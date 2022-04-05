Amy Schumer says the Oscars slap ‘says so much about toxic masculinity’

A few days after the Oscar slap, Amy Schumer posted a promo of her latest series Life & Beth, and wrapped in that promo, she wrote that she was “still triggered and traumatized” by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and she was “still in shock and stunned and sad… Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.” I have strong feelings about all of that, but like many of the celebrities who were inside the Dolby on Oscar night, I’m choosing to be quiet. Which probably re-triggers Schumer! She is clearly not done talking about this. Over the weekend, she did stand-up at the Mirage in Las Vegas and she addressed it multiple times as she referred to Will Smith as “Ali.” Yeah, let’s not.
Amy Schumer is still not over the Oscars. In her first public appearance since Will Smith’s slap, Oscar co-host Amy Schumer called Smith “Ali” (as in Muhammad) and referred to the incident as “just a f–king bummer” at her comedy show.
“I don’t even know what to say about the Oscars,” said the Life After Beth comedian, still reeling. “Like, I really don’t know what to say. I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your news feed?”
Prior to her comedy show, Schumer shared on social media that she was both “triggered and traumatized” by Smith slapping Rock. She continued to talk about the incident during her set, referring to Smith as “Ali,” the legendary boxer whom Smith portrayed in the 2003 biopic Ali. “I was kind of feeling myself … and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up,” joked Schumer. “And it was just a f–king bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”
Schumer then shared a few jokes supposedly cut from the Oscar telecast, warning the audience that her lawyer warned her against saying them on TV before diving into a few jokes about Joe Rogan, sexual misconduct allegations against James Franco (Franco has denied the allegations), and the Rust shooting. “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she said. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”
I’d like to remind everyone at this point that if Will Smith had not slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, the headlines the next morning would have been about how badly Amy, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes bombed at the Oscars. Those jokes are terrible and now I understand why the jokes Amy got to say at the Oscars were so bad – the ones they cut were even worse. But seriously, it’s like Amy gets off on portraying Black and brown men as hyper-violent and toxic. Guess she didn’t do as much “undoing” work on her racism issues as she thought she did. Referring to Will Smith as “Ali” throughout her set? Yikes.
She is proving right all those people who talk about white women trying to center themselves in this narrative.
So gross and awful. She’s centering herself and her own feelings about it, because as a white woman, she’s afforded that privilege. And STILL Chris Rock hasn’t publicly apologized to Jada. But yes, please Amy, continue to make this about you.
What I felt offended by was them asking Chelsea Handler. Like what? How is she relevant for anything, ever. I feel like slapping her for bullying Angelina for years.
Here we go, another person pretending Will walked up to Chris for no dang reason. That it was just a spontaneous event. I can’t with these people.
I said it a few days ago and I will reiterate now — let everyone speak so that they can sink themselves. It’s illuminating. I’m glad she’s said her piece so we all know who she is. I hate that her speech continues the hurt for so many people, but I believe in the end it’s better to out the cast of horribles. I just wish there was a way to convince people to stop taking stock in what celebs say.
She was triggered and traumatized about a slap, OK fine. A bit dramatic but Ok. But is also upset she couldn’t joke about the murder of a woman??????
That says everything.
Amy Schumer is a racist and misogynist and she is no different from that bum Lena Dunham. Trash. Trash. Trash.
Imagine wanting to tell that Don’t Look Up “joke” knowing that someone was KILLED? She’s a damn moron.
Imagine how triggering and traumatizing it would have been for the people who knew and loved Halyna Hutchins to have heard a joke about her death. But I’m so sorry Amy was censored *eye roll*
I read the headline and thought oh, she’s still talking and then what she said was both worse than I’d imagined and entirely predictable. She’s toxic.
So she finds jokes about sexual misconduct and shooting a woman funny? I guess, that means she finds joking about Jada funny also or she would include Chris in her spiel against what went on at the Oscars.
Ugh. Y’all, on behalf of white women, I’m just going to apologize for Amy & others of her ilk. Why is she making this about herself?! Jesus. I haven’t even finished my coffee.
Curious that she hasn’t said a WORD about Louis CK winning a Grammy for his comedy album. He was accused and admitted to sexually abusing multiple women but sure go on telling us that you were triggered by a slap. She can have all the seats and keep quiet about toxic masculinity.
Because at the heart of it, her real issue is whether comics can keep making money.
That’s all she wants. She’s worried about Chris Rock’s bank account because it might affect hers.
I actually have never liked Amy, but she has spoken out against Louie. She felt like shouldn’t have been given a second chance.
I can’t wait till her uncle leaves office and we can all stop pretending she has even a shred of talent. Literally the most mediocre person tooling around HW today, and that’s saying a lot.
He’s not her uncle, he’s like her second cousin or something. Maybe her father’s cousin?
I made that mistake once too but Chuck Schumer is not responsible for this woman. If they didn’t share a somewhat rare last name we’d never even notice their distant connection.
He’s a distant cousin and I’m sure he cringes every time she vomits out bile like this.
Like I keep saying in person, I do not care to discuss Will Smith being wrong is because duh, of course he’s wrong. Anyone saying he was right to put hands on someone is wrong. That’s the general consensus and it’s a good one.
What we can’t seem to agree on is just how wrong, lazy, abusive, and bullshit it is that we as a society think it’s okay to verbally abuse someone as long as you can play it off as a joke.
Mocking someone’s appearance when that appearance is something they cannot or would struggle to change is verbal abuse. You want to rag on an ugly dress, fine. But the way hair grows out of someone’s head should be off limits as should any cracks about their body, slender or fat, their skin tone, their sexuality, their culture, their accent, cognitive function, etc.
And I will be happy to discuss that aspect of The Slap until the cows come home.
I refuse to be bothered by the personal outrage of comics who really should have been scared all along about possible backlash to their bigoted, phobic, shaming “jokes” that never should have been funny and have been increasingly unfunny over the course of the last ten years.
Get new material and stop making the microaggressions against the marginized about you and your ability to keep getting with on cheap humor.
Deafening silence where CR’s apology to Jada should be, and where the conversation about Black women being the butts of jokes should be. Kevin Hart and so many other black comedians don’t get my money for precisely this reason – they came up by stepping on Black women for big bucks. You could argue if they didn’t get that money, someone else would have, but then I just wouldn’t support those people – easy peasy.
You said it right! And Kaiser was right about this: the headlines the next morning would have been about how badly Amy, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes bombed at the Oscars.”
She called him “Ali”…like, I can’t. How much do Black people really have to take this week?
“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she said. <<— That is NOT funny. It is just cruel. Comedians, stop trying to pass this off as comedy.
It’s disgusting, shitting on Muhammad Ali’s legacy for laughs. Even WS wouldn’t conflate his slap to Ali’s athleticism. I’m off Twitter for Ramadhan, but I hope she’s thoroughly dragged for this. I know she’ll either double-down or go on another apology tour, after listening and learning, but at least for a brief moment she’ll be held to account by the Supreme Court of Public Opinion.
And this is exactly what I’m talking about. Alec and Hilaria make plenty of their own choices if you’re looking to tell jokes at their expense. Her fake Spanish background and clown car uterus are right there.
I don’t even like Alec the least bit but turning the very shocking and tragic death of a member of his crew at his own hands into a joke?? There is no room on the moral outrage ledge for such crap.
ALI. She f*cking called him ALI and thinks that it’s cute. And yes those “jokes” are absolutely AWFUL–not only not funny at all but truly disgusting.
Terrible woman..
tiptoeing in….but Will Smith played Muhammed Ali? In a film about Muhammed Ali?…tiptoeing out.
This is why I cannot stand her. She is making this all about herself. And how the eff are you going to say your were “traumatized” by a slap, but then make a joke about a woman being killed?
Bye, Amy.
I’m sure Halyna Hutchins’ family would’ve loved to hear Schumer’s Alec Baldwin joke during a TV show. 😒
So Wanda and Amy were “traumatized” but what about Regina Hall? Haven’t seen or heard her opinion yet. Anyway, time to move on.
Wanda has a tour and Amy and new show. That’s how they are traumatized. It’s time to move on! SMDH!
I read a really interesting article in the Guardian about how comedians are reacting to this (granted, British comedians) and there is a sense of apprehension regarding the pass that was given for people to come on stage and be violent. Nevermind the kind of violence, nevermind what is done, there is sense of unprotected exposure in an art that is based on slamming the audience – it’s a tradition in stand up comedy to pick people from the audience and talk to them in a funny, exposing way. That is just what it is – some people do it intelligently, and others do it to manifest their inner darkness and (self) hatred like Amy here (although she has been praised in this website for making herself likeable for having an autistic husband IMO).
I would say it is toxic masculinity to – in a general way, without reading closely into black heterosexual culture in America – attack someone who made a joke about their wife but not the slapping in itself, which I find to be genderless.
Anyway, never liked mean girl Amy and I am not about to change my mind.
“without reading closely into black heterosexual culture in America”.
What does that mean?
I hope you are not trolling but I may have not been clear. I am not in the US and I learned and respect the standpoints of many black women here who talked about the politics of black women being the pun of jokes in American culture. I am certainly not qualified to have an opinion about that. But I do have an opinion on whether someone slapping someone over a joke in front of millions of people.
@Jo
So much verbosity; so little meaning. You should wheel and come again.
And if you thought will slapped chris over a mere ‘joke’ youre even more far into cuckoo land than I previously thought.
I’m going to disagree that standup comedy is “based on slamming the audience.” Some comedians pick people out of the audience to tease & plenty make jokes when they deal with hecklers, but it’s never been cool to punch down & no comedian should expect not to experience social consequences when they’re an asshole and/or just unfunny.
What happened between Will & Chris is not Amy’s business, nor is it the business of random British comedians. Amy & all other white folks in the industry really need to sit down.
The only time I see comedians picking on an audience member is when the audience member is dumb enough to take potshots at the comedian first. Otherwise, I had no idea this was an actual thing.
At the Oscars, I can’t recall anyone being made fun of directly to their faces. At the Golden Globes, this tends to be a thing, but I’ve thought of the Oscars as more hands-off the stars in that regard.
If making fun of an audience member is actually a thing at a comedy show, then remind me never to go to one because I don’t want to pay money to be picked on when I’m minding my own business.
Don’t like this lady. Never liked this lady. Way too much confidence relative to her talent and character (what we see of it publicly). Bad vibes. Bad. Vibes.
I’m going to disagree that Regina Hall “bombed” at the Oscars. She was the best one! She should have just hosted solo.
Any worthy discussion there may be about toxic masculinity here is soiled by the fact that she’s an idiot. Does she really think making a joke about a woman who was killed in a horrible on-set accident is better than slapping someone? I sure don’t!
Amy Schumer was funny on the oscars
Amy schumer is a monumental hypocrite.
When she first came back onstage after the slap, the first thing she did was make a joke about it. Now suddenly she’d lamenting its “toxic masculinity.” B…tch should take several seats.
Will’s own first reaction at the joke was to laugh. It’s almost like people can react awkwardly in the moment and change their response as they process.
Wow, she really is just completely unable to stop from trying to make this about herself, isn’t she?
“This whole thing has just been a bummer for me, so here’s a bit of racism and a joke about a woman who died tragically that I wasn’t allowed to tell for some reason and I don’t know, toxic masculinity is like super bad and did I tell you why what happened is really abo0ut me???”.
Meanwhile, no comment on Louis CK, I see.
Next up, Lean Dunham writes an article about how it was really about HER.
She had no trouble traumatizing the family of Halyna Hutchins with this interview.
Maybe society should bring back the rotten tomatoes so nobody has to get slapped?
Groan. Amy Shumer is the worst.
Humor often has a deep cringe factor: As a person who adored Elizabeth Taylor and her work for AIDS, I always wanted to slap Joan Rivers when I heard her “fat” jokes about Liz. They made me uncomfortable about how far some comics can go.
And yet I freely joked about Joan’s death in service to plastic surgery–to myself, however: I would never talk about it openly unless I knew the person really well).
Maybe the question is how far should we go to offend or hurt people in the name of comedy?
Had the slap not happened people wouldn’t be talking about the hosts. People would be talking about the wins for Summer of Soul and Coda, as they should.
The hosts usually get unfavourable reviews the next day (except for maybe Billy Crystal for some reason). This is the first year I’ve seen where there has not been a review at all.
Billy Crystal is actually a sweet guy who loves people.
This crass, ignorant woman…I just can’t. How dare she invoke Muhammad Ali’s name. She’s not funny. I’ve never watched one of her films due to her being in it. In fact, I can’t remember a film she’s ever done.
I feel so bad for Halyna Hutchins’ family having to hear this hack say she feels censured not being able to joke about her death.
I couldn’t agree more with previous posters, and I just want to add—can people (like Amy!) please back down from the overuse of the word “traumatized”? Sorry not sorry, she was not “traumatized.” She was probably shocked, thrown off her game, worried that the mood of her hosting gig was going to be altered, but “traumatized”? It’s this kind of centering that drives me crazy. It’s like the peripheral acquaintances at funerals that make big dramatic performances while the family members and true friends sit silent. Yeah, no thanks Amy.
I mean TBF this probably meets the definition of “trauma” for insular, rich, white women.
Somewhat related but I’m Just thinking about the neighborhood forums I belong to and how often the proposed solution to any given, everyday problem, is to “call the police”.
Just this morning saw three threads–one about an empty, needle-less syringe found on a beach, another about a few kids who were being unruly with their puppy, and another about a presumably homeless man who hangs out in an alley. Literally calling the police was a suggestion mentioned by MULTIPLE white people. So yeah, I think this is more about white fragility, insane unchecked privilege, and good old-fashioned racism than anything else.
And I think the overall response from WW about the Slap says a lot about White Feminism. Ans Any Schumer is a prime example of that.
Sadly, yes. The lack of curiosity about how the joke impacted Jada is particularly telling.
Rick used the Ali thing too. Harhar. We get it, Will played Ali in a movie. Hilarious.
NO TAKE on this is as bad as Bill Maher’s though. He brought up toxic masculinity too but, well, I’m just surprised it wasn’t covered here AT ALL. seriously. It’s beyond.
Surprise, surprise she didn’t really stop being problematic and racist. Amy is trying to poison the well because her whack joke was the blueprint for Chris Rock’s televised remarks.
Not a single one of us can claim we have stayed quiet on this. One way or another we have expressed our opinions on the platforms we control.
For some unknown reason my comment was not allowed so here it goes again.
I’m disgusted by her so-called comedy routines. She misses the point entirely and tries to make this out to be her own “TrAUmA” to garner attention instead of looking at the real situation. There’s history between Will Smith and Chris Rock. In fact Amy’s humour is much like Rock’s — taking hurtful digs at someone who doesn’t deserve the insult and humiliation. Will reacted badly, obviously this is a simmering insult to his wife that has gone on for a long time and he just couldn’t take it anymore. I’m not saying his reaction was right, just that he’d reached the end of his tether and snapped. Amy Schumer makes buck from sh*tting all over people, and her so-called funny comment about Alec Baldwin shooting Halyna Hutchins was horrible. I’m sure her friends and family didn’t find it the least bit funny.
I truly am so upset for Will. Imagine if this was a white man that did the slap. I feel like the repercussions would not be as intense. Will made a mistake but he does not deserve to have his Oscar taken away, his upcoming movies frozen, his entire career has this blemish on it and its completely unfair. Did he overreact ? yes. does he deserve all this shit that been coming after. Hell no.
If the worst of the worst like Weinstein and Polanski get to keep their statues and they decide to strip Will of his WELL DESERVED 40 years in the making award, I will riot for him.
I’m actually so upset for him