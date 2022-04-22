Prince Harry nursed one pint of Guinness for three hours at a Dutch pub

Here are some photos of Prince Harry at the Invictus Games on Thursday. He had a full day of appearances at the games, and of course he made time for everyone. He seemed so happy to be among his veteran peers, so much so that the optics are very much “breezy, happy Harry is living rent-free in the Windsors’ minds.” Because all the British media can talk about is Harry at Invictus, Harry’s Today Show interview, Harry saying he needed to ensure the Queen was protected. The Daily Mail made a point of noting that Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dresser and confidante, was seen traveling to Sandringham on the Queen’s birthday (Thursday). Like, the Mail was trying to say “see, AK was with the Queen, Harry doesn’t have to worry!” I think those are exactly the kinds of people who concern Harry. Meanwhile:
All three royal households were united yesterday in determination not to be dragged into a public slanging match. They believe it is pointless and undignified and want to help keep lines of communication open with him for his grandmother’s sake.
Charles is said by some to be ‘weary’ of the constant wranglings but buoyed by the fact he got to see his son last week. Clarence House said it would ‘not be drawn into commenting on a private meeting’ but one source said Charles and Camilla had appeared ‘pleased’ after getting to see Harry and Meghan at Windsor.
[From The Daily Mail]
The messaging from Clarence House has been all over the place. Charles leaked details about his meeting with Harry to the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay, and Clarence House has been actively briefing against the Sussexes for the past week. Kensington Palace has briefed against them too, but Charles absolutely left his fingerprints all over several stories. And just the idea that courtiers are now announcing to the Mail that they refuse to be dragged into Harry’s mess… they are the mess.
Meanwhile, the Mail had another Harry exclusive: “Prince Harry hits the pub… on the Queen’s birthday: Duke enjoys three-hour pub session with ex-Royal Marine friend at Irish bar in The Hague… while royals rally around monarch, 96, after his ‘protection’ outburst.” These people, my God. The basic gist is that Harry went to an Irish pub (in The Hague) with some friends (and five bodyguards) and Harry nursed one pint of Guinness for three hours but he was in great spirits and seemed quite happy to be with his mates. The bar was called O’Casey’s.
Oh, and Harry just announced that the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in Vancouver. The next games, in 2023, will be in Germany.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Living his best life and looking like a snack. Harry =100 , BRF /BM =0
Yes, Harry looks damm good and happy.
Living his best life and looking like a snack. Harry =100 , BRF /BM =0
They are obsessed with this man
‘Rally around the monarch’? Are any of them in Sandringham with her..?
Sure Jan.
I mean I know it’s just one lie of thousands but still.
W&K made sure to have supposedly illicit pictures and video taken when they and several others were at Windsor. Either their security really stinks or someone was allowed to do so. If their security is that bad, PH would be right to be concerned.
I don’t understand what you mean? When was that and pics of who??! Never heard that juicy rumour
@huma earlier this week there were supposed paparazzi shots of the Cambridges packing their trunk/boot at Windsor. Problem was the pics were taken right up against the house, a location very far away from anywhere with public access.
Why would the Cambridges want those photos out, what is the message?
On Monday morning someone filmed the Cambridges, Princess Beatrice’s family, including her stepson and Louise Windsor as they were packing luggage into cars and preparing to leave Windsor Castle. They were in the Quadrangle which is not open to the public although visitors can look into the area through a gate. The buildings surrounding the Quadrangle contain private apartments and offices.
The Mail published the photos and linked to a video focusing mainly on Prince Louis. They ran the story as an ‘exclusive ‘ claiming that the filming was done by someone in a ‘crowd’ of onlookers. However, the Quadrangle cannot be accessed by the public and the gate through which a visitor could look would not accommodate anything resembling a crowd. Filming is banned in any of the private areas. It is a security risk. Also, publishing footage of young children in any private space without parental consent is illegal.
The story and video were removed but not before probably millions had seen them. The focus was on Louis just a day after many comments in the Mail had questioned why he was missing from the family group at the Easter service. Which raised suspicions that the Cambridges might have been involved in setting up the filming.
A further story in today’s Mail is about Kate buying ice creams for the children from a vendor in a public park on Monday but there are no photos showing this just a random collection of old photos with no relevance to the story.
It’s all very odd
Was one of those ponies QE2 was photographed with named Camilla or Buttons or something?
@Dutch 😂😂😂😂 good one!!!
When Harry’s in, he’s fully in. That’s another characteristic you just can’t fake. And hell, yes, he does look like a snack.
That is what makes Harry, and Meghan, completely different from the rest of the BRF. They are incapable of being fully “in” with anyone or any patronage. The IG are all a family of support and devotion to each other. Harry and Meghan devote themselves selflessly!
As for Harry and the IG, I am giddy to see him so incredibly happy and it shows!! I am a firm believer that that is why so many people gravitate towards Harry and Meghan as they are fully committed to those that they love and cherish! It’s wonderful to see how happy that they are and how much in love they still are!!
The 2025 announcement that honors and partners with First Nations is so lovely, so heartwarming, so exactly what every venture/org should be doing. And maybe Harry will help make such partnerships more common!
As for the obsession with Harry, so lame, and also, I’m happy to hear about the 5 bodyguards.
YES!! So excited to see the work done “in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities”. 1) That is important work that needs to happen on a broad scale but 2) way to contrast with the rest of the family and their disastours.
Nursing one beer for three hours seems kind of gross to me, LOL. But is a Guinness meant to be drank at room temperature? Here in the US a beer is almost always served cold but I know that’s not standard everywhere.
Not the point, I know.
I really think the mess we’re seeing from Clarence House this week is because they fully expected Harry to mention Charles in the interview with Hoda (or any of his others) so they sent out these talking points about “trusting” Harry etc and now that he wouldn’t even mention Charles’ name when asked directly a lot of those quotes just seem dumb.
Also, I love the idea of a winter Invictus Games.
I think Guinness is kind of famous for being a sipping beer. But 3 hours is a choice lol.
I imagine the point was to spend time with friends and not to drink. If he had ordered more drinks I’m sure the media would have made a big deal of him drinking too much when away from Meghan’s control.
Or her driving him him to drink. smh.
Which would be utterly ridiculous because the rags were all crying about how he stopped being fun when he stopped partying and drinking as much as he used to when he met Meghan (he himself stated he was medicating his depression with that lifestyle but of course they ran with the “Harry’s no fun anymore!!”)
Apparently he had lemonade after he finished his beer.
As I read this, I thought, “it’s a good thing Guinness isn’t served chilled!”
Um…..Guiness is not beer. And a pint is more than “a bottle of beer.”
I never said it was a “bottle of beer” – we have pints here in the US too you know, lol. And I was using the term “beer” in a generic way, which the Guinness website seems to do as well. (we actually have a Guinness brewery in my city.)
Anyway, like I said, not the point.
Guinness isn’t beer? This is news to me. What is it then?
@Lionel – Guinness is referred to as an Irish “stout”, and is in the “ale” family of beers.
Thanks Jaded! I’m not trying to be pedantic, just genuinely curious … so wouldn’t that still be considered “beer”?
Ale nowadays is a kind of beer. Ale used to be brewed without hops, so that was what differentiated the two then. Nowadays the difference is that ale uses yeast that ferments at the top and lagers on the bottom.
Beer is a wide-ranging term but colloquially it usually conjures up a cold pint of pale lager so I think that’s what Jaded was getting at.
Pubs serve food. I’m sure in 3 hours they had a meal and appetizers, etc. One pint in a three hour dinner sounds reasonable.
LOL, I don’t care that he only drank one pint in three hours. I was making a joke more than anything.
Oh I know, Becks. I was just making more a comment on how the story sorta makes it seem like the pub doesn’t serve food.
Guinness is a thick dark stout that is recommended to be served only a little colder than room temperature with many drinkers preferring room temperature. It’s one of those stouts that’s almost food as much as drink. A pint of it is quite substantial too.
Sorry – brewing nerd here.
I sip beers so I might get it. The beer is an accessory to the atmosphere and conversation. If it’s a heavy beer like Guinness then drinking fast never feels good imo.
Harry really is starving the BM! Not giving them a crumb and his every move is perfect! They’re really struggling to paint him in a poor light and it’s failing. Sooner rather than later they will be losing income trashing Harry. It will be more profitable to turn on the BRF.
Exactly. The beer is an accessory. Plus he’s a California boy now and probably watching his carbs.
I think one beer over three hours would make me sleepy. This might not be super healthy, but if I want to drink and stay awake I have to have around 3 drinks. 1 or 2, especially over a long time, just makes me tired.
Guinness is actually a very heavy ale (stout) so you don’t sink 3 or you’d feel so full you could hardly move. It’s like a meal.
I’m thinking Guinness is probably not the drink for me then. I would be full and sleepy.
LOL Amy Too- I’m with you. They call them “nightcaps” for a reason!
I’ve had 3 pints of Guinness before and it wasn’t too bad but I definitely felt like I was moving underwater!
The Canadian games are in “traditional territories of the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Lil’wat Nations”. Invictus is “working closely with local communities to ensure Indigenous protocols are respected”. This is how you behave when you go to someone else’s country. PH proves yet again how short-sighted the RF is.
I can’t say enough how much I love this – the RESPECT. It’s not hard to respect people – be humble, listen, spend actual time with them, believe them when they share their difficulties and viewpoints with you and find ways to not make their life more difficult just because you are breathing. Elevate others and acknowledge that their history is valid too, I don’t think Harry is doing this to thumb his nose at W&K and their blatant disrespect of other cultures and communities but boy…the difference is stark.
I loved the way they handled the announcement especially as Canada is at a point where we are reckoning more with our past and present mistreatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The team behind Invictus is really good. Harry has built something wonderful.
The Invictus team know what they’re doing.
And the contrast with the treatment of Indian Creek in Belize (not asking to use their land, trying to land a helicopter on the local football pitch) is stark.
This is amazing. I believe there are the 4 Indigenous nations that are also putting in a bid for the 2030 winter Olympics.
Wheelchair curling! That’s exciting. And the full statement about working with Indigenous groups. Awesome.
I really need there to be wheelchair curling, or any sort of adaptive curling!
I can hear KP’s poorly tended teeth grinding from here!
C-Shell you really made me laugh with your comment, you guys are on fire today!!🔥
Everything about the IG looks amazing. The pics, the vids, the weather, lol. Nursing one Guinness for 3 hours….Harry knows what to do. Loose lips start happening on that second one and he’s not saying anything without intention.
Also wish there was a live stream in the states for the games.
They need to decide on a damn message. I honestly think Charles isn’t stupid enough to go at Harry now who is getting world wide positive press. People are hyped that they just announced the first hybrid Games and the First Nations people will be involved with it. Charles needs to beg him to come back honestly.
I think though it’s just the RR that is coming out guns blazing about this. They had no idea this meeting was occurring, they decided to amp up things by focusing on part of a sentence Harry said. They tried to blame Meghan for him being woke (Jesus shut up) and they went back and forth about Charles not knowing about the visit, him knowing and Harry being late, him coming only if he met with Harry first, to now he was happy to see him. I think the inconsistency is because I don’t think Charles is leaking things. I think the reporters are looking for a quote/story and coming up short.
It didn’t happen, that’s why they’re so many versions, Harry is not playing their game.
Agreed. I don’t think anything happened except they visited the Queen, Eugenie, Jack, and probably did see Charles, but not in the way it was reported. And went about their merry way.
Charles wanted to appear “in charge” and a leader that is stern with his prodigal son.. he needs that narrative.
I’m better Charles found out Harry was coming and made his way over to make nice and check in. I really doubt it was a bad meeting.
I believe that until Charles makes a public apology, he won’t get a public acknowledgement from Harry. And none of that mumbo jumbo through Charles’ mouthpieces either. Otherwise once the queen passes away that’s it.
You would think that Charles would be embarassed to concoct lies about a meeting and then leak those lies to the press. Of course Harry is going to see through that. He knows it didn’t happen. Does he care about losing Harry’s respect?
Did they ever really know him?
No.
Isn’t that crazy? Even after his years in the military they were still clueless.
I think it was AFTER his service that they REALLY lost the thread. Harry came back a changed man. He also started therapy and began working on his demons.
NONE OF THEM could acknowledge or accept that he was changing, growing as a person in his own right.
When Meg came along, Harry was in the right place, mentally, to appreciate her, and realize their outlooks on life meshed. She encouraged him to continue to work on himself and be his best version of himself. She gave him room to continue to grow and change for the better. And I think this makes them hate her all the more, why they “blame” her for all of this (other than just plain racism).
I love that while he took some time to hang with his mates, including an old friend from Eton, while his group was offered free tequila he told the pub owner he’d just have the one pint because he had a busy day ahead of him. He’s so incredibly locked in on IG and seems to be literally everywhere at the events since they started last Friday but somhow still shows up everywhere with a ton of energy. You can tell how happy it makes the competitors and their families for him to be this hands on and I admire how much he wants to make this an amazing, unforgettable experience for them.
Also: really looking forward to the hybrid winter/summer IG in Canada and LOVE that it’s in parternership with the First Nations and will make sure to abide by and respect indigenous protocols. It was a nice touch that thry had a member of the First Nations there to announce it in the Netherlands and the first member of the First Nations elected to parliament, Melanie Mark, gave a video expressing excitement for the games in addition to the video message from Trudeau.
I’m sure Trudeau and our Governor General, Mary Simon who is Inuit, will be proudly front and centre for the Vancouver games. Being a Commonwealth country, I’m wondering if even ONE of that f*cking BRF will show up for the games in Vancouver? Somehow I doubt it unless Keen goes rogue amd makes a cameo appearance because she clearly has a *thing* for Justin. Stay bitter you a-holes, it only makes the Sussexes look better and better.
Apparently a few of Harry’s mates came over to the games and was at the pub with him, but Skippy was not one of them, so the BM could not get any leaks.
I think once Harry finds out you leaked you are out for good. I don’t blame him. But there goes he can’t see any of his friends because Meghan doesn’t let him. He still has his people and friends around him. They just don’t go leaking.
Well, that would explain the space between him and his brother. With all the William and Charles have leaked and done to hurt him and Meghan…it would be hard to be close again.
But but but he cut of ALL OF HIS FRIENDS TO BE HOLLYWOOD WITH MEGHAN, says the tabloids. 😐
Skippy was said to have talked shit about Meghan in their circles while Harry and Meghan were dating. Once word got back to Harry, he cut him off immediately. One thing about Virgos is that once they lose trust in you, it would be damn near impossible to make them trust you again.
The last time Harry went out with friends in the UK, after his grandfather transitioned.
Subsequent snitching from the fail led to the malicious response of him losing his security.
What to make of this? A grown ass man can go out and be sociable which can only lead to healthy interactions. The operative word is sociable.
A concept lost on a rag that wrote 30+ articles in 48 hours. Many of them repeats and linked to increase the amount of comments.
Long articles with repeats are done to ensure one spend a certain amount of time to generate advertising revenue.
This action and the assertion from the person Eammon from GB news are proof that Prince Harry and his family need proper and adequate security when visiting the UK.
Congrats to Vancouver, I was aware of their bid.
I live in Vancouver (well, North Vancouver) and my son lives in Squamish. We knew nothing!!
Quite excited now…more so than I ever was for the Olympics, even!
I became aware of Vancouver’s interest and bid when I read about the possible Invictus games expansion to include winter sports.
It was most likely the city of Vancouver and Whistler that made the bid.
Like many Canadians from the east, I have spent many end of summer vacations in Vancouver and visited during the mild winter season, since I have a sister who lives there.
So far 3 marriage proposals and 3 acceptances at the IG.
We are going to get some Invictus babies out of this and it will be glorious. They all really seem to like and cherish each other. It’s been fun to watch.
Well that’s so cool. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all I can find about the games and looking forward to the documentary and easier live viewing in the future. Harry has created a great great legacy. Imagine all the people it touches.
Well, if anyone needs a good cry before their breakfast, this is a beautiful video about Invictus (totally forgot Chris Martin wrote this – gorgeous).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4HCXdLklqU
Ugly crying at breakfast here. Wow… Didn’t expect it to build like that. So incredibly moving.
Well I flat out cried. That’s really touching and pulls at the heart stings
That was sublime!! Still weeping…😭
We watched the video at dinner time, we watched in the big TV, everyone at home was touched! We are sooo going to Vancouver! Harry we will be there to support you!!
Alright West Coast CBs … are we doing the 2025 games in Vancouver or what?
I’m on the East coast and I’m thinking about it, LOL.
East Coast here, too! Having my second knee replacement surgery on Monday, and I’ll have two good knees ready to go! I’m definitely considering going, especially since I have a cousin in Seattle who would put me up and go with me.
I’m in Vancouver and will most likely be involved (I work national policing so security will fall with us). SUPER STOKED ABOUT THIS ONE!!
Talk about a front row seat!! 😀😀
Bettyrose, I’m in Washington so I’m definitely considering going. Vancouver is a fantastic city and everything I’ve heard about Whistler makes me want to go. I’m really happy that it will be in Canada, because it’s already been in the states. I love that they’re going to have winter sports. I’m really hoping that by then we’ll have networks airing the IG. That would be awesome.
I am seriously thinking about it!
I’m going.
Vancouver Islander here – we’ll be going for sure!!
You all took such good care of them when they stayed there. Thank you for that, and I hope you do get to go! You all deserve it!
I’m in The Bay Area and I’m thinking my family should go – I love the Vancouver area!
You should go for sure! I had a lot of fun at the Toronto games in 2017. It is surprisingly emotional- especially when the athletes talk about their families.
I’m on the East Coast but I’m making it my mission to be there. I was just watching a video clip of the crowd having a blast dancing in a Conga line, I wanted to jump in the video and join in so badly lol!!
The games in Canada sounds like it’ s going to be amazing and I love that they’re working with the First Nations.
All these photos from the games just disprove Wooten’s theory that a) Prince Harry is deeply unhappy and b) that the cheeky chappy that these RR’s keep talking about has not disappeared.
And also this lie about Harry cutting off his old friends. Take that Dan Rotten!
Will Invictus be held ever year going forward or do they take a “break” year every once in awhile? The pandemic forced a two year break but I wonder if they will be held somewhere in 2024.
Glad to hear he had some time to relax and let loose with his one pint of Guinness!
It happens every 2 years. So no games in 2024 hence why it’s straight to 2025 after 2023.
It’s supposed to be every two years. But the pandemic has lead to the Hague and Dusseldorf being back to back. The next one is in 2025.
Didn’t they say the next games will be held in Germany in ’23 and in Vancouver in ’25? I thought that’s what I read.
Ah that statement about how they’re going to work with Indigenous communities is wonderful. That’s how you respect someone’s land when you visit them. Also it’s great that IG is expanding to winter sports now. Maybe it’ll expand to either continuing to do a joint winter/summer games or do a winter games one year and then the summer games the next.
I love how Harry just forges ahead, doing his thing. He said the BM would go bananas and they did and whatever – Harry just shrugs and moves on.
As a Vancouverite of Métis decent, I’m so freaking stoked for Invictus to come to us and their announcement!!!!
Harry seems to be really enjoying himself perhaps even more than at previous games. In the past, the Palace made him do Royal work which often took him away from the Games. This time he didn’t have to that.
Meghan has got the coolest husband. I love these pictures of a relaxed harry enjoying the games he created and cheering his fellow veterans on. So much love and respect for him and this amazing veterans community
Cue the hand wringing about how Harry deliberately insulted the BRF by respecting indigenous peoples wishes and just did it to make Incandescent’s flop tour look that much worse in 3…2…1…
I’m looking forward to all the RR’s nonsense about Meghan imposing her “wokeness” on Harry and how he wouldn’t care about First Nations without her leftist agenda. Because supporting your husband in his endeavors and making him happy is what feminazis are all about …
Given all the stories about The Queen and Charles’ need for at least 5 gin and tonics per day, I think it speaks volumes that Harry hardly drinks anymore. Do we know if the aides keep Charles compliant by plying hin with alcohol and that’s why his face is always red and he continues to make horrible decisions? Or am I making my own tinfoil tiara? I know there was a story recently that the Queen had to quit drinking.
Charles actually has rosacea, so no, nobody is “plying him with alcohol”. His horrible decisions are of his own making, not done through a lens of drunkenness. Also, depending on the cause of the Queen’s poor health, she may be on medications that are counter-acted by alcohol.
I didn’t realize Charles had rosacea. I feel like a total jerk now.
The last time we saw Chuck looking especially ruddy, we found out he had COVID. Don’t know if that’s a typical COVID response or if it aggravates existing rosacea.
The two conditions, alcoholism and rosacea, are linked. https://www.dermatologyadvisor.com/home/topics/rosacea/alcohol-is-a-risk-factor-for-rosacea/
In so many ways this is perfection.
First, this IG seems one of the best — Harry, his team and now Meghan have made this a world class event that seems to be garnering more and more attention and praise. Those athletes are true heroes.
Second, with the horrors of the residential schools coming to light and the efforts being made for apologies, reparations and addressing grievances through commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in BC and the rest of Canada, getting Vancouver is a stroke of brilliance. It will showcase BC’s and all of Canada’s First Nations peoples’ rich histories and culture.
Third, the smearing by the gutter press and rota has gotten utterly tedious and stupid, and the more they spin their wheels of indignation, the more they go no place fast. It’s all just making them look like the petty, jealous, racists liars they truly are. Time to give up, you’re not winning this war folks.
Fourth, the lack of support from Harry’s immediate family and, in fact, the amount of leaking, racism and back-stabbing that’s been coming from PB, KP and CH, only highlights the exceptional success the Sussexes have had. The fact that not ONE of them has acknowledged the amount of positive attention Invictus Games has gotten showcases how bitter, jealous and vindictive they are. The abject failure of the Cambridge Caribbean Tour de Farce, and the potential for the Wessexes to fail equally badly, indicates how little they really care about doing something worthwhile, and how deeply the Sussexes do. #downwiththemonarchy.
Charlie Gilkes, a good friend of Prince Harry from the UK was there at the pub with him. I thought part of Prince Harry’s hostage situation with Duchess Meghan was the loss of friends from the UK. JJ Chambers was at the pub too.
We should go to these games in Canada!!