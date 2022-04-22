The Wessexes’ Caribbean Tour might be a bigger mess than the Cambridges’ tour

The whole point of sending the Earl and Countess of Wessex on a Caribbean Tour was that Edward and Sophie are boring and they aren’t important enough to be controversial. Their Caribbean Tour was originally supposed to be a whirlwind tour of Saint Lucia, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda. All to celebrate the Struggle Jubbly, seventy years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne. The Wessexes were said to be keen to learn from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s colonialist mess during their Flop Tour one month ago. But it looks like the boring-ass Wessexes are going to have a messy, controversial tour too. First, they dropped Grenada from the tour and only told people yesterday (their tour starts today). Then it turns out that all of the countries they’re visiting are pretty mad at Britain, the royal family, and the British/royal history in the slave trade.
A royal charm offensive to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign in four Caribbean countries has run into trouble before it starts today. As the monarch celebrated her 96th birthday, Buckingham Palace was yesterday forced to announce the Earl and Countess of Wessex have pulled out of visiting one of their destinations, Grenada, after an extraordinary dispute over the planned programme. Sources said Grenada’s Government had asked for the Wessexes’ visit to be called off after officials complained that Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, were only going to spend a few hours there during their week-long tour.
One said: “There were concerns it was going to be very expensive for taxpayers in Grenada and they were only coming for eight hours.” Others said it was felt the couple’s tour would fail to achieve its twin objectives – to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to showcase the islands visited.
Their tour, which starts in Saint Lucia today, will now take them to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda. The root of the latest problem is they are using Saint Lucia as a base and only travelling to the other island nations on day trips.
Their plans had already been revised after the Cambridge’s tour of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas ran into trouble. Prince William and Kate faced controversies over the monarchy, calls for reparations and apologies for slavery and accusations that the royals represented a bygone era of colonialism. The problems on that tour are set to change future royal visits. And Palace officials had tried to remove engagements from the Wessexes’ tour that risked provoking similar controversy.
Edward and Sophie are prepared for some difficult situations. Campaigners calling for Britain and the Royals to pay reparations for their part in the slave trade plan to present a letter demanding compensation during their visit to Antigua.
Dorbrene O’Marde, chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission, said there had been an “absence of an apology from the Crown…for their role in the enslavement of African people”.
Meanwhile Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called for his country – and the other seven Caribbean nations where the Queen is head of state – to replace the monarchy with elected home-born presidents. When the Cambridges visited Jamaica, Mr Browne said the country was right to signal its intention to replace the monarchy. He also told Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner that cutting ties with the Queen was an aspiration of all independent Caribbean countries. He said: “We have individuals who can serve as presidents of our respective countries and I believe that each country within the Commonwealth Caribbean all aspire to become a republic.”
In Grenada, the main opposition party wants to end the monarchy.
So now sources say that the Grenada leg of the tour was canceled because the Wessexes were only going to spend eight hours there anyway and that was kind of insulting? Which… I agree, it is insulting. I think it’s both though – the Wessexes were just going to breeze in for a few hours AND Grenada is justifiably angry about reparations and British involvement in the slave trade. And St. Lucia is mad that they’re just being used as a base from which the Wessexes will do fly-bys basically. And then Antigua wants to cancel the monarchy and everyone wants reparations.
The Independent had a story about how Saint Lucia will be presenting the Wessexes with a demand for a full apology from the crown – an apology for slavery. And not just some meek “royal expression of sorrow.” Saint Lucians want the Wessexes to “hear the reparations message and bring it back to London”. There’s a rising republican (anti-monarchy) faction within Saint Lucia too.
I cannot express just how happy my anti-monarchist heart is right now!
What a fascinating time to be alive and watching royal history in the making
My teenager did a history course last year and so many current events were discussed in regards to how they shed light on events and eras on the past. I too feel that same sentiment you’ve expressed, it’s fascinating to witness
I love this journey for the royal family lolol
Popping my popcorn and settling in to watch the chaos unfold!
karma takes her sweet ass time but when she arrives no one is safe and that’s on god 😂
karma takes her sweet ass time but when she arrives no one is safe and that's on god 😂
@DrFt tell me about this fire homemade tiramisu please….
It’s amazing, isn’t it?
I absolutely love the fact that the whole Jubbly isn’t happening the way the palace and courtiers so gleefully intended. No one, outside of Salty Island and a handful outside of it sees TQ’s long AF reign as something to cheer about. The whole monarchy is nothing but a symbol of the brutal history of white supremacy (and the RF’s refusal to change from their Victorian roots only adds to it). Instead of reading the room and realizing that, they planned a freaking party to celebrate it, and a lot of those on the guest list are saying ‘nah.’
It’s a lot of fun to watch. It will be even more so once Charles becomes king and the lingering affection for Betty isn’t there to hold the whole house of cards together.
The BRF has failed to grasp that Black countries and communities have been organizing around reparations for years. The institutional racism that is baked into colonialism must be recognized, dismantled, and justice must be served for those who were oppressed. Shaking hands and visiting craft demonstrations is mid-20th century stuff.
May we live to see the monarchy implode itself into oblivion.
@Michelle
In my mid 60’s now so I hope it happens sooner rather than later!
From your lips to God’s ear.
Sing with me-
Monarchy, yeah, what is it good for?
Absolutely nothing!!
It’s the only reason why I follow royal gossip. To be on top of the fall of this racist, classist, antiquated, harmful, preposterous system. It cannot come soon enough.
@ThatsNotOk Same here.
@ MerlinsMom1018, I am on your tail, so I am with you as well!! I want to see Baldimort have to find an actual
job, not his flunky job now!
Lmao going to enjoy the show
I enjoy the monarchy as a cultural quirk of the UK that puts out Queen Barbies and occasionally swans around in the big jewels.
It stops being frothy fun when you look deeper at the involvement they still have in these formally colonized nations. Stop trying to be the head of state in places you don’t belong. Just stay on your own island to sell some souvenirs and watch the parades!
Yeah, the excuse that they aren’t responsible for the actions of their ancestors falls very short when their bank accounts and private collections are full of stolen art, jewels, and other priceless artifacts. You can’t plead innocence and collect massive amounts of interest on money that was never yours in the first place.
@ Christine, that is my greatest question, when will The Crown return all of the gems, artifacts, treasures and reparations for the natural resources that they have stole from the all of these countries? Everything that was stolen must be returned!!! I don’t care how long it’s been in many of The Crowns tiara’s, they are stolen!!
One of the big issues with these tours is that The Queens family expects the VIP/Red carpet treatment. Not The Queen or the FK but the FFK and the son of The Queen (an Earl). Add that to the fact that The Queen hasn’t stepped foot in these countries in decades pretty much sets this up for failure. The Royals can’t read the room. So let me put it plainly….You have been cancelled. STAY AWAY!
I’m just gonna say this: doesn’t she have a bra that holds her breasts up higher than near her waist???!!!
Why is these royal women can’t find a decent bra? Is it a foreign concept? They do have women that do this for a living and are trained!
Not surprised that they are staying on St. Lucia as it’s the nicest island in the region. Not too populated and the bay is filled with yachts from around the world as far as the eye can see! Also, Thursday nights are “jump up” parties which are a blast!!!
Future Queen Consort’s puppies could use one two! Drives me nuts.
What does the monarchy expect? Either step up, listen, and action, or stay hidden away in their pretty and expensive castles. Although I think someone may be right about Charles setting up everyone around him to fail publicly.
That’s not a good strategy though when those people are representing the same “firm” that you are one day going to head. W&K might be snickering if E&S have a worse tour than theirs.
I agree it’s not a good strategy but believe Charles to truly be that arrogant and egotistical to think he could survive it all. I think Alexandria nailed it with the affection for the Queen, and that won’t transfer to the next.
This is payback for all the tax payer funded visits we had to endure while we were forced to wait in the hot burning sun to see these colonists. They should know better than to come, people from the Caribbean can barely afford fuel these days. Grenada is right to do this. No one cares about these people or any of the monarchy.
They really overestimated the affection for the Queen.
I’m not that sure that there is that much affection for the Queen. Tolerance and a degree of respect in some cases because of her age. And in some cases reluctance to change because that is how things have been and changing would involve so much work.
I also believe they underestimated how the world would react to their treatment of Harry, and specifically Meghan. If they won’t even accept a half black woman into their family, what do you think the Black community thinks of them?
The f..k up they made with those two, especially her, I believe is a huge part of this debacle, and why this family will ultimately go the way of the Dodo 🦤.
“Saint Lucia will be presenting the Wessexes with a demand for a full apology from the crown – an apology for slavery. ”
Oh that’s even better than Will and Kate being fired before they could sit down.
Wondering how this is going to be received. “We are very much not an apologizing family” perhaps? Or “very much not a reparations paying family”? “Very much not slave owning family” might fit in with their cluelessness.
I mean….I don’t really have any words, lol. This is going to be messy and ugly and what did the royal family expect? They should have just canceled the whole tour.
The whole institution is like the Titanic. It’s impossible to pivot and be nimble or reactionary in any way. All they can do is watch as they head straight for the glacier. Eugenie better grab an emergency dinghy and jump ship.
Does this mean the people of St. Lucia are on the hook for the majority of the taxpayers’ expense for the entire tour? Holy hell.
That’s what I’m wondering too. St Lucia has to pay for the hotel the whole time, even when they’re visiting other countries? What the hell?
That is way on the wrong side of reasonable. They’ll probably be able to share the cost with the other victims, I mean destinations, that Ed and Sophie are inflicting themselves on, but that the RF have the effing gall to demand this imposition on people who are already doing it hard is just monstrous.
Hahahhahaha!
Same…hahahahahahahahahaha. Did these people even step one foot off the plane yet? They’re probably so nervous lmaooooo
These pictures make it look like the BRF went “well, the islands didn’t like Will and Kate. Who can we send who is even more representative of bland, Karen-level entitlement and white privilege?”
I realize W&K are The Worst I’m just looking at Sophie being all I’m Totally Pretending To Care About What You Are Saying and thinking “yup, this will go well.”
Monarchy is outdated and doesn’t serve a clear purpose when the monarch lives in the actual country ruled over. When a monarch hasn’t even visited the country in years it seems ridiculous. I couldn’t imagine having someone as the head of state who doesn’t even visit regularly.
They also have to pay for a Governor-General appointed by the Queen to cut ribbons.
Officially GG’s are appointed by the Queen “on the advice” of the PM of the country. Which means the PM chooses the GG and the Queen “appointing” them is just a formality. It’s been many years since the Monarch or the British government has had any say in who gets appointed as GG. At least that’s how it works in Canada, I would assume it’s the same in the rest of the commonwealth.
Another thing I found hilarious: when the Prime Minister of Jamaica started his firing speech by mentioning that it was William’s “first visit” to the country and pointedly looked to William to confirm the fact. It was a moment meant to shame and embarrass both William and Kate. Like a, you don’t even show up to work, so why would we keep you as the leader of our organization (!?) kind of moment.
Loved everything about that moment.
What can be said about this? The people of these countries are not wrong. Hopefully Ed and Soph can accept that and respond more appropriately than the Cambridges. Side note, Edward always looks so unhappy and disinterested. Truly someone whose life’s desires seem to have all passed him by.
He does, doesn’t he? And Sophie looks determined to show that “everything is fine and people should be envious of our station in life.”
One of my workmates was at school with Edward for a few months, when he spent a couple of terms at Wanganui Collegiate in NZ. Said he was pleasant and good natured enough, but unbelievably stupid. Basically Tim Nice-But-Dim in real life.
So dumb as a bucket of rocks, but basically decent. That’s much better than the off-the-scales obnoxious criminal twattery of Andrew, but I wonder if he has any conception of the shitstorm he’s about to be thrown into.
But Edward and Sophie will not ever become the King and Queen Consort of England. That’s why William’s and Kate’s fiasco tour is much worse than whatever happens with Edward and Sophie.
But in a way, I think Ed and Sophie never being King or Queen makes it more likely that the outrage will be louder. People might grudgingly accept paying for the FFK, but are more likely to be upset at paying to host these peons that aren’t anywhere near the throne. More protest equals bigger fiasco for me.
That’s my thought as well. They’re already upset and the monarchy decides to send nobodies who have no influence whatsoever. It’s a cowards way out to protect Charles and William.
The BRF hasn’t done much to help these Caribbean islands. The Islands are still recovering from the loss of tourism income due to the pandemic. They can’t afford to waste precious income hosting Royals. Also, did Britain help these islands during the pandemic with vaccines and other needed supplies? I don’t recall much help from Britain when the volcano exploded on St Vincent. I’m just amazed that these islands have put up with the BRF nonsense this long. Goodbye and good riddance is long over due.
The issue is that bc of colonization, tourism has become a new form of colonialism that prices the locals out of housing. The pandemic highlighted how much better it is to have locals own and operate the businesses and to cut off corporations and other enterprises that tend to mirror white supremacist values. These countries are pushing for more tech and green energy investments and companies to partner with and are reducing tourism as the main industry because it is so problematic.
I’ve never heard of this perspective before but am interested in learning more. Especially about being a responsible tourist to the communities I’m visiting. Thank you for sharing.
I’d like to learn more about this. I’ve traveled to several Caribbean islands and I’ve seen first hand how tourism is controlled and excludes local citizens. It’s great if the the tide is turning and the goal is to reduce dependence on tourism and expand other businesses as a means of income.
Same KFG! Thank you for the insights. I never thought about it like this
This by 1000% tourism is a problem especially on small islands where land is at a premium. Lots of these hotels force locals off their land and cater to tourists that have absolutely no desire to be around ‘locals’.
What? You don’t think the “Look, Listen, Hear, Learn” Tours go far enough in showing these islands the support and respect they deserve? *sarcasm, of course.*
I’m not sure how clearly I can express this but here goes…
The BRF has been spitting feathers for years because they saw how amazingly popular H&M were and know full well that having popular opinion on their side is a massive part of what’s keeping them in their castles. However, their racism and jealousy went into overdrive and instead of harnessing that star power they exiled it. They want all eyes on them and the magnificent seven, new fab four, etc. etc. Except that they’re dull, boring, racist, and increasingly outdated as society shines a light on more and more things we have accepted without question for so long. Sure they’re propped up by the right wing government/media but that’s not the same as genuine profile, interest, etc.
Now the BRF is getting the spotlight firmly on them and, well, it’s not quite going to plan.
And I am loving every second of it.
When the people hear talking heads like Bob Jobson say that people will accept the Queens word and judgment, people are now saying “will we though?”.
You expressed it perfectly!
Amazing* how they started of the year with 14 countries where the queen was still head of state and are going to be leaving it with 6 countries (Jamaica, Belize, Bahamas, Grenada, St Lucia and Antigua) either becoming independent or starting the official process of becoming independent or at the very least, thinking about it.
*Well it’s not really “amazing” or surprising but to lose (or well might lose) basically half the countries in a year (and a jubilee one at that) is both parts great for those people in those countries and anti monarchists and also ego bruising for the establishment and monarchy.
When Elizabeth dies, her era dies with her. It seems her monarchy may die with her, too. And that is not a bad thing.
Here is an idea for the Wessexes: If people are angry, meet them and listen to them. Work out a statement that reflects what you have listened to. Stop treating this as a temporary inconvenience.
Sophie and Edward are puppets. The firm and the British government make the decisions. So there’s no point in these 2 doing that if the firm and government are not on the same page. If Harry and Meghan did the same they would still be restricted by the firm and the government. Like I said before, HM values do not align with the BRF at all and it would be torturous if they stayed.
The Wessexes will be happy to go, it seems as though they are always struggling with the upkeep of Bageshot, so extra money from being working royals is welcomed. Sophie will get a dress allowance too.
@50Centish I like how you think. Even if the Wessex’s don’t have the skills to have this dialogue in person (no shade intended-they are not experienced diplomats), they could at least make a YT video announcing their stops & saying how they are looking forward to it and the jubbly, blah blah blah.
Then leave the comments open and give people a say. Then their PR team (if they have one) will have some data to work with to craft their message.
W&K trip was a disaster as it was all one-sided, showed no interest in the daily lives of the locals, had no charitable focus at all & those videos where the locals look like zoo animals whose strange & fascinating customs were met with delight, omg. Cringe.
I sincerely don’t understand why the monarchy continues to insist on these tours to locations where they clearly aren’t wanted. What kind of reception do they think they’re going to get under these situations?
The monarchy does not do change. I read a great article along those lines recently, maybe during the flop tour, maybe around H&M. But yeah the whole thing is based on tradition and routine and ‘protocol’. None of that makes them in any way agile or responsive.
Completely agree! Waste of time with everything else going on in the world
To go at all only reinforces the colonial truth. Make reparations not visitations of disingenuous goodwill.
When Kate and Wills ran into trouble on the Struggle Tour it highlighted how fundamentally flawed the idea of sending white, so-called ‘superiors’ to visit anywhere is. For those who still derive their wealth, power and rank off the subjugation and horrific abuse of the ancestors of the very place they are visiting to be doing a tour is just….insane. And to then expect those countries to pay for it….Wrong and insulting on every level.
I am very much enjoying the truth being shouted from the roof tops. These tours should cease.
Whoever decided to the expression proceeds of slavery and colonialism was brilliant. It really shines a light on where the money for the excesses of the Windsors come from.
Yes, agree. A brilliant move. Also makes Will and Kate’s laziness even more shameful…
Guess who doesn’t have to go making excuses for slavery and grotesque entitlement? Those montecito podcasters. Hahahaha.
Ha ha I love this!!! I mean how tone deaf after Black Lives Matter protests in recent years to think royals can just swan in empty handed to countries that were brutally subjugated to “celebrate the queen”. Apart from visiting these countries a few times (at their costs) what has the queen done for them to celebrate her? The govt and palace really haven’t read the room & I’m here for it.
So curious how the British government will handle these demands for apologies
British government can’t even handle demands from British citizens, what more from other Commonwealth countries.
I wonder how many royal family speech writers have been pulled in to work overtime to figure out the best way to trick people into thinking that the RF is actually taking responsibility and apologizing without…you know…actually having the RF take responsibility and apologize? Perhaps a speech in Pig Latin that no one will really understand but then have the papers write articles about how brilliant and unprecedentedly apologetic it was?
Perhaps they’ll ask my Borderline Personality Disorder mother for tips on how to fauxpologize? Hint: “I don’t remember that, that didn’t happen, but I guess I’m sorry if you *think* it did and the delusions are making you upset? Maybe you need mental health help? It’s not natural to be this angry with your own Queen. The past is the past and I can’t change it even I wanted to, so I don’t know why you’re punishing me for it *now.* I just did my best! I AM YOUR QUEEN, GRENADA, you can’t treat me this way! It’s not natural to hold a grudge for so long, you have to forgive me like I’ve forgiven you. It’s not like you were an easy colony to raise! You hurt me too! [begin fake crying] I guess I was just the *worst Queen ever* and I don’t even deserve to have subjects anymore.” And then follow up with vague Facebook posts about how you can’t stop crying because your children are being so hurtful and mean to you but no one will tell you what you did wrong (because you don’t “remember” the things you were accused of so it can’t be that.) Then a meme that says something like “The past is the past. No matter what you did in the past—even if the past was just 5 minutes ago— as long as you’re trying to be a better person right now in this moment, that’s all the matters! It’s time to forgive yourself and move on.”
Holy smokes. Your mother and mine must be twins separated at birth. I heard every bit of that in her voice, and, by the way, some of it has been her exact words. I’ve got chills. *hugs Amy Too*
ETA — the only difference is my mother can’t do memes, but she’s definitely commented on FB about her grievances with me, which I delete and text her that she needs to keep her BS off public fora because it shows everyone what a bitch she really is.
The whole royal family institution and many of its members give me cluster B personality disorder vibes. The narcissism, the histrionics, how everything and everyone is either “OMG absolutely the most perfect, bestest, most talented and beautiful person/thing in the whole wide world and everyone should bow down and love them/it!” or “the worst, most horrible, disrespectful, face-slapping, blindsiding, ungrateful wretched person/thing in the whole wide world and everyone should despise/estrange themselves from them/it!”
@C-Shell,😂😂😂😂
Wow, my mom says the exact same things to me and I am legit shocked to hear I am not the only one who has experienced those very words. It is earth-shattering to know that this is actually a “thing” that others can relate to. Thank you so much for posting.
@AmyToo are we sisters? Ha. Having a mom like ours has forced me to develop a finely-tuned antennae for manipulative messaging & even when I agree with the messenger but detect gaslighting, I tune out.
I can’t say if the BRF is gaslighting the locals; they definitely are stuck in a time warp.
( Anyone watching the MTGreene hearing live? She can’t gaslight the judge because it is based on real law. Keep calling it a “rally” and admit that she organized a “rally “ that was not near the capitol.)
Wow. @AmyToo, my family went to great lengths to keep me out of the loop, then blamed me for not being in the loop. Everything you said rings true. 😢😢
Wow @Amy Too – I grew up with a BPD mother and a Narcissist sister and I’ve heard it all. It was like walking through a field of landmines. It took me until my 30s to figure out that I’m not stupid, lazy, unpopular, and to get back the self-esteem and confidence I lost growing up.
It’s clear the BRF is suffering from some sort of collective dissonance, and more and more I’m seeing generational trauma playing out in the harsh light of day in that family. Being royal seems to have brought out the worst in all of them where Machiavellian behaviour is the norm. But I’m relishing watching the walls finally come tumbling down.
Well good grief, you described my mother exactly.
I have been wondering if she has borderline personality disorder.
Sisters, all of us. It’s amazing how consistent these people are in their dysfunction and abuse. But the RF takes it a step further and makes it official.
It’s been a fascinating week watching the Government implode & the Royal Family continue to crumble. This Labour-voting republican (small ‘r’) is absolutely loving it. Scrap both of them asap.
Interesting times indeed.
@Pip Maybe subscribe to the Labor party YT channel? The videos have 441 views on average and more engagement might encourage labor to up the their game.
Lord. If only they had kept that guy who married that Black woman who were the only two people who seemed to have empathy and not be up their own butts about showcasing the colonial past of the Monarchy.
I can not believe the RF is sending them so soon after the horror show from the Cambridge’s . They have learned nothing.
On a lighter more bitchy note , who styles these people? The dress is fine. She needs a better bra and the purse and necklace are way too casual. All the money and time in the world and they can’t get anything right. Their work or their wardrobe.
Cambridges . Darn autocorrect
Sophie’s sleeves. WTF?
The sleeves are bothering me, too. I thought the “cold shoulder” trend was bad, but the cold elbow look is even more unattractive.
Is the whole tour postponed now? Just saw people saying that on twitter. Love watching these colonizers get schooled!
They are doing this because it’s what they’ve always done and they don’t know any other way. These tours are explained as soft diplomacy and they always involve the government, which means the government doesn’t know any better.
Sophie and Edward have weathered their own storms in the royal family and they are not stupid. Sophie was a PR professional and for a few years they managed to have the kind of halfway arrangement that the Sussexes asked for.
This tour will probably avoid the embarrassing awfulness of the Cambridges’ effort but is unlikely to achieve anything useful.
The problem is there isn’t anything diplomatic about these tours. This is a vacation to get the “darkies” to worship the white people and thank them for allowing us dark folks to serve them. That’s just neo-colonialism, which is the tourism industry. These dullards don’t have the intellect or capacity to do any self reflection or to see how their existence is as “royals” is upholding white supremacy. They’re inept at any real diplomacy. Someone on Twitter said “saying Black people should smile and be welcoming and kind to the royals is like telling Jews and Holocaust survivors that former Nazis are visiting and they have to pay for the visit and should just get over the issues and be nice.”
Very well said!
Even in the same breath that the Disaster Tour was being lamented, they announced that the Wessex’s tour was still on and coming soon. I was amazed at the awful PR. At best, they should have hushed, taken the whole endeavor under advisement and crafted a statement about how they’ve listened and are deferring future royal visits. At least, they should have hushed and kept the tour negotiations on the DL. They’ve served up the perfect opportunity for all of these Caribbean/Commonwealth countries to levy their grievances publicly and get global attention. Good job, guys.
@C-Shell, if only you were on their payroll. Their press would look a lot better than it currently does!
I’m enjoying watching the monarchy crumble at the exact moment they were planning a giant self indulgent party for themselves. It was dumb for the RF to keep this tour with Ed and Sophie on the books so soon after the W & K disaster tour – they should have canceled this tour a few days after The Cambs returned with a message like “we are sensitive to the issues raised and are postponing this tour out of deference to our host countries “ or whatever.
But pragmatically, is there honestly anything Ed and Sophie could even do for reparations? It’s not like Ed is going to be king or ever have even ceremonial power. I’m not British but wouldn’t reparations be a matter for parliament/Boris Johnson? Or is the prime minister of St Lucia is going to hand them a letter and be like “give this to your mom for me”?
@Carrotface, that’s exactly what it is! It’s like sending them home with a note for their parents in their backpack. This is all so humiliating and I have no idea why this tour wasn’t scrapped altogether. How on earth could they think this is still a good idea after what just happened with the Cambridges!?
The only good luck on the side of the royals right now is that barely anyone even knows who Edward & Sophie are, and those that do don’t care about them. Sophie just pranced around NYC recently and literally no one even noticed her; she had to bring her own photographer.
The *only* reason I think there’s no way this could possibly be worse for the BRF than the Cambridges’ tour was is because they simply won’t get the same level of attention that William & Kate did. (You know, as the “most glamorous” members of the family 😂)
It won’t get as much coverage because watching the Wessexes is about as exciting as watching paint dry. W&K are so unpopular — ESPECIALLY post-Sussexit— that everyone was gleefully watching their humiliation in real time.
If they’re using St Lucia as a base, it means that they will be using a private jet to travel to and from the other countries. I thought Royals weren’t allowed to use private jets. Grenada felt that for just an 8 hour trip it was too expensive plus the Governor General wanted to avoid any protests and calls for a Republic and advised that they postpone the trip. As somebody said on other the post said they wanted the spotlight and now they have it.
Amy Bee, I don’t know when these tours were scheduled, but the fact the W&K were on tour at the same time as C&C makes me suspicious. The date for the IG was announced in April 2021. Why do I think that W&K were expecting to return from the tour victorious? (Let’s be clear that I think victorious in their minds is that everyone adored them and Keenless was cited for her beauty.) I know that Keenless has quite an issue with wearing the appropriate clothes, but her clothes for that tour was so far over the top forget about climbing and peering over. Was she trying to rival Meghan with her gloriousness thinking that she would outdress Meghan? I just can’t help thinking that they stepped all over C&C in order to get this tour in before the IG.
commonwealth service karma for Sophie
Ooooooooo! Yes!
SIps tea and does a little dance.
Yes, show us how you really feel, Sophie!
And, “Sophie & Edward who?” anyone might say outside of England.
Yes! May Sophie be snubbed like she snubbed Meghan.
Excellent shade, my dear. Well played! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
The time has come to throw these colonizers out of our island for good
So much for the “New Firm”, lol. Looks like they will be getting the same treatment as the old firm.
Y’all are one and all telling the truth, but here’s the problem:
Y’all are thinking like rational, pragmatic and practical adults.
So…by process of elimination that leaves one group who ain’t 🤷
The British monarchy is not made for the 21st century.
Ha! So true. Frankly it ceased development in the 19th century and is still clinging to those practices as hallowed tradition.
“Guys! This isn’t gonna go well, for anybody!”-Prince Harry. I thought he told ya!
The only saving grace for the Wessexes is most of the public have no idea who they are, so unless there’s a huge faux pas, they’ll be largely ignored by the international press (unlike The Holy Saviours of the British Monarchy.)
I’ve read today that the prime minister of St Vincent isn’t even going to be there to welcome them – his office has said that he’s experiencing some pains in his side and has left the island for medical treatment. That feels like a tactical withdrawal- hope he’s better soon!
As someone from a Carribean island- this made me
Laugh! A pain in my backside is a literal saying for when someone is excruciatingly annoying!!! Lol
I hoped one day the Royals would experience the same kind of humiliation and nastiness that they heaped on Meghan as payback for their treatment of her. But in my wildest dreams I never imaged that the course of history and events would lead them to get a dose of it so so soon. You treated a black woman like she was dung on your shoe. Well duck Your Highnesses cause the bleep is flying back your way and it has been earned richly and for 100’s if not 1000’s of years.
They aren’t self aware enough to understand that they should be embarrassed by this though.
Whose celebrating what?!
Think about telling several acquaintances that you are going to show up and they will be throwing yourself a series of birthday parties in their houses. It’s a milestone birthday after all! They should feel so lucky as to even be a part of your celebration because of how significant it is to you.
Now imagine telling them to pay for your party.
Now imagine that these acquaintances actually resent you for taking advantage of them in the past and don’t want anything to do with you. But you’re forcing it to happen anyways.
That should give us all a mere shadow of what these islanders are feeling.
Insulting isn’t a strong enough word.
1 disastrous tour after another. Read the room folks, sheesh!
I keep saying let them go! Let them express their empty words of sorrow and disconnected desire for worship. Let them be their owner monarchy killers. Twits