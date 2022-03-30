Amy Schumer: ‘I’m still in shock and stunned and sad’ about the Oscars slap

I wondered if Amy Schumer would say anything and Chris Rock and Will Smith and here we go, she has. Before we get into this, I’d just like to say – again – how weird it was that Oscar producers didn’t think to send out one of their three hostesses to simply say something along the lines “what just happened was kind of crazy and I know everything feels really unsettled, but we still have a live show to do so everyone take a breath and buckle down and we’ll get through it together.” Like, that’s all it would have taken to significantly take the edge off. Preferably from Regina Hall or Wanda Sykes. It was the fact that no one addressed other than Sean Combs! That’s bonkers to me.

So, Amy Schumer said words. You know she’s tight with Chris Rock too – he’s directed her comedy specials and he’s one of her closest allies in the comedy world. This is what Amy posted on Instagram:

I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall. But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.

[From Amy’s IG]

Again, people are acting like Will Smith murdered someone on live television. It was a slap! It wasn’t nothing, but the lack of perspective is kind of crazy to me? Anyway, as I said in the Jim Carrey post, any person can choose to just… not say anything. Or come up with their own filler conversation. It was wild! Wow, that was really crazy. I’m going to pray on it.