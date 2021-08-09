The Cambridges will no longer vacation abroad because they’re future king & queen

For two years in a row, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone on vacation on the Isles of Scilly, in Cornwall. In the summer of 2020, there were still widespread travel restrictions because of the pandemic, so British people were being encouraged to simply vacation within the UK, and this was branded a “staycation” (which has other definitions in other countries). But in 2021, some travel restrictions have been lifted, even with the rise of the Delta variant. So why didn’t Will and Kate travel outside of the UK for their summer vacation this year? According to the carnival of clown commentators, it’s because Will and Kate are so keen to be king and queen, and aren’t they just so wonderful for being lazy within British borders?
Prince William and Kate Middleton have left lavish holidays behind and will opt for UK-based breaks with their three children as they prepare for their future roles, a royal expert has revealed. The couple will have time at home as they prepare for their future roles as King and Queen, it has been claimed.
They will have “traditional” stays at their Norfolk family residence Amner Hall and around the country, instead of heading abroad in the years ahead. This will see them avoid overseas trips with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, OK! Magazine reports. Royal expert Katie Nicholl says the approach to family holidays will be filled with fun outdoor activities.
She told the publication: “Summer holidays at Anmer are the perfect way for Kate and William to decompress. If there are royal engagements for them, they’ll be few and far between. While in the past we’ve seen the couple enjoy more lavish holidays skiing or visiting sunnier climates, they’ve been adopting a more traditional royal approach and spending their time at royal residences in the UK instead. This could obviously be the result of Covid travel restrictions but I also believe that Kate and William are transforming into the future King and Queen and therefore are adopting more traditional practices.”
She went on: “Both Kate and William were raised to love the outdoors. William spent many summers at Balmoral with the Queen and the family and embraced nature. Similarly, Kate spent her childhood playing outdoors so they have both wanted to raise their children a similar way. The children love making sandcastles on the beaches and Kate enjoys packing a picnic for them to eat. Sometimes they’ll stay within the grounds of Anmer and Kate will pitch a tent for the children in the garden. She’ll pack sandwiches for their lunch and sometimes they’ll light a campfire and toast marshmallows together in the evening.”
While I hate to acknowledge this, it feels like a “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” situation for the Cambridges. It would be nice to see Will and Kate express curiosity about other cultures and expose their kids to traveling abroad beyond “going to Mustique and Swiss ski chalets.” On the other side, British people are paying for the Cambridges’ lifestyle and of course the British public would prefer their royals to stay close to home. Curious that all of their future-king and future-queen preening and performative “look at us, we’re not traveling abroad” stuff never came up before. You know, when they would slip off to Mustique after months of doing f–k all, or when they went on a ski vacation and released formal photos where they played in the snow, or when they stayed at Shady Uncle Gary’s Maison de Bang Bang in Ibiza.
I mean this sounds like filler because they have nothing else to write about and even if it is the case, it will only be for their ‘official’ holidays, of course they will still sneak off to Mustique and anywhere else they want to go. They do what they like.
Yeah i have a hard time believing this. Typical katie Nicholl. Lying like she breathes.
Maybe Katie Nicholl’s projecting here because she’s unlikely be able to travel out of Britain much anymore after having her Australian deportation notice on her passport for breaking COVID protocols? xD
While I can see the similarities I believe it is noted racist Katie Hopkins who got kicked out of Australia. I don’t think Nichols ever leaves the UK.
Yea..hard to believe. Sounds like an oversell of the idea they didn’t go anywhere while speculation that they did travel abroad is happening. Wasn’t there an article a while back about how Kate is already prepared be Queen because she’d been studying it for the last 100 years or 10? Like how Katie Nicholl’s forgets that there is someone else next in line.
This whole story is poorly made-up BS with only one purpose; to fill column inches.
The “next” King (aka Charles III) travels abroad for work and pleasure ALL the time.
@BayTampaBay, I like that you brought up the fact that Charles is actually the next king. These “future king and queen” stories are ridiculous. If Charles inherited his parents’ longevity, William may not be king for 25-30 years. And I will LOL.
Let’s not read this wrong: “ This will see them avoid overseas trips with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, OK! Magazine reports.” It just means they’ll vacation abroad without the children. (Between the lines is that the state of their mariage needs serious repair and they need to spend more time together.) Kate’s 40th birthday coming you can bet they’ll be in Mustique which is probably her favorite place.
Yes, I noted that, too. I also like the word “avoid.”
Total fan fiction. The press would go bonkers if they traveled abroad during a pandemic.
@Mac also true – but I thought the piece had a broader vision and not just during the pandemic
seems like somebody in camp cambridge wants to remind us that the cambridges exist. one does forget after a while.
also, who tf cares about what sandwiches and marshmallows they make? (katie n. seems to just be describing that anniversary commercial video w+k made).
cambridge fans and even the seasoned ‘experts’ seem to struggle to make those two sound even remotely fascinating. sad…
Traveling internationally with children is hard. Doing it with when you’re otherwise separated from the spouse? LOL. That may have a lot to do with their decision.
I’m sure Kate has a lot of staff to help her to travel with children, so the reason is different. Nothing logical comes to mind though. Maybe they are preparing to establish their own vacation spots in Scotland and Wales? Hardly.
The most plausible explanation – this year they decided to stay in Britain, and Rota is using this fact to praise them and remind others that they are FFK and FFQ. (RR always count on short memory span and low intelligence of Royal fans, so if these two will be seen overseas next year, there will be perfect explanation for that for sure)
Most do it without private planes, helicopters and a full staff and we manage just fine.. nothing regarding raising children is hard for them other than making sure the optics fit the narrative they push.
Kate has visited Mustique without William when George was a young baby so doing it with three kids and at least one nanny won’t be a hardship.
Isn’t the oldest button factory in the world in the UK? No need to travel anywhere else to make her happy.
I love that!
Eh, I think Kate is staying home, and William is doing whatever he wants. So they’re pretending to stay home for the next 30 years? To prepare for their future future? Lol. Sounds like a story made to explain why the Duchess is home alone.
I’m interested in the whole framing of Amner as a summer vacation residence as opposed to their actual regular country home that they live in basically all the time. I’m wondering if this means that Kate will be relocating to a house that she buys near the Middletons, but in order to make it seem like they don’t have three regular houses, they’ll try to rebrand Amner as their summer vacation home, like the Queen and Charles have summer vacation homes in Scotland. The Queen has Buckingham Palace and Windsor as her two “main houses” and then Balmoral is more like a holiday home. Maybe the Cambridges will now have Kensington and Middleton Adjacent Manor as their “main homes” and Amner as the holiday home. “Oh no, of course we’re not going to sell Amner if buy another home… Anmer is going to be our vacation home, now. You see, we’re actually saving you money by having 3 houses in England because we won’t have to take international vacations anymore!”
@amytoo
Hmmm…you got me thinking. This could be a cover story for the new home near the Middletons. Same with George and his schooling. Like,in reality, Kate and the kids are moving to be near her parents and William will stay in Anmer and bang whoever he wants and hang with his snobby Turnip
Toff set. And when Kate and the kids come visit, they will call it a “family vacation.”
@AmyToo – that stuck out to me too. Anmer is described as their “norfolk family residence” but then it talks about being used for summer holidays. I think you’re right, this is one more precursor to the Berkshire house. That will be their “new” country house for school purposes, Kensington palace will be their london home, and Anmer becomes their country home, their Sandringham or Balmoral equivalent. The explanation (if given) will be that the queen actually has three official residences and two personal, and Charles has Clarence House, Highgrove, Birkhall, and I’m sure countless others. So they’ll present this as just being normal royal “stuff” but it will be a cover for the separate lives.
Agreed, Amy Too.
They aren’t vacationing together, so no pictures.
I think what this means is just that the masses will never know about it.
What this means to me is that since their married life together is for appearances’ sake only, they’re done traveling together as a family of 5. Staying in Britain means they can come and go separately for a few photo ops and then be back to their separate lives.
Oh good theory. So Kate will still go to Mustique or wherever with her parents and the kids, and William will still take them wherever he wants, and then they’ll publicly release tidbits like they’re vacationing in cornwall or Scotland and we’ll get a photo op or two but they are completely separate. (Like William takes them to Balmoral and Kate goes up for 24 hours to attend church with the queen and get the photo op or whatever and then she peaces out).
Does anyone actually believe this though? Of course they’re still going to vacation abroad, its just going to be kept more quiet than in past years. Like Notasugarhere has pointed out a few times, we haven’t seen pics of them skiing since 2017 I think. Does anyone think they have not been skiing since then?
i do think in general it could be tricky for them, pictures of them visiting someplace like Versailles would seem to be promoting French tourism, but also, only traveling in the UK and never vacationing anywhere else (except for official tours) will give you a very narrow worldview which I think is already part of the problem with the royals. Charles took them to Africa, and the boys grew up skiing in the Alps, and I’m assuming there were many other international vacations that I am not aware of, and Charles seems to still be invested emotionally in the UK.
All that said, does anyone really expect that they are never going to leave the UK for holidays again for the next two decades? This feels more like “of course they are going to stay in the UK for holidays, just ignore anyone who tells you otherwise.”
Finally, this line:
“She’ll pack sandwiches for their lunch and sometimes they’ll light a campfire and toast marshmallows together in the evening.”
Katie Nicholls saw their anniversary video didnt she lol.
Nah, I don’t belive this for a second! The biggest problem with their holidays abroad, is that they always visits fancy resorts for rich people. Versailles would at least give them an opportunity to show/teach their children about European cultural history. I remember the Norwegian crown prince couple took their young children to Asia ( don’t remember wich countries) for a few months, to introduce them to other cultures. They do have holidays in resorts as well, but they lead a very different, and more down to earth life than the british royals. And they actually seems like a family who loves and cares about each other. Not just the crown prince family, but the whole family seems to enjoy each others company. Princess Ingrid Alexandra is 17 years old and seems far more mature than Keen and TOBB in many ways, and not to mention more “woke”.
Edit to add where I was going with the Norwegian couple: if things don’t change, Will and next George, are going to be heads of the commonwealth one day. If they had any sense, they would take their children to the commonwealth countries and introduce them to the cultures there, but no, they are to insulare.
That’s kind of what I was thinking too – like surely there isn’t anything wrong, even for royals, with showing your kids the world and exposing them to different cultures/histories/languages etc. But there’s a difference between taking your children on a vacation and mixing in some sightseeing with some beach time and taking your children to an island with a private chef and private beach so they don’t have to mingle with any undesirables. I’m not saying all of their vacations have to be educational in one way or the other, just that there surely is a middle ground, right?
Willnot and Kannot are far too incurious to do anything “educational” or out of their comfort zones of skiing in Switzerland or going to their private resort on Mustique. They’ve shown time and time again in their psuedo-work that they do only the absolute minimum of preparation, keep meetings to under 1/2 hour and generally make the worst of a great PR situation (Kannot’s meeting with Dr. Jill Biden was PAINFUL to watch).
I don’t believe it either. There’s no way they’re never going to be vacationing outside of the UK for the rest of their lives. Remember when William apparently got his polo ponies painted and the painter revealed they met in Mustique. It’s possible they met a few years ago but it’s also possible they met recently like last year or something.
I find it so weird that Katie Nichols would say they will never vacation abroad when there is no way that Kate will give up Mustique. And the ski trips are still happening too. Maybe the key is that they will never travel together as a family again, but based on this current article, the paparazzi will be more motivated to catch them travelling out of the UK.
And honestly, if they do attempt to hide private vacations, what are they going to do when the kids are older? Do they expect it to never get out that they were whisked off to private islands and told to never mention it? What happens if one day Charlotte or Louis pulls a Harry and leaves? One day they could easily talk about all the lies they were forced to participate in.
That’s what I was thinking with the “more traditional” way of vacationing for a royal. Charles traveled on vacation outside the UK as POW. I think they are trying to pattern W&K after his elderly grandmother who gave up travelling abroad due to her age, not because “tradition”. Or is it saying they will give up any vacations they have to personally pay for and just do the “work” trips to let somebody else pay?
They might just try and pretend that their holidays are work more often than they already do.
Of course. Let’s not forget how much “private time” they “carve out” of (ahem!) “working” tours.
Does anyone believe they haven’t been skiing in four years? Of course not. They’re just better at hiding their vacations via the Westminster jet. They’ll publicly holiday in the UK, all while taking weeks and weeks of holiday outside the UK secretly.
If the BM/RR🐀s had a collective brain between them, they’d stake out the Westminster jet, as well as any other of TOBB’s friends who have private jets and see where/when they take off. Then cross check it to see if TOBB and Buttons are in the country. If not… well… there ya go!
Kate seems so incurious and provincial — I don’t think she’s interested in learning about other cultures or visiting countries she’s never been to. She likes to ski and go to the beach. That’s it.
She really has a horrible personality for being a princess/future Queen consort of a commonwealth of nations all around the world. Even if she was just the Queen of England, she still makes a terrible diplomat because she has no interest or knowledge of anything outside of her very insular life. I bet she has no idea what the capital city is of most of the CW countries or who their president/PM is, or how their government and elections are run. She seems like the type of person who would constantly make little cultural gaffes and small offenses because she’s simply ignorant of how other people in other parts of the world do things and she doesn’t care to learn. At all. She’s like that with her own fellow Englishmen, too, though. Completely unaware of how real people live and what they might be interested in talking about or doing. And because of that, she’s clueless when it comes to initiatives or projects. You can’t come up with a project to help solve a problem that the average person has when you have no idea what the average person’s life and problems are like. She’s constantly going with awareness/teaching obvious things like she thinks anyone who isn’t rich enough to have and do the best of everything is just too stupid to know that there’s a better way of living.
Honestly, though “incurious and provincial” is kind of the Windsor brand. She’s openly lazy, but otherwise fits right in with the rest of them.
Charles and Philip don’t fall under incurious and provincial. They focus/focused efforts mostly in the UK, but their interests are/were broad. Incurious people don’t write a dozen books in their lifetime for example.
I completely think this is all just made up. As others have pointed out, they’re just creating stories because they don’t have any at the moment. I get that people will complain about tax payers money funding these trips but if they’re not spending it on that then it will just be something else and as people always point out, their private money is mostly from Charles.
I wonder if this is Brexit related. Hopefully UK people here can elaborate, but I’m seeing news things are getting progressively more hostile between the UK and Europe. Maybe they were told to make it look like the UK is the end all be all to the rest of the citizens.
Having thought some more on this I think it’s all of the above, they will absolutely still take trips but these just won’t be seen so we also won’t see that they’re not all going together, it’s a chance to throw in the FFK/Q narrative line yet again AND it plays nicely to the Brexit/Tory line about us not needing all these pesky (inferior) foreigners anyway.
A British Asian friend as telling me a while back that opinions of the RF amongst the country’s minority populations were always somewhat negative, or at best, skeptical (colonialism will do that…), and the blatantly racist reception that Meghan received couldn’t have helped their standing. It wouldn’t surprise me if they just gave up on any appearance of respect for diversity and just pandered exclusively to the Brexit/Daily Heil crowd.
Interesting. I can’t recall when was the last time they traveled outside of the UK for “work”. I know the pandemic has prevented most of that. But one has to wonder if they fear what kind of reception they will get once they resume again.
But there was this article I read today that says the Cambridges’ popularity is the US is soaring. Is this true? I think this is just Cambridge PR. They can’t accept the fact they their US popularity has plummeted ever since the world discovered their racist attitude and treatment of Meghan .
@marivic – most people that I know that were actively royal fans prior to the Sussexes are still royal fans, and are now big Cambridge fans (personally I find myself to be an exception in my own group of acquaintances, but I know there are many of us here on this site – royal followers who have become very pro Sussex). I think for royal fans in the US, there is a big sense of “how could they walk away” or “they knew what they were getting into.” And the British press does SUCH a good job of covering for the royals in general – my best friend was APPALLED at H&M’s house because it just seemed “excessive” until I showed her pictures of Gatcombe and Bagshot and then she was like “so their house is just a normal royal house.” But the british press doesnt want people to know that.
I think the big change is that the Sussexes have picked up a lot of NEW fans, people who weren’t royal fans before but now are Sussex followers.
@Marivic, I think that is definitely Cambridge PR. Once upon a time around 2011-2013 I would’ve believed it because their first couple years of marriage, W&K were on fire. But the combination of staying hidden and Kate’s ugly fashion (and possibly even the demise of any good looks William once had) made them a lot less appealing. Then the treatment of Meghan threw gasoline on it and set it on fire. Nobody cares about them anymore in the US except a few MAGA leftovers.
@Becks1, a few months ago a coworker of mine said the “she knew what she was getting into” line, and boy oh boy did I shut that one down quick!
Their royal tours outside England seem to be met with rejection from the host country. Scotland and Australia didn’t want them. If the royal tours the Keens do are ineffective, then what’s the point of them?
Marivic, I mean maybe the Cambridges are popular in the US, or their popularity is growing, but who cares/so what? (And I don’t say that to you, I say that to the Cambridges.) We don’t pay for them, and we’re not going to be the ones to vote them in or out. We have absolutely nothing at stake or invested in them. It’s not our money, it’s not our culture they’re supposed to be representative of, it’s not our laws that they’re interfering with, it’s not our land and buildings and art and artifacts that they’re hoarding. So of course there will be support for them here… they’re just interesting entertainment with pretty clothes and jewels and cute kids who have lavish, televised weddings that we get to watch while playing dress up.
But also, I’m not sure that I would be proud of being popular in the US right now, in the age of Trumpism, Covid truthers, anti-mask laws, anti-immigrant sentiment, blatant Nazism. We are not a particularly smart, welcoming, progressive country compared to others. You would think they would care more about being popular in their own commonwealth countries, among their own people that they will one day be the royal representatives of/for.
L84Tea, I totally agree with you. I, for one, used to be big W&K supporters, early years, birth of the kids… but after seeing what they did to Meghan, how they treated her/her and Harry/Archie…they complete lack of support, let alone actively briefing against them/throwing them under the bus and then some, it’s now more of an active DISlike of them on my part. A lot of the Royal Watchers I know (here in the US) feel the same.
LOL. The Cambridges’ “popularity” in the US is not soaring at all. Most people couldn’t care less about those two; the only ones that do are the type that faithfully read People magazine and who fantasize about being princesses. There’s a very specific demographic that loves those two activities, and they’ve *always* backed the Cambridges.
this is exactly what it is. The UK passport isn’t automatically welcome in Europe or outside the working Commonwealth unlike a year ago, so they’ll need to get visas LIKE PEASANTS… or you know, it’s one more bureaucratic thing they’re negotiating overall and it probably gives an off political vibe. as soon as the brits get their visa stuff figured out, i bet we’ll see the future king and queen abroad, no problem.
The USA knows there faces better now but it is only because of the tabloid gossip seeping across the Atlantic.
Most I know never followed Royals, we knew general stuff but that is it.. the Sussex’s have everyone’s attention now and the Royals are not looking good from any PR I have seen.
Katie Keen, the woman who spent her entire 20s waiting around for Baldy to whisk her away on holiday won’t be vacationing anymore? Pull the other one 🤣
Nah, I think the trips to Mustique will resume after the pandemic is over.
Was just going to say the same. Imagine that if they are separated it would be easier to stage a family vacation in Balmoral or Norfolk.
Eerm if Charles follows in his parents footsteps in terms of age and aging in general that is atleast another 30- 35 years before they see a throne. These two seem to be given the longest job training and probations in the world.
Well, it took her 8 years to prepare five questions, of course they need at least 35 years job training!
THANK YOU!
Headline: Cambridges make plans for the queen’s inevitable demise! Royal couple salivate over their prospects in 30 years–”One down, one to go” said a reliable palace source.
finally a reason for Kate to divorce William. vacation for exotics places is for couple who are in love , those places provide intimacy’s for them. William and Kate is beyond physical or emotional intimate at this point. That’s why they are not taking these vacation.
Haven’t they always been? So what changed? Personally I could care less where or when they holiday, Britain can enjoy there presence 365 days a year. I think it is a wonderful idea that they focus on themselves their subjects and children I hope the commonwealth countries decide they don’t want a non-globally inclusive Monarchy representation and act accordingly.
I just wish the tabloids and bitter haters would stay on the Isle with them, they can make room for the Manic Markle clan that they weaponized against the Sussex’s also..
Hmm. “Never” is a long time, but perhaps this is trying to appeal to the Brexit crowd? And maybe it means they won’t be vacationing as a family of 5, but there may be solo trips by Kate or William. Or perhaps this is hinting at not wanting to be sent on international tours? They have to stay home with the children and make Britain great again, you see!
I don’t see why being the FFQ (and her husband – that never gets old) would prevent you from traveling abroad. QEII was famously in the middle of a trip when she became monarch, it’s not like it’s based on physical proximity to the throne.
I’m sure this is just a bullshit excuse to avoid vacationing together, but in that case, WHY STAY MARRIED?! They’re not religiously forbidden to divorce (hell, their religion is practically founded on divorce!), it’s no longer taboo for royals, and there’s generally no social stigma attached to it. And the concept of “staying together for the kids” very frequently does more harm than good. Why condemn themselves, and possibly their children, to unhappiness for the next few decades?
Because they serve as a foil to Charles/Camilla/Diana. College sweethearts instead of an arranged marriage. “middle class” and hands on instead of upper class and detached like Charles. Kate is happy to be bland and never rock the boat unlike Diana. Also tolerated her husband cheating unlike Diana. Happy family image unlike Charles and Diana. W&K are supposed to be the “palette cleanser” after Charles for the public.
They divorce and affairs come out, it’ll show they’re (especially William) aren’t that different from the other heir. And if they’re not that different and people tune into the fact that royals all suck then people may start going “why do we have them?”
Because the courtiers thought that their ace-in-the-hole when Diana divorced Chuckles was that she would never be queen. Clearly, her happiness was more important to her than that dubious reward. Katie may have made a different calculation.
This is one of those moments when I genuinely feel sorry for Kate. It’s hard to imagine she’d feel that way had she not been groomed to be what she is by her insufferable, pushy, Mrs. Bennet-like mother.
None of the reasons why those two need to stay together still don’t make any sense to me. William isn’t as hated as Charles was/is and Kate isn’t as beloved as Diana. There is precedent for a POW divorce as well as the fact that 3 out of 4 of the queen’s children are divorced. As long as William could maintain a conscious uncoupling style divorce instead of another War of the Wales’, I don’t see what the problem is. Throwing in Kate’s lack of fitness for the job 10 years in will also go along way toward acceptance in my opinion.
I also don’t get it, JT. I think a lot of these reasons are weak. I mean, maybe the RF thinks that they’re very deep, serious, good reasons, but in reality, they’re not really. As long as they framed it properly and did it nicely, they could divorce. And with the press on their side to hide the real reasons for a divorce, and to push a very “modern, middle class” conscious uncoupling narrative that puts the kids and their needs first, they could STILL hold onto their claim as being the “modern, normal, middle class,” royals who put their children’s welfare first and care about everyone’s mental health more than they care about the traditional, stuffy, repressive, old royal way of raising a family. I actually think it would BOOST Will’s profile to be single, involved dad who is still nice to his ex wife. They could do the thing that Bea’s husband Edo does (did?) with his ex where the children live in 1 house all the time and the parents are the ones who take turns moving in and out so as not to disrupt the child’s life. The idea of William, with his suitcases, rolling up for his week of solo parenting with the kids, making sure he maximizes the quality time while he has it would be PR gold and would resonate with so many divorced people. It would make him more of a “family man” than he is now. People always cite his family man image as why he can’t divorce, but we hardly ever see him with the kids by himself, or hear stories about the children and William. References to his children are generally like “Ah yes, Catherine and the children love to garden/cook/bake.” And it’s not like he’s playing the role of husband well, either. He doesn’t play any of his roles well.
I’m not sure that people *really* do see him as the golden child, Britain’s savior King, a nice, normal, lad-type king for the new generations, anymore because he just so obviously isn’t. So how far can his public image really fall? People seem indifferent to him right now, if they think about him at all. When they think about William, is the first image that comes to mind him and his family, smiling and playing together? I’d think it’s more Will and Diana. Or Will and Harry. Or Will looking somber and bald frowning in a diplomatic way. So I don’t think it’s going to be a huge paradigm shift for people if the Cambridge marriage breaks up, because I really don’t think anyone is actively choosing to hold them up as some kind of aspirational golden couple/family. It feels more like people are grasping around for something to praise the Cambridges for or to differentiate the Cambridges from the previous generations, and they’ve sort of settled on parroting the whole “normal, middle class, loving family” thing because that’s the PR talking point that was sold to them. But do people ACTUALLY believe that still or is it more of just something good to say about the Cambridges when they’re asked why they care about the royals and they know they can’t give their true answer: “I like the idea of an elite, white, fully English ruling class because it reinforces my racist, colonialist, conservative, “traditional” world view. I fantasize about my daughters marrying into the family so I can feel important”?
Of course, because it’s the royal family and their courtiers, and especially because it’s Will and Kate and KP team, they’ll probably F it up and go the exact opposite route, throwing people under the bus, insinuating that Kate and her family are dangerous for the children, telling us about how many nannies William will hire to ensure us the kids are well cared for, etc. But also, even if it caused a horrible PR disaster, so what? It’s not like the royals have to be voted in each year. We keep hearing about how it would be practically impossible to get rid of them because they’re so intertwined with the way the UK government runs, and the whole peerage system would collapse without them. And even if the public is very angry and wants to get rid of them, I just don’t ever see the government making that a big priority and pushing the legislative agenda that would be necessary to be rid of them.
@amytoo
“they care about the traditional, stuffy, repressive, old royal way of raising a family.”
This is their entire media and firm narrative, they have written the script for the perfect tradition stuffy repressed (🤨not racist🙄) heir to the throne raising perfect royal children with strict nannies.
I do not think they have any desire to change the carefully constructed view of who they are.
@AmyToo I agree with your entire comment pretty much, I just wanted to add to it – look at Andrew. Even on this board, where we are all generally anti-Andrew because he’s a rapist, we still say “well at least he and fergie seem to have a good relationship and they are both close to their daughters.” Presenting the image of mature adults who are able to co-parent after divorce and still maintain the close-knit family unit is the one saving grace that Andrew and Fergie both still have. If it can work for Andrew even a little bit, it could certainly work for William.
@AmyToo I agree with everything you said. I believe William would be much better of PR wise and FFK wise if he were a single man focusing on his role and his children. Hell, he could garden in peace without a scandal and it would actually give the press something to write about. If he and Kate are actually miserable together, I see no reason why they can’t let go. It wouldn’t be the downfall of the monarchy and it’s not like Kate is actually bringing anything to the table. I also agree with @Becks1. If the firm can survive Andrew and Fergie’s divorce along with criminal behavior, than the Keens separating should be a cake walk.
I wonder if this is a way of stating that we wont see the Cambridges abroad much at all. I imagine that expensive royal tours abroad are going to be hard to justify with the pandemic and Brexit, and it will be difficult to place an embargo on talk about the Sussexes abroad. Even if the royals have a “no questions about the Sussexes” mandate for interviews, everyone else will be talking about the Sussexes, and it wouldn’t take much for a rogue reporter to shout questions at them that they don’t want to answer.
That’s my thought – I guess Sophie and Edward better keep their suitcases packed, as the Cambridges are just too busy to go abroad.
I have rethought my thoughts and I think the only reason they won’t travel abroad is because Oprah interview is still very fresh in people mind. Especially in the commonwealth. The keenbridges are safe from honest reporting as long as they stay in the us. But going abroad especially to the Caribbean for example, well reporters they won’t be as blind or kind to what and who the keenbridges really are. They won’t forget Kate made Meghan cry of that it was William even though it wasn’t said but we all know it was him who asked about Archie skin color.
I’m not sure what the process is for official foreign visits by royals, but I assume there has to be some kind of formal invite from the host country. Maybe there are no invites on the horizon? It wouldn’t surprise me. Plus all the Cambridges’ recent tours seem to have generated minimal interest in the press and among locals in the host country, and if there’s not much interest, what’s the point?
Well Canada sure isn’t champing at the bit to have them back. Turnout was pretty bad for each tour, and when they came to Victoria (where I live) on Vancouver Island the crowd was noticeably small. The thing is it’s really expensive for the host country to pay for their grande tours to dabble with the colonial bumpkins and what do we get back for it? Zip.
They went to ottawa on Canada day during their first tour which was deceptive because Canada day celebrations in ottawa always bring in large crowds.
But a decade later when more issues like the residential school abuses have been made public and are directly linked to colonialism, it’s going to be hard to find a large amount of Canadians who support a white racist family who place themselves above everyone else without any merit for that position. And their treatment of Meghan will play a role here because unlike in the UK, Canadians aren’t raised to worship royalty. It is to most a symbol of oppression and the fact they could not be decent to the only mixed race member of the immediate family says a lot about what they think of the rest of the non white canadians.
How can that be when all of Kate and William’s tours are vacations?
Remember India and Bhutan? New Zealand in 2014, The recent “tour” of Scotland?
-
Sure, the annual family vacation may be a staycation within the UK, but their individual vacations are another story.
Bingo!
This story is odd. Believe it or not, I wouldn’t begrudge the Keens a vacation wherever they wanted if they actually got off their butts and worked when they’re home. At least it wouldn’t be worthy of the huge eye rolls since they always seem to need a lavish vacation from doing absolutely nothing. But I’m having a hard time believing they’re never going to vacation anywhere but the UK. Who are they trying to kid?
Nah, I agree with Ann above–the Cams have been working out a strategy this summer. Will & Kate’s marriage is complete toast at this point and they are now trying to work out all the odds and ends of why they won’t be vacationing/living together. They’ll still fly off somewhere, but it will be discreet and they will not be together. That’s all this is. Smoothing over the jagged hills of their relationship to the public.
Yeah, I agree – no one would care about vacations if they actually worked. So much, I mean. The institution is a silly relic, but the appearance is more benign when the royals actually make their appearances.
Exactly. Every family, even royal ones, deserves some downtime with their children away from home. However, the Cams make it very difficult to justify. It would feel far less irksome to see them off skiing at a private chalet or staying on a private island if they were at least working steadily when in the UK and not taking two weeks off every time ten hours of work have been put in.
I genuinely don’t get the point of this Daily Mirror piece. Maybe the public wouldn’t begrudge them the odd foreign holiday if they actually did any substantial work.
I wonder if the press is trying to tell them that they don’t like it when they go away for weeks at a time during the summer (“any engagements will be few and far between”??? Shady!) and leave them with nothing to write about. Especially if they go out of the country to these private islands and secure ski resorts where the press can’t follow them. Maybe they’re demanding the Cambs start vacationing at home—literally at home, at Amner—and make themselves seen and available during these vacations so the RRS have something to write about during what is otherwise a very dry few weeks when it comes to royal coverage, royal news, and royal sightings.
“they’ve been adopting a more traditional royal approach and spending their time at royal residences in the UK instead. This could obviously be the result of Covid travel restrictions”
Newsflash: Royal couple who know they would get fileted if they took the Duke of Westminster’s private plane to Mustique or Verbier like they usually do while a pandemic is raging, have to pretend that the Isles of Scilly is all they really want out of life. This isn’t a story, this is column inches that need to be filled during August and a royal reporter talking out of her butt.
Oh no. Private jet flights are only a problem with a WOC is aboard.
Oh no, it’s when the WOC is a PASSENGER that it’s a problem. Staff is fine.
The queen and Philip traveled extensively, how is this preparing for future roles? Maybe because mumbles and rage are diplomatic nightmares?
The Queen and Philip generally didn’t holiday internationally. Travel for work, yes, but holidays were generally Sandringham and Balmoral. When they did holiday to visit his relatives in Germany, those were hidden from the public, as were the trips to Kentucky for horse breeding.
THIS. Look what happened when they went to Scotland and Ireland, and they didn’t even leave the bloody island!
Family holidays will be domestic. Mom and Dad, however, will sneak off to foreign holidays individually. I totally think that’s what this article is careful to allow for.
It makes me wonder: maybe we haven’t seen any pics of family ski trips or Mustique vacays…is because there hasn’t been any. I suspect the Cambridges have not had a foreign family vacation in years, and that’s not the pandemic’s fault.
People who have made vacationing in expensive exclusive locations don’t suddenly give it up to stay home full-time. These two are still traveling. We won’t know about it because it’s all done on private planes and they are not going as a party of five because well sham marriage and all. Plus outside the uk they are fairgame for any reporter who wants to ask questions about that Oprah interview
Sorry meant to say who have made vacationing a career ,
Cain With Teeth will travel anywhere as long as someone else pays for it. There is a reason he always vacationed in Ibiza and Mystique, he ain’t paying that. Doubt it never occurs to him to bring a wallet to even offer to pick up the check at dinner. He is that douche.
Oh, are they mocking the queen who travelled extensively?
No, they are trying to be current Queen-like and less glamorous. Someone must have told them that glamour belongs to the Sussexes, so they should stop trying. They might also have fewer friends abroad, so it’s best to stay on Salty Isle.
They are probably in mystique right now lol. They really don’t understand that the internet is forever lol, as soon as they are seen leavIng the country the receipt will be pulled out. Also they are not giving up holidays abroad, they will just continue to hide when they are traveling, like the are probably doing right now and have been for years. But stupid people will believe it.
All this does is make them even more untrustworthy to blatantly lie like this. I mean even broke people go on holiday to who are they trying to fool.
The internet is not forever. You can not find the stories anymore from 2011 about the then head of Historic Royal Palaces being openly against giving Apt 1A to the Cambridges or the Queen wanting that space to not be a private home after Margaret died or Kate pretending to just want a look around to see what they had done in the renovations and then requesting the apartment as the new Cambridge home. Even if something is said at the time in the press, the royals are clearly quietly going back and removing them later.
Unfortunately for the Keens, Sussex’s squad don’t forget anything. The receipts will be saved and the second they are seen on holiday, it will get dragged out. This isn’t a story the Keens will be erasing anytime soon, they wanted this out there. Now they can never be seen on holiday without looking like hypocrites and liars.
A lot of Cambridge fans are white supremacists who somehow also think of themselves as liberals and similar to Trump supporters, I don’t think knowing the Cambridges are hypocrites will matter because they’re still emblems of white consolidation of power and privilege.
But for everyone else, as we saw with reaction to the Oprah interview, the clear receipts of hypocrisy will make a difference.
This is only being touted as a reason because the Queen doesn’t vacation abroad, so to be more “Queen-like” they think just telling us that they’ll be vacationing in the UK will be good enough. It’s not. No one cares where they vacation. We care about how much they are vacationing and what they are doing when vacation is over.
But perhaps this is an excuse to vacation longer…I mean…they’ll be in the country anyways!
There comes an age when you think what if I am out of the country and have to go to a hospital in another country and my family cannot come – that’s when my mom quit traveling. Probably the queen has decided she must die in the UK and quit traveling.
But the queen used to travel a lot – so KEEN MUST BE MOCKING THE QUEEN!!!!
Their crapping their trousers because they know their reign is over! Harry can’t save them! There’s being investigated for crimes against humanity and child trafficking! Andrew not the only on who likes playgrounds. Block me I don’t care. That only proves I’m right!
I wonder if the real reason for this is to protect the line of succession. If the Cambridges all flew off together somewhere, and god forbid the plane went down, Harry (with Meghan at his side) would become the heir.
I can see the headlines blaming them 🤦🏻♀️ For anything past, present and future.
I remember reading that it was their practice to not have the heirs travel together so Charles had to get special permission to fly together with both boys after Diana died. I also remember reading somewhere years ago that William was breaking that tradition to travel on the same plane with his kids. However, if something happens to William after Charles dies but before George is 18 then the BRF is totally screwed. The laws about regency for an underage monarch mean that Kate can’t do it since she’s not a royal so it goes to the next adult in the line of succession. That’s Harry. After Harry it’s Andrew. That scenario is really the only one where I can see any possibility of Harry returning to royal duties. I don’t know how much Harry would care about preserving the monarchy at that point but he might be moved to try to protect his nephew.
Interesting @Rnot – You are saying Harry would become “Regent” until George came of age? Gosh, the whole thing seems so outdated…
Diana threw that rule out the window and insisted on traveling with Charles and William to Australia.
katie nicholl is still alive?
wow.
She’s only 44.
i meant i haven’t heard from her in forever
Or is it part of third in line from the throne can’t be in same plane as his dad narrative? So if they shuffle the kids around no one questions why one group left later than others or went somewhere else?
(Because heaven forfend it revert to Harry and THAT WOMAN!)
That whole article is fluffy garbage.
I don’t know what’s more fake, the never going to mustique again or the whole ‘kate pitching a tent and making sandwiches’ malarkey.
Sounds like the RR are setting them up for a gotcha.
This feels like a push from the courtiers just like the leak about the keenbridges stopping using plastic around the time of willy’s environmental campaign in 2017 or the briefing about them being “frugal ” just before the flybe stunt. It’s designed to coax them into doing whatever they need them to do
If that’s true that they’re not leaving the UK unless it’s to represent the crown than they’re prisoners or trapped as Harry said.
If I were them and had their resources, I’d hit up the art museums, the history museums and sites, just get out there and explore.