The Wessexes dropped Grenada from their tour because of slavery & reparations

Almost one month ago exactly, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge into his office. Before William and Kate even had the chance to sit down, Holness gestured to the television cameras (which were broadcasting live) and he fired the Cambridges. He fired the entire monarchy and said that Jamaica doesn’t need their colonialist nonsense anymore. It was an incredible moment in a tour full of horrific imagery from Will and Kate.

Following the Flop Tour, all of the palace lackeys swore up and down that they would learn from the Cambridges’ mistakes, and that all future tours would be less colonalist and not as horrendously tone-deaf. The test case is now, with the Earl and Countess of Wessex beginning their Caribbean tour. Originally, they were supposed to do drive-by stops in Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Then on the eve of their departure, the Wessexes dropped Grenada from their tour. The Wessexes and the palace didn’t explain why. Allow the Independent to explain it though:

It was announced on Thursday that Grenada has been removed from the Wessexes’ itinerary, with no official explanation as yet. However it comes days after after fresh details emerged regarding Britain’s role in the enslavement of Black people in the island nation while it was a colony. Research commissioned by the Bank of England in the wake of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020 recently revealed that ownership of two plantations and 599 people was transferred to the financial institution in the early 1770s. The names of the 599 enslaved people can be viewed within the free exhibition, launched last week, at the bank’s museum on Threadneedle street in central London.

Though the Bank of England has previously apologised for its historical links to the slave trade, this insight regarding its direct ownership of Black people has caused upset among the Caribbean diaspora and, in particular, descendants of those who were enslaved under the regime which dealt in the trade of sugar, cofee and Africans.

Ambassador Arley Gill, Chairman of the Grenada National Reparations Committee, said: “this exhibit at the Bank of England’s museum in London brings home to us now — if we were not aware of it before — the exploitation of Grenada as a colony of Great Britain and its institutions, and should intensify our urgent call-to-action to every Grenadian to join the fight for reparations and reparatory justice for the descendants of enslaved people here in Grenada, The time has come for the British government and the descendants of British elites who benefitted from the enslavement of our ancestors to own-up to this heinous crime against humanity – and do the right thing.”

[From The Independent]

So Bank of England commissioned a research project into their own history in the slave trade and their business ties to chattel slavery? And then they organized an exhibition so that everyone could see them acknowledging this dark, disturbing history? Well.. on one hand, that’s an incredible self-own, but on the other hand… I mean, at least they’re not just issuing blanket denials. They’re trying to bring their f–ked up history into the light. I absolutely agree that this is part of the reason why the Wessexes dropped Grenada from their tour. Incidentally, it looks like they’ll be flying into a sh-tstorm in Antigua and Barbuda too:

Now, ahead of Edward and Sophie’s visit, the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission has written an open letter, criticising the Royal Family for past comments on slavery.

“It has become common for members of the Royal Family and representatives of the government of Britain to come to this region and lament that slavery was an ‘appalling atrocity’, that it was ‘abhorrent’, that ‘it should not have happened’,” the letter says. “We hear the phony sanctimony of those who came before you that these crimes are a ‘stain on your history’. For us, they are the source of genocide and of continuing deep international injury, injustice and racism. We hope you will respect us by not repeating the mantra. We are not simpletons.”

The European slave trade resulted from the “wilful acts of white Europeans aimed solely at Africans”, the letter adds. “We know that the Crown ‘owned’ enslaved Africans as late as 1831, three years before the passage of the Emancipation Act. Those enslaved included our ancestors. We ask that you respect that. We know that no one today in your family was alive when the crimes against humanity were committed, (but) please do not tell us that again either – as others before you have done. We know that everyone in your family continues to live in the splendour, pomp and wealth attained through the proceeds of the crimes.”

[From Sky News]

Phony sanctimony?? Does the reparations committee understand that the Windsors exclusively trade in phony sanctimony? That is their only currency! Seriously, this open letter is so badass. Antigua and Barbuda said “don’t you bring your mealy-mouthed colonizer bullsh-t to our house, y’all better just stay home.”

PS… I wrote this Thursday evening and so much crap has happened since then, so there will be another post about it, lmao!!

68 Responses to “The Wessexes dropped Grenada from their tour because of slavery & reparations”

  1. Snazzy says:
    April 22, 2022 at 7:28 am

    “We hear the phony sanctimony of those who came before you that these crimes are a ‘stain on your history’. For us, they are the source of genocide and of continuing deep international injury, injustice and racism. We hope you will respect us by not repeating the mantra. We are not simpletons.”

    Amazing

    Reply
    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      April 22, 2022 at 7:46 am

      It truly is. I want their way with words for my own. Perhaps I’ll steal them, then colonize them, then claim them as my own and never acknowledge the source of their greatness.

      Reply
    • The Hench says:
      April 22, 2022 at 8:21 am

      Came here to say the same thing. Love the way that they not only pulled no punches but shut down any likely mealy mouthed utterances that palace lackeys were probably currently writing….

      Reply
      • nutella toast says:
        April 22, 2022 at 9:38 am

        Edward: *looks at prepared speech*
        Edward: *crumbles it slowly and sighs*
        Sophie: “So should we move our tour to London then?”

    • SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
      April 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm

      It’s glorious. And will have so much more impact for pampered idiots who are used to being deferred to by crawly lickspittles.

      Reply
  2. Amy T says:
    April 22, 2022 at 7:32 am

    They really need to look up “performative apology” in the dictionary, if for no other reason than to note that pictures of themselves illustrate the definition.

    Reply
  3. hindulovegod says:
    April 22, 2022 at 7:33 am

    Countries are saying the visits are prompting them to seriously reconsider the Queen as head of state. Who knew all these 21st century royals had to do was show up in order to destroy the Commonwealth? I hope these countries start suing for reparations along with firing the monarchy.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      April 22, 2022 at 8:10 am

      It’s my sincere wish that the commonwealth countries all ‘nope’ out of this nonsense and then in my lifetime we ditch the whole terrible institution here in the UK too. I’m not too hopeful on the second point but the first is starting to look like more of a reality by the day.

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      April 22, 2022 at 5:36 pm

      “Who knew all these 21st century royals had to do was show up in order to destroy the Commonwealth?”

      So William and Kate have some use after all? 😉😉

      Reply
  4. Trina says:
    April 22, 2022 at 7:34 am

    Re that statement from the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission – FIRE and boy are they going to feel the burn. Love that statement. Laying down the truth. I hate that condescending bs too.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    April 22, 2022 at 7:34 am

    Lol….Sophie and Ed have been desperate for press and attention recently. Be careful what you wish for, right?

    Reply
  6. Cinders says:
    April 22, 2022 at 7:49 am

    Wow. That letter is something.
    It also *directly quotes* PW from his speech on the recent flop tour.
    The Antigua letter says:
    “It has become common for members of the Royal Family … to lament that slavery was an ‘appalling atrocity’, that it was ‘abhorrent’, that ‘it should not have happened’ … We hear the phony sanctimony of those who came before you that these crimes are a ‘stain on your history’.”
    What PW actually said:
    “The appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history … Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened.”
    Verbatim quotes.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      April 22, 2022 at 8:02 am

      Yeah that was all about William’s speech. Ouch,.

      Reply
    • Amy Too says:
      April 22, 2022 at 8:30 am

      Can you imagine the shame and embarrassment that a normal, non-Prince William person would feel to have their speech quoted word for word as a “here are the worst possible things you could say” example? I’m sure he’s just incandescent and raging about how “ungrateful” all those colonized peasants are, but I wonder if the anger masks some sense of shame that he feels subconsciously deep down? Because that is legit embarrassing. I’m sure he’s more like “how dare you embarrass me!” though as opposed to “I am embarrassed.”

      Reply
      • equality says:
        April 22, 2022 at 8:35 am

        Wasn’t that the speech where he was basically parroting what PC said though?

      • TigerMcQueen says:
        April 22, 2022 at 8:53 am

        @equality yes, he copied what Charles said. Elegant Bill has no original thoughts or any desire whatsoever to rock the boat, but he knew he had to address slavery during the tour. So he took the safe route and copied his dad.

        That letter is calling out both of them and the whole institution. It’s fun to think of the FFK’s rage over this, but it’s even more amazing when you realize the letter is calling out a man who will very, very soon become king and who is very, very invested in claiming that role. Of course Elegant Bill’s going to be upset, in a clueless ‘how date they’ way. But Charles will not be happy either, and I think he’s self aware enough to understand that institution he represents is a corrupt one (even if he’ll die to defend it).

      • Catlady says:
        April 22, 2022 at 11:29 am

        William’s speech is an excellent example of why diversity, inclusion, and equality matter in the workplace. A group of toffee nosed twits was never going to get it right on slavery.

      • betsyh says:
        April 22, 2022 at 2:34 pm

        Catlady, so true!

    • Debbie says:
      April 22, 2022 at 11:54 am

      @Cinders: Rarely has a royal tour sucked SO MUCH that it continued to rain acrimony, hostility and rancor long after it ended. But, God bless them, William and Kate managed to have such a tour.

      Reply
  7. OriginalLaLa says:
    April 22, 2022 at 7:52 am

    That statement is brilliant and tells no lie. #AbolishTheMonarchy

    Reply
  8. Ginger says:
    April 22, 2022 at 7:56 am

    That statement is everything.

    Reply
  9. equality says:
    April 22, 2022 at 7:56 am

    “We know that everyone in your family continues to live in the splendour, pomp and wealth attained through the proceeds of the crimes.” Some more than others. Reason to be glad that H&M are out. It would be interesting if countries around the globe brought lawsuits for reparations and stolen jewels, etc.

    Reply
  10. Cinders says:
    April 22, 2022 at 8:01 am

    I mean, there’s no way the Wessexes can rescue this, is there. They should just turn the plane around and go home.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      April 22, 2022 at 8:08 am

      Given how painfully dull and bland they are I wasn’t expecting much entertainment value from this tour (which I can live with given how much the flop tour wildly exceeded all my expectations) but it seems I was wrong. Hurrah.

      #abolishthemonarchy

      Reply
    • Amy Too says:
      April 22, 2022 at 8:33 am

      I haven’t been this excited since will and Kate’s colonizer vacation tour was about to start. I figured that one would be bad and full of tone deaf, racist oopsies but it went worst that I could have ever imagined and hoped for! And now we get a tacky sequel (with cheaper, lesser actors cast as the leads) almost immediately and I couldn’t be more excited.

      Reply
  11. RoSco says:
    April 22, 2022 at 8:04 am

    Whoever drafted that letter and whoever ultimately approved that letter for release can fight over my heart. It belongs to one or both of them.

    Reply
    • KFG says:
      April 22, 2022 at 8:18 am

      Exactly! None of these countries asked the third string to come. BIPOC are not happy about Petty Betty having a 70 year reign bc she did a bunch of shady shit to their countries when they were trying to become independent. She is a symbol of white supremacy and unearned privilege attained on the backs of Black and Brown people. Who is running the RF, bc it seems like they’re actively trying to bring the house of Windsor down.

      Reply
  12. Jais says:
    April 22, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Omg. Citing PW. Epic.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    April 22, 2022 at 8:07 am

    This line:

    “We know that everyone in your family continues to live in the splendour, pomp and wealth attained through the proceeds of the crimes.”

    is so brilliant because in many ways that’s the crux of the problem, right? It’s what makes their apologies ring so false and hollow etc. The royals may be “sorry” that slavery happened but they act like slavery is this distant concept and dont acknowledge how slavery impacted the current world, including their own lives. And not only slavery but colonialism a a whole.
    They don’t ever acknowledge where their wealth and jewels come from and how colonialism was a GOOD thing for the royal family and their wealth.

    Of course these countries don’t want British royals parading around.

    Reply
    • The Hench says:
      April 22, 2022 at 8:26 am

      Yes, that really hit me too – it’s exactly the crux of the problem. Current Royals like to pretend it was an awful thing that happened a long time ago and is now over. But it isn’t over whilst they are still benefitting from its proceeds. And a description of the Royal family as one that lives, like the Mafia, “in the splendour, pomp and wealth attained through the proceeds of (the) crimes” is an excoriating and accurate observation.

      Reply
      • SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
        April 22, 2022 at 3:06 pm

        Royal Family organised crime syndicate are still exploiting the Caribbean and stealing from the people of the UK by stashing their money in tax havens like the Caymans, which have that tax haven status as part of their past as colonies. Burn it all to the ground.

    • Nic919 says:
      April 22, 2022 at 8:52 am

      The parade of outfits by Kate was especially tone deaf during this tour because it was a reminder that all the expensive fashion is paid for by taxpayers or at best funds acquired by the family through proceeds of slavery and colonialism.

      Reply
    • Margaret says:
      April 22, 2022 at 9:10 am

      This is indeed a brilliant sentence! This is the first time I’ve read them called them out on this hyprocrisy publicly, and I’m loving it.

      Are any of the Windsors heading towards the Sub-continent for a jubbly tour? If they do, someone is bound to mention the Koh-i-noor, and that will be fun.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        April 22, 2022 at 9:54 am

        The Koh-i-noor is currently on the Queen Mother’s crown, right? so if Camilla wears that same crown for Charles’ coronation it will be, uh, interesting, to see the discussions around that.

  14. Amy Bee says:
    April 22, 2022 at 8:10 am

    It’s what they deserve.

    Reply
  15. Jan says:
    April 22, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Ok, people in the Caribbean speak with an accent, but education in mandatory.

    Reply
  16. Amy Too says:
    April 22, 2022 at 8:18 am

    I really love how they included the part about how the current member of the BRF didn’t personally own people but that they do absolutely continue to live extremely luxuriously off of the wealth that came from owning people. They are not fully innocent. They prance around in stolen jewels, in couture outfits paid for with stolen money and the blood and lives of slaves. They still suck a lot.

    Reply
  17. Sofia says:
    April 22, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Not surprising. Monarchists can pretend that the current generation of royals and even the queen had nothing to do with colonialism and slavery but they very well benefit from it to this day and have not talked about how all the fancy jewels they coo over came from colonisation.

    Reply
  18. TeamAwesome says:
    April 22, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Is there an example somewhere of a family or government following through with reparations to a community, government, or group of people? Is there someone out there crunching numbers of what this *could* look like for the Windsors to actually do something about this?

    Reply
  19. Kik says:
    April 22, 2022 at 9:32 am

    The royal family is so obnoxious . If they didn’t want to irritate these islands further they needed to stop touring as if they are still colonial masters checking out how their property. It’s stupid to have these unaccomplished dimwits floating around from territory to territory as if it’s 1950. Even if the Caribbean never receives a dime at least they have made it known that they detest them and all that royal family represents. They are not even donating a hospital or anything but they expect these countries to use their resources to give these dummies a vacation ,

    Reply
  20. Over it says:
    April 22, 2022 at 9:38 am

    I have been to Antigua and Barbuda and it’s absolutely beautiful and the best vacation I have ever had. So after reading this letter, they will definitely be getting me to return. This letter is chef kiss

    Reply
    • DaniB says:
      April 22, 2022 at 11:17 am

      Me too! My
      Family has gone several times. In fact, I went last summer. And what struck me the most is just how much the island suffered due to the loss of tourism due to Covid. Beaches where we previously ate and paddle boarded were completely desolate and trash-strewn, and restaurants closed down. If the monarchy was so invested in these islands, shouldn’t they have found some way to subsidize the people who inhabit these islands?

      Reply
  21. NotSoSocialB says:
    April 22, 2022 at 9:52 am

    Well, well, well. The chickens are truly coming home to roost. The monarchy’s clock is ticking.

    Reply
  22. AmelieOriginal says:
    April 22, 2022 at 9:58 am

    No punches pulled!!! Also another brutal way of saying “we don’t just want your white guilt, thanks.”

    I have to wonder if these countries also saw the way the BRF treated and then ousted Meghan and decided “No thanks.” They were always going to remove the Queen as head of state at some point and many were already n the process. But “Megxit” may have hastened that process that was already in the works. And if that’s the case, the BRF has no one but itself to blame.

    Reply
  23. SnarcasmQueen says:
    April 22, 2022 at 10:16 am

    If we cancel royal visits to every country Britain did dirty, the royals are gonna have to Netflix and chill until the zombies come.

    Even Edinburgh is out.

    Reply
  24. phlyfiremama says:
    April 22, 2022 at 10:27 am

    #RoyalFamilyFiredInEntirety. 😂😂😂

    Reply
  25. nina says:
    April 22, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Sofiesta. Meh. Why anyone ever thought this dullard could fill the void left by Diana is beyond me.

    Reply
  26. Merricat says:
    April 22, 2022 at 10:37 am

    I find the statement so moving, honest, and just.
    No putting that genie back in the bottle.

    Reply
  27. Eggbert says:
    April 22, 2022 at 11:40 am

    As an American looking in from the outside it seems the only people who want the monarchy is the royal family and the British media. End of list.

    Reply
  28. Charm says:
    April 22, 2022 at 11:47 am

    So………..!!! I wonder if King Charles III (or King George VII as I hear he will prefer to use) will do any tours to the Caribbean during his relatively brief reign after he ascends to the throne?

    I mean…….these shocking burns from Caribbean nations will not be forgotten any time soon, so what would be his purpose for coming to any C’Wealth Caribbean island as “king?” Perhaps Australia, New Zealand and Canada will suffice……..maybe.

    Otherwise the royals (esp Charles) could just stop the pretense and fully embrace their middle eastern comrades. They have more in common with each other, afterall.

    Reply
  29. Flowerlake says:
    April 22, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    If they wanted to learn, maybe they should have taken some time to process what they had learned before doing another tour?

    Reply
  30. SnarcasmQueen says:
    April 22, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    Also, this is just yet another example of how elbowing out the Sussexes instead of adapting much of their focus and mindset is just another step on the steady decline of the British royals.

    No one expects the monarchy to pretend slavery happened. No one wants their bland, dishonest apologies that treat the middle passage as little more than a natural disaster that happened all on its own. Hell, I’m not even sure people really expect reparations.

    What would meaningfully shift the reception would be visits that acknowledge Britain’s part in that legacy, brought it out in the open, spoke in frank times that didn’t downplay either the horrors of the time OR the ways in which that past informs the current. And from there to highlight programs, charities, organizations that work to address the systemic issues that continue today.

    Something like, this is such and such farm, which used to make up x plantations run by British second sons. Today we’re visiting an indigenous community, descendants of the enslaved who worked the land. Wages are still depressed here because of these factors and here are some organizations addressing those disparities one of which we are visiting this afternoon. And also if you buy this cookbook, you can support this charity.

    But nooooooo

    Reply
  31. SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
    April 22, 2022 at 2:58 pm

    Oh, bravo Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission. Shoot down the RF’s self-serving notpologies before they begin.

    Reply
  32. Zut Alors says:
    April 22, 2022 at 3:01 pm

    That speech should be written out in Meghan’s excellent calligraphy, framed, and given to all the royals. It should serve as a warning to never try this sh!t again.

    Reply
  33. toodles says:
    April 22, 2022 at 4:57 pm

    What did they expect ? The Monarchy drove its only family member of color to the brink of suicide, and the world bore witness. The BRF can keep that shit to themselves in England.

    As an American, I only hope talks of reparations for these colonies transfers to that of African Americans in the U.S.

    Reply
  34. Slippers4life says:
    April 22, 2022 at 5:46 pm

    Daaaaaaaaaaaaaamn!!! Alley Gill is amazing!

    Reply

