The Wessexes’ Caribbean tour will not be full of tone-deaf colonialist imagery

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will have their own Caribbean tour later this month. They’ll visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from April 22 through April 28th. I do not imagine we’ll get wall-to-wall coverage of the Wessex tour, even if it goes horribly. Sophie and Edward simply are not important enough to make too much of an impact either way. Their tour will happen one full month after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s disastrous Flop Tour of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas. William and Kate’s colonialist imagery was wildly inappropriate, and as such, Sophie and Edward are… um, studying what Will and Kate did wrong. So that those images won’t be repeated. From the Telegraph:
Trepidation: The Earl and Countess of Wessex might be forgiven for feeling slight trepidation over their forthcoming Caribbean tour. Of all the Commonwealth realms, these island nations have made the intention to sever ties with the British monarchy all too clear in recent months. As such, palace officials desperate to avoid further PR pitfalls have been carefully studying the Wessexes’ itinerary ahead of their tour later this month of Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Sophie & Edward won’t do 1950s throwbacks: Part of the criticism facing the Cambridges’ tour was that there was too much focus on emulating the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s hugely successful tours of their day. While the Wessexes will certainly want to ensure the focus remains on the Queen’s historic seven-decade reign, any potential plans to echo their movements in Grenada by greeting the crowds in an open top car, as Her Majesty and Prince Philip did on their first visit to the country in 1966, will have been quietly shelved.
Grenada’s royal insignia: Grenada might pose another challenge in the form of a campaign against the use of an “offensive” symbol in the royal insignia worn by governor-general Dame Cécile La Grenade. The New York-based Grenada 2050 Project has called on Dame Cécile to stop wearing the “racist” insignia of the Order of St Michael and St George, which depicts the white archangel St Michael trampling the neck of Satan, illustrated as a black man. “Undoubtedly, this insignia represents nothing more than the white supremacists’ belief that the white man is good and superior, and the black or dark-skinned man is bad and inferior,” they said. In 2020, Jamaica’s governor-general Sir Patrick Allen declared that he would no longer wear the symbol.
Does these countries have republican ambitions? While St Lucia has not been as vocal as other Caribbean nations on the issue of becoming a republic, former prime minister Dr Kenny Anthony has called on the government to make the move. In December, Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism minister, Charles “Max” Fernandez, said it was time to follow Barbados and become a republic “as soon as possible”. He added: “We have to get past the final chapter of a tie to a country that had our people in slavery.”
Flying under the radar: The Wessexes’ overseas tours have long tended to fly under the radar. But aides will be acutely aware that on this occasion, the eyes of the world will be upon them.
[From The Telegraph]
“The Wessexes’ overseas tours have long tended to fly under the radar” lol. I mean, I’ll be surprised if we get ANY photos from this magical mystery tour. It will be Sophie and Edward being boring and NOT cosplaying flags and NOT recoiling from Black people and NOT greeting people of color behind a chain link fence. But the absence of that kind of tone-deaf imagery won’t make this tour a “success.” I kind of wonder why Charles didn’t just take over all of the tours himself? It honestly feels like these countries might be offended by being sent Sophie and Edward, even if their only crime is being boring.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, son James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex departs a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673801210, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, son James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex departs a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673801213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex departs a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673801219, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Westminster Abbey, London, UK. 29 March 2022. Guests among the 1800 who attended arrive for the Memorial Service for the Duke of Edinburgh. Image: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex with Sophie, Countess of Wessex with children,Image: 673812303, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK / Avalon
-
-
HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, son James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673819536, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673819547, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Public at the Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Pictured: Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Louise Moun
BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James Viscount Severn
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I don’t think it will be as tone deaf as the Cambridge tour, for sure. The Wessexes international tours tend to get less attention, obviously, but they also tend to be less vacation-driven. Like even if Sophie and Edward take a day to go scuba diving, they’re not going to release a video of it to act like they were working.
(you guys, I just checked, and they all but listed the scuba diving as working. The Court Circular states for that day “Their Royal Highnesses afterwards met marine conservation experts at Hopkins Dock.” so basically right before they went scuba diving LMAO. Yeah I don’t think the Wessexes will do that.)
Where does one view this magical court circular i always hear about?
Here.
https://www.royal.uk/court-circular
Will it make an iota of difference? Blonde, blue-eyed White Supremacists by any other name stink as rank.
I found the site to be rather user unfriendly,maybe its just me.
Well I don’t think sending Sophie is going to save the Commonwealth, that’s for sure, lol.
Lol, Becks
@Becks I am howling right now
“has called on Dame Cécile to stop wearing the “racist” insignia of the Order of St Michael and St George, which depicts the white archangel St Michael trampling the neck of Satan, illustrated as a black man.”. Wow. Just wow. These people need to stay on their own turf. Stop using the caribbean for free vacation. They are so tiring. They have nothing to be proud about.
Yeah, unbelievable how the newspaper has the words offensive and racist in quotation marks. I have never seen a more blatantly racist image.
Honestly, some may view sending second tier royals an insult. They profit and exploit the islands yet the respect of FFK or FK is not being sent??? Especially at a time where the islands want out???
If I were PC, I would can this trip and send letters addressing the current state of the situation for each country that desire the right to become a republic and move forward. But I know that’s impossible since Liz is still sitting on the throne and coddling Andrew.
They have ZERO charisma. I only suggest bringing in The Yorke sisters for atleast paet time royal work. If their only future ‘rock stars’ are Will and Kate, they are in big snoozefest trouble.
That’s not going to happen. Charles has never wanted the York girls involved as senior royals. And I doubt Bea or Eugenie are ‘keen’ to be involved at this point. They are already being targeted within the firm as scapegoats. Plus, many people confuse the two of them, even people who have been following the royal drama in recent years.
Why are any of them touring the Caribbean right now? It’s still a pandemic, and these tours cost the host country a ton of money. Why not revive the Covid- choo-choo if they desperately need a tour?
Yup everybody says it’s to celebrate the lady for doing nothing else but living this long as Queen. But I’ve not seen what are the exact objectives to be achieved for the Caribbean countries.
The royals seem to think every country in the commonwealth is as thrilled about the “Queen’s historic seven-decade reign” as they are. Talk about not being able to read the room.
I think that’s quite literally it. “We are here on behalf of the queen to receive your congratulations and well wishes on her being old AF. We’re here to be the very special VIP guests of honor at a party we imagine every single country in the world is just desperate to throw to celebrate the Queen and show their deference and loving adulation towards her.”
Yes, this was one of the key problems with W&K’s tour: they were there to celebrate the Queen and to create photo ops that would make them appear kingly and queenly. There was no objective that was about the host country–the tour was not designed in any way to benefit anyone other than W&K and the monarchy.
@AmyToo, you always word things *perfectly*. You nailed exactly how they feel.
I’ve also noticed that with all of this talk of the Jubbly for almost a year now, we haven’t heard about anything the Queen has done besides staying alive. Apparently they’re releasing “70 photos,” one per day, to celebrate, but seriously, does she have even one single accomplishment besides managing to not die yet?
That’s exactly right. They’re expecting all of these countries to celebrate The Queen, but it would be infinitely more popular and modern if they turned it around and promoted these visits as the Queen celebrating the Commonwealth.
Agree, why are they even doing tours?
For all those asking why the royal family insists on foisting their presence on Caribbean countries right now. As I see it, the royals firmly intend to harass these Commonwealth countries in the Caribbean until they finally admit that the British queen is the best, and heap praise on the royal family and their infallible touring abilities. If necessary, the royals will bankrupt these countries if they have to. I hear that if Sofie and her husband don’t get the job done, they intend to send Andrew next so I suspect Antigua and Bermuda will fall in line at the prospect of such a visit.
If there are more announcements of becoming republics and some good protests, E&S might get some attention, or, hopefully, the countries will get the attention. Ed seems friendlier and not as arrogant as most of the family.
I think it will get attention because I think there will be some protests.
actually, I read somewhere that he was considered the most difficult of all, but that marriage has improved him somewhat.
I doubt most people in these countries have even heard of the Wessexes. The only reason anyone knows (or cares) about the tour is because W+K’s tour was a disaster.
Considering that there was a program showing how many Jamaicans didn’t know who PW was before the tour, I would be shocked if anyone does but they will hopefully protest because they know they represent the monarchy.
Given the kind of PR pushes that have been happening since Prince Phillip passed, I can’t blame Charles for not swapping the tours about. Who knows what kind of positive press attack the Wessex’s would be pushing (and the Middletons) if PC was thousands of miles away and in a different time zone for a week unable to prevent any of it or rebut lol
This is the same rota that a month ago said that when Charles becomes king. He should reach out to California and re-offer the half in/half out model until the Cambridge kids are of age. But you know the lambridges will strike it down cause they need no constant reminder that they need Cali more than Cali needs them. The Wessex won’t get the press even in Britain. They’re an afterthought
Royalty IS a tone-deaf colonialist imagery.
Right. The idea that they’ll begrudgingly not wear the medal with the white guy stomping the black guy because it “could be construed as” racist, but that they’ll show up in Gone with the Wind antebellum plantation mistress gowns, dripping in stolen blood jewels, and wearing little tiara-crowns on their head so that you can get a glimpse of their magnificence is…..special. Or if you’re a man, you’ll dress up in an all white military uniform with fake medals (but not the racist medal anymore, apparently) pinned to your chest, with a sword at your side as you elevate yourself above all your black solider citizens by quite literally standing up in a special Jeep fitted especially for this purpose as way to “inspect” them without even having to do something as peasant-like as move your own legs to get around.
100% agree! The whole institution is colonialist supremacy and ALL the royals benefiting from it (huge mansions, not having real jobs) are part of the problem.
Their son seems to be growing up into a handsomely young man.. hopefully these kids were removed enough from the toxicity of that family that they are somewhat normal or at least have a sense of empathy and decency.
Typo 🥴
*handsome
I mean, I would hope they take a few lessons from the Cambridges about what not to do! Serving as an example might be the Duke and duchess of Dolittle’s most valuable contribution to the family.
What will be interesting to me is if the Wessexes do well (and the bar for “doing well at this point is “not setting fire to their hotel rooms”), will the Cambs be able to contain their inevitable petulance?
Will we get a lot of incandescent leaks from KP about how the Cambridges “could have” done this or that better, but got bad advice etc. I think Mr. Incandescent in particular doesn’t like to be shown up, and he’s unlikely to resist opportunities to try to correct the record. He’s a pr genius, don’t you know.
“Not setting fire to their hotel rooms,” I laughed so hard! Thanks for the cackle!
W&K are prime examples of the Dickens’ Ministry of How Not To Do It.
The Wessexes aren’t the ones who will determine if they are being racist and tone-deaf.
What? They wont be tone deaf??? Just going on this tour is tone deaf and pretty suicidal in my opinion. They dont want you there, they dont worship you or think you some kind of icon, they dont. Just pay your own vacation and stay in the shadow. Do your little activities and IG it so it promotes the island and the people. They are so stupid and disconnected to be going on another tour…
The Caribbean has been through so much recently. On top of the pandemic, st.Vincent was hit with a volcano eruption, which not only devastated and destroyed their crops and live feed and homes and way of life, it also affected neighboring islands.
I don’t think the monarchy did diddly squat to help them out.
So to now turn around and try to stick them with a bill for another vacation from another set of royals, is beyond cruel, tone deaf and insensitive as heck.
Oh wow! That’s incredibly sad. I can’t believe they’re being made to contribute anything financially to this family, especially with such recent events. Actually non of these countries should have to contribute anything!
God no please don’t come we don’t want you here. Many of us have memories of being made to stand for hours in the hot sun to greet you. Just take a vacation like a normal tourist so we don’t have to pay for the displeasure of your visit.
I wonder if the train wreck of last month’s tour will actually get the Wessexes more coverage than usual….just to see the contrast and if the fam has learned from its mistakes?!
Love how in that description of the St. Michael and St. George medal they have offensive and racist in quotes. Like seriously, there’s debate about the whether that imagery is appropriate? Yikes!
I think this is going to be a damage control tour from the flop two weeks ago. If it goes well, it goes well and makes the royal family look good. And if it goes bad, it’ll make will and Kate looks less ridiculous and less ashamed being the only ones to flop so badly. Anything goes.
I am just tired of all of them at this point, I wonder if they get tired of themselves.
Sophie and Edward visited my country for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and people barely knew they were there. I think I only found out they were in the country after they left.
These articles all talk about E&S as if they are on the same level as W&K.
75% of why the imagery and the whole tour was such a disaster is because those two are supposed to be the future. I don’t think there would have been near as much outrage if Charles and Camilla had done the same exact tour. No one expects 70 year olds to be fresh and modern. They expect them to be throwback relics like your great uncle talking about kids these days.
And E&S are so far removed from the line of succession that they’d have to be caught on a hot Mike insulting someone.
But honestly, if these people don’t know the difference, don’t understand what the expectations are of 40 year old future royals vs the old guard, there is no hope for this family.
That’s hilarious because Sophie was already caught out in 2001 on a recording insulting people.
She was insulting the royals themselves though. And while awkward, she wasn’t actually wrong in what she said.
No one cares about these two. Hopefully their lack of popularity/pr coverage will cover up whatever gaffes they will make.
So are the island nations going to have to foot the bill for these useless grifters of a family yet AGAIN?? Are they just TRYING to grift as much as they can before the Caribbean quits then entirely, en masse?? What a horrible idea, a horrible family, and horrible time to do this. After the reception the Keens got, how on earth does ANYBODY think this is a good idea?? I feel like Mogatu: am I taking crazy pills??!!
Can these people just leave us alone now? We have real problems to deal with and don’t have the time to be trotted out to sing and dance for them. I remember as a primary school child being made to line the streets in our uniforms in the blazing sun to wave at them as they drove by. Children would faint in the heat. Seriously, who is this for? What is the benefit of these disruptive visits?
*Patiently waiting for the “Sophie: The RF’s Secret Weapon who will unite the Commonwealth” articles, lol
Another tour? What a colossal waste of time, money and resources. When are people going to say ” enough” ? Surely the taxpayers of all the involved countries could put this money to better use. The British royals are so accustomed to having their own way and spending other people’s money, the word ” no” would be a shocker and time they heard it.
The damage has already been done by the Cambridges. E is what, 14th in line the throne? Archie and Lili outrank him and they don’t have titles. Bulliam is the FFK, God help Britain. It is and will be his job to clean up the House of Windsor’s image; and I don’t see that happening.
There were a lot official statements mid Bulliams & Khates tour in the local press from the upcoming Caribbean hosts of Sophiesta and Eddy.
The Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne says Jamaica has taken a step in the right direction by signalling its intent to part ways with the British monarchy. In fact, in an interview with The Gleaner , Browne said cutting ties with The
Queen is an aspiration of all independentCaribbean countries. “By so doing, we’ll be literally closing that circle of independence. We have individuals who can serve
as presidents of our respective countries, and I believe that each country within the Commonwealth Caribbean all aspire to become a republic.”
Former St Lucia Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony has called on the government of St Lucia to follow in the footsteps of Barbados and move towards becoming a republic. And ST Vincent PM Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says more CARICOM nations should become republics.
In a message posted on his Facebook page, Anthony also pointed to constitutional reform stating that “over the past few years, Barbados has achieved two constitutional milestones which have surprised me. It has done the unthinkable .
Are any other Commonwealth countries being visited in the lead-up to the Jubbly? So far it’s just been the Caribbean. Why is that?
Well, the West Indies block of the Commonwealth is probably the one that rich Brits are most familiar with as they like to vacation there a lot. And they’re mostly places that the UK government quite blatantly has little problem pissing off (SEE: Windrush), so a good place to send incompetent Royals!
Also, it’s likely nobody wants to do the enormous Africa block, the Asia block has a few countries that the UK cannot afford to piss off right now like Brunei and India so sending incompetent Royals there is out (and going to the easy countries that the UK doesn’t care about and skipping the hard ones would piss them off even more), the Continental Americas is literally just Canada, Belize and Guyana, Europe is just the UK, Cyprus, and Malta…
Oceania is probably next up, if they bother. It’s a big block of small nations that the UK government and the aristocracy would view as weak and unimportant and thus safe to upset by shoving the Colonial Cambridge Caravan in their faces, and then the British tabloids can get in their daily hate by getting all puffed up about ‘how DARE they belittle the QUEEN’S CHOSEN REPRESENTATIVE! the CHEEK! nasty little foreigners!’.
Why are they all avoiding Bermuda?
Please make these dumb people stop!!
The Wessexes should be ok by the way….those islands mentioned are less populated and less concerned with the “issues”.
Excuse me….. we are very concerned with the issues. It’s best they don’t come here. I promise you, nobody asked for this!
I’m finding it very amusing that the Cambridge’s are now the gold standard of how Not to run a royal tour.
The Cambridge colonizer tour was historic in how poorly it was received.
But this was karma building up for years. And well deserved.
I think it is tone deaf colonialism to send them on the tour at all, regardless of how they act and dress when they get there. Another vacation disguised as a tour, but in this case, I think it’s a parting gift from the Palace to the Wessexes who will be snipped from the monarchy like a midnight vasectomy after the queen dies.
LMAO! Aptly put!
😂😂😂 “snipped from the monarchy like a midnight vasectomy after the queen dies.”
Doubtful they’ll reach level of interaction & goodwill achieved by PH 2016 tour when he visited 7 Caribbean countries in 15 days (donating books to schools, HIV testing with Rihanna, honorary position in military when meeting with veterans, etc.).
Interesting that it takes 4 RF members to = 1 PH in Caribbean.
It is bizarre to visit countries to celebrate a woman that these countries want removed as their head of state. How would anyone make such a concept look good?
Tours to countries with predominantly black and brown people are for the folks back home who voted for Brexit and the decade long Tory rule. These people can’t accept that Britain hasn’t ruled the waves for over 70 years. They are racist troglodytes and the only thing they have left is their racist tabloids, backward class system, a soap operatic monarchy, and the Commonwealth.
The Brits stabbed themselves with Brexit. So what’s left to crow about? The Commonwealth is what these racist royals and British media like to use to remind the world how the queen rules over 2 B brown and black people. Sending out royalties on expensive tours with their OTT fripperies and weird re-enactments are meant to recreate that global empire image. These tours don’t benefit host countries. For the royals, the audience for these tours are the folks back home who need to think having a queen or king means they still have an empire of people to look down on. You only have to read the recent racist comments in defense of W&K Caribbean tour to see this ugliness.
Imho, the first step is to stop with the glorification of Elizabeth. Visiting as “friends” instead of royals/representatives of a former empire would be preferable. Sure, in Britain, Elizabeth is revered for some reason (because she lived for so long?), but they need to start looking to the future. The future will be no commonwealth. Just accept it, and Edward should act accordingly.
I don’t even care. She’s incredibly rude and desperate to happen.