself. She gets negative about Andrew and is he not a windsor?
What mystique and charisma? The more people are educated about the royals, the less they like them. Her comments are just a rehashing of the talking points that have been out there. Pathetic.
I wish Brown’s book tanks in sales. It offers nothing new you haven’t read or heard before— praise for the Cambridges; condemnation for the Sussexes. Rinse and repeat. Boring.
Everything is prefaced with “I think,” and that tells you all you need to know about the person, and nothing about the subject.
Tina is so triggered by their success, and their successful escape. It’s hilarious.
Right!?! “Harry has a winner with Invictus but otherwise is a POS.” um yeah, boomer Karen.
She’s so jealous it’s a wonder she hasn’t turned green.
And if Meghan hates England is because of pple like Tina and the rest of the carnival of so called experts who have made it a sport and career to make her life hell, lie about her , be racist to her and her kids and not leave her alone . If Meghan hates the uk now she is right to do that cos they made her life hell . Besides the media claims she is not welcome here so shouldn’t they be happy she hates it and wouldn’t want to come back ?
The RRs want her to come back so they can abuse her some more and then act like she is the problem by refusing to come back.
Of course Meghan may not want to go back to a system where her life was so restricted and oppressive, she was suicidal (while pregnant!) and the royal system actually refused to allow her relief through treatment.
Does Tina Brown just have no awareness at all of what that must have been like, no compassion? Did she learn just nothing from Diana?
Claiming the Windsors are “careful and prudent and calm and composed” really takes sycophancy to new heights. You mean like calm like Margaret? Careful like … Andrew? Prudent like the Duke of Windsor? The current queen is definitely quiet and dull and really knows how to sit there and say nothing, but the rest of them are really a mixed bag.
What’s going on is Meghan chose a life of LOVE (including loving herself) and happiness, over being a whipping boy — and who wouldn’t?
If Meghan hated England so much, she wouldn’t have gone to visit the Queen this month along with Harry. Too bad Tina wrote her book before that happened.
There are probably a lot of people in the UK Meghan would like to visit from mayhew, smartworks, and the hubb kitchen. Meghan does not hate the UK. Surely, she wants to avoid people like Brown, who doesn’t even live there, and a certain segment but the whole of UK, no, I don’t believe that. She might be scared for safety but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t go if it was safe, regardless of her haters who give themselves way more importance than they have.
There is no “if”. Stop putting words in her mouth. Meghan does NOT hate the UK. Even in the Oprah interview, she acknowledged that it was a select group of people who were spreading the vileness in the media and agreed that “not the whole country is bigoted”. What both she and Harry despises is the media tactics used to tear them down and vilify them at every turn. Look at Brexit for instance. Part of it was bc of the hate mongering of xenophobia perpetuated from tabloid media.
I don’t think she hates the UK. Meghan enjoyed the UK before she met Harry and the two of them reported wonderful months of seeing the country together before their relationship become public. As Duchess, she also met and bonded with many wonderful people there. It must be a source of much sadness for her that the tabloids and courtiers have poisoned the well with so much negativity and mis-representaton about her. May that turn around for her and Harry someday, so the kids can really relax on visits to the UK in future.
She seems to be trying to imply Meghan’s some kind of snotty American who only likes America.
Except she lived in and absolutely adored Canada for many years. Long before Harry and even brought her family back there when they needed refuge. She’s practically an adoptive Canadian.
Not only that, all of the answers just seem like projections of what these royal commentators want to *really* say about The Other Brother! “Unbelievably arrogant and out of touch with reality” is what I would say about the couple who couldn’t even think through the optics of being photographed with Black children through a chain fence in a country their family used to colonize, but that’s just me.
Yep, people like Brown carrying on as though they are insiders is the height of arrogance. They’re carrying water for the little grey men (courtiers) who are protecting their turf and various members of the RF who are working their own angles. I feel like unless these people are actually members of that dysfunctional family then they should keep their traps shut.
I agree with Tina about one thing: William and Harry should go to a pub and have a shouting match in full view of all of the bystanders and their camera phones.
Also, Tina and Jobson should have chatted before they put out competing narratives on the same day. Is William calm and composed, or is he rageful and constantly screaming at and forcing everyone around him to walk on eggshells?
Okay so they go to the pub and Harry says why’d you let Jason Knauf give evidence to the DM against my wife? Why’d you authorize the bullying smear campaign against my wife? Then what? Not thinking William is going to apologize so this whole pub idea just doesn’t seem like it would do anything. Idk maybe I’m wrong.
You’re right. A shouting match is useless when the other party, William, will never admit his wrongs. William is too entitled and too incandecent at H&M’s success to be reasoned with. It’s like flogging a dead horse trying to convince someone who refuses to even listen rationally to what you got to say.
Narcissists never admit they are wrong—I know from grim family experience. They are too invested in being right all the damn time.
I look forward to never reading another article or buying another book by Tina Brown
Seems Tina is the one sitting in arrogance and delusion. Just another racist Karen mouthpiece.
She seriously sounds like Sharon Osbourne during her last days at the Talk. “ Don’t you dare cry, educate me” . She’s a mess.
^^ Right, Brown is a useless, jealous has-been. Seemingly, she’s not even smart enough to try and play both sides while promoting her book, like Robert Lacey. At this point, it’s not even worth checking out a library copy of TB’s mess. Libraries shouldn’t even buy any copies, but they probably will.
Tina Brown and the rest of these RRs are the ones out of touch with reality. Not Harry and Meghan.
Tina B. is lazy. This is embarrassing spin she got from CarolE over diet Cokes in Bucklebury.
I actually had her book on pre-order for months, on the basis that I thought her book on Diana was really good – and quite balanced.
Luckily, I was able to cancel it.
Extraordinary that she appears to have swallowed the toxic Cambridge PR spin, when all the available evidence would lead you in a different direction.
Same here. Like Kaiser, I’m so disappointed, too. Really enjoyed her Diana book. She’s not even balanced here.
ETA Canceled just in time. It was going to be delivered tomorrow.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she was paid to swallow the Cambridge spin.
She had a few digs at Diana in the book. I liked Sarah Bradford’s Diana book better. Tina is to Kate what Junor is to Camilla–super praising them.
So Tina Brown has basically outed herself as another palace stooge, a la the royal ratchets. I thought better of her–I thought she was savvier than that. The kind of book she has written would be more salient in 1998 than now. She’s fallen into all of the old racist tropes about black people and women that a media persona like herself should have shitcanned 10 years ago–5 if I give her old people set in their ways points. I guess she’s counting on having a big audience in the UK–all she’s doing in her expose is repeating the palace talking points.
I’ll say it again–those palace cookies on “be nice to the press day” must have crack in them. So many journalists willingly give up their integrity just so they can be invited to the palace for some cookies. Tina Brown used to be known as someone more interested in “what’s next” than “yesterday.” That’s what “Talk magazine” was supposed to be about. She is known for shining up Vanity Fair and the New Yorker. Why would she write such a backwards-looking book that’s been written ad nauseum? British racists gonna British racist? What does she gain by sucking up to the palace?
Actually I think Tina B. was credited for razing the New Yorker. In describing The Decline of the New Yorker, William Pfaff (Chicago Tribune) credited Tina B. as “undoubtedly the most brilliant tabloid editor of her day” who proclaimed, “I do believe in lapses of taste. I firmly do.”
I can’t get over the continual effort to demonize Harry for wanting to have a meaningful life. He got the memo that he was a second son and rejected it and that burns people like Tina Brown up inside.
Exactly. Accepting his “place” as a second son who is only allowed to do what makes William shine would have turned him into Prince Andrew. Is that really the goal that Ms. Brown and the BRF think he should have aspired to?
I see how well second placing has gone for Margaret and Andrew….
Maybe she plans more follow up books and wants to keep in with FK and FFK? IG promoted by H and M was a big hit so they will be fine. Tina repeating faux outrage over Harry’s concern for his grandmother puts her on parr with Angela Levin. Neither Tina or Angela know Harry or TQ they are just bottom feeders who exploit gossip for cash. Both biographers resent Harry right to speak for himself because they ARROGANTLY claim to know him better than he knows himself!
Poor Tina Brown must need money after her do-si-do with Harvey Weinstein. (sarcasm)
Are these people delusional? What world do they live in? Are they not seeing what everyone outside of the UK sees? The BRF have lost the plot and are flipping harder than a fish out of water. Everything that is being said about H&M on Salt Island has to be in reference to Baldy and Waity.
I never believed she would be anything than what all the other royal reporters except omid have shown us. ultimately this is book number 1,000 about Harry and Meghan with the same script. All opinion no substance. None of them will sell Omid numbers for his book because that’s not what a majority want to hear about.
Anyways the best revenge is living well. May Harry and Meghan continue to thrive and do good works. And for supporters the best revenge is supporting and promoting their projects and not the words of the haters.
Tina, girl, this is BONKERS.
And I’m always curious: is she running from the FOX playbook? Where they say a bunch of outrageously hateful things just to spin up viewers, but don’t actually believe it all themselves? Is she doing this for attention and $$, or does she really believe all this stuff.
(Because, if she really believes it all, she needs to get off twitter and out of the Daily Mail comments section!)
That is a good point, because nobody outside the Salt Island hate group bubble thinks these thoughts.
Someone ought to try to find Tina Brown’s anti-Meghan and Harry burner account on twitter. She’s 100 percent a deranger on par with Angela Levin and Piers Morgan.
At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if the book had a chapter on Meghan faking her pregnancies, that’s the level of unhinged Tina Brown is giving me.
Yeah, that’s what I said in the other thread. Maybe not a chapter but I can absolutely see her at least hinting at it or playing that game where she brings it up in detail as a way to “just let the readers know what people are saying *wink* *wink*”.
Like all racists, black excellence has broken her brain. I’m not surprised because of how she used to try to diminish the Obamas so I knew she was a racist. But Meghan marrying into her beloved English royal family hit way too close to home for her, so she can’t even manage to put up any kind of front. She’s nothing but Angela Levin but with a better haircut.
This woman is an absolute embarrassment, it’s hilarious how they expect William and Harry to miraculously makeup while still slandering the mother of his children. Again I will express my frustration at that fact that Harry keeps talking about these ppl, he shouldn’t have let his comments on the queen go further than “we had tea and she was nice” because the resulting headlines from that interview totally distracted from the games. I don’t think Tina is gonna be on any best sellers lists because at this point she’s preaching to the choir and the rest simply don’t care enough to buy a book. The Sussexes will be fine, the Cambridges should focus on keeping the Reputation of their monarchy stellar because in a few years time those calls from buckingham palace won’t mean anything.
I don’t agree that Harry’s comments about the queen distracted from Invictus in terms of the tabloids as they were only talking about Netflix, security & how the flying visit was paving the way for them to be at the jubilee. I think his comments just gave an unnecessary additional talking point to those who never focus on the good work they are doing.
Tina is up there with Angela Levin. How does she think she knows about Harry’s relationship with his grandmother more than him? Before Harry talked about zooming with Liz & Philip nobody knew. So even if hes not in the UK how does she know he’s not been a good support to Liz via zoom or calls etc like many of us who couldnt physically be with family& friends during the pandemic? That’s why Harry being free of the palace machinery is such a threat to the royal expert grift.
And also somebody talking about royal mystique is such a joke after tampongate tapes, relationships with various paedophiles, cash for honours scandals, paying off Prince Andrew’s accusers etc, tone deaf Caribbean tours. who is she kidding that the monarchy is some amazing institution? She really is an out of touch monarchist.
I think it really messes with the world view of people like Tina that Harry & Meghan have walked away from royal duties. She’s blathering on about not having the same reach just after the successful invictus games where EU & NATO heads were having bilateral meetings & countries are already pitching for Invictus in 2027. I mean Harry had a chat with Jill Biden not too long ago where she was praising him & talking about them attending the warrior games together. Plus I very much doubt she’s aware of what calls they are having in California.
I know Tina has used tabloids & other books as source materials so where she claims William has been silent did she miss where his ‘friend’ called Harry damaged goods & Meghan a sociopath etc? Did she miss the many stories of William’s temper where she calls him calm & composed?
Finally if Harry is such an ego maniac who is imperious, has the bad Spencer temper & doesn’t understand his place etc surely it’s a good thing he’s gone? So why is he a huge loss to William & the monarchy. Why is she even suggesting the brothers reconcile & why aren’t her interviews focusing on the dutiful ‘stars’ of the monarchy? Why isn’t she talking about the success of Earthshot & early research centre within the monarchy’s infrastructure? Telling on herself..
Also saying Meghan will never return to England & hates it is a talking point from another rota clown. But didn’t she just do just that with the quick trip for tea with Betty? Whilst she may not return to England to live full time they have maintained Frogmore & Harry seems to want his whole family to be able to visit hence the judicial review on security. so again Tina is talking rubbish when the basic facts are easily available. What a clown show
I think she got her talking points from comments sections of daily mail and some other gossip sites (CDan) with a negative perspective on the Sussexes.
Those are full of this perspective and hostility towards the couple.
She picked a perspective and an audience; it’s a gossip book, not journalism which even reflects her own negative biases. I don’t think KP had to feed talking points to her at all, probably just offer off the record confirmations to her
The fact that this book is coming out after Invictus & the Colonial Disaster Tour makes Tina Brown look even dumber and ill-informed than she would have anyway. I love that she is committed to peddling her ridiculous version of events, which makes it clear that she is just another rat out for a payday.
She condones bad behavior of Meghan s father. That says it all
This is probably the worst thing of all of this. While some level of royalist nonsense was predicted, using Tom Markle as a credible source is beyond the pale. She has absolutely no need to do that. The pro Cambridge stance is arguably hedging her bets for more work in the UK, but legitimizing Tom Markle after everything he’s done is just despicable.
Exactly the Hadley Freedman review called this out as defending the indefensible giving any credence to Bad dads bile.Still it does make it clear this is a hatchet job and no one can take an author seriously who compares Kate to Mona Lisa, moaning Myrtle maybe but not Mona Lisa!!
I guess Tina missed that whole Cambridge Commonwealth Tour of Doom huh? The one where the queen was fired on camera? So much for the prestige and persuasion of the “call from Buckingham Palace”. Whatever they promised her to write this bullsh!t I hope it was worth her integrity.
That royal mystique isn’t doing much for Sophie and Edward right now.
Can vanilla be mystique-d?
Maybe MUSTIQUE-d only? A post “tour-cation” vacation lol
Mystified yes, but vanilla can’t add mystique
She sounds like a deranged, hate filled royal reporter. Yikes. I won’t even check this book out of the library at this point.
This line:
” My feeling is that Harry is now all Spencer all the time and William has become a Windsor; he’s careful, he’s prudent, he’s considered, he’s calm, he’s a composed character who does a lot of thinking before he agrees to things. He’s always known his destiny and he’s embraced it. But Harry, you know, he just never got the memo that he’s the second son.”
First – Harry absolutely got the memo that he’s the second son. That’s why he decided to get the hell out of there, because his whole life was about being the second son, the spare, the scapegoat, and he didn’t want the same thing for his children.
Second – William is careful and prudent and calm….contrast that with Jobson’s comments about William’s temper and everything else we have heard about Mr. Incandescent with Rage and we know exactly who’s feeding these comments to Brown.
@Becks: From very young he was made to know that he was the second son when the Queen Mother ignored him most of the time. I agree that Brown’s and Jobson’s books contradict each other and leave us not knowing what the truth really is. This is why it’s so important for Harry to write his book.
Harry got the memo when he found out he had an older brother. What is Tina talking about?
How do you…”not get the memo”?!?!? Was Harry supposed to just hide in shame and do nothing unless William died?
Harry is a prince of the most famous royal family. If we think someone comes out of that upbringing without at least a little bit of entitlement issues, we’re just lying to ourselves.
However, what is crystal clear is that Harry is trying to better himself every day. He is trying to better the world in tangible ways. Unlike others we could mention….
Reading these excerpts, agree that Brown like the rest of the Salt islanders can’t really see beyond their outrage and arrogance. Here’s the thing though, we see the work, we see them out there. Also, since Meghan was just in the UK and spending lots of quality time with Team UK during Invictus, I think the problem is more about the press and the palace apparatus. Harry and Meghan have been way more flexible and able to pivot than they’re given credit for. Brown is still stuck in Kensington Palace 1995. Again, not sure what exactly is the point of this book other than using the guise of royal dish to have another hit job on Meghan Markle. That’s basically all it comes down to.
It’s like they are trying to convince themselves that Harry and Meghan haven’t been successful! In the US all the positive things Harry and Meghan do is reported but in the Uk they rarely report on those things or they twist them to try and disparage Harry and Meghan.
Yet even with all that vitriol thrown their way they still continue to succeed and they are still meeting/talking with presidents, prime ministers, CEOs etc.
I hope someone has created a spreadsheet containing all the lies, connections of royal reporters to the palace etc for when a movie is made of this.
There’s gotta be someone sane out there to call this all out.
I don’t know – I think in the US people would be more likely to jump if they hear “It’s Oprah calling.” And H&M’s “PRs” seem to be doing fine with royal mystique and charisma – H&M have it and W&K don’t, which is why Tina and her crowd can’t stop talking about H&M. But it’s a cult, isn’t it? People like Tina have been kissing royal ass for over a thousand years and they just don’t know any other way.
It sounds like she’s bitter. It doesn’t matter, we, or at least a lot of us love him and his wife!
I paid attention to the quote, I believe, about Sussexit: “..He (William) had no idea that this could happen, that this would be not just a tiff or a falling out but a deep and bitter estrangement that seems to have no exit right now.”
Exactly what we thought – that they, and Bulliam in particular, didn’t believe Harry would leave. They hoped to exile Meghan and Archie only. I imagine how the Basher hates Meghan now. She ruined everything for him. Not surprising he is “triggered” by mention of Harry.
It’s becoming more and more evident these people don’t know Harry and have seriously underestimated the man he has become. They are so warped and jaded and dare I say disappointed by his decision to stand by and with his wife, they can’t see straight. Not a one of them can course correct. To treat him fairly and objectively. A thinking man or woman would see Harry is on the right side of history, but these access vultures are so afraid they are going to be on the outside looking in, they can’t divorce themselves from the BRF. It would be laughable if it wasn’t so patently unfair to Harry and Meghan.
This. The man is 37 years old and highly accomplished on the world stage yet they still throw out his poor grades and test scores at Eton as if that still means anything. It’s pathetic really.
Who the hell cares once you are out of school? Also, I did not know the British military was full of nerdy book intellectuals and that is the ONLY way you get ahead there? O RLY?
From what I recall, Harry’s military career was being limited by his royal status, not conjugating Latin verbs so he could fly helicopters.
My theory is Tina Brown would love to get some useless honor from the Royal Family like a Sir for her husband or a Dame for herself and that means something to some old white British people. Her relevance in America is over so why not kiss Charles and William’s asses to make a sad attempt to get some attention. She was a really good editor at Vanity Fair and a mediocre one at the New Yorker and everything since has failed or been irrelevant.
Didn’t she get a CBE about 20 years ago?
Forgive my ignorance here, as I am not a Royal Family expert lol. I only know bits and pieces of things – I did follow the horrid scandal of Prince Andrew and his legal issues with Virginia Giuffre (so happy she finally got a settlement out of that arrogant, disgusting pig, but I digress). I truly DO NOT understand the hate and vitriol that Harry and Megan get. I guess – because they bucked the system and left the RF??? That family seems toxic AF, from what I can see, and it is very clear to an outsider that Harry and Megan are thriving. I mean if you consider what happened to Harry’s mother Diana…How can people not understand why Harry did what he did?????
Sorry, I just don’t get it.
That’s exactly the problem. Instead of abandoning his wife and children and crawling back across the pond begging for forgiveness like some kind of prodigal son, Harry is thriving in America along with Meghan. That’s not the way it was supposed to work out. They were supposed to fall flat on their faces, not land on their feet and hit the ground running. By making a success of their lives in the U.S., they only added insult to injury.
Or something like that.
Meghan Markle broke a lot of middle aged white women’s psyches and they may never be okay. Tina Brown used to be better than this.
We may all speak against the patriarchy, but when it comes down to black women getting nice things or a semblance of the life white women feel entitled to all female solidarity unravels and race royalties are maintained.
💯. This is exactly right.
Preach the word. It’s why black women can never completely trust white women as a group. Individuals yes, group no. Because their need to be “better than” is more important to them than solidarity that would create a better world for all women. Meghan scored “the prize” who epitomized white hierarchy. That’s what’s she’s really being punished for.
“Meghan scored ‘the [Ginger] prize’ who epitomizes white hierarchy. That’s what she’s really being punished for.”
^^ Bingo! ✅ You said it @lanne. That’s it in a nutshell. Sad, but true. Cute, sexy, hot snack Prince Harry, the most eligible ‘white’ bachelor in the world, racists and old white women who pine after him, thought he was off-limits to a strong, gorgeous, successful multi-ethnic woman, with a black mother.
This opinion piece by @Royal Suitor on Medium also tells us the real reason for all the abuse against Meghan. Of course, we know this, but it’s so well articulated here by @RS:
https://royalsuitor.medium.com/will-the-house-of-windsor-turn-into-a-house-of-cards-d344db7076d9
“Royal mystique and charisma?” LMAO
On Harry & Meghan’s delusions: “They stoke each other with this illusion that they’ve been put on the earth to save the world. It’s a laudable goal, but wildly unspecific.
Just read their Archewell website. They clearly state what their goals are and regularly report in their work and donations.
Harry has an absolute winner with Invictus [the event for wounded servicemen he founded]. That’s the best thing he’s ever done. It works brilliantly and is noble and wonderful, but otherwise they’ve been sitting in Montecito for two years, making announcements. I just don’t think it behooves them to be lecturing anyone.”
Well, Invictus was an ENORMOUS undertaking. So, there goes your argument that they’ve been sitting around, twittering their thumbs doing nothing. They announce when the work is done and ready to be presented. Or it’s well on it’s way. They don’t simply announce their keenness to listen and learn then proceed to do nothing. And quite frankly, I don’t think we are aware of even a fraction of what they are doing. A good example of Jose Andreas letting the world know they have been actively supporting World Central Kitchen and how much he can rely on them.
William is triggered by Harry: He had no idea that this could happen, that this would be not just a tiff or a falling out but a deep and bitter estrangement that seems to have no exit right now.”
Harry has been saying to anyone and everyone for over a decade that he wanted OUT! It’s not his fault everyone refused to listen to him or take him seriously.
Brown thinks Meghan hates England:
Replace ENGLAND with THE MONARCHY. Stop conflating the two.
I’m sure the RRs would wet their knickers at a public fight between Harry and William. I’m pretty sure they’ve both done enough screaming at each other to last a lifetime.
Harry is the Spencer, William is the Windsor:
Just admit that Harry is like Diana and William is like Charles.
Harry & Meghan are having a hard time in Montecito?
😂🤣😂🤣
Know who’s the delusional one!?
I completely agree. First, she admits Invictus is a triumph, and then, she says something like “but that’s all he’s done”: first of all, no it’s not remotely all he’s done, or he and Meghan have done together, and second of all, isn’t that a lot? To organize an international sports event? It’s impossible to satisfy someone who’s determined to hate you, as Tina is clearly determined to hate Harry and Meghan.
Royalist trash like Tina need to dismiss and downplay Invictus for a reason. They know exactly how great and how consequential it us and how all if that reflects on the founder, Harry. Oh how they wish that they could snatch that away from him and give it to PWT. As I said in another thread, Harry’s going to win the Nobel Peace Prize one day for what he’s created in Invictus. It’s going to happen. And it’s going to happen soon, long before William ever sits on whatever is left of the throne. That’s going to drive a stake through the heart of his loser brother and of the British establishment as a whole.
You know everyone talks about Invictus but we forget about the VaxLive events. Harry and Meghan got a lot of acclaim for their work with that, not that they were looking for it. And has Tina forgotten we have basically been under home confinement in the US due to the pandemic? Gee whiz she is such a bitter person. Do Harry and Meghan owe her money? What?
Since Tina Brown is presumably a skilled researcher, perhaps she could spend a few hours reading the comment section of the DM, chat up Piers Morgan a bit, then write an informed article about why Meghan should love institutions that clearly aren’t interested in loving her back.
I’ve read TB’s old Vanity Fair piece on Diana: The Mouse that Roared, and I thought it was truly well done. I guess Blonde Ambition isn’t as interested in writing sensitively and insightfully about a biracial Duchess Meghan. I’m disappointed but not surprised.
I won’t be getting her book. I will be getting Harry’s.
The Mouse that Roared was based on some stories by some of Charles cronies. It was probably the first of this trend which led Diana to cooperate with Morton to get her side out. she talked about Diana “keeping CHarles from his friends”. I don’t think Brown was ever Diana’s friend. Diana had she lived would have probably regretted even having lunch with Brown. IMO anyway.
@Snuffles: Someone pointed on twitter that Meghan was doing a better job at representing the UK at the British Embassy’s tent at the Invictus Games then any other Royal and added admire that she did it when she didn’t have to. She doesn’t hate England but as you said she’s not enamoured with the Royal System.
Agree with everything you said – but as to the whole “sitting around for two years in Montecito” – PANDEMIC!!! I don’t know how much we can keep screaming that. Yes people still worked during the pandemic, obviously. Yes, people still worked from home and no, the world did not stop (although it some ways it seemed like it did.) but there is a clear reason why they’ve spent the majority of the past 2 years in California and we haven’t seen them that much, especially with two young children who cannot be vaccinated yet.
Don’t worry Tina, you’re going to see them plenty in the years to come so you can stop complaining about how they aren’t doing anything besides working for vaccine equity, organizing an international sports competition, starting podcasts and TV shows and documentaries, writing books (haha, that one scares you doesnt it Tina), and working with organizations like WCK.
Yeah, they haven’t done anything in the past two years.
Don’t forget about the miscarriage and the pregnancy with Lili and raising baby/toddler Archie and setting up Archewell and Invictus and The Bench and the NYC trip. Tina is now in line for some karma for her lies.
Imagine being upset that someone would claim they get along with their granny and worry about her.
Tina is trying my patience. God this B is insufferable.
LOL they dont understand anything about mystique and charisma LOL Please remind William and Kate how mystical they were when they got rejected in the islands during their tour and also talk to the wessexes about their charisma when they got slapped in the face with rejection during their Caribbean tour. The monarchy is despised everywhere, it is a blessing for Harry and Meg to be out of there.
Tina Brown is insufferable. The world has changed and she hasn’t kept up with it. I know last summer she thought she had a deal to buy an historic house out on Long Island (her place on the beach was pretty much destroyed by Sandy) but someone “bought it out from under her” and she felt blindsided, or something. Yes, God forbid someone outbid her on a house. Doesn’t that banker-wanker know who she is? She was entitled to it!!!
I think Tina is looking for royal commentary work in the UK. She sounds as unhinged as Angela Levin, Dan Wootton and Camilla Tominey. She fails to realise that the Oprah interview not only gave their side of the story but it helped to separate them from the Royal Family. People outside the UK are still excited to see them and tp work with them and the Invictus Games has shown that Harry doesn’t need the Royal stamp of approval to make the event a success as most royal commentators and rota thought. She, like the others are being purposely obtuse as Harry has been in regular contact with the Queen and his visit was merely to see for himself that she is taken care of. That’s not arrogance but concern and love for his elderly grandmother even though she has not done enough to protect him.
I said this on the initial post about this book. Tina Brown is an old school royalist. She is just like all the other commenters who absolutely can not wrap their heads around the fact that Harry chose to leave and that he is doing so well outside of the royal fold. Him finally making that decision after meeting and falling in love with a bi-racial American is just the straw that broke the camel’s back. To them Harry is an ingrate and Meghan a climber and neither of them “knows their place.” Harry should still be a working royal, forever the second born who has no way to make his own decisions and own money, forever beholden to his father and brother. Meghan shouldn’t even be a known entity. I think it’s the fact that they are free and thriving that is really driving these people mad. HOW DARE THEY SUCCEED!! They wanted a Wallace Simpson situation where Harry and Meghan live a life in hiding, neither part of the royal family nor free to make their own way.
Ironicallt, the Cambridges are a much better bet to cosplay Wallace and David. William has all of David’s entitlement, lack of curiosity, and racism. The only difference is that he doesn’t follow Kate like a puppy dog like David did Wallace. William is both David AND Wallace: He’s the disaffected royal, and the exasperated spouse who’s continually irritated with his partner, a la Wallace.
^^ Exactly @D and @lanne. Furthermore, the Duke of Windsor was a traitor who was collaborating with Hitler’s Nazis on the down-low. A lot of English aristocrats were Nazi-leaning before and during WWII. Some Britishers were simply afraid of going through another war after the devastation that WWI wrought on Britain and its empire. But David was simply selfish and thought he could finagle his way back on to the throne via siding with the Nazis. Plus, he grew up around German relatives, and he had an affinity for Germany
altogether (and unsurprisingly, he was racist).
Read the book, “Hidden Agenda: How the Duke of Windsor Betrayed the Allies,” by Martin Allen. The British monarchy and British government are covering up quite a bit about David, for their own self-preservation.
Also, that’s Wallis Simpson (not ‘Wallace’).
Harry and Meghan really broke these people. It’s like we’re watching them have breakdowns in real time.
The good news is that there is nothing new coming out of Tina’s book, and the news cycle is so fast that by next week the Palace Papers will be forgotten. Now, that could happen even quicker if the Burger King had a chance to speak off the cuff in the next day or two and find himself trending on Twitter as he tends to.
The bad news for Tina is that the publishing cycle is so slow that since she turned in the manuscript, which was probably nine months or more ago, the Sussexes have really been getting some pretty nice accolades from some pretty significant organizations–Time magazine, NAACP–and then her book lands right in the middle of the Invictus Games, where the world has seen with its own eyes what Harry is made of. Brown picked her side a few years ago, but I think she is going to end up with egg on her face for joining in on the unjust attacking of the Sussexes. And once Harry’s book comes out, Brown’s poor sourcing, uneven reporting and lack of journalistic curiosity will just be an embarrassment to her.
“ They stoke each other with this illusion that they’ve been put on the earth to save the world”… gee I’ve heard something like that before.. people thinking they’ve been put on the earth to rule the nation… does anyone ring a bell?
William the Windsor is careful and calm? These writers need to get on the same page. Incandescently raging Billy who screams at his wife and staff and insults his father isn’t exactly the poster boy of calm, cool, and collected.
How does she explain the clenched jaw and clench fists of William when he’s out and about. Not a man who is careful and calm.
Spent 2 years doing nothing?
Their kids don’t count now? Kate gets to be Mother Earth but Meghan can’t HAVE A WHOLE BABY, she’s considered not doing anything?!
They have actual jobs. A foreign concept to the RF but this woman should be familiar with it.
The thing is she knows they haven’t just been sitting around for two years. They’ve been doing and building a lot, but I guess if it doesn’t involve cutting a ribbon or wearing a sash, it doesn’t count to her. Besides, even if they were just sitting around, what does it matter? They can do what they choose and if all they wanted to do was the charity cocktail circuit, that’s their business.
For the record lol I’ve been watching her for years, and she’s always been a nasty piece of work on the DL.
She’s been characterized as self-obsessed, manipulative, deceitful, jealous, and always tried to grab the credit for successes that were not hers and distance herself from mistakes that were. She’s also an unrepentant stealer of husbands. When she met Harry Evans he was a married father of three girls. He was 25 years older but they started an affair in London that became a public scandal and destroyed his marriage. A thoroughly nasty piece of work indeed.
It’s as if the BRF own you instead of growing up, leaving home and you know, creating a life of your own, a job/career, and a family.
I think a public book burning is in order.
LMAO “They stoke each other with this illusion that they’ve been put on the earth to save the world. It’s a laudable goal, but wildly unspecific.” … Is she talking about the royal family here??? Monarchies believe they’re ordained by god
“They’ve been sitting in Montecito for two years, making announcements. I just don’t think it behooves them to be lecturing anyone.”…. and what exactly have William and Kate been doing for the last two years?? And speaking of making announcements on printers and typewriters of announcements of hiring and “childcare research centres” and diversity tsars that lead to nowhere…
Chef Jose Andrés said it best: The Sussexes “show up.” They haven’t been sitting on their butts in Montecito — far from it, in fact. They visited NYC and brought gifts to charities. Through Archewell, they’ve worked with and donated to World Central Kitchen, UCLA, Global Citizen, and other nonprofits. Hell, they founded Archewell. And of course, there’s the Invictus Games. If anyone is sitting on their butts in a big, luxurious house, doing nothing while being waited on hand and foot, you know it’s not the Sussexes …
Tina cannot even do basic math. She rushes to get Tom’s testimony and does not think, hey here is a man who publicly slams his own child and gets paid for it. She does not even seem bothered by it.
Tina’s a talkative,gossiping socialite,who needs access to the Windsors.Watch them collapse,Tina.
Why exactly does she need access to them for? The human equivalent of watching paint dry.