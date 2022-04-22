The Cambridges stayed at a family friend’s $5 million, six-bedroom chalet

It was fascinating to see the British media largely ignore the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a two-weeks-plus holiday with their kids in April. The Cambridges went to Courchevel, France for a fun ski holiday just days after William and Kate returned from their Caribbean Flop Tour. Nevermind the fact that “Cambridge sources” swore up and down last year that William and Kate would not take vacations outside of the UK, I guess. In any case, the poor sausages were so devastated by the backlash to their colonialist cosplay that they simply had to ski away the bad vibes. Us Weekly had a rundown on what the Cambridges’ vacation was like:
Royal getaway! Prince William and Duchess Kate treated their three kids to a magical vacation on the slopes in the French Alps.
“During the pandemic, George begged William to take him skiing once everything reopened and his dad made it happen,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the family’s recent trip to Courchevel, France, “during their Easter holidays.”
While the family of five returned to the U.K. in time for Easter Sunday — they were on holiday when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle briefly visited with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle — they made sure to make the most of their time away. William, 39, and Kate, 40, saw the retreat “as the perfect opportunity for family time,” the insider tells Us, noting that the trip “was a real family affair.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — along with their children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — stayed at a family friend’s “$5 million, six-bedroom chalet,” the source reveals, explaining that the two oldest kids “had private ski lessons and practiced their French. Kate and William feel it’s important for the children to be multilingual,” the insider adds.
The kids also excelled on the slopes. “Charlotte was racing down the mountain by the end of the holiday. She’s fearless!” the source tells Us. “George was slightly more cautious, but they’re both great skiers and competed in fun brother/sister ski races. They had an absolute blast.” The family enjoyed the fresh snowfall both on and off the mountain. “The kids love playing in the snow — they had snowball fights and built snowmen with Kate and William,” the source divulges.
The five royals not only played well, they also made sure to dine well, too. “Kate and William dined at Le Pilatus, which brought back so many fond memories of when they were last there, and all the family ate cheese fondue, per the insider, who noted that the parents still carved out some time for themselves away from the kids. “William and Kate managed to squeeze in a romantic candlelit date night before they left,” the source says. “It was just what they needed to ignite the spark after such a hectic couple of years.”
In the midst of the hubbub of royal life, the former college sweethearts are looking forward to another family celebration. “Now [that] Kate and William are back, they’re planning a fun-themed tea party for Louis’ 4th birthday,” the source says.
[From Us Weekly]
So George is getting the blame for why the family went on a luxury ski holiday? It’s because George “begged” his parents. And of course they didn’t stay at a big fancy hotel – no, they stayed at someone’s chalet. Who, I wonder? And did they actually rent it at a price, or did they get it for free? As for the kids being multilingual… William and Kate are not, correct? I remember when they took a royal trip to France, neither of them spoke the language. I think William might know some Spanish but that’s about it. Two of the most incurious, anti-intellectual people, ISTG. Anyway, I guess we’re supposed to be like “omg, vibes!” about this vacation, but that’s wearing so thin. William and Kate barely do any work, they f–k up constantly and they’re such a complete waste of time and money. Vibes.
(L_R) Prince George, HRH Prince William – The Duke Of Cambridge, HRH Katherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and daughter Princess Charlotte attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.
(L_R) Prince George, HRH Prince William – The Duke Of Cambridge, HRH Katherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and daughter Princess Charlotte attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Mattins Service, St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the Easter Mattins Service, St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022
Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the chapel.,Image: 683762704, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the children leaving the service.,Image: 683762726, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the children arrive,Image: 683762746, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas' many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas' many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
“It was just what they needed to ignite the spark after such a hectic couple of years.”
A hectic couple of years??? Is this the same source that said Mutton Buttons was working as hard as a ‘top CEO’? I cannot.
This gave me a much-needed laugh. Even the 96-year-old frail queen works harder than these two. If they are willing to throw their own flesh and blood, poor George under the bus, others stand no chance. By the time George and Charlotte are 18, I shudder to think of the stories their own parents would have planted in the press about them.
I think that the fact that they are willing to use George at such a young age to justify their expensive and flamboyant vacation tells me that none of their children are safe from their twisted brains. George will grow up seeing that he is being used as a scapegoat and will grow up to resent his parents. The same stands for Charlotte as well, whereas poor Louis is merely an afterthought.
Baldimort and CopyKeen are awful parents and purely self centered and selfish beyond words. We all know and expect them to take expensive, and taxpayer funded, vacations at every chance they get. Plus vacations that a majority of taxpayers could never afford in their lifetime.
That is exactly what stood out to me too – “hectic couple of years”.
Oh, and “college sweethearts”.
And so very Ted Cruz of them to blame their escape on one of their children.
These people tell on themselves. Where in the pictures and endless articles during the ten year wedding anniversary did it bring up that the spark needed to rekindle? So now for two years there’s no spark and that’s why Kate recoiled from his touch? She recently recoiled during the flop tour. So on the tour with all the PDA and the ✋ holding now you’re confirming that it was all for cameras since it took this trip to reignite the spark?
Lol I also immediately thought of Cancun Cruz!
But seriously, their go-to of everything being about what George likes and wants is already getting weird and the kid is only 7.
Even a flamethrower could not ignite any spark between them. Seriously I have more sexual chemistry with my broom.
Your comment is gold!!! I love it!!!! At least CopyKeen won’t need to go to the spa for her fake tan!!
I am laughing so hard at this story.
First, the idea that William “made it happen” when George asked to go skiing – they always went skiing pre-pandemic, so it wasn’t some weird out of nowhere request from George that required any effort from William to make happen. He probably told his assistant, “we’re going skiing during the school break” and the assistant “made it happen.”
Second – this line “William and Kate managed to squeeze in a romantic candlelit date night before they left,” the source says. “It was just what they needed to ignite the spark after such a hectic couple of years”
LMAO. “hectic couple of years”??? and one candlelit date night was enough to “ignite the spark”??? and they “managed to squeeze in” as in, they told Nanny Maria she was on duty yet again?
Like I said, LMAO.
Thanks for the update Carole.
But really it’s a bad look that they went on holiday because they live a life of holidays. And it’s not like the kids were deprived during the pandemic because they went to Jordan last year, more than most people would have been able to do.
They went to Jordan, haven’t they also gone to Balmoral at least once, and we know they did their “staycations” to Cornwall twice I think.
Plus they have an “apartment” in the city and a nice country estate with a pool, tennis court, access to horses, lots of outside space, etc. I know people with pools and such still like to “get away” and go somewhere different but we can’t act like the Cambridges spent the past two years holed up in a tiny apartment in London.
Maybe we’re being unfair though, they did have to make an appearance on St Patrick’s day, then the Flop Tour (which was really light on events) and then they had Philip’s service. That was a very busy month for them lol.
@ Becks1, also, didn’t they take a vacation when TQ was in the hospital recently? They were photographed at Heathrow so they did go somewhere, but Baldimort claimed it was a return from a trip, or some lie. They can’t lie to save their lives!! Maybe it was Charlotte that wanted to go somewhere and Baldimort made it happen!!
That photo at heathrow was linked to their trip to Jordan. It was really quiet about that one outside of the family photo but the chances are almost 100% that it was a fully comped holiday covered b6 the king of Jordan for future favours.
That was the Jordan trip where William threatened the press and forced them to remove the pics from online. A trip many suspect was comped by the Jordanian king in exchange for future considerations. The colonialist Christmas card photo was the result. Stans insist Kate has such amazing memories of Jordan, had to take her kids there. FFS she was 18 months old when they lived there, what memories does she have?
cross-posted with Nic919
I agree. It looks super pouty that instead of learning from their colonialist disaster tour, and doing a whole bunch of engagements that could have pulled focus from the Caribbean, they flounced off on vacation. Again.
If you do a bad job, in a normal job, and you aren’t fired immediately, the smart choice is to WORK HARDER.
“Hectic” as if they ever worked lol. That was hilarious.
The idea that they have “hectic lives” to be escaped is only topped by having “unnamed” friends willing to loan them an Alpine chalet for their ski vacation. Candlelight dining on date night? Oh, really?!
How many bathrooms are there in said chalet? And what is the estimated carbon footprint for this vacation?
People always say the BRF are soft diplomats, but how can they be effective international diplomats only speaking one language? I’m not a royal who went to fancy schools, but I’m trilingual and have elementary notions in 2 more language, and I’m not gifted in language learning – I’m just curious and I try.
At least the Windsors are finally learning a language other than German.
That’s what makes me so angry. These brainless, chinless wonders have access to the greatest art in the world. The best scientists, philosophers, writers, musicians. Thry have the opportunity to learn that which even we academics could only dream of. And they squander it. They spend their time feeding this nauseating fluff to the tabs (‘reignite sparks’, my absolute arse) and launching hate campaigns against their in-laws. Never was such a group of unworthy layabouts offered so much, yet gain and do so little.
I could nor agree more with this.
Excellent comment! Bravo!
Yes, excellent comment and truthful. Attributes that neither Baldimort nor CopyKeen have or ever will have or have ever had.
When I was in elementary school, everyone had to take a foreign language class every year. I started in that school in 3rd grade, so I took 5 yrs of French (until I graduated, it was a K-8 school). I was so fluent I could even *think* in French. When I got to 9th grade (HS), I started Spanish along with the French: 4 yrs of both. Spanish is definitely easier, but there are a lot of commonalities; I ended up speaking both languages in both classes lol
IMO, ALL kids, at least in elem. school, should be taking a foreign language. Kids are like sponges when they’re young, and it’d come so much easier than trying to learn it later in life. And considering we’re living in a multi-lingual/cultural world, more and more (regardless of how segregated *some* would like it to become), we are more interconnected now more than ever.
The best time to learn another language is before the age of 7. (I can’t quote you the studies, but I recall the fact from my under graduate speech pathology classes). Can you imagine how great it would be if all elementary schools had language programs? Well, not here in the US 😕 I took 4 years of Latin in high school, which has been helpful in some ways but not so much for
communication. I assume there is more going on in Europe though. I’m continually astounded at how fluent in English the Ukrainian children are when talking to reporters on the evening news.
If nothing else, French will come in handy when Charlotte follows Uncle Harry’s lead and escapes to Canada.
William tried to read a speech in French when he was last in canada and he was absolute shit at even reading it. Many Canadians take French in elementary school and they would be able to read it better than him. And that’s not including the fact that any serious person running for PM is either fully bilingual in French, or working on it.
William and Kate don’t even have the basic skills that most Canadians have without the benefit of fancy elite British education. And that doesn’t even include those who know other languages outside of English and French.
Charles was 20 when he learned Welsh while a student at Aberystwyth, he was someone in the family that finally seemed to understand the importance of the PoW speaking the language. Diana even learned the language. just because she married Charles so it says much that not only was William not taught the language as a child knowing he was the future PoW, but that he remained to friggen lazy as an adult to earn the language – again, knowing he’d become PoW once Charles was King.
It’s funny – the English media accepts such frequent luxurious trips because W&K are super-wealthy and this is what rich people do, but can’t do the math on how such trips are funded. H&M are super-wealthy and self-funded now, but any sign of wealth has the English media screaming bloody murder. I hope Meghan’s Rich Bitch Energy (RBE) continues to sky rocket.
Anyway, H&M stayed at Elton John’s house in 2019 and were completely abused for it. Speaking of, how *did* W&K get to Courcheval and back?
private jet of course. No words about fake environmentalists for them!
RBE, rich bitch energy?? OK, now that is a a FIRE description.
How did Meghan become so rich.
Through honest hard work.
Well the t r o l l tried, didn’t they swirlmamad? Meghan earned all her own money through hard work. Unlike Keen who lived off her parents for a decade, never working, during the prince hunt. Parents who made their money, far less than has been assumed, by selling party tat made by child labour, illegally selling client info without permission and you know, Shady Uncle Gary.
But how many bathrooms??
That was exactly what I was thinking.
But no reporting on the number of bathrooms.
Right? If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that the number of bathrooms is the most important thing in describing a property.
HOW. MANY. BATHROOMS?!?!?
Well, how nice for the children.
Is anyone else getting a wee Charles and Anne vibe from these stories about George and Charlotte?
Yes. Every store makes Charlotte out to be this hells’ bells jolly hockey sticks fearless competitor and George out to be a cautious weak nervous child.
I hate these narratives of the kids. Charlotte seems like a shy kid. The times we have seen her in public she seems shy and timid and that’s okay. Why does she need to be “spunky and feisty”? She can be shy and nervous like George. It’s the heir, spare narrative that is so troubling for them growing up.
That’s kind of how two of my grandchildren are. She’s fearless and afraid of virtually nothing and her older brother is more cautious and reserved. He’ll end up a scientist and she’ll be Evel Knievel lol.
I do apologise is if this is off topic here. However it involves the Keens and i have been seeing that apparently a person named Giles Coren that started the Rose affair rumour has come forward to Robert Lacey and claimed it was all made up.
He didn’t really start the rumor; the stories came out about the “falling out” and he tweeted something like “its an affair, darling. Everyone knows about it.” He deleted the tweet shortly thereafter. I think he tried to clean it up to Robert Lacey for Band of Brothers but by that point the damage was done bc 1) people were thinking it was an affair anyway and 2) the Cambridges own reactions to the various stories about Rose Hanbury tell me there was some fire to start all the smoke.
Sorry, Battle of the Brothers 🤦♀️
It’s been a long week.
Giles Coren couldn’t lie straight in bed.
Giles Coren is a drunk loser failson and his particular comments may have been made up but there were many other sources about William’s affair and even Tom Sykes detailed the other sources in the daily beast.
Lol Giles is a wannabe toff. He got the attention he craved, but back tracked when he realized he wouldn’t get invited to any parties if he gossiped to hoi polloi about the aristocratic circles he hangs onto.
Its been confirmed by too many other people now. Maybe someone promised something to Giles Coren but the cats already out of the bag. And he could have come forward long before now, not four years later if he wanted to do the right thing.
@Noki: It wasn’t his story to make up, it was Dan Wootton when he was at the Sun who broke the story of the bust up between Kate and Rose.
This is a deranger talking point to say that Giles Coren made it up. The other one they like to use is to blame Nicole Cliffe.
Both are false because these two were commenting on the affair which had already been revealed. Besides the guy who works for Daily Beast later confirmed he was told the story by a daughter of an Earl at a country party.
And as stated by others Wootton reported on it after Richard Kay made a hash of denying the story.
LOL Rose’s own drunk brother was the source of some of the affair talk too, when he revealed it during pissed sessions at the local pub. I know the W&K stans are still trying to pretend the Rose affair didn’t happen but please, that and many others have in the past 10 years. William has never been faithful to Kate in 20 years. Cheated with her, cheated on her repeatedly before the wedding, has cheated repeatedly since the wedding.
Anyone in a healthy relationship can see those two and understand there are serious problems. No happily married couple of over a decade acts this awkward with their spouse even in public. Even yesterday they were acting weird with each other.
Are the Willnot and Cannot stans all teenagers? Who thinks anything about these two screams “true love story”, that isn’t over the age of about 15?
It’s kind of amazing for the first class education they both had, neither can speak anything other than English. But I guess England is like America in that regard. No matter how much money parents spend on private schools here, the focus is not on languages (or any subject matter!) – more on the connections made.
Archie and Lili will be bilingual. Some cousins are native Californians and they and their children all speak Spanish, mostly by osmosis.
Born and raised southern Californian. Not a guarantee of being bilingual just by living here, it depends on where/how you grow up. For the record, I am bilingual, but don’t speak Spanish, even with a mother who is fluent.
Didn’t Meghan do an internship at the US Embassy in Argentina? I believe she speaks some Spanish.
In any case, the elementary schools in Santa Barbara, even the public ones, are excellent. If they’re still living there when Archie and Lili are of school age, they’ll have opportunities to learn. And immersion classes in any number of languages are offered throughout CA. I live in central CA, and I have friends with kids in Spanish and Chinese (Mandarin) immersion classes.
Meghan is trilingual (English, Spanish, French). Her Spanish fluency was publicly confirmed by Harry’s Real Brother (TM) Nacho.
William should get in touch with his roots and learn German.
The whole description of their holiday reminds me of a movie… the games on the snow, the skiing, the romantic dinner… are we sure that they didn’t copy a movie script for this article? Anyway, it’s quite disturbing the way that their holiday is presented, as if they are entirely justified and entitled to have them, no questions asked regarding the cost, their transportation, the duration or their living arrangements. If the other couple was in their place, can you imagine the comments?
Sounds to me like the beginning of “Charade.”
Just here to say that I LOVE Charade! Audrey’s clothes, the amazing locations, and Cary Grant hamming it up. One of my faves!
Heh. One of my favorite chic 60s thriller movies. It and Arabesque, which is also about an American in trouble, but in London.
Love Charade and How to Steal a Million, where they mock her love of Givenchy in the script. As for Cary Grant hamming it up? He’s so good in so many. Bringing Up Baby, Operation Petticoat, That Touch of Mink, Father Goose, Walk Don’t Run
I can understand if they don’t bring Louis to a lot of events because he’s so young even though I side-eye it but why do they barely talk about him either? The most he gets is a mention they’ll plan his birthday party when they get back (which reports are saying they’re having some joint celebration for George too to celebrate St. George’s Day)? Did he just stay in the room the whole time?
Poor Louis is the backup backup kid.
George is the heir, Charlotte the spare and Louis is the ” also ran “, the one who always gets the participation trophy. I hope he and Archie can be friends as little Louis will need all the friends he can get.
You’d think we’d see more of him with Kate since she campaigned for a third so hard.
I doubt he and Archie will be friends. Remember the polo match where they all ignored poor Meghan and baby Archie except Louis who was too young to understand. Those parents will be giving strict instructions to their children to never make any advances to evil Uncle Harry and his manipulative succubus wife or his misbegotten children.
C, I’m hoping the Cambridge kids will make ample use of the internet…🙃😎🥷🏽
Louis too young to vaxxed – I don’t blame them for leaving him home with the current variants going around.
The article says all three children were there. That’s why I think it’s weird there’s no mention of him beyond that.
That excuse doesn’t hold up. He was photographed running outside Windsor Castle on Easter, unmasked, with loads of others. They didn’t take him to the church pap parade but also didn’t take precautions to keep him away from others for his health.
This is SOP for the Cambridges (and, let’s be fair, the other royals – we just don’t hear about it because no one cares except maybe about Charles and his Greek friend’s yachts). Stay in a wealthy “friend’s” place for free. Release the details a week later, preferably with pictures in the DF, so that the owner can up the rental fees for those who want to stay where royalty stayed. Quid pro quo. Rinse and repeat.
Although 5 million for a chalet in Courcheval, that sounds a bit downmarket for them – their swanky pads in Mustique, France, Spain and elsewhere were discussed around the 10 million plus mark, I thought? But I’m not up with the latest real estate prices….
The bit that got me was how much they needed time to reconnect and generate the “spark” – didn’t they just spend a week in the Caribbean in a penthouse suite, swigging Crack Babies and ordering sushi while planning the next day’s boat trip à deux?
We heard it about the scuba diving part of the trip. How they “reconnected” at that resort they were basing out of.
That candle light dinner they had to ignite the spark after a few hectic years has already burnt out if yesterday pictures are anything to go by.
All I ever hear about is how much vacation, and rest and downtime and battery recharging these two lazy ass drain on society ever do. I never hear about them working.
Just imagine them glaring daggers and hating each other over the romantic bubbling pot of melted cheese.
P Willy pulled a Ted Cruz by saying his kid wanted the trip, the asshats.
I mean, Ted Cruz blamed his kid for his trip to Cancun so why shouldn’t the Fails try it?
After their recent “listening and learning” visit to support Ukraine, they better hope this chalet doesn’t have any ties to Russian oligarchs. That’s a pretty pricey region. Or should we be watching the honours list to see how the world’s laziest grifters paid for this luxury getaway?
I’m angered by the “lives of the rich and famous” tone – Kate and William did not “treat” their kids to this week away, they paid for it with either money from Charles’ purse, or more likely, the promise of future favours. Both of those are granted by the public. Why aren’t people more upset?
Can’t believe that they planned this whole magical ski trip for George and then he sucked at skiing.
This made me lol, thanks
I thought there were all these stories several years back about Kate having to learn French because that’s what was spoken at dinners with the queen.
I totally believe Willnot stuck with The Middleton’s as long as he did was because they always foot the bill on those vacations during the Waity Years.
It is not lost on me that things went sour when HE had to foot the bill on Bucklebery Manor for Ma and Pa Middleton.
That cheese and toast pow wows came at a hefty price.
This sounds like a total fanfic, especially from US Weekly. The only thing that’s true in the piece is that they went a ski holiday in France, which Hello Magazine exclusively reported.
I’m so confused. I thought they “sparked” during their brilliant Caribbean tour in their time off. But I guess a short time later, they needed to kickstart their relationship again. ???? Further, what hectic few weeks? What planet are these people on?
ok. At least this time they managed to stick Louis the forgotten child’s name in the narrative somewhere.
I certainly hope after blanking her in public for the past year that W let’s up on her in private or else the holiday would have been miserable for everyone! Does anybody think this couple have pet names for each other? Is he Kingy and she Queeny?!
Them “blaming” George gives big “Ted Cruz blaming his daughters for them running away from Texas during their winter storm” vibes. It’s like they need to constantly justify their vacations now, like they’re always gone so why even put out articles with explanations?
Also, they’ve had plenty of alone time in the last 2 years so what exactly was being “sparked” by this candlelight dinner?
“William and Kate managed to squeeze in a romantic candlelit date night before they left,” the source says. “It was just what they needed to ignite the spark after such a hectic couple of years.”
They don’t even sell fiction well. This paragraph states that there has been no spark. At least if they said “reignite,” it would imply there once was a spark before the last hectic years put it out.
Oh and Kate did all the cooking. And was seen shopping for the food a few hours earlier. LOL.
I wonder if the writer of this piece in US Weekly is familiar with the Cambridges. What a bunch of sugary nonsense.
The only thing I wonder about after reading this is: what do their protection officers do on these trips? Do they go on the chairlift with them and ski behind them, or what?
William’s family here includes his wife and children. However for Harry, his wife and children are not family or are just “family, I guess”. Sounds about white.
There are countries pointing out how the royals live their lives off the proceeds of slavery and colonialism but let’s make sure the over privileged Cambridge kids have another fancy holiday.
Exactly
“George begged William to take him skiing ” LOL, sure blame your luxury vacation on your child.
I wonder, how long till even the monarchist can’t take anymore about these fcking idiotic articles about what they have eaten or their romantic night, and want more about their work or presence in the global stage?
I’m so sick of these articles, what are we supposed to be happy they had family time or grateful they bestowed the pleb with these precious piece of infos ?
Bilingual = fluent in two languages. Multilingual requires fluency in a minimum of three – I do recall reading somewhere that Thomas’s Battersea also instructs pupils in Mandarin – but someone should probably point this out to source Carole for future reference.
LOL. William “made it happen.” As if they were not planning more vacations. It was so predictable that they would embark on another Vacation after all touring (lots of down time) in the Caribbean.
Ah, yes, their hectic two years. They were working their fingers to the bones, managing to go on one vacation after another whilst simultaneously running a smear campaign of bile and hate towards their sibling/in-laws, and STILL they managed a solid what? Three weeks? Maybe a month? Of underwhelming appearances and colonial nightmares.
I mean, Buttons slid down a slide in heels for her future-future subjects to witness, and tossed bugs into her confidante’s face, and William…why, that man has been vibrating incandescently for two full years. He even posed for photos with his wife and her photoshopped hands to pretend like they lived together and enjoyed (ew) *touching each other* during their anniversary.
If that kind of work doesn’t require serious rest and relaxation, well, hack my legs off and call me Shorty.