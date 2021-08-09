“Kylie Jenner is in the makeup chair for three-and-a-half hours every day?” links

Apparently, it takes Kylie Jenner three-and-a-half hours in the makeup chair to look camera-ready. Or maybe that’s just how much time she spends in a makeup chair every day? I certainly hope not. [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Hudson wore this purple Dolce & Gabbana to the Respect premiere. Again, I need celebs to stop wearing D&G. [RCFA]
Team USA ended up pulling ahead of China at the last minute in both the gold-medal count and the total Olympic medal count. [Just Jared]
Recap of Ted Lasso episode 2:3, which was great! [Pajiba]
Why so many Olympians are broke. [OMG Blog]
Damp Keanu Reeves is still smoldering. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kanye West’s Donda will drop this week, or next week, or whenever. [Dlisted]
Beyonce wished the Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday last week. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Markie Post. [Seriously OMG]
How can you even remember how to survive a bear attack? [Gawker]
Recap of what’s happening on Drag Race. [Towleroad]
Is that what they are calling plastic surgeons now?
Oh come on. You know they get their “perfect” bodies from working out so hard. Plus their faces aren’t constantly changing, it’s just make-up guys !
Lol. People really think this!
Don’t forget the ‘tea’ and all the other things that the definitely consume themselves and don’t just shill for $$$$.
This reminds me of a Dolly Parton quote. She of the sequins and many, many wigs, etc. She was asked how long it took to do her hair for performances and she said “I don’t know. I’m never there”. Now THAT sounds reasonable.
If you look at a photo of her without makeup, you can see why it takes so long. They have to transform her into a completely different person.
That’s just so sad. So she has all the money in the world. Is she truly happy?
I was shocked by the photo that appeared early in the pandemic of her outside with pale skin and red hair. I mean, I get that’s her natural coloring, but I didn’t realize she transformed herself into a raven haired, olive skinned alter ego *every single day*. Gah. There’s gotta be an easier way. (I say as I eye my recent shipment from Madison Reed, promising a richer, glossier sheen than nature gave me)
Right at the beginning of the tutorial you can see her with only her face makeup done and wow, it’s crazy that after all the work she had done she still sculpts her face to look even more different.
Edit to say: that yes, when you have your makeup done by a professional, the blending is expected to be flawless, and that takes a lot of time.
LOL @ “only her face makeup.” Speaks volumes that she’s already wearing more makeup than some of us ever do at the start of the makeup application video. Gotta get up hours earlier to see the “real” her.
Essentially it’s her job and hobby to be photographed daily. The lipliner looks awful in the top pic.
That is a good point. I saw the headline and just about spit out my coffee because there are a million other things I could be doing with those 3 and 1/2 hours — it takes me 10-15 minutes to put my makeup on, IF I choose to wear some that day. But, this is Kylie’s life and her livelihood, so someone like her isn’t going to see the big deal in spending all that time just for makeup.
I get that maintaining and projecting her image is her job, but that’s an enormous amount of time to spend putting on one’s face, especially for someone with access to professionals and treatments that could streamline the process.
She could choose a slightly less intense but still really presentable , interesting look and NOT spend the equivalent of a month and a half straight in a makeup chair every year. (Assuming she goes through this ~ 300 days a year)
Sure, her face, her body, her time, her choice, but man!
Then again, I’m someone who got incredibly bored and fidgety spending an hour at the hair salon for a hair cut and style every 6-8 weeks (in the before times … I like the result but was so impatient with the process, I got highlights once that added 45 minutes to the appt and quite nearly bolted halfway through the blow dry because I just. could. not. sit there)
So I might not be an objective judge of this LOL
Oh, I’m sure she’s listening to Derek Jacobi reading Homer while she’s getting her face done.
I agree
This is her job.
I am super shocked by all the snarky mean comments directed toward her.
I’m not a Kylie stan by any means
And I don’t wear make up
But she comes across as really nice, really involved and aware.
What I found most telling was that she said she’ll always be 19 in her mind.
That to me is really revealing and sad as if it’s all down hill from here but maybe she’ll feel incredible at 27, 30, 34, 40…etc and realize 19 was great of course, but it’s also ok to age! And enjoy it!
“Involved and aware”?? That is not my take away from this non-person at all. She seems really really really boring. Stupid, uncurious, and sad.
Seriously, what is she involved with and aware of? She just seems vacant to me, a cipher.
Oh this last episode of Ted Lasso was so good!! I loved it.
It was SO GOOD! I loved the but when Rebecca asked her friend (paraphrasing) if Ted has the same personality in bed and she says yes. Very sweet moment.
It was ssoooo good!! I loved it!!
BTW, that article/video about Olympic athletes being broke is so sad to watch. It didn’t realize that they are self sufficient, unlike every other country that pays their athletes.☹️
Love Ted Lasso! Also hooked on BBC’s Ghosts – UK people, if not sure what to watch they are really good.
Ghosts is soooo good! I cannot wait for season 3 even though I am sad the plague people won’t be back (COVID restrictions). Saw the trailer for the US version, don’t see the point of it 🤷♀️
Ghosts is so great! I binged it a while back and want to watch it again, I’m so glad they’re making more.
I love Ted Lasso, but have only seen the first one of this season so far.
Love that series so much. There’s a Christmas episode I found and watched I think through some streaming service. Can’t wait for season 3. Back and the Other One are also two charming funny British series we’ve watched this year.
I find it super relaxing to have someone do my hair and makeup. It’s a rare treat and I’d probably be bored to tears having that done daily, but if I were a faux billionaire, I’d have a little bit of pampering every day.
Every time I see a picture of Kylie, I just think my God, her face. The insecurity and surrounding toxicity that leads someone (esp someone so young) to change their face THAT much. It’s cartoonish.
Did you watch the video, though? Pictures nothing. She’s clearly unable to move some of her face muscles, which . . . she’s only 24.
Oh my god, @bettyrose. I just watched a little bit. You’re right, that makes it all even worse. It looks painful to me.
I stopped a minute in- her face, but also he’s doing her makeup with those nails??? Ack!! That whole thing was too bizarre for me. shudder
Her face looks so freaky in “motion”! I’d feel bad for saying that, but she does it intentionally, so that must be the look she is going for. The crazy cheeks combined with her monstrous mouth doesn’t read as human. She owns the Uncanny Valley.
When she tried to take a drink from the glass, I was really worried she was going to spill or choke, because her upper lip looks immobile.
What an existence
Whyyyyy??? It can take 20 minutes if you want to have the same results by doing it yourself. Looking good doesn’t mean having to spend a lifetime in the chair everyday. Your life force is draining away, darling. Maybe cut that time in half?
If you spend that much time on your looks and you are in your twenties, you’re just not attractive. I’m sorry, but that’s ridiculous. Plus they photoshop and filter on top of that.
@ Holland S : If you spend that much time on your looks and you are in your twenties, you just don’t believe that you’re attractive the way you naturally are. And so you want to change everything and wear a mask for the outside world. Sad.
I imagine it does take quite a while to change Kylie to an entirely different race.
She’s really been going for a Middle-Eastern look lately. They change their ethnicity as much as they change the size of their butts and boobs.
I watched the first part of the KUWTK reunion and it was actually super distracting watching her talk bc u can see how much work she’s had done. Her mouth wasn’t moving properly. I couldn’t listen to her words bc I was so distracted. Same with khloe. It’s very sad. I’m all for self choice like if I had the money I’d get a nose job but damn that’s so much work and so young! I just hope it doesn’t rub off on true and stormi. Bc they’re beautiful little girls.
@ Mimi : it probably will. Do you remember how Kylie and Kendall looked when the show started and they were kids? Sadly I think True and Stormi will go the same way.
True and Stormi will end up the same because they are in that world. Everyone in that world starts out with a few small tweaks here and there, then a quick nose job, a quick lift here and there….It’s inevitable.
Rest in peace Markie Post.
Indeed. It was sad to read that.
Kris taught her daughters to love surfaces, but to hate their own.
….and STILL filters her photos beyond recognition. 24 years old (tomorrow). Looks twice her age.
Her lips scare me. They are too smooth. They look like those wax Halloween lips.
It takes a lot of work to go from a regular white woman into a racially ambiguous Black woman. 🤭😁 Kylie enjoys high levels of success using Blackfishing techniques.
This!!!!!!! How do so many people not see this???? Or comment on it? The whole family except Kris and Kendall clearly model their faces, makeup, hair, etc of black women. And make money of it! Doing things black women get made fun for doing like wigs, weave, BBL.
I think she tried to imitate Kim’s look, the Middle Eastern look. I live in OC with a lot of middle eastern girls and they all have that look.
What a sad superficial life
Gawker is back??
shhh Peter Thiel might hear you!
I would go mad just sitting and doing nothing but makeup if it wasn’t for something on stage or film and even then I would have something to read. I cannot bear to sit idle.
Good gawd Keanu! 😘
Alright, calm down everyone. She was clearly exaggerating at least a little, and the wording makes it sound like by comparison he also takes longer than the other artists she’s worked with. I also doubt her “everyday” makeup takes as long as editorial/ad makeup.
What is sad is Kylie had PS so young her face never got to settle into what she would look like as an adult. She went from a thin-lipped average looking, slim teen to (after PS) a voluptuous, bubble butted, bolt-on-breasts, huge-lipped 20 year old. If she never had the PS she might have developed into a pretty young woman in her 20′s as many do after going through that awkward mid teens phase. But she and us will never know.
Wait, is that advice for dealing with a Mama Bear or Mama Middleton??
I would love to sit and have my make up and hair done for hours while I listened to an audiobook compared to my regular job and commute.