The Cambridges ‘didn’t respond’ when asked if the Queen needs protection

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Disasters Emergency Committee office on Thursday, in a subdued appearance where they were trying to highlight DEC’s work in Ukraine, and DEC’s work with Ukrainian refugees. As several commentators noted, it felt like the kind of event which probably should have been just Prince William and not Kate. But I suspect William knew that the event would get more attention if Kate came, and he was right. But God help us if Kate is sent somewhere solo, I suppose. The vibe these days is that she needs a babysitter and she’s incapable of doing solo events. Not so keen for a 40-year-old woman whose biggest achievements consist of cosplaying flags and dressing like an Edwardian colonialist. Meanwhile, as William and Kate were leaving DEC, someone in the royal rota shouted out a question which the Cambridges ignored:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today dodged an awkward question about the Duke of Sussex’s claim he came to Britain last week to ensure the Queen is ‘protected’. As the fallout from his incendiary interview continued on Her Majesty’s 96th birthday, a broadcaster called out to William and Kate when they left the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) as the organisation announced its fund total for its Ukraine appeal had passed £300 million. Harry, who met with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in The Hague today, appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the Queen when interviewed by a US network, saying he wanted to make sure his grandmother was ‘protected’ and had ‘the right people around her’. The duke did not elaborate on whether he was referring to royal aides or members of his own family, but his comments may have deepened his rift with his father the Prince of Wales and his brother William and perplexed palace officials. As the Cambridges stepped into their car a female broadcaster shouted: ‘Sir, does the Queen need protecting?’ The duke and duchess did not respond and continued into the vehicle before being driven away.

[From The Daily Mail]

My favorite part of this is “Harry, who met with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in The Hague today, appeared to issue a veiled warning…” It makes it sound like Harry is an exiled king, issuing ominous threats and warnings from abroad, even as he meets with high-ranking emissaries from his abandoned kingdom. It also makes it sound like Harry is taking up the issue of the Queen’s protection with the actual g–damn defense minister. When you know Harry was actually just talking to Ben Wallace about veterans and the military. Anyway, as for the Keens ignoring the question… what were they supposed to say, “we are very much not a Murdering-Our-Grandmother family?” Or perhaps: “We are very much not an Elder Abuse family.”

PS… I sort of forgot about this earlier in the week, but the Daily Mail got “exclusive” photos of the Cambridges’ Flop Tour from William and Kate’s private photographer. As in, they “privately” paid the guy to follow them around during the Flop Tour, taking glamour shots of them as they made asses out of themselves and cosplayed colonialists. What’s hilarious is how many photos were taken of their backs! The Keens are still desperately trying to recreate several iconic Sussex photos.