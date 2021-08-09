The Cambridges will no longer vacation abroad because they’re future king & queen

For two years in a row, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone on vacation on the Isles of Scilly, in Cornwall. In the summer of 2020, there were still widespread travel restrictions because of the pandemic, so British people were being encouraged to simply vacation within the UK, and this was branded a “staycation” (which has other definitions in other countries). But in 2021, some travel restrictions have been lifted, even with the rise of the Delta variant. So why didn’t Will and Kate travel outside of the UK for their summer vacation this year? According to the carnival of clown commentators, it’s because Will and Kate are so keen to be king and queen, and aren’t they just so wonderful for being lazy within British borders?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have left lavish holidays behind and will opt for UK-based breaks with their three children as they prepare for their future roles, a royal expert has revealed. The couple will have time at home as they prepare for their future roles as King and Queen, it has been claimed. They will have “traditional” stays at their Norfolk family residence Amner Hall and around the country, instead of heading abroad in the years ahead. This will see them avoid overseas trips with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, OK! Magazine reports. Royal expert Katie Nicholl says the approach to family holidays will be filled with fun outdoor activities. She told the publication: “Summer holidays at Anmer are the perfect way for Kate and William to decompress. If there are royal engagements for them, they’ll be few and far between. While in the past we’ve seen the couple enjoy more lavish holidays skiing or visiting sunnier climates, they’ve been adopting a more traditional royal approach and spending their time at royal residences in the UK instead. This could obviously be the result of Covid travel restrictions but I also believe that Kate and William are transforming into the future King and Queen and therefore are adopting more traditional practices.” She went on: “Both Kate and William were raised to love the outdoors. William spent many summers at Balmoral with the Queen and the family and embraced nature. Similarly, Kate spent her childhood playing outdoors so they have both wanted to raise their children a similar way. The children love making sandcastles on the beaches and Kate enjoys packing a picnic for them to eat. Sometimes they’ll stay within the grounds of Anmer and Kate will pitch a tent for the children in the garden. She’ll pack sandwiches for their lunch and sometimes they’ll light a campfire and toast marshmallows together in the evening.”

While I hate to acknowledge this, it feels like a “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” situation for the Cambridges. It would be nice to see Will and Kate express curiosity about other cultures and expose their kids to traveling abroad beyond “going to Mustique and Swiss ski chalets.” On the other side, British people are paying for the Cambridges’ lifestyle and of course the British public would prefer their royals to stay close to home. Curious that all of their future-king and future-queen preening and performative “look at us, we’re not traveling abroad” stuff never came up before. You know, when they would slip off to Mustique after months of doing f–k all, or when they went on a ski vacation and released formal photos where they played in the snow, or when they stayed at Shady Uncle Gary’s Maison de Bang Bang in Ibiza.