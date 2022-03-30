Amy Schumer: ‘I’m still in shock and stunned and sad’ about the Oscars slap

I wondered if Amy Schumer would say anything and Chris Rock and Will Smith and here we go, she has. Before we get into this, I’d just like to say – again – how weird it was that Oscar producers didn’t think to send out one of their three hostesses to simply say something along the lines “what just happened was kind of crazy and I know everything feels really unsettled, but we still have a live show to do so everyone take a breath and buckle down and we’ll get through it together.” Like, that’s all it would have taken to significantly take the edge off. Preferably from Regina Hall or Wanda Sykes. It was the fact that no one addressed other than Sean Combs! That’s bonkers to me.
So, Amy Schumer said words. You know she’s tight with Chris Rock too – he’s directed her comedy specials and he’s one of her closest allies in the comedy world. This is what Amy posted on Instagram:
I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall. But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.
[From Amy’s IG]
Again, people are acting like Will Smith murdered someone on live television. It was a slap! It wasn’t nothing, but the lack of perspective is kind of crazy to me? Anyway, as I said in the Jim Carrey post, any person can choose to just… not say anything. Or come up with their own filler conversation. It was wild! Wow, that was really crazy. I’m going to pray on it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
So she is proud of her friend for offending and body-shaming a woman in the audience, who has talked several times about how difficult her condition was? Sure, he handled it like a pro.
let’s not be facetious – she clearly means he handled being assaulted onstage well. he didn’t retaliate, didn’t keep it going, and moved on as best as possible.
the joke was bad. his response to the assault was professional.
Sure, but it would have been nice if she acknowledged Chris Rock was also in the wrong for his horrible joke instead of just praising him and treating Will Smith like he committed murder, please.
Who’s being facetious? Her comment is bullshit and this is from a woman who has dismissed the disrespect of black women in the past. Please.
I think Amy is proud that Chris didn’t slap Will Smith right back, like I would have. Its disturbing that people are arguing that what Will Smith did “was just a slap.” Since when is it ok to lay your hands on someone else for a comment? Chris Rock showed restraint and like a professional he is, he went forward with the show after being assaulted by Smith. Unbelievable that people are making excuses for Smith’s actions.
Agree @Carol. This could of escalated into and out and out brawl.
100%
Yes. I am incredibly disappointed by the number of people who are minimizing what had transpired as “just a slap.” And yes it could’ve easily escalated. I am Asian, and with all the anti-Asian hate happening around the country (which thankfully I haven’t experienced personally), if we all responded to insult or slurs with a slap, we would be dead. Will Smith did what he did and coasted by in real time based on his influence and power. The fact that he was allowed to stay in the theater is purely because of who he is and we all know it. Stop pretending it’s normal.
And what is with this template of how people should talk and respond to something they just witnessed? Why, so they would escape the ire of Twitter? They were there are you were not, and they are allowed to say they are shocked, sickened or saddened if that’s how they feel. I felt shocked and sickened; we witnessed two very ugly incidences in short succession. Our feelings are valid and we are allowed to express them.
Amy’s joke to Kirsten Dunst was equally horrifying, tasteless and gross. What a hypocrite!
Kirsten Dunst was fully in on the joke and they had rehearsed it. she’s fine.
I thought it was a very lame joke and wish they hadn’t chose that joke for her for her first Oscar nom, but clearly Kirsten was cool with it
I’m guessing you missed the statement that her joke about KD was a scripted stunt that all 3 people were in on. Amy also called her a queen, there’s no animosity there.
Kristen’s husband said..”That’s my wife” he wasn’t please. At this point celebrities should just say nothing. They are making it worst and keeping it going.
That was his scripted line. All three had rehearsed it beforehand.
The joke is that Kristen is a huge star who was in one of the oscar nominated film, of course Amy knew who she was. It was a lame bit but everyone was in on it.
I cannot believe there are people who believe that moment was unscripted. Kirsten and Jesse were clearly in on it.
Scripted or not, it wasn’t funny.
Seriously!
Also @alteab those joke was not funny and a little awkward but to say her “joke to Kirsten Dunst was equally horrifying, tasteless and gross” ask Chris’s joke is ridiculous
I don’t think it’s ok to slap anyone period.
Chris Rock should not have made the joke, Will should not have slapped him – he should have used this moment to educate about the issue and demand that Chris apologize. Violence is not the answer.
I agree. And this post saying our perspective is off and that it was not nothing but it was a slap, to me is completely crazy. Will is like 6’2″, possibly 200lbs, DID YOU SEE THAT “SLAP”? He went in with all his strength when the other person 100% did not see it coming. Didnt even get a chance to coil back and strengthen himself up for it!!! That is not OK. To be slapped and not punched is one thing. To be slapped in public when you are a celebrity in front of a elite public, by another celebrity with that body body strength, live, on TV, when you didnt see it coming, images that will stay forever “ICONIC” moment on the web, is not only assault but there is definitely humiliation on a whole new level. It’s not just a slap-lets-calm-down.
That’s what I was thinking. Will’s a big man–he portrayed Muhammad Ali!–and Chris Rock is just a little guy. Will knows how to hit, that wasn’t ‘just a slap’.
Smith’s conduct cast a shadow over the whole evening. He could have handled it much better and we wouldn’t be here discussing it. We would be discussing Rock’s apology most likely and how nice it was that Smith won. Smith submarined his image and possibly his short term career by acting out.
I think Schumer is one of the few celebs who actually can’t sit this one out, since she cohosted the show. She knew people were expecting a statement, although I don’t like that she used it to boost her own show and tour. That makes her look like yet another opportunist trying to ride the giant clickwave, and undercuts any sincerity in her remarks.
Uh….yes she can. Just say I prefer not to comment.
well she could always have gone with “wow, that was crazy, I am praying on it” or “I’m so sad this happened, I wish everyone the best” OR “I understand how difficult it is in this industry for Black people, especially Black women, which Jada has often shared about, and I hope this is a moment for us to learn and grow.”
I mean when I first saw the video clip, I thought “wow Will, calm down…that was too intense” (when he was shouting). But then I thought, “oh God, actors. So emotional. All that drama.”
And that was that. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Tbh, that “source” who revealed Will grew up with alcoholics kinda shed some light there.
Will was laughing along with Chris when he said it but apparently Jada gave Will a look that was not shown on camera and snap off he went. Jada stunned on the red carpet, the look works for her and Chris said he didn’t know she had a skin condition (many women are rocking the bald look). It is unfortunate the slap happened. I think Will could have used the opportunity later to educate but too late now.
Have you ever given your husband “a look” and with that look he knew if where in pain or distress? Come on stop trying to make Jada into something other than the victim. Chris Rock HUMILATED her on national tv and her peers laughed at her. Will did as well which probably made him feel more guilt.
Chris Rock and Will Smith both humiliated Jada. She is not some helpless damsel in distress. She is an adult with her own agency. If she thought Rock should be slapped she would have done it herself.
This. We have seen countless jokes at the expense of attendees at the Oscars, the more famous you are, the more ready you are to be roasted. Since Jada made a talk show about her extramarital affairs I would have expected far worse.
She rolled her eyes. If I gave my husband a look that said HELP, I would still be mortified if he hit and then cussed someone on global live TV on the maybe morst important day of his life. She seemed ok with it. There is a wild level of toxicity here.
Jada is gorgeous. Chris’s joke was not even slightly funny, maybe even mean. But with all of that, something felt very off about the slap and Will’s hyperbolic reaction. His shouting was just so bizarrre. IMO, it was not about Jada, but about him reclaiming his masculinity. I feel bad for Jada.
The knee jerk reaction of black Twitter is as predictable as the tide. When white people criticize one of us, we circle the wagons. Dare not say anything unless you want a dragging too. Zoe and Jodie and even their mates and costars have been dragged. It may be funny, but it’s also toxic. People pull lies up, such as Jeffrey Wright’s diamond/gold mine. Even going so far as to say he uses child labor. It’s nasty.
Yeah, I get it. White people were hyperbolic in their reaction to Will’s slap. They compared it to murder and suggested the Academy “do something”. Funny that they didn’t “do something” to any of the problematic white men, Woody, Roman, Harvey. WYT reaction triggers this defense. And yes, wyt have a right to their reaction, but often the racism jumps out. Then black reaction unfolds, further harming the BLACK community. WYT community remains unharmed, above the fray. That pisses me off.
We all know what an ordinary fight looks like: a punch + shouting is pretty typical. I just thought Will was a liiiiittle toooooo intense with that “get my WIFE’s. NAME. out of your mouth.” His voice cracked on that. That’s what made me think “ooh, that anger is more than what you’d normally expect, that needs to be worked on in therapy.” I think people are picking up on that “too intense” vibe when they freak out about Will, but saying he could’ve killed Chris Rock like Judd Apatow did is way too extreme.
Definitely some double standards at work as we can all think of white men behaving badly and getting more than a few passes. I think it’s worth pointing out while the solution isn’t to suddenly ignore or excuse bad behaviour, we should also be aware of how often bad behaviour is ignored when convenient (both in front of and behind the camera on set, as well as in Hollywood period). If Hollywood is going to decide to have standards and come after Will, my God, they had better quit awarding Roman Polansky and Woody Allen, ffs. Will’s mess is nothing in comparison. They’d better apply that standard to everyone, not just Will Smith.
@Sunnee looks like I basically just repeated what you said, haha. Something was weird, for sure. But let’s keep it in perspective.
Amy Schumer is the archetype of the “problematic” yt liberal. You can’t come out and make this thing about you. And in such a shameless way. She’s literally using it to plug her show, and acting like it’s some joke. Then she reminds you that she is the one really suffering here. So she needs time to recover. She is a precious flower.
Then they’ll dig up her receipts, all the times she’s been opportunistic, or indifferent, or cruel. And then she will cry and center herself all over again.
Exactly.
It’s not about your white feelings, Amy. It went down between two Black men. Sorry if that triggers your fragility.
I’m sorry, I’m a Black woman and I stand with Amy. Watching this also resulted in a sickening feeling in the pit of my stomach. Anyone who has witnessed family violence likely felt the same way.
this is spot on.
” Anyone who has witnessed family violence likely felt the same way.”
I think this is a big part of my personal reaction to what happened.
I’m still in disbelief. A night where “Hollywood’s Royalty” come together and you expect a certain level of with decorum. Very disenchanting and it spoiled the entire evening. Quite frankly I’m not even sure I would want to watch next year’s show. I doubt anything would happen again but this leaves something to be desired.
Sorry to break it to you, but you don’t get to demand decorum from people whose recent history involves being victims of the literal worst human rights abuses imaginable. You just don’t.
Especially when the people, and nations responsible, only bothered to compensate the perpetrators (thenselves), while further exploiting the victims and subjecting them to systematic abuse.
Will Smith grew up in an abusive home, with one parent who bullied and abused the other. He was forced to grow up in that. Because back then he wasn’t “Hollywood royalty”, a glittering jewel for you to gaze at. He was just a poor Black child, the kind of child America loves to throw away. So when you fight through that, and everything else that comes with being a Black performer, husband and father in America, to the day that’s supposed to be a final validation that you can, in America, fight through all those setbacks and injustices and make good, and someone decides to take you back to a dark place in your childhood by publicly bullying your wife (not for the first time)…sometimes you snap.
Tragic, or complicated, emotions are not the sole domain of white people. Black people have their sh*t too. We aren’t here to perform perfection for you. WE ARE PEOPLE OUTSIDE OF YOU.
@Dee Hate to break it too you, I’m black and this is MY opinion. But hey, you do you and keep assuming.
Telling me you’re Black after writing that ode to respectability politics isn’t the comeback you might consider it to be.
The Oscars are actually not known for decorum. They are known for a lot of bad jokes and the various failures of presenters, a lot of awful “fashion” with a few memorable moments and a few lovely gowns, attempts at roasting people that typically fall flat, embarrassing attempts at musical numbers, and going on way, way too long.
The Oscars are also known for men assaulting or trying to assault women onstage, like Adrien Brody or John Wayne. They are also known for rewarding men with a long problematic history of violence against women. So I’m not in agreement on the decorum point.
“The Oscars are actually not known for decorum.” Academy even asked Seth MacFarlane back to host after his tasteless “We Saw Your Boobs” song in 2013. “The Slap” has probably done more to rejuvenate interest in the Awards ceremony than anything in recent memory. Stupid program gets longer and more bloated with bad jokes, while award categories are cut.
She’s triggered and traumatized????!??!?!? See. When we say a certain segment of the population has been doing too darn much, this is what we mean.
I accept that the standard answer is “no violence”. No one wants to be hit at work but people also have to be careful with their words as well. Chris joke was not planned and it was unnecessary. He threw off the vibe of the show and he knew it; that’s why he reacted the way he did. Chris will get his 15 minutes of love and support and a temp increase in ticket sales and Will will take some time to gather himself and be doing movies in about 18 months.
This shouldn’t be the end of anyone’s career.
No Will Smith didn’t murder anyone but he did respond to a tasteless joke by getting up and slapping someone. That is a really messed up response and needs to be recognized as that. The Oscars are essentially a work event and in what work environment/event would that kind of behavior ever be tolerated? The sheer amount of people playing down his actions/reaction is astonishing to me.
Because Hollywood routinely celebrates violence and abuse from white men. Now they want to act holier than thou.
Jim Carey himself walked on stage at an award show and forcibly kissed a teenager. He also tried to kiss Will Smith that same night.
I mean if you look at this incident alone, how is slapping someone because of a tasteless joke ok? That’s all I’m saying.
Btw – before you go ahead and think I’m condoning other bad behavior I’m not. The Jim Carrey stuff, the Adrian Brody/Halle Berry kiss – are so gross and unacceptable.
The Oscars and all the people in it are all hypocrites. They celebrated abusers, pedophiles, racists, and on and on, and yes violence is wrong but let’s not downplay Chris’s Rock “joke” who totally played into ableism and misogyny. To me they’re equally wrong, but Amy Shumer and other celebs saying they’re “traumatized” and clapping at Rock like some kind of hero? No, I won’t take it.
I have to say I disagree with the tone of the post; people have a right to say what they want and give their opinion when the situation itself was made so public. One of the comments in another post said something like “Jada wasn’t in any imminent physical danger” so they felt smacking CR over a thoughtless jokes on live television in front of their peers was not the correct punishment to fit the crime. I think that opinion – like any others for either side – is completely valid to say. This was on global television and invited literally everybody to see it happen so to suggest that people shouldn’t have an opinion about it is incorrect. Plus, the attendees have close relationships with Rock or Smith so it makes sense why Amy would want to defend her friend or why Tiffany Hadish would want to defend Will. Doesn’t mean their opinion is “right” but they have the right to say it especially when they were there. I think of how many celebs were asked “what was going on through your mind when they announced La La Land over Moonlight” so of course this is going to get way more coverage.
Since Amy was one of the hosts, I think it’s only right of her to make a statement. She was there, saw it live…and it probably shook her. I am sure she had to compose herself before going back on stage. This did affect her night as well. Not the way it did Jada, or Will, or Chris, but still she was a part of the show and everything was being filmed live. I was shook seeing it play out on Television. Like I thought Will Smith was actually having a nervous breakdown. He’s known for being such a nice guy. This took most people by surprise.
Agreed. Many things about this can be true but to suggest certain people shouldn’t be allowed to give their opinion isn’t right, especially if they were there and/or saw it live on television. It may have been long-standing private issues that led up to the situation but it played out very publicly. Isn’t fair to suggest that people should ignore it or somehow become desensitized to that sort of behavior.
@JD and ME
Thank you both for being the voices of reason. I’m very disturbed by how far the conversation has gotten off-track and needed to read your words to know that I’m not crazy. Very disappointed in the tone of this post too, as it has wildly diverged since the initial coverage.
I experience those same emotions when I realize she’s somehow still a thing, go away, “Barbie” 😂.
OMG, me too. I can not stand her. She’s not funny to me in the slightest. I find her boring, arrogant and annoying. To each their own but I as well don’t understand why she’s a thing!
Well, I am thousands of miles away in Europe and I am still sickened, so I agree with Amy. And Smith IS sad. I thought his low point was the Red Table Talk about Jada’s affair with a guy who Will was obviously NOT allowed to slap. And now he topped that. Not with the slap but with the cussing after.
I used to be a fan of Jada on Different World but she has become a pain with her Scientology woke-ness. She is the type of chick who expects guys to fight for or over her, she runs this game.
Both my aunt and sister suffer from alopecia and shaved their heads- they do not have such even stubble as Jada. Really bald patches. Jada may have some hair loss, but this is sadly common. She looks great with the shaved head.
Also: My sister bought herself a GI Jane shirt the very day she first shaved her head and she loves the Demi Moore comparison.
Happened to chance on Red Table Talk when Lisa Remini talked to her about Scientology comments. Jada was obviously unaware of the torment caused by involvement with Scientology and Lisa’s journey specifically. Have only seen one other RTT where they had that obnoxious little Olivia Jade Gianulli college admissions scandal cheater on, ugh.
I think what’s being missed in a lot of these convos is that a lot of things are true at once, and not everyone is going to acknowledge the full complexities of the situation in the statement they make about it. It’s true that Chris made a rude and unnecessary joke about a Black woman in a white-dominated space, something he’s done before, and it was particularly triggering for Black women watching who have been policed about their hair all their lives. It’s true that Jada was clearly hurt by what he said. It’s true Will had every right to stick up for his wife.
It’s also true that watching Will slap someone and justify it while crying about how love made him do it was triggering and disturbing for a lot of people, particularly people who have been abused (I’m not at all saying Will is abusive, but he used language abusers tend to use to justify violence). It’s also true that it’s alarming to watch colleagues act violently at huge industry event meant to honor one another and that many were probably, at the very least, shaken up and anxious after witnessing it. It’s also true that this special night was stained for the other winners and nominees, some of whom will probably never be back at the Oscars in their careers.
All of these things can be true at once, which is all to say — people who witnessed it in person are allowed to have feelings about it, including Amy. Even if we don’t like her, and even if she’s problematic.
Well said !
Very true – to bad is you can’t put all this in a tweet. Even if you could, people would only pick out the parts they disagree with and set up a bunch of straw men and hypotheticals and what other people have said, and the whole thing would be derailed.
I find Amy Schumer problematical, but I think this situation has become so highly charged that she’d get flak no matter what. She couldn’t stay silent. She couldn’t say only “I feel stunned and sad” – people would shoot back “who are you to feel stunned and sad, what about (insert name here)?” and then it’s off to all kinds of directions. In the end, she says what she feels because she’s going to get dragged anyway.
Yes very well said!
Yes, well said. This is a situation with so many layers, and because of that individual people will connect or relate to different parts of it – and also be able to learn from people who have a different perspective. For me, I’m a white Australian. I’ve got a disability and also an interest in learning more about domestic abuse.
If my disability had been highlighted and mocked on the world’s stage, I would have been mortified, so I have empathy for Jada and some for Will as well.
I also heard some of Will’s speech using words that come straight out of domestic abuse perpetrators mouths, “You do crazy things for love” etc. I am not at all saying that Will is a perpetrator, but what he said was very, very unfortunate and will be used by perpetrators to justify their actions.
“Still triggered and traumatized.”
I swear my eyes nearly got stuck at the back of my head they rolled so hard.
Of course she loves Chris Rock. Of course she does. He was just SO professional when he introduced the category by joking that everyone loves documentaries when they’re high and then announcing the winners as Questlove and four white guys. So much respect.
I wonder how long until Lena Dunham weighs in and also makes it about her.
I’m a white woman, so maybe I shouldn’t have an opinion. Sincerely, I’m not sure. I’m also a DV a counselor and a survivor of abuse.
Seeing that was triggering to me, as well. The physicality of it. The I don’t give a shit where I am or who sees me part.
The joke was terrible. Full stop. Chris Rock was an asshole for doing it. I know there is so much to unpack with the experiences that Will and Jada both have had. I totally am not discounting that.
Im not sure what to feel, but I’m open to the hearing what POC think. Not necessarily what white people think POC are thinking. If that makes sense…
As a WOC I say please do have an opinion, you should, and we want to hear it. I am a little uncomfortable with the fact that POC are so defensive of Will or Jada just because. They may be troubled but they are wealthy, influential and they put themselves and their kids out there.
I also would love to hear what Demi Moore would have to say. GI Jane was the strongest most celebrated character she ever played.
Thanks!
I truly hope it didn’t come across as me saying… sit back and POC educate me! I’m just recognizing that my opinion doesn’t need to be the loudest in the room at all times.
So, it’s interesting. I’m going through extreme hair loss. Not dx as alopecia, but I’m extremely sensitive to it. Personally, I probably would have been hurt. However, other ladies in a support group I’m in said they would see that as a badge or honor. I think it depends on where you are in your journey or acceptance.
I’m not sure Rock knew it was a medical condition. I don’t know.
It will be always be hard to wrap my head around physical violence being justified.
@Dee You assuming everyone with a differing opinion can’t be black and must be told what you “think” is their place isn’t impressive either. Who knew we had to preface our opinions with our race on here? Are you now the race police of the comments?
Thank you. This is getting so tiring. I totally disagree with Dee and I’m Black. I want to hear what folks have to say, and I also think all women experience violence and are appropriately triggered by this incident. And while Chris Rock is not my deal he handled it like a pro.
He handled it amazingly well! He redirected the attention to the the award show. I don’t think it was a malicious joke. I said it on FB and I’ll say it here, not everyone has the time or want to follow the Smiths to know a medical diagnosis. I thought Jada looked fierce as hell on Sunday. She’s worn so many hairstyles that I thought it was just another look. I immediately got excited about the idea of GI Jane 2 until I saw her face. (She would be phenomenal). A definite unfortunate situation for all parties involved.
Almost all of the present discourse is about two men and their feelings, motivations, history, ect. The focus should not be on Chris or Will it should be on whether or not Jada is ok. How does she feel? She had zero control over the “joke” and she did not precipitate the actions of her husband. She was bullied and embarrassed in front of the world and I am concerned that the worldwide focus on the actions of these two men will significantly impact Jada and her career for the rest of her life.
People are already trying to implicate her in the assault. Do not kid yourself. Blame, guilt and shame are being directed at Jada even now while most of the sympathy is being directed at Chris and Will. As a black woman Jada will end up bearing the brunt of this debacle. A debacle created and precipitated by two men.
BTW- Jada rocked that dress.
It’s been an almost full time job replying … we are really blaming women for men’s behavior?
The reply was sincerely this.. I know my Will and this is not him. She did this to him. Gaslighting 101. She’s ruined him…
Shocked
You know your WIll and this is Jada’s fault? I don’t get it. Jada did nothing but roll her eyes. How is this her fault? Will is not Jada’s pawn in any way. Read his memoir. He’s kind of a monster.
‘so much pain in will smith’
So shes again discounting what chris said and his repeated attacking of jada. I hate when people act like pain from an insult means you’re in the wrong here? Lets insult chris’ mother or daughters repeatedly in front of millions and see how he likes it 😒😒
Where are you seeing that people are completely cool with what Rock said? What I’ve seen, people acknowledge it’s a terrible and insensitive joke.
Physical assault is never ok.
He could have yelled “keep her name out of your …. Mouth”
Same point but didn’t cross that line
I get feeling the need to hit the sh*t out of someone for saying something. You just can’t use actions to shut down words.
More white celebrities have come out to say they were traumatized by Will smith and to condemn Will Smith than they ever did during the January 6th coup or Charlottesville. These people are so annoying with the selective outrage . I mean Hollywood gave Roman Polansky a confirmed rapist a standing ovation.
I think Amy’s statement is a little much, but to be fair, who am I to say how someone who was present when this happened should feel? Someone who was co-hosting the event and had to come out and keep performing in front of a rattled audience? Especially since Chris Rock is a friend of hers.
She wasn’t the one slapped, but she was there as it happened in real time. I was pretty stunned when I saw it and I wasn’t even watching live…..my husband told me about it and showed me on his laptop.
She has a right to her feelings.
I think the perspective that you’ll hear from stand up comedians will likely lean towards putting down what Will did. So far Amy, Wanda Sykes, Michael Che (from SNL), Jim Carrey and Ellen Degeneres have all said their piece about it being terrible towards Chris. I think their point of view is interesting because it comes from a place where their entire careers have been about telling jokes, performing for audiences, dealing with hecklers, etc. So I can understand from their career standpoint why this bothers them so much. I don’t know much about Amy (if she’s a “make it about me” kind of person) but I do kind of see why the stand up comedians who have given their two cents have anxious feelings about one of their peers doing their job and getting hurt for it.
I’m gonna look at this from another perspective, probably the way Amy sees it. For those who are hosting and presenting at these big televised awards shows, getting on stage is terrifying enough. The thought of saying one joke and getting assaulted live on tv has probably got a lot of these comedian/ hosts very nervous cos they all know it could easily happen to them. They’re are going to be a lot of precautions taken next awards season, that’s for sure.
Soooooo are Wanda Sykes very similar comments going to be covered or just Amy’s take because this site likes to s*** on her every chance it gets?