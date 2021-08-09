Princess Eugenie was the peacemaker all along, she can help ‘bring Harry back’

You know who is seething right now? The Duchess of Cambridge. She spent months telling everyone in the UK that she was the keen peacemaker, the linchpin of the monarchy, and she alone can soothe her intemperate, immature, rageaholic husband and save the monarchy by making peace with Prince Harry. Meanwhile, it was Princess Eugenie all along? At least that’s what royal commentators are suggesting this week. All of this seems to be based on the fact that Eugenie and Harry are likely still close friends, and the York princesses have let it be known that they’re happy for Harry and Meghan, and that they all still talk. Plus, Eugenie made headlines last week by promoting Meghan’s 40X40 mentorship/service project. So obviously, Eugenie is the keen peacemaker, and she will be the one to somehow convince Harry to “come back.”
When Princess Eugenie wished ‘dear’ Meghan Markle a happy 40th birthday this week, the underlying message was clear: the bond between Prince Harry and his cousin is as close as ever. The Duke of Sussex, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 31, grew up playing together in royal parks and frolicking on the slopes on family ski holidays. Although their older siblings Prince William and Princess Beatrice were there too, it was always clear the relationship between Harry and Eugenie was special.
Their connection is rooted not only in their shared experience as young royals and younger siblings finding their own path in life, but also as children of parents whose dirty laundry was aired in the press. ‘From an early age, Eugenie had to deal with the embarrassing headlines of both her father and mother,’ explained Nigel Crawthorne, author of Prince Andrew. ‘Harry had to deal with his share of headlines, too, and this bond between them was a great consolation for them.’
Over the years, Eugenie has been Harry’s close friend, confidante, and even matchmaker. Now she is seen as one of his closest allies within the royal family, remaining steadfast in her support of him and Meghan in the wake of their move to California and string of explosive tell-all interviews. But will she be able to play the role of peacemaker and bring her favourite cousin back into the fold? Commentators are split over whether Eugenie will be able to use this can-do attitude to repairing her cousin’s frayed relationship with his family.
Writing in today’s Daily Telegraph, Eleanor Steafel said: ‘The Sussexes may be settling into life as a foursome across the pond, but they are sure to have one eye on the family engagements that will draw them back to Britain next year. The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in the summer, with events planned around the country. If Harry and his family are to be part of the celebrations, perhaps after a turbulent few months, Eugenie the peacemaker can help bring her favourite cousin back into the fold.’
However Mr Crawthorne is less convinced. ‘At this moment in time, it is hard to see how anyone could bring Harry and Meghan back into the fold. Prince Andrew is the only royal in almost a hundred years to grow up in the palace and knows instinctively where the red lines are. He was and remains locked in rivalry with his older brother, but he was careful never publicly to say anything that fuelled that rivalry or to leave his role. Prince Harry not only decided to leave both the firm and Britain, but also to give public interviews that are suggestive. In order for Harry, let alone Meghan, to return to the fold a very long time of rebuilding trust would be required. Undoubtedly, while tempers are flaring it is good to have a neutral go between such as Eugenie who can with absolute discretion pass on messages that aren’t heard by courtiers at large.’
See what I mean? There will be keen seething and keen tantrums about this for weeks, if not months. I’m actually worried that the Cambridges will seek revenge on Eugenie for A) still being close to the Sussexes and B) stealing Kate’s keen peacemaking thunder. As for whether or not Eugenie will “bring the Sussexes back” or whatever – it’s hilarious to me that this is still part of any conversation over in Dusty Saltine Isle. The Sussexes are not coming back. What y’all need to worry about is the idea that Beatrice and Eugenie might pick up and leave the UK when the Queen dies and the Cambridges won’t have anyone to hide behind.
The Sun also had a completely weird story about how Harry is “set to ask his cousin Princess Eugenie to help with his explosive memoir.” Because the dipsh-ts at the Sun think that Harry and his ghostwriter will need to “interview” people for… Harry’s MEMOIR. That’s not the way any of this works.
“ What y’all need to worry about is the idea that Beatrice and Eugenie might pick up and leave the UK when the Queen dies and the Cambridges won’t have anyone to hide behind.”
Yup. Placing bets on Eugenie and Jack being the next to bounce. Both those York sisters would be wise to prepare for a non-royal life. Charles and William will make their life hell if they remain under their thumb.
I predict Eugenie and Jack will bounce to New York after the Queen dies and Beatrice and Edo will bounce to Italy. I’m assuming both will get a nice inheritance from the Queen. I’m sure Liz set aside a trust for them ages ago and they both know about it.
Eugenie is probably discussing with Harry how to plot her escape rather than trying to woo him back.
Bea and Edo bought property in the Cotswalds. Not out of the UK, but out from royal properties.
Just the first step of removing themselves from the royal machinery.
Do any other cousins own a home of their own? If not, that’s pretty huge. Also, I’m sure they must look at the lives of the elderly cousins like Prince Michael and his Nazi wife and the Kents and feel like “no thanks”. There’s something better out there than that. They may not have Netflix and Spotify deals coming their way if they leave but both couples should have no problem taking care of themselves. I don’t see them ending up like their mother either, desperate for cash willing to do anything to get back in so that she can be taken care of by the crown.
@Nyro, “Also, I’m sure they must look at the lives of the elderly cousins like Prince Michael and his Nazi wife and the Kents and feel like “no thanks”. There’s something better out there than that.”
This. Do they really want to live the rest of their lives in the royal dorm rooms of KP under the thumb of William and Kate (who I believe drools over the idea of getting to boss the York sisters around)?? I’m betting no way.
@equality A previous article had tried to angle their home purchase as a snub but I agree with you that it was instead a smart move to set up their own secure household.
Yup. Even thought Bea and Edo just bought a new place, couldn’t they also decide to move to Italy?
Isn’t he Italian royalty though? He probably already has a place over there they can escape to!
Minimum of 5 years before the Queen passes. They’ll stick around until she does. Don’t be surprised if they get a place in Italy too.
Royalty was abolished in Italy in 1946.
I get the sense he’s not on close terms with his father, but yes they have a huge villa in Italy. Also he’s not anywhere near Italian royalty lol. He’s from a family of minor counts created recently.
Edo’s business is UK based. Unless he goes international, I don’t see them moving to another country.
Bea enjoys the royal lifestyle. No way she would leave to make it on her own willingly. I think she’ll take the Fergie path of over extending and selling contact.
Eugenie for sure will leave imo. They can make it elsewhere and I think Harry and Meghan will assist quietly.
Once the queen passes the BRF will erupt and scatter. Charles will have only the Wessex, Bea/Edo, and the Cambridge family. The rest are much older that stay because they need the money and the others that are younger will leave for their freedom. And to not prop up the lazy duo.
The ‘huge villa’ that is crumbling, over-extended, and leased out for weddings. Edo isn’t massively wealthy and he isn’t royalty.
Totally agree
After the Queen dies, charles need to make official that he’s trimming down and they’ll all bounce and leave the monarchy in an even more fragile state. Omg the drama thats coming!
We love to see it. Cain and Unable, left alone with no one to shield them. Meghan and Harry took all the charisma and work ethic and dipped, so the Cambridges are standing there naked, boring and lazy, for all the world to see. Eugenie and Beatrice were their last chance to pull in some youth. They may not be charismatic but they are on the younger side. All they’ll be left with are Edward and Sophie, who have no problem doing engagements but they’re just as bland as W&K and no one cares. Man. It’s really all going to come crumbling down. What a time to be alive.
The Wessex’s will be the only family K&W will have left to boss around, and there won’t be a lot of satisfaction for Kate in that. I never thought about the fact that Kate would be telling them what to do, doling out any jewels worn and deciding who gets to attend what. I’m sure she was greatly looking forward to that. There should be some interesting battles brewing with Andrew too over the treatment of his daughter’s at this commoner’s hand. This could be fun for gossip.
If Charles lives as long as his parents, the Wessexes will be in their 80’s when William takes the throne. I doubt they’ll have two f*cks left to give at the point.
I’d like to watch the fun if Kate tries to boss Princess Anne around.
But all of the above assumes that Keen will be around when the Queen passes. Given the tenor of recent events — Bulliam ignoring her or grimacing when she speaks publicly, the search for property in Bucklebury, Keen’s increasing thinness and manic laughter — it’s very possible that their marriage is in its final stages. I’m convinced Bulliam has lawyers queued up for the inevitable filing three seconds after the Queen breathes her last. So Keen won’t ever get the chance to boss the Yorks around, or be snide to Anne.
@Snuffles: Not Italy for Beatrice and Edo, they’ll split their time between the UK and New York. Beatrice used to live in New York as well.
You can be sure there was a nice bequest left from Philip as well, perhaps left in a trust.
From all we’ve read, the *bulk* of TQ’s personal monies/affects go directly to Charles to avoid inheritance taxes, but there are trusts set up with a few million quid in each for all of the grands/great-grands. She’s worth half a BILLION right now, in *personal* property, art, jewels, horses, and money.
Hee. So Rhianna is worth more than the Queen of England? 🤣🤣😎
Exactly Snuffles. Also there’s the threat of Virginia Guiffre’s civil suit against Andrew and as much as she and her sister seem to have a close-knit relationship with their parents, they may wanna get outta Dodge when the suit ramps because you never know what other awful things may get revealed that implicate Andrew more seriously.
It seems like if Eugenie is into the art scene, New York would be a terrific place to consider. How awesome would it be to see the Royal expats do the Met Gala?
That’s fun to think about! I just assumed they would stay in the UK but what if they move to California?!? 😂 LA has a cool art scene, maybe she can work in Hollywood?!? Isn’t Jack a Casamigos guy?!?
Also, upthread the discussion about the lawsuit against PA…. I cannot imagine how horrific it has to be to have him as a father. I can’t adequately convey how sad/angry/broken-hearted I feel for JE/PA victims, but I absolutely consider Bea and Eugenie among them in some fashion. Just devastating for all.
Who is this Crawthorne? Prince Andrew was CAREFUL? When was that? When he gave his embarrassing interview? When he kept bad company? When he exploited his position? I guess, since he went into hiding instead of walking away and supporting himself, that makes him careful?
I couldn’t follow what he meant about that – maybe just that Andrew never publicly said he and Charles dont get along?
but he did write a book about Andrew and Epstein that is very unflattering towards Andrew.
He just raped children; he didn’t do anything as unseemly as giving an interview about Charles. That really seems to be how they think over there….
@Jen, Mac, and Tessa I totally agree with you. I have teenagers and would shit a giant brick if they went anywhere near those scumbags, prince or not. Thank goodness I have boys, but even then I’d be wary. Respect to all of the girl-moms and dads.
100%
That last paragraph unhinged me, completely. These people actually prefer pedophiles to moving to the U.S., making your own money, and not being a recipient of welfare. I am agog.
I can’t believe Pedo Andy still has stans.
It’s incredible that Andrew has “defenders.”
I think the “careful” refers to the way in which Andrew dealt with Charles over the years.
“When he gave his embarrassing interview?” Oh no, dear, Prince Andrew knows the red lines. He doesn’t even give “suggestive interviews,” like Harry does. *face palm* It’s like these reporters live in an alternate reality where they think they can just rewrite the very recent past and we will all nod along and agree with them, completely forgetting what we saw and heard with our own eyes. Prince Andrew let pedophiles SIT ON THE QUEEN’S THRONE and told us about it. But he never crosses the line or gives interviews that cause trouble for the RF or call their reputation into question. Only Harry does that. And apparently Harry and Meghan have given a “series of explosive interviews,” now. It just keeps expanding—again, like we don’t accurately remember very recent history.
And Prince Andrew doesn’t leave his post as a working and supportive member of the royal family. Except for when he’s forced out because of the “suggestive interviews” that he apparently “doesn’t” give. We WISH he would leave his post completely! Give it all up: the military honors, the money and housing, the titles, the HRH, the patronages, the public appearances, the balcony waving, the proximity to the Queen and future King. I bet Charles would LOVE if Andrew “abandoned him” like Harry did to Will.
Amy Too, I am fully with you.
It seems Harry and Meghan being financially, and otherwise, free of this family has made the British media so uncomfortable, they have forgotten pedoandy’s disaster of an interview. But sure, Harry and Meghan are super embarrassing, because a husband cared his wife was suicidal, and made changes to correct the problem, and then talked about it to Oprah. My eyeballs are rolling around on the floor.
This story reeks of desperation. They are going after Eugenia because any tenuous link to a Sussex’s story must be stretched and woven into some ridiculous narrative. Eugenie is probably just close and respectful of Sussexxes, no agenda or machinations.
I would agree with you on this @Chic. The RR have ZERO idea of what’s going on with Meghan and Harry. Whenever a member of the family shows support for Harry/Meghan it destroys their narrative of the RF complete hatred of the Sussex’s. Harry/Meghan’s escape from The Firm probably has encourage other non-heir Royals to move forward and on. They don’t have to live like their parents…not earning a living, watching the heirs earn massive fortunes (which they leave to future heirs) and having to beg/borrow and yes steal to make a living. All of this while be slammed in the media and having their reputations completely destroyed to protect the monarch and heirs. IMO Harry/Meghan leaving was a blueprint for others to follow. Let Charles, William and William’s children deal with living up to a fairytale created by RR.
IMO once William becomes King it will be William and his children. George throwing William under the bus. William throwing George and Charlottes spouses under the bus and The Middleton’s holding court in BP! Yes Carole will have access to all the Queen’s jewels (what a scandal)
I don’t know….I see this as their way to throw Eugenie under the bus with the help of KP. The “peacemaker” narrative doesn’t work with her because now all the rabid haters are crying she’s betrayed the monarchy and mentioning her parents (of course, if Kate were to do the same, she’s a pillar of support or some nonsense). This combined with the new stories focusing on Eugenie and Jack. We knew the BM needed another sacrificial lamb and maybe the assumption that they would turn on the Cambridges was incorrect – they’ll go to the next one down, not the next one up….
No, I said they would go after the Middletons. I don’t think attacking Eugenie and Jack will gain any traction. They just aren’t news worthy. They never have been.
This is probably Kate trying to throw someone else under the bus before they inevitably come after her shady ass family.
I thought they would go after the Middletons too, they also aren’t really newsworthy but I think they still maintain more protection than we would suspect. This may change, though.
Eugenie and Jack will be considered newsworthy as they align themselves with Harry and Meghan. Since Eugenie is participating in the 40×40 thing, I can see it happening and KP trying to dump on her in that narrative.
The middletons have been noticeably silent over the past months….
I’m with you on this Maria. Anyone supporting the Sussexes has a target on their back.
@Pao, maybe the Middleton’s have been threatened with less access to their grandchildren? I can’t think of anything else that would shut them up unless it is their wish to have Kate move to Bucklebury and they got what they wanted maybe? I can’t see Queen Carole wanting to be that far from the throne though.
Maybe Carole told Uncle Gary not to go to the media. I do notice more attention to James and Pippa in the media though.
I can believe this – Harry has always been close to the York sisters, esp Eugenie.
Keen lynchpin won’t like this at all, cue stories to the contrary later this week. Ma is writing the creative brief for the press as we speak.
I’m looking forward to future photo ops of the Sussexes and York princesses strolling the beach in Montecito or leaving an art opening in Manhattan.
What if Wills put this out to steal the “keen peacemaker” title from Buttons? Is this some pre-divorce sidelining of his future ex wife?
kate had the ‘peacemaker’ script pre-written for her and we heard almost nothing else for months – come across any piece about her between march and june, and likely it was about her supposed peacemaking and blah blah blah.
she’s seething rn, i’m sure.
but also, she literally doesn’t ever have to do much, she actually has the support of british media, and she *still* loses control of the narrative SHE started. huh?!
While its clear that Eugenie and Harry are on good terms and that Eugenie and Meghan are as well – I think part of that is probably because she ISN’T trying to actively bring them back into the fold. She’s not constantly acting as a go-between for the Sussexes and the royals. She probably understands exactly why they left and doesnt seem to have any ill will about it.
The only one I could see Eugenie passing a message to about H&M would be the Queen and they said they are in contact with Liz themselves.
Yeah the messages part was interesting to me in that it was characterized as discreetly passing messages to prevent the courtiers from knowing anything. Acknowledging how vile the courtiers are and literally having to use stealth around them. The intrigue!
She also sees all the dirt from KP. Eugenie knows the truth just like the rest of the Royals. Maybe she’s decided not to look the other way. The best thing for Eugenie is to follow Harry’s example and ESCAPE!!!
I don’t spend much time feeling sorry for wealthy privileged sorts, but the York princesses have endured some truly unique awfulness in their lives. Their parents have the weirdest non-marriage, which must have been confusing for children. In a stuffy uptight world, they had a mom posing topless and doing low brow produce endorsements. The sudden horrible death of a close aunt was probably traumatizing for them, as well. Then adolescence wasn’t kind and they had to endure it in the public eye. And finally being the daughter of a rapist father can’t be easy, especially when he gives wacked out interviews name dropping his own daughters as an alibi.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they closely watched Sussexit and took careful notes. I think we can expect to see some Sussex-York family reunions on this side of the pond.
Their mother even borrowed money from the York princesses trust funds. And tried to get their SOs to go into business with her.
Charles has already shoved the York girls & their father off the balcony. I think it’s sweet that Harry is close to his cousins. The only person who will “help” Harry return is Harry. I don’t think, at the moment, he is at all interested in the prospect
The recent story on Jack should prove to Eugenie that there is nothing in it for her. She and her family will be used at any given moment to protect Charles, William and George. This is what Meghan/Harry saw as their….owning nothing, earning nothing, working their butts off and in return red meat for the media to protect Charles/William/Kate/George.
I don’t think Harry can do a thing about it because the media implies he’d have to “divorce” Meghan first. And then he’d be “welcome home” by his “family.”
I suppose any of Harry’s children are so far back in the line of succession that it wouldn’t really matter. . . if Harry returns to Britain, marries a blonde aristo and sires a few blonde children, then Archie & Lily will still appear in the line ahead of Harry’s newer, blonder children, but the little prince & princess [insert anglo-germanic name here] will be the ones displayed in family portraits on the walls of BP? Ick. I felt gross even typing that, but just trying to understand what the end game is given that Harry *has a family.*
I have always believed Harry would return to England with his family when Charles is on the throne but now I’m no so sure. I know that Diana wanted Harry and Wills to be a United front, a dynamic duo of sorts, to outshine Charles but I don’t really see that as a reality any longer. Deep down I get the feeling that Charles is pleased they are no longer united.
Ooh Duchess of Buttons is going to be so mad it might reverse her Botox! This, of course, will be Meghan’s fault for depriving her of her peacekeeping powers she was sure she had because Meghan is ungrateful for the white tears ReplicKhate has shed because of her.
And of course Hostage Harry can’t do his memoirs without interviewing everyone. I’m surprised they didn’t say Meghan was going to interview Eugenie for it. Massive Eyeroll. Strength training for the day done.
Y’know, if I were going to write my memoirs, I might phone a few of my siblings and cousins to see if they remember certain events differently, or if I’d left anything out that should be included. I don’t think that’s all that unusual. But I adore my siblings and cousins, and they’d be delighted to help me, not trash me.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Harry called up Eugenie and asked, “Say, do you remember …?” But actually interview her? Come on …
Right now, I want to see who Harry acknowledges in his book. The dedication will probably be to his beloved wife and children, as expected. But the RRs, BP, CH, and KP will throw a fit if the acknowledgements say something to the effect of, “Many thanks to my cousins the York princesses for their love and support in a trying time,” and not a whisper about anyone else in the family. Heh heh.
This is the kind of silly fiction the British tabloids will be giving us from this point forward. They need to talk about the Sussexes to sell their animus, but they have no info on them. They sure as hell won’t get any info from Eugenie either. Expect a lot of “could” and “should” statements to cover their asses from litigation.
When will the Heil publish their front page apology to Meghan, anyway? The fact that they won’t just take the loss, pony up, and print it shows how deep their visceral hatred of her is. They are willing to continue spending money to appeal the court decision. How on earth can that spending be justified when print media is in decline? Racism makes people stupid.
@Ianne, I’m glad you brought up the court-ordered DM apology to Meghan. I was wondering the same thing just a few days ago. Isn’t there some sort of timeframe for the order? I mean, can the DM be hauled into court for not complying? And if the order’s been stayed on appeal, when will the appeal be heard?
Yes, it’ll be on hold until the end of the appeal process.
The Express had a weird story about the Sussexes not being A-list anymore because Obama didn’t invite them to his birthday party. And another complaint article about the memoir.
I’m starting to think the RRs believe if they paint a negative enough picture, the Sussexes will decide that the articles are right, and they’ve failed and need to go back, tail between legs. And that all this peacemaker talk is to say to the Sussexes, “All is not lost. Come back! Kate will fix it. No, wait, Eugenie will.”
The message: “nobody likes you anymore, but you can crawl back to our fishbowl.”
So laughable.
Did Obama not invite them or did they decline? Did he invite any other members of the RF? So are the rest not “A-list” either?
As if they had access to Obama’s invite list. They don’t. I doubt they were ever going to go with a 2 month old baby and a raging Delta variant.
@rapunzel
The A-List response to Meghan 40×40 initiative blew that spin out of the water.
Snuffles- yes, but the lol thing is this article was after that response. Like they knew Hillary was supporting her, but still wrote this nonsense? 😅😅😅
That stuff about them and Obama’s party was written after the 40×40 initiative dropped. They BM were so shook, they to reach for the stars and write about them supposedly not being on his guest list. As if any of these losers would even have access to the guest list. The desperation shows how powerful the 40×40 roll out was.
LOL, maybe the Obamas invited them, maybe they didn’t. The British media has no idea.
“The Express had a weird story about the Sussexes not being A-list anymore because Obama didn’t invite them to his birthday party.”
How the hell would “The Slow” know who Obama did invite and did not invite to his birthday?
Enquirering Minds Want To Know!!!!!!
Katie Keen is probably having a fit. She never got along with the York sisters anyway.
Wow, Kate’s whole storyline, because the BRF is just one big reality show, was just snatched from her and given to Eugenie. And Eugenie is just a cousin and doesn’t even hold a diamond! How did Kris Middleton and Camel Toe let this happen? Kate literally has no purpose now. The whole point of Philip dying was to give Kate something to do.
I am loving your commentary today, Nyro.
Wow, thanks!
I do wonder what has changed for Eugenie to become more public in her support for Harry and Meghan. She posted a very warm message when Lili was born too. And no doubt she will be punished for it. Perhaps the photos of Jack in Capri was the beginning of those attacks by the Palace. But I don’t believe she will be attempting to bring Harry back in the fold. I think she supports his decision. I think the press are going to be hugely disappointed come June when Harry and Meghan do not go to the Jubilee celebrations. Harry has also hated these events where he had to be on display and going to this would mean he would have to play the media game. I suspect he always hated going to Trooping for that matter.
@amybee
If Harry does anything to support the Queen for her Jubilee, I can see him traveling to a Commonwealth country to do so.
@Snuffles: He is no longer a representative of the Queen so he will not be going on any tour to support the Jubilee. That life is truly over.
I think if he does anything, he will visit the queen privately on her real birthday in April.
I think H&M are helping Jack and E get out of Britain. They’re letting them have frogmore to save money and be away from everyone and E is being mentored by M on how to actually network. Once they leave, no one can really bother Edo and B bc he has his own money and she won’t play ball. I think once Betty dies, Charles will use perv as the sacrifice to cover the Cambridges. I think Betty is the last monarch and she’s helping take it down
Very good theory! I love the idea of H&M metaphorically sending them chisels and shovels to help E&J dig their way out of Britain and the royal sandtrap!
I’d be surprised if they throw themselves into that totally unnecessary media hurricane. Meghan released a two minute video for her birthday/mentoring initiative and the British media went berserk, writing whole articles about how much they hated her decor and how it is indicative of why she’s a bad person. Just sheer insanity. The mountain of abuse she will face if she steps onto that balcony is not worth it. Queenie’s celebration for 70 years of doing nothing is not that important. I can see them having a private family European summer vacation, stopping over in Windsor and spending a few days with granny, and then heading out on their merry way to enjoy the rest of their vacay. I can’t imagine putting themselves through that. It”s not worth it.
Amy Bee – I agree that the photos of Jack (as well as the stupid non-story of Edo spending time with his son’s mother) are the beginning of smear against the York sisters.
Cripes, Keen will have to release another pic of her kids.
I’ll bet it never occurred to Kate when she was mean-girling the York sisters that they would tell Harry all about it. I think Harry has known who Kate is for much longer than she thinks.
Merricat, I totally agree with you. Harry had to put up with Kate in public. Does not mean he had to tolerate her in private.this is why I think he has never been close to her.
I’m sure that’s part of the reason why Willnot and Kannot turned on Meghan and eventually Harry – a bit of childish tit for tat because Harry never truly “warmed” to her despite Willnot dragging her on for 10 years before capitulating. The Cambridges don’t have and never have had the level of love, trust and popularity that the Sussexes have, and continue to show their jealousy over and over and over.
Completely agree. Harry’s loyalty (initially, pre-Meghan) was always going to be to his family over Kate. I’m sure he heard some of the crap Kate pulled on the York sisters and he probably saw some of it with his own eyes (how can you ignore Kate trying to be center stage at every Christmas walk, etc.) Meghan called Kate a good person but I think they both see her pretty clearly for what she is.
Spot on.
Lets not forget her mean girling of his other gf’s – story is she told Chelsey that cheating comes with the territory, or words to that effect. She pretty much suggested that Harry was cheating on her when that has never been the case with Harry.
Sure a man with two jobs, is thinking about the activities for the royal family next year.
Meghan didn’t even attend the breakup talks with the royal family last year. She was outta there.
For the first time in his life, Harry don’t have courtiers in his ear, trying to control him, freedom is a drug he is getting use to, and no one leaking is his business, brother, father or courtiers.
Not too many people try to break back into a jail.
Are the BM being woefully dumb? why would Harry life revolve around the BRF they took back their honorary tittles, could not lay a wreath to pay his respect to fallen soldiers, way pass time to move on.
Great point about breaking back into a jail!!! The royals sense of their own self importance is utterly bizarre. Who on earth would choose that lifestyle when they had other options?
Jan , I agree with you. California freedom looks to me like it agrees with Harry. He ain’t never going back to dull and dreary
Eugenie: Harry, are you ever thinking of coming back to the Royal Fold?
Harry: Hell no.
Eugenie: Okay.
Right? So many stories about who will bring him back in, and the dude is GONE. He’s living the good life with his beautiful family in his beautiful home in beautiful California.
He does not want to go back.
once in a while, the british papers slip up and accidentally admit that – for all their nonstop haranguing of harry and meghan and the claims of their supposed ‘irrelevance’ – they want, nay they NEED, the sussexes ‘back’.
it’s NEVER gonna happen, but it’s truly hilarious to watch.
It’s been so funny seeing the derangers turn on Eugenie. Last week they were defending her husband and excusing those pictures, saying Meghan set him up, etc. Now the same people are saying stuff like “you know what, now that I think about it, I do think he cheats and here’s why” and writing whole threads about how Eugenie has been jealous of Kate from day one. Royal watchers are just like those Qanon crazies.
Present company excepted.
I am wondering if the real issue here is putting a dent in Kate’s “peacemaker” image. Sort of putting her AGAIN in her place. There seems to be a lot of that lately maybe this is part of that lesson for the Middletons.
Maybe it’s a “ha-ha, Harry doesn’t talk to you but he speaks with Eugenie.”
It could be a veiled warning for Kate and Ma Midd to step back from the “Kate is the savior of the British Monarchy” bullshit, likely with William’s tacit approval. They were getting totally out of control for a while.
I was thinking the same Jaded. Maybe there is truth to the Eugenie story, but this could have leaked to throw a warning too.
Seraphina that’s what I think too. In one article Kate’s role has been shot ‘peacemaker McButtons of Linchpin. Gone. The tables have turned on Kate since her funeral ‘triumph’ . She aand Carole Jenner really bit off more than they could chew. Hence the Diana statue thing. Doesn’t matter how many ttimes they write future Queen and her husband nothing iis certain for Kate
The larger question is when the British Media will cease to see the Royal Family as a commodity and especially Prince Harry. I saw an excerpt in which Morgan, as editor of News of the world was asked – When is he going to leave Prince Harry alone? He replied that he did for a year. Prince Harry was still in school when this occurred.
This extended to them wanting to tell him whom to be unhappily married to, how to celebrate the birth and christening of his child etc. based on public contribution of less than a £ per taxpayer. He left to protect his family and eventually saved himself with the bonus of meeting Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, now they want him back to be mentally broken and unhappy, but saleable by providing cheap drama.
I am rooting for them to fail.
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice had to deal with the backlash of them supporting Prince Harry with revelation of the price of their coats at Prince Philip’s funeral and most recently, the ‘indiscreet’ behaviour of their husbands. Yet they publicly “wished the Sussexes well” and Eugenie’s response to Meghan’s birthday was lovely.
Now the BM want to intervene on these cousins private relationship to facilitate their unreasonable demand that Harry return to them? The nerve.
As to the peacemaker…..
There was a recent art display based on the RF at one of the British museums, it was noted that the Queen personally ensured that Prince Harry and Meghan was included, one of their wedding photograph was included in the display. This action reinforced the Queen’s public statement before the summit that the Sussexes remaining a part of that family. It is not a stretch of the imagination that they will be included in the celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee.
Kate is furiously button shopping at the moment.she needs to feel them to calm down. How dare those bloody blood princess destroy my keen peace making pr in one 40 times 40 supportive move.
Again with the bring Harry back into the fold narrative. Harry has a family. It consists of a wife and two children. One a new born. Are we going to keep purposely cutting them out so that Harry can return and share kinglyness. Kinging is a one man job. If Baldimort incandescent can’t handle it, then step aside, be done with the clown show already
The York girls might also want a sympathetic friend who is good with American media to advise them on how to survive the storm that’s righteously coming for Andrew. Meghan can offer actual effective advice (and a kind word) on how to protect themselves and their children.
I don’t mean to imply that Eugenie is doing this only in self interest, just that she may have seen Meghan’s qualities more clearly than others, due to her particular family circumstances.
Eugenie knows she’s going to need allies if/when the Andrew shitstorm really breaks. Charles is not going to be that ally. William and Kate won’t be either. So while I don’t think she is by any means using H&M – they clearly have a good relationship – I also think Eugenie is very aware of which side is a safer bet for her loyalty.
B&E grew up watching their mother pretty much shut out of the family, and have had to deal with some absolutely vicious treatment by the British press. I think it’s likely they’re both VERY much about “self interest,” but can you blame them?
i’ve always quite liked eugenie because she doesn’t seem self-promotional. unlike *some people*, i don’t get the impression that eugenie has a PR team in place pushing a BS peacemaker narrative just to make her look good. she *is* close to harry and meghan, and it’s sweet that she’s making it publicly known. the attention that comes with being close to the sussexes is just something that she’ll have to deal with…
Even if H&M split up (they won’t), Harry STILL would not come back. It’s over, lol.
Eugenie has my respect for publicly supporting H&M while still living there, she knows what the tabloids do to people who support them. (British rags already were following Melissa to post messy bun shopping trip to a home goods store 🙄..)
I would love to see a joint project with the Eugenie.. (beyond the 40×40). The Royals that are not the top 5 in succession will have to find alternate incomes especially when PC and the PW rule the budget. If they were smart more of them should be offering olive branches.
I have a strong belief that the only people in the royal family that have met lili is Eugine and her husband and the queen. Not sure about Bea. I don’t know if Harry is as close to her. I feel that chaz nor Camilla or the keenbridges haven’t. If they did, we would have read about it ages ago. The fact that it’s been kept so quiet, tells me they haven’t
“Prince Andrew is the only royal in almost a hundred years to grow up in the palace”
This doesn’t make any sense, he had 3 siblings and Edward was born to a crowned Queen as well…
Yeah that was weird, that made no sense about Andrew.
reading about this its written that Andrew was the first child to be born to a sitting monarch in 103 yrs ,Charles and Anne was born before Elizabeth became queen. don’t know what it means . but it must mean something since they wrote about it .
Not to mention Elizabeth and Margaret, who were about 10 and 6 when their father became king and the OG Dukes of Kent and Gloucester who were also fairly young when Geo V succeeded.
Even the RR forgets about Edward.
It would have made more sense if it were “Prince Andrew is the first royal in almost 100 years to be raised entirely within the palace” or something like that. Otherwise it really doesn’t make sense at all.
Agreed, they are idiots.
Referring to Brits as “dusty saltines” — i.e., “crackers” — is a racial slur, and you do it a lot. I’d think you would want to be better than that.
Cute try, but no.
When you wish to point out how dirty the pigs are, you don’t get in the mud with them. Racist epithets are racist epithets, and none of them are “cute.”
@Jenna – “Florida Cracker” refers to the Caucasian people who originally settled Florida as farmers and ranchers. I know I live in Florida.
A “Florida Cracker” is equivalent to a “West Virginia Hillbilly”. I know all about West Virginia Hillbillies as that is where my family is from and I was born there.
A “Georgia Cracker” is a non-gentry person who makes his living from arable and pastoral farming.
Calling British people “dusty saltines” isn’t a racial slur, but nice try heffa. Keep it moving.
Hmm… Now that rationalization sounds strangely familiar, Bay …
We all know that referring to people as “saltines” in the context of repeatedly pointing out how racist they are is calling them “crackers.” Using racially pejorative language against people you justify to be deserving of it is still using racially pejorative language.
Excuse it all you want, but I don’t see anything wrong with calling them exactly what they are: Racist. Because they are.
I haven’t been unkind or disrespectful to anyone here, so I’ll just let “heffa” lay where it landed as the juvenile outburst it is.
You do that. Peace and love!
Don’t put your back out from how much you’re stretching to make yourself the victim, saltine.
Damn, A! You got me giggling!
Yup!
Oh please. The term originated in Shakespeare’s time:
“It turns out cracker’s roots go back even further than the 17th century. All the way back to the age of Shakespeare, at least.
The meaning of the word has changed a lot over the last four centuries,” said Dana Ste. Claire, a Florida historian and anthropologist who studies, er, crackers. (He literally wrote the book on them.) Ste. Claire pointed me to King John, published sometime in the 1590s. One character refers to another as a craker — a common insult for an obnoxious bloviator.
“What craker is this same that deafs our ears with this abundance of superfluous breath?”
Now wind your neck in.
I’m bringing you to my next family event👏🏼💐👏🏼💐👏🏼💐
LMAO! There was also a “dusty” reference in Macbeth, right after Lady M kicks it:
“Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow,
Creeps in this petty pace from day to day
To the last syllable of recorded time,
And all our yesterdays have lighted fools
The way to dusty death.”
Wow, Jenna. Straight up, I encourage you to take a college Sociology or Race/Ethnicity class. Or do some research about what is actually racist.
I don’t see anything wrong with actively choosing language that elevates the discussion.
Jenna, if language is important to you, you should know that one cannot be “racist” against the dominant race. And you’re essentially making an argument for “reverse racism,” which, as Kalana says, is not a thing. And I would add, it’s a dangerous concept to invoke in these times. I hope you stop doubling down.
Jenna, have you not been reading the room? You’re not elevating the discussion, you’re demeaning it. This is from a good article entitled “The Myth of Reverse Racism” and it may give you some insight on why it’s an insulting term to use:
“The ‘reverse racism’ card is often pulled by white people when people of color call out legitimate racism and discrimination, or create spaces for people of colour that white people aren’t a part of. The impulse behind the reverse racism argument seems to be a desire to prove that people of color don’t have it that bad, they’re not the only ones that are put at a disadvantage or targeted because of their race. It’s like the Racism Olympics. And it’s patently untrue.”
Because tone-policing is really the important thing here. But it’s another excuse to keep the attention on yourself and not listen to the issue.
Jenna, saltines is not another word for cracker. It comes from “salty.” Shedding so many tears that one becomes salty. “I’m still salty that she ruined my blouse when she borrowed it without asking.” “The royal reporters are still salty that their favorite whipping posts moved to California.”
Reverse racism is not a thing. You will never be able to make it a thing.
It is a way to play victim and keep attention on yourself while not really being victimized.
I have some extra strength Tylenol if you pull something from the reaching…
I don’t always agree with Salty Isle because Not everyone is. Salty Palace(s) definitely fits 100%. When you refer to people as salty, it brings to mind many things, none racist in my mind.
Should we call it Salt Lick Isle/Palaces?
Eye roll.
The RF and Firm sound more and more like a cult and they are not even hiding it anymore. The constant harping about bringing them “back into the fold” sounds like the FLDS or Scientologists chasing down “apostates.” I can’t even – I mean no matter how many shiny tiaras and sparkly jewels are given as perks, it sounds like life in a repressive racist cult. NO THANKS!
It’s difficult for non-British people, especially Americans, to fully comprehend that whole “ordained by Imaginary Sky Friend to be the better than literally everyone else” thing.
I read somewhere a few years ago about how the British Royal Family never say “please” or “thank you” because they just operate on the presumption that serving them is what all those peasants are there for.
I dunno if it’s true, but it sounds on brand for them.
So weird – didn’t Beatrice and William also have to contend with parents airing dirty laundry in the press? And for all the hundreds of articles about bringing Harry back into the fold, not one has given a reason why Harry should want to come back.
I never got the impression that Beatrice and Harry were close, just Eugenie and Harry. Does Beatrice have her own twitter and instagram, and has she mentioned Meghan and Harry in either of them?
Bea has a twitter account. She seems to only post about her life and charity and occasionally Fergie. I don’t think she posts about any of the RF.
I love how they refer to Harry speaking his truth as “suggestive.” LOL
I think the RMS “Suggestive” set sail a while back, Mr Crawthorne. Nobody’s “suggesting” that the British royal family/court is a bunch of inbred racists still butt-hurt that they no longer own most of the Black and Brown folks on the planet.
They’re saying it. Out loud.
I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous and none of these pundits have any insight into Harry’s life, but I’m a ghostwriter and I just spent a week in NYC interviewing 25+ people for my client’s memoir.
It IS how it works, sorry!
If any thing Eugenie and her husband are probably talking to Harry and Megan about how they should make their move away from the Family.
I don’t see any of this mattering in ten years – I don’t see W&K on the throne at any point in the future in its current form. Monarchy with billions in assets and free houses everywhere will be done before they get there…and all of this petty stuff will be for nothing. Life is short and once around people. Stop being horrible to each other over some metal with sparkly rocks.
😂🤣I’m enjoying the desperation of RRs/UK tabloids press who clearly desperately need the sussexs back. They aren’t only instigating their klansman to attack eugenie but also sooth them by giving them false hope that their favourite target will be back!! Yikes if I were the keenbridges I’d be pissed because it just about confirms that they’re NEVER going to beat H&M nor will they lose any interest as long as the UK gutter press is this obsessed with them
Run Euge run! Find a nice 27 bathroom CA house and get away from these folks.
I hope Eugenie/ Jack get to save some money till next year when the lease ends ,and buy a home close to Bea, or take a chance and move close to Harry / Meghan. don’t know how that will work since they are not usa citizens. anyways everyone in the press overlooked Eugenie close friendship with her cousin Harry and now also Meghan. they tried making Catherine Harry best friend, when she was not, he only was seen tons of time with her and william cause they was doing events for yrs together, harry close confidant is Eugenie and he is hers for years and still is in a sense. i hope the press don’t get any ideas to hack Eugenie phone or spy on her in any way. that’s why some people keep close friendships a secret as not to get hounded by the press for info.
Meghan saw what they did to her friends when they spoke up for her. think Meghan stopped them from trying to protect her ,cause the press went after her friends too. now i think Meghan talks to her friends without the press knowing anything. no one knows who Meghan is keeping in touch with .
Every time the Sussexes do anything, including celebrating their own birthdays, the UK press has to make it about the royal family. Eugenie likes the 40×40 initiative and is minding her business, that’s it. She doesn’t have to bring Harry back to anything because she is not a working royal, has her private life and interests, and that’s not her job. They still are on about wanting Harry back because they want Meghan back under their thumb. Not gonna happen, they’re booked and busy with very full plates.
there is no way Eugenie is ever going to insult Harry/Meghan by trying to build bridges between Charles/Camilla. William/Catherine after knowing how they and the firm hurt Meghan to the point she got so depressed she wanted to die. i doubt Eugenie have any contact with Charles/Camilla and her children and grandchildren. or William/Catherine and their children, they only meet up for xmas, and summer holidays . there are no courtiers in Eugenie life.
Eugenie and Jack are the next to leave the U.K. even before the Queen passes away. Jack wants to own a traditional English pub, California is lacking in traditional English pubs, with some backing from the Sussexes they can make a go of it. Start with one pub and take it from there.
Zara and Mike have mentioned that they are considering moving to Australia, the kids are a good age for it now, so they may leave.
Edo is a UK property developer, might be difficult to try to do it States side. He already has an apartment in London and was most likely living in St. James Palace because of the build in security. The villa in Italy does not belong to his side of the family.
W&K will have the spotlight
Im sure the RF are looking forward to ‘getting’ Harry back provided Meghan and the children are effectively disowned and he doesn’t see them any more. What planet are they on? When Henry the Duke of Gloucester supposedly had a child with I think Beryl Marsden she and the child were warned off and paid off. The joke is that the child was proved much later to be someone else’s kid.
Looking forward to someday dissecting how the Sussexes helped Eugenie and Jack escape the dusty palace for freedom and commerce in America. Please let this be the prelude to a great escape.
First Meghan, then Charlene, then Eugenie. I am spotting a trend folks. Bea is next.
Well of course it’s Eugenie and not Kate. She’s not some self absorbed and spineless woman who hides behind her insecurities with her privilege. Kate’s too much of a loser to be a peacemaker periodt.
“Prince Andrew is the only royal in almost a hundred years to grow up in the palace and knows instinctively where the red lines are…but he was careful never publicly to say anything that fuelled that rivalry or to leave his role”
Jesus.God. Does he,Daily Mail, does he really? I wonder how they sleep at night, at the Daily Mail, because you just described an effing PEDOPHILE as the pinnacle of royal decorum. RED LINE?!!! Yes, I am yelling at my computer, the caps are necessary.
I am seeing red, perhaps that’s the red they are referring to?
Hope springs eternal. Keen is not stepping up, no matter how much they nudge, so they throw a Hail Mary at Eugenie. They are practically crying with desire to get Harry back, poor babies.
Who cares if the Cambridges turn on her. For all we know and from what we have seen, Eugenie and Jack never got along with the Cambridges. Those two hightailed it out of Kensington Palace as fast as they could once their besties the Sussexes gave the key to Frogmore. They did not even stay at Royal Lodge which must have a million guest rooms.
I’m rooting for Eugenie. I have a real soft spot for girls of public figures/celebs who were relentlessly bullied for their looks during childhood and puberty by creepy middle-aged men in the national press. Chelsea Clinton is another one. So are the Willis girls. It was like that for Blue Ivy at first but a stop was able to be put on it for the most part, at least in mainstream outlets. This is a phenomenon that fills me with sheer rage, and I’ll always root for those girls even if I’m meh on them as adults.