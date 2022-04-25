Prince Harry ‘in favor’ of returning for the Jubbly & his security issues might be over?

As Prince Harry wrapped another beautiful and successful Invictus Games on Friday, a weird thing was happening in Salt Island. That weird thing? Suddenly, “sources” sounded very conciliatory, almost like they were making a public appeal for Harry to find some way to visit the UK again, very soon. You see, the royal family and the British media is simply desperate to get Harry back there in June for the Struggle Jubbly. I’m sure they’d like Meghan and the children to come too, but it’s suddenly very important that Harry is there. Shortly after the Sussexes’ visit to Windsor, we heard that the Queen had personally extended an invitation to them to return for the Jubbly. But since then, the British press has been throwing a series of unhinged tantrums about how Harry should never return because he’s unwelcome, but how dare he disrespect his grandmother by not coming back. As Invictus was ending, it changed again. From Russell Meyers at the Daily Mirror:
Prince Harry ’s aides are making plans for him to be by the Queen ’s side to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it can be revealed. Despite the Duke of Sussex publicly saying he has not decided whether to attend, his closest advisors believe he will want to go to fulfill his grandmother’s wish for him to join his family this summer.
Sources close to the Sussexes’ camp have confirmed Harry is “in favour” of returning to the UK to take part in the celebrations. One source said: “Harry is certainly in favour of going, so naturally plans are being put in place for him to make the trip should he want to confirm. There is the issue of security and the ongoing court case which needs to be sorted out. Previously it was a red line for Harry but there might be a resolution in the offering. Everything will hinge on that, but Harry loves seeing his grandmother and wants to spend time with her and his family.”
The Mirror understands a resolution between the Duke and the Met Police could be on the cards, where he would be offered protection funded by the taxpayer if he was to attend public family events. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations would potentially come into such an arrangement. Harry and Meghan, 40, have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
[From The Daily Mirror]
This wasn’t the only curious story about Harry suddenly working out a deal with the Met over his security either – the Daily Mail had a piece about how Harry and Meghan would likely work something out where they could bring their own bodyguards and then have royal protection officers when they did “royal events,” like Jubbly events:
Prince Harry might come back to the UK with his children for the Queen’s Jubilee after being ‘reassured’ about arrangements for their security. Sources have told the Daily Mail that the prince appeared mollified at the plans put in place when he and Meghan visited the Queen at Windsor last week. The couple brought over their own private bodyguards from the US but stayed on the Queen’s Windsor estate and received a Special Escort Group (SEG) detail when travelling outside.
The SEG provides mobile armed protection to both royals and government ministers. This ‘hybrid’ model is now likely to be offered to Harry, Meghan and children, Archie, two, and, Lilibet, ten months, when visiting. It would be funded by taxpayers as the Home Office have made clear that they cannot agree private financial arrangements with anyone receiving Met Police security.
A well-placed source told the Mail: ‘Harry was fairly pleased with the way the operation worked [when he and Meghan came to Windsor] and the liaison between his security team and the Met. He believes it means a workable solution can be found, allowing him to come over with his children as early as the Platinum Jubilee.’ The source said they believed Harry would now row back from his legal action.
[From The Daily Mail]
You know what I think? I think the Mail and Mirror’s sources are not in Harry’s camp whatsoever, I think these are Met security people and Clarence House officials working out some kind of backroom deal to ensure that Harry and Meghan come back and visit. If anything, this has convinced me that Harry’s judicial review of the Met’s royal-protection practices and the shadowy Ravec sub-bureaucracy was actually about to expose something pretty corrupt and dangerous. As soon as Harry and his lawyers started pulling at those threads of “why does security follow rank and not threat” and “who actually ordered this,” you knew that suddenly the Met would be eager to hide their bullsh-t. It will be interesting to see what mountains are moved to ensure Harry’s “return.”
Noooo Harry. Please don’t allow your wife and children to be used as props for the Monarchy.
This sounds like returning to the worst day of high school over and over again to be tortured by the insecure bullies who never grew up – I wish they could sneak in and hang out with Elizabeth undetected and then quietly slip away and be done with it. My stomach actually hurts thinking about their safety (emotionally and physically) in GB.
If they receive their own security, not having to share with other members of the family, I’m sure they would come during the Jubilee. But I don’t think they will participate in any events. I have a hard time believing that they would stand on the balcony or anything major. More likely visit TQ, friends, and charities.
^^ Right @Louise177, I have a hard time believing that M&H want to appear on the balcony at all, ever again. Why would they? Such photo-ops would only benefit the rota, and irritate jealous members of the firm. It would give rota ratchets fodder to spew about.
We do know already, because Harry told us, that he wants Lili and Archie to see the Queen. I can only envision the Sussexes being there privately, with perhaps Harry maybe appearing at one public event with the Queen. No public views of Archie and Lili though. We’ll be lucky if we get nice birthday pictures of the Sussex kids this year.
The results of the investigation re the trumped-up bullying claims against Meg also have to be resolved, along with public apologies.
Harry has to be on that balcony otherwise how do they explain Andrew. I will continue to say the ONLY reason they want Harry on that balcony is because The Queen has stated Andrew is 100% on the balcony.
Have you seen the comments in the Daily Mail? Evidently, if Harry and Meghan appear on that balcony, the monarchy will spontaneously combust.
Fun times ahead!
Don’t forget that Harry and Meghan have made it clear, they don’t speak through “sources”. This is the Met, CH and/or the rota.
Exactly. These “sources” had no idea they would visit the Queen before Invictus. These same “sources” thought Harry would return for the memorial and he didn’t. I will wait for an official word from Harry.
Feels like *someone* is *desperate* to make sure a certain Pedo doesn’t elbow his way to the front next to Mummy and take all the attention on the balcony, like at a certain Thanksgiving Service for Daddy. I actually do think that Chaz feels if someone is going to pull attention, it should be H, M & the kids (BABIES!!), as that will get GOOD attention, considering the great press they got for Invictus. (At least, Meg’s was good until she went back home, then the bashing started again).
Of course, I believe that the whole of Salty Isle is being fueled electrically by the incandescence of a certain someone and his dimmer bulbed partner at the mere thought of this happening, and taking the attention off him and his kids.
That balcony is the symbol of Harry and Meghan getting the heave-ho for being too charismatic. Hope they say no to that toxic bit of theater and just bring the kids to visit their great-grannie.
Although I confess I’m petty enough to enjoy their effortlessly outshining the keens at a garden party or two. 🙂
Actually, No it has not been resolved. The BP is saying it is resolved, but until Harry and his reps confirm it, don’t believe it. The British Press is not one to wholeheartedly trust on anything, when it comes to H&M. They Wanted H&M to fail miserably when QE2 would not allow them to perform royal duties 6 months out of the year, for her. None of them including RF ever thought H&M’s personal networth would shoot up to $120 mil, and growing, ranking them the second riches British Royals and Royal couple, under QE2 (whose personal networth is $600 mil). Prince Charles is now fallen to the third position with a personal networth of $100 mil. Wills and Kate’s pw is $40 million. Now we can see why the are so many sour-faced royals in that family. Look at their history, for tens of centuries having power (real or perceived), and money has ALWAYS trumped family ties and blood in the British Monarchy, as well as the other royal houses of Europe. Go read their history for yourselves. I send prayers up for Harry and Meghan’s protection, when they engage with the RF — but Meghan has gotten herself into “a real witches brew” with this family, save Harry. God Bless and protect them — because the BP and RF are plotting against them.
I wish Harry and Meghan would do a private visit to Salty Isle and introduce his grandmother to the baby, let them see Archie. I hope they don’t go to the jubilee. I hope they Don’t allow pictures of the children to be used as fodder for the BM. After All they have said and done to Meghan, targeting Archie etc. I can’t believe this would even be something they are considering. I understand marriage is a give and take and the children are their children. I understand that Harry wants a relationship with his family but I can’t help wondering if Meghan is onboard for a reunion with his family and allowing herself and the children to become a good payday and fodder for the BM and royal supporters. For them to attend anything publicly concerning Harry’s family is just another way of using Meghan and the kids. Harry wants to fix his relationship with his family but they will Never respect Meghan and accept her and the children on the same level as William and Kate’s children. I don’t think Harry’s ready to give up on them. He’s still hopeful that they will accept his family. They will Never publicly apologize for their personal actions against Meghan and the thought of her going back into that poison environment and exposing their children to those evil people makes me feel some type of way. Not that it matters, I realize it’s irrelevant but she has been abused by them for years and it won’t stop. Whenever they decide to use or throw them under the bus they will. They will just try to do it a bit more secretive if they need to use them again. Meghan has suffered the majority of the abuse and as a woman of color it would be hard to watch. Harry trusts and doesn’t see his grandmother. He has a blind spot with her but his grandmother is no different than any of the rest of them. His grandmother, father nor brother bothered to come to his rescue and Definitely Not his half black wife’s rescue. I hope she has absolutely No interest in anything publicly representing them and only brief periodic visits to his grandmother and maybe Charles. None of them mean Meghan or the children any good. They want Harry without Meghan and the kids. But they are realizing that they can use them for their own benefit so they will open the door a little. Celebrating the jubilee and his grandmother’s reign is absolutely Nothing to celebrate or be proud of. It represents Everything wrong with that system. I honestly believe Harry and Meghan would loose a bit of credibility especially in the Common Wealth countries of color if he Or Meghan is anywhere near or especially on that balcony.
Totally agree.. I would stay well away from the royal family and any trappings of colonialism.
Harry and Megan do not need the royal family or silly outdated titles to be successful.
I think Harry is simply eager for granny to meet his kids before she dies. The rest he couldn’t give a fuck about.
I think that’s it. Harry has said he has so many regrets about not taking time to speak with Diana properly before she died, even though he was only 12 and of course would have no way of knowing what would happen. I think he wants to have no regrets about that with the queen and maybe even Charles. As far as his brother though, ugh. I think he would like his kids to meet the Cambridge kids but their parents might make that a non starter.
He probably does want them to meet their cousins, Harry doesn’t have a nasty heart like that and I’m sure doesn’t begrudge his nephews and niece at all. I can’t imagine him having that in him after the isolation he felt as a child himself in that family.
As you said I’m positive that does not extend the other way though, as we already saw at the polo match so brutally and publicly by Kate. The Cambridges are a hateful, spiteful duo.
Yes i think thats it. I think he should go with his family to wish her Maj a happy belated bday and jubbly and also have see her great grand kids especially Lilibet. He just simply shouldnt take part in any balcony and other media involved clown shows. I think that will bring full peace to him and he never has to go back except for a funeral.
I think you’re right @Noki. He should stay with Eugenie again, spend time with the Queen, maybe attend a garden party or dinner (if he wants to do something with the family, even if it’s semi-public) but don’t do any display events, like the balcony, or parade rides or anything where the royal rota will be. I’m sure William and Kate will somehow make sure there’s a media firestorm after the Jubilee and the Sussexes don’t need to feed that monster. Ideally they come back not around the time of the Jubilee at all! The Queen will be very tired then and it won’t really be a good time to visit with her. Maybe there’s another anniversary or holiday they can visit, or see her at Sandringham.
Correct. He does not care they’re being used a props or part of this 3 ring Jubbly circus, he very obviously loves his grandmother and wants his children to meet her before it’s too late. That’s his sole motivation.
I think the only significance of the Jubbly is that he’s using it’s whole nature of being such an elaborate event to perhaps get the security he needs while in England to facilitate safely bring the children over. They can justify it to the rabid press and palace goons because “it’s the Queens Jubbly”. It’s a extraordinary occasion, etc. etc.
@ Hey Jude, I must disagree. I believe that Harry cares very much if his side of the family is using them as props. He has seen what they have done to his wife and son. Harry would rather cut off his arms than allow them to use his family. The only possibility I see is that Harry would join TQ on the balcony but NOT Meghan and the children. As we saw with IG, Harry was extremely careful to protect Meghan and planned interviews after she had left.
Should they return for the Jubbly, it will be on THEIR terms and not the terms of the snakes and vipers in that family.
Furthermore, unless it comes from Harry and Meghan as to their visit, this is all pure speculation. Nothing more.
Is it selfish for me to say that I want Harry to do the balcony because I really want to see the kids? They are so cute!
Even if M&H return for the Jubbly, and God forbid, appear on the balcony, that does NOT mean they will bring Archie and Lili onto the balcony. Especially not Lili, as she’s still very young — she’ll be celebrating her first birthday around the time of the Jubbly, on June 4.
@Snuffles, I do hope you are 1000% right and they leave all the white supremacy festivities to his family. I hope they don’t engage other than a visit to let his racist grandmother & his racist father meet his daughter and see Archie again. Harry loves his wife and children and he simply wants his other family members to love them too. He’s proud of his wife and children. The problem is he comes from people that mean his family no good, he’ll they don’t mean Harry any good. They simply want to pull him in to use him and scapegoat him for Charles and especially Will’s nonsense. Charles needs someone else to help take the direct heat from William off of him.
Harry don’t go. If he doesn’t go we will see how the royal family can’t generate interest and the whole celebration will fall flat.
@Kitty, I could not agree more
Don’t you believe it. The SEG was not involved, and did not provide safe passage to the airport. If they had the BP would have been alerted by someone in loop — who believes what they dish out against H&M in the headlines. They would have been handsomely paid for the tip. But, the BP were not aware H&M had visited QE2, until they were in the Netherlands. Personally, I don’t believe QE2 knew they were coming to visit until they were safely on Windsor grounds. The BP and the RF were in the dark fog on this one. The BP were and are absolutely livid, that they missed out on “the Money” of this story. Detailed info about their visit was played close to the vest w/ those H&M knew they could trust.
There were also a couple of stories over the weekend that had a different tone.Almost nice infact, someone must have told the BM to tone down their unhinged reporting for a while. Whether its to lure the Sussexes so they get a bajillion stories around the Jubbly or they realised that it was just over the top and gross. The palaces must have also thought its too much.
Yes, I believe they got their marching orders to tone it down too. I noted they did not comment on the Harry/Willem meet up, and suspected they were told hands off the foreign monarch and to not criticize Invictus.
@ Noki, if they tone it down it’s for their benefit, certainly not Meghan’s benefit. They want the bajillion stories. They need a good paycheck or ten. They would report on them for a good two months if they show up to the jubilee and end up on the balcony. They would print nasty racist lies about Meghan and the children. The BM aren’t finished abusing Meghan by no means. It’s amazing how All of a Sudden they are saying they are working out security details so the Sussex can attend the jubilee. They were the ones that caused the problem and they want to fix it to serve the royals interest and give the BM a hearty meal. Charles is probably also wanting to use the Sussex and the fanfare they would bring as a lesson to embarrass William and Kate( messy tour, not working) Will would be🤬😡
Given the unhinged and hysterical response of the tabs to Harry’s concerned grandson comment I am dubious about their Jubilee attendance because they don’t need the stress. The vitriol was scary and I doubt H will take any risks with Meg and the kids.
I don’t think this is going the Met or the BRF’s way and these stories are the proof. If you’re Harry why would you settle for some back door deal that’s not public and could change anytime vs. a judicial ruling with precedent they can’t go back and forth on.
Every time H&M have gone to court they’ve seen it through to judgment so they have something enforceable to hand to the naysayers when they act up. Why would Harry settle for less than that when his life and the lives of his wife and children are on the line? Nah. He’s winning and they know it and are setting up to sound like an agreement was made.
I hadn’t thought of it that way, but it makes a lot of sense if they’re trying keep their cards in hand and offer him something for right now, so they can yank it back after it’s not convenient for the BRF to have Harry in the Jubbly celebrations.
Excellent theory and I think you are definitely circling what’s actually going on. It’s somewhere in this ballpark.
Since this is the same offer that PC had already basically made, I don’t see PH settling. It’s the same “we want to control your movements” deal.
EXACTLY right and first thing I noticed too…that the deal is the same deal Harry has already rejected as simply not good enough. This is a deflection from what’s really happening and a ‘request’ that Harry give in.
I trust Harry, not them.
Also, I never, ever trust any source anywhere talking about H&M unless it’s their spokesperson. So….no.
@OhHey, that makes SO much sense. ITA with you and the other commenters who replied to you. Harry is not stupid, no matter how much the British establishment wishes otherwise.
Oh, I hope they ignore the damn jubbly. But if they come, please let Meg bring her “coulda have a bad b” energy and effortlessly outshine everyone on this balcony. And then go home like nothing happened only to leave RRs rambling about her for the next 3 months…
Nope, no balcony. Nothing that would benefit the Unroyals. Harry and Meghan don’t need that but the others are desperate for it.
The issue (to me) isn’t security for royal events. H&M know they’ll get security if they’re on royal property or going to royal events. The issue becomes will they get security if they step foot off royal property and privately visit a patronage? If so, then okay great that they’ve figured it out but if not then yeah, it’s not solved.
Sophia, the daily fail had this “The SEG provides mobile armed protection to both royals and government ministers. This ‘hybrid’ model is now likely to be offered to Harry, Meghan and children, Archie, two, and, Lilibet, ten months, when visiting. It would be funded by taxpayers as the Home Office have made clear that they cannot agree private financial arrangements with anyone receiving Met Police security.” I can see a couple of problems with this. The BM would rage loudly about the fact that the taxpayers are paying for their security when not at a Firm event. The info that I’ve read about the Met’s WhatsAp conversations show that there are serious problems with racism, sexism and every ism within it’s ranks. If I was around them, I would assume that they would leak my whereabouts in the hope that pictures of the children could be taken, or to make their lives miserable. This is somewhat of a catch 22, and I don’t know what choices I would make under those circumstances. I’ll believe what’s happening when H&M’s spokesperson tells us. For all I know, these are just balloons being sent up to see what the response is. I can’t believe that there won’t be an outcry about using taxpayers dollars.
I’d prefer they not go but it’s up to them obviously. I will say that even if I think there would ever be a possibility of Harry going, I doubt Meghan ever will, or consent to bring her children – and I think Harry will support her in that.
Harry was very clear in an interview last week that he wanted his children to meet his grandmother, and Meghan went with him to England to visit her.
I would not be surprised if they all go back for the jubbly, but only Harry makes public appearances.
Yes, official events is what I meant. Obviously I am sure they will be going to have private visits. But after how they acted as a Firm towards his family, I doubt there will be any balcony events. We’ll see.
I would be very surprised if any Sussex appeared on the balcony. Heck at this point I’d be surprised if the queen appeared on the balcony.
Um…..that would be “THEIR children.”
Unlike the centuries of nasty habits in the BRF, H&M actually make joint decisions on matters affecting their family. Wanna know how I know this? They told us so. Out of their own mouths:
HARRY: “Whatever we have to tackle, together or individually, will always be us, together, as a team.”
That was not how this was intended.
Obviously they make joint decisions.
Which is why I stated that if she didn’t feel comfortable doing something, he would also make the decision supporting that.
A lot of people have the mindset that they don’t like these children. Even a lot of ones that think they are cute and want to see them in the UK for public events hate Meghan. But you can’t like the children and hate their mother and that is the frame of mind I am coming from.
That is not how I intended it. Poor phrasing for which I apologize. Of course they are a team.
I’m with Becks. Worry about Betty making the balcony, rr.
I don’t know, these things the tabloids claim are “solutions” don’t seem like actual solutions considering what we know Harry said he wanted. Met protection while doing public engagements is the bare minimum they could do and it still means they wouldn’t be protected if they wanted to visit friends or charities they are involved with (although, I bet something could be arranged if the Rota Rats were invited along :ugh:)
As for that SEG thing? Did H&M even leave Windsor in the roughly 24 hours they stayed in England? It doesn’t look like it, so they basically had police escort to and from the airport. That still sounds like minimum effort.
I don’t see how these things would be enough to fulfil what Harry wanted, it still sounds like bullshit to extend the wild speculation that Harry will be at the Jubbly. Not to mention how not letting Harry pay for it, gives the tabloids yet another thing to use against him and Meghan when they are given their marching orders to attack them again.
Honestly, I’ll believe he’ll be there when I see him there.
I bet they go to sandringham to have the kids meet gran and leave after a quick visit there. He won’t be at the jubbly and he wants everyone to know it was his dad and brother blocking his security.
Agree 100%
They only want Harry there so they can sell papers And online ads. They want only Harry so they can release articles forever about why Meg and the kids were not there. Or better yet, photos of Harry next to pedoAndrew, forever linking them together.
His kids should meet their great grandmother IN PRIVATE not on a public balcony and they proved it can be done under the radar.
If they return I hope to God they don’t end up on the Balcony. Return for the private dinners with granny, but not for the horse and pony show.
Russell’s story was almost word for word what Harry said and he printed it like a day after his interview with Hoda. Lol
Before that he was saying Harry and esp Meghan would never return.
It’s up to them what they do but I think they’ll probably come to see their great grandparent as Harry said and not for the jublilee stuff. They’ll probably throw in visits to their charities as well.
Either way there will be a million stories whether they come or not. So let them just do what they want.
I wouldn’t trust the Met to help me cross the street.
Yeah, considering the latest revelations about Met officers being racist against Meghan in their private messages, I can imagine Harry and Meghan are not very comfortable with them. And who could blame them!
Say what? Where?!
WTF is this about racist e-mails? Not that I’m surprised at this point.
I didn’t find anything they said about Meghan specifically, but I did find this: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/01/world/europe/london-police-misogyny-racism.html
Not sure where my post went. Christopher Bouzy found a connection between a Met Commissioner and a pile of the biggest Meghan hater accounts on twitter (run by the former commissioners 40 year old son).
@Merricat, same — it reminds me of how, in the US, so many police officers were found to be members of white supremacist Facebook groups and a bunch of them were even caught marching in Charlottesville and encouraging the insurrection.
I hope Meghan and her children never set foot in that country ever again. They can visit with her via Zoom whenever they want, I’m sure Eugenie brought back lots of photos for her, etc. It just isn’t worth it to bring those babies to the UK EVER, imo.
All I can say about this is that I hope this story is as credible as the rest of the crap those rags publish, and that the Sussexes will remain in Montecito for the entirety of the Jubbly shitshow.
I can practically smell their desperation from across the pond, lol. They’re finally starting to admit (even if they don’t realize they’re admitting it) that they need Harry and Meghan more than H&M need them, and it’s glorious to behold.
The households saw the Invictus Games and want the same level of turnout. I would be negoitiating the security but also my kids’ royal rank. And Meghan, wear American designers to the Jubbly.
Harry’s star is white hot right now. He just had a solid week of glowing coverage and worldwide accolades for an incredibly successful and worthy cause. OF COURSE they want to ride that wave.
“Remember all those fantastic pictures of Harry radiating pride and surrounded by joy? WELL, HE’S COMING TO OUR PARTY TOO!!!”
This gives me such anxiety. But. Somehow the Queen made adequate security arrangements for H&M to carry off their secret visit to Windsor, even though it was just for the run back and forth to Heathrow. That’s not the extent of what Harry’s legal contest is pursuing, however. The Sussexes are not protected when they are going about their unofficial business in England, so they are in effect prisoners, which is what The Firm wants — to control the Sussexes and their star power. It seems uncharacteristic of Harry (and Meghan) to make a back room deal over something so existential, when they’re clearly winning on the legal grounds. Get it on the record, Harry; otherwise, The Firm will pull it back like Lucy with the freakin’ football.
I Agree. But, I am concerned about Eugenie and her husband, Jack. I do believe they played a noble and central role in helping her cousin and his wife meet privately with “Grannie” (as Harry calls QE2). Everyone knows from paparazzi pics that Eugenie and her husband were here in LA — the BP have already put 2 and 2 together. But Eugenie has the “Stink eye” of the RF and the BP on her back. Unfortunately, they may to try to “Jimmy rig” fake intel on Eugenie and Jack to make it seem like they were more involved in that pay scheme “thingy” than her father or her uncle. The road looks bumpy for Eugenie and her family if the BP/RF go that route. Gotta remember with this family it’s all about Power and “the Cheddar” (Money) nothing else matters. If Princesses Diana were here, she would concur — I’m sure.
I’m sure H&M will have her back along with their excellent attorneys. She was being open and saying she cooperated so she must have receipts.
It did sound like Harry’s biggest issue was not being given security (like a convoy) while traveling between places. The big example given for the June 2021 visit and why it caused his suit etc was that paparazzi chased him on the highway. So if the SEG is in play, that very well may be his bottom line.
I am pettier than many celebitchy readers apparently bc if it was up to me and I was Meghan i’d go right up on the balcony and wave prettily smiling broadly to the screaming sycophants below forced to celebrate me and the dysfunctional family around me that is stuck knowing the monarch smoothed everything to make sure I personally was on that balcony.
I’m petty as well, and, as a Black woman, there’s no way that I’d be on that balcony. I get that the Queen might want a nice united family with an accompanying united family commemorative photo, but that’s not the reality. I hope that Harry and Meghan go for the jubilee and spend time with the Queen — and with whoever else they’d genuinely like to see, and make plans to return to privately visit the Queen later in the year at Balmoral.
My concern is that this jubilee balcony pic will be used to legitimize Andrew’s role as a (potential) working Royal. If Meghan and the kids are in the pictures it will both inflame the racists — putting the family at even greater risk, while giving William support for his assertion that they are “not a racist family “ when nothing at all has changed beyond Harry and Meghan’s willingness to assume any risks associated with being there. The only good reason I can imagine for doing this would be if Harry and Meghan value such moments for their children.
Well my petty might be an outlier but here goes: I hope betty’s ability to be at ANY jubbly event is the same as what obtained for her missing the maundy service.
There. I said it.
Andrew needs to be front and center. He represents the truth about the monarchy.
I imagine when there is actual news about Harry’s security, it will come from a Sussex spokesperson, not a royal “source close to”. Or we may hear nothing at all. If Harry and family show up in the UK, we will know Harry is satisfied with the security arrangements. There is no need for public announcements. We all know that the President of the US is highly protected, but is every detail revealed to the public? No. These royal gossips are ridiculous and sound more ignorant than anything, and just speculating out of their own pea brains. Personally, I think it would be neat if the Sussex family finally mad a trip to Balmoral to see granny. It would be even more private than Windsor. Presumably, Harry and Meghan already wished the Queen a happy birthday.
I agree with everything that Kaiser has said here. However, these security arrangements all seem to hinge on royal events and not regular day to day business. Harry was able to get security a few weeks ago because he was visiting the Queen but what happens when he wants to visit his friends or a charity, is he going to get the same level of security? That the Palace is seemingly being conciliatory means that they’re desperate for Harry to come for the Jubbly to present a picture of a one big happy family. Hopefully, Harry stands his ground until he gets what he wants.
Don’t lose sleep over if H&M and kids, are going to the Queen’s Jubilee… because they are not. Harry is nobody’s fool, he won’t allow them to humiliate his family. He basically said they were not going, on the Today show interview at the Invictus Games. His main priority is to take the kids to meet their Great Granny. Which is probably why at the end of the Invictus Games, Charles and William had QE2 moved to Sandringham – so H&M could not unofficially drop in, again.
Wouldn’t it be *easier* to visit on the *private* estate rather than a palace?
Or is it just having more “moles” at Sandringham to report back?
Agreed. I think Harry, ideally, would like to go back to England for longer stretches – not 6 months out of the year, but maybe a few weeks or even a month over the summer or something, especially if he wants his kids to spend time in England. Making that flight for a few days and one or two public events is going to get really old, IMO. But he’s not going to go back and spend three weeks holed up in Frogmore or Clarence House (since we have that rumor that charles offered to let them stay there under his “protection” i.e. so charles can control them) with the odd public charity event thrown in.
The palace is clearly desperate for Harry to come back for the jubbly so it will be interesting to see how this all shakes out.
My thing is I don’t want Harry to have any regrets after his Grandmother passes. If that means he grits his teeth and stands on a balcony because he knows that doing so will make her happy, then who am I to begrudge him. He has stated that security was the main thing keeping them from a return so if that’s been resolved then good. It’s a one time thing and I won’t be taking it personally.
This is where I am, too. Not me of us know what the Sussexes plans are, so to say definitively “they won’t be on that balcony,” doesn’t make sense.
If they can figure out security, they may go. And they may do events that their fans think they shouldn’t. But at the end of the day they are people and sometimes people do things they may not want to for reasons that are their own.
I’m not mad at them either way.
Sounds like the Queen and maybe Charles stepped in after Harry’s visit imo. I bet most of the negative press is coming from a certain angry, balding man. He didn’t get his way so here we are.
Nah, I’m taking this one with a whole bowl of salt. The Sussexes didn’t have one of their people confirm this so I believe the BM are making things up and hoping their lies pan out. I don’t want to hear from “a source close to the Sussexes”, when the Sussexes make their official statement, then I’ll believe that there are plans being made to return to the UK to visit the queen.
Also, these current statements seemingly ignore the reality of what they’re facing. Harry and Meghan are very pragmatic, I doubt, with all the vitriol being tossed their way, that they’re going to end up on that balcony or leave themselves open to any kind of danger.
Sources close to is not how Harry and Meghan publicists talk, they flat out tell you when Harry and Meghan say something. The tabloids are desperate for the Sussex but Harry and Meghan are not desperate for them.
👍🏻
I don’t think any of this is based on anything other than speculation and maybe what they’ve gleaned from Harry’s legal case with the Home Office. The Sussexes do not communicate with these tabloids unless through their lawyers. Didn’t someone just say Harry and his wife should be thrown off the balcony? What exactly is the benefit of them going to any of these public spectacles? So Kate can shed some public tears and we can hear how Meghan was a diva for being photographed smiling, and Will was incandescent once again. This is all about getting crowds and international press coverage. They’ll get that anyway. Harry and family going back to this Jubilee is like Caesar going to the Senate on the Ides of March. The knives will be sharpened.
Wasn’t the original stink because not only would they *not* be offered RPOs, but that they were also being *denied* the ability to use their own (self-funded) security? Now offering some kind of coverage by the taxpayers? Another round of “shit on H&M” by the right wing rags for that.
Yes. A huge number of people are flat-out saying that Harry is asking for taxpayer-funded security for all events and completely misrepresenting what is actually happening.
@C, supposedly Harry’s family would be protected for the jubilee festivities But Not for working events because they are Not Working Royals. Seems like the protection is all about BM/ photos. It’s simply for the benefit of the royals and their media. Harry and his wife and children are getting Nothing out of this except abuse from the BM if they attend the jubilee or any of the other festivities celebrating the royals.
I don’t think they’re going. They can visit anytime. They don’t have to go during Jubilee.
If it’s being reported that sources told the Mirror and the Mail, then it’s not coming from the Sussex’s and I wouldn’t count on it.
Harry is basking in worldwide accolades for Invictus and the BRF couldn’t bring their stupid, bitter, jealous, childish selves to congratulate the British athletes publicly. That says it all. If this RPO mess gets straightened out and Harry and family do come for the Jubbly, my guess is they will not be seen publicly and the rest of the BRF will have to put up with “Pornce” Andrew swaggering around on the balcony front and centre. I really hope that happens because it will be one more big, embarrassing black eye for the BRF.
After Harry’s comments regarding the people surrounding Queen, which were obviously aimed at Andrew, I think people recognize that Harry would have serious *opinion* about Pedo being on the balcony with Liz.
So if H is there, Andrew likely won’t get the access he wants, because while the Queen is blind toward him, she has ALWAYS had a huge soft spot for Harry. And having Harry there for the first time in ages would likely hold a lot more water than propping up Andrew. Especially having seen the wild success of Invictus and how people adored Harry and Meghan there.
So maybe that’s why there’s a sudden shift.
Harry gains nothing by going to the Jubilee but the RF and media would gain a lot from getting to trash M&H if they go.
Don’t go Harry!
I hate this subject, especially the fact that the Sussexes’ security is discussed publicly. Whoever leaked that original story of Harry’s suit really should be held accountable for creating a dangerous atmosphere.
Agree that we need to wait for a Sussex statement about their plans. Since it is the wish of Harry and Meghan and the Queen’s, I am rooting for the kids to spend time with the Queen. The other celebrations don’t matter to me so I will just support what H&M decide to do.
Personally I’d hold out for the security their advisors recommend; and I would put funds in escrow to cover any UK-funded security, so that it can be shown that it is only the UK govt’s stubbornness that is responsible for any cost to the UK taxpayer. (The UK really should create a mechanism for Harry to pay even if he donates his funds to police-family charities or something.)
Cheering for the ginger babies’ security and freedom in all things.
I just don’t trust the English forces because their “duty” will always lie with the powers -that- be in England. I honestly don’t believe Harry and his family are safe in the U.K. There are too many haters and too many stokers of hate. Harry and his family will forever have targets on their backs in England. Harry may not see this clearly, but I’m sure Meghan does. Hate always fosters danger.