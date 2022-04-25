The Wessexes’ Caribbean tour is a disaster, but no one is even paying attention

Here are some photos of the Earl and Countess of Wessex arriving in Saint Lucia on Friday. They arrived in an even bigger storm of controversy than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s sad Flop Tour one month ago. Almost every country on the Wessexes’ tour made statements about how Sophie and Edward should not expect to just waltz into this Caribbean countries, pose with some Black children and say nothing about Britain’s role in slavery and the Caribbean slave trade.

A planned trip to Grenada was already canceled, and Grenada citizens are very angry that the Wessexes wouldn’t even bother to come see them and hear their voices. Meanwhile, the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission made a superb statement calling out the Windsors’ phony sanctimony. The commission called this tour what it is: “your ‘goodwill don’t leave us’ tour.” This whole thing is fire:

Full text of the open letter sent to Edward and Sophie from the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission:

“…..We know however that everyone in your family continues to live in the splendour, pomp and wealth attained through the proceeds of the crimes….” pic.twitter.com/ltqJIDz3CK — Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) April 23, 2022

What’s probably more painful for Edward and Sophie is that despite this mountain of controversy, they’re still not making international headlines. Very few photo agencies are buying the photos and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Wessexes basically had to pay photographers to document their tour. Which also means that we’re only getting “approved” photos anyway. So… Sophie and Edward’s tour is arguably going worse than the Cambridges’ Flop Tour, but people won’t even realize it because there aren’t tons of photos and videos of the Wessexes recoiling from Black people and strutting around in their colonialist gear.

Yes, Edward’s suit jacket was lined in red fabric – the same red as Sophie’s dress. The other time we saw a royal man “match” his wife in that exact way was on Commonwealth Day 2020, when Prince Harry’s suit jacket was lined in green, the same green as Meghan’s dress.

