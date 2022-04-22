The Cambridges ‘didn’t respond’ when asked if the Queen needs protection

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Disasters Emergency Committee office on Thursday, in a subdued appearance where they were trying to highlight DEC’s work in Ukraine, and DEC’s work with Ukrainian refugees. As several commentators noted, it felt like the kind of event which probably should have been just Prince William and not Kate. But I suspect William knew that the event would get more attention if Kate came, and he was right. But God help us if Kate is sent somewhere solo, I suppose. The vibe these days is that she needs a babysitter and she’s incapable of doing solo events. Not so keen for a 40-year-old woman whose biggest achievements consist of cosplaying flags and dressing like an Edwardian colonialist. Meanwhile, as William and Kate were leaving DEC, someone in the royal rota shouted out a question which the Cambridges ignored:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today dodged an awkward question about the Duke of Sussex’s claim he came to Britain last week to ensure the Queen is ‘protected’.
As the fallout from his incendiary interview continued on Her Majesty’s 96th birthday, a broadcaster called out to William and Kate when they left the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) as the organisation announced its fund total for its Ukraine appeal had passed £300 million.
Harry, who met with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in The Hague today, appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the Queen when interviewed by a US network, saying he wanted to make sure his grandmother was ‘protected’ and had ‘the right people around her’.
The duke did not elaborate on whether he was referring to royal aides or members of his own family, but his comments may have deepened his rift with his father the Prince of Wales and his brother William and perplexed palace officials.
As the Cambridges stepped into their car a female broadcaster shouted: ‘Sir, does the Queen need protecting?’ The duke and duchess did not respond and continued into the vehicle before being driven away.
[From The Daily Mail]
My favorite part of this is “Harry, who met with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in The Hague today, appeared to issue a veiled warning…” It makes it sound like Harry is an exiled king, issuing ominous threats and warnings from abroad, even as he meets with high-ranking emissaries from his abandoned kingdom. It also makes it sound like Harry is taking up the issue of the Queen’s protection with the actual g–damn defense minister. When you know Harry was actually just talking to Ben Wallace about veterans and the military. Anyway, as for the Keens ignoring the question… what were they supposed to say, “we are very much not a Murdering-Our-Grandmother family?” Or perhaps: “We are very much not an Elder Abuse family.”
PS… I sort of forgot about this earlier in the week, but the Daily Mail got “exclusive” photos of the Cambridges’ Flop Tour from William and Kate’s private photographer. As in, they “privately” paid the guy to follow them around during the Flop Tour, taking glamour shots of them as they made asses out of themselves and cosplayed colonialists. What’s hilarious is how many photos were taken of their backs! The Keens are still desperately trying to recreate several iconic Sussex photos.
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to Saleh Saeed (L), CEO of DEC, and Hannah Richards (R), Director of Communications at DEC, during a visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about the ongoing support for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine on April 21, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to aid workers on the ground via video call during visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about the ongoing support for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine on April 21, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk to aid workers during a visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about the ongoing support for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine on April 21, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to a aid worker during a visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about the ongoing support for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine on April 21, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge talks to aid workers during a visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about the ongoing support for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine on April 21, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk to aid workers during a visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about the ongoing support for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine on April 21, 2022 in London, England.
Is it possible to fail at your job before you even have it? Because if it is, these two…
That’s what happens when you are not qualified and you do less than the bare minimum as an apprentice. Not to worry though, they have at least 20 years to catch up if all goes well.
At least she closed her mouth. I was concerned that she could not make anything but a maniacal joker face.
They are very much not a necessary tax payer expense.
Look at this lump of a woman, trying to look relevant, interested, and valid, when her forehead won’t even move.
Lol after William blurted the ‘very much not a racist family ‘ comment i doubt he will ever be caught off guard again.
I keep remembering that picture of the Queen Mother and Queen practising their Nazi salutes – each and every time someone quotes William about this.
Above PPhilip’s racism
Above Andrew’s racism
Above Princess Micheal of Kent’s racism
Above the rest of the Queen Mother’s racism
When anyone says the BRF were not racist to the Duchess of Sussex…
I remember the nazi salutes.
Here ends my TED talk.
@Noki: I don’t believe that was unscripted moment. The question was asked by a Sky reporter who doesn’t work the Royal beat. It seemed a little too choreographed to me just like when another Sky reporter just happened to film Kate going to the Sarah Everard memorial. With William and Kate nothing happens spontaneously.
that question and answer about being racist was DEFINITELY scripted. That’s the whole reason William went along to that event – to get the question and give the prepared response.
Oh you guys think it was planned? Lol never occured to me.
Kate should refrain from wearing clothes that remind us that she is, essentially, a human bowl of unflavored oatmeal. Poor little bland thing.
That blazer is the embodiment of her personality – colorless, bland, boring.
No mater what Kate chooses to wear she will get criticized.
She’ll never be critized for copying Meghan. When did Kate start wearing modern day pants for her events? When did Kate or the tindall woman start wearing aquazarra heels? When did Kate start wearing Vega sneakers? When did Kate start doing speeches? A topic she herself stated that she didn’t like to do? When did Kate start baking? A topic that William himself stated that she didn’t cook? The question was a copy of the press Harry was getting to show the rift is with his father and brother
Personally I don’t see the big deal with Harry stating that William gots his kids and I have mine. While they were still in the UK the rota told everyone that he was banned from seeing the Cambridge kids and William even stated how he loved that his children were close to the cousins which the rota made a big deal that Archie was excluded so now Harry is confirming that the kids will not be close for now
That can change
I wasn’t close to my cousin growing up. I was close to my sister, but as adults I’m super close to my cousin cause she has a great career and we’re both financially and retirement independent something that me and my sister has nothing in common with. So I’m cordial to my sister but I’m close to my cousin as an adult since our paths are similar
@ArabellaMoxie
“No matter what Meghan chooses to wear she will get criticized and blamed for the price of avocados, the war in Ukraine, climate change, and white lady tears. ”
Fixed it for ya!
Actually if kate goes back to wearing the clothes purchased by the Middletons and not the taxpayers then I will stop criticizing her. Of course it will be ten years out of date but old girl never got a job to make her own money to ever be able to afford anything. That is on her.
These two are boring as hell.
These shots give a better view of the blazer issue from yesterday. The fit is off.arms and sleeves are too big.
Keens are still “learning” every single thing
Maybe they thought the Disaster Emergencies Committee would help them with their own lives and that is why Khate went along too?
😂😂🤣 👏👏
I don’t think Harry’s concern is specifically about William or Charles personally. I’d like to bet it’s absolute chaos amongst the Grey Men in the various Palaces right now. We can all see that the Queen is not robust and well so a change of leader is coming. All those many people, who for, in some cases, decades, have been at the top of the courtier tree lording it over others, are facing the end of their power and influence when ‘their’ royal, TQ, dies. Charles’ people will be trying to grab hold of the reins and those on the way out will be jockeying for survival/payout/influence. Do I think that those people will be trying to manoeuvre an old lady around to get what they need? Yup. Do I think that those people will be putting her welfare above their own? Nope. Are we therefore surprised that Harry is expressing concern about those people???
Finally someone hit the nail on the head: Harry isn’t barking about Charles or William…surely by now you all realise Harry is private and independent when it comes to his family; despite fallout, he doesn’t mention them, only speaks kindly of them. It is absolutely the people surrounding the Queen that Harry is concerned about. I mean, think about it: with Philip gone, she is ALONE, at the mercy of those men in grey who Philip kept at bay. She is 96 and ailing, and a prime target for manipulators to get in and twist things, even to the extent of keeping the family out. THAT is why Harry went with Meghan to visit TQ: to show them that they are NOT in control of her, and that at any moment he can return and have full and complete access to her, and, if he so desires, completely take over her life, to the exclusion of all of them. He is NOT speaking of his family: they are, no doubt, under the same blind reign of these men in grey; they think that these people are “protectors” or “assistants” or “staff,” when they may very well have dubious intentions, and Harry blew them ALL outta the water by showing up and showing who’s boss.
“We would never ever time the death of a monarch to make it more convenient!”
oh wait….
Like I said yesterday the best part about Harry’s comment is that we really don’t know what he meant. Maybe he meant Andrew, maybe he meant that he wants to make sure she has the best healthcare workers, maybe he meant his father and William, maybe he meant Angela Kelly…..we don’t know. but it clearly rattled the royals and the press.
That there are so many interpretations of what he said that our minds jump to is concerning.
TQ’s family gains power as she declines. They gain wealth. It seems as if only Harry loves her enough to check in without motivation from personal gains. I’m sure Kate is counting the hours until she gets upgraded is position.
@Becks: I think he’s talking about both the family and aides.
That comment coupled with his statement that his grandmother talks to him about things she doesn’t say to anyone else, definitely spooled them up. I think it’s telling that she spent her birthday on her own without any family around.
C-Shell, I don’t check with any of the tabloid media, so can you or others tell me if any of the UK papers have leaned into that part of what H said? That’s the part that I found the most interesting. I’m left wondering what she confided in him that he’s put this statement out to let them know he knows what’s going on. It’s a hell of a strategic move on his part. I suspect that whatever was going on will stop or be toned down. I wonder what was going on?
Sure, it could mean “physically protected,” or “mentally protected” or “protecting her legacy” (which would be Andrew).
I think Harry should stop throwing out breadcrumbs fit us to speculate on during these interviews and just tell the world what he knows & bring the receipts.
He did a lot of that during the Oprah interviews and still got criticized, so to paraphrase your previous trolling comment, Harry can’t ever win regardless of what he says.
It’s so weird because, just before Invictus, they were running tons of articles about how Kate and William were moving to Windsor because Andrew is “too close” to her and spending too much time with her. So does TQ need protecting or not? Heck, maybe Harry is equally worried about Andrew?
Yes, I thought of Andrew’s influence, but could also be about Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dresser. She wrote a book and I think another may be in the works. Prior to Angela, staff are not allowed to write books. Royals have others must steer clear of, in the past, Backstairs Billy who worked for the Queen Mum, Michael Fawcett who worked for Charles.
Margles, I wonder if he’s also worried that if W&K are close, that she needs to be protected from them? I’m sure Clueless wouldn’t stop at much to get money from her, too, right along with Uncle Randy Andy.
“Incendiary interview”. I guess I watched a different interview.
Exactly concerned grandson asks Granny if she’s alright and being well looked after is somehow problematic? But according to the unhinged Richard Kay Harry is NOT her favorite grandchild so there!! Can you imagineTQ phoning up Mr Kay to explain who she likes best of her 8 grandchildren??
I definitely think keeping quiet was the best thing they could have done. Especially since no-one needs another “we’re very much not a racist family” comment. Sometimes, keeping your mouth shut is best.
Traditionally the Royals NEVER answer any questions shouted at them by reporters. Indeed it’s considered infra dig amongst the RR to shout out at all. That’s why, when Wills had the ‘racist family’ question yelled at him AND HE REPLIED, insiders commented about the fact that it must have been set up – both question and answer.
The fact that reporters are now shouting stuff at them more often is an interesting one. It indicates a creeping erosion of the deference between media and royals. That reporter would have known that an answer was highly unlikely but they got the question yelling on tape, keeping the story alive and giving them another angle to report on.
Yeah they are not supposed to yell questions at the royals like that. I think the idea is to keep every event from turning into a press conference or something, maybe? But remember when Harry was in Botswana in 2019 and Rhiannon (Mills, I think?) from Sky News was yelling questions at him and he turned around and said something like “Rhiannon dont do this” or “dont be like this” because she knew that was against “the rules.”
so William getting a question and responding definitely meant it was set up.
And remember when the RR went after Harry for saying that to her when they all knew the rules? Bah. I was so mad about that.
Who had to break the news to Kate that not only did she have to accompany her husband to this but she had to do it dressed as oatmeal?
I think it’s more, who broke the good news to Kate — maybe she had to go to an event (ugh) but she’d get to dress up as buttoned oatmeal!!!
That was my exact thoughts yesterday when I saw the picture, bowl of oatmeal. And I’m some who likes neutral colors like camel, khaki, brown etc. But this is just, hmm, needs a scarf or jewelry, something.
This should have been a really interesting engagement but it was just boring. Both of them didn’t really look enthused to be there. I think this engagement was hastily arranged because Harry and Meghan were stealing the spotlight with the Invictus Games.
Kate’s face is always the dead giveaway. She’s never enthused to be working on an ordinary day, but when she’s forced, her face paints the picture for us. As for Baldy’s face when she speaks … has anyone informed him it just looks awful? Or doesn’t he care anymore?!
Unrelated to the topic, but in the second picture, I love Will’s fake “I’m very concerned about what you are saying, a lot” face.
A lot of politicals got salty about Harry’s comment, too. Boris Johnson, when asked if the Queen needs more protection, said “No.” And a former minister? of Theresa May put out a nasty message about the Sussexes.
God they’re dull.
The pics released BY THEIR PHOTOGRAPHER are so unfortunate. The image of the Jamaican woman kissing Bulliam’s hand over a fence (I assume to offset all the genuine love Harry’s getting at the IG) was an extraneous nail in the coffin of the Disaster Tour, as if it needed one. They really need to stop reminding people of how racist they are.
@ C-Shell I just wrote about this – didn’t see your post. This photo is cringeworthy, in every aspect.
LOL, the CB hive mind is awesome to watch!
When I see the phrase that Keens “visited A, B, C… to learn about” I know immediately it’s just photo-op and has nothing of substance. Dull, boring, waste of time. Even if they’re really learning something, what is the further use of that information?
One more thing: Kaiser mentioned Keen’s private photographer published photos from the Tour Offensive. I saw them. One was with local woman kissing Will’s hand. I wish they’d think about optics before posting it.
Can you imagine if they DID consider optics and that was the best of the lot? Or if this is somehow their preferred optics?
They thought that photo would say “See?! People of colour like William so he can’t be racist! And he’s even letting her touch him without pulling away, so he’s double not-racist!”
Proving once again how skewed and narrow their view of the world is.
Omg the photos by their private Photog are a scream!!! Made my morning.
First they are mostly objectively terrible shots- bad framing, bad lighting, and the subjects?!?!
In the one w Kkkate and the black older woman and the child? Neither human prop is even looking at Khate. Lolz.
Another shot from the back displays William’s severe wedgie to perfection.
Hahahaha they are just so objectively terrible even if you like those two. Everything they do is incompetent.
Why are they being released now? It’s not like the photographer released one or two for Earth Day or something, which would make sense. This really does seem like they decided this was the best way to prove everyone wrong about the Caribbean Flop Tour.
but its been a month now, the tour is certified as a Flop, people have moved on to the next likely Flop – Sophie and Edward’s tour.
I believe it’s their way to be constantly on news without actually working. Side note, Kate’s photo with the older woman and the child was taken after the terrible comments on their racist behavior. Definitely damage control
Omg, I let out a screech at Will’s Severe Wedgie. Wtf? Why would anyone want that released?
That pic of Khate holding the old woman’s and child’s hands makes her look so desperate. Her hands are grasping, holding on to keep them from withdrawing. The old woman’s hand is loose, and the child’s is balled. If anyone were looking for a pic of Khate as a warm and caring person, this one ain’t it.
Ooh I do so love the image of Harry as an exiled King, bidding his time, setting wrongs to rights and planning to reclaim what’s rightfully his.
Not that I think Harry ever wants to return to this disorganized dumpster fire but it’s exactly how they treat him.
I love the ring of Good King Henry IX, don’t you?
Queen Consort Meghan too.
Throw in Prince Archie, Duke of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex (future Princess Royal)
She had Covid and some sort of vague injury. She went for a birthday drive and was nearly in a car crash. She gets trotted out despite this for good PR for the rest. The security at Windsor was so poor that somebody could video her family getting in their cars after a visit. PA is allowed to visit her often to collect millions for pay-offs. Her loving heirs put out PR about being FK and F POW or FFK which is basically looking toward her demise. If it were my granny I would have questions.
The filming of the Cambridges was a set up because even locals from the Windsor area confirm that there is no way paps could get such a clear video shot even with long lenses. It is a fortress after all.
Yes, the whole castle complex is surrounded by a huge stone wall and the buildings the video was shot in front of are well inside it. People don’t get just to wander about inside the compound – especially not anywhere near the royal family.
Kaiser your last sentence made me choke on my tea. Lol
What I think is weird is how they attacked Harry for his statement about the queen being protected when just a few months ago the whole rota was up in arms when that “ninja assassin” (lol) climbed the fence at Windsor Castle. The guy never got within 500 yards of the castle but they were freaking out about whether the queen had adequate security. Now I don’t know if Harry was referring to that or a more direct threat but it’s hypocritical to bash him when they were having similar concerns earlier. Of course they were trying to imply that the guy getting past security was somehow Harry’s fault too of course.
Laughed hard at the underwater photo. That fish didn’t want them there either. Meme potential is strong.
Just when the RF and the RRs thought they were winning big in dragging Harry over his remarks about TQs safety – Sky news sent a freedom of information request to the Met Police and revealed the following: * A total of 470 crimes were recorded at Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, St James’s Palace and Clarence House – either inside or immediately outside the grounds – between 2019 and 2021, the Metropolitan Police reveals.* I hope this unraveling continues 😄
Why does William always look like he was offered the floor polish as an aperitif?
Did you see this article in the Daily Express, “Meghan and Harry ‘pushed out’ to stop clash with ‘lazy’ Kate and William”? A few cracks are starting to show in the Rota’s Cambridge-worship…
Thanks for heads up, @Poppy! Will check it out.
DECEASED at ‘We are very much a not murdering our grandmother family’… perhaps not but elder abuse? Most definitely. Harry has expressed concern TWICE.
I accidentally snorted reading Kaiser’s “We are very much not an Elder Abuse family” line 😆
I mean, objectively, it’s a horrible situation and if Harry publicly expressed concern there is clearly some basis to it. But that original retort from William was so incredibly stupid, and is going to be a refrain re: his many future gaffes for the next fifty years.
I always think her eyebrows look wonky.
Noki, William will always be caught off guard because he doesn’t care enough to prepare for any of his seldom work engagements.
All I see with pictures of them is their body language and how they really dislike being in each other’s company. What a way to live.
He looks irritated and there she is with the face making and jazz hands.
She honestly looks like she is on something when she makes those faces.