The Wessexes’ Caribbean tour is a disaster, but no one is even paying attention

Here are some photos of the Earl and Countess of Wessex arriving in Saint Lucia on Friday. They arrived in an even bigger storm of controversy than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s sad Flop Tour one month ago. Almost every country on the Wessexes’ tour made statements about how Sophie and Edward should not expect to just waltz into this Caribbean countries, pose with some Black children and say nothing about Britain’s role in slavery and the Caribbean slave trade.
A planned trip to Grenada was already canceled, and Grenada citizens are very angry that the Wessexes wouldn’t even bother to come see them and hear their voices. Meanwhile, the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission made a superb statement calling out the Windsors’ phony sanctimony. The commission called this tour what it is: “your ‘goodwill don’t leave us’ tour.” This whole thing is fire:
Full text of the open letter sent to Edward and Sophie from the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission:
“…..We know however that everyone in your family continues to live in the splendour, pomp and wealth attained through the proceeds of the crimes….” pic.twitter.com/ltqJIDz3CK
What’s probably more painful for Edward and Sophie is that despite this mountain of controversy, they’re still not making international headlines. Very few photo agencies are buying the photos and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Wessexes basically had to pay photographers to document their tour. Which also means that we’re only getting “approved” photos anyway. So… Sophie and Edward’s tour is arguably going worse than the Cambridges’ Flop Tour, but people won’t even realize it because there aren’t tons of photos and videos of the Wessexes recoiling from Black people and strutting around in their colonialist gear.
Yes, Edward’s suit jacket was lined in red fabric – the same red as Sophie’s dress. The other time we saw a royal man “match” his wife in that exact way was on Commonwealth Day 2020, when Prince Harry’s suit jacket was lined in green, the same green as Meghan’s dress.
In this case, I don’t think they’ll mind not getting headlines. But, for what it’s worth, hate the dress, hate the shoes.
I like the dress, but I think Sophie forgot that the waist-tie is meant to accentuate the waist, not slump against the dress loosely.
And not to thread jack, but this is probably the best shot from the tour:
https://twitter.com/ProfMMurray/status/1518374745326116871
The GG looks like…why are they here?
LOL to that picture. hahaha.
This red dress is pretty, but she’s definitely not wearing it right. She’s also worn some other great dresses on this trip. Too bad No1Curr.
Her hair is a mess
I too like the dress, but it doesn’t fit her quite right. The shoes though…no bueno.
Omg. His face is the best – like “I’m not even going to try with these fools”. He is my new hero.
Oh, that look is hilarious – he’s all “seriously, wtf?”
His expression says *everything* it needed to convey.
That photo is hilarious. As a side note, who gives photos of *themselves* as a gift? I mean, other than preschoolers?
That’s a “you see this stupid shit I have to do, right?” face if ever I’ve seen one.
His face is priceless. He probably knew it was going to launch 1000 memes
@Mrs.Krabapple: the BRF has given photos of themselves as gifts for decades now, or however long photography has been in existence. They receive jewels, porcelain, crystal, gold, elephants (OK, made up that last one), they give…photos of themselves.
They’re not getting headlines because no one knows who they are.
It is too bad they’re not getting press for this mess. In this case, I find not suporting the Wessexes tour is like silencing these countries. They should have more support. And that letter is an absolute killing of the B monarchy.
Dang Sophie , that dress looks so bad on you, you managed to make Keen look fashionable. And I’m positive my mother had a pair of sandals like that back in the 70s. As for that letter, I hope they mailed copies to Incandescent and Chuck too.
That is a fantastic letter! And here I didn’t think anything could outdo the firing of Bill & Cathy by the Jamaican PM; I was wrong.
Yes, the dress is terrible on her, fit and color.
She has painted her toenails the same red! I like it, but isn’t it “against the rules”, “only nude colours allowed ” or something?
It’s like a big red nightshirt. But mostly, I have this thing about shirts with boob pockets – all droopy flaps and button “nipples.”
Those rules are produced only to criticise the Duchess of Sussex.
I kind of like the shoes, just not with the overly long and ill-fitting dress. Styled right (with some killer cropped pants, maybe?) they could be hot. But (sigh) I guess “hot” isn’t the look Sophie’s going for.
OMG I am bookmarking that pic for days when I need a pick me up. That is amazing.
Whooooo buddy!!!!! Here in Texas we call that getting taking out behind the woodshed!!!!!! DANNNNNNG!!!!
also. I guess Kate isn’t the only one who can cosplay, eh?!!
My favorite part is they open with “we welcome you” then spend 4 pages reading them into the dirt 🤣 love to see it.
It’s a brilliant letter. Clear and honest.
Would that look be classified as gobsmacked? As for the delightful letter, it’s the the type my lawyer husband calls “Fu*k you. Stronger letter to follow.”
There is a shot of them handing the PM a gift that is a picture of the Wessexes ,his face says it all. Its Hillarious!
I saw that and it just beggars belief. There’s being out of touch because you don’t interact with certain types of people on a regular basis, and then there’s just not having any common sense. Even amongst the aristocracy would any of them appreciate a gift that is a picture of you? Strong gilderoy Lockhart vibes.
Ha! Gilderoy Lockhart vibes. Dead.
At least Gilderoy Lockhart was supposed to be handsome, and a multiple “Witch Weekly” best smile winner…
Pretty sure they do that even with their ‘peers’–i.e., other royalty; give photos of themselves. It’s a tradition! You know how the BRF likes its traditions!
Ahem, it’s a *signed* picture of themselves. I thought it was photoshop, but no. Very real.
Doesn’t it just summon up the gall of colonizer folk, we came and our ancestors exploited and now we are back to celebrate 70 years of elite rule from abroad!! Forget the celebration we want reparations is the justified response. Monarchy link to colonization and slavery is undeniably so I am glad members of RF are being presented with a long overdue bill instead of photo opportunities with the locals. A day of reckoning long overdue!!
Truly this! It has been thrilling to see how much this conversation has advanced the the Caribbean over the last 10-15 years. I wish this flop tour was getting all the heat because I am hear for every island telling Betty and her terrible children, “B%^ch better have my money”
Although it would still be bad at least give a photo of the Queen. I’m sure most people don’t even know who the Wessex’s are.
Right? I think the only way this could be remotely acceptable would be for the Queen herself to take a picture WITH the local official, autograph it with a nice personal message, have it beautifully framed and then present it as a “thank you” at the end of the tour. And even then it’s pretentious.
The picture of the Prime Minister’s face was a meme waiting to happen, the look was speechless, after giving then a large painting and being handed a trick.
Now Canada’s polling numbers are getting high for becoming a republic, Commonwealth 2020 church service is coming back to bite the Windsors in the arse.
Harry did this ‘please don’t break up with me tour’ a few years ago, if he was doing it now the people would’ve been more polite, but still want to leave.
Sending 200.000 to help in the aftermath of a volcano and a half assed effort with Covid vaccines, a little to late with these tours.
@Jan, it’s a meme that has already happened. The way I cackled (and am still cackling) when I saw that.
Hope it’s ok to post a link to it. PM’s face is everything.
https://www.newsweek.com/prince-edward-sophie-wessex-criticism-caribbean-photograph-saint-lucia-1700467
Dear god lol. His self control is amazing. I would have a hard time being that diplomatic with a gift like that.
Seriously, if it weren’t for Twitter, this Struggle Tour would just fade into the oblivion they should be hoping for. If the photos are bought and paid for/approved for release by the Wessexes and The Firm, that alone is hilarious because they are so bad. The “gifting” of an autographed photo of the Wessexes isn’t at the outrageous level of the Colonialist Range Rover Parade, but it’s in the same category. That they thought memorializing that moment photographically was good PR (I thought SoFiesta was a PR professional?!) shows these cretins have learned nothing from the Lamebridge’s Disaster Tour.
Are they not supposed to be representing the Queen? So one would think that a picture of the Queen would be appropriate, although why would you present a picture of a Monarch that people are trying to remove. If the people want to remove the Queen, what makes them think that the people would appreciate a picture of the 12th in line and his spouse. I’m embarrassed for them. I’m sure people generally don’t even know who they are. The expression on the prime minister’s face when he was showing the photo to the camera is priceless. In return, the Wessexes were presented with an unframed painting which was unrolled before them. Edward made a stupid remark about thinking it was a fishing rod. And on a petty note, I notice numerous royal women not wearing stockings when it’s really hot.
I also assumed it was a photo of the Queen, since isn’t the point of all of these tours, ostensibly, to be celebrating her Jubbly? I howled when I saw it was actually a picture of Edward and Sophie. I’m sure it was already in the trash before the Wessexes even made it out of the building 😂
I returned from St. Lucia on Saturday. I spoke to Lucians throughout my trip (all around the island) about their views on the Commonwealth. Literally NO ONE even mentioned to me they were coming to the island. I didn’t know until I came on Celebitchy yesterday!
Hahaha. That’s so funny. But the commonwealth has always meant more to the British than to the other countries in it. Most commonwealth countries do not even recognize commonwealth day.
Apparently they usually do this for any tour. That said, they should have rethought this or at least bring another gift too. It just shows they can’t be flexible for these things.
I *STILL* can’t believe they were stupid enough to do this again, *especially* so soon after the last fiasco.
And that pic….THINKING that a pic of THEMSELVES is a “gift” lololololololol omg, the DELUSION!!!
The sheer arrogance of giving a picture of yourself. It’s like saying, ‘Here, have this so you can gaze upon our magnificence and feel humbled and honored when we’re not here.’
That arrogant look that says “I’m so glad you got to see me.”
In another Island a bird had Sophie ducking and I don’t know if it shat on Eddie, he was given a wipe and he used it on his hands.
The exchange of gifts is normal for this kind of visit. Edward presented a small ‘Jubilee Box’ and Sophie presented the framed photo. In return they were presented with a tube containing a painting of a turtle.
There were given a large framed picture.
It wasn’t framed. It was rolled up in a long black tube and they unfurled it. The images are on the Mail and other tabloids.
Yes, everyone understands that the exchange of gifts is normal for this kind of visit. But we can still make fun of the actual gift. And if they really gave a framed photo of themselves, signed? gee, thanks?
It’s not the gifting that’s the problem, it’s the choice of gift! Who thought this was a good idea?
There are so many sincere ways to express hope and support for the future. Do your homework, or make sure your staff does theirs: how about donations to high school programs and libraries? Donations and visits to maternity hospitals? Do all rural areas have access to safe water? Then when the visitor leaves they can hopefully express true interest and say “Please let me know how that works out, and if you need help.”
The lining on the suit matching the jacket sent me into TEARS of laughter this weekend. No other royal couple has ever done this before H&M, and now these knock-offs try it. And it doesn’t even have the same impact bc the dress is too casual for it to work as a statement. They’re so try hard, it’s hilarious.
I also found it curious that the Fail doesn’t seem to be covering this tour at all…?
When you’re too boring a member of the BRF for even THE FAIL to bother covering. Lmao
You can’t tell me that Eddie wasn’t walking with his hands behind his back like that on purpose, praying that the wind would “accidentally” expose the matching lining for the money shot! 🤣
The matching green silk lining of Harry’s blue suit at the CW service was iconic (subtle in the color spectrum, and iconic) — he and Meghan made a POINT of coordinating their You Could’ve Had A Bad Bitch tour wardrobe to show the world that they are a team, a unit, a united front. Plus, they’re hot.
That the Struggle Tour planners for these dull and useless people keep trying to copykeen the most celebrated images that have been captured of H&M (umbrella? photos of the couple from the back?) just looks desperate and stupid. Hey, Edward, copying the fire engine red of SoFiesta’s shirtwaist (again, copying 🙄) against your black, double breasted suit looks garish. And try hard. Plus, you two are NOT hot. Please stop.
The Queen’s super secret weapon?! Failing?! In the Colonial Jubbly Tour 2: Electric Boogaloo?! This is just. Shocking. 😶
The suit lining just screams desperation. I sort of expected more from Edward, I dunno why, lol. no, you’re not going to have an iconic moment in St Lucia bc your suit jacket lining matches Sophie’s ugly red dress.
They should have canceled this whole tour. They should cancel all tours until they can figure out how to visit other countries without doing this colonialist/imperialist “touring” they do.
And the fact that S&E are referencing H&M’s outfits that they wore on the very day they snubbed them!
Two years later they are trying unsuccessfully to copy them!
Where is their dignity, their self awareness?
Lolololololol
Literally they’re being dragged and the only positive response they’re getting are from paid bots on Twitter. It’s bad. Like everyone is like who are these people and why do they think they deserve adulation? It’s so cringe.
We teach our children to learn from their mistakes. Why are they here? Such a tragic, embarrassing error of judgment.
Lol, the brf learned absolutely nothing from the Disaster Tour but the obvious “the Cambridges are shite at this.” (The actual lesson was of course “go home, you garbage colonists.” This bit of understanding is beyond their ken.)
Same song, second verse for the Wessex Whey Tour. What kind of hubris says “You know what would be a great gift for these people struggling to extricate themselves from the Commonwealth? A photo of the colonizers, SIGNED!”
Do we know if even William & Kate have ever been ridiculous enough to give their host country a signed photograph of themselves?
Yeah, ’cause it’s a standard BRF gift.
And its not even a special picture. Like its not like a picture of them on a prior visit to St Lucia, or anything similar. It looks like the picture my parents get taken every year for their church.
This season of Keeping up with the Windsors is the worst. Most West Indians didn’t even know this guy existed until this month.
There are protests at St Lucian schools today because we’re tired of having our children dragged out of classes for photo ops with these people. Enough!
I say good for St. Lucia!
Her dress looks good only from long distance. Gifting a picture of themselves is insanity, hilariously nuts.
I wish the UK (and US) would pay the reparations already. It really is the least they can do. But nope – I’m sure the conservative idiots in both countries would just have tantrums.
Hahaha! I seem all the headlines. It’s epic and gold. There is also an important radio host from st. Lucia asking why they are there and what benefit they bring to the island and who the heck is paying for the food they eating and all that’s being spent ?! Lol
That picture of the Prime Minister!! 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
So glad the BRF is failing at capturing the hearts of the youth. This isn’t the 90s and no one cares anymore. Their reign is over and it’s only a matter of time before the whole thing collapses.
Edward and Sophie have two royal photographers with them. That’s it and those pictures come out at the end of each day. So they’re not getting the attention they crave.
The Caribbean is made up of many people of color. They did themselves no favors by treating Megan poorly. So yes, they seek independence, and of course, they are still profiting from the wealth accumulated back in those times.
And don’t forget Windrush. Many of us have family members who went after the war to help rebuild. Their treatment of these people and their descendants aren’t appreciated and are one more thing people are upset about.
Again, how they treated Meghan was symptomatic of much greater problems in the institution and how it has exploited people of colour, particularly black people. Yes, @Smacd I will scream it to the rough tops that Windrush was a huge deal. Particularly in light of the historical treatment that black West Indians got when they came to Britain(at royal invitation) to rebuild the UK after WWII. My grandfather has absolute horror stories. And for that generation to be presently subject to horrific treatment after spending their entire lives in Britain is just so sick and wrong.
@Sunny, after quietly lurking here appreciating the different viewpoints, your comment has me agreeing with all you’ve said.
My West Indian parents made that long, long journey across to Britain. The stories that they can tell about their experiences….!
I’m noting that the National Theatre is staging a play based on Andrea Levy’s Small Island. Also, there is an exhibition on at The London Transport Museum about the workforce directly recruited in the Caribbean from the 1950s to the 1970s. It is good to see our elders’ contributions to Britain’s wealth and wellbeing being recognised. They have given and continue to give so very much.
I think this why the RF is suddenly so conciliatory towards the Sussexes. They realize that other countries have seen their racist bullshit and aren’t as amused as the Brits.
We’ve just had a disaster tour in our former colonies because they no longer want us to rule over them and basically hate our guts… hey, let’s have another one!
LOL at Edward trying to “look important” hands behind back and all. Epic fail
OMG that signed picture meme..💀💀💀
What I love about Antigua’s reparations letter is it specifically calls out the language William used in his woeful apology ( “It was abhorrent” “It should not have happened”) and how these phrases are just “phony sanctimony” that passively acknowledge harm but don’t acknowledge the royal family’s role in it. it’s basically warning the Wessexes not to waste their breath – we see you, we know what you’re trying to do, and it won’t work.
What kind of person goes “visiting” and gives their host a picture of themselves? The PM’s face reminds me of Jim looking into the camera on The Office. LOL! That red dress, looks hot, she must be steaming in that. They’ll find a way to make this Harry’s fault of course, has nothing to do with the fact that they’re still behaving like it’s 1945.
“Here I am, talking to a black person.” “Here’s another one, with my wife and me. We’re BOTH talking to a black person.” “Oh, and here we are LISTENING! (Well, not really. We were just pretending).
Nailed it!
Wow she looks prettier, did she get an eyelid lift. Kate is the trailblazer for that
I am actually flabbergasted at how badly they are doing this. It’s like the gang that can’t shoot straight. They have zero diplomatic training beyond cutting ribbons. Hot mess. They really don’t care at this point if these countries shed the Queen and it’s obvious they don’t care.
I love those tan shoes.
Does anyone think this is an audition for a larger presence for Sophie and Edward? An acknowledgement of their senior royal status?
‘You live in the wealth attained through those crimes’
Whew damn! Love this!