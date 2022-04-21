The Wessexes dropped Grenada from their Caribbean tour with no explanation

As soon as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came back from their Caribbean Flop Tour, the royal machine was in overdrive to convince themselves that “changes needed to be made,” and those changes were largely going to be superficial. As in, no one is going to reinvent the whole “colonialists on parade” energy of royal tours, but the colonialists will try to be more subdued as they are parading through their “colonies.” We’ve also known for months that the Earl and Countess of Wessex would be going on a Caribbean tour as well, a tour which is scheduled to begin tomorrow, April 22. Sophie and Edward were originally scheduled to visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Well, the itinerary was just released and it looks like the Wessexes have removed one country from their tour.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex have scrapped part of their Jubilee tour last-minute, it was announced today. Without any explanation as to why it was removed, Grenada has been removed from the list of countries.

The Royals were set to visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from April 22 to 28. But they will no longer visit the country following a “consultation with the Government of Grenada and on the advice of the Governor General.”

In a statement, the Palace added that the couple hope to visit at a later date, but did not confirm a new time.

The Royals jet off tomorrow – and are set to meet communities, local entrepreneurs and craftspeople, and young people on the islands, as they mark the Platinum Jubilee.

[The Daily Mirror]

I would LOVE to know what Grenada’s governor-general said to the palace! “Don’t send Sophie and Edward here, it’s a colonialist trap!” It sounds more like Grenada’s government was about to give the Wessexes the “Jamaican Special,” aka being called into the prime minister’s office and fired live on camera. Truly, for the Wessexes to cancel one whole leg of the tour, that must mean that the palace is scared sh-tless about what Grenada was going to do.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Instar.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “The Wessexes dropped Grenada from their Caribbean tour with no explanation”

  1. SarahLee says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Side note – why is 18 year old Louise dressed like my grandmother?

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      April 21, 2022 at 9:06 am

      And why is Sophie dressed like an IKEA duvet cover?

      Reply
      • equality says:
        April 21, 2022 at 9:10 am

        Sophie usually looks more pulled together and has her hair styled. I wondered if they called people last minute so W&K would have an entourage to walk behind them.

      • Becks1 says:
        April 21, 2022 at 9:48 am

        I don’ t think the cut of Sophie’s dress is that bad, she’s worn similar things before, but that pattern is ugly.

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        April 21, 2022 at 11:00 am

        equality, I wondered if they were called at the last minute, too. Wasn’t it reported that Chuck would be filling in for TQ? I got shades of the Christmas thing when I saw the picture.

      • Alarmjaguar says:
        April 21, 2022 at 3:59 pm

        @Becks1, I like the pattern but hate the cut. I was trying to imagine it as a nice blouse or a skirt, but not a full dress. I think it could work.

    • Snuffles says:
      April 21, 2022 at 9:07 am

      She’s a cute girl. It would do wonders if she dressed her age. There are 12 year olds with more style than her.

      Reply
      • liz says:
        April 21, 2022 at 9:46 am

        You have to wonder if she doesn’t dress like a typical (wealthy) teenager on her own time. Maybe she dresses like this when she’s with her family and knows she’s going to be photographed so she can hang out with her friends completely anonymously because no one recognizes her in “street clothes.”

    • Ace says:
      April 21, 2022 at 11:33 am

      My theory is that it’s a combination of Louise herself not being much into clothes and thinking whatever is fine, plus that tthe Wessexes don’t get much money and she has to make do with whatever se can find in her mother’s closet.

      Reply
  2. equality says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Hopefully some of the other countries are going to fire them on camera but didn’t give them warning.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      April 21, 2022 at 9:48 am

      That’s my hope. Grenada showed their cards early.

      Reply
      • nutella toast says:
        April 21, 2022 at 10:06 am

        Yep – I think Grenada was like, “Why spend $ on these idiots when they visit and make everyone pretend like we give two flicks about them with pomp and circumstance and all that garbage…I don’t feel like dressing up for those people – just let them know they’re getting dumped beforehand and be done with it”.

      • equality says:
        April 21, 2022 at 11:46 am

        Antigua is supposed to give them a letter asking for reparations.

    • Trimdownmnrchyboring says:
      April 21, 2022 at 12:52 pm

      To the contrary! I hope they go and then do more colonialist racist stuff, offend the world and so they can go down on their own, by their own doing, they are stupid it’s not even funny

      Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:09 am

    If it was just scrapped, then someone from grenada clearly told them “yeah don’t come here.” At this point the schedule is pretty set I would imagine and the events planned etc, so there was definitely something exchanged or shared that made the Wessexes realize avoiding Grenada was best so they didn’t wind up in the same situation as the Cambridges.

    Reply
  4. Merricat says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:11 am

    No one is interested in the Whey-Faced Wessex Tour, least of all the nations being toured. Maybe stop touring, you thick-headed dunderheads.

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      April 21, 2022 at 9:50 am

      Hahahahahahah dunderheads is one of my truely African Father and Uncles favourite insults.

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      April 21, 2022 at 10:30 am

      I’m still really shocked they are even going in the first place. One would think after the Flop Tour that the RF needs to stay far away from these colonial tours for a while.

      Reply
  5. Jay says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:11 am

    Yup, I sense they are avoiding a very public break up.

    By the by, I hope this gives other members of the commonwealth ideas on how to keep the Windsors out the next time they want to invite themselves over to celebrate the glorious empire. “Great! Come on by! We were hoping to have someone represent the crown so we can fire you to your face!”

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Hail Britannia, Britannia rules the waves…

    Reply
  7. Rumble says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Grenada doesn’t want to spend the money on the Jubbly tour! And lol forever at the palace statement, the Wessexes/RF totally got told point blank WE DON’T WANT YOU.

    Reply
  8. Nic919 says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:17 am

    Makes it harder to pretend that these countries actually invite any of them to come visit. The public version is that the country invites them but we all know the reality is that someone from the UK office contacts the country to tell them to make the invite. And in this case Grenada saw an out after the Cambridge colonialist flop tour.

    Reply
    • Cava 24 says:
      April 21, 2022 at 9:26 am

      That totally sounds right to me, someone broke ranks and it has given everyone else an opportunity. The idea that having semi-obscure royals (or any royals) visit is somehow a benefit to a small country is kind of ridiculous. I wonder, too, how much the requirements for them get ramped up as the date gets nearer – like, do these countries commit on a really limited basis and then they are just told “oh well we need this too and you have to do it (and it’s so odd that you didn’t already know that, peasant”)” or similar. I feel like there may be a lot of gaslighting about what the real plan is.

      Reply
  9. Scorpion says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:17 am

    😂😂😂😂😂

    I’m so glad Grenada told the Bottom and Beard of Wessex where they could go!

    Reply
    • Joanne says:
      April 21, 2022 at 11:19 am

      Don’t hold back on your homophobia. You’re so open and honest about being a bigot.

      Reply
      • Andie says:
        April 21, 2022 at 12:46 pm

        RIGHT lmao. It’s 2022… who cares anymore about the sexual preferences of someone they aren’t actively banging?

        Insult them for a million valid reasons if you must. They’re all right there LOL

    • Jaded says:
      April 21, 2022 at 12:45 pm

      That’s unnecessarily crude — this has nothing to do with their *private* lives and everything to do with the façade that the BRF does any good for the Commonwealth nations.

      Reply
    • Margaret says:
      April 21, 2022 at 6:02 pm

      There are plenty of valid reasons to criticise the BRF; their sexual orientation, whatever it may be, is not one of them.

      @Andie I love the way you put it! 😀

      Reply
  10. C-Shell says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:24 am

    If even this under-the-radar part of a pared down snooze of a “royal tour” got canceled, none of this bodes well. They should NOT be doing this, and certainly not after the Cat 5 Catastrophe Caribbean Tour. There should have been a statement that BP has listened and taken under advisement the temper of the diverse Caribbean (and more broadly Commonwealth) countries, and AT THE QUEEN’S BEHEST determined that visits by the BRF will be postponed for the time being.

    Reply
  11. Cinders says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:25 am

    Do these countries even know who the Wessexes are? They’re so far down the line of succession it’s practically an insult. I can’t imagine it getting much coverage, if any, even here (UK).
    Very interesting that this decision to scrap Grenada came so late in the day. I would love to have heard what was said in THAT meeting.
    I just hope the local people they do meet aren’t expected to perform for these two like circus animals.

    Reply
  12. Agreatreckoning says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:28 am

    It’s so cute of the BM to act like they don’t know why. /s Pretty sure fears of more protests had something to do with it.

    https://www.nowgrenada.com/2022/04/urgent-call-for-reparations-for-slavery-hits-home/

    Reply
    • SURE says:
      April 21, 2022 at 11:48 am

      If only there were real journalists in the UK ( obviously not amongst the RR ) who could investigate the story further to find out the exact reason why the Grenada leg has been cancelled.

      Reply
    • kirk says:
      April 21, 2022 at 7:03 pm

      Wow. Thanks for the link. It’s super galling to realize former slave owners were compensated for their loss after abolition. Talk about backwards reparations.

      Reply
  13. And Away I Go says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:38 am

    Yesssss, go Grenada!! I had the pleasure of being able to live there for a couple of years while my ex-husband was attending medical school, I STILL miss it to this day and hope to be able to return again at some point.

    Reply
    • Liz Version 700 says:
      April 21, 2022 at 11:37 am

      The “Jamaican Special” lol. I LOVE it! Go Grenada indeed! I may pic my next vacation based on who has true most colorful farewell to the Colonialists!

      Reply
  14. PaulaH says:
    April 21, 2022 at 9:50 am

    It’s what Phillip would’ve wanted

    Reply
  15. CC says:
    April 21, 2022 at 10:06 am

    Edward: No bother, we’ll just replace Grenada with Kokomo.

    Reply
  16. Talie says:
    April 21, 2022 at 10:08 am

    The Harry story is the distraction – this is the real story, IMO. If this tour goes sideways too – then it’s going to be a full-on mess for the royals.

    And with this little bit of news dripping out, there will now be a lot more eyes on these two than there ever have been before which could also cause issues since they aren’t used to being top billing.

    Reply
  17. Roseberry says:
    April 21, 2022 at 10:09 am

    This has been in the news I the past 2 days and people in Grenada are justifiably angry-I think they have been told they wouldn’t be welcome.

    In the late 18th century Britain’s Caribbean island colony of Grenadas main trade was sugar, coffee and slaves,in the early 1770s the ownership of two plantations and 599 people passed to an unusual new owner: the Bank of England.
    The Bank has already apologised for its role in the slave trade, but revelations of the institution’s direct ownership of the people have been uncovered in new research commissioned in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.
    The research has been presented in a new exhibition that opened last week at the Bank’s museum in its headquarters on London’s Threadneedle Street. The names of the 599 slaves, acquired by the Bank in the 1770s, take a central position in the free exhibition.
    During the protests the Bank apologised for the 25 governors and directors who had owned slaves. According to an article in the Guardian this shocking revelation is one outcome of a research project “led by Michael Bennett, a specialist in the history of early modern Britain and Caribbean slavery, and volunteers from across the Bank of England’s ethnic minorities network.”
    Throughout the Bank of England’s Governors Thomas Hankey (1851–1853), John Palmer (1830–1833), collectively owned 772 enslaved people on this island.When slavery was abolished Hankey was compensated an amount that is the equivalent to £14 million.

    Reply
  18. Selene says:
    April 21, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Edward and HMTQ are twins, borderline identical. He’s the male version of her; it’s uncanny!

    Reply
    • Gubbinal says:
      April 21, 2022 at 11:21 am

      Madge Brenda was pretty when she was young. I recall a People Magazine article circa 1979-1980 that named the royal siblings so that we could get to know them. It was the Pre-Diana age. Edward was called “The Pretty One”

      Reply
  19. Zut Alors says:
    April 21, 2022 at 10:18 am

    So I’m thinking the rf advisors presented a bill to cover the cost of the tour, and Grenada said, hell no, we won’t pay a single red cent!

    Reply
  20. Chelsea says:
    April 21, 2022 at 10:56 am

    The independent is reporting that this cancellation is due to a new report commissioned by the Bank of England which revealed that ownership of two plantations and 599 people was transferred to the financial institution in the early 1770s. The British monarchy supported and profited from the slave trade for centuries. And apparently The Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission – a Government appointed body – will present an open letter calling for slavery reparations to the Wessexes during their visit.

    This tour is going to be a disaster. They should just cancel the entire thing.

    Reply
  21. RoyalBlue says:
    April 21, 2022 at 11:00 am

    This piece that you wrote is poetic gold. Love it and hereby will refer to the colonial boot, as the Jamaican Special.

    “It sounds more like Grenada’s government was about to give the Wessexes the “Jamaican Special,” aka being called into the prime minister’s office and fired live on camera. Truly, for the Wessexes to cancel one whole leg of the tour, that must mean that the palace is scared sh-tless about what Grenada was going to do.”

    Reply
  22. Cinders says:
    April 21, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Sounds like the “Antigua and Barbuda special” could be even more humiliating.
    This is going to be an absolute disaster.

    Reply
  23. MerryGirl says:
    April 21, 2022 at 12:27 pm

    Is history repeating itself? On the eve of the Lambridges disaster tour there were protests in Belize that forced them to cancel their first visit. that set the tone for the rest of the Colonization tour. Now on the eve of Eddie & Sofiesta’s visit Grenada pulls out…another bad omen?

    Reply
  24. Rice says:
    April 21, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Listen, COVID-19 hit us really hard here in the Caribbean. There were massive job losses and reductions in manufacturing, plus gas prices have gone up as well as overall inflation. We’re still recovering but we’re still in a pandemic. So these ugly-couch-upholstery-wearing racists want to tour the peasants’ islands and the peasants have to foot the bill? We having none ah dat sh*t.

    Reply
  25. Jaded says:
    April 21, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    I hope they get fired from every Caribbean commonwealth country they visit. “Be gone you leeches!”

    Reply
  26. RoyalBlue says:
    April 21, 2022 at 1:27 pm

    sipping champagne and smiling sweetly as I witness the glorious implosion. They are learning the definition of FAAFO. Karma.

    Reply
  27. Over it says:
    April 21, 2022 at 2:12 pm

    The Caribbean has enough to deal with, we don’t need more colonizers dirtying our land. Stay on salt isle with your own kind

    Reply
  28. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    April 21, 2022 at 6:29 pm

    Wow, I must have read about this trip for several days in a row, and I have already forgotten about it. So good luck making the monarchy “relevant,” Edward and Sophie. Lol.

    Reply
  29. Feeshalori says:
    April 21, 2022 at 7:06 pm

    I thought the trip came and went, it sounds like such a snooze fest with this couple.

    Reply
  30. Princessk says:
    April 21, 2022 at 8:04 pm

    Oh …l thought the whole tour had been scrapped. It is all a waste of time and money for all involved. Nobody is interested in the Wessexes.

    Reply
  31. Julia K says:
    April 21, 2022 at 10:59 pm

    Will they also have a private plane and a non stop fashion show? Will they go scuba diving? Have their own photographer? Order pizza?

    Reply
  32. phlyfiremama says:
    April 21, 2022 at 11:24 pm

    Trying to save face (Way, way too late) by not getting fired by Grenada, as well. LOL

    Reply
  33. usavgjoe says:
    April 22, 2022 at 4:11 am

    It seems that the RF is running scared and are afraid Grenada and other colonies will team up and thoroughly embarass them in public, by denouncing QE2, as their Head of State. They probably are drawing up plans, at this very moment, to silence any colony from doing what Jamaica did to the Crown a few weeks ago. Once QE2 passes away, Charles will be lucky if he has England, left as a Royal possession. Times are a changing…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment