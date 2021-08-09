Princess Eugenie was the peacemaker all along, she can help ‘bring Harry back’

You know who is seething right now? The Duchess of Cambridge. She spent months telling everyone in the UK that she was the keen peacemaker, the linchpin of the monarchy, and she alone can soothe her intemperate, immature, rageaholic husband and save the monarchy by making peace with Prince Harry. Meanwhile, it was Princess Eugenie all along? At least that’s what royal commentators are suggesting this week. All of this seems to be based on the fact that Eugenie and Harry are likely still close friends, and the York princesses have let it be known that they’re happy for Harry and Meghan, and that they all still talk. Plus, Eugenie made headlines last week by promoting Meghan’s 40X40 mentorship/service project. So obviously, Eugenie is the keen peacemaker, and she will be the one to somehow convince Harry to “come back.”

When Princess Eugenie wished ‘dear’ Meghan Markle a happy 40th birthday this week, the underlying message was clear: the bond between Prince Harry and his cousin is as close as ever. The Duke of Sussex, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 31, grew up playing together in royal parks and frolicking on the slopes on family ski holidays. Although their older siblings Prince William and Princess Beatrice were there too, it was always clear the relationship between Harry and Eugenie was special. Their connection is rooted not only in their shared experience as young royals and younger siblings finding their own path in life, but also as children of parents whose dirty laundry was aired in the press. ‘From an early age, Eugenie had to deal with the embarrassing headlines of both her father and mother,’ explained Nigel Crawthorne, author of Prince Andrew. ‘Harry had to deal with his share of headlines, too, and this bond between them was a great consolation for them.’ Over the years, Eugenie has been Harry’s close friend, confidante, and even matchmaker. Now she is seen as one of his closest allies within the royal family, remaining steadfast in her support of him and Meghan in the wake of their move to California and string of explosive tell-all interviews. But will she be able to play the role of peacemaker and bring her favourite cousin back into the fold? Commentators are split over whether Eugenie will be able to use this can-do attitude to repairing her cousin’s frayed relationship with his family. Writing in today’s Daily Telegraph, Eleanor Steafel said: ‘The Sussexes may be settling into life as a foursome across the pond, but they are sure to have one eye on the family engagements that will draw them back to Britain next year. The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in the summer, with events planned around the country. If Harry and his family are to be part of the celebrations, perhaps after a turbulent few months, Eugenie the peacemaker can help bring her favourite cousin back into the fold.’ However Mr Crawthorne is less convinced. ‘At this moment in time, it is hard to see how anyone could bring Harry and Meghan back into the fold. Prince Andrew is the only royal in almost a hundred years to grow up in the palace and knows instinctively where the red lines are. He was and remains locked in rivalry with his older brother, but he was careful never publicly to say anything that fuelled that rivalry or to leave his role. Prince Harry not only decided to leave both the firm and Britain, but also to give public interviews that are suggestive. In order for Harry, let alone Meghan, to return to the fold a very long time of rebuilding trust would be required. Undoubtedly, while tempers are flaring it is good to have a neutral go between such as Eugenie who can with absolute discretion pass on messages that aren’t heard by courtiers at large.’

See what I mean? There will be keen seething and keen tantrums about this for weeks, if not months. I’m actually worried that the Cambridges will seek revenge on Eugenie for A) still being close to the Sussexes and B) stealing Kate’s keen peacemaking thunder. As for whether or not Eugenie will “bring the Sussexes back” or whatever – it’s hilarious to me that this is still part of any conversation over in Dusty Saltine Isle. The Sussexes are not coming back. What y’all need to worry about is the idea that Beatrice and Eugenie might pick up and leave the UK when the Queen dies and the Cambridges won’t have anyone to hide behind.

The Sun also had a completely weird story about how Harry is “set to ask his cousin Princess Eugenie to help with his explosive memoir.” Because the dipsh-ts at the Sun think that Harry and his ghostwriter will need to “interview” people for… Harry’s MEMOIR. That’s not the way any of this works.